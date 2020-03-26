Edited Transcript of TGR.AX earnings conference call or presentation 14-Feb-19 3:30am GMT

Half Year 2019 Tassal Group Ltd Earnings Call

Tasmania Mar 26, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Tassal Group Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 3:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Creswell

Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller

* Mark Andrew Ryan

Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Jordan Rogers

* Michael Peet

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director

* Paul Buys

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

* Paul Jensz

PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research

Presentation

Operator [1]

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tassal Limited 1H '19 Results Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mark Ryan, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [2]

Yes. Thank you for that, and welcome, everyone, to Tassal Group Limited Half Year Results. Andrew and I will be walking through the results pack and just doing a quick tight scan and then we'll get into some Q&A. So first, we go to -- under our highlights, Slide 3. It really was a pleasing result, and it's given us a really good operational platform for continued growth. And I think this is really important for all our customers, suppliers, staff, communities and shareholders. So then operating EBITDA were up 20.8% to $64.3 million; operating NPAT, up 22.3% to $31.7 million; our operating cash flow, really it was a stellar performance, getting that up to $79.6 million, so that was up 96.3%; and our operating ROA at 10.6%. The prawn earnings will come in the second half, so you'll see a better return on assets coming through. Obviously, the return on assets has all the assets to the prawns, but no earnings yet.

Just quickly on to Slide 4. We had significant growth in our salmon biomass and sales. Our harvest tonnage was up 16.4% to 21,710 hog tonnes, which is really pleasing given that our competitor might not even do that for the full year. So I think, that's really put us in really good shape. We made sure that we focus on our fish size 4.7-kilo hog that's allowing us to really optimize our sales mix and not carry fish too big into the summer period, which was something we did last year, and so we've learned from that not to do that. Sales tonnage was up 21.7% to 20,578 hog tonnes and live value was up 7% to $330.2 million.

So really, turning to Slide 5, what we are able to do is use our sales, pricing and optimizing the sales mix to offset any increased cost of goods sold, which we said that's what we would do. So in that table there, you can see we've been able to do that, and this is purely just salmon sales and cost. So we've been able to further optimize our margin returns from the salmon. If I look at the domestic market, we're seeing continued strong growth in salmon per capita consumption and pricing, which is seeing us getting a greater share of price. Sales volume was up 18.8%, sales price up 8.2% and salmon revenue up 28.5%.

If I look at Slide 6, we've utilized the export market in the first half. There were excellent pricing and excellent demand that was coming out of the export market. So our export is really focused on just that first half, not forecasting any material sales in the second half. And based on what we're seeing in the growth of the domestic market, we're thinking export for next year will come down, and there will be more -- with the mix more in now domestic market given that I don't think our competitors are growing that much in terms of biomass either. So I think, all in all, we seem in a really good spot for next year and allowed us to drive our sales in first half '19 with demand outpacing supply. We had a -- sales price improved 13%, and volume was up 28.3%. Revenue was up 45%. So really pleasing how the export market panned out. We're able to take our opportunity in a period that suited us. And again, next year, I don't think we'll be selling nearly as much in the export market.

I think what we had told you is we're investing in the right initiatives to support sustainable long-term growth. You could say we actually had a controlled growth strategy where we're using world-leading smart farming systems to actually grow our biomass. We've been the only supplier to actually grow biomass this year. So that was pleasing. We've expanded our eco-aquaculture program, and we've had federal government participation in that, which is good to do that with the federal government. We had a Well Boat scheduled for delivery in September 2019, so we're really looking forward to getting that in and we're exploring our new Multi-Purpose RAS Facility, and I'll talk a little bit more about that later.

Obviously, we had the acquisition of the Fortune Group prawn assets to underpin our next growth phase, allows us both geographic and species diversification. And as we've said previously, it's strategically compelling and highly earnings accretive.

So on Slide 7, we talk about managing climate risk. It is important, I think, to do that. We're seeing the summer water temperatures over that December, January period, pretty much in line with last year. The difference? Better prepared entering summer with proactive bathing. We've increased our harvest, so we've got frozen hogs to use in the second half of '19 for smoked salmon. And we have isolated larger fish into cooler sites. And since the start of February, we're seeing the water temperatures come considerably down. So that's been really pleasing. I think moving forward and you can see from the market briefing presentation in there that the actual mean temperature hasn't really moved much over the last 5 years. There have been some cooler periods and some warmer periods within that, but the overall mean is roughly the same. And what we're able to do is use selective breeding and modified farming technologies and practices, and again, geographic diversification to actually manage our harvest profile moving forward. So we're in really good shape.

So if I look at Slide 9, we really do have a strong platform in place. You can see we are successfully delivering on our core growth strategy. We're generating material increases across operational, financial, environmental and social parameters. So that's really pleasing. We've got a new growth runway with prawns, which is very exciting for us particularly when you go to a meeting with the Queensland government and you've got a lot of heads nodding. So that's always a good sign for us and something a little unusual for us given what we can sometimes experience down in Tassie. So that's exciting. We have favorable -- the favorable market dynamics in the first half of '19 materialized. And we're seeing that, again, in the second half. We've just taken another price increase in the wholesale hog market. So we're seeing some good signs domestically. We've had significant increases in salmon biomass growth and sales. And obviously, that positive pricing outcome is an offset to increased salmon cost of goods sold. And yes, pleasingly, we entered into 3-year agreement with some of our retail partners, so that we get some stability around pricing moving forward.

So I think what we'll end up seeing is a more gradual growth curve and sales curve for salmon. Obviously, we've had significant growth in the first half. So we expect that to normalize and still have some growth, but not to the same magnitude moving forward. And as we did last year, we had a skew of harvesting in the first half. For those who might have picked up that nuance, we were sort of 52%, 48% last year. We're seeing somewhere -- the consensus, I think, at the moment is 56.8%. So we think somewhere around that sort of number is about right for this year. And then we'll see material earnings growth coming up with prawns in the next half. And then given that it is 2.5x the EBITDA per kilo margin to salmon and also a 9-month growth time, we're putting in place some significant infrastructure now to have a really good and solid outcome from the prawns in FY '20 and '21. So really happy with how that's progressing. So I think, overall, we've just got this really well-balanced program. Our balance sheet is in good shape. Our cash flow, you can see we've got excellent cash returns coming up. We're investing wisely, and we have got strong demand for both the salmon and prawns. So we're in a good spot moving forward.

You flip -- turning to page -- Slide 10, which deals with our people. Most companies would say that is a good result from a TRIFR perspective. But for us, we're always striving to improve. So we're making sure our training and focus is to instill that philosophy and culture of 0 tolerance around medical treatment incidents. And we know if we take a lot of those manual tasks out of the equation and go more towards automation and Centralised Feed Centre and Well Boat, we'll be able to do that. So we've got a good plan moving forward for safety.

In terms of our planet, we're going to continue to collaborate with WWF-Australia moving forward. So that's a pleasing thing for us. Our big focus is really on reducing marine debris. It's something that we're consistently striving to do better on. And the thing we're working with the state government at the moment about and they came out yesterday saying from their review of the salmon industry they want to see it grow to a $2 billion industry. So effectively, doubling from where we are today by 2030. So we're undertaking some marine special planning to make sure that we're consistently engaging with the communities to grow in a sustainable way.

For marine debris, so if you just turn to Slide 12, we really want to get to less than 10% of debris that's collected by 2021 and those are obviously in areas that we actually farm in. So obviously, within the whole state, it would be significantly less, but within those areas we farm in, we want to get it to about less than 10%.

And then Slide 13, you can see like I think in our Hurricanes partnership, we'll go to Hurricanes tonight. Seeing the brand out there, I've got to say not that we chose the brand that we did for that specific partnership, but it does look quite nice on that purple background. So it stands out pretty well with that gray feedback from our retail partners and the promotions that they're running around that with our brands and which has, obviously, turned into a greater share of price and increasing salmon per capita consumption as you saw in the results of the first half.

So that's it for me for the moment. I'll hand it over to Andrew just to run through the financials and then, I'll quickly move through the balance of the pack and we'll get into Q&A.

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Mark, and welcome, everyone, to the briefing. What I'm going to do is just touch on a few of the high points over the next sort of half a dozen slides or so, just to sort of pick the eyes out of some of the numbers to give you a bit more flavor about what they all mean.

So in terms of looking at some of the data on Slide 15 and, in particular, at the operating lines, the operating NPAT that we were able to achieve of $31.7 million was a 22.3% increase. And pleasing thing for us, I think, as we previously articulated, we are in a time period where we have got higher costs that are coming through being released out of the balance sheet onto the P&L. So that's pleasing for us that we're able to grow the top line revenue at sort of just around that 24.8% to $326 million. So earnings are coming through at approximately the same rate. So that's pleasing that we're able to increment in terms of top line and operating NPAT, while effectively pushing those costs through to the P&L.

In terms of those numbers in the earlier slide, the cost of goods sold that we realized through the first half was at $10.89. The prior corresponding period was at $9.77.

Just wanted to touch on sort of briefly just an accounting issue. There's been a change to the accounting standard for recognizing revenue. For those that are sort of looking at the models for the previous year, you'll notice that the revenue that we reported in 1H '18 was a higher number than what's in this comparative number. We've been required under the new accounting standard for revenue to restate certain costs that were in cost of goods sold and we actually have to nip them off revenue. So there's about a $10 million adjustment to the prior period revenue top line number. There's a corresponding reduction in cost of goods sold. So in terms of all the metrics, with the EBITDA, EBITs and NPAT lines, they're unchanged. So it's really the optics around how you recognize revenue. So that will be -- that's a permanent change. And so we'll do the same in the full year for 2019 and then as we move on, that will become the new normal, if you like.

In terms of statutory results, you can see those there, they were also strong. Relative to the operating results, the increases were a little bit more modest at around sort of 15% or 16% across all of the metrics. The statutory results included a SGARA uplift of $3.3 million on a pretax basis. That's broadly in line with the previous half. One thing we do note, that those results will become more prevalent going forward. For those of you who love the SGARA accounting standard, which I know you all do, we also have a biological asset now in prawns. So the SGARA movement in the accounts will include prawns as well as salmon. And there is a small adjustment we made for prawns within that statutory line for the first half of '19, noting that, as Mark said, as we quickly escalate our volumes into commercial quantities through prawns, that number will sort of leverage up significantly, so, I guess, look after that once we go forward.

In terms of the statutory results, if you've seen the Appendix 4D that we launched this morning, you'll notice that we included in there all of the expenses that were associated with the prawn farm acquisition. There's a $1.7 million line in there, which is our expenses that have been reported directly through the P&L, and we've included those in our statutory results. Primarily, they relate to stamp duties. So we had to pay the Queensland and New South Wales governments stamp duties on those transactions. And there were a few legal fees in there as well, which really makes up the balance of those. So we have effectively flushed all those out through the P&L and recognized them in the statutory result, which again accounts for the fact that the percentage uplifts on a statutory basis are a little bit lower than the operating numbers.

Turning to Page 16 and just looking at the sales and the sales mixes there and just sort of adding a few more details. As Mark said, we had definitely very strong results in salmon sales. In terms of their split this year, we're at -- we're certainly front-end loaded with our export sales. So in terms of splits, we'd be down 27% of their volume in the wholesale channel for the half. We did 41% in retail and we did 32% in export. Certainly, you'll see those percentages shift on a full year basis as we have effectively exited our export program now. So there will be a much greater percentage of our total sales split between retail and wholesale in the second half of the year.

In terms of the domestic salmon revenue, that's up 28.5% year-on-year. And we sold 2,200 tonnes of additional volume relative to last year. And we received a price uplift across all of our domestic channels of 8.2% or $1.11 per kilo, which is a very pleasing outcome for us. In terms of the export program, that was strategically targeted, again, to move large fish. And certainly, as we have illustrated before, we do get some fixed-cost leverage out of that business by having a bigger denominator in terms of sales, biomass, which goes out to the export market. So even though we look at our EBITDA per kilos of export and they're a bit lower than domestic, we would suggest that the export program is actually paying for some of that. So in a true sense, the EBITDA per kilo is probably -- there is a little bit more in the export program than just the headline numbers. So it certainly adds some value to the program that we're running.

In terms of volumes, we sold an additional 1,500 tonnes over and above last year. The pricing was up 13% or $1.10 per kilo. Certainly, the global price was a little bit more favorable this year and a large percentage of our volume was denominated in U.S. dollars. And I guess we all check the exchange rates, and you'll have noted that at various points through the half, the exchange rate was much more favorable than it was last year, and we certainly took advantage of that as we moved through the half.

As we said before, there were no material export sales planned or actively being pursued in the second half of '19. So in terms of total volumes and percentage of total outtake for the year, that number will come down considerably by the time we get to the end of the full year.

Overall in terms of EBITDA per kilo, we were able to return -- this is for salmon only. We were able to return $2.98 per kilo. In the first half of '18, we returned $2.94. So a marginal increase there, noting on a much higher tonnage. In terms of the split between the channels, the domestic channel returned $3.53 for the half versus $3.60 last year. So almost in line with last year. And the export returns were ahead of last year. Noting those dynamics about pricing and exchange rates, the export market returned $1.82 versus $1.43 for the previous year. So ahead of $0.40 increment on the exports.

If we move across to Page 17 and just step through looking at some of the cash flow details there. As Mark said, we certainly had a step change in operating cash flow, up 96% to $79.6 million. And again, I think we probably flagged this at the full year that we certainly had a significant growth in our bio asset that was sitting on the balance sheet. And pleasingly, we've been able to effectively monetize that by selling those additional volumes and receiving a good outcome from that.

In terms of breaking that cash flow number down a little bit further, again, if you look at the cash flow statement that's in the appendix, you'll notice that there's a movement in tax year-on-year. So we actually paid around $11 million in tax for the first half last year. This year, for the half, we had a net refund position of $1.3 million. And when we move through the rest of the presentation, I'll just put a little bit more flavor around that about what that means. So certainly, that contributed to the uplift in the operating cash flow.

In terms of our capital program, I -- you can see that our investing cash flow was $82.5 million, and that really underpins our sort of long-term growth ambitions. And it includes the acquisition costs of the prawn farm, which when you add in all the expenses that we recognized, that was a $33.7 million outlay in terms of total acquisition costs for the Fortune Group. The balance of that number, which is effectively our existing programs that we're running, was $48.8 million for the half, that's certainly in line with the budgeted numbers that we've sort of put forward to our board. There's a combination of maintenance CapEx in there for the salmon program. There's also additional growth spend that we're funding on the salmon program, and we've got some splits noted on that slide. And you can also see there that we've also started to spend a little bit of money on the growth assets for prawns. So we're really at the beginning of that journey. And as we, in particular, remediate the Proserpine farm that we purchased as part of the acquisition, we'll certainly be spending the money in accordance with, I guess, our approved program and what we've articulated before. We had a $34 million budget over sort of a 2- to 3-year period to bring those assets back up to speed. So that program is certainly -- well, to the extent that we can get on that property now that the water subsided, I think, and a bit of rain up in North Queensland, that the program in terms of our timing and our expectation on how much it would cost to get those farms back up to spec is certainly within our current thinking. So that's all progressing according to the time line, which is really pleasing.

And in terms of Page 18, just looking at a couple of balance sheet metrics and looking at debt. Our net debt increased by [$30 million] only from June 2018, which obviously, included that acquisition cost of the prawn farm. That leaves us with a gearing position at the end of the half year of 19.8%. And the funding ratio when you add back in our receivables facility of 35.4%, we're certainly comfortable by delivering -- that we're able to execute and deliver on the programs that we're running.

In terms of -- from an overall banking perspective, the structure and the headroom and the tenor of the banking facilities all in good order. So our banking partners, Westpac, CBA and Rabo, are all very supportive. And we've certainly got what we need to be able to sort of run the business the way we want to. So that's very pleasing as a company that we're in that position.

In terms of operating return on assets, that metric continues to exceed our weighted average cost to capital and was 0.1% higher than the previous corresponding period. And as Mark mentioned before, at the moment, there's some timing around this. That's including the farm assets, so the prawns that we purchased, and we've yet to deliver any material earnings. So effectively you've got the asset base in there, but not the earnings, but they'll certainly come through as we work through the rest of the full year and in certainly 2020.

Just in terms of another aspect to the financials that we want to talk about, there is nothing specifically set out in the slides here, but we just wanted to talk about our dividend. So in line with our increased earnings that we're reporting and the strong balance sheet, our Board has recommended that we increase our dividend from $0.08 to $0.09 on an interim basis. So that's a 12.5% increase on a year-on-year basis. We've also activated our dividend reinvestment plan again at a 2% discount. We feel that, that offers [a huge discount]. I think it's a positive for shareholders to have the opportunity to either reinvest or just take the cash. So we'll have to offer that flexibility. We've had a strong outtake on that before. So we're happy to put that up again.

In terms of the franking on the dividend, you'll notice that the franking credits have reduced. So we franked the dividend to 25%, whereas the last couple years, the dividend has been at 100%. Certainly it's our intention to pass across all franking credits that are available to shareholders. The reason why we're not able to fully frank the current dividend is that we -- when we got to the end of 2018, we were in a tax refund position. So we're in a period where we effectively have an installment rate where you pay taxes. So by the time we got to the end of '18 and we settled everything up, we effectively were in a refund position. So we've got some of that, I guess, overpayment of tax back, which reduced the franking credits. We also had, I guess, a larger than normal claim under the R&D offset program that's available where you can get an additional tax benefit by having eligible projects under the R&D. So when you add those 2 together, that's reduced the balance of the franking account to the level that's allowed us to pay a 25% franked dividend.

Certainly going forward, as I said, it's certainly our intention to the extent that we've got franking credits available. We don't have any reason to hold them back, so we'll certainly just pass them all across. So as the mechanics of the tax evolve period-to-period and year-to-year, to the extent that we've got more or less franking credits available, obviously we'll pass that to the shareholders. So you'll see that frankly continue to move around a bit as we go forward. But at a point, it will certainly increment back up, I'm sure.

In terms of the last couple of slides there on pages 20 and 21, this -- again, there's some more sort of granular detail in there that are looking at sort of price movements over a 5-year period, and again, some metrics in there around some of the major drivers in our balance sheet. So I won't sort of labor on those too much. They're there for just some more information and transparency. And if anyone has got any questions on them in the Q&A, we're happy to go back to them and talk to them.

so that really rounds it out from, I guess, a top line financial perspective. And so now we'll move through the rest of the presentation, and I'll hand it back over to Mark. Thank you.

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Andrew. So I guess, in Slide 23, where we talked about the prawns, I guess, from the acquisitions that we've got and the licenses that have been approved to date, we believe we're capable of producing round about that 4,000-tonne mark. And then we think there's about another 215 hectares of potential development. So we think round about that 7,000 tonnes. We'll see where we hit from our overall acquisition of the Fortune Group, and we're targeting an annual EBITDA of $25 million within 3 years. So I think we're making significant progress towards that next year.

And our aspirational target, on Slide 24, is to get to 20,000 tonnes of production out of the prawns so -- by 2030, so that's a target that we've got out there and that's something we're very confident about being able to deliver on. And I guess the important thing is the Queensland government has already done all those special planning and has identified already 7,000 hectares of property on the coast to facilitate aquaculture growth or prawn growth in Queensland. So we're in a really good spot to access on our share there, which will get us to that 20,000 tonnes.

If I look at Slide 26, the feed center is really world class, and we're getting some really good results out of that, really pivotal for us in lowering fish growing cost, improving those environmental outcomes, really did help us with summer, improving safety outcomes and improving the fish health and welfare. That set us up very well. Our seal proof pens on Slide 27, we've really had minimal breaches to date by seals. And that's reduced risk to people, stock and wildlife. So we're really pleased with how they have been positioned.

On Slide 28, with the Well Boat coming in September, really it's about reducing mortality by being able to bathe fish quicker and in a better environment and so the temperature is controlled with RO plants on there, enabling bathing at higher energy. Those rougher sites, we managed to move the pens. So we just take the boat there. Increased lease optimization, we can have a quicker and more efficient bathing process so that the fish can keep growing in a better way and allowing transport of larger smolt to our grow-out sites from port, improving the lease optimization. So I think in really good shape there.

West of Wedge has been approved, so obviously, we think it will sit somewhere between 8,000 and 16,000 hog tonnes per annum ultimately, as it gets developed out. We've seen some good infrastructure out at the Faroe Islands that we're pretty confident will work at West of Wedge. So we're looking forward to getting out to the Faroe Islands shortly to catch some of that.

And we've also got some -- with West of Wedge, we've also got the ability to potentially participate in the [full year phased goal] of the federal government again around growing fish and exports. So we're looking forward to getting out into West of Wedge. We'll start to put some pens and nets in 4 different parts in the next little while just so that we can see how they track out there. We've obviously, with the remote feed center, we've got the ability to put cameras in and go through and bring the vision back to Hobart so that we can see how it's progressing out there.

One thing that we see as the clear opportunity is that multipurpose research facility, basically growing fish up to 600 grams. What it will allow us to do is while we have no new lease areas to put fish into, it will allow us to increase the size of the smolt and then get additional growth out of the fish for the time they're at sea. And as we get more leases, it will allo us to then pull back the excess smolt coming out of the facility and put more numbers to sea. So that gives us really good flexibility, allows us to sort of better balance out the H1, H2 at the moment. At the moment we're at sort of a 70-30 split. Allows us to move back to sort of a 60-40 split, which is better for the way we want to run the business and obviously facilitates new biomass and will also provide us with redundancy and risk mitigation so we can hold the smolt longer in freshwater, so better protection from seals and warm water in that particular site.

If I flip through now to Slide 33. We're really positive around FY '19, and we'll see another record FY '19 over FY '18. We've still got strong pricing, returns. Agreements with retailers are really underpinning our pricing for salmon in the next short to medium term. We're seeing from an international perspective and a domestic perspective demand continues to grow. So pricing is looking quite favorable there. We're seeing a more gradual growth curve, as we talked about, for salmon over the short term and we'll see much more steep growth curve of prawn earnings, obviously, coming through.

So basically, we see a high skew of earnings in first half versus second half. And as I said, for FY '18, we were sort of 52%, 48% in terms of our split on half-on-half.

We have positive fundamentals for long-term growth on Slide 34. We've got demand outpacing supply growth. It's a good spot to be in. Between the growers, they progressed better biosecurity, environmental management outcomes, been working hard on that as an industry. And that will improve

Husbandry in more sustainable growth platforms. And with the Tasmanian government coming out yesterday and wanting to support the industry with $2 billion and the Queensland government wanting to make Queensland the aquaculture capital of the world, I think we're in a really good position to have that risk mitigation and also growth through geographic diversification, also species diversification moving forward. So in a really good spot. And obviously, we've got a balance sheet that is able to support that.

So Slide 35, just finishing off on those fundamentals. We've got Well Boat coming. We've got the Centralised Feed Centre, which is effectively 95% of our pens are currently being fed through that at the minute. We're actively considering a Multi-Purpose RAS Facility. So that should into play hopefully in the next 6 to 12 months, starting the build process on that. And obviously, we've got a strong balance sheet to support our growth moving forward. So I think I can say from the operational cash flow we delivered in the first half that we've really got a solid platform to take forward.

So I'll hand over now to the facilitator and open up for Q&A session.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Michael Peet from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just looking at the biomass values up 7%, but just wondering what the standing biomass is in tonnes. Is that -- if the price increases, am I right in thinking that might have fallen a bit in terms of weight?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It has a little bit because we carried more through summer last year. And we're conscious of not doing that tonnage carrying it through this year. So we can't give the specifics because that's going to be a competitive number. But obviously, June could work out where we sit on that. But really talk about FY '20 from a salmon perspective, we're talking about potentially 1,000 to 1,500 hog tonne growth for next year. That will give you sort of an indication of where we're sort of going from a slower salmon buyer gain going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So FY -- where are you finishing '19? Plus 1,500?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is what we will harvest and sell for FY '20.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And just in the second half, can you bake what you did in the second half last year? Should we expect an increase in revenue tonnes in the second half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think what you'll see is you'll see -- I think we'll sell more in the second half than we did last year. But we sort of need to do that to continue our growth trajectory and also to hit consensus or beat consensus that sits out there at that sort of 56.8 at the minute. So for us, we'll see better growth than last year and better profit than last year. And we've also got the prawns to assist us in that regard.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And the costs are up about $1.08 or $1.20, I think, maybe from the slides. What should we expect second half costs to do?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll answer that one, if you like. What you'll see is if you look at the EBITDA per kilo, there's a couple of moving parts to that. So the costs, in their own right, will be higher, but the EBITDA per kilo will also be higher than what it was in the first half because we're moving back into it mostly. To be honest, we'll probably be -- our domestic sales will be greater than 95% of our total sales in the second half. And so you got a lot more value-added product in there, which is the more expensive product, in May. So you'll see a higher per kilo dollar return at the revenue line, but you'll also see a higher dollar per kilo in terms of cost of goods sold. So bulk size will lever up because of the mix in the channels that we're selling into because most of the product that we sell in the export market is fresh. But because we're moving back out at the export market, we'll actually see a higher EBITDA per kilo for the second half. So maybe the $2.98 million in the first half, our expectation is that for the full year we'll be north of $3 in terms of EBITDA per kilo, which means in the second half we'll outperform on an EBITDA per kilo, Mike. So does that make sense?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Got it. And just lastly...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just want to say just to sort of partially answer your other question as well. I know in your releases you were talking about 32,000 tonnes in terms of the full year outtake. We would certainly be ahead of 32,000 tonnes in a full year sense. So we've got a fair degree of comfort around that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Good. And just finally, growing conditions and temps, pretty much in line with other things. And jellyfish also, you mentioned a while ago blooms or anything like that, I mean, what else has been happening out there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, look, there's been some jellyfish that we saw in December and early January that put the fish out from trade for a period of time, so that allows then -- the water temperatures have come down nicely since the start of February. So we're seeing really good growing again coming in. So again, those sort of factors, water temps being not the most ideal water temps, but still the same as last year. And then jellyfish sort of curtailed a significant ratchet up in growth for the next year, but we're still going to get 1,000 tonnes, 1,500 tonnes, so that's still significant enough.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Paul Buys from Cr?dit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Buys, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quick one just to your outlook on the tonnes for FY '20. You called out earlier, I think, that export tonnes will be down. So I just want to get a -- I just want to try and put a context around that. I assume that they -- are you still going to do exports next year? Would you still be doing in the sort of 3,000 to 4,000 tonne mark, just to get an idea what you mean on exports going down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, I reckon next year probably a couple of thousand tonnes, Paul. 2,000 to 3,000 is probably where I'd sort of say it at the moment. Things can obviously change, but it's that sort of level for next year. So significantly down on this year.

:p id="141318204" name="Paul Buys" type="A" />

Okay. And then for De Costi and it -- I'm just sort of trying to back this up, so I might have got it wrong. It looks like De Costi EBITDA might have been a bit softer in this first half, I mean, I might have got that wrong. We just wondered what was happening for sort of overall comments on De Costi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I guess, De Costi per se, we don't -- obviously, we mentioned this before that it probably becomes even less relevant now because we were expecting the result of De Costi as a sort of a business in its own right because of the fact that we had an obligation to George. That obligation is now finished with 3 years left. So George has effectively received his entitlement under that earlier arrangement. So De Costi just becomes another strategic asset, I guess, in our portfolio. And so what we're really focused on is just -- what is -- I guess now what we've got is 3 tranches. We've got what does the salmon deliver to the business, what the prawns that we farm deliver to the business and what does other seafood deliver to the business because De Costi is processing -- buying and processing seafood and also it's processing a lot of salmon that comes up from Tasmania. So we're send salmon up there every day. So the strategy about how much salmon De Costi produces is a function of something that's under our control. So whether it does more or less, really it's what's best for the business. So I guess if you just look at the seafood numbers and sales between those results, the seafood revenue was a little bit down half-on-half year-on-year. Went from, I think, $41 million to about $36 million or $37 million. And that component of the business really primarily, there is some retail in there, but there's also a large percentage of the business that supplies the food service market in greater Metropolitan Sydney. So that's the piece of the business where -- not a huge amount of margin in that part of the business. So if the top line revenue has moved up or down a little bit, it doesn't have a material impact on the overall earnings of the business. So we don't really think about De Costi as what is that doing in terms of the entity in its own right because it's just part of the portfolio that fits the format that we use. Does that make sense?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Buys, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It makes sense. In terms of the -- in terms of your prawn EBITDA targets, just kind of interested to get a view on how you envisage the sort of the run rate building up over that 3-year profile to your target of $25 million, if it's going to sort of hockey stick towards the back end of that period? Or if it's sort of reasonably a steady increment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, I think what you'll see is the majority of that will come probably next year and then the balance of that in year 3 and maybe a bit more in -- we said within 3 years, that I can see from what we're saying. If we can get more growth in some of these approvals up on existing sites, then that will come a hell of a lot quicker because that sort of -- that $25 million is tied to that sort of 3,800 tonnes. So any more tonnes we do than that, that will ratchet up. So I think it'll be big step up next year. And then just depending on what then happens from an approval of licenses because again, what ends up happening is that we can actually build, hatch and effectively capture the sales and working capital benefit all in one year. Everything happens quite quickly with the prawn side of things, Paul. So it's -- that's what makes it such an appealing thing as well because we're starting all the rebuild of Proserpine in the next week or so. And basically, we'll be harvesting the stock 6 to 9 months after we finish the build on that, which will be probably by June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Buys, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood. And the -- in terms of the 3,800 tonnes, just to kind of aspire to understand what the market does to accommodate that, is that a grow-the-market 3,800? Or is it a displace offshore -- displace input 3,800? What needs to, I guess, happen from market perspectives in that regard?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What's been happening is over the last couple of years, there hasn't been much growth coming out of the prawn market. And what the retailers are sort of coming to is that they want to see the growth coming through. So what we're doing at the moment is talking to them about growing consumption, so doing a per capita consumption growth model like we did with salmon basically, so really focusing on retail growth and making sure that we've got stable pricing, good format for the prawns and then really using their distribution to grow the market. So if you think of a 60,000-tonne market and that it hasn't grown, none of the other aquaculture growers are growing, right? They've either got no cash or an inability to grow because they're utilizing all their space. We're seeing imports are pretty much limited to [pizza] prawns and that sort of thing. So, well, that's coming with a new offering to the food market with MAP and all that sort of thing, they're really excited about growing it. And if you think about it, it's not going to take much of the growth of the market. On 6,000 tonnes, talking less than -- on 60,000-tonne market, you're talking less than 5% growth to soak that up. So it's not a lot of growth. But I think there'll be a little bit of displacement and some growth that sort of balances that all through but very much predominantly retail generated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Jolyon Wellington from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon, before you get to the question, I think having read your research report, I think it will be remiss of me not to say happy Valentine's Day because I think a little bit of love needs to be shared because obviously, the love isn't there. So just happy Valentine's Day. Now you can then ask away.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And indeed, Happy Valentine's Day to you and Andrew and all of the Tassal...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They're all feeling your love, Jolyon. I can tell you that. You have a big heart. Put water in your glowing [face].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a -- [Ryan, for] this love fest back to the conference call, if I may. So I'd just like to just ask about the volume targets you're talking about. So you're guiding previously to 2,000-tonne growth from FY '18 to FY '19 previously. You've obviously gotten quite a bit ahead. You've already gotten nearly 4,000 tonnes of growth in the first half of '19.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the stock you recommend wants what we did for the half for the full year. Yes. So let's discuss food market dynamics. Is that where you're going with the question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It wasn't, but I think we'll touch on that. But just in terms of your full year growth numbers, is it reasonable to expect it to grow by 3,000 to 4,000 now, which would then give you a number of 34,000, 35,000 tonnes? Or like what are you -- what is your guidance for your full year volume number for '19, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What did you say in your note? What did you have in your note?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'm currently going for 33,000.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I think it will be slightly more than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. Okay, that's very clear. And then just in terms of strategically, I just wanted to ask about the timing of harvest. So it looks like you are sort of harvesting sort of north of sort of 60% of your full year production in the first half this year, indeed last year. You are kind of selling that into the export channel, which is -- it's obviously a lower-priced market. I just want to know what the rationale for that early harvest is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Man, I thought we've sort of gone through that a fair bit with you in those monthly I believe, but I'll take you back to the -- back to what we talked about previously was that with warm summer, we don't want to see much fish in the water and that we end up freezing down the fish then to carry forward for smoked salmon and this to be produced in the second half. So that balances out, not pulling forward neatly, and allowing us to keep the production running in a sustainable way. And then the export market is always the balancing market. Fortunately, this year our competitor went backwards by a significant amount, so that allowed us to sell more into the domestic market and to continue to grow that, but equally I think, over the next quarter because I committed to exporting as a big strategy that I think you were talking up in your notes. So I'm just trying to understand your questioning on that. Because I think, well, I know that -- and you were talking about how -- what a great strategy it was to walk away from export, retail sales and that we'll be well positioned in price and that sort of thing and we got some really good pricing out of exports these first 6 months. So again I'm a bit confused about your questioning.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, sure. I mean I guess what I'm wondering is you've moved to a few new production sites, and I'm just wondering whether those sites can produce year around?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we're saying we're going to continue to grow. So again I'm trying to understand your question. Look, our sales keep going up in biomass. Our competitors have come back in biomass. So I'm just trying to understand your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay, it sounds like it's a tactical move. Look I'll just move on to my last question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To grow. Isn't that what you want us to do, to grow?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, you do whatever you think is best for the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just on my final question. I just want to ask about the cash flow. Clearly strong cash flow number that came through. Just wondering, how much benefit did you get in that cash flow number from the increase in the receivables repurchase facility, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That went up by about -- Andrew please, can you answer that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It went up -- Jolyon, it went up from the previous half. So first half of '18, that facility was drawn to $74 million. In the first half of '19, at the end of December, it was drawn to $96 million. So it was a $22 million increase. In terms of the mechanics of what's funding that facility, the 2 main changes we've had in the funded receivable were we've increased our position with Woodward. We're doing national supply of fish to Woodward, whereas before Petuna had some of that contract. So all of the extra volume has gone into Woodward, it's funded under the receivables facility. And we're also supplying fish to [Steve Hawk], who are putting that fish into one of the branded labels in [towels], so modeling that facility. So there are 2 sort of discrete changes in I guess, customer concentration that were sitting in that receivables facility. So yes, in here we think there was an increase in that sort of $20-odd million. It's quite [silly] that facility. It runs sort of with the profile of our [port,]. So it sort of picks up in the first half and then it sort of drops away because in the second half, as the volumes come back...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, okay. And just on the mechanics of that, if that goes up from say $74 million to $96 million, is that -- does that come through the operating cash flow line?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Creswell, Tassal Group Limited - CFO & Group Financial Controller [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it does.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it's actually cash, a lot of sales are converted to cash.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jolyon Sinclaire Wellington, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just on prawns you talked about. You said $2 million to $3 million for the full year EBITDA of prawns. Are you changing that guidance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It will be slightly more than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Jordan Rogers from UBS Investment Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm -- so can I just clarify on the prawn side, just what the CapEx to get to that 3,800 tonnes, how much have been spent in that last couple of months in the year and how much is...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's $1.6 million has sort of been spent in the first 6 months. And then the balance of that program, which we said was a sort of a $34 million program, will be spent in the next period of time. And I'd say that, that was -- initially, we said that it will be over 3 years, I think that will be brought forward a little because I think what we'll end up doing is doing most of the prawns in that 3,800 tonnes in calendar year 2019, sort of a ongoing forward...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Is it fair to assume that] over the next 18 months, will that be good to ensuring...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, I think that's a fair assumption. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That gets you to 3,800. Then to get to be on that, is there any sort of larger pieces of infrastructure you need to add on? Or is it a...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, it's sort of -- well, we'll have the hatchery, we'll have the processing within that $34 million. It will really just be digging holes in the ground, quite literally and putting pipes and aerators and that sort of thing in there. So the sort of the large leaks, including -- the biggest item for CapEx for a prawn farm is really running the powering, that's the big item. And so once you've got the majority of that set up and sort of -- there's still cost to come sort of spread out from that, but not as much as sort of the first leak if you like.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So again from the 3,800 to the 7,000, I understand it's early days, but Mark, you ballparked $20 million or something.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, it's somewhere between -- if you said $25 million, then you're not going to be materially out of the ballpark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, right. And then around the -- just your comments on the RAS hatchery. If you're to start work on that in 6 to 12 months I would have thought you'd have like get land and approvals and stuff sort of ready to roll. Isn't that the sort of -- is it -- how can you get it up and running or started so soon?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think it's more -- when I say start, start to build. So rather than start getting products from it. You're right, it is a...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But even if they could start to build, so have you got a site?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, we've got a site in -- we have a few sites in mind. And because we are going to deal with this in the freshwater facility and not seawater coming in, it becomes a lot easier. So we think that the favorable prices will take somewhere between 6 and 9 months, I would say, in terms of EPA and various council approvals for [DAs] and all that sort of thing. And then to build it, you're probably building it out 18 months to 2 years. So it's probably, all out to finish, it's probably a 3-year. But it's a bit like we work with -- we started to put fish in there as we're building.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then with your comments around the recent threshold pricing you sort of flagged, how much that was?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We went to market at the start of the sort of -- into the first week of February with an increase and that was around about a sort of 4% increase. And we have yet to hear for now whether anyone else is going to follow that, but we've actually put our prices up on that. So we're just sort of seeing what happens in the wholesale market. So we've gone up and it just keeps selling well. So at the moment, I'm not sure what Strahan will do, but that's up for them. But at the minute, we're sort of saying we're selling well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jordan Rogers, [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then just a quick one. At the full year, will you guys be stripping out prawns and other seafood as a sort of separate segment where we can see the detail or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are going to -- we'll have to think about that, Jordan. Look, I think with that, we don't want to get into too much segment reporting in a strict sense of being sometimes a little bit of clarity around what we did with the De Costi acquisition. So to help everyone understand that a bit better, so I think we will do something with the prawns, particularly from an investor presentation point so that you can sort of understand what's happening with that and how it's progressing and that sort of thing, yes. I think ultimately, you'll get to the -- if we get to 20,000 tonnes and it's still 2.5 tonnes related to the kilo of salmon, then I think we'll definitely have to say it in that report. But I think in the meantime, we'll give enough color around it, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Paul Jensz from PAC Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark and Andrew, just 2 questions if I can. Firstly, just on the cost base of salmon. With the Well Boat and the move into West of Wedge and that sort of thing and the bathing and the selective breeding, are we still looking for, I suppose, a net reduction in the cost base?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think over time we should probably because you drop people and infrastructure out and the Well Boat comes in. One of the main things we're doing, the way that it is cheaper to do it apart from being a great way to facilitate biomass and that sort of thing. And from an efficiency point, the actual cost of it was significantly cheaper than doing it all how we do it at the moment. So that was -- so that -- yes, it should come down at a point. So we've obviously got to get it in and then get it working and then get a new [clock] where you have it from ready to go and you sort of see that. But the answer to that is yes. And I still think that West of Wedge, yes, from a capital point, it is a little bit more expensive to set up an operation like that. But I think from the operating cost, it still should be similar to the other sites. So you're not going to see more expensive pay or I don't think you're going to see any more labor or overhead per se for operating that site.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. So say it's about $11 of EBITDA to our cost base at the moment roughly. So you are saying that we can see that touching down to maybe $10.50 over time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Because I think where we want to get to is, and we've talked to that, this is ultimately getting to a $4 gross margin per tonne -- or to the kilo margin rather of salmon at a point. So that's -- still kinks to work through that. All of a sudden, that makes the day -- at the moment, we are using pricing to cover any cost increases. And then so what we're doing is trying to win the leases, we should see some more efficiencies come in with things like the feed center and also the Well Boat coming through.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. That's good talk about [clock] measures. Excellent. Now on to prawns. Just with the encouragement you're getting from retailers and the Australian consumers. Can you give us an idea as to whether you're going to move towards a -- are those an annual contract or you're going to get some 3-year-type contracts because you're putting in...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the retailers think that a 3-year agreements make a whole a lot of sense to them, and that's obviously something from the salmon because we give -- one of the big things that got them interested in salmon is then you're able to promote a price, an everyday price. It just allows our people to get used to that and to advertise around and market around it. So that -- I can say that we will enter into longer term like salmon arrangements with the retailers, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And just stretching a bit on that. What sort of -- will that be sort of volume and price stock contracts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, they'll be same as the salmon where you add price and then there'll be a commitment. If they take products from various states or whatever, it will come from us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And you're going to a year-round supply basically from your De Costi and prawn sort of supply. Is that what you're going to be able to...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, the prawn industry is a little bit different because a lot of the stock's pricing then and then they're refreshed, which is different obviously as the salmon goes. So we're working through what's the best model. Is it green prawns frozen down to then cook? Is it cooked prawns that's frozen down to then refresh? Is it fresh prawns? Like they are all the formats and everything we're working through the retailers now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Jensz, PAC Partners Securities Pty Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of Research [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You got most bases covered with De Costi. And are you looking maybe for import partners to sort of strengthen that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think now most of the imports were -- are vannamei prawns, which aren't the greatest prawns. There's not a lot of black tigers that come in from an import. So if you think of all the B growers, they just focus on the vannamei. Yes, pretty much all of Asia is vannamei.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Michael Peet from Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark, I just had a follow-up. Just on the automated feed center. Here you see -- you mentioned the rollout. But when do we expect -- when should we expect some savings there to come through? And maybe is that really the key driver to get to $4?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think it's going to be a combination of a whole lot of things, Mike. That's definitely -- if you think about we're getting 10% better growth from those initial plans and 11% better FCR, that's going to be a significant part of any cost savings that come there. I think probably 60% of the cost of a fish. So there's no doubt, that's going to be a big start, if you like. And we should see that really starting to come through in the '19 Year Class, because that will be the first Year Class where it's going in like it's the way to go. So that's an FY '21 period. And then from a Well Boat, we'll sort of say sort of half of the benefit in the '19 Year Class, if you like, because we start stocking again in March, so they're going to be 6 months in, some of those fish, before they even see the Well Boat. So the full benefit of that will come out of the '20 Year Class, so 2022 sort of costing. So these -- and both of those, sort of, will happen and start being pushed through while we've got those kind of retail agreements in place. So at least we will have just to see what's happening with those 2 things before we have to renegotiate the pricing in retail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just on prawns, just to confirm that guidance for this year. Is the $2 million to $3 million EBITDA or NPAT?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Jolyon mentioned EBITDA, but it will be NPAT. That's slightly more on the EBITDA. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Peet, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Executive Director [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. And then just anything -- any comments on the Petuna joint venture in Macquarie Harbour? How are things are going in the early phases?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Look, it's early days. It's working well, like we're seeing some good environmentals, the EPA is happy, the growth seems to be fine. We're working well, sharing resources. So it hasn't -- for the '17 Year Class that we'll start harvesting pretty much now at the Macquarie Harbour, not a lot of benefit to say because they're already in the water. It will really be again that sort of '18, '19 Year Class where we'll see the benefit. We are already seeing some good stuff happening with the '18 in the cost coming down because obviously, we don't -- if you think about it, this year, we pull out sort of 800 tonnes individually out of Macquarie Harbour. And if you went back 3, 4 years that was more like 7,000 tonnes we were getting out of Macquarie Harbour. So that's a worry, the way you do the whole mix. And it got heavier in the southeast, obviously, because not only we have to reprice that 6,000 tonnes, we'll have to grow on that to keep -- to get to where we are today. So there's been a massive transition that we'll have to go through that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from [Andrew Paris] from [Ausbell].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wondering how you would characterize the risk profile of prawn farming maybe relative to salmon farming. Is it higher risk, lower risk? Is water temp as critical in that process? And maybe some of the other key things that you're looking at or perhaps relying on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, and I think a good question, [Andrew]. So I think, there's definitely a higher return. And normally with higher return, comes higher risk, but I'm not seeing that higher risk. So I think it is -- with salmon, we've got seals and sharks; and with the prawns, we've got crocodiles and snakes. So I don't know, which one do you prefer? But you can take a pick on those. But tell me, if the crocodile is less than 3 meters, then they are okay because then you have a -- so the Victorian or the [aboriginal] people on the cold, their stomachs are only bigger to share and please. If they're over 3 meters, that's where you've got to worry. But you don't worry that the 3-meter ones, if they got into the ponds, they won't eat your prawns. You just got to be worried because they are very territorial and obviously there's a bigger one that's lurking somewhere in the riverway that's forced that one out.

So I think all in all, I think the risk profile is similar, I think, albeit the prawns like hotter water because that's what you do, get out there. You've also got an aerator, so you could get at some dissolved oxygen there, but prawns can survive in much lower dissolved oxygen levels than salmon correspondingly can. But again, whereas prawns, you are growing to probably 12 to 14 tonnes per hectare, for salmon you are growing probably 80 to 90 tonnes per hectare. So it's not as efficient, I guess. So you've got to sort of have a big land base to do it. But I guess one of the -- the other benefit is that shorter working capital cycle because if something goes wrong, it's a bit likely, the poultry industry, you can replace your stock and still harvest stuff in that current financial year. So depending on where it happens in that cycle, you can still recover, if you like, a lot quicker than you can with the salmon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That concludes our question-and-answer session. I'll now hand back to Mr. Ryan for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Andrew Ryan, Tassal Group Limited - MD, CEO & Director [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks very much, everyone. And as the saying goes, happy Valentine's Day.