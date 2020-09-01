Edited Transcript of WMH.L earnings conference call or presentation 1-Mar-19 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2018 William Hill PLC Earnings Call

London Sep 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of William Hill PLC earnings conference call or presentation Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Philip Bowcock

* Ruth Prior

Conference Call Participants

* David Andrew Holmes

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Edward Young

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Gavin Kelleher

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Investment Analyst

* Heidi Mercia Richardson

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Analyst

* Ivor Griffith Rees Jones

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Michael Mitchell

Davy, Research Division - Gaming and Leisure Analyst

* Monique Pollard

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director

* Patrick Duncan Coffey

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

* Richard Paul Stuber

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Philip Bowcock, [1]

Thank you for joining our 2018 results presentation. Ruth is with me, and as usual, we'll present the financials shortly. But I'll start by briefly setting the scene. I'm pleased to say that we're starting 2019 with real clarity and purpose as we focus on long-term, sustainable growth. 2018 was a pivotal year for William Hill. This business has seen a lot of change over its 85-year history, but arguably, never before with such far-reaching consequences in such a short window of time. But we now know more a lot more because we have regulatory clarity. We know what the challenges look like, and we know what the opportunities look like. And we're very clear about our strategy, which we presented to you in November.

We know where we're going. And this means we're going to meaningfully reshape William Hill over the next 5 years. As we've phased into the changes, we've hit the ground running. In Online, the transformation program that began 2 years ago reshaped the business, refocused the team and got us back into revenue growth. Now we're reshaping the customer base for long-term sustainability, dealing with the impact from the enhanced customer due diligence measures, but also delivering strong acquisition rates among mass-market customers, and we are building out an international platform with Mr Green. Retail is ready for the challenge of the GBP 2 stake limit and has continued to trade well against the difficult backdrop.

In the U.S., we moved fast because we have the team in place with a strong track record in Nevada and we because we invested ahead of the PASPA decision. Selling Australia gave us focus at the right time and cash, and we're driving forward with our Nobody Harmed ambition, including putting our weight behind the whistle-to-whistle advertising ban. Now I'll hand it over to Ruth to go through the numbers in more detail. Ruth?

Ruth Prior, [2]

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Philip. So the numbers.

Our Online business produced a good underlying performance with net to revenue up 6% and operating profit up 11%. When you exclude the impact of our enhanced customer due diligence, which impacted these results by GBP 22 million and GBP 17 million, respectively. Retail had a successful year in the face of continued underlying decline and uncertainty. We have the best retail team in the industry who delivered another year of market-leading performance. Now obviously, the key item impacting our results this year is the noncash GBP 883 million impairment of our retailer estate announced at the half year, which recognized the impact of future cash flows from the reduction in maximum stake limits from GBP 100 to GBP 2. Now as anticipated, our U.S. business was broadly breakeven, with $33 million investment in the Expansion business offsetting a record year in the existing business, which produced net revenue up 42%, and profit up 91% in local currency, achieving a sixth consecutive year of growth.

Our US Expansion business is now live in 6 states and is performing in line with our expectations with a profitable Retail business and investment ongoing in Online to build brand awareness and gain market share. This all resulted in adjusted operating profit growth of 4% year-on-year when the GBP 50 million impact of US Expansion and the enhanced customer due diligence measures is removed. Our full year dividend is GBP 0.12 per share, in line with our guidance to pay approximately half of our underlining earnings, excluding the US Expansion. From 2019 onwards, the calculation will include the impact of the US Expansion business but will be underpinned at a minimum of 0.08p per share.

So in line with our strategy to build a digitally-led internationally diverse business, we will provide the split between U.K. and international KPIs going forward. From our half year results, the international KPIs will contain the Mr Green business plus our current non-U.K. Online business. At our Capital Markets Day, we talked to you about our enhanced customer due diligence measures and our focus on increasing our mass-market customer base. The impact of these actions can be clearly seen in the Online KPIs. So in the U.K., new accounts were up 10%, actives up 25%, benefiting from the new accounts plus improved retention; a lower ARPU, due to the mass market nature of the new accounts; plus a reduced CPA due to the increased marketing efficiency, which has been a focus of our transformation program.

Now U.K. Online growth rates per H2GC were 7%. As such when adjusting for the enhanced customer due diligence measures, we grew broadly in line with market. Global growth was about 9% so 3% higher than that of our own international business, primarily due to a lack of focus in this area historically. So with our renewed focus on the international business and the acquisition of Mr Green, we aim to return to above market growth rates next year.

So I have talked about net revenue trends. Cost of sales increased by 7% year-on-year, primarily as a result of annualizing the Online Horse Racing Levy and Remote Gaming Duty on free bets. Marketing costs as a percentage of net revenue remained in line with our expectations at 23% despite it being a World Cup year. Employee cost declined year-on-year as the transformation was completed. Other costs, including recharges increased during the year on further investment in technology. And given the revised operating environment following the recent regulatory decisions, the group recharge methodology was adjusted to reflect current and expected future uses of services, resulting in a GBP 4 million increase to the online allocation of central costs.

Operating margin decreased by 1 percentage point.

Now we will focus on this going forward as we highlighted part of Online strategy is to deliver operating leverage.

Retail. Retail net revenue declined by 2% year-on-year, however we outperform the market on all key measures, including stakes and margin. Our Retail business has stayed competitive over the last few years, and we believe has captured market share, probably mainly at the expense of independence. The management team are ready for the challenges of competing in the market and for the GBP 2 limit, which is coming next month. We held operating cost flat as the benefits of the transformation program were realized, offsetting inflation and the impact of above inflation increases in the national living wage and the increased content costs from a second channel. All of this leads to an operating profit decline of 7% year-on-year. Retail continues to generate cash, which facilitates investment across the rest of the business. As a proxy for cash flow, underlying EBITDA, less CapEx, less one-off cash items was GBP 155 million. Now as discussed at Capital Markets Day, this is the measure we will use to judge performance over the next 3 years.

Now again back in November, we told you about the U.S. and how we would measure our progress. We wanted to be present in every state that is regulated; we are. Our aim is to be -- is to have an average market share of 15%, we've delivered so far. Retail should be profitable in year 1, you'll see on the next slide that even including startup costs, it is. We need to build our brand awareness. In New Jersey, brand awareness has increased from 5% in September to 22% in February this year, so a solid start. We told you growth margin would need to be between 6% and 8% and across the portfolio this continues to seem reasonable. We also talked about the need to build a portfolio of contracts and partners to secure market access with the operational flexibility to deliver against any regulatory model adopted by any state, which we are achieving. This results so in a degree of, what I call, reporting and accounting complexity, which I will now try and explain.

The figures presented here for handle margin and share should hopefully be familiar to those that cover the market closely as they are those published by the state regulators. From that, we've calculated our market share state-by-state. Now this gives you a good sense of the volumes being handled by our business and how we're doing competitively. How we then account for our operations depends on the nature of the contractual arrangements with our partners and the regulatory system in each state. So in New Jersey, for example, we're the operator as we directly contract with customers, so this is recorded as direct revenue in handle. While in states, where we act as a service provider, it is our licensed land-based partner who directly contracts with the customers. So we record our revenue from that source of service provider revenue and don't record the amounts wagered in our U.S. P&L.

The profitability of these various models are obviously, different and subject to startup costs. And one other note is that Delaware is -- when we show the next slide, is in both the existing and expansion columns as we had the existing parlay business prior to the PASPA decision, and as you can see West Virginia is a little complicated.

So, for now, I will continue to split out the US Existing and US Expansion numbers, and I'll also split US Expansion between Online and Retail so you have good visibility of what's happening.

The US Existing business delivered its sixth consecutive year of strong growth with net revenue up 42% and adjusted operating profit up 91%, I still keep like saying that bit, with the gross win margin of 7.2%. Market share reached 32%, up 3 percentage points on a year earlier. Now, this is a tremendous achievement that underlines our confidence in the quality of our sports betting business in Nevada.

The US Expansion business is live in 6 states, making us the only operator to have launched in all 7 states that are regulated. In the first few months, direct wagering with William Hill in New Jersey and West Virginia was at $212 million, which generated $13.4 million of revenue at a gross win margin of 6.7%. The other US Expansion states handled $218 million of amounts wagered as I showed on the previous slide, and which is not recorded in the P&L as I explained. From this, we recorded revenue net of costs of $1.8 million. So don't look at that ratio as a run rate as there are some substantial set of costs associated with that revenue. But what you can see clearly is that the Retail operations are already profitable, but the Online operation, New Jersey Mobile, is loss making as we're investing in marketing to build brand awareness and acquire customers.

And importantly for us, it looks like there could be a strong bias towards Retail or tethered mobile among the states that are currently progressing legislation. With a minority of states considering the New Jersey model, at least to begin with.

So moving on to our cash flow and CapEx. EBITDA was GBP 40 million lower year-over-year, due to the investment predominantly in the U.S. expansion business. The cash exceptional items and working capital line shows a GBP 65 million outflow, due exceptional spend on the transformation program and the settlement of various provisions and accruals, including indirect tax liabilities taken in 2017. Tax payments in the year were GBP 70 million lower on the sale of Australia, lower U.S. profits and offset in 2018 of prior year overpayments in the U.K. and Gibraltar. Capital in the investing receipts of GBP 230 million of costs related to the sale of Australia and NYX, and we've increased CapEx to GBP 117 million, due to the investment in U.S. and Online with reduced investments in Retail as you would expect.

Free cash flow of GBP 308 million was up 45% driven by the capital and investing receipts, and operating cash flow before movements in working capital was GBP 275 million, up 9% year-on-year.

Now, I gave you some very detailed guidance at the Capital Markets Day. So just let me update you on a few items and give you a couple of reminders. Following the Capital Markets Day, we had confirmation that the triannual implementation was to be moved forward to April 2019. This results in an expected 2019 EBIT of GBP 50 million to GBP 70 million versus the GBP 70 million to GBP 90 million disclosed at the Capital Markets Day, and probably lean towards the lower end of that range as we won't have a full year of benefits from mitigation measures. The corresponding bring forward of the increase in Remote Gaming Duty from 15% to 21% also results in expected 2019 Online EBIT GBP 10 million lower than 2018. Now, these changes are already factored into market consensus.

The effective tax rate for 2019 is now expected to be 12%, reflecting the changing shape of the business, and after further detailed work we can confirm IFRS 16 is expected to increase operating profit by GBP 2 million to GBP 3 million, due to the short nature of our lease Retail estate.

So on to the reminders. Just a call out for the interims. Triannual mitigation in the first couple of quarters, as we've spoken about, may be limited as customer and competitor changes take time to kick in. Now at the year-end, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1x, at the bottom end of our guidance range of 1x to 2x, but with the Mr Green acquisition, reduced EBITDA in 2019 and with the expected cost of investment in US Expansion, you should expect to see our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio increased above 2x. The actual level will depend of course and what happens after April, and we'll see natural delivering in 2020.

I can also confirm our U.S. guidance remains unchanged as no additional states have legalized sports betting. So on that note, back to Philip for a more in-depth discussion around strategy and 2018 delivery. Are you going to click?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ruth. Let's take a few moments to think about to the future direction of the business as well as reviewing what happened in 2018.

As I said before, we're on a journey to materially change the shape of William Hill. Up to 2018, we were retail led and U.K. centric, that's rapidly changing, and we've taken some key investment decisions that will accelerate it. To continue to invest in building the U.S. business, this includes building a proprietary modern-technology stack for U.S. market and to buy Mr Green to give us a platform for growth in the rest of the world.

The pie charts here show that demonstrable change we expect over the coming year, 2018 versus broadly where we expect to be in 2019. That's with Mr Green, increased revenue from the U.S. and life after the impact of the triannual. So you've seen the strategy, at each set of results, we will update you on how we're progressing against it, but today, are principally focused on Online and the U.S. At midyear, we'll give you more detail on retail and the response to the GBP 2 staking limit.

So starting with Online. You remember Ulrik's strategy from November to build the world's most trusted gambling brand, to grow revenues to GBP 1 billion and to double profits. I'm going to highlight a few of those key areas today. These being, how we're investing in our people and ways of working, how we're improving the customer experience and what Mr Green means for international expansion. I'm starting with people because we've meaningfully changed the shape of Online and it won't always have been evident to you. In 2018, we closed our Tel Aviv office and opened the London hub, where 350 people are now based, mainly in digital marketing services and technology. The team in Krakow, which numbered around 150 when we bought Grand Parade in 2016, is now around 260 people, and we plan to get to over 500 by 2020, collocating product and development teams where possible, thus, accelerating delivery.

In October, we took the decision to refocus the Gibraltar team on serving the U.K. market, and we'll use Mr Green established multi-hub to drive international growth. The U.K. is clearly a big and important market, but that has made it difficult to sustain the right focus and resources on international markets. Moving international operations to Malta means we can capitalize on those faster growing countries while maintaining our competitive focus in the U.K. The map shows what our digital organization now looks like, including the Malta-hub for Mr Green.

At the same time, we've been building our key capabilities with new leaders for product, data, brand and customer operations. So what you can see is that from top to bottom, we've established different ways of working across Online. The purpose of all that is to deliver a great customer experience, and we're getting better and better. We have a new strategic product council, prioritizing what we deliver to customers. We've built a new Live Casino, studio and lobby and released 500 new games, that's twice what we did a year before. We have automated the bet abandonment process and shortened settlement times, addressing one of the biggest friction points for our customers. Importantly, we've aligned our customer operations in one joined-up approach from compliance and player safety to payments and customer services. We've expanded our responsible gambling and compliance teams and implemented the recommendations coming from reviews following the Gambling Commission's settlement last January. We've delivered a 25% increase in automated, responsible gambling interactions and a step change in the number of manual RGIs. That's supported by the data team, who are embedding a new case management system to improve all kinds of customer interactions, and they've built a new, more advanced responsible gambling algorithm to better identify at-risk customers, using both threshold data and behavioral triggers. The data team continued to work across all areas of marketing and operations highlighting areas for improvement, thus, driving up ROI and improving the customer experience, all of which has put us -- put our CSAT scores at an all-time high. And I won't steal their thunder, but there's some interesting brand work coming up this year. In my view, we've punched below our weight for a while, now we know where we're going and what we stand for, this is the time to address our brand.

On the international front, we completed the Mr Green acquisition this year. On a pro forma basis that took international from 24% to around 35% of Online's revenues. This percentage should increase as we anticipate international markets growing faster than the U.K. The integration approach to Mr Green is light touch, although you wouldn't believe it if you saw all its lengthy integration tone. The most important goal right now is not to disrupt the business. Mr Green achieved good underlying growth in 2018, and we're looking for that to continue in 2019.

Most of the cost synergies will come from delisting from NASDAQ in Sweden and from merging supply agreements over time. Our new international Online MD starts in a couple of weeks, and he's tasked firstly with helping us to achieve a smooth integration then cross selling the brands and the products, and in fact, they've already got started on that. William Hill will be launched locally in Sweden during quarter 2 under the Mr Green license, that's something we struggled to prioritize before given the demands of the U.K. and the complexity of the U.K. tax stack. In markets where we overlap, we're choosing to maintain the better side. In Italy, that means closing down Mr Green and concentrating on William Hill. In Spain, we will be launching Mr Green's gaming site with the William Hill team and operations. For Mr Green, Green Gaming approach to responsible gambling is very impressive and has rightly received a lot of recognitions and awards already, and it fits perfectly with our Nobody Harmed ambition. So we're very encouraged so far and looking forward to showing more of this business to you later in the year.

Now turning to the U.S. A reminder of our 3 strategic pillars, those being market access, operational excellence, and brand, and I'll give you an update on each of these.

Starting with market access. As Ruth said, there are now 7 states that have regulated sports betting and we're the only company live in all 7.

Our Eldorado partnership received regulatory approvals in January. On top of the deals with Eldorado, Golden and IGT, we've added Prairie Meadows in Iowa, and we're continuing to pursue other agreements. At the half year results in August, we said we expected the U.K. expansion business to deliver wagering in the second half equivalent to 1/3 of what Nevada would do in the year as a whole. That is almost exactly what it did with $430 million of wagering. The boxes show you our average market share in each state across the period. In New Jersey mobile, we're now up to 12% as at January 2019, the leading nonfantasy brand. We're also competing hard in Retail with the Ocean Resort Sportsbook proving hugely popular. It's currently generating more revenue than all the other Atlantic City Retail Sportsbooks put together.

Looking ahead, it's hard to be definitive about which states will regulate, when they will regulate and how they will regulate. There does, however, seem to be momentum towards more states allowing sports betting. Currently, there are 29 states with pending legislation. It is now by no means certain which states will be next to move, but there seems to me some governing momentum behind Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and the District of Columbia, that's Washington, D.C. to you and I. As you've seen from the numbers, the US Existing business continues to go from strength to strength, that's 6 consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth and a 26% CAGR in amounts wagered. We've continued to develop the management team to support the US Expansion. You all know Joe and many of you met Sharon, our CMO in November. Ken Fuchs has joined as President of Digital; and Martin Logan, our new Chief Technology Officer arrived this month. We've been building out our New Jersey hub with digital marketing, digital ops, customer support, product, payments and compliance. The team in New Jersey is heading towards 100 strong and that excludes staff at the Retail sites, and we are now moving into a different building in New Jersey to accommodate the growth. We're strong advocates for the mobile plus retail model and not least because Retail is already profitable and will support investment in marketing and brand awareness, and we're encouraged by how well that model is already working in New Jersey.

The next key milestone will be the delivery of our proprietary technology platform, a modern stack that is essential to meeting the complex demands of this market. This will be tailored to the American customer and be flexible to operate and be customized across all states that regulate. We expect this to be launched before the start of the football season.

On brand awareness, we've made huge strides since first launching in New Jersey 8 months ago. As Ruth said, reaching 22% awareness in February. What's important here is to be disciplined with our marketing investment. We're getting a serious benefit from our current levels of investment with a strong focus on out of home as well as digital marketing and the benefit of acquiring customers through Retail, but we'll ramp up our spend once the product is ready and that will be after the tax stack is launched.

We're creating a distinct space for the William Hill brand by focusing on the trust and heritage of it and the great customer experience they can expect with us. This includes the kind of education for new bettors that Sharon talked about in November. That's reinforced by our Retail operations, where customers enjoy social betting alongside enjoying their sport and get a great experience of William Hill as their trustworthy betting partner. So we've made a great start, we've got established teams in New Jersey and Nevada run by Americans, don't underestimate the importance of that; teams with a significant range of experience across betting, digital operations, and U.S. sports marketing; experience of operating the varying models employed by state regulators and partners; a brand, that as awareness grows, is proving its resonance as one the customers trust; and by the start of the next NFL season, we'll be first to market with a proprietary U.S. tailored tax stack. As I said, it's a technology solution that's modular, and thereby, flexible to meet the needs of customers, regulators and business partners. Turning to Retail. I'm not going to go back over in detail how we're preparing for the GBP 2 stake as Nicola did a very good job of that in November. Suffice to say, we are as well prepared as we could be, including launching new games and products, engaging early with customers to smooth the transition and exploring options with landlords.

The tough trading environment in the high street means we can make a strong case with landlords for flexible terms and rents. While although it's been tough, the team continues to compete hard supported by our best-in-class SSBTs and continuing product innovation. This is part of giving customers a range of alternative products once they are no longer allowed to wager more than GBP 2 on gaming. So let's see what Q2 brings and update you further of the half year. However the customers react, however other operators respond, our business will be competitive, there is a future for the high street licensed betting office.

So finally, along with other operators across the industry, we've given our support to whistle-to-whistle ban on TV betting advertising during pre watershed live sport. The ban starts 5 minutes before a live event and end 5 minutes after. It also ends advertising around highlight shows and reruns. I was personally committed to this for some time and I'm pleased the industry has come together and acted voluntarily ahead of any regulation. There is much more to be done to put the industry on a sustainable footing for long term. I believe that ourselves and many in the industry are working hard and are collaborating and making real progress, which is encouraging. As an industry and wider society, we need to deal in real facts and evidence to help those people most in need and at risk from gambling.

So in summary, in 2018 we achieved a lot. There is now a real clarity for each of our 3 divisions. Online is delivering top line momentum, and we've got the benefit of international growth from Mr Green to come. Retail is ready for GBP 2, and we could not wish for a better team to manage the business through this. We are seizing the opportunity in the U.S., and we're building more safer gambling measures for customers to progress on Nobody Harmed ambition. So with that, we'll now take questions.

Questions and Answers

Patrick Duncan Coffey, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Patrick from Barclays. A few questions I'm afraid. Can you just remind us your exposure the Netherlands, please, in Mr Green? And with regards to approaching landlords for a rent reduction, can you give us any color of what the average rent reduction you're seeing so far has been? And then the last 2 is around self-regulation. Can you discuss practically how the big operators are self-regulating at the moment? And should we expect a more coordinated approach in terms of media statements on self-regulation or a continuation of the status quo? And then finally, can you just talk about incentivization for management and staff around self-regulation, any examples there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crickey. Netherlands, when we undertook the acquisition and obviously the due diligence process for Mr Green, we knew that certain territories, Netherlands being one, there was always a risk of regulatory intervention, and so we did sensitivity analysis, which for us means that even if the Netherlands was to cease to operate, which we're not sure it will do, we would still see the returns that we would expect, so we're comfortable from that position. I'm not going to go into the detail of the level of profitability that comes out of the Netherlands. From a landlord's perspective, in Retail, we have sent one letter out to landlords informing them that we will be contacting them, there will be further communication in the future, and this is about asking the landlords to work with us to maintain as much presence on the high street as possible. And though, that process is underway, and as of yet, we haven't got any feedback as to likely rent reductions or not. To give you a reminder, our rent bill is about GBP 40 million. When it comes to self-regulation, I think what the industry, I think, has done very well -- I mean I've only been in the industry now for 3.5 years but I think there's been a really step change around collaboration. I think, we -- I spoke about the advertising ban that was a group of us coming together to work through the options. And I think, the fact that the advertising ban has been put in place with no pressure from either the Gambling Commission or government, I think is indicative of the change in mindset. When it comes to what happens in the future, I think we will continue and we continue to work through the appropriate bodies to think about ways and means of further promoting responsible gambling. I think -- and I have been very clear, I think this has to be evidence based, I think it has to be data driven. I think we need to think about actually monitoring customers as we're doing with the new algorithm that I talked about. And I think that has to be the way going forward of continuing using data and evidence, natural behavioral, analytics and using AI, which is exactly really where we're heading towards at the moment. When it comes to incentivization, clearly, if there are any meaningful regulatory changes, we will look at those and around and see whether there needs to be any adjustments to incentivization as a result.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Young, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ed Young from Morgan Stanley, I've got 3 questions as well if that' okay. The first one, can you give us an idea of how we should think about the company's exposure to separately high-staking customers and high-loss customers given you've already taken some considerable responsible gambling measures over the last year. The second one, how should we think about actives and new accounts going forward, obviously, very good numbers, but the UK's quite a mature market, do you expect that still to be led in the U.K. and internationally by active-led growth over the next year or 2? And then the final one on central costs, they're somewhat sort of 50% above where there were 2 years ago, you talked about increased central cost allocation within Online, and obviously that's with the transformation program in the background. So Ruth, could you give us some idea of what we should expect from central cost inflation this year and going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll leave the easy on central cost to Ruth. When it -- exposure to VIPs, I mean, clearly we took actions which really affected more in the second half of last year, so you'll see a continuation of that coming through as that rolls through a full 12 months. But I think as with -- not just ourselves but I think to Patrick's point earlier, as with all operators we are having far more stringent due diligence checks to ensure affordability for our customers. So I think VIPs will continue to exist. I think we've done an awful lot. I think there's still more work to done -- to do, but as we sit at the moment, I don't see any step change from where we are apart from the full 12 months running through. When it comes to actives and new accounts, I think we all continue to push. I think what the new active shows is actually that we're getting the product right, we're getting the marketing right, and we're getting things like customer services right, and we're lining up the organization, which is what I spoke about as well during the presentation. So I'm encouraged, I'd like to see it continue and we'll continue to push as hard as we can.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the central costs. It's a step change this year, but you should take them forward through inflation going forward, but the sorts of things that have gone in this year is really to underpin the growth and also our sustainability objectives. So we've got compliance and sustainability costs in there, we've obviously got our new head office and then support of U.S. growth and the international growth, we've also got some costs going in there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monique Pollard, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monique Pollard here from Citi. Three questions from me if I may. Just following on from the question on U.K. actives. In particular, when I look at the U.K. retention rate of your existing customers up at 81%, which seems really high, I'm just wanting to understand what measures specifically you put in place to help that? And how much of that was aided by, for instance, the World Cup? On the US Expansion business, Ruth, you mentioned that the service provider revenues were impacted by startup cost that came through the revenue line, could you give us some understanding of what that would've been excess startup costs, so we understand the run rate. And then in terms of Online, you talked about targeting operating leverage, obviously, in that business going forward, what particular cost items in Online do you think you can focus on to drive that operating leverage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, if I start with the U.K. actives just to follow-up a bit on retention rate. I think, without totally repeating what I said previously, it is about just getting the product and the customer journey as frictionless as possible. So we spent a lot of time, last year, looking at the registration process, the deposit process, the withdrawal process, the password reset process, so all of these things that are hygiene factors in -- or should be hygiene factors, we just constantly look at them. We just don't look at what others in our industry are doing, but we're really focusing more and more on is, what does really good look like out there in the wider world. So we've got this dedicated product council and that's what they single-handedly focus on. So it's areas like that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next one was the -- answer is no. It's just to commercially sensitive if I sort of go down that route. Online operating leverage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I mean, Online operating leverage, I think if you look at our Online numbers, if you strip out the Horse Racing levy, the Gaming Duty and the allocation of central cost actually the operating leverage is about 50%. So those are one-offs to which we have no control over it. I think operating leverage, you're always going to incur a level of the gaming duties, you're always going to -- we're going to continue with marketing at 23% and apart from that you should see, as Ruth said, that inflation of costs, otherwise you should see the rest of revenue really flow through unless there are one-off items. Have I missed anything?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would just add, we are looking at the structure of our Online business, so we had a restructure before Christmas. We are looking at the automation of our operations. So there are actions being taken to really start to think about how we drive that number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Andrew Holmes, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Dave Holmes from Merrill Lynch here. Just some questions on regulation. Italy, how do you think about the Italian market going forwards given the advertising ban that's starting in July? On the TV advertising ban in the U.K., do you expect any financial impact from that? And then thirdly, there has been some suggestion of a credit card ban in UK Online, how do you think about your exposure to that? And do you think that is necessary?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we go through those. I mean Italy for us is not a material market, and I think Italy will be an interesting test case as to what doesn't an advertising than actually mean for the industry, and so we will, obviously, continue to monitor that closely, and we will undertake the necessary remedial actions and contact customers as we can. When it comes to TV in the U.K., I think what we're seeing and there are discussions ongoing at the moment between ourselves and the broadcasters, what you're starting to see is you start to see price inflation come through for those spots that are outside the whistle-to-whistle ban, so I don't think there'll be any meaningful positive or negative in the financials as a result of that as we sit at the moment. The credit card ban, I mean, credit card is -- they're not a meaningfully -- they're not a huge number for us, the amount of deposits we take from credit cards. I think the challenge is you can very easily put money on PayPal with your credit card and then you can take it from PayPal straight into our site or anybody else's. So whether a credit card ban actually solve the problem or not, I'm not convinced yet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Kelleher, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Investment Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Kelleher from Goodbody. Just 2 for me. Just on current trading, I know it's a short period but can you give any sort of update on that? And then when you answer that I have another one as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll use one word, encouraging.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Kelleher, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, Research Division - Investment Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay, fine. Just in terms of the US Expansion business, the Retail business, a couple of million of profit from that in 2018, what should we expect for 2019 given kind of startup costs coming out then the timing of when you've launched a new Retail, how profitable should they be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think in November, I was quite clear not to guide to this kind of split level. I'm still guiding to the breakeven to minus $20 million because there are lots of moving parts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Mitchell, Davy, Research Division - Gaming and Leisure Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Mitchell from Davy. Two if I could. First on the balance sheet and given the range of potential timing outcomes in the U.S., could you just remind us how -- for how long and how high you will be willing to see leverage above your 2x internal ceiling? That's the first question. And then the second question, in the U.S., you're clearly making a feature of speed to market in terms of being amongst the first players to come to market, what are the risks associated with that given the number of unknowns that we currently have on our markets yet to launch?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the speed to market is always in the U.S., I think where it's Retail, I think it's relatively safe because we know there is not a significant amount of investment needed, clearly we've got the setup cost for the technology and the physical setup in the casinos and it's profitable straightaway. So I don't think there are significant risks around that. I think with Online, I think the risk is that people or we or anybody spends too much money too early on the marketing isn't disciplined around it. And I think while it's just New Jersey, there is -- we just need to be careful that we are disciplined and make sure we're disciplined around it. When it comes to the leverage point, listen I think we just need to continue monitoring the situation. The way it looks at the moment, I think probably the U.S. is not going quite as quickly as people might have thought, and I think it's possibly going more Retail led than we would've thought. Even if you think about New York, although New York may go Retail this year, it's unlikely to go Online this year and the current thinking is 2021 is, I think, probably the current expectation. So if that's happening in New York then I can see that happening elsewhere.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Heidi Mercia Richardson, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Heidi Richardson from UBS. Just on the marketing -- the advertising whistle-to-whistle ban. Am I right in saying you're not expecting the level of marketing spend to fall in Online? And if not, is that really in the spirit of what you're trying to achieve? And do you think that will be enough for the regulator in terms of the kind of prevalence of advertising there is in the industry? And secondly, can you just update as we get a bit closer on store closures and what you're thinking in the U.K. over the next couple of years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just want to do store closures. I mean the marketing piece is quite straightforward. I think If you looked in the media there was far more press actually about advertising -- negative press about TV advertising than there was about game machines in our Retailer states, so that was if you like, the key point for the media. We have seen a -- we are going to see a reduction, when we say we're going to not see a material change in marketing spend, that's actually because prices are going to go. So you will see less volume but at a higher price. So I think that is within the spirit of what we're trying to do. And I think that's entirely where we're -- entirely in the spirit of what we're trying to do because we were trying to reduce the number and quantum of adverse at and around the start of live sport.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So to store closures. No, I'm not giving an update. What I will tell you is, Nicola and I have every scenario modeled, we are now fed up of modeling. And at half year, once we've got 4 months under our belt, we will give you as much information and visibility as we can.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Paul Stuber, Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Stuber from Numis. Just one quick one. Could you just remind us of the exposure to the equine flu, whether that made much of a difference in that week out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The answer is no, it didn't. I mean, listen, it was a blip but fundamentally it didn't. Let's hope we stay as we are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt. When you talked about growth in the U.K. market and Online, you called out the fact that William Hill was -- had a lower growth rate than the overall market because of regulatory impacts. Were you trying to indicate that you thought that the market hadn't done much as it should've been doing about responsible gambling measures? And, look, when the rest of the market catches up with you, you will then accelerate beyond them, is that why you said that the market wasn't affected by responsible gambling in the way...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. No, I think what I'm actually -- the underlying message in that is, I think that given William Hill's history, we have proportionally more VIPs and higher-staking customers than others, so proportionally, it will have affected us more than others. That's what I'm saying.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And as you're able to quantify the effect of that issue in 2018, what would you expect the impact to be in 2019 from that specifically?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I mean, we had half year in 2018, I think we'll see the same half year in 2019 and then we'll come out of it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know you don't want to talk about current trading in detail, but if we could what you could see from Mr Green, to make Mr Green's numbers, did it progress steadily into January with the regulatory changes, Sweden I'm thinking about particularly, was there a dip from which it has to recover?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think in January, the whole market took a hit from the regulatory change in Sweden, but we're seeing a recovery on that. Fortunately, we didn't acquire Mr Green until February.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So it was a dip as you would've expected, as you would have modeled. When you talked about technology in the U.S., you said that you're going to be first to market with your new tech stack. Does that imply -- were you trying to say that you've got some things significantly better than Kambi or SBTech, which is why it's going to be a step forward or you just catching up with the market?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think what this is, it is -- the more important word there is proprietary. So we have got the control. So it is modular because if you think about it each state is going to need a different -- I don't know if the right word is instance or not, but it's going to need tweaking. And also you're going to -- probably want a different view from the customer in Mississippi as you may want in New York. So you can think of each state as -- you really can't think of each state as a different country, and therefore, that flexibility and that -- the fact we are in control of that tech stack and don't have to go to a third party to alter or change the product, I think is going to be very important.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the last thing, I'm thinking about the endless modeling, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, try not to then.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ivor Griffith Rees Jones, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Will there be anything new to say do you think by the time of the AGM? Or will it be the first half results before you update?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we are setting our sights on our half year. I think it would be too early at the AGM. And giving insight too early is as dangerous as leaving it to late. But I think, Nicola you and I are -- definitely August, we'll give you something.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You might even get Nicola up for that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruth Prior, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, a reprise.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anymore? There is always one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrick Duncan Coffey, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Patrick and 2 more. Given that Ivor asked about current trading, I'm just going to focus on the U.K. Is the -- you say it's encouraging, is that coming from kind of gaming growth and wagering improvements? Or is it gross win margins that have been encouraging years later?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am not going to go into detail, I'd said I'm going to use one word. Sorry, good try.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrick Duncan Coffey, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough. And then just on the credit card point and PayPal. I guess, this is kind of indicative of the whole self-regulation debate, which is, is that something that you in the industry can take charge of and come up with a solution to? Or do you just sort of wait for the regulators to come up with a solution?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Bowcock, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it is something that we can take charge of if we want to. So, for example, what we did with our advertising, I think for me what is important though is also at the moment what I'm seeing is far more collaboration not just within the industry but also between the industry and the gambling commission, but also the industry and certain areas of parliament. So, for example, you will have heard about the Tom Watson speech yesterday, where he acknowledged that he does have a bet at the same time, but also Lord Chadlington was there speaking as well. And Lord Chadlington, who I speak to a number of times, is -- was very open to say, actually we are working in the right direction and there is collaboration going on to try -- with a common goal of trying to help those people who do have a problem with gambling. So I think this is more than just the industry, I think it needs to be joined-up approach and I think there is more of a joined-up approach now. Can it be better? It can always be better.

Okay, with that. So thank you very much indeed for listening, and we will see in you 6 months' time.