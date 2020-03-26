Edited Transcript of TTR.V earnings conference call or presentation 11-Mar-20 12:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Titanium Transportation Group Inc Earnings Call

Mar 26, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Titanium Transportation Group Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Kit Fu Chun

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO

* Marilyn Daniel

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary

* Theodor Daniel

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Benoit Poirier

Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst

* David Ocampo

Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Titanium Transportation Group's Q4 2019 Earnings conference call. Thank you for standing by. (Operator Instructions)

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call today may be forward-looking. In that regard, please refer to the risk factors and cautionary provisions outlined in the press release issued by the company yesterday as well as the filings made by Titanium on SEDAR.

Please note that this call is being recorded today, March 11, 2020.

I will now turn the call over to Titanium's President and CEO, Ted Daniel.

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

Good morning, and thank you, operator. Joining me on today's call is our CFO, Alex Fu; and our COO, Marilyn Daniel. Overall, we are very proud of our fourth quarter results. We reported our highest Q4 revenue in Titanium's history, remained profitable and continued to reduce net indebtedness despite challenging market conditions, which persisted throughout 2019. This positions us very well to succeed and grow our business both organically and inorganically as opportunities present themselves.

To put our results into perspective, we note that the North American freight demand remained soft and pricing remained under pressure throughout the fourth quarter. In comparison to Q3 2019, freight demand remained relatively stable, while capacity began to tighten, and we expect capacity to exit the market in 2020 given prevailing market conditions. Reportedly, and important to note, orders for Class 8 trucks dropped dramatically in February 2020, marking the lowest level for orders in the month of February since 2010. According to FTR, orders were already at replacement levels for the past 4 months. But now carriers are, by necessity, putting off replacing older trucks. Additionally, in Canada, we expect capacity to tighten even further as electronic logging devices become mandated in June 2021 and mandatory entry-level training becomes federally regulated. While an important for the industry -- while an improvement for the industry, it will raise barriers to entry, putting upward pressure on costs. In general, it is becoming increasingly more difficult for trucking companies to compete in this increasingly complex industry. With this backdrop, we believe the M&A environment is becoming more attractive, which presents potentially more growth opportunities for Titanium.

Moving on to organic growth. We successfully launched our U.S. logistics business with the opening of our first brokerage location in U.S. head office in Charlotte, North Carolina in May 2019. We experienced significant growth in the U.S. office during the fourth quarter as we ramped up operations. The investments we have made in innovation, technology and people, allowed us to hit the ground running as our U.S. operations contributed $3.7 million to the top line during this quarter. We are extremely pleased with these results as they surpassed our internal projections, and we are seeing a continuation of this success in the first quarter of 2020.

Earlier this week, we announced that we are continuing to execute on our U.S. expansion strategy, opening a second brokerage location in Nashville, Tennessee. Our Nashville office is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of this year. We're very excited to expand our U.S. logistics business as this presents a significant growth opportunity for Titanium. We are no stranger to the U.S. logistics industry, having significant experience serving customers on both sides of the border. I would highlight that currently, 2/3 of our business is conducted to and from or within the U.S. and based on strong relationships with our U.S. clients and strong U.S. leadership, making Titanium a go-to transportation company. Overall, we expect our U.S. logistics business to continue to contribute positively in 2020 as we continue to expand with additional locations south of the border.

Moving to our Truck Transportation segment, we witnessed modest weakness in volumes and rates in the fourth quarter. As I've pointed out before, our Truck Transportation segment has limited exposure to the spot market as this segment is largely reliant on contract rates. While we witnessed some modest decline in revenues on a year-over-year basis, we remain disciplined in executing our business model as we are always focused on customer service, relying on technological innovations, deploying value-added products and services, putting us ahead of the competition.

Additionally, we are utilizing our solutions to improve operational efficiencies and control costs. While the industry as a whole has witnessed upward cost pressures, our technological advancements have allowed us to improve the fuel efficiency of our fleet and mitigate increases to our repair and maintenance costs using predictive analytics. We believe our technological investments position Titanium as a leader in an evolving industry, which is increasingly more complex as customers demand increased transparency and connectivity.

Before I turn it over to Alex, I would like to provide an update on our acquisition strategy. While we didn't execute any transactions this past quarter, we remain committed to seeking out accretive acquisitions to accelerate our growth. The strength of our balance sheet provides us ample dry powder to consummate a larger transformational acquisition, which is our preference. That said, we remain diligent in assessing acquisitions and will only act if we are able to meet our internal accretion and return targets. Overall, we believe the current economic environment is presenting interesting M&A opportunities.

With that, I'd like to hand it over to Alex to go over our fourth quarter financial results.

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ted, and good morning. On a consolidated basis, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $43.3 million, representing our strongest Q4 revenue in company's history and the highest quarterly revenue that we have generated in 2019. I'd like to point out that on a seasonality perspective, we traditionally witnessed moderate demand in Q4. So we are very pleased that Q4 revenues exceed expectations. On a comparable basis, Q4 2018 revenues were $42.7 million. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in revenues can be attributed largely to the performance of our logistics segment as we saw a modest contraction in revenues in our Truck Transportation segment.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2019 was $4.5 million, representing an 11.2% EBITDA margin compared to $5.8 million and a 14.8% margin in Q4 2018. The contraction in EBITDA margins year-over-year can be attributed to lower revenues being spread over a fixed cost base in addition to initial costs related to the launch of our U.S. Logistics business.

On a segmented basis, Truck Transportation revenues came in at $26.3 million for Q4. This compares to $29.2 million in Q4 last year. EBITDA was $4.1 million or 16.7% of revenue for 2019 Q4. This compares to $4.7 million or a 17.4% margin in Q4 2018. The reduction in revenues and EBITDA can be attributed to weaker freight volumes and a modest contraction in rates in comparison to last year.

Logistics segment revenue was $18.1 million in Q4 2019 compared to $14.8 million in Q4 2018. EBITDA was $847,000, representing a 5% margin or $1.5 million and a 10.7% EBITDA margin in comparable quarter last year. The increase in expenses and subsequent margin compression on a year-over-year basis can be attributed to the ramp-up in our U.S. logistics operations.

For full year 2019, we reported consolidated revenues of $167 million, with Truck Transportation revenue coming in at $110.2 million and Logistics revenue coming in at $61.8 million. This compares to full year 2018 consolidated revenue of $184.8 million, Truck Transportation revenue of $113.6 million and Logistics revenue of $75.7 million.

EBITDA for 2019 was $18.5 million, representing an 11.9% margin, which compares to $24.1 million and a 14% margin in 2018. We once again generated solid free cash flow in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow for -- of $3 million was generated in Q4 and totaled $20.8 million for the full year.

We remain diligent in paying down our indebtedness and opportunistically repurchased our shares during the quarter. As it relates to our balance sheet, over the course of 2019, we deployed $17.7 million of capital towards principal and interest repayment to reduce our indebtedness. As such, our net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 1.63 from 2.03 at the end of last year. We feel the strength of our balance sheet ideally positions us to be agile as we navigate the current North American freight environment. At these levels, we are positioned to capitalize on our organic and inorganic opportunities when they arise.

With respect to our share repurchases, we bought back 282,300 shares at an average cost of $1.30 per share during the fourth quarter. This brings our total share repurchases for the year to 714,100 shares at an average price of $1.28 per share. We will continue to monitor our capital allocation as we look to deploy capital towards ventures that yield the highest risk-adjusted rate of return.

With that, I would like to turn it back to Ted for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks. As Alex pointed out, we continue to remain financially flexible as we have significant dry powder to deploy towards organic and inorganic opportunities, both in the U.S. and in Canada. We will continue to grow in a disciplined manner, prioritizing shareholder value. As always, we are unwavering in delivering profitable and sustainable growth and creating both short-term and long-term value for our shareholders.

Before opening up the call to questions, I would like to once again thank our team members everywhere in every position, both in Canada and the U.S. for their hard work this quarter, and thanks to all our customers for trusting us with their freight.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator for questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) David Ocampo with Cormark Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Ocampo, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex, I appreciate the color that you had on in terms of the volume and pricing environment. But when I think about the 9% decline in Truck Transportation revenue, how much is allocated to pricing and how much is from volume?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With regards to the Truck Transportation, the decrease in -- the 9% that you talked about, it's largely pricing decrease instead of volume decrease. There is a portion of it that is volume decrease because we did have a slight contraction in Q4. If I had to put a number on it, it will probably be around 75% of it is pricing decrease while the 25% would be the volume decrease.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Ocampo, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. And kind of when I look at pricing today based on everyone that's reporting, it looks like it's down to the start of the year. How should I think about pricing going forward? Because I know some of your competitors have indicated that you should expect a stronger H2, but that was before the coronavirus hit. So I was just wondering how I should frame that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David, it's Marilyn. In terms of pricing on a go forward, we're seeing rather stable marketplace for pricing in our Q1 bid process. We still feel that the second half of Q2 will bring in a stronger pricing market. In terms of the coronavirus, again, in certain conditions, it's actually good for business; in some cases, bad for business. I think overall, our elasticity and our diversity in our business kind of protects us somewhat. In the short term now, we're actually seeing the effect of the coronavirus in a positive light.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Ocampo, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. And kind of shifting gears here to Logistics. I think you guys previously indicated that the first office was supposed to generate $10 million to $20 million of annual revenue. Is that kind of the same kind of guide point for the second facility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we are on target. In fact, we're exceeding expectations with our first office, which is one of the reasons why we're very excited for the second office to open. So yes, we're definitely very confident in those numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's also important -- sorry, important to note that we opened our Charlotte office in May, but we really only got everything really up and running and into our permanent location about August?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In September. So it actually did very well in a very short period of time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Ocampo, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in terms of margins, are it -- is it very similar to your kind of Canadian facilities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the start, it wasn't because there was a need to really build up the business down south. But in the recent months, we have seen that the U.S. margins and Canadian margins are quite similar and some months actually exceed Canadian. Obviously, it's still too early to tell because it does fluctuate quite a bit, but we are confident that once it's started and up and running, it will be similar between the 2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Ocampo, Cormark Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst of Institutional Equity Research [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Alex, can you quantify kind of the start-up cost? I imagine it's very little given that it's mostly just people cost and office expenses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. With our additional offices, it will be just salaries and office costs. At the start, we had -- obviously, being our first office, we had to set up a lot of the administrative and authorities. But once that's running now that we have all the additional office, the only thing that would be increasing is basically our office lease and office start-up costs and then just salary.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier with Desjardins Capital Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just for -- looking at the Logistics segment. When we look at the Logistics, you report about 5%. How should we be thinking about the impact of opening the first and the second one? Is the 5% kind of a good run rate to use in 2020 given you'll be working through ramping up the second facility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. We believe that -- yes, we can achieve at least the 5%, if not improve on that because you don't have the same fixed cost opening up multiple offices at this stage. Opening up a second, third, fourth, fifth office, it's all primarily plug-and-play equipment. And it's basically you're increasing just margin at that point in time, contribution margin. There isn't a lot of G&A involved in that. So over time, the economics and the really, let's say, the critical mass of growing a brokerage, you're going to improve your EBITDA, in fact, significantly. We experienced that here when we grew our Canadian logistics, right? There gets -- there comes a point where the critical mass far exceeds the G&A exponentially. So we believe that that's an excellent business model, and we're actually really excited about opening up not just Nashville but hopefully other offices over the next couple of years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, that's great. And given that -- Ted, given now the first facility is kind of exceeding expectations, would it be fair to expect maybe another opening, let's say, in 2020? Or maybe could you talk about the pace of locations that could be open going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, if all goes well with this office over the next couple of months, hopefully, we can have it up and running by -- maybe by June-ish, I would say, because it all depends to some degree on the speed at which the leasehold of the office can be completed. And that's, of course, you're dealing with contractors. So given that, that takes us to roughly the middle of the year, yes, our goal is to try and get a second office opened for 2020 before the end of 2020. So that would be -- that would take us to 3 by the end of 2020 in total.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So probably, in terms of announcement, a third one could be announced later in 2020 but probably no big impact given it would be a very early. Okay, okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Excellent. And from -- in terms of M&A, obviously, you mentioned a preference towards larger M&A. You have a very strong balance sheet at year-end. So would it be fair -- or could you comment maybe about the target companies? Is it still in the range of 200 to 400 trucks? Or could you even look at some larger size acquisition given your very strong balance sheet at year end?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Yes. So we actually have done the math at this stage. In Q3, we're 200 to 400. I would say now after Q4, with the balance sheet ratios that we currently have, we could hit somewhere around 500 trucks. So we could effectively buy a company that is mathematically up to about the same size of Titanium. Titanium is almost 500 trucks. So we could buy another company that's also 500 trucks, which means we could technically double in size. We could double our trucking company with 1 acquisition and still stay within balance sheet financial covenants.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And given, right now, there's kind of some softness in market conditions, what would be your comfort range in terms of net debt/EBITDA, if you would, let's say, make a big move?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again, 3:1, that's kind of the comfort zone. Even if we went slightly over that, I'd be comfortable under the right conditions. I think that all depends on the opportunity, right? If it's the right opportunity, the right acquisition and it's the right fit, and then if we can see synergies with the right circumstance, then we could go over knowing that the strategy of purchasing that company would generate a debt repayment on a post-acquisition basis.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And of course, just quickly, the net debt-to-EBITDA is without the effects of IFRS 16. So we moved to $30-some-odd million regarding to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. Got it. And looking at Truck Transportation, could you comment a little bit about the growth expectation for 2020? Maybe also in terms of CapEx, how many trucks could you be able to -- would you be able to secure, let's say, in 2020 and how we should be thinking about CapEx and maybe growth expectations for this segment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So our sales team, they're pounding the pavement hard. There's a lot of activity going on there. So we're very confident that we are budgeting at this point in time, anywhere from 25 to 30 company trucks, and we'll be able to confidently grow that. And usually, when we grow company trucks, we like to grow by the same number in new operators, so the equivalent. So in other words, if we're going to grow by 25 to 30 company trucks, we're also -- we also believe that we can grow by another 25, 30 owner-operator trucks. So that's approximately some -- or anywhere from, let's say, really a minimum of 40 to 60 trucks of growth organic this year in the trucking space.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you remind me how many trucks did you add on both side in 2019, Ted or Marilyn?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In 2019, we bought approximately 19 -- what did we buy, about 19? Or was it 23?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23. Sorry, 23. Yes, we bought 23 trucks. So we had some organic growth. But remember that 2019 was the year that came after 2018. So we've got a little bit of an interesting anomaly. But nonetheless, we still were able to grow in terms of volume.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We still had net growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we had net-net growth in terms of truck and driver head count. So that was very positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Benoit Poirier, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - VP and Industrials, Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial Products & Special Situation Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great color. And last one for me, if you look at free cash flow for 2020, could you talk a little bit about, assuming, let's say, no M&A, where would you deploy the free cash flow? Would it be the geared toward debt reduction? Or should we have further share buyback in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we would continue to pay down debt and continue to make sure that we are well equipped to be able to execute on a transaction but at the same time, again, we would buy back shares opportunistically. When the price is right, we buy shares. When it's a little too expensive, we're paying down debt. So I'm sure, from that point of view, we try to make sure that we cover both sides.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) [Mike Holm] with [Collus].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ted, you characterized 2019 as a challenging year, both today and in prior quarters this year. And yet, when I look at your 12-month free cash flow, you generated about $18 million in free cash flow. If I just use your closing stock price yesterday of $1.53 to calculate market cap, that's over a 30% free cash flow yield on equity over the last 12 months. That's tremendous. I mean, everything else aside, that's tremendous. So just to a prior CapEx question, 25 to 30 trucks. Can you remind me our cost per truck approximately?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So you're still today buying trucks at roughly $170,000 to $175,000, and you could hit close to $180,000, if you tack on some additional warranties, that's kind of the price. The OEMs are coming out there right now with some slightly cheaper pricing. But I think what might happen is if the Canadian dollar erodes a little bit due to the oil price, then that's going to offset the price reduction. So you're always in and around that $170,000-ish range, say $175,000 per truck for round numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. So CapEx would -- if that were to happen, CapEx would rise versus 2019 or at least organic CapEx. But that said, when you look out to your list of potential M&A targets, do you actually see acquisition candidates that have either a last 12-month free cash flow yield of 30%? Or more importantly, pro forma an acquisition after synergies, do you see yourself achieving that kind of 30% run rate in terms of the M&A universe right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, off of that, no, because we are -- in terms of our acquisition targets, we are not seeing the same kind of free cash flow that we can generate. We're a really good company in terms of how diligent we are with improving our balance sheet. With that said, can we achieve that targets later on down the road? Yes, because we would restructure how they would spend their cash flow and put it -- simply run it the Titanium way, right? So at the start, I would say, yes, our free cash flow to erode a little bit after the acquisition, but I'm confident within 6 to 9 months, we would be able to achieve that same kind of diligence in spending our capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So just to be clear, just to be clear, pro forma after synergies and whatever other changes you make, you think you could get those targets to around 30% on a pro forma basis. Is that fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we can because one of the things that we do is typically improve on the efficiency of our technology, so technology is a big one. And because we've made the investments in the past, and we've got a team here that is involved in innovation and in technological development, we would be able to utilize that already paid for investment in any acquisition that we were -- we would be able to, call it, close on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that's typically been our experience with previous acquisitions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's really about scaling technology across your target, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So just following that train of thought, Alex, can you remind me what your current liquidity is in terms of undrawn credit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Undrawn credit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have quite a bit of available credit at this point. And it's quite a large number. In terms of undrawn credit, we have -- I think it's disclosed in our MD&A as well. It's -- we have a lot of room in terms of acquisition. It's over $65 million. But if we need to immediately spend it on on a cash basis, we have almost $50 million to spend right away. And in terms of room, we do have over $65 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I looked at your last quarter, I hadn't looked at what you published last night on SEDAR, but I think I saw $26 million in undrawn at September 30. So I just want to kind of get an update on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kit Fu Chun, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A lot of the lease, it's more related to equipment lease and equipment financing. So in terms of acquisitions, that would be more close to the number that I just talked about.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$65 million?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What's currently approved are just basically -- they're preapproved facilities. But then over and above that, our ratios will allow us to exceed an additional $65 million currently.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Just one last question and switching gears a little bit. As I'm sure you're well aware, one of your large U.S. peers, XPO Logistics back in January announced they had hired Goldman to explore strategic options for virtually all their business units. I think there's only 1 or 2 that are off the table, but everything else is up for review. And as you know, like you, they have their freight and logistics business combined. Their rationale is that they are not getting an appropriate valuation in the market. And I would tell you, by the way, I literally just, 5 minutes ago, calculated that they have a last 12-month free cash flow yield of around 10%, so even though they're not happy with their valuation, it's a whole lot better than yours. So suffice to say, they are being aggressive, if you will, in looking at the option. So just without going to specific, just help me understand, everyone else on the call, if you would, on a high level, in general, what you see are the advantages and disadvantages of having a freight and logistics business combined versus 2 separate entities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's really interesting, actually. And you know what? I love that question because what I really like about our hybrid is that the 2 businesses are almost like mirror images of each other, but they are completely offsetting in terms of their sign curve. So logistics tends to be more of a canary in the coal mine. And the 2 sort of work opposite. So as capacity, we expect to tighten gradually over the rest of this year, logistics gets the benefit of that early on, and they're nonasset-based. So you're going to get the -- that critical mass benefit of an increase in margin without an immediate of increase in G&A. So you increase margin, increase EBITDA right away. And then the beauty with that is that you're kind of creating virtual capacity.

But then at the same time, you also need your, what I always call the GIC, which is your trucking, right? Your treasury bill, right? It's not a high risk, high flyer, but it's sure and steady. The contract rates will start to improve again, and customers are going to want to make sure that they're securing capacity for 2021. Again, the record low orders of new Class 8 trucks as an indication. The used trucks right now that are all over the auctions, that are flooding the auctions. I've talked to some people from out west, and it's -- there's a ton of equipment out there as well that's getting liquidated. So eventually, people run out of capacity. And this thing is going to turn around. Coronavirus eventually will get under control. It doesn't do well in the heat. So I think it's going to slow down by summertime.

So I think that the 2 work really well together actually, when logistics slows down -- just like the C.H. Robinson results, right, they took a massive hit, they had to drop their prices, right? Those -- that article was a few weeks ago. So they took a hit on their margin, but then, eventually, that's going to come back. And eventually, trucking will also then benefit from the tighter capacity, rates go up and there's more demand for trucks. And then the brokers then are starting to chase capacity with carriers. So the 2 were kind of offsetting each other. And it's a great model from the point of view of both our balance sheet and our income statements.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marilyn Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - COO & Secretary [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I'll just going to add quickly to it. In terms of customer demand, that's where the blend of the 2 sides of the business is really important. No one trucking company can manage all the freight that's out there for any one customer of size, you do need a blend of both. So this allows you to have a full transportation solution where logistics seems to be more technologically developed at this stage in the game in terms of integrations and connectivity that customers are looking for differently than on the asset side of things just because you can see more money on the logistics side of things sizings for technology and innovation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call back over to Ted Daniel for final remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Daniel, Titanium Transportation Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. Regardless of the economic climate we operate in, I have no doubt that with our strong team, Titanium will continue to grow and succeed. Thank you, everyone, for joining our call this morning. We appreciate your interest in Titanium. Thank you.

Operator [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes the Titanium Transportation Group's Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.