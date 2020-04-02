Edited Transcript of VARB.NS earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 10:00am GMT

Q2 2019 Varun Beverages Ltd Earnings Call

GURGAON Apr 2, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Varun Beverages Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Raj Pal Gandhi

Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director

* Ravi Kant Jaipuria

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Abneesh Roy

Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - SVP

* Anand Kumar Shah

Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer

* Aniruddha Joshi

ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Manish Shah

Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager

* Percy Panthaki

IIFL Research - VP

* Prashant Kutty

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst

* Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst

* Sameer Gupta

IIFL Research - Research Analyst

* Sunil Shah;Turtle Star Portfolio Management;Analyst

* Varun Goenka;Reliance Mutual Fund;Analyst

* Anoop Poojari

Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Client Manager

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Varun Beverages Limited earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anoop Poojrai from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anoop Poojari, Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - Client Manager [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Varun Beverages' Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of the company; Mr. Varun Jaipuria, Whole Time Director; Mr. Raj Gandhi, Group CFO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Kapil Agarwal, CEO and Whole Time Director; and Mr. Kamlesh Jain, CFO of the company. We will initiate the call with opening remarks from the management, following which, we'll have the forum open for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, I would like to state that some statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature, and a detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation shared with you earlier.

I would now request Mr. Ravi Jaipuria to make the opening remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. I hope all of you had the opportunity to go through our results presentation. We provide details of our operational and financial performance for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019. We are happy to share that quarter 2 2019 has been a standout quarter for us, and we have delivered a robust performance with top line growth of 36.5%, EBITDA growth of 37.1%, and PAT growth of 32%. This was on the back of strong volume growth of 43.3% driven by healthy offtake in India, continuing success in our international operations and the consolidation of territories recently acquired with effect from May 1, 2019. Organic volume growth in India was robust at 18.5% on the back of increased penetration and an extended summer season.

We have made rapid progress with the consolidation of the recently acquired territories in South and West regions and also those acquired last year. This has resulted in expansion in our EBITDA margins, demonstrating our strong execution capabilities, efficiency of our operations and operating leverage.

Over the last 12 months, we have undertaken several business strengthening initiatives, including setting up of our new plant primarily for Tropicana products at Pathankot, acquisition of South and West India sub-territories and investments to drive organic growth. All this has been achieved while maintaining a strong balance sheet position and significant proportion being funded through internal accruals. Capacity utilization in India during the peak month has come down to 60% post consolidation of South and West India sub-territories providing significant scope for growth on existing investments.

Commemorating on the start of the silver jubilee of the company and in appreciation of continuing support from the shareholders, the Board of Directors recommended bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 1 equity share for every 2 equity shares held. Further, given the strong performance delivered in H1, I am confident that the successful execution of our strategic plan will continue to generate strong cash flow. The Board of Directors have recommended an interim dividend of INR 2.50 per share on the enhanced equity capital base.

To conclude, we have delivered a robust performance in Q2 and is the peak season for our products. We are on a strong footing to deliver sustainable and profitable long-term growth with presence across 27 states, 7 union territories across India, accounting for over 80% of PepsiCo India's beverage volumes. We will be focused on consolidating our dominant position in the country and the industry by further strengthening our distribution infrastructure across the country and unlocking value from the recently acquired underpenetrated sub-territories in India, which provide huge opportunity for driving volumes, gaining market share and provide significant operational leverage going forward. We are constantly working towards building a winning multi-category product portfolio, which is in line with changing consumer preferences and accelerating our quest for leadership across each beverage segment and category.

I would now invite Mr. Gandhi to provide highlights of the operational and financial performance. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Good evening, and a warm welcome to everyone for joining the Investors Call. Let me provide an overview of the financial performance for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Revenue from operations grew 36.5% year-on-year in quarter 2 2019 to INR 28,104.5 million. This was driven by robust volume growth of 43.3%. Total sales volume increased to 195.5 million cases in Q2 2019 as compared to 136.4 million cases in Q2 2018 on the back of strong peak season sales in India and healthy growth reported in the international operations in Morocco and Zimbabwe. Organic growth in India stood at 18.5%, while in international territories stood at 34.2%.

Realization per case has fallen by 4.7% on account of change in product mix in India post consolidation of South and West sub-territories, introduction of water in Morocco and lower sales realization in Zimbabwe in USD in -- terms due to ForEx fluctuation. CSD constituted 74%, juice 8%, packaged drinking water 18% of the total sales volume in Q2 2019.

EBITDA increased by 37.1% to INR 7,878.8 million in Q2 2019 from INR 5,748.6 million in Q2 2018. Gross margins declined by 74 basis points during the quarter and 26 basis points during H1 with rising input cost of sugar, which saw average price increase of approximately 3% and preforms, which saw an average price increase of about 13%. Despite this, EBITDA margins expanded 12 basis point during the quarter and 43 basis point during H1 on account of operating leverage and economies of scale.

PAT grew of 32% to INR 4,049.9 million in Q2 2019 from INR 3,067.9 million in Q2 2018 on the back of robust volume growth. Depreciation has increased during the year on account of capitalization of Pathankot plant and consolidation of South and West India sub-territories with effect from 1st May 2019. Finance cost has increased by 63.9% as the purchase consideration for South and West India sub-territories has been funded through long-term debt.

We have incurred a net CapEx of INR 23,500 million in the first half of the year. This included setting up of a new plant primarily for Tropicana production at Pathankot approximately INR 4,800 million; acquisition of certain parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and MP approximately INR 500 million; acquisition of South and West India sub-territories INR 16,300 million net of investment fund and organic CapEx of INR 1,900 million.

Given the strong cash generation of the business, we have limited the increase in our net debt to INR 37,295 million as on 30th June 2019 as against INR 26,715 million as of December 31, 2018.

Working capital days have remained stable at 14 days as of 30th June 2019 as compared to 13 days as on 30th June 2018 despite consolidation of new territories acquired in India during this period. Efficient working capital management has ensured inventory and debtor days have remained stable despite strong growth in net revenues and the addition of a number of production facilities.

To conclude, our performance in the first half has been robust with revenue growth of 32.2% to INR 41,696 million, EBITDA growth of 34.6% to INR 10,063 million and PAT growth of 36.3% to INR 4,450 million The success of our integrated business model is understood, and this is underscored by our growing portfolio and expanding territory of operations. Our business model is central to everything we do. It enables us to ensure excellence in execution, strengthen our relationships and improve our cost. We fortify our business model to deliver sustained value creation for our stakeholders.

On that note, I come to an end of opening remarks and would like to now ask the moderator to open the lines for the Q&A. Thank you.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from the line of Sameer Gupta from IIFL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Percy here. Sir, my first question is, last quarter, there was a sort of provision for some currency-related issues in Zimbabwe, so if you could give us an idea of what is the quantum of similar provision this quarter and what is the outlook on these numbers going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Percy, asking this question. See, last, about INR 65 crores [net provision] in the last quarter of May. This quarter what we did is -- are majority of our sales, we did in dollars so that the conversion provision, we don't have to. While we explain that why there was a little bit of fall in our purchase realization, one of the reason is in Zimbabwe, we started billing in dollars and realizing money in dollars. So conversion, this top line is reduced and the provision is [slightly higher]. Profits remain the same, but business expense, there's no more required in this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And going forward also, I mean, so if I understand it correctly, the sales is lower and the provision is no longer required, but the profit is -- profit per case would be similar versus last quarter post provision, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right. That right. That understanding has absolutely gotten the point. But here, unfortunately, going forward, we'll have to resort to the earlier accounting because 25th June, the [bombing] of that country, the central of bank of that country is our bank, has come out with a notification that now the currency of operation in that country has to be the local currency. So that option, which was earlier available, is no more available. So I think the revenue will go up and the provision may also come up from this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But understanding, was that the INR 65 crores kind of number was a peak and then gradually that would taper off? So can you give some idea on that issue?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Definitely, it will taper off because our liability of the foreign currency exposure in that country is getting reduced anything between $1 million to $2 million every month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So like the INR 65 crores, I mean any kind of guidance possible going ahead? And so this INR 65 crores, will it be 40 or 30 or anything of that sort?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, if not required, still the revenue may go up. But Percy, how it's going to operate is government has come out in that circular that every export proceeds, 80% of that has to be surrendered to the government unless the import -- their imports, they have any requirement, which will be allocated for imports. So therefore, their currency is becoming more stable, and we will have to see because only 1 month has passed after the circular has come in. So if the currency becomes quite stable like other adjoining countries, the provision automatically will be reduced. But this has to be -- yet to be seen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood, sir. Second question is if you could give an idea of the international business growth by geography, how it has done.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, I hear the winner in this quarter has been Morocco. H1 volume growth, to our surprise, which has never happened, is 80%. If you see in the last 6, 7 years, 80% cumulative growth and in this year, H1, 80% volume growth. This is at the back of introduction of water in that country, which has been well received. In water industry, we already, in the first quarter -- or the -- in the first 2 quarters, we have become 3% of the market leader, which has helped us to push our water -- our CSD volume also. Here, we have already crossed 12% of the market share as against the 88% from [selling plans] by the competition. So the growth is good. If we are able to maintain the territory of Morocco, which earlier used to be in red, is already is making profits.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Understood, sir. And also some color -- I mean we have seen this quarter and even last quarter, general FMCG slowdown. Companies are struggling to give even 4%, 5% volume growth. And in this environment, you have clocked 18% kind of organic volume growth, and it has not only maintained versus previous level but also accelerated. So just wanted to understand, of course, there might be some market share gain that you are experiencing. And if it is possible to quantify that, that would be great. But apart from that, is the CSD category itself not witnessing any slowdown like the rest of FMCG business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. First thing, you're correct that the CSD is not witnessing any slowdown. Rather, water and juice are galloping, which are much faster growing, and CSD itself is also growing at a reasonable pace. So there is no slowdown, which we are witnessing. Rather, we are seeing the acceleration of growth in this year. And that's why this additional growth or percentage of growth, which you are seeing in organic and -- is showing.

So going forward also, I don't think, at the moment, with all the slowdown of categories like INR 10 and INR 20 or INR 30 are slowing down, and partly, of course, the extended summer has helped us, which I can't answer which year will be what. But fundamentally, overall, the industry has done well. And we've had a great year, and consolidation has happened much faster than what we had expected.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, what is the overall industry growth in CSD over the last 3, 4 quarters if you can give that number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, last quarter, we can't -- we don't have it because it takes a little longer to get the exact figures. But the CSD growth, the LRB growth is coming at about 10%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The industry growth actually, Percy, we get the numbers only with the lag of 3 to 6 months. But we have done in the last year maybe with the industry. And this year, it -- we, at this moment, are not in a position to give a comparison with the industry growth. We -- I can give you the -- our numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, understood, sir. And last question if I may...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, Percy, but can you [come back in the queue]?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Percy Panthaki, IIFL Research - VP [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. No problem. I'll come back in the queue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Pritesh Chheda from Lucky Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the debt side, sir, I just wanted to understand the movement between quarter 4 of last year, which is your ending debt, which was net debt at INR 2,671 crores, and the current debt, which is at INR 3,700 crores that you called out. So between these 2 periods, what is the cash flow from operations? And what is the CapEx run? And if you could give the bridge between the 2 debt figures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And luckily, from this year, there's a requirement and we have provided the cash flow also. And the CapEx had been as stated net figure of 2,132 and operating cash flow is INR 12,114 million or INR 11,214 crores. And the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That has gone up...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Factor] basically has gone up by, say, 1,000, 1,100 and while the CapEx is 2,100. The balance, about [1,000]...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With the cash flow, with the cash flow. Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Of the operating cash flows and 139 is the interest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so this INR 1,214 crore is before interest. Or is it after interest, this INR 1,214 crores of cash flow?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is before interest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Second is have you done the entire Pepsi payment? Or any Pepsi payment that's left, which will come incrementally in the forthcoming quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our Pepsi account is totally factored in on account of the assets -- current assets or any...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Everything is paid.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Everything is paid for. And there was one note, return that inventory is yet to be adjusted. So is there -- what was that if you could explain? Any opinion on that, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have not -- I don't think there's anything left now other than [your beverages trade and up].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. My second question is on the -- the soft drinks part. So in the presentation, bulk of the growth is in soft drinks, which was 74%. Is it fair to assume that the entire Pepsi volumes is sitting here? And if it is so, then what is the organic growth in the carbonated drinks if you could call out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

74% is not the growth. 74% is the mix, Pepsi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Sorry, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And 8% is the mix of the juice and 18% of our volume mix comes from water.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what is the organic growth in soft drinks?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is 18.2% is organic growth for the CSD.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For soft drinks, it's the same actually, pretty well same as everything else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And for juice, it's 24.6%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juice is slightly higher.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the water, 17.2%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And last question is on the margin side. So first, I want to know whether Pathankot operations have started. And did it contribute anything to the extra margin? And incrementally, over the next 2, 3 years, since we are operating our peak capacity utilization at 60%, and we have juices now being -- eventually being made in-house, what kind of margin expansion is possible in the business operations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, the juice production has just started in July, so it's not showing in the quarter of last quarter. I mean it started practically end of -- late part of June. So that will show in the month of -- in the next quarter results. And obviously, the margins of juice, which we were buying from outside, will get added to our profitability, and that will enhance -- and whatever percentage that is, that will enhance our profitability.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And capacity utilization driven, so this one will roll back...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capacity utilization, that's 60%. What you are saying is with the enhanced acquisitions because the PepsiCo plants, which we have acquired were much less utilized, and our plants were at 70% utilization. So when we combine the 2, it comes out to 60%. So hopefully, for the next 2 years at least, we will be not looking at any greenfield expansion unless that is, I guess, for Tropicana or something else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what kind of margin expansion is possible when you ramp up the capacity utilization? So you were operating at about 19%. We want to call out [open or back] for the next 2, 3 years, the operations can be whatever higher margin than what it is today, the number, if you could set out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the scope for the margin enhancement, we don't see it in a large scope. A little bit here and there is always possible. What it could definitely help is in the announcement of our ROCE, which you will notice constantly is going up. 3 years back, it used to be 12%. This year, it already has crossed 17%. And every year, about 250 basis points, our ROCE is increasing. The main factor behind that is the capacity utilization. So -- and I think we'll come there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So via margin, the ROCE will come or via working capital, the ROCE will...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, by the better plant capacity utilization and the sweating of our assets in a better way to full capacity, the ROCE will go up. Margins, if you see, my margins are more or less the same, maybe 5%, 10%. In some years, goes up or down. Margin, this is not a big scope. But yes, there will always be a bigger scope, more plants and more operational leverage, et cetera. But that's not something which will drastically changed this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. In the past 2 years, consolidated Pepsi for 3 quarter or you're consolidated for part of the quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the part of the -- the truncated quarter, as mentioned, the acquisition happened with effect of 1st of May. So the results of that, we are only for 2 months and which has helped us in the 36% PAT increase in H1 or in the last quarter, 32.5% -- 32% PAT increase.

So then it will be running in, for the full year and the next 2 quarters, South and West, which is always next to seasonality. And the one big thing is South and West can now bring in this. In the earlier calls, we always had said 110% of annual tax we do in H1, which I don't think will hold true anymore because how to invest being the -- will be less seasonal. So the upside in the H2 at that level is now -- always, we will be able to see that. That's another change. That result is [brought into] our business model.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And you're holding on with your QIP equity issuance plan or you're okay with the debt, which will eventually go down any case or not in the end of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are holding it on because, luckily, there are a lot of assets, which is, being in this business, we get an opportunity to look at. And once within 6 months after QIP is released to the earlier debt level and earlier financial ratios, we -- I think we had to be prepared for doing something new in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. This will be outside India.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not necessarily.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Abneesh Roy from Edelweiss.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Abneesh Roy, Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - SVP [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, my questions have been answered.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We go to the next question. The next question is from the line of Manish Shah from Comgest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just want to clarify, this 18.5% excludes South and West. It's just the old North and East business organic growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. That...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, 18.5% organic because South and West was not in the previous [EBITDA]. So it's only for the territory, which we had in the last year also. You are right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And 18.5% is only India. So organic growth kind of break up of incremental...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, there is -- 18.5% is India and 34.2% is international on the organic growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And this 5% interruption in realization, do you attribute one reason is water introduction in Morocco, but realization in India and international.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in India, our realization because the water level has not gone up in our organic business. So that it has not come down, but when you look at the total picture, which including the acquisitions, their water element is much higher than the element we have in the organic territory. So because of that, the overall realization has gone down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. For India, it's gone down because of the South and West -- water...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because of south.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Because their mix was much higher in water.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a query on CapEx. Earlier, you said that 110% first half, utilization and then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, 110% was a fact earlier, when it was only North and East. Now with south in this coming in, it will not be skewed so much in the first half. So we expect between 90% to 95% first half and the balance will be second half also. So our profitability will be still positive in the next half, which used to be negative originally until last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Is it, again, because South and West is slightly higher proportion of water? And maybe juice...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. It is because of the seasonality difference, not yet very cold the last -- the volumes dropped drastically in the North in the winter season whereas South and West is reasonably stable throughout the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And what implication would it -- does it have on the CapEx going ahead? As...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, going ahead, we don't need CapEx because the capacity utilization in South and West on the acquired territories was very low. So we have a lot of headroom to go forward. So there's no reason for us to expand our CapEx in South and West.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how about North and East?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

North and East also, we are not looking for any greenfield plant because we still have enough headroom, but not the same as what we have in South and West.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Go ahead, can I assume that your CapEx will be lower than your depreciation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Anand Shah from Axis Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on good set of numbers. My first question is can you break up this volume of 96 million in domestic and international?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, just one second.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Domestic is 172 million, the rest is international.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 172 million is domestic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So approximately, 24 million is international.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And is it possible to share out of the 172 million, how much was from Southwest for the 2 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Southwest is 33 million, 30 -- 33 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

33 million. Okay. So that's we know now. And in international, why have you color on organic growth as now, is there anything which is inorganic in international?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. International organic, inorganic are the same numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's the same number, right? Okay. So that's the nomenclature. Okay. That's on this.

Second, if I look at your margins, surprisingly, I mean, despite the acquisition and consolidating of new territories, I mean, they're still quite healthy and then on a Y-o-Y basis as well. We haven't seen a drag and generally, in the past, we've seen revenue acquired [33]. Initially, they operate at lower margins and then in period when I get back to your company [those margins]. So that doesn't seem to happen this time. I mean you started off itself at a higher margin base. So any comments on that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. That's what I have said that we had expected it for us to take between 6 months to 1 year to consolidate these new territories. But we were lucky enough for -- our people have worked much harder and done a fabulous job in consolidating these territories, and we have gotten consolidated in the first 2 months, and the margins have come out to the same what we have margins in our North and East territories.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And also, Anand, the extended summer helped us to have the benefit of operating leverage in North but there was leverage of about 1 month, is big growth because of the extended summer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. [So season being good,] as well operating leverage, plus even the integration process much smoother and then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Happened much faster.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quite an uplift. That happened much faster, okay. So I would assume now that it would be quite iterative also at the similar margins levels broadly?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Should be. Should be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One more question on margins is in the international we have seen a quite a bit of expansion. I mean if I look at the consolidated numbers alone, your margins seems and EBITDA seems to have gone on back to 5%. So any reasons for that? There -- is that also again driven by strong growth in leverage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One is basically Morocco where we were losing money, and we have become profitable this year because of the massive growth we've had this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And okay, so that is led by water that you're seeing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's led mainly by water, but we have grown in CSD also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So Morocco around that -- given that profitability.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And also, it is -- see, last year, at the same time, we are talking about the introduction of the sugar tax in Sri Lanka, which at the year-end, was withdrawn. So there was a decline of 30% in Sri Lanka. So we were working on that base, and that also helps us in profitability in Sri Lanka. Morocco, 80% volume growth, again, operating leverage totally by the introduction of the water. And third is Zimbabwe is growing about 50% for us in volume terms.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So 50% growth in Zimbabwe. So Morocco has grown at 80% plus. Zimbabwe has grown at 50% plus. And even Sri Lanka would've grown at further levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Sri Lanka more the profitability than the -- because of the sugar tax going away then the volume.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Then the volume result. Okay, so that gives more margin. Okay. And that's on the international part.

And on the CapEx, I mean, I've seen that you spent about INR 1,650-odd crores for the acquired territories roughly the 2x level. Initially when you had announced this, was the CapEx supposed to be INR 1,800 crores and INR 2,000 crores? And is there anything like which will deferred payment that will come later also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. See, it's like this. In the last call, you remember, we have settled INR 1,802.50 crores. After that, we have gone back to PepsiCo because in their territories, we have to spend some money on the acquisition of the [core packer], as well as some of the CapEx, which we have notified. So they created one investment fund for this payment of about INR 209 crores they have made each back to us. And on INR 1,802 crore current assets [at date] and investment -- investment fund reduced, [within next week,] we?ll give full detail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand Kumar Shah, Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. Now does the payout [roll then] but the investment, again, you want back also to post.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because of this expenditures on their behalf, which we'll have to do in the subsequent quarters. As and when, we have already convinced them to realize this money. It's credited to our account.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from Varun Goenka from Reliance Mutual Fund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Varun Goenka;Reliance Mutual Fund;Analyst, [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on fantastic set of numbers. I think every quarter, you're raising the bar higher. Just 2 small questions. One, there are some water issues going around in the country. And the Trucking Association also has sounded some kind of alarm because of the slowdown. So are we facing any challenges on this side? Also we had in the time of facing floods, so are there dispatch issues there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. There is no major issue. I mean in the rainy season, there are always some minor territories where some issues happen. But in the overall context, it doesn't have any issue. And I think if we look at going forward in July, which is already completed, we have had a healthy growth. So I don't see any issues out of that.

As well as -- as far as water is concerned, we are already water surplus. We put in more water than we take out water. So we see, overall, we put in more water in ground than we take out. So I don't think we are having -- if and when we have some challenge in one state, then we have to manage and sometimes transport goods from one side to the other.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Also, Varun, to supplement your questions, I think, an explanation on that. We are working out a slide which we'll put on our website. Executively, wherever, whatever water we draw, we ostensibly had to recharge water to some percentage equal or double or whatever.

One to what -- how we are compliant to that, and how much we are doing more than that, so that realizing the importance of the water and sustainability, and just to educate the society how much we at our own are doing on this. Well, this is very important to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Prashant Kutty from Sundaram Mutual Fund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on the good set of numbers. Just on the margin side, sir, you said that there's enough under scope of margin expansion. At what levels are we looking at some margin perspective? Because CY '18, we delivered about 22% margins in the stand-alone business. What is the steady-state annualized level of margin that you look at?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's what we are looking at. I mean 21, 22 reasonably is one of the highest in this industry. So I think if we can keep on sustaining that, we are in a good shape. And we feel with the expansion of territories, we will be able to maintain somewhere around that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because you just said that in these 2 months, obviously, the consolidation happened much faster than expected. Incremental volumes get improved from hereon. Would integrate further operating leverage? That's the reason I'm asking it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [125]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very little. I mean there is always -- but I don't want to mention that at the moment there. There can be challenges like sugar prices slightly went up, so things can happen. So I think guideline-wise 21, 22 is a reasonably good figure. And if we can maintain that, we would be quite happy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And the second thing is, like you said that, for now, H2 will also see profitability because of the South and West. Would that the same? Would that be the case with the international operation results? Because typically, in international also Q3, Q4 tend to be a loss-making quarter in charge?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [127]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, actually, it is the opposite for us. Q3 is the biggest quarter for us internationally and half or part of the international. In Africa, Q3 is the largest, July over September. And even -- actually, if you look at second half, it is much larger in the African subcontinent whereas Nepal, it is not -- it's similar to India, whereas Sri Lanka is again the same as the first half. So second half is actually better in international than the first half, practically.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [128]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The reason I asked is, particularly from a PAT perspective or even an EBITDA perspective, I think in the last 2 years, the number have been in to -- lower as compared to the first half of the year, so which is why I try and second that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [129]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That was mainly because of Morocco. Morocco was losing money for us, and that was pulling it down now. But Morocco making money for us, the whole thing is going to be changed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [130]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You will actually see profitability in the next 2 quarters as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [131]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, Morocco, the peak season is third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prashant Kutty, Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd. - Research Analyst [132]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the third quarter? Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [133]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [134]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Anirudh Joshi from ICICI.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aniruddha Joshi, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [135]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, can you indicate any pricing that we have taken? Or are we looking at any price hike considering there is an inflation in sugar as well as the preform prices?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [136]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think the preform prices has again come back down. So I don't think we are looking at -- and we are not looking at any price hike right now. And especially, with the South and West coming to our fold, the sugar prices are also lower in that territory but compared to the North and East.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aniruddha Joshi, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [137]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So second, there were some talks about the launch of dairy products under own -- our own brand. Any update on that front?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [138]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we have just, right now, started production on Tropicana in our plant. And I think in the next month or so, we will start producing our daily brands, which will be in the market in the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aniruddha Joshi, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [139]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. Sir, last question. CapEx guidance that you can share for CY '19 as well as CY '20?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [140]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it will be not more than the depreciation. So CapEx is not going to be higher than the depreciation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [141]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Sameer Gupta from IIFL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sameer Gupta, IIFL Research - Research Analyst [142]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our understanding is that with South and West, we are below Coca-Cola in market share. So can you just elaborate on our vision as to how we intend to take share in those territories where Coca-Cola is stronger in terms of distribution and regions and those things?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [143]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it's a bit too early. But fundamentally, it's basically, our go-to-market is to be strengthened in these territories. And as we strengthen our go-to-market, the market share automatically starts flowing in. So that's what we are working on, and that's why I said, we will be able to consolidate this territory much faster than we had anticipated.

And we had thought it would take us at least 6 months to get our act together in these territories, but looks like we've been able to get it done fast enough. And that's why we're getting the growth. So hopefully, we should be moving much faster than we had anticipated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sameer Gupta, IIFL Research - Research Analyst [144]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So sir, in this 2 months of operation, has there been any share gain?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [145]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we don't know because unless until we get some figures from outside, but we have had a good growth. So I don't know what Coke has grown at, so I can't answer you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [146]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Asher Aswal] from Sharekhan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [147]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have 2 questions. First, hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [148]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [149]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I just have 2 questions. First, can you give me the organic value growth for India and international?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [150]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This volume at this moment is not handy. Maybe offline, if you contact, we shall be able to provide.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [151]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And the second question, you've had a realization decline this quarter. So do you expect the order decline to sustain? Or is it going to get better in the next quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [152]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Basically, this is the result of the mix in Morocco and West and South and the accounting for Zimbabwe. Accounting for Zimbabwe will be taken care because of the circular of the Bank of Zimbabwe and the mix is a gradual function, and that should change over [3] period only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [153]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Pritesh Chheda from Lucky Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [154]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, I have 2 follow-ups. This other financial liability which is showing on balance sheet, and there is this change in other financial liability which is showing on cash flow. Are they kind of part of this is mostly [interesting paying debt], right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [155]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Part of this is the term loans, current portion due in the next 12 months. Part of that is that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [156]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So when you show a INR 650 crore inflow on account of that, that will link to the part of some loan repayable in less than 1 year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [157]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [158]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So your debt figure, when you call out that INR 2,700 crores, does that figure...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [159]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Current portion also. That basically includes trade portion, long-term portion, [OB limit, CC limit], any tax benefit of any table in the future, everything, each and everything.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [160]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And second, I wanted to know the market share changes between Pepsi and Coca-Cola at a national level, if any?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [161]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, as we already mentioned, Ashish, there is already gap of few quarters. And once this is available, we'll definitely be sharing. And maybe this week, we will be getting for 2018 a lot of data, which when -- and next time I meet you, I will share with you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [162]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But unfortunately, Ashish, what has happened is Coke has stopped giving figures to Canadian, which used to be the template base to analyze the market share. They have stopped doing that, and they have decided India, they will not give figures. So it's going to become very difficult to come up with authentic figures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pritesh Chheda;Lucky Investment Managers;Analyst, [163]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But in total, within the 6 months of this season, which has been good season because it was really hard flow in here. Can you tell me if Pepsi would have gained market share? Or the market share will be equal, and hence...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [164]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think It should be pretty well -- I don't think we have lost market share, that's for sure, but very difficult to say. As I said, we are not getting any figures by which we can prove or -- if I make a statement I want to stand by, which I can't unfortunately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [165]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of Manish Shah from Comgest Singapore.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [166]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Just can you elaborate on this milk products? Is it Quaker milks or your own brands? And will you be paying royalty to Pepsi?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [167]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is our own brands and they're our own brand, and this is all value-added dairy products. So it's not Quaker products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manish Shah, Comgest Singapore Pte. Ltd - Fund Manager [168]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there'll be a royalty involved to Pepsi?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [169]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There'll be a royalty of 1% involved.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [170]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Zakir Khan] from [Asia Broking].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [171]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you share any guidance regarding sugar prices for the coming quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [172]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, our overall sugar pricing should actually come down because of South and West Coming into our fold. The pricing of sugar is normally about at INR 1.5 to INR 2 cheaper in South and West. So when we consolidate, it will -- actually, we'll have a little bit of headroom now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [173]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So what percentage are we looking at, if it's going down then?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [174]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, it won't be going down. I'm just saying, but I don't see any room of -- I don't think we'll be having any hit on sugar anymore. So it doesn't look like right now. Next year, I can't tell you what the government policies are going to be. But for this year, I don't see any sugar prices going up for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [175]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So you're seeing sugar prices to remain flat.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [176]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For our company, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [177]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from the line of [Evan Natta] from Yes Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [178]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, I just wanted to ask what are the manner for the acquired unit. Where do we see them for CY '19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [179]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The acquired unit profitability, this is in because it has not dampened our profits. So it didn't come in line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [180]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So sir, is it fair to assume that it is doing similar kind of a profitability? What are Northern and Eastern units are doing currently?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [181]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's a yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [182]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And would you continue to do similar kind of a margins for CY '19 as well also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [183]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's what we expect. That's what we expect for them to be consolidated and doing the similar profit margins at North and East.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [184]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, my second question was also -- actually, when this acquisition happened, we saw that some of the distribution and infrastructure for this unit were a little lower than what we used to generally have, like, for example, 100 trucks. The vehicles were approximately 1/3 of what we currently have in North and the Eastern territories. So despite of that, we are making very good margins over any further strengthening in June. Would we scale this up further? And could that lead to higher margins in these territories?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [185]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I don't think it will lead to higher margins, but it will definitely give us higher volume growth, and that's what we are expecting. And that is how we have been able to get some volume growth, which are equal to our north and eastern even better. So we are hoping that the growth will continue in our acquired territories and next year should be a good year for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [186]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from the line of Sunil Shah from Turtle Star Portfolio Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Shah;Turtle Star Portfolio Management;Analyst, [187]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sir, just one question on the drinking water, the customer that we have. Sir, could I get your industry perspective as to what we are doing around 25 million bottle or even crates right now. But how did the industry positions of how much is the difference between us and the #1 player in the industry? And how are we galloping our most strategies in adopting to gain more market share on the drinking water part?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [188]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Actually, water is very staggered market. There are many players. There are regional players. What we do is we try to compete with the national players and or with the international brands, where we had a good share, and we try to track that.

The -- actually, I don't think there is any data that you track at the reasonable level of the [DUC] brands in that category. But definitely, we are growing as is referenced from our [analytics]. The growth about, 17%, 18% in this quarter. And every quarter, the share is going up. The last 2 years, I think, about 18% is range, we have been growing and gaining definitely share.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sunil Shah;Turtle Star Portfolio Management;Analyst, [189]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so how about margins for us versus CSD and water? How will the margins be between the 2 lines of our businesses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ravi Kant Jaipuria, [190]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's what we had stated earlier. Also our margins are similar in percentage basis because the price per case for water is much lower than CSD. But in percentage terms, their margins are similar.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [191]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. That was the last question. I would now like to hand the conference back to the management team for closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Raj Pal Gandhi, Varun Beverages Limited - Whole-Time Director [192]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, once again, for your interest and support. We will continue to stay engaged. Please be in touch with our Investor Relations team for any further details or discussions. We look forward to interacting with you soon. Thank you once again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [193]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. On behalf of Varun Beverages, that concludes the conference. Thank you for joining us, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect your lines.