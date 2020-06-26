Edited Transcript of UNPI.MI earnings conference call or presentation 15-May-20 10:59am GMT

Q1 2020 Unipol Gruppo SpA and UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA Earnings Pre-recorded Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Gianluca Santi

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications

Presentation

Gianluca Santi, Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. - General Manager of Business Development & Corporate Communications [1]

Good morning. My name is Gianluca Santi, and I'm the General Manager of Business Development and Corporate Communication of the Unipol Group.

The first quarter results have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by the relating lockdown which started on the 9th of March in Italy, being the only partially loosened at the beginning of May. The effects of the crisis are still due to foresee given the ever-changing situation.

Unipol pretax result showed a decrease from EUR 237 million in first quarter '19 to EUR 191 million in first quarter '20 driven down by the Life and Holding and other sectors, only partially offset by the contribution of Non-Life. The decreasing result of Life and Holding and other sectors was mainly due to the lower contribution of the financial component. The consolidated net result was EUR 134 million in Unipol, EUR 171 million in the first quarter '19; and EUR 171 million in UnipolSai, EUR 184 million in the first quarter '19.

Total Non-Life premiums decreased by 1.5% year-on-year to EUR 2 billion. Motor premiums decreased by 2% and Non-Motor by 1% compared to this time last year.

Looking at the 3 ecosystems: mobility recorded a decline of 0.9%; welfare, a minus 3.4%; and property, a drop of 1.3%. No significant change was recorded in the composition of the distribution channels with agents collecting around 80% of the total income.

Combined ratio after reinsurance was 92.0% compared with 94.6% in the first quarter '19. Combined ratio of direct business came in at 90%, 93.4% this time last year.

On the Life side, total premiums declined by 13.2% to EUR 1.1 billion, suffering from the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent economic crisis.

UnipolSai collection held up, while bank insurance was more impacted by the crisis. Hybrid products which are made up of a traditional and a linked continued to represent the majority of the portfolio.

In terms of Life yields, we registered a good profitability with the gap between average yield and minimum guaranteed on segregated accounts remaining strong and steady at 216 basis points. The guaranteed yield across the back book has been consistently decreasing given that the majority of new products is sold with a minimum guaranteed yield of 0%.

Total investments were EUR 55.5 billion at market value. In terms of asset allocation, bonds represented 86% of the portfolio with Italian govies weighing 48% of total investments.

Financial yields from the insurance activities remained solid with an overall running yield at 3%. The duration of the assets was 6 years, 3.3 in Non-Life and 7.3 in Life.

The total value of the real estate portfolio stood at EUR 3.9 billion, of which 55% allocated to Non-Life sector, 36% to real estate and the rest between Life and other sectors.

Let's now turn to the NPE business. In the first 3 months, UnipolReC was able to reduce gross loans by EUR 122 million with collections for EUR 36 million and maintaining a satisfactory recovery rate of 29%. In the first quarter 2020, net loans amounted to EUR 488 million with a coverage of 85%. The profitability trend remained good with a net result of EUR 1.9 million in the period.

The capital positions of Unipol and UnipolSai remain solid and within the comfort range, although the solvency ratios both were affected by the negative performance of the financial market. The ratio for Unipol using a partial internal model was 155%. The UnipolSai consolidated ratio on an economic capital basis was 200%, while the ratio for UnipolSai Solo using a partial internal model was 226%.

That brings me to the end of my presentation. Thank you for listening. Let me remind you that our Group CEO and General Manager will be pleased to take any questions from financial analysts and institutional investors during the conference call scheduled today at noon, CEST.