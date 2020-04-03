Edited Transcript of TYMN.L earnings conference call or presentation 5-Mar-20 9:30am GMT

Full Year 2019 Tyman PLC Earnings Call

Apr 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Tyman PLC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Jason Ashton

Tyman plc - CFO & Director

* Jo C. Hallas

Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Aynsley Lammin

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

* Christen David Hjorth

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Harry Philips

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Toby Russell Thorrington

Edison Investment Research Limited - Director & Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I note the time, 9:30. Welcome, everyone, including those of you joining via webcast this morning. Thank you for joining Jason and me today for Tyman's full year results presentation. We'll start by taking you through the slides, covering our progress in 2019 as well as an update on our strategy, at which -- after which we will open the floor here for Q&A.

So turning to Slide 3 and our 2019 highlights. Overall, our performance was in line with expectations. Pleasingly, our close management of working capital and capital expenditure during the year generated strong cash conversion and enabled us to move leverage close to our new medium-term target. Revenue and operating profit performance otherwise reflects the challenging market backdrop and the operational and customer disruption that was identified in the first half of the year arising from the North American footprint consolidation project. We've made good progress towards resolving these issues with no further material customer losses in the second half and solid improvements at the Statesville facility.

Story continues

In addition, we have another -- a number of other self-help initiatives underway. We have commenced a program to streamline operations in the international markets, including ceasing manufacturing in Australia and China and closing the distribution facility in Singapore. We also commenced the closure of a subscale manufacturing facility in North America and undertook a number of other cost management and rightsizing actions in both the North American and International divisions. These initiatives support realignment of the group's fixed cost base and allow capital and management bandwidth to be better focused.

Turning then to Slide 4. I wanted to update you on the progress made on the near-term priorities we outlined at the time of the H1 results. Our first priority was to resolve the issues in North America, and I'll address this on the next slide. The integration of recent acquisitions is gaining momentum with our largest acquisitions, Ashland and Zoo, performing strongly and Ashland remaining on track to deliver the planned $5 million of synergies by 2020. Profab and Reguitti are also making progress, although each of these businesses suffered from some isolated issues in the year, which Jason will talk about in more detail. We have gained further traction with new product launches with the products we launched during the year being well received. Innovation is our lifeblood for future organic growth, and I'll talk later about some of these launches and the value that they bring to our customers.

We've also made progress towards creating cohesion across the portfolio. A group-wide safety excellence program was successfully launched, creating a beachhead for our culture. We're also generating new opportunities from leveraging the breadth of the Tyman portfolio. And I'll talk through this in more detail as part of the strategy update. Finally, I've already covered the strong progress made on driving cash generation and reducing debt.

So coming then back to the North American footprint-related issues on Slide 5. We went through the original issues in some detail at the H1 presentation, so I'm not going to repeat the background. Overall, as I said, we have made good progress on these issues in the second half, and operational improvements are ongoing. A new president was appointed in June, and all leadership team members, except for one, have been new appointees over the course of 2019. There has been notable improvement in the level of customer satisfaction with no further material losses -- customer losses in the second half. There's also evidence that we're regaining customer confidence and with an encouraging level of new business wins coming through.

The Phase 1 facilities in Juarez and Sioux Falls continue to run at expected levels of productivity. We've made progress towards resolving the issues at the Statesville facility with improvement in quality control processes, service and labor costs.

Regarding the legacy door seal product, we've -- we have expanded the effective capacity, for example, by sourcing some product from our International division. These topics will continue to be a key focus area in 2020. Kaizen events and other initiatives are underway to continue to improve yields and processing costs in Statesville. Engaging well with customers remains a top priority, both on the new product development activities and other growth initiatives. Finally, we continue to assess options to further expand supply of the legacy door seal product. Overall, we are confident that we are on track to achieving the desired level of operational excellence, and in doing so, ensuring that our North American footprint supports the needs of our customers and markets now and for the future.

With that, I'd like to hand over to Jason for the financial review.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jo, and good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here, and thank you for joining us this morning.

Turning to Slide 7. You can see the KPIs for the period. Reported revenue of GBP 614 million and adjusted operating profit of GBP 85.4 million are up 4% and 2%, respectively, on a reported basis, thanks largely to last year's acquisitions and currency impact from a weaker sterling. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was down 2%, and adjusted operating profit down 5%. Operating profit margin shows a small decline.

As you would expect, IFRS 16 has had an effect on our results. And we have, as we did at H1, pulled together a slide that covers off all the impacts in the appendix. I will cover operating profit in more detail in a moment. Adjusted EPS was down by 1%. However, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, which reduced our profit before tax, this would have shown an increase of 2%.

Return on capital employed fell by 1.4 percentage points to 12%, again, largely as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 and a reduction in like-for-like adjusted operating profit. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, return on capital employed was 12.8%.

We are very happy with our cash conversion in 2019, which was 132% compared to 92% in 2018. This has been driven by significant working capital reduction as well as a more disciplined CapEx approach. Pre-IFRS 16 leverage at the year-end was 1.72x compared to 1.96 at the end of last year. This movement is a meaningful progression towards our new stated medium-term leverage target of 1 to 1.5x EBITDA.

Turning to Slide 8, where we'll review the revenue evolution for the year. Here, you can see that we have benefited from currency in the year, in particular, the weakness of sterling against the dollar. The disposals relate to the noncore automotive and copier business that we sold as part of our closure of the Rochester site in 2018. The footprint issues that Jo has already talked through resulted in circa GBP 13 million of lost revenue. We've been successful in implementing price increases to offset cost inflation that we saw in 2018, which contributes GBP 16.8 million, and volume declines were driven mainly by softness in our core markets. This yielded a like-for-like performance down by 2%. And our acquisitions of last year then contributed GBP 24 million or 4%, taking our reported number to GBP 613.7 million, up 4% on the prior year.

Turning next to the adjusted operating profit bridge on Slide 9. The currency and disposals metric reflects similarly on adjusted operating profit as they have for revenue. The biggest impact to our adjusted profit performance for the year related to the U.S. footprint project. As identified, both customer losses and operational issues caused a drag of GBP 8.1 million year-on-year. This drag will continue into 2020 to the extent of carryover of customer losses, but will be offset by the improvements in productivity at our Statesville facility.

Turning next to pricing. You can see that our actions here fully recover cost inflation as we have done historically. During the year, we have seen some moderation on input costs with only steel prices rising, mainly due to the effect of U.S. tariffs, which we recover in full. Productivity generated around 6% improvement in profitability, and this related to the benefits of consolidation into the ERA i54 site in the U.K., synergy benefits from acquisitions and other self-help initiatives. And the net effect of these were to deliver a like-for-like performance, 5% down on last year, with acquisitions and IFRS 16 impact leading to reported adjusting operating profit growth of 2% versus last year.

Turning to Slide 10. I will now take you through the divisional performance. The North American division revenues and profits were boosted by the Ashland acquisition and currency. On a like-for-like basis, revenue fell by 3%, driven by the customer losses. On a like-for-like basis, adjusted operating profit fell by 3%, driven by a combination of the footprint issues, but partially offset by the realization of Ashland synergy benefits.

In the UK and Ireland, we posted strong reported revenue and adjusted operating profit growth. The revenue growth is benefiting from acquisitions but also reflects the resilience of that business in a very challenging market, which worsened in H2. Adjusted operating growth of 8% is driven by the impact of acquisitions and savings from consolidating to the i54 site and pricing benefits in H1.

Our International division grew reported revenue by 4%, benefiting from the Reguitti acquisition. And despite difficult market conditions in some of our key territories, the division still showed like-for-like revenue growth of 1%. Profitability, however, was impacted by higher-margin markets weakening proportionately more than lower-margin ones.

The investments that we have -- that have been made in personnel in late 2018 in anticipation of further growth was unwound through actions we took early in the second half of the year. And during H2, we announced certain restructuring projects, as Jo talked about, thereby strengthening the base for 2020. We don't expect significant cash savings from this restructuring. The benefits are mainly derived from allowing management bandwidth to be better focused and allows us to avoid future CapEx, which would otherwise be required.

Turning to Slide 11, which shows the cash flow performance for the period. We are very happy with our cash performance, with adjusted operational cash flow before the impact of IFRS 16 of GBP 112.9 million, which is significantly above last year. This is driven by an increase in adjusted operating profit, a significant reduction in working capital and a more disciplined CapEx approach. Whilst we entered the year with high stocks, due to acquisitions, the U.S. footprint project and Brexit, we are pleased with the progress on the underlying management of working capital. This leads to an adjusted operating cash conversion of 132%, a significant increase from last year. Optimizing working capital and disciplined management of CapEx remains a key focus in 2020 to drive improved return on capital employed.

And moving further down the cash flow. Income tax payments were GBP 2 million higher, driven by a refund received in 2018 and timings of payments on accounts. Net interest paid was GBP 4.1 million higher, of which GBP 3 million relates to IFRS 16 and the remaining GBP 1.1 million due to an increase in debt to fund the 2018 acquisitions but also a slightly higher cost of borrowing. Exceptional cash costs of GBP 11.3 million mainly relate to restructuring payments associated with the closure of the Rochester and Amesbury facilities and acquisition integration costs.

Turning to Slide 12. Here, you can see the performance of our recent acquisitions, where we are, on the whole, happy with the progress, particularly with Ashland and Zoo, as Jo outlined. Profab had a challenging year due to a weak opening project pipeline following acquisition in August 2018, recovery from which led to an operational bottleneck in H2, together impacting profitability across the year. Encouragingly, it ended the year with a healthy order book and a strong pipeline for delivery in 2020.

The integration of Reguitti is progressing to plan and generating the expected cross-selling benefits. However, the overall return from Reguitti has been below expectations due to some specific low-cost competition in Italy. Actions have been taken to address this, including introducing a suite of value-engineered products, supported by targeted marketing campaigns. Furthermore, cross-selling is also underway with the Zoo portfolio in the UK and Ireland division, with products from both families featuring in the others' 2020 catalogs. The Y-cam technology platform is currently loss-making but supports our strategic smartware investment.

Finally, turning to Slide 13. I would like to provide some color on our outlook and guidance for 2020, which excludes any potential impact of the coronavirus. Firstly, the customer losses associated with the footprint project will continue to be a drag with an estimated carryforward impact of circa $10 million. We expect operating profit margin expansion through recovery of some of the productivity issues at Statesville, but given the trajectory of the improvements, the majority of these will materialize in the second half.

Our target for cash conversion is at least 90%, with optimizing trade working capital, particularly inventory, remaining a key focus. We estimate CapEx should fall within the range of GBP 15 million to GBP 20 million, driven by an increase in investments to drive organic growth, operational efficiencies as well as some targeted IT investments. Exceptional cash payments will moderate to between GBP 5 million and GBP 10 million. These payments relate to the restructuring projects we have announced in H2 2019.

In the medium term, our group leverage target remains at between 1 and 1.5x adjusted EBITDA. In terms of return on capital, our medium-term return on capital employed target is 14%, which has been reduced slightly from 15% due to the effect of adopting IFRS 16.

So in summary, the progress we are making in resolving the productivity issues in Statesville and also the increase in focus on operational excellence elsewhere in the business gives us the ability to expand our margins in 2020 and beyond.

And with that, I will now hand over to Jo to take us through the divisional reviews.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jason. I'll now spend a few minutes talking through the strategic progress in each of the divisions as well as the overall group strategy.

Turning to the North America division review on Slide 15. So we've already reviewed North America fairly extensively. So I just want to touch on a couple of things here. As we've already mentioned, a program of self-help measures is a key priority across the group currently. And in North America, with major building blocks of the footprint in place, we've identified some smaller optimization opportunities and have thereby commenced the closure of Fremont, a subscale stamping facility in Nebraska. Manufacturing is being transferred to other facilities in the group, and this will generate labor and other cost savings as well as avoiding capital investment that would have otherwise been required into this facility. As part of the closure of Fremont, around GBP 2 million of low-margin, nonfenestration business will be exited. The transition is being managed in close collaboration with customers, with completion expected in the first half of 2020.

New product launches that bring relevant, differentiated value to customers, a key to the success of our business. The first picture shows the Euro Contour Hardware system, which addresses a trend in the U.S. towards Euro Groove window systems. It's of note that this product was codeveloped with the International division and a nice example of cross-divisional collaboration.

The second example here is the SafeGard, which is an innovative child safety device for windows that addresses new building code requirements. And with its ease of use and ease of installation, it's received 2 industry awards in 2019 and very positive feedback from customers.

Looking forward to 2020, overall, we expect markets to be flat. Modest growth is expected in the U.S. residential market, with growth in new build supported by low mortgage rates and increased new home sales activity. Growth in U.S. residential repair and remodeling markets is expected to be slower in the second half of the year, in part, due to the forthcoming U.S. election. We expect weakness in the commercial construction market to continue through 2020. Our main priorities for the North America division in 2020 are to: continue the operational improvement of the Statesville facility; realize further synergies from the integration of Ashland; and strengthen the overall offer through product rationalization, repositioning and new product development.

Moving on to our UK and Ireland business on Slide 16 and picking up on the priorities we presented at the interims. Zoo continued to show good growth despite the market. The Access 360 brand, which we launched earlier in the year, has been well received in the market, and this business ended the year with a healthy order book for delivery in 2020. At Ventrolla, I'm pleased with the new management team put in place at the beginning of the year, resulting in efficiencies in the installation process and improved lead generation for the residential business over the course of the year. Encouragingly, these leads are now converting to sales.

The acquisition of Y-cam in H1 gave the group a cloud-based smart security platform that enables the provision of value-added services such as security monitoring. Over the course of 2019, a new range of smartware products using this platform was being developed with a phased launch commencing at the end of the year and further products coming to market in 2020. And the picture there shows an ERA Protect outdoor camera, which carries the BSI Internet of Things Kitemark. Our network of ERA-accredited installers of smartware expanded rapidly in the year, creating a strong position for growth in this nascent market.

The other picture on this slide is a sash window balance called Hydrogen, which is due for launch in H1 2020. And this balance has got a -- an innovative and a spring design, which requires less operating force and therefore feels lighter and more consistent to the user than competitor offerings. It's also value engineered using a new composite material that therefore gives better margins. Other products we launched in the year, including the Surefire multipoint door locking system and the new high-security patio door lock, are gaining good traction in the market.

Our priorities for the UK and Ireland division in 2020 will be: first, to continue to strengthen the product portfolio with various new product launches, and in particular, build momentum with the smartware offer; secondly, continued integration of the recent acquisitions will help further optimize the cost base; and finally, the division is also developing a broader continuous improvement program to drive margin expansion.

Turning to Slide 17. We were pleased to achieve like-for-like revenue growth in the International division despite a significant deterioration in the markets, particularly in the second half. In our largest markets, we either gained or maintained share over the course of the year.

In Italy, the division's largest market, the all-in-one strategy of cross-selling hardware and seals yielded positive results, and strong progress was made with window and door system design houses on the strength of our innovation capabilities. In Spain, volumes improved overall revenue growth, but hardware price competition was high in a difficult market environment. While still small in absolute terms, we achieved high double-digit revenue growth in seals, reflecting, again, the success of the all-in-one strategy in driving pull-through of seals on the back of our strengths in hardware in this market.

In the division's third largest market of China, we maintained share when the market slowed in the second half of the year and European competitors entered the residential RMI sector with competitively priced products. We're in the process of value engineering certain products to better reflect local market requirements and expect to launch these in the second half of 2020.

I've already talked about the self-help initiatives that we've commenced. So in terms of new products then, the evolving trend for narrow window frames and a wider expanse of glass continues to drive strong sales growth of concealed hardware products. And as such, we further expanded our range, an example of which is shown here in the first picture.

We're also continuing to look for value engineering opportunities for our existing product ranges. And here, we highlight an example of the Brio Evo handle product. The new upgraded version provides contemporary design options, greater ergonomic functionality and is easier and faster to install.

Looking forward, our core international markets are expected to remain challenging in 2020. Our main priorities for this division are: firstly, to drive share gain in core markets through new product launches and continued channel expansion; and secondly, to successfully execute various self-help initiatives that will create a stronger foundation for growth.

I'd now like to give you an update on our strategy, and so turning first to Slide 19 for some context. As you've probably noticed, we started talking about the group in a slightly different way. Tyman is essentially a global portfolio of products and brands that, together, are focused on enhancing the comfort, sustainability, security, safety and aesthetics of living and working spaces.

We go to market through 3 geographically aligned divisions but with many of our brands used in more than 1 division. So for example, Giesse is sold in all 3 divisions, Schlegel is sold in 2 divisions and Bilco is sold in all 3 divisions, again, now under the Access 360 branding in the U.K.

A recent example of the cross-leverage potential of our portfolio is our work with SOBHA, an international luxury property developer in India and the Middle East. SOBHA initially selected both the Giesse system for their patio doors and Schlegel solutions for various ceiling applications across a large development in Dubai. Subsequently, we supported SOBHA on various commercial and residential projects in India, and we now have hardware products from Reguitti and Zoo also being specified, starting with a large residential project in Dubai.

Moving on to Slide 20 and what this means for our strategy. So 3 distinct strategic themes have emerged: the need to focus our activities; define who we are; and the opportunity to grow. The first 2 of these items, focus and define, are aimed at strengthening the base for future growth. Overall, the strategy is largely evolutionary, building on the inherent capabilities already established in the group.

The focus element of the strategy reflects actions we are taking to streamline and strengthen what we have, thereby laying foundations for sustainable profitable growth. It includes self-help measures such as resolving remaining issues at Statesville, further footprint realignments as we've already touched on, and also, completing the integration of recent acquisitions. There's also significant scope to tune existing processes and systems across the group.

The define element of the strategy centers on building cultural cohesion across the group to facilitate ongoing synergy extraction. There's been genuine excitement across the organization in 2019 as we've used safety excellence as a beachhead for our culture development and for establishing a clearly defined business system that enables best practice development and propagation. Over the course of 2020, we plan to extend this to lean excellence and other initiatives.

The grow element of the strategy is initially mainly organic through executing well in serving our customers, developing and launching new products and expanding our existing channels to market. In addition, we will seek to unlock the cross-leverage potential inherent in our portfolio. So over the course of 2019, as I just touched on with the SOBHA example, some interesting wins have been generated through such cross-divisional activity, with further opportunities being identified. Midterm, growth will be achieved through a blend of divisional initiatives, cross-portfolio leverage and M&A. And with regard to M&A, we believe that Tyman remains the natural consolidator in a fragmented market. And in the medium term, we will invest to better balance our geographic mix while strengthening our portfolio capabilities.

So we'll be holding a Capital Markets Day later in the year to go through this in more detail, but we wanted to give you a flavor of the -- those strategic themes today.

Turning then to the summary and outlook on Slide 21. The macroeconomic outlook continues to be challenging and unpredictable. Our focus is consequently on both self-help measures and driving excellent execution with customers. The progress to date in addressing the issues in North America is encouraging, but we fully recognize there is still more to do to get this to where we desire. We're monitoring developments with the evolving corona situation -- coronavirus situation very closely, including the safety of our people, the risk of disruption to our supply base and the wider impact on our markets. Naturally, depending on how the situation further develops, it may create a headwind in 2020, and we will provide updates accordingly.

In closing, we believe Tyman has a very solid platform for growth derived from its market-leading brands, extensive portfolio, deep customer relationships, domain expertise and geographic reach. The resilience of our customer relationships through the difficulties in North America is testament to the value that we create over the long-term for our customers. Alongside fixing our short-term issues and streamlining complexity, the core of our strategy will be to further enhance this value through our strength in innovation, quality and service.

I'm excited by the opportunity at Tyman, and I look forward to sharing more about our plans at our Capital Markets Day later in the year. And with that, I'd like to thank you all for your attention, open the floor for -- here for -- to questions.

And may I ask, please, that -- recognizing we have people on the webcast, if you could wait for the microphone to come around and say your name before your question, that would be very helpful.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aynsley Lammin, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aynsley Lammin from Canaccord. I've got 3, actually. Just firstly, in the U.S., I wonder if you'd just give a bit more color exactly specifically what needs to be improved in terms of those improvements to productivity. Is it just waste or distribution cost, et cetera? And maybe any more insight in terms of the timing, when you expect the kind of door seals product to be reinstated.

And then secondly, I guess, a related question, just on pricing in the U.S. You're kind of suggesting that there's not much cost inflation anyway. But what -- do you need to push pricing forward? Are you in a position now with customers to be able to do that if you do need to push pricing ahead in the U.S.?

And then thirdly, just on the coronavirus supply chain risk, the percentage of group sales maybe you source from kind of China, Far East, maybe in Italy now. Where do you kind of see the risk of supply chain there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Aynsley. I'll take the first question, and I'll hand over to Jason for the second and third questions, if I may. So in terms of what needs to be done in terms of the U.S., it is again, as we said, all focused on Statesville. It's really -- it's very much what you said, it's continued focus on bringing down scrap costs, driving up productivity. We've made progress, but we're not where we want to be or should be over the long-term with the potential inherent in that facility. We've made good progress in terms of the people capabilities in the facility. And we've got some nice momentum now behind Kaizen activity that we're doing. Very much focused on creating what we term islands of greatness across the facility, and through that, getting confidence in the people and their ability to drive the improvements that we know that the facility is capable of.

In parallel, in terms of the -- you mentioned distribution costs. That's not the challenge at all. It's not about distribution costs. It really is internal to Statesville. I think what's very pleasing over the course of 2019 is -- it's very clear, the quality issues that customers were previously seeing, they're not seeing any more. We can see very clearly that the returns are related to all the manufacturing dates and so that -- getting control on quality so that it stays within the facility, and it's manifesting only really in terms of scrap from setup times or changeovers, that type of thing. That's where we need to continue to lean processes out.

And also, I think, in general, the other thing that I would really emphasize, and I have regular conversations with our customers as well, is we're doing a much better job in terms of the engagement with customers. So proactive communication. Every -- any manufacturing facility will always have a hiccup here and there, a supplier disruption or whatever else. What's important in those situations is you're on top of it in that communication. And that is very much the case now. So customers -- the experience customers have in terms of service and satisfaction is at a different level to what it was 9, 10, 12 months ago.

I'll hand over to Jason for the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, sorry, you asked about door seals as well, I think timing on the -- on door seals. So we're making progress on the door seals. We're pursuing multiple different options there still. And we've made some progress as we articulated. So, for example, using the International division to supply into North America. And again, that's working directly in collaboration with customers and customers being very pleased with the experience that they're now getting on that, where we're able to serve them from, for example, our International division.

We've also done things within Statesville which have freed up some capacity there. Fundamentally, the legacy technology also -- produce window -- produces window seals. So our ability to move some of that window seal on to newer technology was one of the elements of the strategy. And we've been able to do that, which again, has created some additional door seal capacity internally.

I did indicate previously that we are also exploring external options as well. And I won't be saying anything more about that today. We are -- that is commercially sensitive in terms of where we're at. But suffice it to say, that we are -- we do continue to explore various options. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if I remember correctly, the 2 questions were pricing in the U.S. and the potential supply chain impact of coronavirus. So starting with the first one. U.S. pricing is largely being driven by input costs, and that manifests itself in either surcharges and tariffs. And as I said, as we've seen a moderation of those input costs, we've realigned those surcharges. So as pricing -- as the cost comes down, so does the pricing. So there's no impact on a gross profit and gross margin basis. Mentioned about steel prices, which is -- which was driven by an application of another tariff at the end of 2019, which we have priced for in full. So in short, there is no pricing pressure in the U.S. this year.

Secondly -- second question is much, much harder to answer. So I'll give you where we are currently. And as Jo alluded to in her presentation, we're having daily calls. And as Jo reiterated, health and safety of our people is at foremost, but we've also been trying to assess the supply situation and impact on customers. At the moment, there is little or no impact given the stockholding that we have in the business. And that's a natural build that we have ahead of Chinese New Year anyway. So limited impact. The impact really depends on how prolonged the situation becomes. And as we said, we'll give updates as that information comes through.

If you're looking for dimensions, we currently purchase around GBP 75 million of goods from China, mostly for the U.K. market. And of that GBP 75 million, the majority is finished goods. Some of the other raw materials could be substituted, so we wouldn't necessarily lose all that supply. But again, it's very -- it's too soon to really give an impact for the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Toby Russell Thorrington, Edison Investment Research Limited - Director & Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Toby Thorrington from Edison. Just an extension on the U.S. for the time being, please. Customer service has obviously been an issue to some extent. Could you just talk a little bit about how you feel you currently sit in the different segments in the U.S., sort of Tier 1 down to Tier 3, 4, where you think you've recovered ground -- lost ground, where there's more to do? And perhaps just remind me the extent of the value of sales in Canada and the commercial segment as well, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So in terms of the tier positioning, one of the things I talked about, the leadership team changes that we've made. And we actually ended up appointing 2 heads of sales for -- in the U.S. leadership team: one focused on these so-called Tier 1 customers, our top accounts where we have a very deep strategic relationship with those accounts; and secondly, somebody different to then cover the Tier 2s and the Tier 3s and Tier 4s. And this was really because we felt that the Tier 2s haven't had the attention that they should have had particularly. Tier 3s, Tier 4s, if you will -- if you recall, are -- we work with an external partner who supports the Tier 3s, Tier 4s. And so we've actually split that responsibility, which has meant that the levels of engagement we're now building with the Tier 2s are much stronger.

I think sort of what we're seeing is -- I mentioned that we've got evidence of wins going on across the business, and we see that both in terms of sort of the short-term wins, but also participating in longer-term strategic development projects again. So projects which, as we got into the issues in H1, we realized that we were being wiped -- we were being taken off programs that were 2-, 3-year new window development type programs with our customers. We've got our way back into those positions again.

So I feel in terms of our position and the -- we've built strong engagement with customers. I personally have met a lot of customers in the States now. Bob, the new President, is heavily engaged with customers, and again, we've effectively doubled the senior leadership talent and with slightly different skill sets as well in terms of that focus there. And I think all of this is really important in getting that engagement of the different -- engagement with the different customer needs and priorities and making sure that we're reflecting those in the appropriate way within our businesses -- or within our business.

And then the second part of the question regarding Canada, so Canada is about 10% of our revenue in terms of splits.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Toby Russell Thorrington, Edison Investment Research Limited - Director & Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just elsewhere, both the other 2 divisions, SchlegelGiesse and ERA, like-for-likes, in terms of revenue and EBIT, deteriorated in the second half. Just wondering, it's relatively early in the new year, but what sort of run rate is, whether you think you're recovering that now, what the -- what the guidance is for sort of a year-on-year in those 2 divisions, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So yes, I would say January and February is not particularly indicative of the full year. But I think the U.K. is trading in line with expectations. Schlegel, from a top line, we still see the softness of the market. But it's very early days at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Harry Philips, Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Harry Philips with Peel Hunt. Sorry to come back to the States again. But in terms of Statesville, could you just tell us the absolute scale of that business? And is the North American footprint plan as was essentially done in the sense of cuts finished rather than obviously completed? The $10 million sort of headwind this year strikes me as being quite a big number, more than I might have expected. But obviously, you're working on the size, I'm not, so you've got a better idea. And you seem to be very confident you can recover that with your sort of margin guidance for the second half for that broader region. That's hell of a headwind in a flat-type market.

And then just secondly, the working capital was a great performance, and obviously, way beyond the sort of seasonal norms we've experienced in the past. And I know that a big chunk of it is inventory. Is that a sort of one-off win? Or do you see further prospects of improving them?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A few questions there, Harry. So just -- so Statesville, the U.S. headwind and the working capital. Okay. Broadly, in terms of Statesville, I mean, first of all, the size of Statesville is around $70 million in terms of output. The -- you asked if the U.S. footprint is done as designed. It's done. The moves are physically done. What this is all about is it's about now of getting the performance of Statesville from an optimization point of view to where one would expect a modern facility to be from a yield, productivity and everything else. And clearly, even once we've got that, we will continue to drive continuous improvement. But we wouldn't term it at that normal run rate yet of just normal annual continuous improvement, and that's really why we're so intensely focused on that.

Talk about the U.S. headwind.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The U.S. headwind. So this was a -- this is a carryforward of the seals business that we lost. And obviously, we're reviewing options. But assuming that we wouldn't reinstate at that supply, that is a, I would say, an estimate of that carryover could be a maximum of $10 million. Now there are some other wins and losses that we have elsewhere in the business, but I just wanted to identify what the potential impact of the door seals. So we think it's appropriate to flag it.

In terms of working capital, it does feel a little bit odd talking about reducing inventory levels because at the moment, you could imagine my focus is ensuring that we have the right working -- the right inventory levels to service our customers. But you're right in saying the huge reduction in inventory, some of which was a one-off. So we started the year with high inventory levels from acquisitions, from the U.S. footprint issues and Brexit related. So I wouldn't be expecting big, big declines year-on-year. But having said that, our focus around operational excellence is also around having robust processes, so S&OP production planning, servicing our customers and having the right inventory levels. So rather than having a sort of more hatchet job and tactically cutting it, it's driving a more sustainable level of those inventory levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christen David Hjorth, Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christen Hjorth from Numis. Three from me, mostly around sort of medium-term strategy really. I mean first of all, pulling out the synergies between the different parts of the group and particularly around new product development. I mean going forward, do you think it's possible to develop products which can be launched in all of your key markets? Or are there sort of structural or trend differences in those markets, which mean there need to be sort of different levels of NPD in those different divisions?

The second one is just on M&A. And clearly, you sort of highlighted it that this is a medium-term focus. But just on that balance of geography, just a bit more color on that. Does that mean sort of more in Europe versus the U.S.? Or more internationally versus Europe and the U.S.? So just sort of any color around that.

And then the third one, really -- I mean, coronavirus has impacted supply chains, clearly. The U.S. business does onshore manufacturing. The U.K. business buys a lot of finished products from the Far East. I mean if you look forward over the medium to longer term, would it make sense to put the U.S. model into the U.K. and do manufacturing in the U.K. and similarly in Europe as well? Just your sort of thoughts around that over the medium to longer term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Christen. So synergies in terms of new product development globally, I'd say it depends. One of the strategy work streams we have set up since getting going on these 3 strategic themes is called global seals. So if you look at our seals technology and capability, and again, we've seen this in this recent work to try and address the door seal outage problem in terms of capacity in North America, the collaboration there between the International division and the North American division is great. Equivalently, we've got capabilities in our group, for example, around locks and locking. And we sell locks into the North American market today developed in North America, but there are certain capabilities in our ERA division that we can again cross-pollinate there in terms of that collaboration. And those conversations again are now happening. Ditto on smartware.

So what we're doing, and this is where this cultural cohesion point is really important, we're trying to create the cultural -- the framework through which people recognize the opportunity to join up and connect and do this cross-sharing. And it's great when we have examples like SOBHA as well, where that's nice evidence again of different aspects of our portfolio coming together in terms of the confidence that gets our people to do that. So at trade shows, for example, the big U.S. trade show, we had somebody from the U.K. over there, something in product management. [Events about that] has just been canceled, but that had people from the U.S. and the U.K. and the International division all coming together. And we were planning to present to 3 of our American customers our total portfolio as part of that. So there is building momentum around this in terms of those synergies. But it's early days, and it's -- I'd characterize it in many ways as somewhat -- it's experimental at one level. We're dipping our toe in lots of different pools here to see what we can yield. But clearly, in some of the product line categories, there is very, obviously, global technology cross-pollination opportunity.

In terms of M&A, what does the balancing out of the geographical balance in the portfolio mean? Today, if you look at where we are, we are very much -- we've got a very strong U.S. market share, North American market share, and yet we are punching relatively below our weight in the U.K., but particularly our core international markets in Continental Europe. So in the ideal world, and again, it's a very fragmented industry with lots of potential globally, but in the ideal world, that's where we would be securing the next M&A down the line. That said, it's not how we're focused right now, as we've reiterated, but that's our midterm intention there.

And then your question on coronavirus and just what does this mean for supply chain strategy more broadly. Even in advance of coronavirus, we've done a piece of work to in-source some China manufacturing into our new i54 facility in the U.K. And we did that on the basis of the speed of supply chain that we needed for that particular piece, that particular product line into the market, coupled with the relative cost of doing it locally in i54 versus China. So we continue to assess these opportunities on a regular -- on an ongoing basis irrespective of coronavirus.

Any further questions at all? Super. Well, with that, thank you very much for your attention and questions today. We look forward to seeing you at our next results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jason Ashton, Tyman plc - CFO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jo C. Hallas, Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.