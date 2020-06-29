Edited Transcript of TV.TO earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 5:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Trevali Mining Corp Earnings Call

VANCOUVER Jun 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Trevali Mining Corp earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Amber Johnston-Billings

Trevali Mining Corporation - Chief Sustainability Officer

* Brendan Creaney

Trevali Mining Corporation - VP of IR

* Derek du Preez

Trevali Mining Corporation - CTO

* Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek

Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director

* Matthew Quinlan

Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Brian MacArthur

Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Head of Mining Research

* Orest Wowkodaw

Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Base Metals

* Oscar M. Cabrera

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Stefan Ioannou

Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research

* David Kay

- Private Investor

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Trevali Mining Corporation First Quarter 2020 Financials and Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

Story continues

I would now like to hand -- turn the call over to Brendan Creaney, Trevali's Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Brendan Creaney, Trevali Mining Corporation - VP of IR [2]

Thank you, Mike. Good day, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to join the call this morning. I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded, and a replay webcast will be available 1 hour after today's call. In conjunction with this conference call, there is an accompanying PDF presentation available on the Events section and the Corporate Presentation section of Trevali's website under the Investors tab. The link to our live webcast is also on Trevali's website under Events.

In today's presentation, there will be some forward-looking statements made, and I draw your attention to the customary disclosure in our corporate materials.

The main presenter today is Ricus Grimbeek, Trevali's President and CEO, and he will be accompanied by Amber Johnston-Billings, Trevali's Chief Sustainability Officer; Derek du Preez, Trevali's Chief Technology Officer, and Matthew Quinlan, Trevali's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Ricus.

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [3]

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. I wanted to take a moment to recognize and thank all the medical professionals and frontline workers around the world dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and providing the essential services and products that our communities need. To our workforce, thank you for your resilience and commitment to health and safety and responsibly performing your roles. Because of your efforts, we were able to continue operating at our mines with minimal interruptions.

Moving to Slide 5. Trevali has taken several actions to keep our workers and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to operate at all 3 mines due to the working with governments to agree to protocols for strict cleaning, physical distancing and enhanced requirements for staff to enter the mine to mine sites. Throughout the pandemic, we have also supported our local communities in ways that have both mitigated the spread of the infection and further built trust and deepened our relationships with these communities.

Turning to Slide 6. We have taken major steps to optimize the business this year, refining our operating platform and building off the transformation that began in 2019 under the T90 program. Because of the foundation we've laid, we were able to swiftly respond to the current economic downturn. We safely put our Caribou mine on care and maintenance program, while delivering $30 million in sustainable efficiencies from the other 3 mines, supporting our goal to reduce the cost structure of our business to a targeted all-in sustaining cost of lower than $0.90 per pound. We've achieved the delivery of this target by -- we will achieve this delivery -- this target by a whole year at the beginning of 2021.

In addition, we've significantly reduced our discretionary spending for 2020 to preserve near-term liquidity by decreasing our planned capital and exploration expenditure by $41 million. We continue to negotiate and update to our revolving credit facility as well as extensively explore for new sources of capital to reduce our debt position. We've engaged RBC Capital Markets to support us in these efforts.

While we are focused on costs we control, the zinc market continues to be disrupted. After hitting 15-year lows, the zinc price decline has reversed and has been cautiously rising, and as of this morning, was at $0.89 a pound. On the cost side of the equation, relief appears to be coming for miners as offsite costs, including treatment charges and shipping costs, have been coming down as the impact of the global mine -- global mine curtailments have begun working its way through the supply chain, indicating support for a higher zinc price. Moving forward, we will continue to operate with the health and wellbeing of our workers and communities at the front of mind, while delivering on further enhancements to our business through the T90 program and capturing the value of an improving zinc market.

Moving to Slide 7. Because of COVID-19 mitigation strategies we implemented, we have been able to continuously operate our business with minimal interruptions, and were able to produce 99 million payable pounds of zinc in the first quarter. We also accomplished this safely, reducing our total recordable injury frequency by 47% relative to the previous quarter. We achieved this production at a cost of $0.96 a pound of zinc and an all-in sustaining cost of $1.10 a pound.

Excluding Caribou, where we suspended operations on March 26, our cash cost and all-in sustaining costs for the quarter were $0.86 and $0.99 per pound, respectively. Our cash cost and all-in sustaining costs were also impacted this quarter due to timing of byproducts lead and silver shipments. This is approximately $0.08 a pound. And just shows that we are getting closer to the T90 target that we've set ourselves.

On Slide 8, I'd like to highlight that all our operations continue to show improvements. Peru remains under a state of national emergency, which began on March 16 and is currently expected to be in place until March 25 (sic) [May 25].

Our Santander mine has made several modifications to enable it to continue to operate. The mill was temporarily shut down on March 30 due to off-site logistics, but was restarted on April 29, once modifications to the working conditions were made and supplies were replenished. The mill is now performing above target with respect to recovery and concentrate grade and trucking of concentrate is now expected to start this week.

At Rosh Pinah, while modifications to work conditions were required in response to COVID-19, the team was successful in continuously operating with no material impacts to cost or production. In fact, payable zinc production was higher than the last 2 previous quarters, supported by strong mill throughput performance. The RP 2.0 prefeasibility study remains on track to be delivered this quarter.

At Perkoa, I'm happy to report a great milestone. The operation has achieved over 9 million hours worked without a lost time injury. In addition, the mine was able to continuously operate with no material impact to cost or production caused by COVID-19. Payable zinc production was lower and cost higher for the quarter due to mining of lower-grade stopes as per the mine plan, but I would like to point out the mine delivered 7% more ore tonnes than the previous quarter, demonstrating operational improvements. Mill throughput was approximately the same as the previous quarter, and recovery was slightly lower, highlighting that the lower metal production was grade driven.

Moving to Slide 9. As previously announced in April, we will be in a position to achieve our T90 goal of $0.90 all-in sustaining cost for the business by the beginning of 2021, a full year earlier than originally planned. At the end of the first quarter, our workforce has implemented $30 million in annualized recurring efficiencies, and we are forecasting $44 million by the end of the second quarter, which puts us well on track to deliver the full $50 million target and get us to our goal of $0.90 all-in sustaining cost.

On Slide 10, I wanted to highlight some of the achievements that have been delivered under the T90 program. While these examples, given some of the more material improvements that are over the 2 -- there are over 200 initiatives in the pipeline with ideas being generated at all levels of the organization, demonstrating that T90 is foundational to Trevali's operating platform and is embedded in our company culture.

On Slide 11, I wanted to spend some time talking about the operating model we have spent the last 12 months putting in place at Trevali, and why we will be able to accomplish the T90 program. Our operating platform can be summarized in 4 main areas. The first is our operations team, which are typically located at the mine and focus on executing the plan and managing resources to accomplish this. The operations teams are supported by centers of excellence. These teams are distributed across the organization, providing area-specific expertise and best practice in a service role to the operations, things due to technical expertise and jumbo maintenance expertise specialists, for example, that are not assigned to one mine, but provide services to the portfolio.

We've also organized our roles by function, allowing the sharing of information across the organization. Our digital core is the set of tools, we allow us -- which allow us to efficiently share information. It connects us all and supports data-driven planning, control and decision-making and is absolutely critical in a time like we are experiencing right now. What we build is an operating model that is scalable by design, we believe there are positive synergies to realize by adding more operations onto the platform.

I will now pass it over to Amber to talk in more detail as to what we've been working on in sustainability space.

Amber Johnston-Billings, Trevali Mining Corporation - Chief Sustainability Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ricus. (technical difficulty) COVID-19 has been a primary focus. Trevali has remained on track to achieve our purpose of being the world's most sustainable underground mining company. We do this because it mitigates risk and it reduces costs in the long term. In safety, we are seeing the hopeful decrease in the number of injuries across the group, and this is in part because of our focus on monitoring the effectiveness of the control that we have put in place to protect our workers. We have also set our first targets in the environmental space in both greenhouse gas and water reduction. The project is identified to meet these targets to reduce electricity costs and pollution.

We have set a target for 30% of our Board and senior leadership team to be women with the view that this increased diversity will deliver fresh perspective to solving problems and growing our business. We've completed our first physical impacts of climate change risk assessment at Rosh Pinah. We are using these results to ensure that the design of Rosh Pinah 2.0 with the increased production profile takes into account same climatic conditions, including potentially more hot days and future water scarcity. Finally, we also completed an independent tailings review, which provided comfort that our 8 tailings facilities are stable.

We continue to monitor the security situation in Burkina Faso, and would like to note that we are operating in an area where less security threats occur. Also because Trevali Perkoa produces a zinc concentrate, which does require overseas smelting, the risk associated with the theft of our concentrate is low. Trevali's focus is primarily on gathering intelligence and surveillance to decrease the likelihood of any direct interactions with groups operating in the region. In 2019, we also ran exercises using our trigger action and response plans to define the actions that we will take in response to threat scenarios should they unfold.

Derek, I'll pass over to you.

Derek du Preez, Trevali Mining Corporation - CTO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Amber. Moving to Slide 13. As announced in early April, we have reduced our planned spending in 2020 by an additional $31 million to further mitigate the effects of the current environment on our business. These initiatives are in addition to our T90 program and relate to the discretionary capital and exploration expenditures across our business. While T90 is about recurring annual efficiencies, these cost reductions are primarily modeled on recurring events. We are now anticipating to spend approximately $36 million on sustaining and expansionary capital in 2020, primarily focused on underground capital development and (inaudible) Perkoa and Santander operations.

The operations have been well capitalized in recent years, creating an opportunity to defer $17 million in sustaining capital cost, while ensuring operations are maintained to a high standard. $10 million relates to sustaining capital at Caribou that under care and maintenance will not be incurred, and expansionary capital will be reduced by $6 million. These 3 amounts totaled at $33 million, you see before you.

Our exploration program for 2020 will be cut back by $8 million to $4 million. Drilling programs at all operations have been suspended for the remainder of 2020, including the Perkoa T3 and infill drilling program at the Santander Pipe. In the first quarter, we spent $12.6 million on sustaining capital and $3.1 million in exploration expenses. So you can see that for the balance of the year, our spending profile decreases rapidly.

Lastly, I would note that while I've spoken to forward-looking guidance plans for our capital expenditures for the balance of the year, our overall guidance for 2020 remains suspended. And we will be reissuing a fulsome guidance that incorporates the above-noted information in due course. I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew.

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Derek. As Ricus pointed out earlier, operationally, we had a successful quarter, producing 99 million pounds of payable zinc, which was only 4% lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. There were a number of events that affected our financial results in the quarter. Firstly, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were impacted by a falling zinc price precipitated by COVID-19 as well as the timing of shipments.

The average LME zinc price in the first quarter was $0.97 a pound, a 10% drop compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 at $1.08 a pound. The timing of shipments also affected the quarter as sales amounted to 91 million pounds of zinc, some 19 million pounds lower than the prior quarter. This was almost exclusively a function of the timing of shipments from Rosh Pinah.

Declines to adjusted EBITDA relative to the previous quarter were partially offset by lower costs attributed to sales and the fixed pricing arrangement, which increased revenue in the quarter by $8.8 million.

Turning to C1 and ASIC costs. These were both negatively impacted compared to the prior quarter, increasing by $0.10 and $0.08, respectively. The negative impact was mainly due to the timing of byproduct lead sales from both Caribou and Rosh Pinah, which in total, affected both measures by $0.10. As a reminder, we typically ship our lead at concentrate from Rosh Pinah twice a year in the second and fourth quarters. And at Caribou, the timing of lead shipments was affected by the closure of the Belgium lead smelter in late 2019.

The second negative impact was relative to higher zinc treatment charges, which amounted to an additional $0.01 per pound on ASIC and seaborne costs. These 2 impacts in the quarter overshadowed the operational improvements we continue to deliver under the T90 program. Operating cost savings amounted to a $0.01 reduction per pound. Specifically impacting ASIC, sustaining capital was lower than the fourth quarter, amounting to another $0.02 reduction on the ASIC measure.

Now excluding Caribou, as Ricus mentioned, C1 and ASIC were $0.86 and $0.99 in the quarter, respectively. Importantly, ASIC was flat, excluding Caribou, compared to Q4 2019. While the timing of byproduct lead revenues from Rosh Pinah affect ASIC by $0.08 on this measure, lower operating costs reduced the cost by $0.05 a pound and sustaining capital reductions reduced ASIC by a further $0.03 a quarter, over the fourth quarter. So as you can see, we had an operationally successful quarter while taking decisive action at Caribou.

In addition to the operating results, there's one item of note in the income statement this quarter that I want to bring you across. In the quarter, we recorded a noncash after-tax net impairment charge of $137.4 million or approximately $0.17 per share relating to our Caribou and Santander operations and exploration properties in Canada and Namibia. This was a result of the adverse change to the business environment caused by COVID-19 and the decision to temporarily place Caribou on care and maintenance.

Lastly, provisionally priced metal significantly reduced this quarter from 147.4 million pounds of zinc in fourth quarter to 65.2 million pounds at a price of $0.87 per pound at the end of Q1.

Moving to Slide 15. With the sudden and significant drop in the zinc price, we engaged with our lending group during March regarding a waiver to the financial covenants that are part of our revolving credit facility. The facility was temporarily reduced from $275 million to $125 million, and the financial covenants waived until the end of May. The facility amendment contains a number of terms and conditions, including restriction on dividends and distributions, acquisitions and the disposition of assets as well as a requirement that the company maintain a minimum level of liquidity.

At the end of the quarter, we had drawn $97 million under the facility, with a further $9 million issued in letters of credit under the facility. And in April, we drew the remaining amount of $19 million available under to -- to us under the facility. The company is currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the revolving credit facility that will apply after May, in addition to pursuing other financing opportunities to provide additional sources of capital for our business. RBC Capital Markets has been engaged, as Ricus mentioned, to support us through this effort and the extensive strategic review.

With that, Ricus back over to you.

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Matt. I would now like to take some time to discuss the zinc market, as the outlook for the metal has been changing rapidly as we move through these difficult turbulent times.

Starting on Slide 17, overall demand, zinc demand is strong. And while there's been an immediate short-term demand contraction in response to COVID-19, the long-term demand growth is forecast to rebound and continue to grow as zinc consumption is closely tied to urbanization and industrialization. In addition to more traditional uses like construction and transport, zinc is also showing promise in new and growing markets, such as fertilizers, wind turbines and next-generation batteries.

Slide 18, the zinc price has receded in the last couple of years with many attributing the current down cycle due to the growing supply of concentrate in the market. As COVID-19 advanced across the globe and was declared a pandemic, the zinc price reacted swiftly and moved further downward. The price is a low of $0.82 a pound cutting deeply into the cost curves of zinc producers. Since reaching these lows, the price has been steadily rising as the concentrate surplus that was building and bottlenecking at the smelters has been decreasing as global mining production has also been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

On Slide 19, you can see that there have been significant mine production curtailments brought on by the economic impacts of the lower zinc price, government imposed restrictions and individual decisions made by mines to suspend operations. At least 25% of the world's capacity of zinc concentrate has been suspended, and this does not include data for China, which account for around 35% of zinc concentrate market. While the majority of these mines will likely restart eventually, the timing of restart is uncertain and the ramp-up will also take time. Restarting a mine is costly and takes a lot longer than the initial shutdown.

Moving to Slide 20. We have started to see the effect the reduction in zinc concentration is having downstream -- or zinc concentrate is having downstream. Treatment charges, which started the year at $310 a tonne on the spot market in January have dropped to $185 a tonne at the end of April and have continued to come down since. This indicates that the mine curtailment I spoke to on previous slides have outpaced smelter demand for zinc.

Another major cost for the zinc market is shipping cost. Shipping costs for general goods have reduced significantly in response to COVID-19 due to lower demand, lower oil price and a general market sentiment. As a major cost impact to zinc miners, lower shipping prices will translate into lower unit costs.

On Slide 21, turning further downstream in the zinc supply chain, where our stocks were refined zinc at historic lows. In the past, where stocks have reached these low levels, there's been a positive price reaction as the market incentivizes both miners and smelters to increase production. This was demonstrated in 2007 when the zinc inventories were at similar levels as today, however, the price was at $1.50 a pound back then.

The argument, pre COVID-19 was that while inventories were at substantial low levels, there was sufficient concentrate upstream coming to replenish the low stocks and that the bottleneck was the smelters. With the ongoing zinc mine curtailments, I spoke to earlier, this argument no longer holds up and already low metal inventories may be further exacerbated, leading to a higher zinc price. At current levels, of 67 days of global consumption, it doesn't take much for inventories to be offside and for the zinc price to react.

Turning to Slide 22. I will reiterate Trevali's focus areas. We will continue what we started some 12 months ago when I joined the company to transform the business by safely reducing our cost base using the T90 program to achieve that aim. Secondly, we will preserve liquidity. We have stopped significant discretionary spending for 2020, amounting to $41 million in cost reductions in response to the significant drop in the price for zinc. Lastly, we will reduce debt. We will continue to negotiate new terms for the revolving credit facility and look for other potential sources of capital for the business.

With that, operator, we are happy to take any questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orest Wowkodaw, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Base Metals [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was wondering if we can get some more color on the strategic review process. I mean, obviously, your covenant waiver really only extends about another 2 weeks. How advanced is the strategic review process? And can you maybe outline what the potential alternatives are here that you're looking at?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orest, thanks for the question. Let's just take a step back and look at what we're doing. We are focusing our attention on reducing our costs. We're going to get this business down to $0.90 by the end of this year. We are -- we look at ways and we've cut the capital and discretionary spend by $41 million. Our T90 program is delivering. We've got -- we had already $30 million delivered. So we think that's going to be about $44 million at the end of the second quarter.

So we're doing a lot on our side to get our costs down, to reduce our cash burn, and we had a look at our RCF with the banks, and we constantly talk to them about what the right level for that would be. Those conversations are ongoing. But we also thought it makes a lot of sense to get RBC in to come and help us rethink how to restructure the balance sheet. The process has gone really well so far. There's been a lot of interest. We've got a lot of people in the data rooms -- or in the data room, and I think the process will take time.

The thing with COVID is that it makes it a bit more difficult to go up on a plane and go and visit a site to do some due diligence. So I expect the process will take a bit longer. We are looking at all options. But this business is going to be -- is going to get through this tough period. That's what an ICF is there to do, is to bridge the cyclical side of the business. We're setting this business up, so that it's going to be a great cash producer once the price goes back to long-term price levels. I don't know, Matt, anything I missed on the process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think we're just comfortable we'll exit this with a much strong business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orest Wowkodaw, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Base Metals [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And your target of $0.90 all-in sustaining cost by the beginning of next year, can you give us an idea of how much -- what that assumes for sustaining capital next year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think -- so the $0.90 was based on $250 of treatment charges. So we can keep that in the back of the mind. The -- and I would just go back to what we had last year as sustaining capital, that would be similar levels that we took in consideration. You'll also see in my text though, I also started alluding to the fact that we would like to see ourselves below $0.90. So what we've done in the last couple of months, I can tell you, we've really turned every single rock in this business around. We've got really good systems in place to manage our capital. Every single dollar, we know where it's going. So I think there's real upside potential on that $0.90.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Orest Wowkodaw, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Base Metals [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Ricus, just to clarify, are you saying that $0.90 target assumes sustaining capital that's similar to '19, which is around $70 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So that's what we had in the past. But I think if you round that, it could be maybe $5 million or $10 million less, but that -- it's hard to say exactly, what's the number we need today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Stefan Ioannou from Cormark Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefan Ioannou, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm just wondering just the lag in sales versus production in the quarter, I guess, mainly out of Rosh Pinah. Was that just sort of standard course issues? Or was there something more sort of pertinent to Rosh Pinah that can either -- that is being addressed or can be addressed going forward so that you have sort of, again, sales that more match production?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Stefan. I'll pass that over to Matt who looks after logistics in the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ricus. No, that's just normal course. We expect that to reverse over the coming quarters, perhaps not all this quarter, but certainly over the next 2 quarters, that will reverse. I'll leave it at that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefan Ioannou, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And maybe just one other one. Just you mentioned there was a fall of ground at Caribou during the quarter. I mean, obviously, Caribou is on care and maintenance now. So going forward, not as much of an issue. But just curious, was it in sort of a critical part of the mine? Or was it off to the side? And how long was it actually impacting production in the mine?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It wasn't in a critical part of the mine. It was actually a [cycle] -- it was as we were putting a drill up, it pushed a block out that bounced and fell on one of our employees. It was just a very unfortunate incident. And that we had to just reschedule some of the stopes, and that had an impact on production. But nothing significant. It wasn't a material failure or anything like that at all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefan Ioannou, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. The guy wasn't hurt, I guess?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He was hurt, and I actually visited him at the end of the year to make sure that he was getting all the best possible treatment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Brian MacArthur from Raymond James.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian MacArthur, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Head of Mining Research [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions. First of all, just to be very clear on the target of $0.90, does that include Caribou going forward? Or have we now changed this so that's not included, which would obviously make a difference?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What's your second question, Brian? Or if you're going to...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian MacArthur, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Head of Mining Research [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That was the first question. My second question is just I think in the financials, I read that you did have some good hedges you put in place in the fourth quarter last year, I think up at $1.08, some of which I think were used in the first quarter. But then I think there's another income item that you actually took those hedges or recognized them. I guess what I really want to know is were they recognized from a cash basis as well? Or do we still have the benefit of them for the sales going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. So let's -- I'll let -- the hedging question, I'll give that to Matt to talk about. But the T90 program, when we put it in place end of last year, it assumed that Caribou would have been in part of the T90 program. I think part of what we are able to do is we show that we can actually accelerate the T90 now by a full year because the original plan was to be at $0.90 by end of 2022. We're now going to be at T90 at the beginning of 2021.

So I think you've got to look at Caribou is our highest cost operation. We actually do have plans to bring the cost of Caribou down quite significantly if we have enough time to do all the work that we've set out to do. And we pointed to the fact that the mill can take about 200,000 tonnes more. We have satellite deposits that we can get into that mill to get the unit cost down. I still think that Caribou will be an operation in future that can operate at below $1 a pound. But the current T90 brought forward to the end -- beginning of 2021 is excluding Caribou. And I'll pass the other question over to Matt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Brian. On the hedging, yes, you're right, it was in other income of $2.3 million, so recognized there from an income statement. From a cash flow standpoint, those hedges have been settled with the counter partner in Q2, and we've received the cash.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it was set at $1.10, not $1.08. So yes, that was a good call at that time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brian MacArthur, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Head of Mining Research [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry about that. I thought -- I got that part wrong. So just -- can I just follow up then? So back to Orest's question though, if the new T90 is based without Caribou, but you had sustaining capital last year and $70 million of sustainable, that would have included Caribou. So should we not be well down below $70 million in capital going forward under the new plan in sustaining?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes that's spot on, Brian. And yes, so when I mentioned original capital, that was based on the -- on Caribou being part of the original T90 program. So you can definitely just back Caribou out of that in 2019, and you'll be very close to what the new T90 will be affected on. And as I said, please also keep in mind that we've done a lot of work in the last couple of months to optimize the way that we spend capital. We've been -- understand these operations a lot better, and we control money a lot better. So it could even be a bit lower than that, so.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from Oscar Cabrera from CIBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar M. Cabrera, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I do not want to belabor the T90 questions, but let me try and ask it this way. So in your initial estimates, with treatment charges of $250 a tonne, what do you think or what do you think the reductions could be to get to the $0.90 all-in sustaining capital? Are you considering a treatment charge around the spot levels that we're seeing now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Oscar. It's a good question. So treatment charges, the way that we set our treatment charges with our offtaker is annual benchmarks that's based on published benchmark rates. And so we -- my view is in longer term, as the treatment charges are definitely coming down. Spot price is definitely coming down. You'll definitely see lower treatment charges over the next year or so. And we'll definitely benefit from that as we negotiate our benchmark terms with the offtaker.

In our T90, we've included $250 because when we set the T90 program at the very back end of last year, that was where the spot price was at $250. But it gives you a good sense of if spot prices are coming down and base spot prices are coming down to below that, you can work out what benefit that would give us on the $0.90.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar M. Cabrera, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And then the other portion of your comment had to do with lower diesel. And I think worldwide companies are benefiting from this and as well as depreciating local currencies. In the savings that you're envisioning of $50 million, could you give us a sense of how much of those are related to exchange rates and/or lower diesel prices?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I'll give it a shot. And then if I got it wrong, Matt can correct me. But the -- so diesel is actually -- we don't benefit usually by lower oil prices in that route that translates into diesel because our power supply is mainly coal-fired power in Namibia, and it's also hydro in Peru. The -- in Burkina Faso, the diesel price is -- it's regulated by government, and we've not seen any real reductions there. So from a diesel perspective, it's got a very small impact on our business.

Local currencies, it also -- the wash -- it washes away a bit because our biggest potential would be on labor costs; a place like Rosh Pinah labor costs are about 50% of our cost. So there we would get some benefits. But in other parts, we pay in U.S. dollars for a lot of our services. So that's not a big driver.

I think the one to look at would be the impact that oil will have on shipping costs. I think that's going to be a big driver in the future. And again, we negotiate our freight rates with our offtaker once a year, and we're in that process at the moment. And we are basing our investments on what the current charges are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar M. Cabrera, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. In terms of freight, is there something we could look at in terms of benchmarks? Just to get an idea of -- or can you tell me what you were paying last year? And any [rental] expectations as we go forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you talking about trade rates? Or --

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oscar M. Cabrera, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Research Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Johannes Fredericus Grimbeek, Trevali Mining Corporation - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think what we can do is, and maybe after this call, we can just -- so there's some global benchmarks on freight that we can share. But we -- I can't share actual trade rates with you. But I would say use the global shipping indexes and the global oil price as an indicator of what we would expect freight rates to be over the next -- over this year and maybe next year. So I can't give you more than that. Unless there's anything else. Matt, do you think I...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think you're bang on there, Ricus, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your last question comes from David Kay, private investor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Kay, - Private Investor [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions. The first one, does Trevali qualify for any financial help from the federal government, perhaps the LEAP program? I'm not sure, maybe you can comment on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's Matthew Quinlan here. Yes. We've applied and received for the wage benefit program that was announced several weeks ago now from the government. With respect to the other program that was announced earlier this week, obviously, that was just announced. So we're continuing our analysis of that, and suffice it to say, if we're eligible for that, we'll be pursuing that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Kay, - Private Investor [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that would be a source, albeit it's loan, but that would be a source of financing for the company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Potentially, but it's just been announced by the government. So we need to get the details on that as they roll out by the federal government.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Kay, - Private Investor [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Second question, what is the current net asset value of Trevali, the NAV?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would direct you to the analyst reports who provide those analysis. Certainly, nothing comes from the company in that regard, but plenty of analyst research out there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Kay, - Private Investor [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So where could I obtain that number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sort of -- I would direct you to the brokerage houses themselves and take it from there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Kay, - Private Investor [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So you're not able to disclose what the net asset value is today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew Quinlan, Trevali Mining Corporation - Interim CFO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, it's not really -- it's work that is done by the research analysts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

