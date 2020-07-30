Edited Transcript of TRN.MI earnings conference call or presentation 29-Jul-20 2:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Earnings Call

Rome Jul 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Agostino Scornajenchi

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - Group CFO

* Omar Al Bayaty

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - Head of External Communication & IR

* Stefano Antonio Donnarumma

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Enrico Bartoli

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - MD

* Harry Peter Wyburd

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP and Junior Analyst

* Sara Piccinini

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Stefano Gamberini

Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Terna First Half 2020 Results Presentation. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question in the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. And now I would like to hand the conference over Omar Al Bayaty, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Omar Al Bayaty, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - Head of External Communication & IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Terna First Half 2020 Results Presentation. It's my pleasure to introduce you, Terna?s CEO, Stefano Donnarumma. Stefano, the floor is yours.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the First Half 2020 Results Presentation. Last May, the AGM appointed the new Board of Directors with Valentina Bosetti as the Chairwoman and myself as CEO. I found a very solid and healthy company. We drive the competencies and the morale, which will continue to grow in a sustainable way as it has done in the recent years.

In these first two months, I have met a very motivated management team and colleagues that I would like to thank for their support. Together, we will do our best for Terna and its stakeholders. I strongly believe Terna is a fundamental asset for the country. And therefore, I am very proud to lead such a strategic company. We want to enhance the Terna center role in the energy transition, while contributing to the (inaudible) to our investment with a constant attention towards value creation and our stakeholders.

Now before starting to analyze the figures, I would like to share with you a snapshot of the main achievements of the period. As shown in the chart, regarding domestic regulated activities, we can confirm no relevant impact coming from the COVID emergency. With the full restart of the main cost action sites. Moreover, important facts forward have been done in terms of authorization procedures in order to accelerate our investment. Regarding the nonregulated reconsolidated Brugg cables for which the closing was signed at the end of February, concerning international power lines in operation in Brazil and Uruguay proceeded in line with the expectations.

Finally, let me remind you that in June, we paid $16.53 per share as a final 2019 dividend. It is vigilant to underline that during the COVID emergencies, employees' health and safety have been a priority for Terna. Indeed, the Terna company introduced all the necessary measures to guarantee the continuity of the electricity servicing for safety. This will be the case also in the future. We have started a process here in safer interaction of our employees in the offices.

After this introduction, let me start with the presentation with the latest trend of the electricity demand in Italy turning to the next slide. In first six months of the year, due to the lockdown measures imposed by the COVID emergency, national demand was 144 terawatt hour, 8.9% lower versus the same period of the last year, when national demand was about 158 terawatts. Mind that in April, we adjusted the strongest decrease. With minus 17% compared to April last year, slightly recovering in May and June with the minus 10% and minus 15%, respectively.

Let me also highlight that in the first six months of the year, variable sources covered 40.5% of the demand compared to the 55.5% in the corresponding period over the last year. Concerning national net total production, this has stood at 151 terawatt hour with a strong increase registered in solar and hydro production, which grew by 9% and 8%, respectively, versus the same period of last year, confirming the strong growth trend for venerables already highlighted in the past month. Despite the challenging situation of -- on the electricity market caused by COVID, then I was able to manage the grid, ensuring a high-quality of service and security of supply for panel users.

Now let's move to the main figures of the period. In the first six months of the year, group revenues and EBITDA were up by 8% and 4% respectively, which means 85 and 15 million higher than last year. Moreover, we reported a group net income of $378 million, 11 million higher versus last year - versus last year, while group CapEx stood at 421 -- sorry, $428 million, 80% more than the first half of the last year, confirming the strong CapEx acceleration even in this complex (inaudible). To support this CapEx acceleration, our net debt stood at EUR 8.85 billion, versus about $8.3 billion at year-end last year, fully in the -- fully in line with our expectation and following the usual seasonality effect. Now I will leave the floor to Agostino Scornajenchi for a deeper analysis of the two years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agostino Scornajenchi, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - Group CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Stefano. Good afternoon, everybody. Let's now start with revenues analysis at Page eight. Total revenues in the first six months of 2020 increased by 7.8%, reaching $1183 million, up by $85 million versus the same period last year. The growth was mainly attributable to regulated activities, which contributed for more than $20 million. Moreover, mind that from this quarter, we consolidated the newly acquired Brugg cable, a leading operator in the underground cable sector for which the closing was signed at the end of February.

Let's now go into the details of the regulated and nonregulated revenues evolution moving to the next slide. Regulated revenues reached 1,025.20 million better than last year. The increase reflects charge evolution driven by our investment activities, while other regulated revenues increased by $9 million. Mainly as a consequence of higher revenues related to the quality of service. Nonregulated and informational revenues reached $158 million, about 70% higher than last year. This growth was mainly due to the integration of Brugg cable and the higher contribution deriving from private interconnected projects.

Now let's go to operating cost analysis on Page 10. As shown in the chart, total operating costs stood at $307 million, 22% higher than the last year. The increase was mainly attributable to group consolidation and to tenacious volume dynamics, partially offset by lower costs related to quality of service. For a deeper analysis of the group OpEx components, let's turn to the next slide.

Starting from regulated operational expenses, we reported $197 million, substantially in line versus last year that's tied to the strong increase of our asset base. Nonregulated and informational operating expenses amounted to $111 million, $49 million more than last year, mainly due to Brugg cables' integration. Net of this perimeter effect, nonregulated and international operational expenses registered an increase of about $7 million, showing the cost dynamic fully 112. Let me now analyze EBITDA moving to the next slide.

The above-mentioned effects, group EBITDA reached $876 million, $30 million better than last year. For registered positive EBITDA contribution, both com regulated and non-related and international activities, which grew by $14 million and $16 million, respectively, versus last year. This increase was mainly attributable to higher regulated revenues as well as the contribution coming from group cable acquisition.

Let's now have a look to the lower part of the profit and losses, turning to Page 13. Depreciation and amortization amounted to $302 million. The increase versus last year was mainly due to the impact of new assets becoming operational in period. As a consequence, EBIT reached $574 million, $16 million higher versus the first half of 2019. We reported net financial expenses of $29 million, substantially in line with the same period of last year. Taxes stood at $165 million with a tax rate of 29% on average, almost in line with the same period of last year. Consequently, the group net income reached $378 million, $11 million higher versus the same period last year despite a higher depreciation and amortization level led to the mentioned acceleration of investments.

Moving to capital expenditure analysis at Page 14. For the first six months of 2020, total CapEx amounted to $428 million, 8% higher than the same period of last year despite the extension of the main construction side as a consequence of the restricted measure linked to the COVID-19 emergency, and confirming Terna grid ability to pursue its objective despite the critical situation. Indeed, we invested about $401 million in regulated activities. Among the main projects of the period is worth mentioning enables our rationalization, the validation of synchronous compensators and asset renewal.

The non CapEx categories, the belt on CapEx stood at $141 million, which means 35% of total regulated CapEx. Asset renewal and efficiency was $191 million, to 48%, while defense CapEx was $69 million, representing the receival of 17%. Nonregulated and other CapEx stood at $27 million, which includes capitalized financial charges and other investments. Regarding net debt and cash flow finances, net debt at the end of the first six months of 2020 was $8846 million, $588 million higher than 2019 direct level, mainly as a consequence of the CapEx consideration made on the national agreement, the final 2019 dividend and taxes paid in June, and some regulatory pass-through items.

Let me confirm that on the working capital side, we registered no relevant delays on cash settlement, there was no issue with bad debts. Moreover, the delta working capital increase shown in the chart was related to the increase of service market payments connected to the applied evolutions, that will be we absorbed in the coming months. Let's now make a deeper analysis of our debt file on Page 16.

Our best management approach is staying and keeping a high level of efficiency in a solid financial structure, potentially mitigating any potential financial risk. Indeed, at the end of the period, we registered a fixed over floating ratio on gross debt of about 8% at an average ratio of 4.5 years. As a consequence of the proactive debt management activities delivered, cost of net debt at the end of the period remains in line with year end 2019.

Finally, let me just remind you about Terna's rating confirmation made by all the main rating agencies and the renewal of the $8 billion EMTN bond program. Moreover, just three days ago, we launched a new rate bond dressed to institutional investors for a total amount of EUR 500 million and an actual cost equal to 0.78%, the lowest ever non Italian corporates for a green bond and for issues over 10 years, demonstrating Terna's leadership role in sustainable time. Now before to start the Q&A session, let me leave the floor to Stefano for his closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

After having illustrated the strong set of results for the period, let me conclude my first results presentation as the chair with some closing remarks. Firstly, Terna's folks will continue to be domestic or activities to further enforce and give an increase in Terna's leading role in the energy facilitation process in order to generate greater value for all stakeholders and for whole account.

Moreover, thanks to our managerial effort, we will ensure that we will maintain the company's low-risk profile and preserve our solid financial structure. Despite restrictions imposed by COVID emergency, we can confirm all our targets. I am sure that our strong commitment and efforts here will guide us into a future growth and allow us to face all upcoming changes. Indeed, we are already working on the new strategy plan that we foresee to present in the last quarter of this year. Thank you for your attention. We are now ready to open the Q&A session.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you so much. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin our question-and-answer session. If you wish to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. If you wish to cancel your request, please press the hash key. And once again, please, if you wish to ask a question, press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. Thank you so much. So, the first question will come from the line of Harry Wyburd from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Harry Peter Wyburd, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP and Junior Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q I've got three. So firstly, on CapEx, you kind of alluded in the press release to an acceleration in CapEx and the revision for the long-term plan. What kind of time frame could we have on that? I mean, typically, you update the market in spring or in March time. But I guess things are moving very quickly with the crisis and of course, with the European stimulus. So just interested to know, if you are indeed going to raise your CapEx, how quickly could we get an update on that?

Second question is just on the sort of mechanics of increasing your investment. Obviously, there's a big push from the top-down from Europe to increase investment, clearly, from Italy as well that you operate in a permit driven environment and a lot of these permit and license and some decisions are taken very locally. So, do you think the permitting process in Italy can keep up with the desire to raise investment? And will you be able to get the necessary permits to significantly ramp your CapEx any further given that you've already ramped up significantly in the last couple of years?

And then third question, just very broad-based on the strategy. I think under the previous CEO, there was quite a strict policy on international investment. And you're kind of unique now in that you're one of the only one out of your peers who have sort of avoided having massive adventures in the U.S. or in Latin America or even in space for some of your peers. And I guess that purity of earnings is sort of showing in so far as you've had a very good earnings trajectory this year, and there's not many things to worry about in your numbers. So, I'm interested to know, do you think that, that sort of strict discipline on basically limiting your footprint in foreign markets is going to continue? Or do you think there might be a change on that front?.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A So, starting on the CapEx acceleration. First, my first consideration is that as you can -- as you may understand, during this spring, we had some difficulties to proceed on our CapEx activities regarding the stop of activities coming from the emergency, COVID emergency. But our organization was able during the last two months to start again with all the activities and to accelerate week per week and at the moment, we are more than 100% in terms of product production activities, productivity of investments.

My opinion is that we will be able to arrive in the end of the year in line with prospective of investments. And I think that this opportunity for us to accelerate investments will be also used in the planning of the new program for investment because the needings in our country and for this kind of network and also by considering the needings of the energy transition period will allow us to consider also new investments and possible acceleration.

Also related to this topic, it's important to -- it's important to consider the authorization process. In this period, as you probably know, in Italy, the government is working on simplification decree. And we consider this -- this is an opportunity for us. We want to approach to the new planning also by considering a short time, shorter time to implement investments. So, it's an opportunity for Terna. Regarding international activities, at this point, we are going on with the normal activity and program and process. There are some opportunities, but our position is, in any case, to stay at a low capital level and low-risk profile. But in the meantime, it's interesting to proceed with our program.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Enrico Bartoli from Manifest.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Enrico Bartoli, MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - MD [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q First of all, I want to wish good luck to Mr. Donnarumma for the new adventure. Three questions from my side. First of all, on the nonregulated revenues, there was a very sharp increase in the contribution in the second quarter. You highlighted that this is partially due to the consolidation of Brugg cables. If you can give us some details about the contribution of Brugg to revenues and EBITDA and also elaborate -- give some details about the evolution of the other nonregulated revenues in the quarter. And if this trend can be assumed also for the next quarters?

Second question is regarding the debt. Mr. Scornajenchi highlighted the success of the green bond. If you can update us on the cost of debt that you expect for the full year. And if you think that the credit markets in this moment would provide additional opportunities for Terna to optimize the cost of debt.

The last one is on the working capital that evolution that you highlight in the presentation. I was wondering if this $400 million increase in the first half is going to be partially resolved during the second half. If you can provide some details on the evolution by the side as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agostino Scornajenchi, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - Group CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A If I may, Stefano. Thank you very much. So, let me go ahead and start from the first question you raised about the integration of group. So, we acquired this company in 90% stake of this company doable again, is it leading the leader in underground cable sector, expert in design and development, let me say, manufacturing, installing electrical cables and joints of all voltage level and accessories. So, you immediately understand the level of synergies that we can squeeze with the integration with Terna that does an increasing needs in terms of installation of this type of infrastructure. And let me provide the first of a kind integration of the sector between DSO and the cable manufacturer.

In terms of figures, the contribution from look, of course, came from the level of revenues that looking of a company with an average of $100 million more or less of yearly total revenues. So, what you see in the first half 2020 figures, is more or less 50% of this, plus the fact that we also reassessed the value of the price. We acquired the company at a very competitive price. So, we also performed the first stage of PTA of purchase price allocation process with a slightly positive contribution in our accounts. This, of course, will continue for the rest of the year, let's say that this integration was already included in the guidance we communicated to the market.

Regarding the green bond and the evolution of the net debt, I think that we can confirm what we already said at that in March we have an average cost of debt of $1.4 million on the business on horizon that is confirmed. And for 2020, we expect something in the region of 1.2. Finally, regarding working capital evolution, it is a consequence of the evolution of the energy market in the particular framework of the COVID-19 emergency. The cost of balance of ancillary services increased also in order to provide services and real-time services, especially MST in a very complicated scenario. And as you know, this kind of costs are charged and can turn on this first stage and on second stage Terna (inaudible) scope and also payment to the system.

So now we have a slight increase in working capital that will be 100% absorbed, let me say, between the end of the year and the first quarter of 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And as a reminder, please, if you wish to ask a question, press star one on your telephone and the hash key to cancel your request. Once again, please, if you wish to ask a question, press star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And the next question comes from the line of Stefano Gamberini from Equitasim.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Gamberini, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q A few questions, if I may. First, regarding the situation of renewables in Italy. The Minister of Economic Development underlined some difficulties in the situation in terms of authorization for renewable. And now the rate is in the region of 500 megawatts per year versus 4,000 megawatt required by EU targets. Could you help us understand if the situation is changing in some ways. Also after the publication of the simplification decree or how you can stimulate this new installment of renewables. Also to justify the acceleration of your future CapEx in connection?

The second, regarding the request from retailers, which are protecting against the rules, which forced them to pay taxes and fees for the networks, even for the unpaid deals? Do you see some risk of integration from the regulator in the second part of the year? And the third, coming back on this simplification decree and the new rules that were introduced, you underlined that there is a shortage period right now to get authorization, is this significant and relevant for you? And in particular, I'm interested to understand if we can expect some step ahead in the authorization of the new interconnector between Italy, Sicily and Sardinia that should arrive at the end of your business plan?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Okay. To first question, I can give you my impression. Then we will see if in our next strategic plan, we will try to consider this aspect. Terna may have a role in terms of enabler of this venerables development. But it's really important to -- well the plan with the authorities, which is the new approach on authorization. You are right, it's important. My opinion is that it's important to create a critical mass in Italy on this topic. So, we will see which kind of opportunity we can catch on this.

Then I can give you also a short answer on simplification process. It's in line with what I said before. But we are also giving some suggestion to the person that inside the government has to decide and stop like every companies are doing at the moment. Because what I can say is that in Italy, at the moment, regarding a great infrastructure and important investment planning, everybody feel necessary to simplify this process. It's important to start again with economy and with production activities. So, I think that something will happen really in the next months, and we are ready. We are ready.

For the second question about the risk for our revenue, I can -- yes, let me confirm that also from a financial standpoint, the level of resilience of Terna is impressive. We expect on a monthly basis, the cash fees in the region of $161 and $30 million, that has been paid on time, even in a very complicated scenario. Let me remind you that the energy authority issued a specific resolution at the beginning of the emergency, confirming that the transmission tariff is to bite low. And this is what happened. So, we have not arrived that any kind of delay in the cash ins from the distributor, and we do not expect any kind of delays even in the coming months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, we have last question from the line of Sara Piccinini from Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sara Piccinini, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q I have two. The first one is on your CapEx. We have seen some interventions in the last two months regarding the rationalization of the network with the new underground cables. Can you elaborate on the rationale of these interventions and if they will bring any cost efficiencies? And the second question is a general question is how do you see the development of hydrogen together with electricity networks? And would Terna be interested in any international project?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Regarding the underground cables, sure, it will be a topic on the plan also because it's a meaning of the territory and an opportunity for us. And regarding hydrogen, I think it's speaking like an engineer, not like a share of Terna. It's clear that it's an interesting opportunity for energy market, storage market and so on. I think it's absolutely necessary to stay in this game. Terna is not also in the future is not the main player for this. But in any case, it's important for the system to stay in this game.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So, we have no further questions at the moment. So, we will conclude the conference now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni - CEO, GM & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Okay. Thank you to everybody for your attention, and see you. Bye.