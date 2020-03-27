Edited Transcript of VARB.NS earnings conference call or presentation 20-Feb-19 10:30am GMT

Q4 2018 Varun Beverages Ltd Earnings Call

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30:00am GMT

* Raj Pal Gandhi

Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

* Ravi Kant Jaipuria

Conference Call Participants

* Anand Kumar Shah

Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

* Kaustubh Pawaskar

Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Pritesh Chheda

* Shalini Gupta

* Vicky Punjabi

JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Vivek Maheshwari

* Anoop Poojari

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the earnings conference call of Varun Beverages Limited.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Poojari from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Anoop Poojari,

Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Varun Beverages Q4 and CY 2018 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of the company; Mr. Varun Jaipuria, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Raj Gandhi, Group CFO and Whole-Time Director; Mr. Kapil Agarwal, CEO and Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Kamlesh Jain, CFO and Whole-Time Director of the company.

We will initiate the call with opening remarks from the management, following which we'll have the forum open for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation shared with you earlier.

I would now request Mr. Ravi Jaipuria to make his opening remarks.

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. I hope all of you had the opportunity to go through our results presentation, which provides details of our operational and financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st December 2018.

We have ended the year on a strong note, delivering a robust top line growth of 49% and EBITDA growth of 47% in quarter 4. Organic volume growth in India was robust at 28% on the back of a strong festive season. The trends for the full year have also been encouraging as we have reverted to our historical growth trends with revenue growth of 28%. This was led by robust volume growth of 21.9% and value

growth of 5.6% driven by the introduction of higher realization products, our India business has delivered organic volume growth of 13.3% for 2018. PAT increased by 40% year-on-year, driven by strong volumes in India as well as Zimbabwe. We have recorded 15 million cases in only 10 months since we commenced operations in Zimbabwe and already captured 35% market share there. We have also seen some stabilization in our Sri Lanka operations with the launch of several new variance and the reversion in excise duty.

Further, we are excited to share that VBL and PepsiCo India are further strengthening their close to 3 decade-long partnership. We recently concluded the acquisition of PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Maharashtra, 14 districts; parts of Karnataka, 13 districts; and parts of Madhya Pradesh, 3 districts. We have also entered into a binding agreement with PepsiCo India to acquire franchise rights in South and West regions from PepsiCo for a national bottling, sales and distribution footprint in 7 states: Gujarat, part of Maharashtra, parts of Karnataka, Telangana, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. And 5 Union Territories: Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Subject to recent -- subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals, this is [partly] to consolidate our presence in contiguous territories and garner market share. We believe that these are high potential markets which offer long-term sustainable growth opportunities.

Acquisitions have been a key component of the growth strategy for many years and substantially accelerated our revenue growth rate, profitability and cash flow. We are confident that this development will help us acquire greater scale, operational productivity and efficiency, leading to higher revenues and profitable growth. The acquisition of these territories should lead to better asset usage as the seasonality in these regions is relatively lower. This comes as a welcome force multiplier to our efforts to aggressively expand our beverage business across geographies and consolidates our dominant position as a key player in the beverage industry. Upon completion of these acquisitions, VBL will account for 80% plus of PepsiCo India's beverage sales volume in India from

31% -- from 51%, sorry, earlier and expand our presence to 27 states and 7 Union Territories. The acquisitions have been made in line with the guidelines that have been laid out by the board.

As we enter the new year, we are on a strong footing, we have created a stronger business and several value-accretive acquisitions, continuously enhanced our product portfolio and are well poised to capitalize on the significant growth potential in our target markets for many years to come on the back of our end-to-end execution capabilities and presence across the entire beverage value chain.

I would now invite Mr. Gandhi to provide highlights of the operations -- operational and financial performance. Thank you very much.

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Good evening, and warm welcome to everyone for joining the investors call. Let me provide an overview of the financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st December 2018.

As you are aware, our business is seasonal and best monitored on an annual basis. Quarter 4 is a seasonally soft quarter for us. However, with the shift in the festive season this year to quarter 4, we have recorded a strong performance in quarter 4.

Revenue from operations, adjusting for excise/GST, grew 49% year-on-year in quarter 4 2018 to INR 7,856 million, while EBITDA grew 46.6% year-on-year to INR 478 million. Our performance for the year has also been strong, with revenue growth of 27.5% year-on-year in 2018 to INR 51,052.5 million.

Total sales volume were up 21.9% year-on-year at 340 million cases in 2018 as compared to 278.8 million unit cases in 2017.

Further, the introduction of higher realization products, MRP increase in select SKUs and reclassification of freight costs instead of netting off from revenue, as what's being done until last year, has resulted in 5.6% value growth during this year.

India business saw traction regarding strong organic volume growth of 13.3% in 2018, which is organic growth for India, while we recorded organic volume growth of 9.6% on a consolidated basis.

Gross margins expanded 126 basis points year-on-year to 56%. EBITDA increased by 20.4% to INR 10,065.9 million in 2018 from INR 8,357.7 million in 2017. Underlying EBITDA margins have improved in existing as well as recently acquired territories on the back of operational efficiencies, increase in organic volumes and consolidation of contiguous territories. However, blended EBITDA margins reduced by 116 basis points year-on-year to 19.7% due to sub-optimal volume/margin in acquired sub-territories and contribution from the Tropicana juice portfolio, where at present we only have a supply and distribution arrangement and we are not manufacturing this product.

Depreciation has increased during the year on account of inorganic expansion. Finance cost has remained stagnant even after considerable organic and inorganic expansion during 2018. The robust volume growth in India and strong volumes in Zimbabwe have resulted in 40.1% year-on-year increase in profit after tax to INR 2,998.6 million in 2018 from the INR 2,140.6 million in 2017.

Net debt stood at INR 26,715 million as on 31st December '18 as against INR 45,572 million as on 31st December 2017. Net debt as of 31st December '18 includes a debt of INR 4,000 million availed for Pathankot facility, which is -- which we expect to operationalize in March 2019. This is a CapEx ahead for the next year.

Working capital days have come down to 26 days as against 30 days during 2018, on account of efficient working capital management, even after consolidation of 5 new sub-territories in India during the period. Net CapEx for 2018 stood at INR 7,915.2 million. In addition, capital work in progress for Pathankot plant is INR 3,523.6 million.

We have furthered our strategic intent to expand into contiguous territories in India when an opportunity has presented. As quoted by Mr. Chairman, we have recently entered into a binding agreement with PepsiCo India to acquire franchise rights in South and West regions from PepsiCo for a national bottling, sales and distribution footprint in 7 states and 5 Union Territories for a consideration of approx 18,500 million, subject to final adjustments on account of due diligence. Given the growth prospects and promising funding potential, the acquisition comes to a very reasonable valuation, which is in line with the -- both approved strategic and financial guidelines framed in 2017 and offers an attractive payback. The acquisition will be funded partly through internal accruals; debt; and the rest, through equity.

The Board of Directors will be meeting on 26th February 2019, to consider raising of capital through QIP and exploring various other options presented before them. We expect to close the acquisition by March 2019, but this is expected to be EPS accretive in 2020.

To conclude, this has been a strong year for us. We have demonstrated strong cash flow generation, working capital efficiencies and ability to grow and gain market share. We are enthused with our growth prospects as we enter into the new year. We will be focused on concluding the acquisition, consolidating and increasing our penetration in the newly acquired territories in the new year. We will remain agile by keeping on top of macroeconomic trends and changes in consumer preferences and adjust our portfolio and processes accordingly, offering innovation and choice. We are confident that in the coming years, we will be able to further accelerate that historical trend of strong growth and profit expansion delivered by our business.

On this note, I come to an end of the opening remarks and would like to now ask the moderator to open the lines for the Q&A. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question is from the line of Vivek Maheshwari from CLSA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have quite a few questions on the target asset to the extent you can share. So calendar '18, can you give broadly what will be the volumes sold, revenues and EBITDA from South and West that the company would have reported, if you can?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have, Vivek, here the volume, which is about 133 million cases. And EBITDA, normally, it's not available because of the fact they have consolidated. You know PepsiCo also manufactures and sells concentrate, they also have today. And they have everything consolidated. Although their -- certain cost cards or management accounts, et cetera, they showed the businesses quite robust. And end of the day, like in the past; and on the calls, Chairman has in the past said, whenever there is an opportunity and we acquire and integrate any business, so it takes 1 to 2 years. And by then, it draws the same kind of EBITDA about our existing businesses. And from this, we have been proving time and again over last few decades. And after 2 years, you can take it 18% to 20% EBITDA from that business. For the current year, of course, we will have to see once we start operating. But if we -- your specific question that in 2000, how much EBITDA or the profit they have earned on that, that is not available with us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And on revenues, 133 million cases, can we take a blended realization for Varun to get to broad revenues? Basically, the question is, is the mix similar in terms of carbonate versus juices versus water probably?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, it's fundamentally very close. Each territory is slightly different than the other, but not much gap between. And we feel going forward, in 2019, we should be able to blend it to our volume beverages mix only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, got it. Second, on the seasonality bit, what you mentioned, can you quantify, let's say, May '18 for your current business is roughly around 17% or so. How would it be for South and West? Do we have any level of detail at this point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, for example, if it is 17% for us in the North, whereas in South and West, it would be 12%, 12.5% to me. So seasonality-wise, it makes it much better, and the utilization of plants would be much better in South and West.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, got it. On the CapEx factor -- beyond -- what would be the broad -- as I saw your -- one of the media interviews where you mentioned around INR 1,850 crores, is that broadly the number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I know the board is meeting on 26, but any touch at this moment on debt versus equity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we are looking at partly debt and partly equity and which will be QIP but not more than 5% in any case. We won't be diluting anywhere above 5%, so it will be under 5%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And 2 more questions, if I may. Beyond what you are going to pay in terms of -- for acquiring the asset, will -- do you envisage any substantial CapEx -- or after you acquire the territory, do you have any clarity at this moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, the only thing we can clarify is, going forward, in the next couple of years, we don't see any major CapEx going in because the capacity utilization is less than 50% at the moment in the territories which we are acquiring. So unless until we can grow the business to double the size, then before that, I don't think we'll look at any major CapEx unless until we have to tweak some a little bit. So I don't see any CapEx coming in actually, except for the marketing assets, which we provide every year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And my last question, back of the envelope, if I do the calculation based on what your volumes -- current volumes are, what you are acquiring. It looks like in South and West, that the market share is lower than what you have in North in your existing geographies. Is my understanding correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your understanding is very correct. It's much lower than what our average market share is here. And so the headroom is quite a bit. And I think that is one of the reasons PepsiCo has given the territory to us, and they expect us to improve our results. And that's what we are going to try and do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Pritesh Chheda from Lucky Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, with this acquisition now, what will be the residual market share with Pepsi, if any? And how will be the market share structured after our 80%, 81%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the Pepsi's company-owned bottling operations will not be there after this divestment. 100% of that share will be coming to us. However, what, 19% we are saying, this is with bottlers, one in J&K; another is in Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, PepsiCo has a joint venture with Tata called NourishCo, where they have 50% equity stake. So that volume stays out of this. And there is this -- some small portion of bulk quarter. So all these things together, according to me, maybe 16%, 17%. So J&K, Andhra, NourishCo and the bulk water may be about 16%, 17%. But -- so segment of 80-plus percentage, I think, is quite safe, how -- that's the composition of the balance mix.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

So the large bottlers now is one in Andhra and one in Jammu?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are only 2 bottlers left: one in Jammu and one in Andhra. And they are not large bottlers. They are small bottlers, but they are still part of the percentages there. And balance is in bulk water and in NourishCo, which is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Tata.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shalini Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what is this bulk water? Actually, I didn't get it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is the 20 liter which goes to homes and offices that is also included in the LRB for PepsiCo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that is done by PepsiCo directly, the bulk water?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is being done by PepsiCo. That's not being done by any of the bottlers or anybody.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What will be that share of bulk water?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari,

We are not 100% sure, but it could be 7%, 8%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [28]

Vivek Maheshwari,

Okay, okay. My second question is, between the acquisition from Pepsi that we have done before the IPO and the acquisition of market share that we have done now, the difference that I could spot was the payment terms. I think before the IPO, there was a deferred payment, if I'm not mistaken. There, is there an upfront payment? And if so, why? And what are any other differences on acquisition before and after the IPO?

Vivek Maheshwari,

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [29]

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [30]

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

Okay. In one of your past calls, you had stressed on the fizzy drink part to remove a seasonality of the business. So where are you on that journey or the progress?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we are doing fizzy drinks. But as it is with this new acquisition, seasonality is going to change drastically because South and West seasonality is much smoother and what's much more stable than what it is in the North. So after this year, our overall seasonality will change drastically, which is very good and very healthy for the business. And with Tropicana coming in and the juices coming in, which we did not have earlier, so as it is in Tropicana, and juices don't have the same seasonality. So with all these things and water also, that seasonality trend is going to change for us drastically now and much for the better, fortunately.

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

Pritesh Chheda, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. So how will the region mix change for us with this acquisition? What was it earlier? And what will it be now?

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the regional mix, I mean, may be taken at the peak of the year. For us, in North, was up 17%; whereas in West and South, it is 12%, so less than 12%, so it's a big gap. So that's where the major change is going to be.

Pritesh Chheda,

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [35]

Pritesh Chheda,

Okay, okay. And in international ex Zimbabwe, is there a de-growth or in decline or anything? Because Zimbabwe added 15 million cases on a 55 million, which was last year, so is there a decline in any other markets then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

See, last year, Zimbabwe, we started our operations effective 1st of March 2018. So comparable, previous, it was May. And for 10 months, we have done 15 million cases and acquired 40%-plus market share as against 3 plants of Coke and 1 plant of VBL. And we have done actually exceptionally well, which no one has replicated ever anywhere.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So sir, last year, it was 55 million cases, your international operations, which went to 66 million. If Zimbabwe added 15 million, so...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, perfect. That explains the figure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Kaustubh Pawaskar from Sharekhan Limited.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my question is again on the acquisition front. So this -- so you just mentioned that 133 million cases would be the incremental volumes which you are expecting from the South and West, what the PepsiCo has been getting from the other bottlers. Does it include the volumes of the previously acquired Karnataka and Maharashtra district or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

No, this does not include that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So how much the acquisition from Maharashtra, Karnataka territories would be contributing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was approximately 13 million, 14 million cases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 million, 14 million cases. So overall, we should expect 150 million cases kind of incremental...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Close to 145 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, 145 million kind of -- this one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

146 million actually, to be exact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From the incremental volumes because of the acquisition. And the Karnataka, Maharashtra territories would be consolidated from quarter 1 of 2019? Is it right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's quarter 2 technically because the new territories would be coming by March, sometime 15th March or end of March. And the first batches already started with us, so a small part would be quarter 1, but most of it would be from quarter 2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the South and West region, when should we expect it to consolidate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarter 2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deal is expect -- no, no, the deal is expected to be completed by, I think, Q2, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

By March end. So we expect the revenues to start clocking in from April 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, fine. And so my next question is on the penetration part. Sir, what is the penetration we will enjoy in some of the territories which are already matured territories for there? And what is the penetration level of the recently acquired territories? So that will give us the fair bit of understanding that how -- what is the scope of volumes you will be getting once you are consolidating the territories and once those territories become mature.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, the existing territories of VBL, which are original territories, we enjoy about 40% market share, whereas the new territories which we are just acquiring is about 25%. So there's a clear upside of 15% if we are able to consolidate and work these territories to our levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And sir, I'm just a bit confused about the volume growth part. You just mentioned that the organic volume growth for 2018 at consolidated level is 10%. India business volume growth at organic level was 13%. So there is a 3% missed, which is because of the international business, largely Sri Lanka and Morocco?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right, that's right. It's basically Sri Lanka where -- because of the sugar tax, which in the last 3 calls we have been saying. So there, we saw a 30% de-growth in Sri Lanka. But luckily for us, at the year-end, that, that notification for increase in the tax rates called as the sugar tax has been rolled back substantially.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So Sri Lanka should stabilize in CY 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sri Lanka has already stabilized for us. And I think this year, that negativity will go away, so we will be on a positive stand in Sri Lanka also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, sir. And so one last one on the new product launches. What is the contribution now of new products, especially the low-calorie products which you have recently launched, to the overall revenues? And with Tropicana coming into the fort, what is the expectation in terms of contribution going you said?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it's a bit too early because we only took over Tropicana in the month of April onwards. And I think we'll -- and we are still not manufacturing the product. We are buying from outside. And I think this year, by May, this is what our Pathankot plant is coming away. April or May, we will be starting production of Tropicana ourselves. And then we expect a major jump coming in this juice category, which is growing at a very fast rate. But answering your question of our new products, Pepsi Black and low-sugar products, which is Sting and Pepsi Black energy drink, is about 2% of our mix.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, sir. And this Pathankot facility, INR 400 crores there. Is this the only facility which we should consider as CapEx for the next year? Or is there any other facility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right. For this year, until we stabilize ourselves and get our juice products going in the market properly, this will be the only CapEx for 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Anand Shah from Axis Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So firstly, can you give a breakup of this 340 million cases in terms of India and international in terms of volumes for CY '18?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. India, we finished 273.6 million cases, and 66.4 million cases is international.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. That is one thing. And second, have you disclosed the revenues for -- or are you disclosing the revenues for both the acquisitions, the 133 million cases and 12 million, 13 million -- 13 million, 14 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have disclosed the acquisition price and approximate revenue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So price -- yes, so price INR 1,850 crores was for the 133 million cases. And the 13 million, 14 million cases you referred to Karnataka, Maharashtra part, that was...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That consideration is going in parse. We paid INR 15 crores initially for the acquisition of the territory, INR 15 crores, 1-5. And then, there are certain assets in that territory, marketing assets, we are paying incrementally, another INR 33 crores, INR 34 crores. And then they have to obtain certain approvals to transfer the lease and once they obtain that for the Karnataka plant, we will have to pay about INR 70 crores, INR 72 crores initially not -- which will take about 2, 3 months. And then we'll firstly be at [Nalpur] that will take a couple of years by the time they get their approvals in place, and we will be buying that when they have the approval in place. So till then, there would be locations that are going to go back for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Vicky Punjabi from JM Financial.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vicky Punjabi, JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So for me, I just wanted to understand, firstly...

Yes. Firstly, I just wanted to understand what are the margin levers in this acquisition that will help you kind of drag this towards your base business basically from currently to around 18%, 20%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vicky, here this is -- there are various components for enhancing the margin. One thing, which we obviously have been highlighting, we are totally backward integrated and that provides about 400 to 500 basis points. And the first thing is we will have to backward integrate the total operations in that category also. And the second is end-to-end dispatches, et cetera, which we have so many vehicles in our position in the North and East India. So we will have to have this integration as well -- as far as the logistic is concerned. And then once we decode the operations, I think the economies of scale, continuity and many things will start echoing to us. And I think we shall be coming back on those in our subsequent calls.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vicky Punjabi, JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. But this backward integration and end-to-end dispatches in cases they will launch in more than further CapEx?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it might require a small CapEx. I mean, variable, we have extra capacities, those will get fully utilized or other will get better utilization and better margins. Some slight because transportation becomes expensive, so we might do some CapEx, which is just to support the South part of the country.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, and sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vicky Punjabi, JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basically, here Vicky, we can divide the CapEx in 2 parts. The first part, we are very clear that some of the capacity is [sub] which is a major churn, we have enough capacity and for end of the 3, 4, 5 years, we may not be required for any CapEx unless if we structurally want to do something in that or some intended or something. As far as the market reaching, we see our tracks or the backward integration CapEx is concerned, that, in any case, we'll have to keep on reviewing and incurring as in the event which such situation arises.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sure. Secondly, I just wanted to understand on Tropicana. What is the -- I mean, what are the kind of the sales we are doing there? And how much of the India volumes we'll be capturing there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Going forward, all of India volumes will be with us. I mean, up to now, we had about 50% of the volumes but going forward, we will 100% of the Tropicana volumes, which will be from April 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And sir, how much would that be approximately?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, that we can't say the number at the moment. But the only thing I can tell you is juice is growing at a huge pace, and 100% of Tropicana volumes will be with us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sure. And finally, just wanted to understand apart from the acquisitions, what is the -- and the Pathankot plant, what will be the CapEx number we are looking at for 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are not looking for any other major CapEx going forward for 2019, except some marketing equipment which is visi-coolers, and so it will be very small apart from this. This Pathankot plant and some marketing assets. So '19 will not be a high CapEx year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And sir, going forward, how are we looking at acquisitions now that once most of the Indian territories have now been captured?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think, first of all, we need to digest this. It's a large territory, which is getting added. We would like to consolidate it, make sure that everything is coordinated properly. So I think, for 1 year, I don't think we should look at acquisitions, we should first need to consolidate this and make sure that's funded properly before we will touch anything else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, just one more thing was that we've always talked about organic volume growth being in double-digit side. I mean, would that stand true for South and West as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it's part of India so there's no reason why it should differ.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Anand Shah from Axis Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So just on that, so INR 125 crores will be for the 13 million, 14 million, the Karnataka Maharashtra cases that you're picking up INR 125 crores in CapEx?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, in total, including the about 14 Hardoi plant, that's right. That's 18 within the next 3, 4 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, so you've been INR 50 crores for the large outer West and the smaller one is about INR 125 crores in the next third, fourth months. Okay. And [Bayin] was just asking on the revenue part, I mean, the Southwest where you shared the cases. Any rough estimates you can share in terms of the revenues from both these acquisitions, I mean...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The revenue is approximately similar to the volumes -- the value we are sharing out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in terms of the variation per case are broadly similar for both of these.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very close to.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very close. Okay, okay. Secondly, on these are domestic, you have a very, very strong quarter I know it's just seasonally are the smaller quarter but still, I mean, very strong. So this momentum post festive season, are you seeing that sustaining as well or the growth rate has about...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are seeing reasonably good growth. I mean, we've already said that India should be growing at double digits but more than that, it depends on a lot of factors. And so far everything is looking good.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because especially the winter have been quite extended this time. And I mean, slightly harsh...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, but these things will happen, 1 month will be slightly lower, it can be a little extra rain, so it can be a little dry. You cannot really correlate on -- so there will be always some ups and downs but overall, it's looking pretty good, and we are quite happy and confident going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And internationally, you registered 66 million cases here. Again, Sri Lanka is coming back, Zimbabwe is doing quite well, and you also added the Nepal plant. So what could we will attain outlook for CY '19 for international?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Internationally, we are looking at double-digits now. Things are going well. Morocco has picked up for us. Sri Lanka has picked up, which was the 2 levers for us. And Zambia and Zimbabwe are doing extremely well anyway for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the Nepal plant will also be contributing there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nepal is always contributing. Nepal is always...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, you had a new line added -- the new plant added --

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's why -- so Nepal is incurred. So I think all our international territories will be filing much better this year than they have been up to now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just lastly, given the time, obviously, the QIP, you look for other alternative groups. This all will be funded by debt?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Till then, yes. In the interim, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Rajiv Gupta from RBC Financial Consultants.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So most of the questions are answered. I just had one question. What is your estimated net debt at the end of calendar '19, what is your estimate, assuming a 5% addition for the QIP?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It should be something like INR 3,000 crores approximately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Approximately INR 3,000 crores. So very close to where we are now, and even after the acquisitions you can say. It will be slightly higher but moderately close to this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Also net debt doesn't....

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marginally higher. Yes -- no, not substantially for sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And my second question, just a back of the envelope calculation because you are to have these numbers. The Pepsi and the non-Pepsi territories, which you acquired, would that be right in calculating that the revenue would be in the range of INR 2,000 crores to INR 2,200 crores as of now based on the numbers of cases you've given?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very close to INR 2,000 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very close to INR 2,000 crores. And if you normalize it at a 20% EBITDA, there's other...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't want to say that for the time being. That's not going to happen in the first year. I think we need to first consolidate and take it forward. And going forward, I think both EBITDA and volumes will go up, but it will take some time for us to consolidate the territory. It's a large territory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what about the kickers, which will come in from synergies of contiguous territories and economies of scale EBITDA?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We definitely expect India to come in. That's the only way we are going to come to our EBITDA level ultimately because our EBITDA level are not the highest levels in the industry. So that -- it's only because of the kickers which is backward integration kickers, contiguous territories, management and growth, which is going to bring us to the level of what we are today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Shalini Gupta from Quantum Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shalini Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on your acquisitions. Sir, I just had 2 questions. One is that you have said that organically, organic growth revenue -- volume growth will be around 10%, 12% for you. Would it be -- would this growth figure be the same as for the industry or you're -- you think you're growing faster?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'd want to go faster but I think it will be very close. The industry is growing in double-digits right now, so we hope to try to do slightly better than that, but way difficult to say. We have a very formidable competition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shalini Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, I had one concern which I just would appreciate if you could respond to. Sir, overall, we see that India is a diabetic capital and so, I mean, so sugar may be -- drinks good for the better health concern for...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think you should look at it both ways. If we have to look at the per capita consumption of this country, it is all India mason maybe 2 bottles per month, and 2 bottles per month can never bring the averages to -- the problem of this is in countries like Mexico and U.S. where they are consuming 3 to 4 bottles a day. We are talking of the birth here. Right now, people are not even getting sugar in most of parts of the country. So I think it's -- I mean, the soft drinks is not going to create diabetes. I mean, I don't know about that evidence, mythicizing all those things, which can create -- and people not working, sitting in the chairs and not exercising. Those casualties, it's not drinking soft drinks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shalini Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so you're saying that you don't see any impact of this on...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The volumes are not large enough, ma'am. Our per capita consumption of this country is 2 bottles per month, and 2 small soft drinks per month cannot create diabetes for anybody.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [128]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Emis Shatra] from [Jauntry Capital].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So my question is like could you provide me the segmental sales quarter of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For 2018 or what are you...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, for CY 2018.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just give us a minute, [Emis] Any other question you have?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I see you're increasing the other expenses as compared to the CY '17. So can you provide clarifications for that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What is that you're asking, other?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Other expenses.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In the meantime, we are ready with the breakup of for the volume. Out of the token, CSD is 257 million cases, uses 22 million cases, water is 61 million cases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [137]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And juice?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [138]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juice is 22 million cases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [139]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [140]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other question was the expense, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [141]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [142]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basically, as we have stated earlier, from this year, post GST introduction, the accounting policy for freight, we -- instead of netting off, we have started showing separately which has the impact on the revenue said also and is coming under the other expenses. This year, the expense is shown and most of the different expenses. So one impact is that. Secondly, we have provided some -- we have done some provisioning for the currency effect for Zimbabwe. So that provisioning for the ForEx currency loss, these 2 have increased the other expenses figure. So these are 2 abnormal things, otherwise lest everything is in line with previous year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [143]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Sajal Gupta] from [SC Securities]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [144]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I just wanted to know one thing. The turnover of your -- from the new territories, which you will be having. Do we see larger growth happening in those 2 territories? And from the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [145]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We just said that we expect that as the market share is lower in those territories so we hope we can do a better job and maybe our growth will be higher in those territories. But it will take some time. It will take us a little bit of time to consolidate those territories before that can happen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [146]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What do you see from the existing territories right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [147]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we have said that we hope we can do double digits, but it has to be seen. That's what we are expecting. All FMCG products in this country are growing in double digits, there's no reason why we should not grow. And that's what has happened last year what we had predicted.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [148]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, correct me if I'm wrong. The better margins what we seeing in the current year, do you see the drop happening in those margins because of the new territories?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [149]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, we don't see a drop happening much but what has happened is still we added the Tropicana Juices, which we're working on -- practically no profit on this because we were not manufacturing these products. We were getting these products manufactured by co-packing people, so that has affected our overall margins. And the new territories, obviously, will not have the same margin as this year as our margins. But overall, consolidation will help, and I don't see temporarily this could be might some differences but overall long-term, it's looking very positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [150]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Even -- just to add, even if you see the margins for our existing territory for last year and the existing products, margin has not come down. It's just a blended -- when you add the Tropicana and the new territories, it has come down by 100-plus basis points. But our territories, which are existing, it has not come down. And same is going to happen for the newly acquired territories.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [151]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it takes a little bit of time to consolidate the territory. So hopefully, the territories, which we have taken this year will get consolidated in 2019 so which will help in giving us a much better EBITDA margins. So the new territory will take a little bit of time, but I don't think overall, it will make any difference. And we are in good shape.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [152]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

After [they?ve known] that our margins don't fall, that's already kicked that [number].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [153]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'm not saying it won't fall, but it won't fall much. So it won't make a big bend our own manufacturing will start also. So that will make a difference by the middle of the season.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [154]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Another thing you said that your debt by the year-end 2019 would be INR 3,000 crores. But if right now, you have a debt of INR 2,700 crores, if I'm not wrong.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [155]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [156]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, so that is by doing the calculation, you'll be doing a repayment during the current year to the tune of INR 400 crores, INR 500 crores of this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [157]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. See the internal approvals for the current year and the QIP proceeds, both are added for the purposes of arriving at INR 3,000 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [158]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 3,000 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [159]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And reduce our total debt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [160]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And one last question is as your other expenses in the current quarter have gone up to INR 326 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [161]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I mentioned, we have made a foreign exchange loss provision for the currency.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [162]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how much was that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [163]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is -- we have made it in April, the thing I think it's a USD 7 million, USD 8 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [164]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So that's the reason the other expenses have moved up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [165]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [166]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Ayu Sheverwal] from Total Wealth Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [167]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of my questions have been answered, except one. So in this quarter, the result we have received is [INR 500] crores in the balance sheet. Can you provide me some colors on trade receivables -- stand-alone trade receivables related to the possessions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [168]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These are the INR 218 crores trade receivables in June '18, and it's INR 126 crores in December. So trade receivables have come down during this period.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [169]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's consolidated, but I'm asking that the loan trade receivables related to consolidated like for standalone trade receivables, it has gone up to INR 1,344 million from INR 946 million like something around 48% up. So can you provide me some colors on for more than 6 months on [latency] funds?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [170]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think there's more than 6 months. It's just because of the new plant coming in...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [171]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. If you see at the consolidated level, this gets a set of emphasis between Varun Beverages and its subsidiariesm, therefore it's appearing here in the standalone accounts, but if you see the consolidated it gets eliminated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [172]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's why your consolidated trade receivable is less than your standalone?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [173]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's a receivable by the holdco from the subsidiary.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [174]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Vivek Maheshwari from CLSA.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari, [175]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, just wanted to know with this acquisition if there is any change in any other terms of your agreement with PepsiCo be it in change in terms of concentrated price or say, royalty or marketing. Any of the change which has come with consolidation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [176]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think, at the moment, the final agreements are on the way so it's a bit too early for us to finalize. Once the territories are consolidated as of April 1, we'll be able to answer you if there are any changes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari, [177]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. And secondly, sir, if you can share any thoughts on input basket for 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [178]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What's that, input?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari, [179]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Input basket in terms of sugar and other...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [180]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think it's within the same what we have predicted. So I don't see any major issue coming. And we are covered -- we have covered ourselves with the petroleum ahead of time and sugar has been already announced so it's in the same region. We are not talking couple of points up or down, but it won't affect our overall margins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivek Maheshwari, [181]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So if you looked purely from your gross margin for CY '19, this should be broadly similar to CY '18 levels or should it trend up...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [182]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely -- no, it won't come down, but then I don't see it going up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [183]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Pritesh Chheda from Lucky Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [184]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a question on understanding the total CapEx and payout that you'll have in -- on the next 1 year. So a little bit confused, you have a Pathankot CapEx of INR 400 crores but in the [PPT] you mentioned that a part of it is already included in the gross debt. So just want to know the Pathankot CapEx is a part of '18 or is a part of '19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [185]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As far as the CapEx is concerned is for 2019. And in '18, whatever has been incurred in creating that facility -- that is taken, that's included, but the CapEx is taken as capital working progress as a separate line item.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [186]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You already spent about INR 350 crore on Pathankot that was reflected in CY '18?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [187]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exactly, that's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [188]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Which means Pathankot for FY '19 -- CY '19 will be the INR 50 crore incremental that you are going to spend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [189]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, in fact, INR 400 crores debt that we have taken it is that the CapEx may be to, did you know, INR 500 crores overall, and we'll have to incur about INR 150 crores during this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [190]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So INR 150 crores in Pathankot in '19. And what will be the maintenance CapEx?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [191]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maintenance CapEx doesn't come in CapEx. We write it out in our P&L.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [192]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So you just have one CapEx of INR 150 crores of Pathankot.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [193]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's the main CapEx, plus some marketing equipment, which we put every year, which is visi-coolers and all that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [194]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. What would be that amount?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [195]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That normally is about INR 100 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [196]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 100 crore additional CapEx and INR 1,850 crores for this acquisition and then one before payment for your past acquisition, right, the 13 million case, so what is that amount?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [197]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the earlier acquisition. So we have liquidated. If you -- the only thing is then the plant comes, so about INR 70 crores at that point in time, we will have to make additional payment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [198]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And considering all these with the cash flow that you get in CY '19, you estimate that the year-end debt will be INR 3,000 crores, assuming 5% estimated [ideation]?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [199]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's the sum. This is at the back of the envelope calculation, which...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [200]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it will be very close to it. It could be INR 50, INR 100 crores less or INR 50, INR 100 crores up, depending on how the season goes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [201]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I had one final question. When we look at the margins, margins obviously for last 2, 3 years also have one of the other acquisition. So I just wanted to know in your existing territories, what kind of best case margin that you have seen or I'll ask the question other way, in this business operations, what kind of margin potential is possible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [202]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the potential is clearly the margin should come back in the whole territory as what we are showing because as and when if you look at in the last few years we have been consolidating and our overall margins are not coming down. But obviously, the first year, because this is a larger acquisition, initially, the margin would not be the same, and that's why there is a gap.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [203]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, I'm actually asking on the existing territories.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [204]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Existing territories, the margin will remain the same or became slightly better only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [205]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I just wanted to know what headroom do you have in terms of margin. Is it 12 percentage points...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [206]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, there's not -- that's much headroom. There is slight headroom but not a huge headroom because we are already at the highest level of -- pretty well, highest level of the margins we can get. The only headroom is by growing the volume we'll get extra margins but not in percentage terms.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [207]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There was one conversation in the past called the GST would help you gain or benefit on margin...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [208]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That already happened. Obviously, we know the full year within GST.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda, [209]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On transportation side. So all that is already...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [210]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is already been included and taken into account.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [211]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Anut] from [Manus] Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [212]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I just wanted to understand, for 2018, what was the organic volume growth for carbonated drinks, juice and water exactly? And what is your expectation for the same in 2019?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [213]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See the growth for CSD, which is carbonated beverages was 17%. Juice was 59.5% and water was 35%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [214]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is not the organic volume growth, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [215]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Organic growth was 8.2% for carbonated, 43% for juice and 24% for water.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [216]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And 23%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [217]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24% for water, 43% for juice and 8.2% for carbonated beverages.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [218]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And is there expected -- what would be your expectation, I mean, you mentioned double-digit volume growth for next year, for 2019. How will it break by these 3 segments?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [219]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, they're very close to where we are, I mean, plus or minus. We are hoping and we are trying to grow double-digits in our core business, which is CSD. That is what our target is, but let's see how it's doing but it could be 1% up or down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [220]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Rajiv] [Gupta] from RBC Financial Consultants.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [221]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Would you throw some light on this $8 million to $9 million provision, the logic is it just conservative accounting, or what is this $9 million and which quarter did you provide some of this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [222]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is in the fourth quarter, right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [223]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have provided this in the fourth quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [224]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basically, what happens is the currency of that currently is a little volatile and the ability of it becomes a challenge. And here, the auditors are saying that if you have to remit that money from there, you may not get that money and...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [225]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have a taken a conservative...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [226]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, it's a large amount, it's about INR 56 crores, and it's not a mark-to-market loss. It's just conservative accounting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [227]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a provision. It is not accrued. It's a provision.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [228]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's very substantial. It makes a material difference to this quarter's results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [229]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [230]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Sajal Gupta] from [SE Securities].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [231]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one thing I would request you if you can do it. In your presentation can you give a countrywide also the volume and the profits, which are recurring on the consolidated basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [232]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We can give you for -- again, overseas, countrywide, if you need, may be offline sometimes you can connect with our office. And, however, we can give you on the call the volume and the margins for...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [233]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was just talking on the presentation itself, so the data to look at how each countries internationally you're doing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [234]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me look at it and try and do it next time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [235]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was the last question. I now hand the conference over to the management for the closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [236]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, once again for your interest and support. We will continue to stay engaged. Please be in touch with our Investor Relations team for any further details or discussions. Look forward to interacting with you soon. Thank you very much.

Operator [237]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Varun Beverages Limited, that concludes this conference call for today. Thank you for joining us, and you may now disconnect your lines.