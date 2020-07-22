Edited Transcript of ZXAIY.PK earnings conference call or presentation 4-Jun-20 12:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 China Zenix Auto International Ltd Earnings Call

Fujian Province Jul 22, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of China Zenix Auto International Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Junqiu Gao

China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director

* Ngai Lam Cheung

China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Matthew Lewton Larson

* Stephen Kepler Vaughen

Pacific Investment Advisors, Llc - Chief Compliance Officer & Investment Advisor Representative

* Dixon Chen

* Kevin Theiss

Presentation

Operator [1]

Greetings, and welcome to the China Zenix Auto International Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Kevin Theiss, Investor Relations for China Zenix. You may begin.

Kevin Theiss, [2]

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and welcome to Zenix Auto's 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin Theiss. I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao; and Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO.

This conference call script contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as aim, anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, going forward, intend, ought to, plan, potential, project, seek, may, might, can, could, will, would, shall, should, is likely to and the negative forms of these words or other expressions. Among other things, quotations from management in this conference call as well as Zenix Auto's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Zenix Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Zenix Auto's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our growth strategies; our future business development, including our ability to successfully develop new tubeless steel wheels and the ongoing introduction of aluminum wheels; our ability to expand our distribution network; overall growth in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and elsewhere, which depend upon a number of factors beyond our control, including economic growth rates and vehicle sales; and changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenue. In particular, readers should consider the risks outlined under the heading Risk Factors in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and in our current reports filed from time to time on Form 6-K.

The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the automobile industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material in the first quarter of 2020, are changing rapidly and cannot be predicted. Zenix Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. All information provided in the press release, script and in any attachments are as of this date only, and Zenix Auto undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Mr. Cheung will provide a brief overview, and then he will review the 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results. Thereafter, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

For purposes of today's call, all the fourth quarter financial results are unaudited and the 2019 fiscal year financial results are audited. The financial results will be presented in RMB and U.S. dollars. Zenix Auto prepares its financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Cheung, please start your opening remarks.

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [3]

Thank you, Kevin. So let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of 2019 fourth quarter.

China's economy continue to experience a slow growth as GDP expansion stalled at 6% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the same growth rate as in the third quarter of 2019. For the full 2019 year, GDP recorded the slowest annual growth rate in the last 29 years at 6.1%. Our sales in China were affected by the slow economic growth experienced in 2019.

The central government also implemented the first stage of the National VI emission standards in mid-2019 for gasoline engine-powered vehicles, which has affected auto production as dealers focused on selling their inventories of National V vehicles before mandated National VI came into effect. The places rolling out the National VI emission standard were primarily large Tier 1 cities that have considerable air pollution problems, and they adopted the emission standard earlier than the rest of the nation, believed to be between July 2020 and July 2021.

In addition to slower economic growth and government new emission standards, trade issues between the United States and China created greater uncertainties over the economic outlook and actively affected business investment in China. The impact has been lower sales of big-ticket items by consumers such as passenger car sales, which declined by 9.6% compared with 2018, and infrastructure spending slowed, which affected truck demand.

According to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, total unit sales of automobiles in China fell 8.2% in 2019 from 2018. This decline followed by a 2.8% decrease in 2018. Commercial vehicle sales for the 2019 year were 4.3 million units, a 1.1% year-over-year decline compared with 2018. The important truck market sales volume was down by almost 1% year-on-year.

Our 2019 fourth quarter revenue reflected this weak and uncertain environment. Revenue was RMB 493 million, USD 70.8 million, from RMB 695.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 29.1% decrease. This year-over-year revenue decline is a result of a combination of factors as our large OEM customers experienced declining vehicle sales, more stringent anti-overloading enforcement created softer aftermarket demand, our revenue mix shifted to more sales of lower-price product and the international market remained weak.

Sales of aluminum wheel continued to increase as a proportion of our total wheel sales. In the fourth quarter 2019, sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 13.7% of revenue as compared to 10.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This follows our aluminum wheel sales increasing to 9.4% in the 2019 third quarter revenue versus 8.7% in the third quarter a year ago. Our aluminum wheel operations continue to run at higher realization rates. We believe our aluminum wheel sales will further increase our market shares in both the Chinese OEM and domestic aftermarket as their lighter weight with high performance are becoming more recognized in the marketplace. Aluminum wheels sales accounted for 9.8% of revenue for the 2019 year compared with 8.9% in 2018.

In such a market environment clouded by uncertainties, we remain financially strong. As of December 31, 2019, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash, fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over 3 months and pledged bank deposits of RMB 1,211.7 million or USD 174.1 million. This total compares to total bank borrowings of RMB 558 million or USD 80.2 million.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB 63 million, USD 9 million, and have capital expenditures of RMB 66.1 million or USD 9.5 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Going forward for 2020, the Chinese central government has executed new pro-growth policies to stimulate economy through tax cuts, easier regulations and more accommodative monetary policies. The partial resolution of the U.S.-China trade issue has provided a boost to business confidence. The outlook for 2020 will be challenging, but we remain cautiously optimistic that the Chinese domestic market would gradually regain its strength as the coronavirus pandemic have subsided in China and many international markets are gradually recovering and reopening as well. As we have regained full production capabilities in all our facilities, we remain hopeful for a stronger second half of the 2020 year.

Now let me go over the fourth quarter results for 2019. Our revenue for the fourth quarter end December 31, 2019, was RMB 493 million or USD 70.8 million from RMB 695.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to a large OEM customer's declining vehicle sales and anti-overloading enforcement which induced a softer aftermarket demand as well as the revenue mix shifting to lower-price products and ongoing weak international market demand.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB 208.9 million or USD 30 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with RMB 262 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 14.8% year-over-year, while average pricing also decreased by a lesser degree. The aftermarket wheel segment was negatively affected by the increased number of new vehicles on the road over the past few years, a demand shift to lower-price products and the Chinese government's heightened anti-overloading enforcement.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB 216.1 million or USD 31 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to RMB 323.8 million in the same quarter of 2018 while the unit sales to the OEM market decreased by 28.8% year-over-year as a result of weak vehicle sales to the company's large OEM customers, especially in the heavy and medium-duty categories during the fourth quarter of 2019.

International sales were RMB 68 million or USD 9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to sales of RMB 109.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total unit sales in the international market decreased by 32.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2019 as weaker demand in the more price-sensitive regions such as Southeast Asia negatively affected overall sales. In the fourth quarter of 2019, domestic aftermarket sales, domestic OEM sales and international sales contributed to 42.4%, 43.8% and 13.8% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels represented 45.4% of 2019 fourth quarter revenue compared to 46.3% in the same quarter in 2018. Tubeless steel wheel represented 35.7% of fourth quarter revenue compared to 37.7% in the same quarter of 2018. Tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the company. However, sales of aluminum wheels continued to increase and accounted for 13.7% of fourth quarter revenue as compared to 10.3% in the same quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter gross profit was RMB 16 million or USD 2.3 million compared to RMB 71 million in the same quarter in 2018. Gross margin was 3.2% compared with 10.2% in the fourth quarter 2018. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis is mainly driven by significant sales decline across all 3 end market segments of the company along with the demand shift to lower-margin products.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB 37.5 million, USD 5.4 million, compared to RMB 38.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.6% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Research and development expenses were RMB 14.6 million or USD 2.1 million compared to RMB 12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. R&D as a percentage of revenue increased to 3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 1.8% in the same quarter of 2018. Administrative expenses increased to RMB 35.1 million, USD 5 million, from RMB 31.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 4.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB 70.3 million or USD 10.1 million compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB 13.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted loss per American depository share, ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB 1.36 or USD 0.20 compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.26 in the same quarter of 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB 1.5 million or USD 0.2 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment were RMB 8.1 million or USD 1.2 million. And deposits paid for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment were RMB 62.8 million or USD 9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Now I will review the 2019 fiscal year results highlights. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019, were RMB 2,493.2 million or USD 358.1 million compared with RMB 3,149.6 million in 2018. Aftermarket sales were RMB 903.5 million or USD 129.8 million in 2019, which represents 36.3% of total revenue. Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB 1,302.3 million or USD 187.1 million and represented 52.2% of the total revenue. International sales were RMB 287.4 million or USD 41.3 million, which represented 11.5% of total revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales in 2019 accounted for 45.1% of revenue compared with 46.1% in 2018. Tubeless steel wheel sales accounted for 40.8% of revenue compared with 41.1% in 2018. With the increase in market acceptance, our aluminum wheel sales accounted for 9.8% of revenue in 2019 compared with 8.9% in 2018.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2019 was RMB 227.8 million or USD 32.7 million compared with RMB 369.8 million in 2018. Gross margin was 9.1% in 2019 as compared to 11.7% in 2018.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss for full year 2019 was RMB 104.9 million or USD 15.1 million compared with net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB 8 million in 2018. Basic and diluted loss for ADS -- per ADS for the full year ended December 31, 2019, were RMB 2.03 or USD 0.29 as compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB 0.15 in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company recorded cash inflows from operating activities of RMB 62.9 million or USD 9 million. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment were RMB 15.2 million or USD 2.2 million, and deposits paid for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment were RMB 153.6 million or USD 22.1 million in the 2019 year.

Now let's go over some key balance sheet highlights. As of December 31, 2019, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB 906.8 million or USD 130.3 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over 3 months of RMB 290 million or USD 41.7 million. Short-term bank borrowings were RMB 558 million or USD 80.2 million at the end of 2019. Total equity attributable to owners of the company was RMB 2,433.8 million or USD 349.6 million.

Now Kevin, that rounds up my presentation. We are ready for questions.

Kevin Theiss, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator, would you please begin the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

Our first question comes from the line of [John Sheehy], private investor.

Unidentified Participant, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would like to ask 3 questions. Number one, can you comment on the deposits made for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment in the fourth quarter? And number two, can you comment on what has happened in this year, 2020, and what business conditions you are seeing right now? And number three, can you comment on any measures that you may be able to take to deliver value to your public shareholders? The company's IPO many years ago was at $6 per share, and now the stock price is just $0.20. So thank you for any comment you can make about ideas that you have under consideration.

Dixon Chen, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, John. First question, just want to clarify, is that -- you asked a question on PP&E for the Q4, right?

Unidentified Participant, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

Dixon Chen, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. (foreign language)

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. For the plant and equipment for the fourth quarter, the investment that we've made mainly related to the aluminum factory, so with some of the deposits in terms of machinery in some of the -- our factories, as we anticipated, there will be a greater demand for the aluminum wheels going forward. (foreign language)

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language)

Dixon Chen, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. (foreign language) So on your second question, 2020 market condition, Mr. Gao just commented.

[Interpreted] Starting with 2019, the commercial vehicle market actually was very decent. We had a pretty good year, all things considered. Then things quickly changed, as we all know. We started in January 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak and triggered a number of actions by the government, so the lockdown first starting from Hubei province, and then it started to spread out in other parts of China. Then into this February, most of the -- it's a combination of the Chinese New Year and the outbreak triggered most of the factories to shut their door, stop producing anything. And also, because of the lockdown and quarantine procedures, it caused a lot of disruption in the transportation, and also even for the employees or tourists to travel, everything has been disrupted. And we entered -- this is going on until March. So the first quarter is pretty much shut. As a result of that, the heavy-duty truck sales in the first quarter was down over 30% year-over-year.

When we look at the second quarter, as we are already in the second quarter, we saw a rebound and a recovery in the second quarter. However, there are still -- due to a number of uncertainties, we just don't see the second quarter on the same level of last year. It's just the recovery still is taking its time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] So the -- starting from second quarter, as China has reopened economy, factories are returned to production. But we're facing another challenge globally because of the pandemic. And it's -- the companies in China were mainly oriented for export, and they are facing a lot of cancellations of orders. And this business -- we see a large number of those businesses are going under, filing for bankruptcy, and the unemployment rate has been increasing dramatically.

Years ago, the government really encouraged people to take an entrepreneurial spirit to start companies and ventures. And now they're encouraging the citizens -- or the people who has no job to start up any kind of retail business even on the street. So -- and that being said, on top of all these, we have the increased U.S.-China trade tension. So all these are affecting the economy.

So as a result of that, a lot of those so-called export-oriented businesses are shifting their product to sell domestic -- sell in domestic market, and that increased the market competition because those businesses used to be able to get quite good margin internationally and now they are facing a different type of market -- a different type of customer group. So -- and so they have been aggressively cutting price to sell those products. And because of the large inflow of product into the market, we are -- as one of the largest wheel producer in China, we are facing intense price competition.

And on the OEM side -- on both OEM side and aftermarket, so for instance, our customers like SAIC Hongyan, we used to hold a lion's share of their supply for the wheels. Now we are down dramatically because of some of the competitors are willing to cut price to some ridiculous level. And also, the other name conventions like Yutong, which is the largest bus -- coach bus producers in China and in the world; and JAC is our large customers, but because of the market dynamics, our share with these customers are affected right now. So we are doing our best to adjust our price to hold on to our market share. That's our top priority at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Due to the anti-overloading policy by the Chinese government and as well as the number of new trucks that came out the market last year, on top of the more stringent EPA policy and the COVID-19 effect on the demand side, so all these -- because of all these factors, we're seeing a lot of challenges in the aftermarket for us. We anticipate it can get more difficult going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Okay. So in 2020, we are facing very low visibility, as I mentioned earlier, with all these factors. And as we all know, the Chinese government has removed annual GDP target. That's historically been announced in the beginning of the year, but the most recent Congress meeting has decided to remove that annual target given the uncertainty in the economy.

In the midst of all these, we are aggressively making adjustment to our strategy. We understand, in this market environment, the most important thing is not growth, it's survival. And we're doing the best we can to cut costs and to reduce loss. And we know this could be -- it could be a longer than a quarter or 2 turbulence. It could be a year or 2. But then we're doing the best we can with our strong balance sheet, with our aggressive plan to reduce costs. And we're in a survival mode. We believe we'll come out strong.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] The Chinese government is also trying to do the best on their part to revitalize the economy. And so they are increasing approval of infrastructure projects. We believe this project -- this new project coming online may not be able to help offset the negative pressures, downward pressures, but we're doing our best to capture those opportunities to sell our product. That's what we've been aggressively pushing for.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. John, referring to questions on the shareholders' value. Mr. Gao has just presented about his idea about the current development in the U.S. capital markets. He sensed that there is some hostility to some of the Chinese concepts, shares particularly, so he is pretty concerned about whether that will affect the performance of China Zenix Auto. We are being listed on OTC, it's not on New York Stock Exchange. It's pretty unfortunate.

But I think these topics that we have discussed quite for a number of times for the past quarters, there are quite a number of options. I have to reiterate that we are, from time to time, reviewing the possibilities of going to some of the stock exchanges which are more recognizable to the investors which are more -- which can provide a lot more liquidity and transparency. There are a number of things that we have to consider before we come out with a combined action.

The market is not good. The Chinese economy is not good, and we have to rely on the economy to grow our business. And I think our top priority, as Mr. Gao presented, is that we should -- as far as possible, that we have to occupy and maintain our market shares as much as possible because of the competition that cause decline to economy. And I think the expenses that we are making, we are not making a very good performance financially. I think it creates a lot of difficulties for us to consider what other stock exchanges or what other capital markets we can opt for.

This is always in the management radar. I can assure you that our management is always thinking about where we should go. If U.S. is not the market, it's not the best pick for us, probably we can go back to Asia to some of the recognized stock exchanges. But currently, I think you also understand that some of the stock exchanges require certain financial performance to allow a company to be listed on those stock exchanges.

So I think in the moment, this is a challenging year. Going forward, it's also challenging, as Mr. Gao presented as well. But we have to strike for the market -- we have to work better in order to move to some -- migrate or to move to somewhere else.

The other thing that's -- yes, we can give -- we can consider having dividends, paying out for our shareholders. Definitely, we are still thinking about that. And FX is still a problem for us, still an issue. Provided with the -- and again, for the current situation, that also provide a lot of difficulties for us to think of -- to gather the foreign exchange to achieve our goal for the time being.

So we -- definitely, the management is not happy about the valuation for the time being, and the major shareholders definitely is not happy about the share price. As -- John, you mentioned about the share price drop from $6 to $0.20. This is not ideal. This is not reasonable. I think the management, what we are doing is -- one thing is we will work on the market. I think we will reach out more to the other investors to see -- to help the capital markets to realize our value going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Stephen Vaughen with Pacific Investment Advisors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Kepler Vaughen, Pacific Investment Advisors, Llc - Chief Compliance Officer & Investment Advisor Representative [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. A couple of things. I mean you mentioned your major shareholder there not being happy with $0.20. Well -- from $6, well, neither are we. And so I wanted to give you a fair warning on what's being discussed over here in the U.S. And I hope the majority shareholder gets this message because, first of all, shareholders, clearly -- I mean I'm looking at your balance sheet. Just on your latest numbers, we'd be better off in liquidation than having you continue as a going concern. In other words, in the United States, the Board would vote tomorrow to liquidate the firm. I mean it would happen tomorrow. You've got $3 a share in cash, you got a book value somewhere around $7. And so what is it going to be in a Chapter 7 liquidation? I don't know, what are we, just $6 back?

So we marked time for 9 years. It goes from $6 to $2, but now it's at $0.20. But I wanted to give you guys fair warning on what's being discussed. What they're talking about doing is taking a position to the court in the British Virgin Islands, it's a shareholder abuse petition, and then getting a court order to gain control of the stock. Okay? And then they would take that petition to the court in China and order a liquidation. If the Board won't do the logical thing, then they'll force it through the courts.

So what amazes me is you won't have an argument in the courts of the British Virgin Islands unless you do something. In other words, you guys could do a return of capital dividend, do it tomorrow or some kind of a share buyback or go down to Hong Kong to talk to Bain Capital about doing a going-private deal. If you don't have an argument in the courts, the courts in the British Virgin Islands are going to hand control to a third party, a liquidation referee. And they're going to work with the courts in China, and you're going to be liquidated because you have done nothing.

In other words, this is the very definition of shareholder abuse. You sell stock at $6. It's now at $0.20, and you have done absolutely nothing to benefit us, nothing, not one thing. So you have no argument. So I mean if I were advising the Board or the majority shareholder, I would say, "Liquidate the firm. Don't fight competition forever. Take what assets are left and liquidate the firm, sell them off. Give us our cash, give us our liquidation on book value."

So anyway, I'm doing this to give you fair warning because this is what's being discussed. So it's coming down the tracks. I mean it's coming at you right now. And they're looking around for lead plaintiffs and so on and so forth. I mean all I'm telling you is it's going to happen if you don't do something. So I hope you take this in a positive vein. I'm not trying to beat you up, I'm just trying to tell you what's happening.

And the answer is absolutely obvious: liquidate the firm, initiate liquidation, talk to the Board, talk to the lead shareholder, do something for shareholders. And what are we going to get back? I don't know, $5, $6, maybe. At least the cash -- you've got a lot of cash. You've got some assets. But to fight competition forever and use up the cash eventually is ridiculous. So if you don't do it, the courts are going to do it.

So I'm sorry to have to make this phone call, but this is what I've been told. So anyway, Martin, I'm sorry. I hope this is helpful to you though.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen, by the way, we received your comment. We have passed on that message to all the management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a question from Matthew Larson with National Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Lewton Larson, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Appreciate you taking my call. Some of my questions have been covered by the other 2 callers that preceded me. I've been a shareholder for a long time. I followed your company since you did go public. And here's my question for you. You are the largest player in your market, and times have been difficult for many years, it seems. I mean I find that difficult to totally believe because if your economy has grown anywhere from 6% to 8% for a decade and if you are the largest wheel manufacturer, you should be in a position to prosper. And if you're not prospering, particularly with your very strong balance sheet, then you should be able to pick up market share, maybe buy out some of your competitors because, if you are hurting, then they must be in a more difficult situation.

But the result has been a destruction of shareholder value. $0.20 is -- I don't know if this translates, but it's laughable, all right, as a share price. And your book value -- shareholder equity is $349 million, and your market value is $10 million. I'm sure that makes no sense even over in the PRC, 135th of book value. And then you have in net cash -- if I'm reading it correctly, you have $172 million in deposits and cash, and you've got borrowings of $80 million. So that's net of $92 million. So your cash on the balance sheet, net is 9x the value of the company.

And as the previous gentleman said, that -- this would never occur in the United States because there would be some action, okay, either from shareholders or management would just realize that they're not getting rewarded in the capital markets and they would just buy the company in, pay a special dividend. So I don't know what the thinking is in the PRC, but I would assume, at some point, the major shareholders would like to realize full value of their holdings. But that doesn't seem to be the case because no one would let their stock languish at $0.10 or $0.20.

In addition, it barely even trades. So I'm not even sure what the float is anymore, but it trades 2,000 or 3,000 shares a day, which is -- that's less than $1,000 in market cap. So I -- you all said that there is a kind of a backlash about the listing of Chinese stocks in the United States. This is a perfect example. I appreciate the conference calls, the transparency you seem to give with your operations and your balance sheet and your insight into the economy. It's helpful to me as an investor with other companies. But I am sitting with a large amount of stock that I've held that collapsed when you all were delisted, and there was really never an explanation as to why you were delisted either from the New York Stock Exchange or from yourselves.

So again, I would hope that you peel off even $5 million of the large cash balance, which shouldn't hurt you no matter how difficult things are economically. I mean life is not linear, okay? Business is not linear. When the tough gets -- when things get difficult, then management makes tough decisions. Why not take advantage of this difficult decision and just buy the shares in, relist someplace? Do something because there's a lot of discontent because of all the things the previous 2 callers brought to your attention.

So can you just take that to heart? Otherwise, I represent some investors, not through my firm, who will just make a public offering for all the shares at a significant premium, an unbinding offer which is very common, and then you'll either have to answer to that or not, but it will be public. All right? And it will be at a significant premium. Again, this has nothing to do with my affiliation with my firm, as a private investor, not myself, but people that just wanted me to relate that. So please act in the best interest of shareholders. You have a fiduciary responsibility to do so. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think all the points, including Stephen and John and the gentleman...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt, yes. I think the message is well conveyed, and Dixon has made a brilliant job in interpreting the messages. And I myself will definitely talk to the main shareholder about the significance and importance all the shareholders that made this evening. I agree with you that as the management of the company, we have to do something. We have to think the best the way that we could improve the value for our shareholders.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Junqiu Gao, China Zenix Auto International Limited - Deputy CEO, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Matthew, your points are well taken. Operator?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dixon Chen, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everybody, for attending China Zenix Auto's 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. We look forward to speaking with you. Thank you.

Ngai Lam Cheung, China Zenix Auto International Limited - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

[Portions of this transcript that are marked [Interpreted] were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call.]