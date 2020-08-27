Edited Transcript of UMPQ.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 23-Jul-20 5:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 Umpqua Holdings Corp Earnings Call

Q2 2020 Umpqua Holdings Corp Earnings Call
Thursday, July 23, 2020



Corporate Participants

* Cort Lane O'Haver

Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director

* Frank Namdar

Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer of Umpqua Bank

* Ronald L. Farnsworth

Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO

* Torran B. Nixon

Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Former Senior Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer for Umpqua Bank

Conference Call Participants

* Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD, Equity Research

* Jared David Wesley Shaw

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

* Jeffrey Allen Rulis

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

* Michael Masters Young

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst

* Steven A. Alexopoulos

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, and welcome to the Umpqua Holdings Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I will now turn the call over to Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer.

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [2]

Okay. Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our second quarter 2020 earnings call. With me this morning are Cort O'Haver, the President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation; Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank; Dave Shotwell, our Chief Risk Officer; and Frank Namdar, our Chief Credit Officer.

After our prepared remarks, we will then take questions. Yesterday afternoon, we issued an earnings release discussing our second quarter 2020 results. We have also prepared a slide presentation, which we will refer to during our remarks this morning. Both of these materials can be found on our website at umpquabank.com in the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to Page 2 of our earnings conference call presentation as well as the disclosures contained within our SEC filings. And I will now turn the call over to Cort O'Haver.

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [3]

Okay. Thanks, Ron, and good morning, everyone. The second quarter presented a unique set of challenges as well as opportunities, and I couldn't be prouder of the resilience our associates demonstrated supporting each other, our customers and our communities. Our stores have remained open and operational, adapting quickly as needed to the changing local and state requirements, and our back office teams have adapted smoothly to remote working, maintaining strong productivity.

Our commitment to our customers and communities was evident in Umpqua's early and active participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. A cross-functional team of associates worked in shifts around the clock to get these much needed dollars into the hands of small businesses across the West Coast as quickly as possible. To date, we've produced more than 15,000 PPP loans, totaling more than $2 billion. We estimate our efforts helped these businesses protect more than 225,000 jobs in the communities we serve. This included serving both existing Umpqua customers as well as noncustomers with approximately 20% of our PPP loans going to businesses that weren't yet Umpqua customers. We will be converting those customers into full relationships throughout the remainder of the year.

Business communities up and down the West Coast have taken notice of our associates' extraordinary commitment through PPP, and I firmly believe their work will create a powerful opportunity for Umpqua to grow and attract even more new customers in the future.

At this point, our digital PPP forgiveness portal is operational, and we are ready to assist our customers through the forgiveness process. Based on customer conversations, we anticipate that a majority of these business owners will apply for forgiveness in the second half of this year.

We have also been working diligently with customers who qualify for payment deferrals as a result of COVID-19 impacts. As of earlier this week, our current deferral totals equate approximately to 5.7% of our portfolio. Frank will discuss deferral trends and portfolio distribution later in the call as well as other important credit quality metrics. But I'm pleased to report that our portfolio continues to perform well despite the economic upheaval.

Our digital initiatives, including Umpqua Go-To, continue to be leveraged as a unique and safe way for customers to bank digitally and safely while preserving a human connection. This is particularly valuable to customers given the current combination of required social distancing and economic uncertainty, and our Go-To adoption makes that clear. Go-To enrollment has now reached more than 63,000 customers and Go-To usage increased 48% from their prior quarter levels.

As we operate in a low interest rate environment for the foreseeable future, in addition to the increased adoption and usage of digital tools, we are finalizing our analysis for additional store rationalization. We will provide a full update on next quarter's call, but I do want to highlight that our transaction to sell 3 stores in Eastern Oregon will close this quarter.

Now on to the financial results. For the second quarter of 2020, we reported earnings of $0.24 per share. Due to COVID-19's continuing impact on economic forecast, we recorded an $87 million provision for credit losses charge. Two consecutive quarters of sizable provisions grew our allowance for credit losses to over $383 million or 1.69% of our total portfolio. Ex PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses would be 1.85% of our total portfolio.

Turning to the balance sheet items. We had a strong quarter of both loan and deposit growth fueled by the PPP work previously mentioned. Loan and lease growth for the quarter was $1.4 billion or 7%. Deposit growth for the quarter was $2.1 billion or 9%. Deposit growth and noninterest-bearing DDA afforded us the opportunity to again reduce higher cost time deposits in the quarter. These moves assisted us in moving out our cost of interest-bearing deposits from 103 basis points to 67 basis points, an improvement of 36 basis points from their prior quarter amount.

Regarding capital, our capital levels improved from the prior quarter and remained well above regulatory well capitalized levels and internal policy floors.

Before I pass back to Ron, I want to close by saying we are working diligently with each respective regulatory agency on obtaining the necessary approvals prior to declaring our dividend off our second quarter earnings.

We feel confident with our capital levels, our liquidity position, our forward-looking earnings projections and ultimately the credit quality of our loan book. We plan to issue a press release soon to discuss declaration and record date timing.

Now back to Ron to cover additional financial results.

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Cort. And for those on the call, who want to follow along, I'll be referring to certain page numbers from our earnings presentation.

Page 11 of the slide presentation contains our summary quarterly P&L. Our GAAP earnings per share for Q2 is $0.24 compared to the net loss in the first quarter, driven by the goodwill impairment resulting from the pandemic driven economic fallout.

Our provision for credit loss remained elevated, but dropped 26% from Q1, while our higher noninterest income was fueled by strong mortgage banking results given the lower rate environment. Excluding MSR and CVA fair value adjustments, our adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share this quarter.

On the PPNR front, excluding the Q1 goodwill impairment and fair value charges for both quarters, our PPNR was $153 million in Q2, an increase of 26% from $121 million in Q1.

Turning now to net interest income on Slide 12. Net interest income decreased 3% from Q1, driven by the impact of a full quarter of Fed funds rate declines back in March. Shown here is the quarterly interest and fee recognized from the PPP loan program.

Taking that to Slide 13, our net interest margin declined to 3.09% in Q2. The margin excluding discount accretion and PPP effects was 3.03%. The bottom of the page shows the impact from the expected higher bond premium amortization, which was up $7 million, and led to 10 basis points of the NIM contraction this quarter. Also, our higher interest-bearing cash balances compared to a year ago is reduced in the current NIM by 7 basis points, but we feel it is prudent to have more rather than less on balance sheet liquidity in this environment. Also in the quarter, we lowered interest-bearing deposit costs from 1.03% in Q1 to 0.67% in Q2, noting that amount was 0.59% in the month of June. We expect continued reductions in funding costs in the second half of the year.

Moving now to noninterest income on Slide 14. Home lending has been an absolute home run this year, posting record noninterest revenue of $84 million in Q2. Ex mortgage, the other big moving part this quarter was a much lower swap derivative loss compared to Q1. And for more on mortgage banking, as shown on Slide 15 and also in more detail on the last 2 pages of our earnings release, for-sale mortgage originations increased 59% from a strong Q1 and were up 162% from the second quarter a year ago. This reflects our positioning to capitalize on higher refinancing demand with lower long-term interest rates. And for-sale mix increased to 87% this quarter, the second consecutive quarter at or above our 80% target. And the gain on sale margin increased to 4.75%, above our long-term trends of the low to mid-3% range based on better pricing with constrained industry capacity and rising log pipelines. We expect mortgage activity to remain robust in the second half of 2020, but would expect the gain on sale margin to be lower than realized in Q2.

As of quarter end, we serviced $12.7 billion of residential mortgage loans, and the MSR is valued at 76 basis points.

Turning now to Slide 16. Noninterest expense was $181.9 million in Q2. Q1, of course, included the goodwill impairment, and ex this, our Q1 expense was $177.7 million. This includes home lending direct expense, which based on the significantly higher-than-expected volume just discussed, was $42 million or $10.4 million higher than Q1. Also, we had a $3 million increase this quarter on pandemic related costs and a smaller increase in FDIC assessments. These increases were mostly offset by higher deferred origination costs, lower medical costs and lower other expense. As mentioned earlier, we will remain focused on expense management moving forward, and provide updates for the next year on our October earnings call.

Turning now to the summary balance sheet, beginning on Slide 17. We are intentionally holding higher levels of interest-bearing cash given the volatile environment ending the quarter at $1.9 billion. The increase in cash was driven by much stronger deposit growth exceeding loan growth in Q2.

Loans increased $1.4 billion net for the quarter. Within this, PPP loans were $1.9 billion, leaving the rest of the book down $500 million related to our purposeful slowdown in portfolio resi, commercial line of credit paydowns and lower new originations given the recession.

Deposits increased $2.1 billion or 9% this quarter, driven by a combination of PPP loan funding, seasonal factors, economic slowdown and an extension of tax payment timing. Within total deposits, we also had a reduction of $270 million in broker deposits and $57 million in public funds. And of the $1.9 billion in PPP loans funded, we estimate a little over $1 billion of that remains in deposit accounts at the bank.

Our total available liquidity, including off-balance sheet sources at quarter end was $11.7 billion, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits. Frank will cover the loan book in a few minutes, but I want to take your attention back to Slide 9 on CECL and our allowance for credit loss.

Our CECL process incorporates the life of loan, reasonable and supportable period for the economic forecast for all portfolios with the exception of C&I, which uses a 12-month reasonable and supportable period, reverting gradually to the output mean thereafter. Hence, these forecasts incorporate some level of economic recovery in 2021 and beyond as most economic forecasts revert to the mean within a 2 to 3-year period.

As noted, we used the June Moody's consensus economic forecast. Total provision for the quarter was $87 million, with the ACL for the CRE segments increasing 50% this past quarter, driven by continued high unemployment.

Net charge-offs for Q2 remain low at $16 million, much lower than the models from March suggested. The ACL increased to 1.69% in Q2, noting this ratio was 1.85%, excluding the government-guaranteed PPP loans.

As these are economic forecasts driving the reserve, it will simply take the passage of time to see if net charge-offs follow as modeled.

And two final comments on CECL. First, future provisions or recaptures on expected credit loss will be based on changing economic forecasts, which could worsen or improve from the quarter end forecast used. And second, we have elected the full 5-year regulatory capital transition option for CECL.

Lastly, on Slide 22, I want to highlight capital. Knowing that all of our regulatory ratios remain in excess of well-capitalized levels and all the regulatory ratios increased over the past quarter, our Tier 1 common ratio is 11.1% and our total risk-based capital ratio is 14.4%.

The bank level total risk-based capital ratio was 13.5%, which is the basis for our calculation of $330 million in excess capital. That is excess over our 12% in-house floor, which in itself is excess over the well-capitalized 10.5% level.

We constantly forecast and stress excess capital, both in base and severe scenarios, and with what we know today, based on the economic forecast, we are very comfortable with our capital and liquidity position, given uncertainties over the near to intermediate-term horizon.

Key items I want to reiterate as I wrap up my prepared remarks, include: first, the significant available liquidity we have of just under $12 billion. Second, our increased allowance for credit loss at 1.85% of non PPP loans; and lastly, our significant level of excess capital with our Tier 1 common ratio at 11.1% and again total risk-based capital ratio at 14.4%.

And I will now turn the call over to Frank Namdar to discuss credit.

Frank Namdar, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer of Umpqua Bank [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ron. I will also refer to certain page numbers from our earnings presentation for those who want to follow along.

As noted on the prior call, we've been diligently working with our customers on any needed loan payment deferrals. We have updated our deferral information as of July 20th on Slide 6. Total loan balances that are currently on deferment represent 5.7% of the loan book. Within the quarter, deferral requests picked up in velocity in April and the first part of May. Subsequent to that time period, deferral requests have slowed substantially. Starting in early July, our first deferral agreements expired, and we experienced normally scheduled payments, which dropped total loan amounts on deferral from their mid-June peak of about 9%.

On a portfolio basis, we are reporting 2.8% deferrals in commercial, 5.9% in commercial real estate, 16.8% in FinPac, 1.3% in consumer and 6.2% in residential real estate. On the FinPac portfolio, it's worth noting that during the July 1 and July 15 bill cycles, we have seen more than half of the customers that were on deferral make regularly scheduled payments and are working with customers who may need to apply for an additional 90-day deferral.

On Slide 7 and 8, we continue to show specific segment totals and relevant characteristics for portfolios that have been impacted by COVID-19. The following 5 specific segments are highlighted, hospitality at 2.4% of our portfolio; air transportation at 0.6%; oil and gas with essentially no exposure; restaurants at 0.6%; and finally, gaming at 1.8% of our portfolio. Applicable deferral information is also highlighted within these segments, the associated PPP loans granted to these segments are not included in the portfolio percentage calculations, but are highlighted at the bottom of each section for visibility.

Hospitality remains directly tied to the various economies opening up and people traveling for business or leisure. That being said, occupancy remains at generally 50-ish percent overall with extended stay and limited service higher and full-service hotels lower than that. The majority of our portfolio is in the limited service or extended stay space. This sector will just take some time to recover, but our portfolio, as stated previously and depicted on the slides here, is of low leverage, with very strong overall sponsorship to borrowers we have history with.

As to gaming operations, we have been collecting high level data from properties as it becomes available that revealed positive results. Many clients are reporting seeing increases in gaming revenues post reopening attributable to pent-up demand or lack of other entertainment venues being open. Liquidity positions for these borrowers also remain very strong. Generally speaking, about half of the portfolio is operating at pre-COVID levels with the other half at or above breakeven due to the effective expense reduction measures.

Slide 20 depicts our loan portfolio, its geographic diversification and select underwriting criteria for each major area. The loan book remains granular in nature, and we are confident in our conservative and disciplined underwriting practices.

Slide 23 reflects our credit quality statistics. Our nonperforming assets to total asset ratio decreased 6 basis points to 26 basis points. Our classified loans to total loans decreased 7 basis points to 0.68%. And finally, our annualized charge-off percentage to average loans and leases decreased 12 basis points to 0.29%.

Within our FinPac portfolio specifically, our annualized charge-off percentage was within our historical range at 3.05%, down from 3.33% last quarter. I will now turn the call back over to Cort.

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thanks, Frank, and Ron, for your comments. We will now turn to questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from the line of Michael Young from SunTrust.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wanted to maybe just start with a kind of bigger picture question, Cort, on capital. You've earned the dividend basically every quarter, except for the goodwill impairment, which was non-cash in 1Q and the outlook looks decent with the reserve built up to a pretty high level now and mortgage still kicking along pretty fast. So just wanted to see if you had any updated thoughts on the dividend level and what we should expect as we see that announcement maybe this quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Like I mentioned in my opening comments, we covered our historical dividend over the last 8 quarters or so. We feel highly confident about our ability to continue to cover that over the near term. Obviously, we're still in the beginning of this recession and potentially an economic or credit cycle. And I'd be the first to tell you that I think a lot of the stimulus, deferrals and other things that were necessary have probably potentially kicked the can on issues at all banks, not just Umpqua, we'll see relative to credit performance. So I can tell you on a near-term basis, to answer your question as clearly as I can with as much as I know today, that we feel comfortable. But until we get beyond deferrals and enhanced unemployment benefits and other things that do trickle into our credit portfolio, it's hard for me to give you guidance more than that, which we don't give guidance on, but hopefully you can appreciate my position. So we feel comfortable today with what we see. But there's a lot of unknown.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That makes sense. And then maybe, Ron, more specifically, just on the net interest income outlook. Obviously, a lot of moving pieces, and we had the premium amortization pretty high this quarter. Should we kind of assume, based on current CPR speeds, that, that's going to drop back down to a more normalized $4-ish million? And then maybe kind of the outlook on PPP fee recognition through NII.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd say specific to premium amortization, keep in mind, there's usually a probably a 2-month lag from when you see the refi occur on the mortgage to when it hits the bond. So we'll probably have another quarter at least of relatively high premium am based on speeds. And if there's a strong Q3, that might actually also extend then into Q4. As I did say, though, we do expect funding costs to continue to drop and it was good to see the month of June roughly 10 bps lower than the second quarter on that front.

For PPP fee income, yes, if we do see a significant level of forgiveness in the fourth quarter, then we'll accelerate the remaining unamortized fee income at that point. Right now, it's all set up to accrete into interest income over the life of the 2-year loans. But we see -- again, we see a big level of forgiveness in Q4, then there will be a pop there for it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then maybe just a follow-up on NII relative to kind of balance sheet size. You mentioned, Ron, I think in the prepared remarks that you do want to maintain some higher levels of liquidity. And I imagine investing in securities isn't that attractive right now. But maybe just on the loan growth side, are there any areas that you think will be growth drivers over the next couple quarters? Or is it really just kind of hold what you've got and batten down the hatches right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Torran B. Nixon, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Former Senior Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer for Umpqua Bank [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael, this is Tory Nixon. I think in late Q1 and throughout most of Q2, we turned the attention of all of our RMs inward to focus and help our customers work on deferrals, work through the PPP program. And towards the end of quarter 2, we started to kind of pushing back out again. So we've seen an uptick in pipeline in commercial and corporate banking, actually $350 million or so over the last month, which is a really good sign. There is some activity. We also -- we have 3,400 PPP customers who are not Umpqua bank customers. I think as Cort mentioned earlier, we're going to -- we're making a very strong effort to approach and discuss and bring those folks into the bank to become Umpqua bank customers. And certainly, some of them will be borrowers and some of them will not be borrowers, but good activity for us is starting to kind of creep out here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just one last quick one. Just retail CRE loan exposure. Have you guys disclosed that? Or could you provide that information?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retail exposure is about $485 million. So I think that is about 5-ish -- 5% to 6% of the portfolio.

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A lot of that retail is grocery and drug anchor, Cort.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not big box, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not big box, yes. We don't have a lot of big box. It's mostly grocery and drug.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

The next question comes from the line of Jeff Rulis from D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Question on -- the deferral chart in the slide deck, that's a great picture. I wanted to get a sense for the amount or loan -- the percent of deferrals that have yet to reach expiration. Is any figure that you've got on that end?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Torran B. Nixon, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Former Senior Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer for Umpqua Bank [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roughly about -- we've got about roughly half to go that have not yet run their course, but we are seeing a great deal thus far on those deferrals that have expired of borrowers resuming regular payments. So we are encouraged by that thus far.

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And the -- I guess, the mix of -- if you look at at-risk, are those -- is it a pretty -- I don't know if you put deferral time lines on different segments, but the half to still see expiration. Any thought that those are any riskier than the first half that you saw?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Torran B. Nixon, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Former Senior Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer for Umpqua Bank [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I would not make that statement. No. No difference.

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. And Cort, you had mentioned sort of the expectation for the second half of PPP or the second half of the year to see forgiveness. Any finer tune on that in terms of, I don't know, 80% forgiveness by year-end or anything that you'd assign is Q3 a step-up and then the bulk is in Q4? Any thoughts on how you think that plays out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a great question, Jeff. And we talk about it a lot, I remember talking about the first week PPP rolled out. I think you'll see a step-up in Q3. You'll probably see the bulk in Q4. There's going to be some that are going to take it as non-PP eligible forgiveness and use it as long-term 2% debt. I mean there's going to be a percentage. I just don't know. I can tell you this, there's a lot of small businesses in Portland that have all new shiny equipment in them. So -- and they may not be Umpqua customers. So I really don't know. I think, assuming it's all going to be forgivable, this year is probably not accurate, but I just can't give you a total percentage.

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. And then lastly, just the -- I guess what's left on the next-gen expense saves or has this sort of molded or shifted into a general operating efficiency focus? You touched on the store closures. But is there any tangible numbers to assign still what you've achieved or still to come?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeff, this is Ron. Yes. In the ex-home lending, you can see that we've achieved more than our goal from originally laid out 3-plus years ago. But we will talk more about that in October as we finalize plans looking into '21 and give some targets at that point.

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from the line of Jackie Bohlen from KBW.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD, Equity Research [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ron, during the last interest rate cycle, you didn't want to reinvest at low interest rates, and so you held a pretty high cash position. Have you changed your viewpoint on that at all this cycle?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think the cash position we're sitting on now is given the quick move and timing, I think it makes more sense than sticking them into 1% yielding mortgage-backed securities. Still some wild card in terms of how much of that $1 billion of estimated PPP deposits, what the life on that looks like over the balance of this year and early next. So as of now, I'm comfortable with those levels of cash and maintain somewhere in that $1 billion to $2 billion range on balance sheet in the second half of the year. And if we see it creep above that, then yes, we would look at potentially putting them into bonds. But as you heard Tory talk about, we're starting to see some more activity on the new [on] funding side. So that would be the first spot for it.

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD, Equity Research [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And are there -- if some of that liquidity does stick around, would you look at potentially reducing other sorts of higher cost spending sources rather than deploying it into bonds? Or would you be more inclined to deploy the bonds than just keep some elevated cash?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, actually, that's what we've been doing here over the last 6 months really in terms of reducing broker deposits, still resulting in a higher cash balance on the balance sheet. So no, I would definitely look at reducing higher cost funding sources, be it select deposits and/or borrowings versus sticking them into bonds.

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD, Equity Research [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then understanding there's a lot of push and pull and a lot of unpredictable items such as the timing of PPP-related deposit outflows and everything else that's impacting the balance sheet size. I mean, how are you thinking about temporary balance sheet size versus what's longer term growth?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, just to clarify. Temporary balance sheet size, you mean, I guess, the wildcard in the second half of this year will be -- the wildcard in the second half of this year will be how much of the remaining $1 billion of PPP deposits run out and get utilized? That's probably the larger balance. We do expect to see continued strong deposit growth, non-PPP related. Generally, Q3 is very strong on that front. So -- but not -- we're not in a position to say we think assets will be x by the end of the year, just given some of the moving parts.

Jacquelynne Chimera Bohlen, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD, Equity Research [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Definitely, understood. And then just one clarification question that I had. You mentioned in prepared remarks that there were some stores in Eastern Oregon that were closing. Can you just provide some added detail on that? Sorry, if I missed that somewhere else.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Ron. Yes, actually, Cort mentioned it, it was actually 3 we have under contract to sell. So about $100 million in total deposits. We'll have that sale completed in the third quarter. And then again, we'll talk on the October call about plans as we look into '21.

Operator [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our next question does come from the line of Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jared David Wesley Shaw, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, just following back up on the deferrals. When you look at the loans that are coming due and will likely stay on deferral, how are you approaching that? Are you able to get any concessions from borrowers? Are you able to get any type of sort of restructuring into your advantage? Or are you just -- if they're under pressure, you're just giving them the second round. And then, I guess, as a follow-up to that, when you look at some of the most troubled loans that are on deferral, is your thought that you would be comfortable just keeping a longer-term deferral as you go into 2021? Or would you really look to try to do more of an official restructuring at the end of the year and then have a new structure going into '21?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Torran B. Nixon, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Former Senior Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer for Umpqua Bank [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Good question. We -- a second deferral is not an automatic. There's a defined process and analysis we go through, among other things, cash burn analysis, a survivability analysis. And at the end of that analysis, we do absolutely look for shoring up our position via payment reserve guarantees, where we might not have them initially. Some form of credit enhancement in return for the second deferral. And we have had good luck with that initially thus far.

And to the second half of your -- the second half of your question, no, we would not simply just grant the deferral. We would look to structure a workout that is both to the benefit of the bank and also the benefit of the customer, realizing that in a lot of cases, if you kick the can down the road, it's just going to get more difficult to work out of any situation, both for the bank and for the customer. So that's the strategy we're employing here.

Jared David Wesley Shaw, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great color. And then, obviously, Portland has been in the news a lot lately. Can you comment on how that's impacting sort of day-to-day operations of either the bank or your customers? Or is that really more a bigger headline issue than it is a day-to-day issue on the ground?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's not a day-to-day issue, Jared, here. I mean it's -- we're downtown, headquarters is, and it's not around our building. So -- it's an issue, but it doesn't affect the operations of the bank.

Operator [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This next question comes from the line of Steven Alexopoulos.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wanted to first follow-up on the dividend. Can you comment on this shift in timing to declare the dividend?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ron, is this one time or is this -- will this be an ongoing practice?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. Okay. That's helpful. And then if we look at the reserve build this quarter, how much of that was purely model driven? And do you have a material amount of qualitative overlays now built into the reserve in addition to what the model is telling you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Got you. And then if we look at FinPac, the deferrals are very high there. And I'm curious, one, did the deferrals in FinPac follow the same trajectory that you're showing, it was at peak, I think it was in June. And maybe can you give us a little bit of a deeper dive in terms of what you're seeing in that book?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frank Namdar, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer of Umpqua Bank [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. First, I mean, the FinPac deferrals have -- they are at about what market is in that tiny ticket leasing space. That being said, it is following the same cadence. So about 60% of those customers that had the first round of deferral have resumed making payments. Some portion of the first round, small portion, have actually paid off their leases, and the remainder, we are currently working with really to ascertain whether or not they need another deferral or when they can resume their regular payments as structured. And the great majority of deferrals in that space were centered around the transportation, medical and restaurant space. And we are seeing those numbers come down. As the economies have opened up thus far, we're seeing transportation improve, we're seeing the restaurant space improve, and we're seeing more elective procedures in the medical spaces, which is, therefore, resulting in a lot of those medical-related deferrals resuming back to regular payments. It's a good story really at FinPac to this point.

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And maybe just one final one for Cort. I know you'll give updated thoughts on expenses next year in next-gen. I'm curious, what are you learning from this period in terms of efficiency improvements that you could potentially apply longer term?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How much time do you have. I mean, it's been interesting, and I think it's moved around. I mean, the initial thought that we all could work virtually, which we can. The bank is doing an exceptional job of working virtually. However, the loss of some productivity by not being in the same room, you have to kind of value that. So there'll be savings there. And we're already looking at how we can work virtually permanently with people that can work remotely and then doing a long-term kind of forecast and how we can stair-step down our hard real estate cost. I would tell you, originally, I thought maybe the whole bank could work virtually, I'm not so sure I can work that virtually anymore.

Our stores, I think we're really proving to ourselves that our digital next-gen and our investment in our digital product delivery was the right move that we made 3, 4, 5 years ago, and it will set us up very, very well both right now and clearly as we go into '21. I mean, you've heard from all the banks you cover about the amount of traffic that's down and it's continuing to be down. For me, actually, the value has been is that customers are self-training themselves to become digitally and mobile-ly functional and get used to the technology. It sometimes has been a challenge in some of our communities to get our customers to find value in using a remote or digital type application because, quite frankly, they like coming in our stores and our people are really good and they enjoy seeing them. But now they're forced to use technology.

And with our investment in technology and what I think is an exceptional delivery for banks our size, there's a real opportunity here to continue to invest in our digital next-gen, which we'll talk about in October, and then really look more at our store delivery and how we do it. And some of that has changed. I'll be honest with you. We rolled out 3 years ago that we would reduce our store by 30% or 100, and we're probably slightly behind that. But I'm okay with that because some of the things that we thought 2.5, 3 years ago, are not as obvious now with what we've gone through with the pandemic. So we will have more color for you in October. It's a great question. And actually, it's a lot of fun in a good way to talk about how we -- how our customers are changing the way they shop, how we serve and how we function as a fairly large employer here in the state of Oregon.

Operator [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we do have one last question on the line. It is a follow-up from Michael Young from SunTrust.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We didn't touch on the biggest revenue driver, mortgage, this quarter. So just wanted to, Ron, get kind of an outlook on the gain on sale margin. Obviously, I think that usually tracks with the highest volume quarters, which likely was this quarter. So should we expect that to kind of trail off through the back half of the year? Or is it -- will it be more of a step function down in 3Q you think?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Masters Young, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sorry if I missed it, was there anything one-off or special in 2Q that drove increased gain on sale margin? Or was it just wider spreads on originations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cort Lane O'Haver, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - CEO & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No other questions at this time.

Ronald L. Farnsworth, Umpqua Holdings Corporation - Executive VP & CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, I want to thank everyone for their interest in Umpqua Holdings and attendance on the call today. This will conclude the call. Goodbye.

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And again, this does conclude our call. You may all now disconnect.