Edited Transcript of VASN.AS earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 8:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Reinier Walta

Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director

* Remco Vergeer

* Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot

Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director

Conference Call Participants

* Herman Van Der Loos

Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst

* Jaap Kuin

Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate

* Jasper Jansen

* Niko Levikari

ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Romain Kumps

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Rubinder Singh Virdee

Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst of Research

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the half year results 2020 conference call. My name is Rinkle, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Remco Vergeer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Remco Vergeer, [2]

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Vastned's 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Remco Vergeer, I'm the Manager, Investor Relations. And with me are Taco de Groot, CEO of Vastned; and Reinier Walta, our CFO.

Yesterday evening, you've received our half year 2020 results press release. Taco and Reinier will elaborate on the results in their part of the presentation. The slides are now available for download on our website. At the end of today's presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Taco, please go ahead.

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [3]

Thank you all for joining today in the half year results. We hope that you and your relatives have stayed safe during these turbulent times.

Let's start with the highlights of the first half year on Slide 2. We have had a very busy first half of the year and second quarter has been the busiest of the last 8 years I've been with Vastned. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted our results, but thanks to the hard work of our team of 41 employees and the good quality of our portfolio, we have good grip on the continuity of the future rental income for maintaining the high occupancy rates.

Normal business, as far as one can speak of normal business, continued with the occupancy increasing 40 bps quarter-on-quarter. Underlying like-for-like rental growth has been positive but turned negative to minus 6.3% as a result of COVID-19. The collection rate on July 24 was 84%. This has been a good achievement, driving by the tailor-made approach with our tenants. These figures are, firstly, the results of the quality and location of our portfolio, whereby high street retail in top historic cities in the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Spain, are significantly less affected than shopping centers.

More importantly, the results are a reflection of the work done by our team, which, in a relentless approach has been in very close dialogue with all of our tenants. Being supported by the property management software that was installed last year, our team was able to have hundreds of individual discussions at the same time.

On the cost side, we have reduced general expenses by 14% year-on-year as we are very focused on maximizing our direct results per share. We acknowledge that in certain periods, it's difficult to grow revenues. There are opportunities to lower costs.

We have a strong financial position and have all our refinancing until 2024 covered. Normally, you are not proud of negative revaluations, however, a markdown by our external valuers of 2.5% in today's environment is clearly a reflection of not only the quality of the portfolio, but probably even more importantly, the liquidity of the portfolio. As a result of the revaluation, our loan-to-value came out at 42.6%, which is within our target range. The average cost of debt came down further to 2%. We anticipate a direct results of between EUR 1.70 and EUR 1.85 for 2020, and will continue to pay at least 75% of this result as a dividend.

Despite the relative good operating results, we do see that there is significant shareholder value to be created and are committed as management and as shareholders to unlock the value dislocation reviewing all options.

Moving to Slide 3. As Vastned been indicating for some time, the retail landscape is changing and the outbreak and spreading of COVID-19 has accelerated this development. In the interest of the company, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, therefore, have started a strategy update process in which all strategy options are on the table. To summarize, after years of portfolio rotation, making a flight to quality, Vastned nowadays shows to be a relative safe haven.

We have a EUR 1.5 billion portfolio, which is predominantly high street retail, but also includes 6% residential and offices. Almost all our assets are located in large historic cities with limited new supply in inner cities and increasing prices for all alternative residential use.

Our portfolio compromises (sic) [comprises] of highly liquid high street shops, and it is incredibly concentrated with our top 10 cities accounting for 75% of the portfolio. The occupancy of our portfolio has been historically high, as you would expect from these residential companies with core portfolios. However, our CapEx is marginal since our tenants pay their own CapEx. During the last few years, our CapEx has been between EUR 2 million and EUR 6 million annually.

As said, the collection rates are high at 84% and still increasing. We won't make it to 100% as we have given one-off waivers of circa 8%. The fact that our tenants continue to pay the rent shows the quality of our locations combined with the high liquidity of the assets resulted in a limited value adjustments. Although we are highly cost effective, we will continue to focus on cost efficiency, acknowledging that 21% of our costs are related to Vastned being listed.

The implied net yields of 6.7% at H1 clearly shows the clear disconnect between the listed and the direct markets, whereby Vastned is affected by the sentiment around shopping centers, although owning a clearly different product as our first one 2020 figures show today. The upside potential for Vastned is significant, and we are clearly looking at how to unlock this value dislocation.

Finally, it's worthwhile to mention that we have a very flexible debt structure, which should not trigger any breakage costs in events of change of ownership. We would like to come with the announced strategy update at the publication of the full year figures.

Moving to Slide 4. The direct results, which reflect the cash flow from operations for the first half year are impacted by COVID-19 and came out at EUR 0.85 per share, the collection rate stood at 78% at midyear. The indirect results that includes the noncash items of our profit and loss statement, including downwards revaluation of the portfolio of 2.5%, came out at a negative euro of EUR 2.09, resulting in an EPRA NAV of EUR 43.76. Our loan-to-value at 42.6% is within the target bandwidth of 35% to 45%, and our average cost of debt further decreased to 2%.

The implied net yield of -- let's discuss more on the operational performance on Slide 6. Occupancy increased marginally quarter-on-quarter to the extent possible to 97.4%. As you can see, Spain and France are both truly led whereas occupancy in Belgium increased again following some bankruptcies in the first quarter. We have proven to be able to find new tenants for our locations and in certain cases, we have even received inbound requests from potential tenants that would like to upgrade their location should tenants leaves due to COVID-19.

Slide 7 shows more details about the leasing activity in the first half year. Apart from COVID-19 related discussions with all our tenants, we also continued our regular leasing activity. This resulted in 38 leases signed, including new contracts for a number of tenants in the Netherlands and in Belgium.

In Paris, we signed an office lease at the first floor in Rue de Rivoli at higher rents than we would have done, if it was leased to a retail tenant. When signing the leases, we came out EUR 200,000 lower than the previous rent, which is skewed by H&M that took a large new lease in Utrecht.

Slide 8. On Slide 8, you see the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio in the first half this year. The government measures as a result of the global outbreak of COVID-19 were introduced as of the middle of March 2020. In the countries where Vastned operates as a result of which almost half of the property portfolio was confronted with closures in the final weeks of March, all of April and May and part of June of this year. But we are pleased that all of our stores have been opened again for the last month. Although the Netherlands, our stores were allowed to remain open, a significant number of mainly international chains closed their stores for a period at the peak of COVID-19 outbreak.

France, Belgium are open for more than 2.5 months now, and Spain joined relatively recently, having been closed later and longer than other countries. In general, we see relatively strong footfall throughout the period since the opening -- since the open-air nature of high street retail has been preferred over close shopping centers and also recognize that conversion ratio has increased significantly. We also see that tourists have been avoiding the larger tourist destination, which resulted in a more significant drop in footfall, which we don't expect to pick up during the holiday season this year.

Slide 9 explains more about agreements we have made with our tenant base. Slide 9. Our team has had intensively dialogues with all of our tenants. We try to anticipate as much as possible to changing situations and have always been in control. The investments made in our new property management system has proven to be crucial in securing as much rental income as possible.

What is shown on this page are the successful outcomes of the negotiations with various tenants, including one that simply stopped paying rents and breached their contract, especially larger tenants that clearly were able to meet their legal obligations have been pointed to that. And in many cases, sometimes with legal pressure, continue to pay.

Rents in total of EUR 3.1 million have been waived, whereby clear differences have been made based on the local COVID situation and, in many cases, also other local forms of support like in Belgium for small retailers. As expected, mainly the tenants in the sectors that have been hit hardest, being fashion and food and beverage, have received waivers.

In some situations, waivers have been combined with extension of contracts and increases in rents post COVID-19, which was, in particular, in Spain, the case.

On the next slide, we give details and the progress on the rent collection. Slide 10. On this page, we would like to provide you more details on the collection rate and receivables. Over the first half year period, we have sent invoices totaling EUR 40 million. These are predominantly rents but also service charges and VAT. We have negated the waivers of EUR 3.1 million, which are 7.8% of the total amount leaving a maximum of 92% to be collected. At July 24, we have collected EUR 33.5 million, up from EUR 31.1 million 3 weeks ago. As such, the collection rate increased by a further 6 percent points to 85% in total. We do expect this figure to continue to increase in the coming periods.

Receivables, which is in the balance sheet item, you will be looking at in connection to the collected rates. The June 30 figures are video still and also here a significant progress has been made since. The receivables are a bit more complicated as it is included -- includes receivables over the rental period up to June 30 of this year and also includes receivables of pre invoices over Q3 sent out in Q2.

Starting with the receivables over the period up to June 30, the EUR 8 million of receivables mainly includes EUR 5.4 million outstanding payments over the first half year and EUR 900,000 of deferrals. For bad debtors, we have taken a provision of EUR 2.5 million, resulting in a net receivable of EUR 5.5 million. On June 30, pre invoices for Q3 that were not paid yet, totaled EUR 8.3 million.

Slide 11 shows like-for-like rental growth. Slide 11, please. Like-for-like rental growth would have come out at 0.3% in the first half year without COVID-19 impact. Including waivers, the like-for-like rental growth came out at 6.3% negative. France has been a positive outlier following the lease-up of Rue de Rivoli flagship store to JD Sports.

Slide 12. On Slide 12, we see that a large part of the portfolio have performed stronger during COVID-19. In good times, a rising tide lifts all boats. However, today and going forward, it will be much more about quality and the locations of the portfolio. 83% of the value of our portfolio is located in cities with historical centers. We believe that our locations in these cities are irreplaceable whereby demand will remain for key high street locations. The 6% residential and office exposure of Vastned has proven very resilient. We further recognize supermarkets, personal care, sports, home & garden performing better than pre COVID-19. Fashion, accounting for 50% of our rental income, has been under most pressure and support has been provided to those tenants, which clearly needed it. Next slide.

Management of Vastned is focused and committed to cost efficiency. Following the sale of our entire Turkish and Spanish shopping center portfolio, we have returned capital to our shareholders by means of share buybacks. The results was a reduction of less than 25% in the size of our portfolio, whilst improving the quality. At the same time, the costs have decreased by almost 1/3 when selling a portfolio, not all costs go down, and particularly, the cost to our listing that accounts for circa 21% of general costs get more weight. Despite the decline in size, the 56 basis points over gross asset value decreased to 51 basis points, which is a relative reduction of circa 10% adjusted for size.

On Slide 14, we will go to our finance structure. The average cost of debt has come down another 20 basis points to 2% at midyear. This has been the result of refinancing of a more expensive private placement by cheaper debt. Vastned does not have mortgages, loan. So as such, as a fully unencumbered portfolio, which gives maximum flexibility. Moreover, we have no rated bonds and as such, also no related costs for credit ratings.

Debt repayments are free of cost and the RCF and a change of ownership would have allow investors to put their more expensive private loans, however, thereby waiving their make-whole cost. On the next slide, we show that all debt maturities are covered until 2024.

Next slide. Slide 15. Vastned has circa EUR 95 million of undrawn facilities, which could cover all the debt maturities until 2024. Although 2024 is still far out and shows relatively big spike, this is a large attempt relates to revolving credit facilities, which, by nature, have a shorter maturities and have been rolled over several times. We expect the cost of debt to come down further as we anticipate to refinance another EUR 37 million of private debt at 5.6% cost by cheaper debt.

Next slide, Slide 16. As mentioned, we anticipate to refinance another EUR 37 million of private debt in October of this year. The retail landscape is changing and the outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated this development. Management and Supervisory Board, as announced, started the process of a strategy update in order to evaluate all options not ruling out any options to increase shareholder value. It's important to take the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, the real estate sector and our portfolio into account. The results of the strategy update process will be presented during the publication of the 2020 results in February 2021.

Residential and offices on top of our shops currently accounts for 6% of the rental income. After adding residential units in Amsterdam and Utrecht, we worked out a larger plan of just over 100 units in Eindhoven. Eindhoven is the fifth largest city in the Netherlands and also has a housing shortage. We have plans to extend in Albert Heijn and build more than 100 houses, creating value for our shareholders and adding value to our tenants.

Vastned -- and now, I will hand over to Reinier to discuss our financial results more in detail.

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Taco. On Slide 18, we discuss our profit and loss statement. Gross rental income for the first half of the year came out at EUR 32.5 million, which is EUR 2.5 million lower than last year. This predominantly relates to the EUR 2.5 million waivers we have given at midyear. In the normal circumstances, the P&L would give a reliable view on the actual rent collection. The triangulation with the receivables on the balance sheet currently is more important as it shows how much cash is actually collected, which is a figure not shown in the P&L.

As you can imagine, we are very focused on further increasing our 84% collection rate, bringing down receivables as much as possible, as shown on Page 10. Operating expenses increased year-on-year, mainly as a result of higher provisions for bad debt, EUR 1.4 million, increasing the total provision to EUR 2.5 million at midyear.

Financial expenses declined by EUR 1 million as a result of the lower cost of debt and are likely to come down further as discussed. General expenses decreased by EUR 600,000 due to lower remuneration.

Slide 19. Our direct result. The direct result per share increased from EUR 96 (sic) EUR 0.96 in H1 2019 to EUR 1.07 with major contributing -- contributors being the lower overhead cost and a lower interest cost. The COVID-19 impact has been EUR 0.22 per share, which is also partly reflected in the lower allocations from minorities being the 35% in Vastned region in Belgium, which is not held by Vastned.

Next, Slide 20. Major changes in the balance sheet mainly relate to the EUR 38.9 million revaluation of the assets. The receivables we discussed in detail on Page 10 and have been reduced by almost EUR 8 million in the last 3 weeks.

Slide 21 discusses the value movements of the portfolio. The 2.5% decrease in value is a reflection of the quality and the liquidity of our portfolio, where the number of shopping center transaction has been declining, we still see a good market for high street retail transaction and interest in Spain and France.

In the Netherlands, Dillard's recently has sold several high street assets at high prices. As part of our 3-year rotation schedule, our external valuers have valued different assets, which has resulted in a renewed market -- in renewed market rent levels and prices accordingly. In the Netherlands, rents have been revised to 303 levels, which are reference rent for similar surrounding assets.

And I'll now hand back to Taco again to conclude with the outlook for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Reinier. In our Q1 trading update on May 6, we didn't give any outlook for 2020 being in the middle of the COVID-19 and having high uncertainty on the impact for our P&L in 2020. Less than 3 months later, all shops of our tenants are opened again. We have made tailor-made solutions for almost all of our tenants and have achieved a very good progress on rent collection rates.

Footfall in our high street location have increased significantly. However, especially tourist locations are still lagging, and it will likely take some time until fully pick up again. We do not expect country-wide lockdowns, but see local lockdowns being happening, lowering the impact on the rental income for entire countries, as we have seen in the first half of this year.

We will continue to be focused on keeping occupancy high, achieving high collection rates and cost efficiency. Although the number of bankruptcies has been limited in our portfolio, we do take into account that this number will increase in the second half of this year. Taking all this into account, we forecast a direct result of Vastned for the full year 2020 to come out between EUR 1.70 and EUR 1.85 per share.

With that, I would like to hand back to the operator to open the Q&A session.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And the first question comes from the line of Niko Levikari from ABN AMRO. Since we have no response from Niko's line, we'll go to the next question from the line of Jasper Jansen from VEB.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, VEB. I appreciate. I have a couple of questions. First, on the rent collection. Could you maybe give some color on how this compares to your own internal forecast? And maybe give some color or whether my math is correct that you actually expect over the long term to receive 92% rent collection when you actually receive all those rents?

And then my second question actually relates to the negotiation with payment agreements, which I was actually impressed by the fact that you did it for virtual -- the entire portfolio. So maybe you could give a little bit more color on this and on the IT systems you use and how did you pull this off with the stated organizational capacity?

And then my third question is just on the following results update (technical difficulty). Existing shareholders are just, let's say, unhappy and frustrated with the current situation, and this is not only related to the remuneration, of course. So my question is have there been discussions with the shareholders? What has been discussed? And maybe we believe there is some merit in their criticism.

And my final question relates to the planned strategy update for February.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The line is suboptimal. So parts of your question were not clear. So maybe we can go back and handle question by question. So your first question was regarding the rent collection?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So it improved in the last 3 weeks from 78% to 84%. And my question was, how did this improve with compared to your internal forecast? And is my math correct that you actually believe to receive over the long term, 92% of all the rents that were invoiced? Is that -- is my math correct in that way?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think first, starting with the last question. If we would reach maximum, it will be 92%. But we have also increased the provision for debtors. So we also added another EUR 1.4 million to the provision. So what is still outstanding, we expect around -- we have net receivables of EUR 2.5 million, from which we expect to get back.

And if we then go back to your first question, on our internal, how we look at that is, we work really hard with the whole team. We make -- as we have mentioned, we are having agreements with all tenants, and we are talking all day to our tenants. So yes, for our internal process, what we have shown here that corresponds with how we look at the collection rate. Does that answer your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's really helpful. And then maybe on the AGM, of course, the voting results. It seems that at least 2 shareholders are unhappy and frustrated at the current situation, and this is not only related to remuneration, of course. So my question is have there been discussions with the shareholders? And what has been discussed? And do you believe there is some merit in their criticism?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think we always are in contact with our shareholders. We have read their comments in the newspaper. But today, it's about the annual (sic) [half year] results. So I'd like to focus on that. And again, we are always in contact with our shareholders. But on our website, you can see, within the presentation, there are some appendixes. And there you can see the cost breakdown of Vastned, and you can make an observation or you can have an observation comparing to peers. So that's all I have to say about this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe I think market maybe would appreciate some more transparency in this regard. But I...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, let me, we never -- again, we are -- even yesterday evening after the presentation of our results, I spoke to a shareholder. So we are open for dialogue to -- with shareholders, and that is today the policy. And that has been the policy for the last 8, 9 years that I'm a CEO of Vastned. So that's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then maybe on the planned update for February. Is there any thought about maybe bringing the date forward, given the current market situation? Or is there...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's -- you are saying very correctly. Due to the fact of the current market situation, the current market situation, the COVID-19 made us decided to have this strategy update sooner than planned. It was planned later. So for now, it is February when we present our annual results. And because a couple of months ago, we were in the midst of managing a real crisis, and that made the decision to get the strategy update for next year sooner. So it will -- for now, it won't be sooner. And of course, we need to do to make an assessment of the effects and the aftermath of COVID-19.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just to confirm, is it correct that average scenario is part of this update process also a full liquidation scenario?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you look into the mirror, you see the whole picture. So the whole picture is all options are on the table.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then maybe if I can squeeze in one final question because we have to ask at every real estate company, but an equity offering, is that something we could rule out completely? Or how should investors look at that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's not applicable as we speak. And in our presentation, we don't have any need to do that. So I can rule it out for now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have our next question from the line of Niko Levikari.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I hope you can hear me now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Niko.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. I've got a couple of questions, but maybe as the first one, we can kick off with, let's say, some of the negotiations that you've had with retailers. I was just wondering that how much do you see that retailers that have been impacted by lower tourism in major capital cities like Paris or Madrid? How much has this been reflected in the rent negotiations i.e. have these retailers demanded more rent waivers, or let's say, rent reductions from your side that have relied more on tourism? And maybe that's something that you can comment on as the first.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. What we can see, let's take a city as Paris, for example. And of course, Paris, a huge amount of tourists are visiting Paris each year. And I think our observations are that visitors are -- the tourists that are walking and spending money are more visiting smaller neighborhoods like Le Marais where we have exposure. We also see the Parisians doing shopping and you see, for example, Château Rouge, which is more -- is probably the one street that is the most depending on tourism. There my view is that the effects for retailer are much, much higher than, let's say, the neighborhood kind of feeling Le Marais has. So even in a city, you see a sort of polarization that -- the location that are purely depending on tourism, like Château Rouge are doing worst than, for example, neighborhoods like Le Marais. And what you can see, the tourists today that you are seeing are more the younger tourists than the mature tourists.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fair enough. I appreciate the comments that you made regarding the new office lease in Paris as well. I was just wondering how much more potential (technical difficulty) leasing type of office suite in your overall portfolio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, this was the unit formally rented to Gap, which we -- proactive approach to ask them to leave the premises because we were not a believer of Gap. And now we have Skechers as a tenant, but Gap used the first floor for retail. And there was no interest, and we had interest for office user. Sporadically, you can't build -- it's a little bit like the residential units. Each year, you can create residential units, but it's very hard because the space available is relatively limited. And of course, you have some legal issues where you -- for example, if it's already rented out, you can't break the lease. So it's a limited opportunity to transfer retail space because we don't have that much assets where first, second floor is used as retail. A example in Amsterdam, a couple of years ago, when we rented out to UNIQLO, UNIQLO didn't need to have the upper floor, and we transformed that to offices as well because these are large floor prints and large floor prints in inner cities are highly in demand. Is that an answer, Niko?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That gives an answer. Maybe, let's say, the last because some of the questions obviously were already asked. But let's say, regarding the residential plans that you mentioned briefly on one of the slides and potential portfolio rotations. I was just wondering, is it possible that, if going forward, you recycle some of the existing retail locations? So I dispose them that you could consider acquiring some residential assets as well to the overall portfolio? And is this something that you will be more addressing with the strategy update, but obviously, if you can comment in any ways that would be appreciated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We always have done and have a focus on residential as a, let's say, cherry on the cake for our shareholders. And looking to more residential is also on the table in the strategy update. And we just gave you a little bit of insight of the possibility of 100 apartments will be -- that will be rented in the, let's say, the mid rental segments of the market in Eindhoven. So we all -- it is all -- we've done it in the past, looking where can we add residential units. And if markets and cost allow us, we will execute that, of course.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And would this be -- just as a small follow-up. Would this then be the type of a case where you potentially sell the residential premises to a developer? Or would that be...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You wouldn't retain it, okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have our next question from the line of Herman from Degroof Petercam.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So this is Herman. So first of all, my appreciation for the transparency. You can believe me because I'm very quick to criticize and I had a problem with a lot of Dutch companies on that matter. So thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've listened to you, Herman.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And please go ahead with that because I'm sure the market will appreciate that. And I'm sure this is part of the difference between premiums and discounts between Belgium and Holland. So please continue on that.

I've got 3 questions at this stage. The first one is on the rent collection. First of all, you mentioned 84%. 92% would be the maximum because you agreed on 8% holidays. Between 84% and 92%, are there difficult tenants where you have litigation or just agreements in the verge of conclusion or both of them? And on the 84%, again, are there already these nice guys of H&M and C&A included? Or are they still the guys that need to be a conclusion? That's my first question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Shall we do it by question, Herman, otherwise...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe on the first question, yes, of course, in the -- from going from the 84% to 92% is where the most of the difficult discussions are. And with some, we are -- quite some, we are still having discussions. And in some other cases, we have to be a bit more firm, and we are more into the whole collection procedures and also -- and seeing some legal procedures, but that's a combination of.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But -- and to add to that, we don't have any discussions, open discussions with the tenants, the retailers you mentioned. So we already have agreed payments with them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. Then my second question, is it correct that if we make a rough calculation that 84% might translate in about 60%, 65% for Q2 alone because a lot of your peers gave figures for Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's not entirely correct, I think, you're close, but I think there's also a small part of the Q1 rents, which are still outstanding. So it's not 100% in Q1. Don't forget that the crisis started halfway in March. So we also have some discussion with some tenants on the March rents.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Then I have a question on the dividend, just a technical one. You -- the stock trades already ex-dividend, if I'm not wrong?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But the dividend has not been paid yet. Is it already in debt in your accounts? Or is it still core dividend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, but Herman, the dividend has been paid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Because I see here... yes, but, I thought...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On 30th of July.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes, but I mean, on the 30th of June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the 30th of June was not paid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you are referring to the interim dividend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, the dividend paid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, the final one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So on the 30th of June, it was still as a debt in our balance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But it was already...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So that was always ex-dividend, okay. And then my final question is on the -- well, obviously, I don't want you to spoil the pleasure to disclose the nice new strategy in February 2021. But you mentioned out resi, which is something becoming very fashionable in Holland. You -- to be clear, you want to keep this residential. You don't want to sell it and bother with co-ownerships. You want to become a partial residential landlord?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We already are because 5% of our rent is residential and the project in Eindhoven, we saw an opportunity to create under the apartments. And Eindhoven is -- the demand for residential is high. It is in the mid -- in -- the rental level per month, it's in the mid segments. So it's affordable, yes. And the intention is to keep these residential units because if you look at the whole portfolio, the most -- the part where we see the -- it's -- are some retail locations. So if we have seen that certain type of real estate in our portfolio gets a stable and, therefore, more predictable income. And that was part of our strategy, predictable on income or results and stable. So that's the reason why we see this as an opportunity for the portfolio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then I have a very last question, I promise. I won't make 8 last questions. On the funding, I understand that you don't have a lot of refinancing. But do you feel that there is some pressure on margins that some banks are unwilling to lend unsecured? You mentioned that your balance is encumbered. I understand that from other of your peers, it is not the case anymore. Are you -- is it possible, is it still easy to discuss with banks for unconverted borrowings?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman, so far, we still have the discussions. We'll never say it's easy, but we still have the discussions. And with many of our banks in our syndicate, so we can still have the discussions around that in a normal way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herman Van Der Loos, Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So the lower -- you mentioned that you expect a lower cost of debt because you are refinancing, obviously, very expensive, but you can still borrow new loans also at normal rates?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So far, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have our next question from the line of Rob Virdee from Green Street Advisors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rubinder Singh Virdee, Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst of Research [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So a couple of questions time by time. So #1, the rent collection, great figures and great disclosure in your presentation. So clearly, you have a good relationship with all of your tenants. And I was wondering if you could tell me how many of your tenants are actually loss making or have been loss making? And therefore, if we look at where rents will land in the future and the conversations you're having? So I think you said in Spain, you are giving away some rents. Now there's waivers and you're agreeing to higher ends in the future. But I would have expected it to be the other way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it depends what you want in life and where you see possibilities in the negotiations. It's understandable that retailers, in general, wanted to have some compensation for rent as they were forced to close. But we don't, as a company, don't have any door where we can knock on. So our intention was always, okay, we will give in some rents, we will give some relief, but what's in it for me? What's in it for our shareholders? So that was -- we had a tailor-made approach. I think it's a combination why we were relatively successful in the rent collection was that a tailor-made approach, we -- it was not immediately saying, "Oh, yes, you are -- you have a lockdown, so we will pay. So we wanted to have proof in their financial situation. And clearly, if you look at the rich persons in the world, there are some retailers in that list. So we as Vastned are not -- is not our mission statement to help these companies that are companies with billions of euros on their balance sheet.

So then we looked at the contracts. Is there room? Is there a break? Will the contract end in 1 year? So all these kind of things were taken into account. And I think it helped also that we don't have any middle management in our company. So that -- I was involved in conversation with tenants. We had cross-border information exchange between, for example, France and the Netherlands. And last but not least, we invested last year in a good IT system. So we got all the information when we were speaking to the tenants. And a certain amount of tenants, we had some legal fights because we don't have any respect for retailers that were not answering the phone or not answering e-mails or whatsoever for weeks and weeks. So then we were -- then it was more a legal issue.

And also in the rent collection, when agreed, it was not only agreed what should have been paid, but also when. So it was for my colleagues, we worked extremely hard but also very efficient. And I think the results are speaking for themselves.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rubinder Singh Virdee, Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst of Research [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's very clear and helpful. The second question is about your comment about unlocking shareholder value through all options. And the question, I think, I heard you say that you have a very liquid portfolio, and you have seen some good transactions, I think, it's in the Netherlands. So could you give a little bit more color on that? And what you're thinking in terms of potential asset disposals, if at all?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Next year, we planned the 8-strategy updates because I think if you compare us to our peers, we have done better. So the strategy of being active in the large European cities with historical inner cities that has proven the right one. However, it will be lazy not to look at yourself in a mirror and say it is for the next year is also the right strategy. So all options are on the table. And it could mean one of them sell parts of the portfolio, invest in other segments. Everything is on the table, but always in the back of the mind that we should deliver stable and predictable results and unlocking the shareholder value, what is clearly in the portfolio. And these transactions, we witnessed, were not only in the Netherlands, but also in France.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rubinder Singh Virdee, Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Analyst of Research [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. It's clear. I just have 1 follow-up, if I may. This is to do with your custom of fixed salary. I think earlier, you said it was just May and July, and now it's going to be for the rest of the year. And also there are no bonuses for the Board. I was just wondering what the impetus for doing that now was?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, when we decided to lower our salaries and our, I mean, the salary of Reinier and myself, and by the way, also the Supervisory Board members. The -- when we did that, we didn't know at that time how long the COVID crisis would last. So -- but we could imagine that it would last 2 to 3 months. That was the reason why we gave the discount on our salaries for 3 months. But for people who know me, I'm a strong believer of alignment with our shareholders, as I also have bought shares in the past. This year will not be a spectacular or a good year, and it seemed Reinier and myself, a good thing to show and to maintain the alignment towards our shareholders to lower the -- our salary with the 15% until the end of this year. And also, we said to the Board, we don't expect any bonus during this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have our next question from the line of Romain Kumps from Kepler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So first of all, congrats on the results, especially on rent collections in such difficult times. So congrats.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question would be on the portfolio value. So the portfolio value was only down 2.5%, but if we really look closely you observe that France and Spain would go de-flat when compared to the Netherlands and Belgium. How can you explain such difference? Can this be explained by different assumptions made by valuers in different countries? Or is it more to do with high street versus out of town?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. It is a combination. The retail market in Belgium in our 4 countries was already last year a little bit lagging because last year, we had also showed depreciations in Belgium. So that is one. And also a part of that portfolio in Belgium is not only high street but also barn vehicles, the retail boxes. The facts that you see -- I think high streets are more resilient than shopping centers. And I think that explains for part the differences in the valuations we presented to you, but what we also -- maybe very clear to mention that, I'm a strong believer of -- as long as we are in this system of independent valuations, I'm a strong believer that we, as a management, should not interfere with the independency of valuers. So that's the reason why we have 2 companies that are valuing our portfolio. And each year, you will have a change of the part of portfolios, these -- sorry, 3x -- sorry, each 3 years, we have a change of this -- of the valuers. So they rotate, the other one gets the other part of the portfolio. So that creates that each year -- of each 3 years, a total new team is looking at the valuation. And that keeps people sharp. You don't get that people are basically looking at something they previously made. So that is -- and we -- historically, we see always some differences, and you see it clearly now -- because why is it -- market sentiment has now a item, which is not based on fact. So I'm feeling very confident, very confident that these valuations are correct and done in the way valuers should value a portfolio, and that is very, very objective. And of course, if you compare our portfolio and the type of products you have seen and valuers have seen some market evidence, and I think that is more compared to, let's say, large shopping centers -- of owners who have large shopping centers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I don't want to follow-up on that. Do you see the French asset that you have that is suited for this type of crisis than the Netherlands and Belgium? Why there is so much difference between France and Netherlands, by example, maybe e-commerce penetration?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The French portfolio is more concentrated than the Dutch portfolio. In the Netherlands, we have still a part that, I think, that is not really core, but it's not a large part. So we can ignore that. But I think it has also to do that the retail market in the Netherlands is a bit less stronger than in France. And for example, e-commerce is more penetrated in the Dutch society compared to France, and that we are densely populated country. So therefore, it's -- I think H&M is a good example. When they were growing, they were growing in every -- not only every city, but also every village. And clearly -- and they have -- it's not -- they mentioned and reported themselves that was the wrong strategy. And now they are more concentrating on locations where they think their business is more sustainable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. All right. Maybe on the dividend policy, could you be a bit more specific for the policy for the next maybe 2 years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we can't because I only can mention that our dividend policy is unchanged with a payout ratio of minimum 75%. And we gave, in these uncertain times, a direction of the direct results. So it is up to you to make estimates. But for us, it's too early to say something about the dividend over the next coming years. The fact -- I can say, we do understand that Vastned for investors is not owning to have exposure in the high street arena, which is a more difficult segment to penetrate for investors. But -- so -- but we also know that investors are in our stock for the dividend. So that's the reason why we and my colleagues works extremely hard to get all the rents in-house because that is the base of the dividend for next year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, fair enough. Right. In the project in Eindhoven, if the 100 units would be rented out, how much would increase the exposure to residential in the overall portfolio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm not clear because that has to do with the valuation that's pending. I only can say it will be -- the rents will be just shy of around to EUR 1 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Romain Kumps, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And just a last question, maybe on the guidance. Does that include recent rise in infection rates and maybe strengthened restrictions in on-trip as we see in Belgium. Does that include maybe potential lockdown?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. A completely lockdown, as mentioned in our figures, we don't -- our presumptions are that there won't be a complete lockdown, but we expected some parts lockdown or some -- we made some -- our thought was not that after COVID, things would go back to normal immediately. It takes time. And certain parts of the portfolio or geographic parts will take longer to get to the old level. But we -- we are -- in our forecast, we already have some -- we are cautious, let's say, to point out.

Any further questions? Operator?

Remco Vergeer, [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, operator, are you still there? Hello? Operator?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi. Good morning. My name is Tom. I'm an operator for I do apologize, but your primary operator, Rinkle, has dropped off the call owing to technical issues. I'm more than happy to step in, in her place, though, if you'd like to continue with the Q&A session?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Remco Vergeer, [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not a problem at all. So the next question in the queue comes from the line of Niko Levikari from ABN AMRO.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko Levikari, ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a quick follow-up question regarding the private placement that you're now planning to refinance. And I was just wondering, do you still see private placements as an option and with debt funding? And if you see interest on the private placement side, what sort of cost of debt would you be looking at in case you would do another private placement?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Niko, we are looking at all options for the refinancing. We talk to banks and also looking at private placements, yes. And we are still looking in the same ranges as we are currently financed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question in the queue comes from the line of Jasper Jansen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, VEB. Two more questions, if I may. On Page 26 of the presentation, I think the breakaway period was near of the (technical difficulty) Now maybe a more general question is what are differentiators of Vastned in comparison to peers with respect to its cost structure that it can pull it off, maybe you can give some color on that. And if I may, in addition to that, if you look at the criterion total cost as a percentage of gross rental income, Vastned is actually lagging a bit in comparison to peers with the cost ratio (technical difficulty).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Taco. On the website, there is an appendix where we have a comparison of other -- our peer companies. On all metrics, we are doing well. But of course, if you look at the level of rent that is inherited of the strategy over the last 8 years because we are invested in low-yielding real estate. But with the low yielding comes also a lower risk and that you can see, of course, in the annual results. But on the other matrix, size of the company, how many contracts we are doing the same or even better than our peers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jasper Jansen, [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough. I really appreciate the answer. Maybe one quick follow-up because do I get just corrected that, and therefore, is unable that you can ever grow to that 18.2%, because you have just a different strategy. Is that a fair conclusion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. As you can see, we -- if you look at the last couple of years, we lowered already the cost. So -- and that is -- it's always on the table where we can see areas where we, of course, can lower the cost, if possible. But let's be very clear. The fact that we are doing relatively much better than other companies is due to the fact that we have invested in certain IT systems. And we profited that during this crisis, but we're also profiting that over the next coming years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question comes from the line of Jaap Kuin from Kempen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We calculated you collected 70% of the second quarter end, which is indeed a good performance versus peers, but most of your peers have also commented on July collections or Q3 collections. So could you maybe also give us some color on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. This is Taco. Good morning, Jaap. That's, of course, pending because August has not -- this quarter has only started yet. But this is a presentation of our semi results. It's -- but Reinier has also one remark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, maybe also what you saw is that we have gone from a lot of quarterly rents to monthly payments. So we are now into July. You have seen already what we have or the pre invoice, what we -- we're at 60% and the August rents, we're just starting with that with invoicing. So that will be in August.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. I appreciate the 30 days, but I guess most of your peers have commented on this. And maybe directionally, do you think the collection rates for July, Q3 will be higher or lower than the 70%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a bit of speculating. So that's what we're going to see and which we will provide with the Q3.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, at present?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the only thing I can say that if you see that from the pre invoiced rent in the first couple of weeks of July, we already got 60% in. So that -- I think that's a little bit of a guidance that you can see that rental collection is going in the right direction.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Okay. Clear. I get. Can you maybe confirm the percentage of your contracts currently on monthly arrears or at quarterly payment terms?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't have the percentage for that, but I can assure you that this is -- a substantial part of our contracts have gone through monthly payments, also bigger tenants.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then I guess, a follow-up on the credit spread question. If you look at the bond market, you see that for some of the larger cap peers their credit spreads on the bond market have increased by 50 to 100 bps. And I think we've received some feedback that bank margins for other asset classes, maybe expanded 10 to 25 bps. And you kind of said that discussions are ongoing. But could you maybe quantify the increase in margins you're generally seeing in quotes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reinier Walta, Vastned Retail N.V. - CFO, Member of Executive Board & Statutory Director [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What I see -- the only thing I can say, of course, we see some increase. So on the margins, if you compare it to the debt we have, you see increases between 25 to 50 basis points.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That was very clear. And then maybe a different topic. I can see, you mentioned items like a change of control for the first time, which also makes me wonder that if you have received or have had any discussions with external parties to discuss possible take private or other types of transactions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't have a -- there's not an approach towards the company. But due to the fact -- we received some questions from analysts, like yourself, are asking right now. So we try to be as transparent as possible so regarding all the topics and especially the fact that we are preparing a strategy update. We thought it will be a good thing that all the topics were disclosed. So that's the reason why.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So basically, in the last 7 months, no approaches have we made?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Otherwise, we would have sent a press release.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jaap Kuin, Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Deputy Head of Real Estate [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Great. And I appreciate the disclosure on cost. That's always helpful. Do you think that you will meaningfully change kind of the -- kind of basis points as percentage of GAAP because like you say, it is really pretty low. I mean, is there a much leeway there, I mean, longer term, without sacrificing quality?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, if you look at -- we always look at the cost. But bear in mind, we said, yes, 21% of the costs are basically the fact that we are a listed company that we can't change that. It is out of our control. There on areas where we do control and, also, we think it makes sense. For example, you could outsource certain things, but that's -- people are doing that not for free. So it gives you a little bit flexibility. But on the other hand, most of the time, outsourcing costs are higher. But it is on our table. We're looking -- it's part of our strategy update. So we look at all -- yes, all options are on the table, also on the cost saving.

But maybe...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are currently no further -- pardon me, please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Taco Tammo Johannes de Groot, Vastned Retail N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Statutory Director [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. And I wanted to add to Jaap, there is an appendix on our website on this presentation. And you see the breakdown compared to other companies. And you can look at cost at several ways. So -- but we thought it would be a good thing to be a little bit more transparent about our cost structure.

Operator?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are currently no further questions in the queue. So I'll turn the call back over to your host for any concluding remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Remco Vergeer, [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. Yes, we would like to thank all the participants for their interest. If there is any further questions, please reach out to Investor Relations. You can find the details on the website, and we wish you a very pleasant day. Thank you.

Operator [113]

Operator

Thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your handsets.

Thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your handsets.