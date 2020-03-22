Edited Transcript of WGN.AX earnings conference call or presentation 24-Feb-20 10:30pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Wagners Holding Company Ltd Earnings Call

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Wagners half year results briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Cameron Coleman. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

Story continues

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's presentation to discuss our results for the past 6 months. Fergus Hume, our CFO, is here with me today to run through our presentation.

As you can see, the first half of 2020 has been extremely disappointed -- disappointing. Our first half results are low due to no major project work being undertaken; the loss of cement volumes due to the dispute with Boral, with sales only resuming in late October, along with increased pricing pressure in the concrete and cement markets in South East Queensland. Some positives to come out of the half include our transport revenues and profit continuing to grow as expected, with more opportunities arising throughout the half. Our CFT results have increased compared to the prior corresponding period with international expansion and some large projects won in our local market. We were awarded 2 large projects, the Adani quarry services package and the Cross River Rail tunnel segment supply.

Total sales have decreased compared to half year '19, with lower cement volumes due to the Boral dispute being partially offset by increased sales from improved volumes in concrete and quarries, along with the growth in our Bulk Haulage and CFT businesses. The Boral dispute was heard in the Supreme Court of Queensland earlier this month, and we await a judgment on this matter. Revenues from both large domestic and international work was significantly less than the prior corresponding period, which has had a negative impact on our performance. The South East Queensland cement and concrete market has seen a large disruption with downward pressure on pricing. We undertook a successful rights issue of $40 million during this period.

On Slide 7, as you can see, our Construction Materials and Services results have been negatively impacted. I'll walk through these in more detail on the following slides. So as I've previously mentioned, our cement business has been impacted by our dispute with Boral. The South East Queensland cement market has become increasingly competitive due to reduced volumes, resulting in price pressure. We now have 6 operational concrete plants and an additional 3 sites that we have secured. To establish this network of concrete plants, we have invested heavily in people, plant and equipment, which has impacted this period's results. While we have suffered losses in the start-up of our concrete plant network, our concrete volumes continue to grow as a result of this investment. We have taken action on improving our sale prices and are avoiding loss-making volumes. Whilst the South East Queensland quarry business is subject to similar pressures that we're seeing in the cement and concrete markets, we are focusing on gaining operational efficiencies across our quarry assets.

Our Transport revenue has increased due to increased activity in the resource sector. We currently have 9 significant contracts with increased utilization of our existing fleet. This does, however, lead to increased maintenance costs as warranty periods expire and the fleet ages. Due to project commencement timing, revenues from both large domestic and international work was significantly less than last year. The BD efforts made in this period will see us well placed to grow the business in the year ahead. We have secured a large contract crushing and bulk haulage project in Central Queensland for Adani that will provide significant revenue in FY '20 and '21.

Our precast business is well positioned to deliver strong results on the back of securing the tunnel segment production for the new Cross River Rail project awarded in December 2019.

I'll move on to our New Generation Building Materials business, Slide 10. Revenue and EBIT have both grown in this period compared to the prior corresponding period. This is pleasing to see given our investment in research and development also increased in this period. I'll go into a bit more detail on the following slide.

So this business continues to grow internationally as consumers become aware of our products. Our CFT electrical crossarm customer base continues to grow as new clients in Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and New Zealand realize the benefit of our technology. Our investment in our global CFT sales force has delivered a significant increase in external sales of bridges and boardwalks. We have diversified and expanded our customer base and geographic markets. Our new pultrusion machine has arrived in the U.S.A. and will be commissioned over the next 2 months, allowing us to manufacture in-country.

Moving on to EFC. We've recently completed commissioning an EFC activator production plant to allow us to further protect our IP and allow us to produce our product more cost effectively. DIBt approval was granted in this half, providing building standard approval for EFC in Germany, allowing asset owners and engineering firms to specify EFC without the need for third-party investigation and approval. This has resulted in increased inquiry and opportunity for our product across Europe and the U.K. Since obtaining this approval, we are now engaged with 4 companies in London, 3 of which have now completed their field trials using EFC, and the fourth company is scheduled to carry out their field trials in the coming weeks.

Our work in India to obtain BIS approval, or the Indian standards approval for EFC, is progressing well. With all laboratory-based concrete samples cast, submitted and undergoing testing, our partner, JSW has now built a dedicated batching plant, allowing us to supply EFC to larger-scale applications within the JSW organization, which is a very similar model to that we adopted here in Australia. We have supplied in excess of 5,700 cubic meters of EFC throughout this half.

I'd like to draw your attention to the next slide, Slide 13, which shows the EFC being used in a concrete paving machine, building the airport taxiway for the new Queensland -- Qantas training -- pilot training academy.

I'll now hand over to Fergus to walk us through the consolidated results in a bit more detail.

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Cam. We'll have a look at our consolidated results for this half. Our gross profit is 5% lower than the corresponding prior period at 55% and is mainly as a result of the prior corresponding period, including significant contributions from a large concrete infrastructure project in our mobile concrete business and a large -- and larger contributions from the cement business. This project-based work and the cement business achieved higher margins compared to our current revenue mix.

Our operating costs have increased by $4 million compared to the prior corresponding period. Repairs and maintenance costs have increased mainly due to increased utilization of our transport and quarry assets. We've also incurred higher subcontractor costs to support the short-term contract work in the transport and quarries business. We've also incurred significant legal costs as a result of our litigation. The adoption of AASB 16 has had a $1.4 million negative impact on our earnings this half. This is mainly due to long-term nature of some of our property leases, but it hasn't had a cash impact. So it should be noted that without this reporting adjustment, we would have reported a profit after tax.

Now to the cash flow. The cash flow has been impacted by the lower EBITDA and negative working capital movement. The working capital position is mainly impacted by higher debtors as a result of some large invoices raised in December, following the award of new projects that Cam mentioned and completion of construction of some concrete plants. Majority of these monies have since been received and used to reduce debt. Capital expenditure is reduced compared to the prior corresponding period due to reduced CapEx on transport projects. The major spends this period were on increased CFT manufacturing capacity and some stay in business CapEx. All that capital expenditure remains within our approved limits.

On to the working capital and net debt. As previously mentioned, our working capital has increased as a result of increased debtors. We've since received the majority of the outstanding debtors and expect the working capital to reduce to the previously observed levels. Our net debt has decreased compared to the 2019 level. The capital raise has allowed us to pay down debt. This has partially been offset by CapEx spend and concrete plant build costs, which will subsequently be sold. In the short term, we expect to maintain this level of leverage with an outlook to reduce following the resumption of cement supply and the increased project-based work. We continue to have access to funding sources sufficient to fund our growth strategy.

I'll now pass back to Cameron to provide an update on our outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Fergus. We acknowledge the outlook for Construction Materials and Services business is challenging. However, there are some opportunities. As mentioned, we've secured the $40 million Cross River Rail project, which represents significant value to our entire Construction Materials business through vertical integration. The renewable energy and resources sector continue to provide opportunities for our bulk haulage, contract crushing and mobile concrete batch plant services. We've secured some more long-term bulk haulage contracts in this period and currently have several other opportunities under tender. We remain committed to the LNG space and are tendering several large LNG gas processing projects around the world. And if we're successful with any of these bids, they represent significant value to our business. We expect the cement and concrete market to be -- to continue to be challenging. We've not made any allowance in these numbers presented today for a favorable outcome from our litigation heard earlier this month.

The outlook for our New Generation Building Materials business remains positive. In CFT, we'll continue to invest in R&D to further develop new product lines, such as the round composite pole, which we've successfully manufactured and sold in this half. The assembly of our new automated crossarm manufacturing line is progressing well and will allow us to triple our production output. This will provide some significant cost benefits in the production of all crossarms. The establishment of our U.S.A. composite manufacturing facility in Texas will allow us to comply with the made-in-America requirements. We've appointed a crossarm sales agent in the U.S.A. and are looking to utilize the manufacturers' representative model in all U.S. states as our sales strategy.

And now on to our Earth Friendly Concrete. We will continue to invest in this business, both in R&D and geographical expansion. As I mentioned earlier, DIBt approval was recently obtained for EFC in Germany, a major step towards revenue generation of this product after years of R&D investment. Also, I mentioned earlier, we have already conducted some field trials for EFC in London and expect to perform more trials in this month. We look forward to our partner JSW in India using EFC in a number of internal projects, showcasing the benefits of our technology while progressing the Indian standards approval for the product.

Apart from South East Queensland, it is not our intention to be batching EFC in well-established concrete markets around the world. We will commercialize our technology through partnering with interested parties globally through a variety of models, including sale of activator and admixture, licensing, exclusivity rights and royalty arrangements. While we have identified and secured a number of significant opportunities, the timing of these projects, coupled with the challenges we've recently faced in the South East Queensland construction materials business, are going to have a negative impact on our full year earnings compared to FY '19. We've revised our FY '20 forecast EBIT to a range of $12.5 million to $17.5 million. Whilst this revised guidance reflects the significantly reduced cement volumes and includes all of our costs incurred to date on the matter, it doesn't make any allowance for a favorable outcome from the Boral trial. The Board has elected not to declare an interim dividend. So whilst the South East Queensland construction materials sector still faces some challenges, we are fortunate to have the various project opportunities such as the Cross River Rail and the increased activity in the resource sector.

The outlook for our New Generation Building Materials business is very positive for a number of reasons, including the establishment of our U.S.A. composite manufacturing facility, allowing us to comply with the made-in-America requirements; the expansion of CFT crossarms sales internationally; leveraging increased sales of pedestrian infrastructure and bridges of our successful entry into the Middle East market; and realizing revenue through our EFC technology on the back of the recent German approval using the variety of commercial models I mentioned.

So ladies and gentlemen, that concludes the presentation, and we're happy to take questions.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question today comes from Peter Wilson from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got a few questions. Firstly, I'm just hoping you could sketch out or give us an idea of the materiality of some of these cost items that have come through the Construction Materials and Services segment, so the legal costs, the increased maintenance costs in transport and also, I guess, some way to think about the loss you're making on the downstream concrete network.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Peter. So on the legal costs, we're racking up a bill of close to $1 million there. With regards to repairs and maintenance in the -- most of the increase in repairs and maintenance is due to the transport, but there is an offsetting increase in the revenue. You're probably looking at around about $3 million to $3.5 million worth of R&M expense there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's in line with what we would expect to see out of that business given the increased activity, Peter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I take them to be full year numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are they full year number or half year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For that R&M, that would be a half year increase. We're expecting R&M to be up significantly. And it's just -- it's a fact of the aging fleet, tires. We're starting to see engines -- we're getting up to 1.2 million kilometers on some of these vehicles.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Because I was a little bit surprised -- I guess, Cam, you said it was in line with expectations, but I guess I was surprised given my impression was that most of those contracts and the fleets were less than 2 years old still.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's right. So once the units run at a warranty and start to wear tires, et cetera, you're faced with increased R&M costs, and that's all accounted for in our costing models when we did these jobs. So the costs that we're seeing starting to flow through in that space are not a surprise to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But we're still achieving the planned EBIT that we're wanting to achieve on those projects. We're not seeing losses as a result of these maintenance costs. They are built into the overall life of the project. So we are seeing the same EBIT that we are expecting to see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And these R&M costs, have they reached somewhat of a steady state for the remainder of the contract? Or should we expect costs to continue to step up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think as a percentage of revenue, that will reduce because we have reinvested in some new equipment recently that will reduce that R&M costs as a percentage of revenue. But on a per-unit basis, they'll remain consistent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then South East Queensland concrete, to say competition is high and you've reset some of your price and margin expectations, can you give us an idea of, I guess, your all-in kind of earnings loss you're making on the downstream network currently?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we look at the Concrete business in isolation, we would have some plants that are in a loss-making position and some that are making us some money. When you consider the pull-through from cement and fly ash, we're still in front on that whole business as a whole. So -- and part of these -- some of these plants have only been in operation for 2 or 3 months, and we're building a market there. So -- but as we -- as Cameron said, we have seen some significant pressures in the market, and there are some lower prices out there. And we're not competing at those lower prices, so our volumes are perhaps not as high as they could be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I guess, in summary, we're electing to do lower volumes at the higher-margin work rather than chase the large volumes at the low price.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Wilson, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And can you give us some more color on, I guess, just to squeeze in that cement business? So on the volume and price side, so you mentioned market volumes are down, but the Boral volumes have restarted end of October. So I'm wondering, have you lost kind of further volumes to import competition, for example? And what's happened to price in the market?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, the cement -- the pressure that we're seeing is more so in the concrete industry. So we would have liked to have seen more volume in cement sales through concrete sales. However, as for reasons we've mentioned, we've not been as bullish in chasing volume there as we may have been. But I would say cement-wise, no, we're not seeing a major shift in our customer base.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Kurt Gelsomino from Morgans.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, can you hear me there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron and Fergus, I was wondering if you could share the outlook for clinker prices in the second half of '20 and then going to FY '21 and also maybe just talk about how you're managing your FX exposure at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, clinker prices, we see stable. We have a contract that we were quite happy with that we've entered into in the last month or so. It did see us shifting suppliers. So we are -- we were, for the last sort of 3 to 4 years, sourcing our clinker out of China. We have changed, and the reason we did that was it was a better commercial deal for us. So we see clinker prices as stable and predictable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you still sourcing out of China, sorry, Cam?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we're not sourcing out of China. We're sourcing out of Thailand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just on the FX front, maybe Fergus.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the FX side of things, we have some cover in place probably for the next sort of 9 to 12 months at levels that we're comfortable with. Obviously, with the recent dip in it, it's making it harder to get cover looking forward. But at this point in time, going forward, that sort of 9 to 12 months, we're using a multitude of options around sort of FECs, options, tasks and a few things like that to manage our FX exposure, so we're comfortable where we are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess the other thing is we are generating sales in U.S. dollars through our composites business now, which sort of does generate some sort of natural hedge for us in that space.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. And then maybe just about your comment around the court case litigation, I guess, what does a successful outcome look for you guys? Is it sort of just a recovery of the sort of the revenue opportunity foregone? I guess you're not assuming sort of any recovery in cement price, too. Can you talk about that comment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we've not assumed any upside at all as a result of that litigation. And to answer your question, to try and put a number on that, there's a number of options that could be the outcome sort of ranging from 0 to quite a few dollars. But it wouldn't be appropriate for us to be putting a number on that at this point and building it into our numbers. So we've used 0.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt Gelsomino, Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Associate Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's okay. And then just further on from, I guess, cement pricing, once you sort of resume supply to Boral -- I think we talked about last year how you sort of expected sort of lower prices to flow through the rest of your cement book. Have you seen that since you sort of recommence supply to Boral in late October?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I would say since October, the cement price has been stable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from John Hynd from Wilsons.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was hoping maybe to change tack a little bit, and if we look at Slide 7 with the Construction Materials and Services numbers you've put forward, Fergus, maybe you can help us understand the change between the $19.3 million last period and the $6.9 million this period? What are the main buckets that we should be allocating the change in numbers too, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't have that on top of mind, but the big, big one is, obviously, cement. So first half '19, we had full price cement from Boral, plus we had all of Nielsens and everything like that, so that was full tote odds in half '19. Half '20, we've obviously haven't had any Boral volumes until the 22nd of October. We have had -- we still have had Nielsens volumes, and they did open their import terminal, but we have still been supplying some small amounts of cement to them as well. The Concrete business, the start-up of the Concrete business on its own, as you start those plants, we've gone from that first half of '19, I think we only probably had 2, 2.5 that were fully operational. We're now at 6 operational plants, and that start-up phase has driven a loss.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other significant variance is we had a large concrete project, a wind farm project we were supplying that was consuming our cement, fly ash aggregates and mobile batch plants and trucks on site servicing that large project in the prior period.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Maybe that's -- I mean is that the big moving part here? Is that -- is it the wind farm project?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, that's one of the significant changes, that drop in revenue and EBIT through not having those project opportunities exist through this half. That, obviously, coupled with cement that Fergus has explained.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you ever perhaps talk on the change in volumes? Have you quantified that on the call yet?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we haven't.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We haven't. And it's not appropriate for us to call out customer volumes and such. So no, we haven't quantified volumes is the answer, I guess.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. With the new -- or next-gen -- or New Generation, you've talked about round pole opportunity. I'm wondering if you can perhaps help us quantify that opportunity. And also you've talked about U.S. revenue coming through now. And what does this business look like in FY '21 from a revenue point of view, please? Are you getting enough line of sight on contract wins yet?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we talk to the round pole first, the round pole was developed -- we had quite a lot of customer interest in being able to have a round pole that you could use either as a light pole or even as a power pole. So we can -- we developed a die. We're making it with a thicker wall thickness, and we have put about 30 of them in situ at the Qantas Flight Training Academy so as a light pole. They're obviously hollow, so you can add whatever luminaire and whatever -- everything else you like to it. As a result of that, we've had significant interest from both Essential Energy and Energy Queensland looking at these poles, both for light poles and power poles. So we're currently in the testing phase with those guys now. We've got some laboratory testing in our composites facility in Toowoomba being undertaken to prove the integrity of the pole compared to a timber pole. And the market across Australia alone for poles is significant for us. So that's where we're working towards is the electricity industry. However, we have had some immediate traction in interest in light poles on this product.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we move -- go ahead, John.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, Fergus. So can it be -- I mean can it -- at what point does it become as big or half the size of your Crossarm business at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think providing the testing meets the customer specification, which we believe it does, that's what we -- our R&D team designed it around. It will become -- the cost per element on a pole is significantly greater than a crossarm. So we think within sort of 12 months, providing we get traction into the market, we can be every bit as big as our Crossarm business there. So it's that product that we've been sort of working on now for a couple of years and obviously didn't invest in the die and the equipment to manufacture it until we were confident that we can actually build a product we could sell.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Great. And then the U.S. opportunities and maybe a more detailed update there on -- I guess you've been talking about a couple of contracts that you think would be more likely once you had a machine commissioned in the region.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, look, the 3 -- well, now 4, product lines we're intending to supply out of that new factory are pedestrian infrastructure, which we have a number of tenders in for at the moment. Short-span road bridges, as I mentioned in the presentation, we will be targeting the crossarm industry through a different type of a sales approach to what we're typically used to, but it seems to be proven and work well in America, so we've engaged a manufacturers rep there to begin marketing crossarms, and we can actually supply crossarms immediately from Australia if we're successful there. And then some of the larger projects that we've got out to bid at the moment are not only in the U.S. but the Middle East. If you look at one of the images in our presentation, you'll see a significant boardwalk that we've just completed in Abu Dhabi, and there are 2 more projects that we're tendering on at the moment very similar to that. So coupled together, that's sort of USD 4 million to USD 5 million worth of revenue, just on that one project alone, which is imminent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Cool. And perhaps if we can just touch on Mozambique contract as well. Have -- I mean at what point do you guys sort of say it's not happening? And do you -- are you going to inform the market when that happens?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely, we will, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If it happens, sorry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right. Yes. So if we're unsuccessful, we will inform the market. So I guess it's important to understand there are 2 projects. One project only went to bid earlier this year, and that's the Rovuma field, which we're currently engaged every day on technical clarifications and working through with the clients. That bid's being managed out of London by Fluor. The second one is the project we bid last year, and we're still having correspondence with that client every couple of days, responding to various options. We -- leading up to Christmas, we're quite confident. And then there was not a lot of dialogue over the January period. However, recently, there's been a number of interactions again with that client. So just where that's going to land, we don't know. We know we're in there. We know we're 1 of 2, and we think we've got a good solution for them. However, it's up to the client to decide who they're going to run with, and we will advise the market as soon as we know.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Forgive my, I guess, ignorance on this. I mean at what point do you say -- and obviously, it's costing you money. It's costing you time. You've got guys like me asking you about it all the time. At what point do you say -- do you push back and say, look, if we don't have a decision, we need to move away or we need to reconsider?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we basically got to that point late November, which led to -- and as far as flying back and forwards to Milan goes to negotiate with Saipem, we got to that point late November and put that on the table and said, the bid cost to date is getting up there, and we're either here to do a deal or walk away. They took that message loud and clear, and maybe that's -- well, then the interaction really sort of up the ante into December. As I said, not much interaction at all throughout January, but the recent sort of 2 to 3 weeks would indicate they may be struggling to form contract with the other party or the solution the other party has offered is not going to work. We don't know. And we actually have no idea other than answering the questions and clarifications that we're presented with. But we'd send all of that from our desks here in Australia. So the cost of us to keep in there now is not a lot of money, and it would be foolish of us to walk away from it at this point whilst they're still very engaged.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Hynd, Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And so just moving back to CMS, the transport, Fergus gave us an indication, I think, last result. I think it was between -- it was over 50 and under 70 or something like that. Where are we at with transport? I mean your contracts like with the haulage stuff. Where are we at with revenue now that you -- when you said you added a contract or 2 in the period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we would have grown from last year -- or from the first half of last year to the first half of this year, there's significant growth because a lot of the contracts that we had were only just really kicking off in the first half of 2019. But from last half, so the second half of '19, we would have grown at about probably 10% on our revenues. We've been picking up small jobs here and there, using our trucks to perform those jobs and backfilling with a subcontractor into some of our existing contracts. We have since then secured a couple of other contracts that are sort of 18 months to 3-year contracts, not as big as some of the contracts that we have but they are long-term contracts, so we're seeing growth there. As Cam mentioned before, we are doing a bit of renewal in that fleet coming up over the next couple of months. And what it would allow us to do is probably keep some of those older trucks and use them instead of using subcontractors when we get these short-term opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from Raju Ahmed from CCZ.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of quick questions. Just going back to the Mozambique LNG, can you give us a sense of your bid cost incurred in the first half of this financial year and, I suppose, what it has roughly costed you over the life of that bidding process?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Big costs for the first half of this year would be well north of a couple of hundred thousand dollars just with travel. The BD guy that we've had there was basically focused solely on that. So whilst you could say that's a big cost, it is a cost that we carry over time. The direct cost to it would be sort of $250,000 to $300,000 in terms of travel time, that sort of stuff that we've had. Overall bid cost is a bit hard to say, Raju. We've been looking at this job now for nearly 6 years. So there's 6 years of costs associated with this job that go back for quite a long time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. So the reason I'm asking in here is, let's say, you win it and the costs that you've incurred over the tendering process, right from the word go, is this -- are these costs going to be more than fully recaptured in terms of the margins that you are likely to generate as you want it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Absolutely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Okay. So just moving on in the CMS segment. Look, I've got 2 more questions. For us, in some ways, I suppose it's a good timing that you moved your supplier of clinker from China to Thailand. What's your view on potential supply impact of clinker, if there is one, on China? And does that mean anything for Wagners?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's a question that's very difficult to answer because we just don't know. We still currently source raw materials for our composites business out of China. And it's something that we're watching very closely, our raw material supply chain. And we agree, moving from China to Thailand was timely. Now that was done on its commercial merits, not on any other merits, and that deal was done pretty well before Christmas. So we're confident that our new clinker supplier will have no issue meeting our demand. And we're sort of happy to have that long-term contract in place with them. I'm unsure what will happen with clinker demand coming out of China in the coming months. It's difficult to get a read on. And as I said, we are watching other raw material suppliers very closely. Whilst at this point, we don't see any immediate impact, it's something that we're watching every week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Okay. So that leads me to the next quick question around China supplies is the raw material for CFT, is that under pressure right now given the issues around the port and COVID-19 virus impact and so on? Have you got enough of an inventory given -- I mean it sounds to me like, based on your presentation and your commentary thus far, that's why that the outlook is pretty strong. So can you actually meet the demand in the sort of short to medium term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we can. We have inventory at 3 months on our current order book. And we have no concern in buying more raw materials for the core production of our composite elements and have, in fact, moved to increase our inventory just a bit on the back of this issue. We've also identified other suppliers that have the ability to meet our requirements as well. The only issue we've come across at this point is one of the decking products that we don't manufacture, that we screw onto our boardwalks, has been unable to supply. And when we go to a customer, we always give them sort of a number of options for decking. And the customers that did have that particular decking that we're unable to source built into their projects have just selected a different decking that we can -- that's the treadway that you walk on, obviously. Thus selected a different one that does meet their requirements, and we're quite sort of understanding with the issue not being able to get that particular product out of China. So that's the only problem we've encountered, and it hasn't become an issue for us. We've managed it. However, it's something, as I said, we're watching every week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And last question is around the NGBM segment overall. Can you just give us a sense of, on the CFT side -- before we get into the EFC, on the CFT side, what is the current split between domestic and international revenues?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Domestic would be -- so I haven't got those numbers in front of me, Raju, but the domestic numbers would be around sort of 65% to 70% because most of our crossarm revenue is all domestic, apart from some small amount that goes into New Zealand, which we sort of -- we include New Zealand as domestic rather than saying it's an international sale.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And how do you sort of see that mix changing over the next 12 to 18 months, assuming that U.S.A. starts up in, let's say, a quarter's time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we'll have 1 machine in the U.S., but we will be servicing -- we've got our 4 machines here in Australia that are running basically -- well, they're not -- they're running about 24 5 at the moment, so we've got about 70% utilization out of them. We can ramp up that utilization. The machine in The States will provide some significant benefits, but we'll still be able to provide things to the U.K. and the U.S.A. out of Australia -- sorry, the U.K. and the Middle East out of Australia. So those international sales will increase. And what we find with the international sales is that they're larger projects as well. So once you get a project there, as Cam said, we could be looking at a $3.5 million to $4 million project as one project.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in summary, we expect the international business to move to 50% of the revenue very quickly and then continue to grow just based on the significant sales opportunity mainly across the U.S.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And is it likely to be at lower margin or it's going to be the same underlying margin to your international business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, same underlying margin. And through our investment into automation, such as the crossarm automation cell that we're building, we're really pushing that business to achieve better margins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the last one is around EFC. You've got a lot of trials going on right now, which is quite promising. What's your gut-feel view on first commercial or, I suppose, what's the word, contracted revenue? Is it in a line of sight -- is line of sight 12 months away, 18 months? What's your view currently based on your quantitative feel?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say we'll be moving towards minimum volumes in regions within the next 12 months. So there is a significant level of interest now, and those parties are talking -- if they want exclusivity rights for a set region, they have to commit to us that they're going to use an appropriate amount of product for us to grant those rights. So that would be through the form of an exclusivity-type arrangement where if you don't meet that requirement, there would be some form of payment to keep that contract in place.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And the last thing on that is what would constitute a minimum volume? I mean you mentioned you supply 5,700 cubic meters of EFC, but you'll be supplying activators. So what would be the EFC equivalent?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's difficult to say. It varies per market. So if you're in a small market, it's going to be such that it's not a -- that it works for the particular concrete company that's wanting to adopt the technology. So it's very different per region.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So look, I'm just trying to get a sense. So you mentioned JSW -- sorry -- yes, JSW in India, I think they are huge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, they are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raju Ahmed, CCZ Equities Pty Limited, Research Division - Equities Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. What would be a minimum volume for them?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a very structured minimum volume that goes out a 5-year period with them, but I'm just not in a position to call that out. So it is exactly as you explained. It is a minimum volume that grows year-on-year over a 5-year period after we obtain BIS approval, but I'm not in a position to call out what those volumes are. But as you say, the Indian market is significant.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have one final question from Peter Steyn from Macquarie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Steyn, Macquarie Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of follow-on questions just to loop back on a few things. The CMS margin movement, could you give us a bit of a sense of the impact that the increase in haulage revenue has had on your margin outcomes there? Was it significant? I suppose roundabout way of asking you what the margin is in the haulage -- or the gains in the haulage revenue, but if you could comment on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, the haulage is probably round at about half the margin that our cement business would run at on an EBIT basis. So we've replaced a lot of that cement revenue that we lost through the dispute. We've had an increase in Transport, and it's sort of at half the margins. Likewise, with the Concrete projects, Concrete projects, you sort of achieve a healthy margin as opposed to your Transport haulages. You'd run anywhere from sort of 11% to 22% on a haulage job, depending on whether you're 12 hours a day or 24 hours a day, what kind of utilization you get out of your vehicles, that sort of stuff, how far you have to drive, conditions of the road, there's a lot of things that change the -- change it, but you can go in that range somewhere.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Steyn, Macquarie Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And then a quick follow-up on cement. You mentioned that Nielsens, you're still supplying small amounts. At what point did that step down and where are you at now? Does it sort of -- is the run rate heading to nothing? Or do you see yourself continuing to supply some there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I'd say the run rate is basically nothing now. There were some sort of jobs that they had to run down that were quite technical that they elected just to finish off with our cement. But pretty much the week after the facility opened, the volume dropped off back, and I just can't recall the month. But clearly, they move every time they could back through their own facility as soon as they opened it. So we do see it dropping off, and we still maintain a relationship with them and supply product in the event that they need a hand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Steyn, Macquarie Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. And I just wanted to pick up on concrete pricing. The fact that you -- it sort of seems to me that you've actually managed to raise prices, which intuitively sounds surprising. But are you targeting specific regional markets that have got lower competitive intensity that's aiding you in doing that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we're targeting the customers that are prepared to pay a bit extra for the service. And obviously, we're doing that at the detriment of volume. So we're targeting the customers that are prepared to pay for service and pay for concrete when they need it rather than be in queue and wait for it. So we're focusing on that customer service model that builds relationships with the customers, and we can command that bit extra per cubic meter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Steyn, Macquarie Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And sorry, Cam, just a quick follow-up. Presumably, that means that you stay out of the Brisbane market, to some extent, which obviously limits market size and, therefore, the challenges that come with moving volume in those markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, at the moment, we don't have an intercity concrete plant in Brisbane. So -- and it's not on our immediate radar to establish an intercity plant, although if the right opportunity comes along, we would jump on it. But what we find is that high-rise-type work is generally extremely highly competed for, which means you're doing it for a very low price, and it's a very high-risk specification concrete that you're delivering. So you're delivering a very high-risk spec, and you're getting a very low margin for it. So there is opportunity to make a lot more money out of concrete through that model I explained earlier.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Steyn, Macquarie Research - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then last quick question, just on the concrete plant sales, could you explain, I may be missing something, but just who -- are you basically doing sale and leasebacks on those concrete plants?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's a construction contract to produce the concrete plant, and then we are leasing it back. So we don't own the asset. We've been...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's a variety of models. Actually, there's 3 that we lease currently, and the rest of them we owned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fergus Hume, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So some we will own in the future when we'll have a different type of model. But the ones that have impacted our results, we had a contract to build the concrete plant. And once we've built the concrete plant, we are then leasing the concrete plant back. Not in all cases, in some cases, we build the concrete plant and sell it to a third party, and we are not leasing it. And we've got other agreements in place to produce concrete out of there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With regard to that, we're looking at all opportunities. We currently have 3 different models in the business, and we'll continue to take advantage of any other opportunities that come up that don't require us to put the capital in.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. I'll hand the conference back to your presenters for any closing remarks.

Cameron Coleman, Wagners Holding Company Limited - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thanks for dialing in to listen to us today, everyone. Fergus and I are in Sydney for the next couple of days speaking to investors. So no doubt, we'll catch many of you in the next couple of days. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for all participating. You may now all disconnect.