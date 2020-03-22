Edited Transcript of ZGNX earnings conference call or presentation 2-Mar-20 9:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Zogenix Inc Earnings Call

Presentation

Operator [1]

Greetings and welcome to the Zogenix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Ritchie. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors, LLC - MD [2]

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. With me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stephen Farr; Chief Commercial Officer, Ashish Sagrolikar; and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Smith. In addition, Chief Development Officer, Dr. Gail Farfel, will also be available during the Q&A session.

This afternoon, Zogenix issued a news release providing a business update and announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during the call, Zogenix management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Zogenix' press release issued today and the company's SEC filings, including in the annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

This conference call also contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, March 2, 2020. Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Steve.

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon to everyone for joining us on today's call. It's a very busy and exciting time as 2020 is a pivotal year for our lead development programs in the company.

Starting with FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome, late in the fourth quarter of last year, the FDA accepted our NDA filing with a 6-month priority review. Last week, the FDA decided to extend the review period for the NDA by 3 months to June 25, 2020. The new PDUFA target date allows the FDA time to review additional information submitted by Zogenix in response to a recent request from the FDA.

The additional information has provided the FDA with data sets to conduct sensitivity analyses on the efficacy outcomes from the 2 pivotal studies completed in Dravet syndrome. Our own analysis has shown that the Phase III data are very robust to these sensitivity analyses.

In addition, the FDA's request was not related to FINTEPLA's safety profile. Moreover, there has been no mention of a possible advisory committee from the FDA during the NDA review process.

As a reminder, our NDA application was based on data from 2 pivotal Phase III trials in Dravet syndrome under interim analysis from an ongoing open-label extension study, or OLE, Study 1503, which at the time included 232 patients treated for up to 21 months. Both of the pivotal trials met the primary endpoints and all key secondary measures with high statistical significance. FINTEPLA at all dosing has resulted in rapid, clinically meaningful reductions in convulsive seizures when added to patients' stable antiepileptic treatment regimens.

During the fourth quarter, the results from these pivotal Dravet studies were published in full in 2 prestigious journals, The Lancet and JAMA Neurology. We remain very confident the data supporting our NDA submission and look forward to continuing to work with the agency as they complete their review along this new time line.

Importantly, the robust reduction in convulsive seizures observed in the randomized controlled trials were also sustained in the long-term open-label study in Dravet syndrome, which, as I noted earlier, included patients on therapy for up to 21 months.

Results from an interim analysis of the same OLE study with a cut-off date in Q1 last year includes a total of 330 patients, with a median treatment duration of 445 days with a range of 7 to 899 days. In 222 patients treated for 1 year, there was a 77% decrease in median monthly convulsive seizure frequency when comparing treatment effect at months 10 to 12 versus baseline. And for the 52 patients treated for 2 years, the median decrease in monthly convulsive seizure frequency at that time point was 83% compared to baseline.

These impressive data, along with a portion of patients with clinically meaningful and profound seizure reductions and seizure frequency, will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Toronto in April. Other presentations at this meeting will also feature FINTEPLA, including reports of the real-world effectiveness in our ongoing U.S. expanded access program and preliminary results from an open-label pilot study of fenfluramine's safety and efficacy in Sunflower Syndrome.

As we look ahead to the PDUFA target date, we are continuing with our pre-commercial activities and planning for a potential launch in the United States in the third quarter of this year. Ashish is excited to tell you more about our plans in a moment. Before that, though, let me also add that we are also focusing on the MAA for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome. The review process is continuing in Europe, as we assist the reviewers in their assessment of our application towards a final opinion this year.

With that, let me go ahead and turn the call over to Ashish to highlight our commercial readiness activities. He will be followed by Mike, who will cover our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. And then I'll provide an update on the rest of our development pipelines before opening up the Q&A. Ashish?

Ashish M. Sagrolikar, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon, everyone. We have been able to ensure that commercial programs are in place, and I'm pleased to report that we intend to be ready to launch shortly after the approval is granted.

We have our entire U.S. commercial team in place and have recently hired and onboarded key account managers in national accounts team and the customer support team that will deliver comprehensive patient services through our hub, which is called [Zogenix Central]. These are experienced professionals who have considerable experience in rare diseases, epilepsy and specifically Dravet syndrome. We have been discussing with payers and educating them on the significant unmet need that exists in the Dravet community. In conversations to date, we have received a very positive reception, and we will continue to engage with payers through the first half of the year and beyond.

Product manufacturing, supply and distribution partners are ready to launch in July, if approved. These partners are uniquely positioned to ensure the most efficient access to FINTEPLA for the greatest number of patients at launch.

We are committed to ensuring patients who need FINTEPLA are able to access it, if approved. Zogenix Central will offer personalized service to FINTEPLA patients, caregivers and physicians. Zogenix Central is a single location, providing a robust service and support system for families and health care providers throughout the treatment and fulfillment process. Specifically, it will include a hub that is led by care coordinators who will work with the caregivers and health care professionals through the start and continuation of therapy; reimbursement supporting to help health care professionals and caregivers; REMS administration, including help with the ECHO process; and specialty pharmacy.

We continue to engage with the members of rare epilepsy communities, especially Dravet community, to better understand their needs. We are grateful for their continued support and encouragement for our efforts and programs as we await the potential approval of FINTEPLA.

In 2019, we also launched our disease education portal, draveturgency.com, to educate and raise awareness to the needs of Dravet patients.

Let me turn now to Europe, where similar activities are underway at the pan-European and country level to prepare for the potential launch of FINTEPLA. We have built a team with considerable experience in rare diseases and epilepsy in areas such as market access and marketing. We have initiated discussions with health care authorities to develop country-specific health economic models.

So far, we have had very positive engagement and feedback from regulators in all major European markets, and we will continue these conversations in 2020. We already have experienced medical and regulatory teams in place all across Europe, and we have recently set up country offices and local leadership in United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Ireland.

In summary, we are prepared and ready to launch FINTEPLA when approved so that we can bring this potentially transformational therapy to patients who so desperately need it.

With that, let me hand over the call to Mike for a financial review. Mike?

Michael P. Smith, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ashish, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we issued a press release summarizing our business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

We recognized $1.9 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019, and this is a result of our March 2019 collaboration with Nippon Shinyaku for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and LGS for Japan. Zogenix recognized no revenue for the corresponding period of 2018.

Total R&D expenses for the fourth quarter were $35.8 million, an increase of -- from $23.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, and this is largely attributable to the expanded clinical trial activities related to the ongoing Phase III development of FINTEPLA in LGS.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter ended -- totaled $18.7 million, and this compares with $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year. This increase was driven by the continued investment in preparation to prospectively launch FINTEPLA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in the U.S. and in various countries in Europe in the coming years.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $56.1 million or $1.26 per share. This compares to a net loss of $22.4 million or $0.53 per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net loss for the year was $419.5 million or net loss of $9.74 per share compared to a net loss of $123.9 million or a net loss of $3.27 per share in the prior year.

We ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $251.2 million, which, assuming approval, we believe are sufficient resources for us to execute on the launch of FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome and support our planned operations for at least the next 12 months.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Steve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mike. As you've heard, we are actively advancing all aspects of our FINTEPLA program in Dravet syndrome and look forward to the target action date for the NDA of June 25 this year.

Last month, we were delighted to announce positive top line data from our third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for FINTEPLA, Study 1601, a global Phase III clinical trial in 263 patients with LGS. The study included patients between the ages of 2 and 35 years, whose seizures remained uncontrolled, while on one or more antiepileptic drugs or AEDs. The study met its primary endpoint of showing a highly statistically significant reduction from baseline in the median percent change in monthly drop seizure frequency compared to placebo.

As we've mentioned before, LGS is a rare and severe form of epilepsy arising from multiple different causes, making it notoriously difficult to treat and which seizures are often highly resistant to existing therapies. Importantly, having all LGS patients will, at some point, have tried and failed multiple AEDs. Therefore, there continues to be a significant unmet need in LGS.

Based on the results from Study 1601, FINTEPLA has shown an efficacy effect size comparable to many of the currently approved LGS treatments. Therefore, we believe that FINTEPLA, with its differentiated pharmacology and unique mechanism of action, has the potential, if approved, to become a meaningful therapy option for physicians who treat patients with refractory LGS.

From a regulatory standpoint and under the assumption of an approved NDA for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome, we do not anticipate any further pivotal safety and efficacy studies will be required for a supplemental NDA or sNDA for an expanded label indication in LGS.

To support this supplemental submission, we have concurrently completed or are well underway in conducting several Phase I clinical studies and nonclinical toxicology studies. We intend to meet with the FDA later this year to confirm the content of the sNDA, which will determine the timing of our submission.

In addition to LGS and Dravet syndrome, we have initiated an exploratory Phase II study to understand the characteristics of additional rare epilepsy disorders in separate cohorts and evaluate whether FINTEPLA is safe and effective versus placebo in these patient populations. The study protocol has been finalized, and we are currently seeking IRB approvals and proceeding with opening study sites in United States.

We now expect to enroll the first patient in this Phase II basket study in the second quarter and are targeting top line data from the fastest-enrolling cohort by the end of the year.

In addition, we are sponsoring investigator-initiated studies in several orphan epilepsy syndromes, 2 of which are now up on ClinicalTrials.gov for the treatment of Sunflower Syndrome and CDLK5 deficiency disorder.

Next, I'd like to switch to MT1621, our investigational therapy for the treatment of a devastating and frequently fatal mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder, Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency or TK2d. MT1621 is an oral fixed-dose combination treatment of deoxycytidine and deoxythymidine, which serves as substrate enhancement therapies to restore mitochondrial DNA to overcome deficits caused by this disease. Enrollment in the Study 102, a prospective open-label study involving patients from the RETRO trial was completed at the end of January. Good progress has also been made towards completing the nonclinical NDA-enabling studies and finalizing the product manufacturing requirements for the NDA.

MT1621 has Breakthrough Therapy designation in United States and PRIME designation in Europe. We have a meeting schedule with the FDA in early Q2 and look forward to providing an update regarding future plans on the regulatory submission time line once we have obtained the appropriate feedback from these discussions. We continue to expect to hold a similar meeting with the EMA later this year.

So with that, we can now begin the Q&A session. Operator, can you please open up the line for questions?

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question today is coming from Paul Matteis from Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Andrew Matteis, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Co-Head of the Biotech Team, MD & Senior Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wanted to ask one on the PDUFA extension and then one on some of the data you just shared. On the PDUFA extension, can you clarify what types of sensitivity analyses you think the agency wants to perform on the Phase III trials? And maybe you can just give us a little bit of context as to why you're confident that this isn't really a big deal for approvability? And maybe secondarily, why you're comfortable that the agency isn't going to arrive at any sort of different conclusion as it relates to the differentiated effect size you appear to have in Dravet?

And then second, on the long-term extension data you just presented, I was wondering if you could just give a little bit of color on the retention rates you're seeing at 1 and 2 years in your extension study. And any additional color just as it relates to safety and how that's holding up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Paul. I appreciate the questions. On the sensitivity analyses, there are several analyses that we have conducted, I'm sure, which the FDA want to conduct as part of their sensitivity work as well. What I will say is that the data are incredibly robust to any sensitivity analysis we have conducted, to the point where we're not seeing any shift in p-values and very, very small -- very small differences in endpoint estimates. So we don't think there's really anything that the FDA is going to uncover here that we have not already seen. And we've been able to establish that our data set are very robust. So I think that probably addresses your first question.

On the second question, the retention in our Phase III -- in our open label is still very, very good. We're seeing the majority of patients still remain in open label. As you know, we are moving patients over to Study 1901, which is another open-label extension study where there's less study there. It's around 85% retention. So we feel good about that.

From a safety perspective, we really see nothing in the open-label extension that's any different to what we've seen in the randomized controlled trials we reported, or indeed, in the safety data cut that we presented last year at AES, which forms the basis of our Integrated Summary of Safety in the NDA. And that also includes no patient has valvular heart disease or pulmonary arterial hypertension.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Marc Goodman from SVB Leerink.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marc Harold Goodman, SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you just give us a sense from the commercial spending, what was done in the fourth quarter and how we should expect 2020 to play out, given you don't have approval yet? And then second of all, just come back to Europe for a second and just tell us what exactly -- where are we on that? Can you give -- to find the time a little bit more carefully than what you had mentioned is just happening this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael P. Smith, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Go ahead, Mike.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael P. Smith, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, so in terms of the activities that are conducted in this past quarter, we've continued to do a lot of research and hold of a lot of discussions with the communities, the physicians, the payers. We're ramping our dialogue with payers, obviously, because we were initially anticipating kind of mid-year launch. And so there were a lot of those activities that were inside that 6 months, the launch window that we were executing on.

We've also been fortunate to be able to dial up a fair amount of participation in EAP with resulting activities downstream to SG&A in the context of hub activities and other things that we're preparing for with respect to how we'll distribute the product through a specialty pharmacy in the United States and Europe. So getting a lot of test runs there. So there was a lot of the additional spend.

We have, as Ashish mentioned, onboarded our core group of patient-facing physicians in this coming -- on this 2020 year. We've kind of set plans for that and are expanding and subsequently finalizing our infrastructure there. So I think it's one of the -- we've talked about this market. It's one of these things where it's a rare disease launch. It's net 50 people plus in the United States across inside and outside, 20% to 25% external-facing sales force. So it's fundamentally costs that would be similar for that kind of structure that we would be anticipating for the year.

And then for Europe, we're base case right now off of a time line that is similar to Epidiolex' timeline there. And so we do a lot of prep activities organized in the big countries that we want to go to. But in earnest, since we're not going to be expecting a decision until later in the year, this year, those are mostly activities from a commercial product perspective and providing product that will start up in early 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marc Harold Goodman, SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD of Neuroscience & Senior Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of the 50 people, can you give us a sense of how many have been hired already? How many were in the fourth quarter? How many are going to be in the fourth quarter -- first quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish M. Sagrolikar, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Marc, let me address that. In the U.S., the entire commercial team has been hired and put in place, so that we were preparing for launch in the early part of the Q2. And that team is already in place, and we will be deploying the team as we get the approval towards the end of Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Danielle Brill from Piper Sandler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Danielle Catherine Brill, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So a couple, I guess, a follow-up to Marc's first for the EMA and CHMP decision. If I remember correctly, you had indicated at one point that the decision could come this quarter. Can you remind me why it's not expected now until later this year? What's the goal? And then, sorry, can you also talk about your approach in the U.S. with your 20 field-based reps, who I think are targeting 1,500 docs? How did you identify those? And what gives you confidence that you can fully address the market with that number of people?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Danielle. I'll ask Ashish to take the second part. But before that, I can sort of take you through the MAA. As you know, there's no PDUFA equivalent in Europe with respect to the review of an MAA. There are various clock stops along the way. Where we're at right now with the MAA is that we are anticipating that they want to make key questions coming up towards the end of this quarter. So that will be the next time where we will see the feedback from the reviewers, and then we'll have a better estimate of what the timing would be around a finalization, if any, at that time.

Now the reviews in Europe do take, we think, a little bit longer than they have in the United States historically. We think that our time frame that we're on is really no different to a number of other drugs that have been approved recently, including one in Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndrome. And Ashish, could you take the next one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish M. Sagrolikar, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Danielle, I think the -- in terms of the number of targets that you talked about, taking a step back, you want to look at it as a Dravet syndrome-focused activity, which is a rare condition. And we have done, over the last 18 months, multiple research as well as profiling at -- work in the U.S. And what we learned from the community as well as from the physician is the majority of the patients who are being treated for Dravet and who are diagnosed are in these epilepsy centers and these major community centers. And that's how we came to this particular list of 1,500 that you mentioned.

What we have also done at the same time is looking at this based on some of the newer approvals that have happened in the last 1.5 years. We have looked at how the patients have been found and treated in any of these places. And that gives us confidence that at launch, at least in the first year to 18 months, we will be able to connect with all the patients who have been identified and are being treated, making our product as an offer.

And as time goes by, we will be expanding this to see, because there are a lot of patients who are diagnosed or who are misdiagnosed, and we believe that a lot of those are in the U.S. And we'll be focusing our effort on those as we move into the launch process. Hope that answers your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Danielle Catherine Brill, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Senior Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It does.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Serge Belanger from Needham & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Serge D. Belanger, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions for me. On the update of the NDA review for Dravet syndrome that was delayed, you talked about the FDA request for additional data. But can you provide us an update on the CMC component of that review? Has there been an inspection in the manufacturing side at this point? And then my second question is related to the upcoming supplemental filing for LGS. If you can elaborate on some of these additional Phase I and nonclinical trials that will be required for filing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thanks, Serge. I'll ask Gail to take your second part. With respect to the CMC elements of the review, we have certainly had and addressed CMC questions. The peer review process has not occurred at this moment, but is scheduled to be very soon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gail M. Farfel, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Development Officer [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Gail. I'll take the second part. We -- for the LGS filing, we are completing some of the typical profiling. So specifically, hepatic and renal dysfunction profiling, the clearance of the drug as well as some of the preclinical studies were deferred for the Dravet filing, specifically long-term carcinogenicity and the developmental and reproductive toxicity studies. And so those have been ongoing and will be included in the LGS filing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Jason Butler from JMP Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Nicholas Butler, JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to come back to the 1900 open-label extension study. Can you give us a sense of how many -- what proportion of patients you've now transitioned over from 1503? And then just in terms of getting IRB approvals for that study, can you talk about the experience with the move to less frequent ECHO monitoring?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jason. I can ask Gail to talk about the less frequent monitoring and how the IRB have addressed that. But in terms of the open-label extension, we are moving patients over once they have completed the Study 1503. And if you look at the numbers in total between 1900 and 1503, there's over approximately 290 Dravet patients in both those studies and around 100 of those currently in 1900. So we're moving them over as they sort of end Study 1503.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gail M. Farfel, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Development Officer [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And to follow-up, I'm not aware that we've had any -- we may have questions, which were addressed, but I'm not aware that we've had any concerns that have prevented the transition from -- patients from 1503 to 1900. It's a large process. There are many sites and many countries involved. So it's proceeding step-by-step.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Nicholas Butler, JMP Securities LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then just one more from me. 1621, could you just lay out scenarios for us from both -- from the planned regulatory meetings in the U.S. and Europe?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's tough for me to lay out scenarios right now, Jason. I really would like to get the other side of the meetings with the FDA. But our assumption going into the meeting is that we have generated sufficient clinical data with respect to the efficacy. We are continuing to collect safety data in Study 102, as I mentioned earlier. And then we also need to understand the level of nonclinical data as well as CMC data that's required for the NDA submission. So I think we feel a lot better about giving some guidance on that when we get the other side of the FDA meeting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yatin Suneja, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple. On the preclinical side, could you maybe talk about the preclinical study, especially with regard to the carcinogenicity studies, whether they have been submitted for Dravet? What would be the gating factor from preclinical perspective for LGS? Do those -- do you have to complete those studies prior to the submission and what the status is? And then I have one more follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, thank you. So the CARC studies that we started were in relation to -- assuming that these studies may be required for the original supplemental NDA for LGS. The FDA were prepared for these to be deferred for and approved in Dravet. So they're not required for the Dravet NDA, as you know. We have conducted 2 CARC studies, well, one's just complete. The other is still ongoing. One is in a 6-month transgenic mouse, and the other is a 2-year CARC in rodent.

When we -- I would -- when we discussed with FDA, we're really trying to determine exactly what the information around this CARC studies needs to be submitted as part of supplemental, not just whether or not you could just submit with 1 rather than 2 CARC studies, whether or not the FDA would accept, for example, a draft audited report as opposed to the final report plus sen data. So those type of questions and response to those questions will help us sort of narrow down what is the timing for an sNDA for LGS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yatin Suneja, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And then on the balance sheet side, I mean, looks like -- I think you raised maybe about $50 million in Q4. Can you maybe confirm what -- is that true? Was there -- is there an ATM? And then talk about your comfort with the balance sheet now. What level do you need to maintain going into the launch? And also, maybe if you can talk about the pricing range that we should be thinking about now that you have both Dravet and LGS data in hand?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll hand over to Mike.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael P. Smith, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, Yatin. Yes, we raised around $42 million to $43 million in Q4 through our -- an ATM that we -- a shelf that we had active, and we did most of that -- or all of the activity after we had got assurances of acceptance of the NDA. We have, the financials say, about $0.25 billion in our bank account at this point. And given the size of the launch team and the infrastructure needed being somewhat efficient, we're very confident that we've got the resources we need to put to that for that and our other operations for the coming year.

We got the data on LGS, and it confirmed a lot of the things that we've seen in Dravet with respect to getting some robust response with a number of different patients that have a disease that's classified in that syndrome. We didn't have the same level of responder rate that we saw in Dravet, but we did see some really significant responses in the context of a very difficult-to-treat disease that doesn't have a lot of options and isn't necessarily a broad refractory epilepsy market. So our pricing strategy is going to remain consistent to date and that we are looking to price the product off of the value and being informed on an ongoing basis with our discussions with payers in the community.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming from Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Difei Yang, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division - Executive Director of Americas Research [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple. Now that you know the durability of efficacy in Dravet syndrome, could you comment on what -- how should we think about the durability of efficacy for the LGS patients. And then follow that with a quick financial question with regards to, what should we assume the R&D burn rate in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Difei. I'll take the first part of your question and hand over to Mike for the burn rate question. But we don't have -- we have not reported any data yet -- long-term data in LGS. So that will be something that we'll talk about when we see those data over time. But we are very excited about the data we're showing for long-term efficacy in Dravet and how it's -- how durable the response is. And I think that's emphasized by the latest cut that we actually talked about today. So we obviously don't know what it is in LGS at this moment in time, but we will certainly report on that as we have the data moving forward. Mike, burn rate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael P. Smith, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer & Secretary [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We haven't given any specific guidance with respect to line item operating costs for the coming year today. We'll not have material changes of -- in the context of -- whether there will be large swings, up or down, with respect to our operating expenses this year, I can say that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Difei Yang, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division - Executive Director of Americas Research [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And then final question on the -- for the LGS study. When should we be looking for additional data or additional detailed breakdown analysis for the Phase III results? Where are you going to -- where do you plan to present?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's something that we would like to do this year. And I think AES at the end of the year is probably the most realistic conference to consider, Difei.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is coming Tim Lugo from William Blair.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Associate [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Lachlan on for Tim. I was just wondering, in the FDA interactions you've had thus far, has the REMS program at all been solidified? Or have you made progress there? And what does that look like at the moment? What are you expecting the REMS program to look like? And then in light of all the current events, I believe you only have one supplier of fenfluramine in the U.K. So can you just talk about how you're thinking about sort of supply chain risks moving forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks for your questions. With respect to REMS, we did propose a REMS in the NDA. And I think based upon the fact that the PDUFA date has been extended to June 25, we anticipate those REMS discussions actually picking up over the next month or so, would be our guess. In terms of the supply chain, yes, we have a supplier, a manufacturer of fenfluramine in the United Kingdom who is using our patented method of actually producing a highly pure form of fenfluramine. It's -- we are mitigating our risk around a single supplier by ensuring we have capacity, another site with that supplier. And we also have some risk mitigation going around the drug product as well. So what you would expect our company to do is looking not only to mitigate risk in supply chain, but ensure it has adequate capacity for future indications. We're doing all those things today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is coming from Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael John Higgins, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Biopharmaceuticals Equity Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-up on earlier one with your CARC studies. When you talk with the FDA about the 2-year CARC study, did they say the results would need to be included in the sNDA? Or was that not discussed directly?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gail M. Farfel, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Development Officer [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was not discussed directly. It was deferred for the Dravet NDA. And for LGS, based on the timing, we -- well, at least for the 6 months and we assume for the 2 year, we'll be able to include it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael John Higgins, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Biopharmaceuticals Equity Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just a follow-up on some of the questions earlier regarding the efficacy analysis by the FDA. Has that had an impact on the European review? Not quite sure from what you said.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we do not believe it has an impact on the European review. We've actually conducted the sensitivity analysis for both European regulators as well as for the U.S. U.S. FDA likes to do their own analyses, and we've conduct -- we've submitted those data sets on to do that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael John Higgins, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Biopharmaceuticals Equity Research Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then last one. Any feedback from the payers on how Epidiolex has fared and how they see FINTEPLA's role in those Dravet patients?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll hand over to Ashish.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashish M. Sagrolikar, Zogenix, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Mike, I think the feedback we have received based on our discussions has been very positive for the clinical profile and the efficacy that FINTEPLA has shown in the Dravet syndrome. We're also focusing our discussion on the unmet need in the Dravet syndrome and how a therapy like FINTEPLA , if that is approved, can really fulfill that need.

In terms of other products, I think it won't be appropriate for us to comment on those feedback. But what we do understand, not only from the payers but also from the community, is that given the refractory nature of this condition and given the seizure burden, there is a need for different therapies. And we expect that when we launch, it will get used and approved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Dr. Farr for any further or closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen J. Farr, Zogenix, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us on today's call. We're very pleased with the milestones we've achieved in 2019 that allow us to further develop FINTEPLA and start to transform Zogenix into a more diversified rare disease company through the acquisition of MT1621. Looking forward to an exciting year ahead as we work towards becoming a commercial stage company, focused on providing therapeutic solutions to patients and their families. So thank you all again for joining us on our call today, and enjoy the rest of your day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.