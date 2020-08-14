Edited Transcript of TLGO.MC earnings conference call or presentation 22-Jul-20 10:00am GMT

Half Year 2020 Talgo SA Earnings Call

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID Aug 14, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Talgo SA earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Alvaro Segura Echaniz

Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director

* Javier Oriol Piñeyro

Talgo, S.A. - IR Director

* José María de Oriol Fabra

Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alex Nieberding

Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner

* Alfred Glaser

ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Beltran Palazuelo Barroso

SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager

* Jose Maria Canovas Garcia de Blanes

JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Analyst

* Pablo Cuadrado

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

Presentation

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [1]

Hello, good morning. Thank you very much for all the people who has joined

us for the conference. This call is aimed to present and discuss the results obtained in the first half of 2020.

For this time, José María, CEO; and Alvaro Segura, CFO of the company, they will go through the presentation. And at the end, as we usually do, we will open a Q&A session and to clarify all questions you may have.

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [2]

Thank you, Javier, and good morning to everyone. Due to the current situation, we would, firstly, highlight the impacts of the outbreak on the business performance and the mitigation actions taken into place, aiming to provide you with visibility over the current status. Then we will get through the results for the first half of the year in detail.

Firstly, I would like to highlight the strong commitment of the company with both the company employees aiming to protect their health and society in order to fight towards the mitigation of the outbreak. To this end, the company has launched cost-wise measures for internal monitoring, protect and supervise in order to mitigate any health risk.

In addition, Talgo has undertaken actions, offering from the beginning all resources that Talgo can offer to the authorities. This commitment is also reflected in the cost-wise measures implemented in all business units in order to: on this hand, protect our employees and ensure most adequate conditions to continue working normally; and on the other hand, adapt financial structure and operations to the challenges generated by this situation.

However, COVID-19 has impacted our business performance during the first half of the year, mainly within the maintenance business line due to the significant reduction or even stoppage of the commercial operations undertaken by our clients. Operations are expected to resume progressively in the following quarters, although the uncertainty is still high as it depends on the medical evolution and clients' operational capacities and decisions.

Regarding the commented impact we have registered, it is worth noting that Talgo enjoys exceptional position to successfully overcome an economic downturn due to the existence of our resilient backlog with significant projects that ensures our strong industrial activity for the coming years. On top of this, our deleveraged balance sheet with an outstanding liquidity position guarantee an adequate performance of the business in the long term. In this regard, net debt remained negative as of June 2020 with EUR 23 million of cash position.

The impact registered, therefore, is mostly reflected on the P&L, where despite the noteworthy increase in revenues during the period driven by higher manufacturing activity, EBITDA margins dropped to 6.7% and net profit went to negative. In this regard, we expect margins to recover as maintenance activity resume normal operations.

Getting to more detail and regarding manufacturing activity, outbreak impact was reflected in certain slowdown due to the supply chain disruptions in the main manufacturing projects and lower productivity ratios. On top of this, factories remain closed from March 30 to April 13, driven by the measures implemented by the Spanish government. As a result, clients were duly notified, reporting the expected impact on execution we disclosed. And strong work has been done in order to adapt production lines to the identified supply delay. However, Talgo started to recover normal manufacturing pace in June, getting back to normalized levels of production and therefore obtaining more visibility over the projects' expected performance.

Regarding maintenance activity, has been more impacted since mid-March, given the temporary freeze of commercial activity registered by our clients. Specifically, maintenance activity in Spain has decreased by almost 80% while all the significant markets, like Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan, stopped all operations. As a result, Talgo implemented temporary suspensions of employment for employees in Spain and Saudi Arabia. Although in case of international markets, cost savings were quite limited.

As of today, services are already on the recovery as is the case of Spain and Kazakhstan, where the clients already started to resume operations. However, and aligned with the manufacturing business line, the visibility we have as of today is quite limited as maintenance recovery will totally depend on the capacity of our clients to resume normal commercial operations.

On the overhaul and heavy maintenance activity, projects are currently registering similar performance to manufacturing projects. And therefore, we are already working in order to recover normalized levels of activity. Lastly, overhead services as well as engineering activity of great significance, mainly for the initial phases of recent awarded manufacturing projects at Deutsche Bahn, Denmark or Egypt, are performing well as remote working measures have been successfully implemented all through the company.

Main measures undertaken by the company comprised among others. Firstly, all those measures are aimed to protect company employees, including diagnostic tests on the entire workforce and all medical equipment needed to ensure employee safety at office and plants. In addition, we have invested in IT equipment and developments to implement remote working for all susceptible employees. Regarding operations, management has made significant efforts with successful results in order to adapt the production line to the supply delays while recovering productivity ratios.

From a corporate standpoint, OpEx is being monitored, aiming to reduce expenses. On top of this, Board of Directors decided to reduce the salary of all members by 50% for the year, including Chairman and CEO. From a financial standpoint, although the strong balance sheet of the company, we are undertaking cash protection actions, seeking to optimize inventories, delay of nonessential CapEx, refinancing of 2020 debt maturities and increase of available credit lines.

In line with aforementioned commitment of the company with society, Talgo has intensively worked with public organizations, aiming to offer solutions to fight against the outbreak. In this sense, Talgo has made donations to research entities with objective to contribute preventing the spread of the virus. Talgo has supported public research organizations seeking active solutions related to the transport of people and also providing solutions, such as medicalized trains for Renfe in order to enable great transport of patients in Spain.

Getting to operational performance in more detail. The order intake reduced to -- amounted EUR 134 million in the period, mainly comprising of the project awarded in Denmark for the manufacture of 8 Talgo trains. Such award states a new milestone of the company's competitive advantage through the delivery of efficient and customized product. With this award, Talgo continues its geographical diversification and its consolidation in the European market.

On top of this, and regarding the current extraordinary market situation, Talgo has continued to work on an active pipeline with diversified and high-quality opportunities. We have submitted offers with value amounting about EUR 5 billion. All-in, the company actively monitors over 50 accessible opportunities worldwide, where Talgo could market its solutions. All commercial activities follow the company's strategy based on reaching new geographical developed areas with both existing and new products and service offering while maintaining the original Talgo selective approach, limiting the participation to offers with attractive margins, acceptable cash flow profile and strict legal conditions. We confirm our position in this regard and our will is to be consistent with it.

As a result, backlog remained high with over 7x backlog-to-revenue ratio at EUR 3.3 billion, out of which manufacturing scope reaches over EUR 1.2 billion, representing stand-alone 2.6x the last 12 months' revenues of the company. On top of this, maintenance activity currently being adapted to clients' requirement recognize revenue visibility in the long term, supported by long-term contracts with consolidated clients and increasing fleet.

Within the manufacturing projects, Spain Very High Speed project is fully involved in manufacturing and assembly phases. This project is stated as the main revenue contributor for 2020 and 2021 and first deliveries are expected for 2021. In addition, the delivery of this project will significantly increase the installed base in Spain to raise maintenance revenues from delivery onwards.

Uzbekistan project is also on manufacturing and assembly phases. The project is in a good path to reach on-time deliveries by 2022. Deutsche Bahn, DSB, Denmark and Egypt projects are under engineering phases prior to start manufacturing and assembly-related activity from 2021 and with deliveries expected for the period 2022 to 2024.

Regarding the ongoing overhaul projects, all are performing in line with rest of manufacturing activity, impacted by operational disruptions, although it's currently being adapted to the current situation and with COVID-normalized space. We expect the company to deliver a good result on these projects and continue growing within this segment.

On the other side, maintenance activity has been strongly impacted by the outbreak. And given the high weighting of this activity in the overall revenues of the company, such impact has been of great significance for the business performance in the period. Besides the impact registered to date, Talgo expects to continue executing maintenance contracts for over 2,800 rail vehicles, delivering best-in-class reliability ratios, backed by over 70 years of deep experience and know-how in the industry.

Subject to non-potential variations, we expect gradual recovery for second half of 2020, reaching full normal activity in 2021. On top of this, the commitment with clients through the post-sales is of high importance. In this sense, current manufacturing backlog is expected to raise the maintenance growth, driven by the new deliveries coming on the following years.

Let me now hand you over to Alvaro to take you through the financials in more detail.

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, José María, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Going to the financial highlights for the period, Talgo registered consistent revenues in the first months due to a stronger execution of manufacturing projects, leading revenues to EUR 217 million in the first half of the year.

COVID-19 impact was reflected in mixed result, depending on the business line. On the one hand, manufacturing activity registered a slowdown activity in the second quarter, although the results of the measures implemented started to be noticeable by June with the productivity recovery and the subsequent degree of progress improvement in our projects. On the other hand, maintenance activity drop resulted on quarterly revenue below the beginning of the year's expectations. In addition, there's still uncertainty coming from this activity, lead us to be cautious and not provide revenue forecast for the year-end.

The outbreak's impact on the result is mainly reflected on the business profitability for the period, having deployed the adjustment in EBITDA to EUR 14.7 million with a margin of 6.8%. The operation profitability obtained [cost recovery] on the following: first fleet higher costs on the manufacturing projects due to the lower productivity ratio and COVID-related to the adaptation of all operation in the supply delays; secondly, even with the flexible cost structure of the maintenance business line, a sharp drop in revenues do not imply a proportional growth in costs. And therefore, margins suffered temporarily until either the activity recovers or the business unit gets restructured, which is not considered appropriate as activity and subsequently margins are expected to recover, getting back to the pre-COVID levels.

Moving to balance sheet. Working capital performed over the period in line with normal project execution, where the increase of inventories reflects the ongoing activity and phases of the projects. Among the main manufacturing projects, Spanish Very High Speed project is stated as the main driver of working capital streams for the period 2020 and 2021. The Germany DB project will also drive working capital growth in the following years, although existing options to advance collections through the AAD financing structure will thus optimize the working capital profile of the project. As of June 2020, working capital increased to a sustained level, reaching EUR 91 million.

The net debt of the company remained negative in the period with EUR 23 million of net cash position and EUR 291 million of gross cash position by June 2020, thus providing the company a solid balance sheet. On top of this, Talgo has moved the maturity profile with only 33% of the financial debt maturing on the following 2.5 years and EUR 145 million available [bank via] annual credit lines. Therefore, we must underline that suitable financial structure of the company has highlighted the over EUR 350 million of exceeding financial capacity. Nevertheless, Talgo will continue with its strategy to protect cash, given the business uncertainties and the objective to leverage on the strong cash position to finance current and future projects.

On the cash flow side, registered free cash flow was the outcome of mixed results. On one hand, our lower manufacturing activity [clearly] in both in working capital-intensive phases resulted on less cash required while the lower maintenance activity generated less EBITDA and therefore offsetting the positive impact of manufacturing. Regarding the CapEx, cost-cutting measures also affected investment, specifically those not considered critical for the year 2020 over ongoing projects. As a result of all of this, negative free cash flow of EUR 35 million was registered during the period. Such negative variation, however, was partially offset in the bottom line of the net cash flow due to the refinancing of 2020 debt maturities.

Now I hand over to José María go through the outlook update for the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, Alvaro. Regarding the outlook, in March 2020, Talgo withdrew the guidance given for the year 2020 due to the disruptions generated by the COVID-19. Given this still existing uncertainty over the future economic and market dynamics and its impact on the maintenance activity, we will not provide a new guidance in order to not provide misleading or inaccurate information.

However, we believe that the excellent situation of the company, supported by a sound financial profile and resilient backlog, comprising high-quality projects with no risk of cancellation identified as of today, allow us to execute with success the projects on the backlog. On top of this, the encouraging market trend supports the company pipeline and provides a strong upside [operation] to continue enhancing business future growth. With all of these, we reiterate our positive perspective on the medium and long term based on a resilient business model to grant a sustainable growth of the business.

With that, ladies and gentlemen, we conclude our presentation. And Alvaro and I are pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) The first question comes from Pablo Cuadrado from Kepler Cheuvreux.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pablo Cuadrado, Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have three or four questions, if you don't mind. The first one will be more on the financial figures. I want to understand, it seems like there is a big jump in the D&A, roughly 40% year-on-year. And I wanted to understand if there is anything explaining this because, I guess, IFRS 16 changes are not meaningful enough to explain this increase in the D&A. Probably, there is a provision there. If you can clarify that, that would be great.

Second question will be on the pending signature of the maintenance contract with Renfe, which has been already out there for a while. I remember, we discussed this in the past and you were reassuring that it was just waiting for the right moment. But clearly, the world has changed. And right now, the usage of the fleet is changing. If you can clarify a little bit, when do you really expect to have this signature? Or if there is any idea that this signature at some point will not happen and therefore will not be included in the backlog? Third question will be if you can give a little bit more details on the EUR 5 billion of portfolio in terms of bidding some tenders that you have right now in place and if you can give a little bit more details on the locations and timing for the potential awards.

And the last question, which is probably the most tricky, I may confess, is on the margin side. Clearly, there is a massive movement between Q1 and Q2 from margin moving from 13% to almost 0 or slightly negative. And clearly, we have all the impact in Q2 on the lockdowns and on the manufacturing side, 15 days of the factory totally shut down. And as you explained also on the maintenance side, business suffering from disruption. But to be having a Q2 with no margin, is this explained basically by maintenance or it's basically both activities suffering and not having positive margin? Because my understanding would be that on the manufacturing side, you are starting to recover and therefore this should be a positive margin, which will imply that you are having actually losses currently -- operational losses on the margin side and the maintenance.

And clearly, you have hinted that it's very difficult to know what clients are going to do, your clients when they are going to start to use the fleet. You have hinted that in 2021, you're expecting some part of the recovery. But for the minute, would you expect that you are going to have such a low margin at least in Q3, considering that still you are having a low activity, particularly on the maintenance in Spain with, I think you mentioned, just 25% of the activity currently in place?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Pablo, thank you very much. Taking your first question, the [depreciation] increasing is due to the bad debt, the [bench] provision and also the increasing of depreciation for the IT CapEx.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Pablo, this is José María. Thank you for your questions. Now regarding number two, you were asking by when do we expect to sign the maintenance contract. This is, let's say, on good progress. I cannot tell you the exact date, but everything has been settled with Renfe. So we expect to sign them in the coming days or in the coming weeks, but everything as agreed. I think that both parties were not in a big pressure due to the fact that trains will not start commercial operation until the end of 2021. So we still have plenty of time anyway. To your question, we expect to sign very shortly.

Regarding number three, you were asking whether we could give you more detail on the pipelines -- well, not the pipeline, but the submitted offers that we amounted up to EUR 5 billion. Well, not probably that. We have an important offer submitted to U.K. some days ago, which is the biggest offer we submitted within this amount. Then we have also submitted an offer for Sweden. We have offered -- we have also made an offer for -- 3 different offers for Renfe, one for the power heads as much as 26, another one for the high-capacity regional trains, quite big as well, another one for the, what we call, regional trains for Renfe as well. And then we have minor other offers that we have submitted. So all of these basically amounts to the EUR 5 billion offers that we have already submitted.

And the last one was related to the margins of the Q2. I would say that the impact has come from both activities, much lower activity on the maintenance side, almost -- I wouldn't say 0 but 10%, 15% compared to normalized activity in terms of maintenance. As you can understand, as we announced as well, we did establish a temporary layoff. But we have certain fixed costs that we have assumed. And that's what creates a negative impact, specifically on the maintenance side. Regarding the manufacturing or production, as we have also informed, we did have a close or close of the factories more or less 10 days during the period of April 13 or -- yes, between 14 until the end. So that was 10 days, more or less 10 days closing.

And on top of that, we have all these, let's say, problems with the supply chain deliveries, suppliers plus loss of our productivity. I mean closing a factory for 10 days with a big amount of absentees due to this COVID was also difficult to put into normal pace once we reopened them. We still have certain projects with the suppliers. Of course, things have changed and has improved a lot compared to what we lived in April and May. I will say that the impact comes from both activities, of course, much more impacted by the maintenance. The manufacturing that we managed to produce or to manufacture that are at medium, I would say, pace but with a loss of productivity and many issues and many problems with the supply chain.

For the next future, for the next incoming months, we continue to say that we cannot provide a guidance as we do not know what is going to happen in terms of the pandemia. It's going to go back, it's going to come back, it's going to go over. Operators are the ones that have the final decision, whether they increase the ramp-up of the fleets on operation. In Spain, basically we are more or less in the 30%, 35% use of the fleet. The rest, 65%, is not used yet. Whether that will happen in September, October is something that we don't know. They don't even know. So that's why we cannot provide any kind of guidance because it was totally -- it would be totally inaccurate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question comes from Jose Maria Canovas from JB Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Maria Canovas Garcia de Blanes, JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know you are not providing any guidance, given the high level of uncertainty. However, it would be useful if you could give us some color on what we shall see as regards to working capital and CapEx for the coming quarters. Are you delaying all non-core CapEx for 2021? Or should we see this figure increase over the coming quarters? And then same with working capital, should these working capital needs increase as you start progressing on your manufacturing activity? So all in all, maybe if you could point what should we expect in terms of net debt for the year-end. Do you still expect to post a net cash position? Or would it be possible to see a net debt figure for the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jose Maria. Depending on the evolution of the current situation, lower manufacturing activity has a positive impact in the working capital while the lower maintenance activity generates less cash, therefore, offsets the positive impact of the manufacturing activity. In any case, it's important to highlight that the possibility to use the available AAD financing structure within the DB project, and we believe we can optimize the working capital of the company. In respect with the CapEx question, we would like to delay all nonessential CapEx for the year. And we decided to analyze at the end of the year if we need to assume again this CapEx or not. And then it could be at the end of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Maria Canovas Garcia de Blanes, JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe if I can follow up on what you said as regard to the financing structure of the Deutsche Bahn contract. Would you rather use this financing structure in order to avoid entering into a net debt position before year-end? Or will you just go into -- I mean why are you not using it yet this structure? Is it because of the financial cost? Or I just want to understand where we should be in the following quarters. I mean my thoughts would be that as manufacturing activity starts recovering, working capital needs will be higher while maintenance activity, although it is already recovering, you might do it progressively, so at a slower pace versus manufacturing, which could lead to increasing working capital needs and increasing leverage levels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If we include the working capital, probably that we enter into a net debt. In any case, the decision to use the AAD is a strategical decision. We decide at any moment if we enter into the AAD or not. But it's [true that] probably we enter in the net debt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question comes from Beltran Palazuelo from SANTALUCIA AM.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran Palazuelo Barroso, SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for the hard work in these difficult times. Also, thank you for all the employees that have been working hard. I have two questions. One regarding maintenance. My question is with your conversations with the clients, what is the time lag when they ask for the fleet to be available until the fleet really starts functioning? And then at the end of the day, it doesn't have to do with passengers but with availability. So what are the conversations, for example, with your Spanish client? I suppose there has to be more frequency in summer. There's no plan to increase availability from 35%. And then for example, you mentioned in Saudi Arabia, currently it's in 0. What are your conversations with that client?

Then my second question is regarding balance sheet. A perfect example of alignment of interest of the major shareholder and management team was the past buyback that are very happy about it. Going forward, it seems that the market doesn't really understand your business model of recurring cash flows. So what is your plan now that you -- the P&L only can improve from the second quarter? What is your plan to really make the current market value be more close to the really intrinsic value of the company?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran, thank you. This is José María. So as I mentioned before, regarding the maintenance and what are the conversations that we have with clients, for them, it's even difficult to establish by when they could increase the fleet. So they have 2 facts in which they are highly dependent. One is the demand coming from the passengers. I would say second one is who has to take the decision. So it's not even on the hands of Renfe in this case. So Renfe basically depends on the Ministry of Sanidad and Fomento. And those are the ones that make the decision whether to increase the fleet or not.

We know that the demand has increased on these days, mainly due to these holiday months in which we are entering now. It's growing. But again, the number of trains that are on track today, it's quite limited. And we don't really have any visibility as Renfe doesn't have that visibility, either. We might think that depends on how the pandemia evolves. So who can answer the question, what is going to be the case in August, September? Are there going to be a new, I do you say, focus or (inaudible) or not? Who knows that answer? Nobody knows it. So it's difficult to establish any projection or to have any visibility. We have no answer on how this pandemia will evolve. So that's the main criteria.

Regarding Saudi, you mentioned Saudi. Saudi decided to stop the fleet already in March 15. It seems to me that they are planning to open in September, but again depending on the pandemia. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, they closed March 15. They reopened again in June with a relevant amount of the fleet. But now there's a second focus of the pandemia, so they reduced the fleet again. So it's a big, I would say, mess with no visibility at all. We hope this pandemia will end one of these days, weeks or months. And then we're pretty sure that we go back to normality in terms of maintenance. But that's all we can say now. So not even our customers, the operators really have the key of the decision in order to increase or reduce it.

And second, you were asking what we're going to do in your opinion. You're saying that the market doesn't understand the company or how we're doing all the projections or the valuation. What we can do with these specific times in which we are suffering, not just us but all the companies, all the industries, all the world. The main question is when we'll get back to normality? I think that all the analysts has -- have anticipated, let's say, what will be the outcome due to this pandemia. But again, things has not been -- has not end yet. I repeat the question, when we are going to go to back to normality and to the back [realignment] pre COVID? And as long as we don't know the answer, it's difficult. I don't know. I mean, it's the market. We're just telling that very important for us. We have not seen any proof or any potential cancellation of the contracts that we are under execution, which is very important.

On top of this, I can anticipate and say that regarding the pipeline, those new contracts, those tenders that we have offered already, what future [paradigm], it's very attractive, it's growing. Message coming from Central Europe, that they most probably they require additional fleets and additional investment on rolling stock class infrastructure. It's a reality. I think that the trend, as you have seen in the press, media and communication has many advantage versus other way of transport, not just only because we can protect better the passengers but because also we do care much more about the -- we are much more eco-friendly compared to other way of transport. So all in all, we believe the train for the future is in a much better situation and as much more than this than other way of transport. So that's why we believe in the near future, we are optimistic, and we believe that the industry and the sector will be growing as we expected, even during the pre-COVID era.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beltran Palazuelo Barroso, SANTALUCÍA Gestión S.G.I.I.C., S.A. - Equity Analyst & Equity Portfolio Manager [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is when -- in the -- regarding the market understanding your company, seeing that your company versus your peers have much higher visibility in terms of a recurring revenue. When I see your stock versus all your peers, it seems that it suffered much more. So my question is now that you have a little bit more visibility that even though in the second Q, you have, let's say, 0 EBITDA, but you're not burning cash, if you take out the working capital thing, is there any plan to, I don't know, give the market more visibility on your solidity of your contracts, future contracts on maintenance? Or at the moment, the only plan is to execute what you have in your hands and let the market decide?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[It's really the same]. I mean I don't think -- there's nothing else we can tell to the market. I think that we are following and we're doing the proper things. We have changed, as Alvaro mentioned during the presentation, certain parameters, like reducing the CapEx, non-core CapEx activity, reduction of also overheads, reducing cost that were normal in pre-COVID era. And we will continue approaching the different projects in which we are involved. And as a main criteria and main, let's say, focus right now is to protect the cash position. We believe that we have a strong, very positive cash position, which is an advantage or a great advantage either to do -- look to the future with much more optimism. So we mentioned what is our cash position, plus the actual debt position, both long-term debt plus credit lines. So we believe that we have enough cash plus loans to face the next future, no matter how pessimistic that future could be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Alex Nieberding from Conduction Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd also like to thank you for the hard work. And I'd also like to say that the market notices your 50% remuneration cut. It is an important signal for your solidarity with the other shareholders. So my questions, a quick question for -- first, I didn't see EBITDA by division in your presentation. Do you not report that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't break down EBITDA per division. We don't look at this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Fine. Then on the maintenance demand, can you -- I just have a few more questions to help me understand how this works. The first one is it seems that there's a contractual obligation, but it's not a take-or-pay-type situation. And it seems to be highly dependent on either hours or actual work done. Could you tell me a little bit about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are in a situation which we have not lived over the last 100 years, I would say. So there is contractual obligations for which usually we have different parameters with the different customers in different markets. In some cases, we charge like per kilometer; in some others, per train; in some others, per day, so different formulas. But what has not been foreseen ever is this pandemia. So we only charge to our customers whenever the trains run. So in these specific or special conditions, as you can imagine, trains are not running. Of course, we have certain fixed costs that we have to assume plus also we decided to have this temporary layoff. And also, we are trying to discuss with the operators how they can help us to pay their part for the fixed cost. As you can imagine, if we are losing revenues and profit, imagine our operators like Renfe, all the big operators that they are not making a single euro from their passengers because they are stopping even more than us. So it's a question of talking with them, negotiating with them and expecting that we pass through this pandemia the sooner, the better.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You mentioned that in Spain, the fleet utilization is down by about 80%. That tells me that the actual schedules have been reduced. We're not talking about passenger numbers, we're actually talking about the number of trains still running. Is that right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So since the very beginning, they reduced to 15%. Now since June, they decided to increase the number of trains into operation. And they roughly reached the 30% fleet running as of today. But it's the trains we're talking about, not the (inaudible), not the passengers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not the passengers. Okay. But will it not be the case that Spain will require social distancing on trains? And I would have thought that even as the passenger numbers recover, which you mentioned they are with the holiday season, of course, as those passenger numbers recover, won't train operators like Renfe be required to provide even more capacity in the COVID period than in the pre-COVID period, which would be good -- obviously good for your maintenance business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But as I mentioned before, I mean, it's not even Renfe the ones that can decide whether they put more trains into operation or not. They highly depend on Ministry of Fomento, on the sanitary authorities, to which they have to request whether they should increase the number of trains in operation or not. Also, what they state to us is that the demand has grown but not as much as the pre-COVID level. So we are still far away from that demand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But then in regard to my question about the space for the passengers on the trains, do you have any information or sense that the passengers will require more space?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Look, just for your information, we have been studying with the state that the space per passenger in the trains is roughly 1 square meter. That's an average. The space on the trains is roughly 2 square meters. So authorities has allowed to reach the maximum capacity on the trains 100%. And the same policy has been applied to the train, I would say, in Europe basically. So due to the fact that we have double the space on the trains than on the planes, that's what we believe, people using the trains are much more protected than people using the planes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alex Nieberding, Conduction Capital Advisers - Founder and Partner [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. My last question is regarding the safety aspect of the job that you perform. I understand that many trains have been taken out of service in the COVID crisis because of reduced demand. Even though they're not running those trains, time is passing and they need maintenance. Is there no aspect of needing to maintain the trains even though time is passing and they're not running? Or do you believe that it is truly the case that you take the train off the tracks and it is as good 3 months from now as it was the day you mothballed it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. When you have a train stop for more than x days or weeks, they do require some kind of very light maintenance. We call it (foreign language). That needs to be contemplated also in the contracts. And for that purpose, we also contact our customers to allow us to do that evaluation. Of course, they allow us. But on top of that, we want to collect that cost. But again, it's not a relevant figure. We do have to take care of the trains. We cannot just leave the trains on the depot and not taking care of them. So we have the kind of program of hibernation. And now we are trying to collect from our customers because it's contemplated on the contract. But again, it's not that relevant, it's just to protect the evolving stock.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Alfred Glaser from ODDO BHF.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alfred Glaser, ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions for you today. One is regarding the cost reduction measures that you have been implementing in Q2. How much of these measures would you expect to be really permanent? And how much would be just temporary and will have to be reverted over the next quarters? And then I have a second question on your profitability. In Q2, you had an adjusted EBITDA, which was very -- precisely EUR 0 million. And if I understand properly your explanations on maintenance, light maintenance, you have been actually loss-making in Q2 in this business. So I was wondering, how much revenues do you actually need in maintenance in order to get back at a decent profitability, let's say, roughly 10% margin, for Talgo overall?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, regarding the cost reduction that we mentioned before, some of them will be permanent or this, we will force it to be permanent. It's true that we have less cost in certain areas like traveling expenses, also less investment on the CapEx as well as on the OpEx. So we're trying to do [application] in order to reduce those costs at least for 2020 to try to compensate the lower margin. It's difficult to state which one will be permanent and which one will be just fixed for this era or for this year.

Regarding the low adjusted EBITDA for second Q and whether -- and how much revenues will require, I would say that based on the guidance that we provided at the beginning of the year but we withdraw, those are the levels that we expect. But usually, we don't -- as you know, we don't disclose. We don't give the breakdown on that sense. On top of this, even if we could -- or if we usually give these disclosed, with the lack of visibility that we have, it's impossible to anticipate what would be a real or an estimated projection for the year-end.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alfred Glaser, ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can I just ask for some additional points on this second topic? In Q1, you had something like 13% margin and then 0 in Q2. Assuming that you've just gone on the production side of new equipment, especially the AVRIL project as planned, how much of maintenance revenue would you need to get back to a double-digit margin? I mean the guidance you gave at the beginning of the year was in a very different context with different cost structure and, of course, with different demand levels. So my question is more oriented on what you see today and given that your manufacturing as such is back at a good utilization of capacity. So my question is really based on how much more revenues do you need on the maintenance side right now to get back to a double-digit margin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With -- as we mentioned at the beginning of the year with the guidance we provided, the margin was around 16.5% with a proportion of maintenance and manufacturing. In a normal period, we estimate that we can achieve this margin. But we can't have now any -- we don't have any visibility, more visibility to decide when and how we can achieve this kind of margins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Jose Maria Canovas from JB Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Maria Canovas Garcia de Blanes, JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, I have some connection problems and I got out of the call, so I couldn't hear your answer to my follow-up question. If you don't mind, if you could repeat your answer. The question was basically whether you will use or not the financing structure within the Deutsche Bahn contract before entering into a net debt position. I'm sorry about that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No worries. We say that if we don't need the cash flow, we're going to use the AAD. And in any case, the decision [this initiative] is a strategic decision of the company [then you know it].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We believe it's much more efficient to use our balance sheet to finance at this stage the German project and not using the AAD formula.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There are no more questions in the conference call. We will now proceed to the questions received in the webcast platform.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. We are going to proceed now to read the questions we have received through the platform. These are written questions. And we will then proceed to answer] them one-by-one.

The first one, coming from [Francisco Lopez Posadas], who says could you please comment on the company prospects on India, particularly in the near term, the report for qualifications for private participation of the operation of passenger train services in the country?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. Good question. And actually, we are involved in that project, in that process. We learned that India has decided to open a tender for different concessions, as much as 5 different concessions. There are big companies in India that's so interested to participate in those concessions. Our scope in that particular project will be to provide the rolling stock to the different concessionaires. It's quite interesting for us. That's why we had dedicated resources in order to learn much more about what could be the target for us. We know that, in any case, well, this is much more attractive than those tenders that has been promised by Indian Railways. Due to the fact that it will be private operators, we believe it's much more realistic in the short and medium term. Again, we will become -- or we intend to become as rolling stock providers to the concessionaires. We would not participate in the concessions. We don't want to assume those risks, unless in India.

Total potential size of the project, as we have learned, is as much as 5 different concessions for up to a total of 150 trains. Important to remark that in order to be competitive for this particular project, we need to establish in India with a -- make an India strategy. Otherwise, producing the trains in Europe will not make us competitive enough in order to penetrate there. We are now involved -- I mean the RFQ has been published already for the concessionaires. And we believe that, more or less, we'll have to submit an offer by the last Q of 2020. First thing that we need to do, and we're going to do, is to analyze our capacity, taking into account that we will need to produce in India and whether we can comply and commit to present a competitive price that will increase our chances to be a successful partner of these concessionaires in the next future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, José María. The next question, coming from Nicolas (inaudible) from (inaudible). The following, can you indicate by how much maintenance revenues have dropped in second quarter and first half 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, Nicolas. As you may know, we don't provide any of this information. But in any case, what I can mention is that, as José María has said, starting in April, all the maintenance in Spain has dropped up to 23%, more or less. In case of Saudi Arabia, it's 0. In case of Kazakhstan, in April and May, it was 0. In June, it was around 50%, 70% of the fleet maintenance. In case of Uzbekistan, April and May, 0 and in June, around 70%. And with this, you can understand that the production revenues was practically around 15%, more or less.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Alvaro. The following question is from Stefano Girola. Question is can you give us some information concerning the maintenance margin evolution? So I think that we have already answered a question related to this. So we can consider it as already answered.

And the following comes from Iñigo Recio from [GVC]. The question is follow-on, which is percentage of activity of maintenance in Spain, Kazakhstan and Saudi that we expect for the second half of the year 2020. I mean we could quantify in more detail what kind of cost [overruns] have -- did Talgo have in the second quarter of 2020 to make EBITDA going to the negative side? And if this is -- you think in the third quarter, this could perform in the similar way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Some part of the question was answered before. There was a percentage of activity in Spain, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia in the past. In the future, as José María explained before, we don't have enough information. Even the operators don't have, at the moment, enough information to provide us with expectation of number of coaches in production or activity. But in the case of the margins and the extra cost in Talgo to make EBITDA negative was at -- as we have mentioned before, the revenues of maintenance was more or less 0. And the cost of some part of the maintenance, it was not sure because we need to maintain all [dealer] cost, all the people live in countries, except in Spain or some part of temporary layoff. And in Saudi Arabia, for the rest of the countries, we have to maintain the same amount of people and some part of the cost. The only cost that we had used was the dealer cost related to maintenance. And for the third Q, we don't have enough information. It depends on the evolution of the maintenance to have more to answer this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Alvaro. The following two questions come from Emmanuel Raymond with Nomura. It says 3.7% of the company's workforce affected by the outbreak. Do you mean 3.7% of your employees tested positive to the virus? If so, have they all recovered?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What we tried to explain -- what we state was the following. We have roughly 2,700 employees worldwide, out of which, during the last months, we have calculated we have 98 employees either with symptoms or with positive COVID effect. Most of them are basically concentrated in Kazakhstan and Spain. In Spain, we have 35, which is 1.8% of the total workforce, while in Kazakhstan, this figure jumped up to 14% during the last month. So all recovered? Of course, not. What we're saying is that we have 98 cases today with symptoms or with a positive diagnostic, which all in all means 3.7% of the total workforce. And unfortunately, we have one technician of Kazakhstan that passed away.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Following question also from Emmanuel was did you record a tax charge in first half 2020, given that you posted [a loss]?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. At the end of the first half of 2020 and following a conservative approach in the current situation related to COVID uncertainty, the Spanish tax group has not activated the closest [cash loss] generated in the period. And additionally, we have not recognized in the financial statements tax reductions. The tax expense, we have recognized the tax assets explained below will be tax income from an [anti-tax] expense instead of tax expenses. This is only a temporary accounting effect. As soon as the situation improves, we will recognize those tax impacts. The difference between negative tax base compared with the profit before taxes is due to the adjustments in the tax base calculation related to the profits obtained and taxes in other countries through the [branches].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Alvaro. And [another question] is also from Emmanuel is if we can explain -- if we can please explain again the increase on the D&A line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alvaro Segura Echaniz, Talgo, S.A. - Finance Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I explained before, it is due to the increase in the bad debt provision that we have entered, also in the provision for -- the provision of inventories. And that one is increasing in the part of the IT due to the last investments at the end of the last year, beginning of this year in IT and all the improvement in digitalization that allow us to do all the homework during this period.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Alvaro. And the following question comes from Francisco Lopez Posadas. It says if we could please provide some color on the approximate level of maintenance activity at which we would break even in the maintenance [division]. And at current maintenance activity levels are breakeven, I think we already answered this question, Francisco.

The following question comes from Ignacio Martinez of Fidentiis. It says if after the end of the share buyback program, what is going to be the shareholders' remuneration policy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

José María de Oriol Fabra, Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I will say that, that's something I would need to discuss within the Board. And today, as of today, we have not taken decision yet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Javier Oriol Piñeyro, Talgo, S.A. - IR Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, José María. I think there are no more questions. So we will end the call. And however, as always, you have the investor's channel. So in case of any additional questions, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you very much for joining us on the call today, and looking forward to speaking with you again soon. Bye.