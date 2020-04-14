Edited Transcript of VARDIA.OL earnings conference call or presentation 28-Feb-20 7:30am GMT

Q4 2019 Insr Insurance Group ASA Earnings Call

Oslo Apr 14, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Insr Insurance Group ASA earnings conference call or presentation Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Anne B. Knudtzon

Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

* Espen Husstad

Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

* Hans Petter Madsen

Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Jan Erik Gjerland

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

Presentation

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the fourth quarter and preliminary 2019 results for Insr Insurance Group. I am Anne

Knudtzon, responsible for Investor Relations. With us today are CEO, Espen Husstad; and CFO, Hans Petter Madsen. The presentation is streamed and will be available afterwards. There will be a Q&A at the end, and our online participants can type their questions any time during the presentation.

I'll first give the word to Espen to run us through the highlights.

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

Story continues

Thanks, Anne. Let's then turn to the highlights. The fourth quarter had a small positive result of NOK 1 million if excluding nonrecurring items of NOK 18 million. Moreover, the Nemi franchise channel rightsizing, all that has been completed. Also several new partners -- partner agreements have been signed which will add growth in the years to come. Finally, restructuring culminating in 2019 has created a leaner, focused and more dedicated company that we expect to deliver profits in 2020, so profits in 2020.

Okay. This slide compares the result to the medium-term targets. Growth is a bit below target. And I will use the next couple of slides to talk about growth. The loss ratio at 74% is closing in on the target, particularly taking seasonal variations into account. Though the winter has been fairly mild in many places this year, there are still some effects from this. The additional costs during the quarter will be explained by Hans Petter. So that's the admin cost. And finally, the solvency margin is fine and expected to fluctuate around 150% target.

Let's then turn to growth for the quarter. This slide shows a healthy growth in the revenues retained after reinsurance, which are the revenues where we could actually earn a profit, okay? So that's why we use that as a growth measure. And due to pruning actions, particularly amongst our distributors, we have, however, somewhat fewer insured during this quarter, but they are paying substantially higher insurance premiums. However, if we look at the growth for the full year, we see a very, very strong performance. Let me try to explain a bit more in detail what goes on, on the growth side.

We have 2 segments in our business: the traditional Nemi franchise channel and the white label partner business. Let's start with the franchise business, which is described on this page.

Starting with the top, the actual insured typically is a family or a small enterprise. So it's a family or a small enterprise. They usually have fairly complex insurance needs, which means that they are our customers, which are the ones selling these insurances. They are organized in a franchise network as franchisees with a few sales staff with each one of them. And they have a strong local footprint, okay? So these companies work in their local community, selling and advising to these target customers.

So from the point of view of Insr, these franchisees are our customers, and we are offering them a complete plug-and-play franchise concept. And one of the special things about this concept is that we are offering Nemi as an exclusive brand to be utilized for this concept. So that means, for instance, that no one needs to worry that Nemi is also used as an online channel focusing on single car insurance at a low price, for instance. We have other partners where that is much more suitable. So this is tailored for Nemi and for that type of distribution, which is part of the strength of our white label setup.

So what does then happen to Nemi. Prices in Nemi were increased already during 2018 very significantly, which results in below 70% loss ratio for this NOK 900 million business in 2019. So loss ratio is already more or less where it should be. Many franchisees have been replaced by new, more agile entities, which are now in the process of onboarding new sales staff. So both the existing and new franchisees are onboarding new sales staff. I'm very excited about the growth potential stemming from this high-quality franchise network with proven ability to help with insurance advisory beyond a low price point. So not only price, they're selling through advisory. During fourth quarter, we onboarded 5 new franchisees and 20 sales staff, which is increasing the sales capacity in Nemi with approximately 20%, okay? So that was Nemi.

Let us then turn to the partner segment. We also signed several partner agreements during the last few months. These agreements will need ramp-up time, but it's great to see how much interest there is in the plug-and-play white label offering that we are providing, okay? So we signed several new agreements. Our dedicated sales team of 5 people have built pipeline and closed contracts since early 2017, but it's -- now it seem to start paying off, really.

This graph shows a snapshot of our sales pipeline with a number of prospects on the first axis. So the blue bars add up to in excess of 100 active sales processors with coarsely estimated potential annual revenues in excess of NOK 2 billion, okay? Though sales cycles are long, this is important for building trusted partnerships and properly designing the joint solutions, which the partners then can go-to-market with, okay? So this is the sales processor.

So what we see now is that we now reap the benefits from maintaining a structured pipeline with clearly defined stages and having enough prospects in all stages of this dialogue. So selling is about hard work over time, okay? This is very promising for the years to come. We like getting new customers.

Finally, one comment on price. This graph shows the development of passenger car premium in Norway as reported by Finans Norge. We have indexed this back to the end of 2017 as a starting point. For Insr, which is a thick blue line, we see that our prices increases since second quarter of -- our price increases since second quarter of 2018 have been consistently high as we intended them to be. We've had the steepest increase in the market over the past 2 years. And it's also good to note that the whole market is still seeing price increases, which is good for the overall profitability and very important for the competitiveness. This shows why the claims ratio is coming down and, more importantly, will continue going down.

Please note that our average premium still is 6.5% below the average in the market. So we have increased the most, but we still have 6.5% below the average premium. And this is very important because it means that we are still competitive even though we have rightsized this. Okay.

Then I give the word to Hans Petter, who will take us through the financials.

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

Thank you, Espen. Premium earned for our own accounts was NOK 195 million. That's up from NOK 182 million last year. Net result from the operation was NOK 17 million compared to NOK 13 million last year. Total results, including the discontinued operations, was a loss of NOK 17 million compared to NOK 14 million last year. We had a gross loss ratio of 76.4% and a gross cost ratio of 29.6%. That gives us a net combined ratio was then 109.2%. The solvency ratio was 147%. At the end of third quarter, it was 156%. I will come back to much more around the solvency ratio later on.

These graphs show Insr's net loss ratio. Adjusted for runoff, you can see that we are now closing into the market, and we have substantially better results compared to what we had 1 year ago. So we are really closing on into the results of our competitors.

This quarter, we also had substantial one-offs within our accounts. I will comment on a couple of them for this quarter.

We had one administration cost where -- was nearly NOK 6 million on nonrecurring cost. This included a NOK 4 million that was related to re-estimation of the REIT payment for transaction between the companies within the group.

We also had sales cost that was NOK 3 million higher due to our one-off commission payment to -- as a settlement for our nonprofitable partner. And as expected, when you wind up closing down the Danish operation, you have nonrecurring costs for that. That's for our salaries and our premises and so on, and that's accounted for NOK 7.5 million this quarter. So that was the main figures for the fourth quarter.

I will also comment a little bit on the full year accounting. This is the preliminary figures. The audit is still ongoing. If you look at the premium side, we had a net earned premium of NOK 772 million. That's an increase from NOK 646 million last year. Net result from operation was a loss of NOK 48 million compared to NOK 56 million last year. Total result, including discontinued operation, was a loss of NOK 92 million compared to NOK 70 million one year ago. So you see that almost half of the losses this year comes from the discontinued operations in Denmark. The gross loss ratio was 78.3%, and the gross cost ratio was 26%. The net combined ratio was 106.6% compared to 106 -- 110% last year. So it's a good improvement, and it's closing into the 100% mark.

If you look at the loss ratio for the whole year compared to the Norwegian market, you can see on the graphs, compare -- full year '19 compared to full year '18, you see that our loss ratio is coming down. And compared to the market, we're actually -- you see an increase in the claims ratio. So we're actually going a little bit of the opposite direction than the market as such.

As promised, we continue a reduction of the reinsurance part. So we have reduced the reinsurance for this underwriting year. That means that all policies that have starting date in 2020 will have an average seeded premium of 29%. That's a reduction from 40% in 2019.

On an accounting basis, that means that the figures you will find in the accounts for 2020, we expect that the reinsurance ratio will be around 33%. So the accounts are always lagging behind the reduction that we'll do on the underwriting basis.

So back to the solvency ratio. Insr's solvency ratio is now 147%. This is well below -- above the regulatory requirement of 100% and our internal requirement of 130%. It's almost at a level that we have 150% as a target for the period. So we are almost at the same level that we are aiming for.

As announced with third quarter, we issued NOK 104 million in equity in October. The Q3 solvency ratio shown here with an asterisk is the pro forma solvency ratio, including that issue. The SCR, the solvency capital requirement, is NOK 11 million lower than previous quarter. This is due to the reduction of insurance risk following the exit in Denmark. The eligible capital falls by NOK 46 million, which is far more than the NOK 17 million losses that we had this quarter, and I will comment on that on the next slide.

So the pro forma eligible capital was NOK 490 million at the end of the third quarter. The results presented on the figures earlier on was NOK 17 million. And the different treatment between IFRS and solvency of received but not yet earned reinsurance commission, that's the RDAC, has a negative -- a positive effect on the NOK 3 million this quarter. IT investment to be expensed over a few years under IFRS are treated as immediate expenses under Solvency II. The accelerated IT investment in the quarter will then -- has then pulled down the solvency ratio more than the result itself.

Then we have a more technical aspect. The Solvency II considers the Natural Perils Pool capital as Tier 2 as Insr has limitation to how the capital may be used. The gain in Natural Perils Pool this quarter is, therefore, not gained in Tier 1 capital, which is the capital Insr needs, as we already have unused junior capital.

The actuaries constantly revisit those assumption. And this quarter, they reversed significantly some of our assumptions underlying the future profit on insurance policy offers sent to the customers, but not yet enforced. And this pulled down the technical assets by NOK 5 million.

We expect future model reversions, but fluctuations between positive and negative for the capital base. The usage of Tier 1 hybrid capital mix depends on core Tier 1 capital. So a further NOK 8 million disappears from the eligible capital as a consequence of the NOK 31 million reduction in core Tier 1 capital.

The reduced SCR is positive for the solvency ratio, but it reduces the amount of eligible junior capital this quarter by NOK 6 million. Those of you who worries that portion of the tax benefit assets not yet in the IFRS balance sheet of [last] NOK 300 million has been included in the solvency capital. We'll appreciate hearing that this settlement is now reduced to only NOK 20 million in the solvency capital.

The graph shows investment plus cash in banks. This portfolio past now NOK 1 billion in the third quarter. Due to normal fluctuation, the cash flow development since previous quarter is flat. We expect that the investment portfolio to continue growing in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Hans Petter. So summary and 2020. First, to reiterate, small underlying profit of NOK 1 million in the fourth quarter, substantial nonrecurring items. That's the takeaway. We are indeed aiming for profit in 2020. Growth is a bit slower with single-digit growth expected for 2020, but significant investments that have been done will give low double digit growth from 2021 and onwards.

We reiterate our medium-term targets, low double digit growth, combined ratio of 90% to 92% and solvency ratio at or above 150%, okay?

Let me finally make some comments, putting this into a somewhat bigger picture. We are completing a 5-year turnaround of building a new, leaner and less risky company. This has taken a bit more time and effort than we had planned 5 years ago. I would say that on the profitability side, we are 1 year behind schedule. So now we will deliver the profits and we have the capital for the solvency, okay? However, we have now laid the foundation. We have restructured and integrated Vardia and Nemi, 2 very distressed insurance companies. We had exited Denmark and Sweden. We have built a new leadership team, organization and IT platform. And we have completely revamped the go-to-market strategy. So that's the foundation. So -- oops, too far. It was a bit slow this now.

Okay. Let me conclude by showing the updated leadership team. Numbers in brackets indicate tenure on the team. This team has more than 120 -- quite a bit more than 120 years in insurance, which would be an average of more than 15 years. And I think we have a -- there is a bunch of people here with very strong track records, and this team has been put together over the last few years. And you will be able to meet everyone. When? Well, of course, at our Capital Markets Day on May 20. So you're welcome to that. We'll have that directly after the Annual General Meeting.

Then I give the word back to Anne, who will run the Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Espen and Hans Petter. We now open for questions. We have received quite a few online questions. But those bothering to show up will be first. I give the word to Jan Erik from ABG.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Erik Gjerland, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You had a very interesting graph telling us that the NOK 900 million from Nemi was written at 70% loss ratio this year or it looks like -- or at the end of the year, at least. How is the old book, which is the drag then? What is -- how big is it? How drag-ful is it? And how drag-ful it would be during 2020 and into '21? Just so we understand how much is it, so that, that business is written at 100% or above? Or is it so that you should expect that also to be sort of in the better areas? That's my first questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I could maybe comment on that. I think what we have done during 2019 are so -- they are so tough and similar measures as we did with Nemi during '18 that I think you will see a very promising 2020 on the total.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Erik Gjerland, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then on the cost side, since you are growing less fast than we sort of hoped for, especially on the earned premiums, your cost ratio will then sort of be a drag for maybe '20. Maybe if you are growing faster at the end of '20, better into '21. So what should I think about your loss ratio expectations then, so we can have an interesting combined ratio to think about for 2020? And where are you really writing your business now for the '21 business, if you can shed some light into that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I can comment a little bit on the cost side. We are -- I've been digging into that cost base during this year. And we are working on that. We will be presenting that a little bit more in details in the Capital Markets Day. But you will see quite -- as we said, the growth is not expected to be that high in 2020. So it will be clearly cost focus during this year. So we have some measures that we have done to take that cost down from the level that we had in 2019. So -- and the new partners that we have made agreements with now is not agreements that will increase the cost side. So you could expect that similar sales cost and so on with the new partner.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Erik Gjerland, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underwriting?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the underwriting, we are not underwriting unprofitable business. We are in strong focus on delivering profits. So we don't take onboard new customers that we don't expect a profit from also in the short term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean if I can give an additional comment. I think during last year, we have several of the sales processes that have been closed down, not necessarily from the prospect's interest or point of view, but actually because we have considered it from an underwriting perspective to be less interesting or from a commission perspective so that we don't get the whole calculation to go together or, for instance, that those customers, when they sell to their end consumers again. If we don't think that they have a good story to the end consumer, I mean, there has to be a reason why they want to -- why the end consumer is buying insurance through that distributor. And if that doesn't go together or it's only a price gain, we have walked away at several locations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we won't be just innocent capacity for the market. We are looking for partners that have something to offer to their end customers. So they will see a clear benefit. So we will just not be a price competer, but someone who has actually something to go to the market with.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are many, many opportunities like that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think since you're already talking about the subject, we have three questions regarding the new partners signed, whether you can elaborate a little bit on what kind of customers they are, if you can give a couple of examples, maybe anonymous examples and also quantify a bit what volumes we expect from these partners recently signed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I could give a brief comment first. I mean we don't like to disclose much in detail about partners. And part of the reason for that is that there are always negotiations. You want to maintain your best possible position for negotiating both in good and more challenging times with your partners. And so we simply think it's a very bad idea for investors that we start disclosing a lot of details about partners coming and going. This is selling and things will change all the time. So that would be my general comment. Maybe you want to say something?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of the new partners have interesting products that we are introducing to the market. And some is where a big partner is actually the client and giving the insurance product away to their customers as part of our package. On the other side is a partner who is a part of their total offering to their customers, where our reinsurance product is an important part of that security, they want to offer to the end customers. So both these 2 partners is typically something we are aiming for to deliver to the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it's both -- the underlying insured are -- and a couple of these cases are private, but it's also SMEs, I mean, targeting small enterprises, which is interesting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Another question from the online audience is do you expect to lower reinsurance ratio even further? Or is this the right level for a considerable time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We expect to lower the reinsurance side. We will calibrate this quite closely to manage both the capital side and the need for reinsurance. But over time, the aim is to reduce the reinsurance to a much lower level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then we have two questions regarding the quarter we are in, the first quarter of 2020. One is can you say anything about how the first quarter has started? And the second one, are -- do you have any nonrecurring items already?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At least I can comment on that nonrecurring part. I haven't found anything within the audit process so far that is not within the books for 2019. Regarding the results so far, we can't say much. But as you probably see outside, it's not -- has not been a very harsh winter this year. So we don't expect much winter damage claims. So it's not been a harsh winter compared to last year, I would think. But it's still a good part of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Karson Sivertsson]. Two questions, if I may. First, on the premium side. I think you mentioned that there would be a single-digit increase in -- I think you call it revenue for 2020. Just I'm unsure kind of what you measure that towards, if that's your retained -- that's the retained part. But then on total premiums, I think you have a portfolio of NOK 1.2 billion roughly in Norway these days. And with the writing in the last part of last year, which is slightly less than that on an annual basis, should we expect that you will write significantly more for 2020 and therefore that will lead to a meaningfully higher gross premium earned than NOK 1.2 billion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think on the gross premium earned, I think the Nemi part, the NOK 900 million, we project to be fairly stable. The remaining part is not moving up on an earned premium basis due to the actions in the last half year of '19. So that's probably rather moving down. They're not in the medium -- in the earned -- gross earned premium. Then it should pick up speed again. I mean the written premium should pick up speed again towards the end of the year. So that will not give earned premiums before into 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then on my second question then in terms of expenses, kind of a two-part question. One on the sales cost, which, I guess, is largely driven by the gross written premium, which has increased somewhat for 2019 versus 2018. As you said, kind of you don't expect to write a lot more premium for 2020, maybe towards the end of the year. But should we expect the similar kind of sales cost ratio to gross written premium for the full 2020 compared to 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I don't think you should see much changes in the ratio itself. But of course, it's depending on -- since it's measured against earned premium and they are written premium, so it's a little bit depending on what type -- when you have an increase in the written premium compared to what type of quarters we have in the year, so -- but I will say that in average, you could expect a sales ratio closer to what you have seen last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just to elaborate on that, it will vary between quarters also because it's linked to the written and not to the earned premium, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, exactly. So I think we saw that both for '18 and '19 with a low Q3 typically. Then finally, on expenses, which I think was around NOK 180 million, excluding the nonrecurring for 2019, you mentioned that there could be some reductions on that while as you also had NOK 8 million in IT capitalized for this quarter. Is the IT going to eat much of the kind of potential cost reductions so that we can expect roughly NOK 184 million or in that area also for 2020? Or is it significantly down versus that level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I don't think we can say it's significantly down, so -- but we will come back to more around future costs in more details in the Capital Markets Day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Erik had another question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan Erik Gjerland, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on the growth and the capital, would you have better growth if you had more capital? Or don't you need it because you have several long-lead times before you have your sales coming in at the end of 2020, so you have earned some more money? And how would your reinsurance thinking be with more capital versus the current capital level?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I could comment on the first one and maybe Hans Petter on the second one. I don't think we would -- I think with the organization, with the setup, with the way we want to do the underwriting, I don't see that we would have acted very differently with a higher capital base when it comes to acquisitions and trying to get new customers right now. I think we have -- we are fairly correctly set up in that way. So on the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. On the reinsurance side, it's always also a tradeoff actually over what type of, for instance, commission we received on the quota shares and so on. So it is also from a risk perspective, we want to, of course, try to smoothen out the results, only don't get hit. So the alternative is to buy other type of reinsurance that could also do some smoothening. So it's both a tactical question and also from solvency. But it's quite easy to steer, and I feel that we have our capital base now that gives us the flexibility to actually not be forced into some sort of reinsurance arrangements that is not the right for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I believe that concludes a very interesting -- you have one more?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One additional final question. And my understanding is that you did a legal kind of cleanup in -- also in Norway late last year for most of your legal entities, to my understanding. I think you have retained some of them. Is there any external kind of income coming into those entities? Or are they kind of purely used for internal purposes for your sale? So the ones that you have retained and in cleaning those up that you have cleaned up, has there incurred any type of costs related to that, which will impact 2020? Or are all those costs kind of taken in 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have 2 entities that have -- are receiving commission from the mother company for distributing and selling insurance. So they are owning that part of portfolio that is not owned by external partners. So we have placed the ownership and the responsibility for maintaining and selling on this portfolio. So they are generating the cash from the mother company based on the sale and renewal on that portfolio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So there is no external?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans Petter Madsen, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's no external, so -- but they could, for instance, be -- maybe it's up for sale at one time, for instance. So that's why we're keeping them the way we are, so -- and we have a holding company between this. So it will be actually just down to the holding company between and the 2 separate sales companies below that. But there is -- at the moment, there are no external partners within our earnings from that. But they could potentially also sell other products, for instance, life or anything, to our -- to that customer base and get earnings on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anne B. Knudtzon, Insr Insurance Group ASA - SVP of Business Controlling & IR

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much for several very interesting questions. And thank you very much, Espen and Hans Petter. And we look forward to seeing many of you in the Capital Markets Day on the 20th of May.

Espen Husstad, Insr Insurance Group ASA - CEO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.