Edited Transcript of TCRD earnings conference call or presentation 7-Mar-18 3:30pm GMT

Q4 2017 THL Credit Inc Earnings Call

Boston Apr 8, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of THL Credit Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 3:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Christopher J. Flynn

THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

* Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson

First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC - General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

* Terrence William Olson

THL Credit, Inc. - Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

* Christopher Robert Testa

National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Former Equity Research Analyst

* Jonathan Gerald Bock

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

* Kyle M. Joseph

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Leon G. Cooperman

Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

* Leslie Vandegrift

* Ryan Patrick Lynch

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the THL Credit's Earnings Conference Call for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. It's my pleasure to turn the call over to Ms. Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson, General Counsel of THL. Ms. Rusnak-Carlson, you may begin.

Story continues

Sabrina Rusnak-Carlson, First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC - General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Chris Flynn, our Chief Executive Officer; Jim Fellows, Chief Investment Officer of THL Credit Advisors; and Terry Olson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such statements reflect various assumptions by THL Credit concerning anticipated results that are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The uncertainties and other factors are, in some ways, beyond management's control, including the factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although, we believe that the assumptions on which any forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could also be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

THL Credit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call. Our earnings announcement and 10-K were released yesterday afternoon, copies of which can be found on our website along with the Q4 Investor Presentation that we may refer to during this call. A webcast replay of this call will be available until March 14, 2018, starting approximately 2 hours after we conclude this morning. To access the replay, please visit our website at www.thlcreditbdc.com. With that, I'll turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Sabrina. I want to thank everyone for joining our earnings call today. I've had conversations with numerous shareholders and analysts over the last couple of months and would like to address, what I'd say, is a consistent theme of questions and frustrations regarding our stock, specifically, its performance and what we're doing as a team and as a platform to improve it. I'll start with, as a management team and an organization, we share the same frustration and are fully committed to improving our stocks' performance. While always asked slightly differently, I'm asked, how did we get here? And what are we doing so it's not repeated? We've been vocal on past calls about our exposure to and issues with a handful of unsponsored transactions and junior capital investments previously entered into. While that is part of the issue, I would add that we may have been too slow to react to market conditions or tighter pricing in the market and too slow to cut our $0.34 dividend, which resulted in an investment strategy focused on higher yielding and higher risk assets. I'd also highlight that we ran, and quite frankly, still do to a degree, a portfolio with the degree of concentration risk. I want to take a few minutes to address these points in more detail and explain what we've learnt from them, how they're going to be addressed going forward and what specific actions we're going to take to drive better performance of our stock price.

First, I'll address the concentration issue. If you look at the history of our platform and the history of the BDC, we were much smaller historically and we ran the portfolio more highly concentrated due to the fact that we didn't have other pockets of capital to allocate exposure. This resulted in outsized positions on our books, and as NAV declined due to credit performance, these historic concentrations got larger, not smaller. The good news is, as we sit here today, our platform is much larger. We manage approximately $12 billion and have multiple pockets of capital that we can access to hold our directly originated assets and coinvest with the BDC. To this point, I'd highlight that we closed 9 new deals, of which we led roughly 80% into the BDC in 2007 (sic) [2017] with an average hold size of only $9.2 million, or roughly 1.5% of AUM. This has resulted in greater diversity.

Further, Jim Fellows, who assumed the role of CIO last year, has strongly influenced our discipline on portfolio construction. I believe Jim's insight has been tremendous and will bode well for our shareholders as we're much more proactive about managing risk and concentration limits.

Going forward, we intend to manage hold sizes to under 2.5% of the BDC. I would also highlight that as of 12/31, we have 14 investments, excluding Logan, that are greater than 2.5% positions. The good news is, all but 2 of these are rated 1 or 2. Where possible, we will look to diversify these positions immediately. It's much better to diversify now when the credits are performing than attempting to do so after the fact if there's been a credit issue.

I'd highlight Brian Murphy, who was recently named Head of our Capital Markets for the Advisor, will help us manage this diversity when and where it makes sense. Next, I'll address the fact that we were too slow to cut our dividend, which resulted in an investment strategy focused on higher yielding unsponsored and junior investments, especially during the 2012 and 2013 time frame.

This is not an investment strategy we intend to follow going forward or that we are focused on since 2014. Our focus now is predominantly on first lien floating rate loans to private equity-backed companies with a focus on risk-adjusted return, not absolute return. As it relates to asset quality today, I believe we've done a good job building a resilient first lien sponsor backed heavy first lien portfolio in recent quarters. While this has resulted in a lower yielding and lower-risk assets being booked, we've been able to offset this yield compression to a degree with continued growth in our Logan joint venture.

Over the last 2 quarters -- over the last 2 years, we have grown our investment in first lien loans and in Logan JV from 55% of our portfolio at the end of 2015 to 78% at the end of 2017.

As a reminder, our Logan joint venture was put in place in December 2014 and has consistently generated a return on equity ranging between 13% and 14% on average. Logan today only represents 11% of our balance sheet. Our long-term goal is to grow this program to over 20%. We are confident, as we transition out of select assets, we can grow Logan up to 15% by the end of 2018.

Lastly, we discussed on prior calls that an investment strategy focused on higher yielding unsponsored transactions and these junior capital investments was not the right strategy for our BDC, given the risk-return profile. As it relates to our unsponsored portfolio and its related restructured investments, it is difficult to manage a public or private fund when approximately $40 million or roughly 7% of your capital deployed doesn't produce a yield. When asked why we trade at a discount to book, my belief, and obviously, I can't be certain of all drivers of our stock price, is twofold: one, shareholders are nervous about our portfolio performance; and two, 7% of the portfolio isn't generating any income to support the dividend. While I believe we have done a good job in stabilizing these tougher investments, we have not been able to monetize them fast enough. There is a tremendous opportunity cost associated with holding a noncurrent pay investment in a current pay vehicle. While these investments are illiquid and therefore, cannot be turned into cash overnight, our goal is to monetize over half of these nonincome-producing equity investments, or roughly $20 million by the end of 2018. We intend to use these proceeds to invest in new first lien transactions and/or the Logan joint venture, both of which will be immediately accretive to our dividend.

Going forward, we also intend to provide as much information as possible on the progress that we are making with exiting these investments. As noted on our last earnings call, we, as a manager, are committed to improving the performance of TCRD and making sure we are closely aligned with our shareholders while doing so. We took the first step last quarter by changing our fee structure to what we believe to be best-in-class. This new fee structure will be better aligned to our incentive fee paid with our performance. As a further step today, I want to announce that the BDC's manager, THL Credit Advisors, has committed what amounts to 2 additional investments into the BDC in 2018.

First, we've agreed to waive 100% of all incentive fees earned in 2018. We believe this action should alleviate concerns regarding our $0.27 dividend for the year. The Advisor also intends to buy up to $10 million of TCRD stock under a prospective new 10b5-1 trading program, which equates to roughly 3% to 4% of the shares outstanding based on current trading levels. This would be an incremental to the approximately $844,000 or 2.5% already owned by individuals of THL Credit and its affiliates. While we maintain our -- while we will maintain our current share repurchase program within the BDC, given our liquidity and leverage profile, our flexibility to buy and retire stock is somewhat muted, as it has been historically. We believe that a meaningful investment by the BDC's Advisor is a strong signal to the market that we believe the stock is undervalued and shows our commitment to the BDC and improving its performance.

Now I'll move on to some highlights for the first quarter -- for the fourth quarter. On a positive note, reported NII for the fourth quarter was $0.27, which covered our $0.27 dividend. I'd point out that the $0.27 included a onetime expense of $0.04 related to a write-off of deferred financing cost associated with our term loan that was refinanced into our revolver in December. Excluding this onetime expense of $0.04 a share, our core earnings per share was $0.31, which was in line with analysts' consensus. We experienced a NAV decline of 7% during the quarter to $10.51, primarily resulting from 3 positions. First, our second lien investment in Specialty Brands, which is placed on non-accrual since June, was written down substantially, reflecting ongoing headwind with the business and lower valuation indications from the sale process. Last quarter's mark was supported by indications of interest that unfortunately did not result in a closed transaction. We are now pursuing strategic alternatives for the business.

We moved this investment to a 5 score at December 31. Second, our aggregate holding in Charming Charlie, a retailer, which filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-December amid ongoing headwinds in the retail space, was marked down during the quarter. I would note, ahead of the bankruptcy filing, we made a secondary purchase of $28 million of face value at $0.05 on $1, a price we believe represents liquidation value. We view this as an opportunistic purchase, given the role uprights we acquired in connection with funding the debt and our resulting control of the debt fact, the value of which was reflected in our mark at 12/31. While this outcome of such proceedings are inherently uncertain, we view this as an inexpensive option to protect our initial capital and believe we are well positioned to capitalize any upside post emergence. We expect the company to emerge from bankruptcy in Q2 of this year. Charming Charlie was moved to a 4 credit score during the quarter as a result of these developments and was the only new investment added to non-accrual. Non-accruals represented 8.8% of the portfolio based on cost at 12/31. And finally, our equity in OEM, an unsponsored investment, were marked down to reflect more modest near-term growth prospects. Where possible, we continue to have an active board role and are working alongside our advisors to reposition and ultimately exiting these investments.

Two our other -- two of our other control equity positions and unsponsored investments, C&K and Tri-Starr, are currently in a sale process. As I mentioned earlier, we expect to exit certain positions this year driving a decrease in the non-yielding component of the portfolio with the Tri-Starr exit.

Next, I will touch on our investment activity. During the quarter, we invested $23 million of cost in 3 new investments and various follow-on investments, substantially, all of which were first lien consistent with our strategy. Post quarter-end, we increased our investment in the Logan joint venture to $70 million. Logan's portfolio has grown to $257 million across 112 borrowers, and is a well diversified with an average hold size of $2.3 million at December 31. Logan has had excellent performance and has no non-accruals. We also recently amended, extended and expanded its credit facility with lower pricing and increased flexibility, which will help us offset the impact of repricings that we are currently seeing in the broader market. With continued strong credit performance and optimization of our leverage, we believe we can continue to generate a strong ROE for our shareholders. We expect the investment in Logan to increase as a percentage of our assets over time.

During the fourth quarter, we had 2 successful exits. The repayment of our first lien debt and control equity position in Thibaut resulted in a $4.5 million gain for the portfolio, and we sold our investment in Wheels Up, one of our remaining unsponsored companies, for 99.4% of par. Our 7 remaining unsponsored investments represent 20% of our portfolio based on fair value at December 31.

Of the 7, 5 have already been restructured and the remaining 2, Gold and John Gore, represent 4% of the portfolio on a fair value basis and both are performing. For the year, we invested a total of $113 million at cost in 9 new investments and various follow-on investments, of which, 97% were in the first lien or the Logan joint venture. From an origination perspective, we believe that 2017 was a successful year and 2018 is shaping up to be just as busy across the Direct Lending strategy. Despite TCRD being fully invested with limited capacity, we've been able to capitalize on our robust deal flow from our sponsor relationships with other direct lending wallets, including our private funds, middle market CLO warehouse and direct investments in the Logan joint venture. Across all of our direct lending vehicles, we can hold up to $40 million to $50 million with profit diversification today, and we expect this amount to continue to grow as we layer in more private capital funds in the future. In total, we closed 26 deals, totaling roughly $350 million in 2017 across all these vehicles.

Before turning the call over to Terry, I'd like to highlight some organizational enhancements that we've put in place at the beginning of the year. As our organization continues to grow and expand, we're constantly evolving and introspectively evaluating ourselves and our investment process to be the best credit asset manager. As you know, we've historically staffed a full deal team in each of our 5 offices. As part of the natural evolution of our business, we have decided to centralize the underwriting and portfolio functions in our Chicago office, under the leadership of Michelle Handy, our Head of Portfolio and Underwriting, and Jim Fellows, our CIO, who's also based in Chicago. We believe this shift will help ensure continued consistency of our underwriting process and achieve more synergies and facilitate more knowledge sharing with our tradable credit investment professionals, who all sit in Chicago as well. It'll also free up our originating instruction teams who continue to be staffed across all 5 offices to generate more deal flow. With that, I'll turn the call over to Terry.

Terrence William Olson, THL Credit, Inc. - Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, CFO & COO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. A few -- first, a few portfolio highlights. The portfolio of $609 million was 67% invested in first lien secured debt, 11% in the Logan JV. Second lien subordinated debt and other income-producing positions represent 11%. And the remaining 11% was in equity holdings, of which 7% or $40 million, Chris mentioned, that was non-earning. Balance was primarily related to C&K, which has consistently paid a dividend for the last 9 quarters. Weighted average yield on the debt and income-producing portfolios including Logan was 10.7%, and remains well positioned with 93% of the portfolio in floating rate loans as of 12/31, which continues to benefit us as we see LIBOR now north of 2%.

Moving on to the financials for the quarter. For the fourth quarter, NII was $0.27 per share, Chris highlighted the onetime item impacting us. I'd point out that investment income for the fourth quarter was $19 million lower than Q3 due to the realization of our holdings and Wheels Up, which was a higher yielding unsponsored asset, and the effect of moving Charming Charlie to non-accrual.

On the expense side, we did not earn an incentive fee in Q4. Our credit facility fees were higher than normal in Q4 due to the acceleration of the deferred financing cost, $1.2 million associated with the refinancing of our term loan, which was refinanced into our revolver. In connection with those amendment, we extended the credit facilities revolving period from August 2019 to December 2021 and resized the facility to reflect the size of our balance sheet today, which will result in lower credit facility fees going forward. The pricing on our revolver remained the same at L+250 and the term loan was previously priced at L+275. I'd also mention that the noncall period on our 2021 notes expired in Q4. And in 2018, we expect to continue to explore opportunities to lower our cost of capital on our unsecured debt as well. From a leverage and liquidity perspective, we continue to remain fully invested and leverage remains slightly over the high end of our targeted range of 0.6x to 0.8x. We expect to manage our leverage levels below 0.8x going forward as we continue to reposition and further diversify the portfolio. With that, I'll open up the line for questions before turning the call back over to Chris after the Q&A. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from the line of Lee Cooperman from Omega Advisors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You seem a little mystified about the performance of your stock. I mean, basically, the performance of your stock reflects the performance of management. In 2010, we sold stock to the public at $13. In 2012, we sold stock at $14.09, 2013, we sold stock at $14.62, the book value was $10.51. So clearly, over the next -- the last 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 years, you've not been earning a dividend and the market, basically, is suspicious. So anyway, let me just -- I have 3 questions that if I get them out, then you can just response to them in any order you want. Number one, in the press release, you said -- you referred to some unrealized value in our portfolio. What do you have in mind? To me, unrealized value means your book value of $10.51 is understated. So in the aggregate, what is the unrealized value in your portfolio? And maybe if you can give us some ideas as to what unrealized value is, meaning where it stems from? Second, when do you think you can earn the dividend without life-support measures? I mean, you guys have been very stand up, and I compliment you on that, in terms of standing behind your product. But at the end of the day, the market wants to know when are you going to earn the dividend so they can feel comfortable that the dividend is secure? And so I guess, what's behind that question, in a business model you intend to follow, what is the gross and net return on equity that you are likely to earn? And the difference between the 2 being the quest of operation. So that would be my second question, the gross and net return on equity that you expect to earn. And third, when do you reach a conclusion that there's not money in here for the sponsor and for the shareholders and return the book value to shareholders by liquidating the company? I mean, how much longer we go on where we have a stock price that just continues to erode? We really -- we -- all of us have done, including management, which I know you guys have meaningful shareholders, basically, you've created taxable ordinary income and we all have unrealized capital losses, not a good combination. So those will be my 3 questions. And, again, I do appreciate everything you're trying to do to stand behind the product. But at the end of the day, the product has got to stand on its own.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Lee. This is Chris. I appreciate the questions and your continued support. First, as it relates to the comment on the unrealized value in the portfolio, our intention with outlining the $10 million purchase program was really an effort to narrow the gap between where our book value is and where our stock price trades. We believe that, that gap is too wide and having an additional buyer step in where, we believe, are -- we believe we're going to stand behind our NAV and we're going to put real money behind it to support it. So as it relates to unlocking value, the only other comment I'd add to that is, you have a substantial portion of our book right now that is not accretive to the dividend. We've been too slow, in my opinion, to redeploy the opportunity cost associated with holding these assets that's been too high. So we need to move faster to take these non-yielding equity investments and turn them into equity investments, which are accretive to the dividend. If you're...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So just if we go on, so you're not saying is unrealized value, you are just saying that the discount between book value, which you think is realistic, and market is too large. It's not that there is...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We think the gap between book value and the stock price is too large.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's just going to be captured by the sponsor, not by the company, because the company's not in a position to buy stock back.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're working to create a balance sheet where we can do that. We're just being upfront as you step back and look at where we're levered. The fact it was debt positions in our portfolio that are concentrated still. We're not in a position to make a meaningful impact for the BDC's balance sheet to do that. We maintain that program and the flexibility to buy when we can and we will. But as we sit here today and think about the levers available to us to make a meaningful impact, it was our conclusion as a management team that are stepping up and adding another large buyer of the stock made the most sense that can have the most impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Go on. The other questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other question as it relates to 2018 and the future stock dividend. The steps that we've said -- took here today as it relates to our incentive fee as we roll out 2018, we can sit here today and say (inaudible) today and say based on the information that we have, we're confident in the $0.27 dividend that we have for 2018. Going forward, that's what we're working on right now, we're building that foundation, as we sit back and try to grow the Logan joint venture, transition out of these nonincome-producing securities to come back and figure out what your -- what's your -- what the right dividend is going forward. It's just difficult for us to assess that at this stage until we execute on the plan that we've just outlined. We'll execute on that, map it out, and we'll have that discussion later in 2018 once we can evaluate our ability to execute.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What about -- without specific comment on the dividend, what about -- the way you're running the company, what kind of returns should you earn on your equity gross and net of expenses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Listen, I mean, at the high numbers, what we want to build a first lien heavy sponsored back portfolio. That's in the L+650 to the L+700 range and we want to build a Logan portfolio, which has consistently generated between 13% to 14%. For the first time, we've highlighted, specifically, where we want Logan to go, where 11% of the portfolio today. We think we can get this 15% by the end of '18 and our goal is to be at 20% long term. So that point becomes a math equation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then in terms of when do we give up, if at all?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. When do we give up? Listen, at least from our perspective, strengthening this portfolio and liquidating the assets is not the right answer. Getting smaller, in fact, is probably the wrong answer. It's being small that created part of this problem. Our goal here is to continue to support this as long as we need to turn around, so we can actually grow it and trade at a premium to book, which I believe that we will over time. We're not going to trade it at premium to book tomorrow or the next day, but I think for the first time here we've sat in front of the shareholders, we've mapped out very specific action plans that we plan to take that we think will narrow that gap and eventually result in a premium to book value, which will result in our stock starting to grow again. But it's going to take time to do that and as the advisor sits here today. We've agreed not to take an incentive fee. We don't need to take an incentive fee for doing the right thing. If that's in the balance sheet, we're going to do that just for the management fee and we'll continue to buy stock right along our shareholders to support when we see value.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would just observe. I think this trade at a premium to book value probably have to earn something like 11% to 12% on book. And if you go through the numbers, given the cost of operations, that's probably not achievable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We need to be bigger, Lee, not smaller. I agree. But listen, in the future, we're going to need -- I don't have a -- it's very difficult to predict with a crystal ball. We're -- right now, we're focused on, "Let's fix the foundation." We can come back and evaluate the dividend in 2019. As we said before and we'll say again, the manager here is supportive of the stock. We want to narrow that gap. We're going to do the right thing. We believe we've done the right thing to take concern off of the shareholders as it relates to the $0.27 dividend for 2018. Let us sit back and execute and give you guys consistent updates throughout the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Joseph of Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle M. Joseph, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of operations, when we talk about tax reform, have you seen any changes in terms of the demand for credit, the outlook for growth or the debt servicing abilities of your companies?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle, we appreciate that. We haven't to date. It's obviously early stages. We've spent some time with Thomas H. Lee Partners on the private equity side working on the math, if you will. From our standpoint, it looks like any business that's levered greater than 6x could have a negative impact. Average leverage in our portfolio is right around 4.3x. So we don't believe that our issuers are going to have a negative impact with the limitation as it relates to divestibility given the positive offset with the lower corporate tax rate. But more to come as this gets played through, but as we sit here today, we don't anticipate a meaningful move positively -- I mean, negatively.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle M. Joseph, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And then in terms of the progress you've made on portfolio rotation combined with the growth of Logan, can you just give us an outlook, if you will, on consolidated yields?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think on the consolidated yield for the Logan joint venture, there's been some pricing pressure as it relates to the asset side of the equation. As we highlighted in the prepared remarks, we've been able to reduce the overall cost of the borrowings to maintain that strong ROE. We're comfortable from a look-forward basis of that 13% to 14% range, as we've said. As you sit back and look at new asset yields that we've put on the books, those are ranging in the LIBOR 650 to LIBOR 750 range. For once, LIBOR has actually increased, which has been a positive effect and a positive impact on the overwriting portfolio. So we haven't seen, as you relate to market pressures or competitiveness, much pressure below those points at this stage. So we feel confident that we can continue the transition out of those assets, free up other capital as we look to diversify the existing balance sheet to layer in both on those first lien spreads and the Logan spreads.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kyle M. Joseph, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then stepping back in terms of the talk about winding down Dodd-Frank to a certain extent. Can you give us -- I know it's still early and we don't know how that's all going to play out, but just thoughts on what that made you to deal flow and more broadly, the impact on the BDC space?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think it's from a competition standpoint. I think the transition from traditional players from commercial banks to alternative lenders is one that's still in the early stage. I think it's a difficult tide to change at this point. A lot of the banks that used to compete on an enterprise value cash flow basis in the market where we participate, which is the middle market, how we define is at $10 million to $30 million, $10 million to $40 million in EBITDA. There's a lot of alternative lenders and the planners, not as many banks to the extent they try to come back and I think it's very, very difficult to retake that ground once you provided a good solid relationship with the existing sponsors. But it's something we're always cognizant of.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Leslie Vandegrift of Raymond James.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leslie Vandegrift

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick follow-up on -- you just mentioned the positive exposure of the portfolio to rising LIBOR. You have some -- a few repayments in the quarter, a good number, and if you expect that to continue this year, how much of that rising LIBOR exposure will you actually benefit from, given that the spreads are coming in and eating a bit of that benefit away?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Leslie, if I understand the question, on average, we've had prepayments of $30 million to $40 million on average. We don't expect any change in that. I would highlight, as we look to diversify some of, what we'd consider to be, outside positions, there could be some incremental liquidity coming from right size to some of the existing portfolios on the balance sheet that could increase that number. Going forward, as it relates to LIBOR as predominantly first lien floating rate portfolio, I think, we're roughly 90% -- 92% floating rate. Every dollar, every basis point increase from LIBOR is accretive, obviously. It's difficult for us to pinpoint an exact EPS in fact for LIBOR move. But it's obviously one of the benefits of holding a heavily floating rate mix of assets in a rising rate environment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leslie Vandegrift

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then on -- you talked about not wanting to shrink the portfolio going forward, wanting to look into growing Logan, et cetera, but you also have the repurchase plan that you want to utilize in the short term. So what do the climate look like then if you're using cash to repurchase, but you don't want the portfolio to shrink this time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So just to be clear, I think the $10 million purchase program that we're putting in place, so the adviser is a buyer of stock, not necessarily retirer of stock. We're going to be a straight investor to support the stock price. Secondarily, as it relates to the retirement program, as we highlighted in the prepared remarks, given our existing leverage and the amount of liquidity we have, it's difficult for us to have a meaningful impact in buying those shares. So when and if an opportunity and a window opens, we'll do that selectively. But from our perspective, a more meaningful impact and more -- a stronger source of support was the $10 million -- of the $10 million investment that we're going to make from the adviser as it relates to that. As it -- as you talk through strengthening the book of business, these are, as -- again as Lee highlighted earlier, these are expensive businesses to operate. We need to be of size and scale. Given where our stock price has traded, we've not been able to size and scale the BDC and the platform publicly, so we've been doing it privately. As you guys have seen in its nuance , if you look through our actual results and the 10-K and the shareholder seat, you'll see -- in the shareholder deck, you'll see the slow erosion of some of the expense load that gets carried as we're grabbing everything, more and more capital across the credit (inaudible) platform to minimize the costs associated with the direct lending strategy. So over time, the goal is to have the overall platform get bigger. The BDC 1, and it makes sense, will get larger as well. And until that point, we're going to continue to diversify and to offload some of those expenses and other more private funds.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question come from the line of Christopher Testa of National Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Robert Testa, National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Former Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just curious, one of the themes with the troubled assets has been you guys taking control equity positions, and a lot of that is obviously giving you non-income-producing equity and things that have continue to be marked down. So at a high level, I'm just curious, are you also kind of rethinking the model of taking control positions and trying to work these out versus just kind of cutting and running when something gets into trouble?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris, I think it's a great question. Each situation requires its own independent valuation. I would say, from our perspective, if you think through the evolution of a troubled credit, the businesses struggle for a reason, so you have to stabilize it. Once you stabilize it to maximize value, you need to show some stabilization or, preferably, growth. I think when -- I think we've done a good job of that. However, the timeline associated with doing that is offset -- or should be taken in consideration of the opportunity cost of having that capital tied up in that scenario of improvement for us going forward. So I wouldn't say, definitely, as we see stress in the market, that we will move out of these positions kind of regardless of costs. But we're going to be much more cognizant as it relates to evaluating the -- all factors as it relates to how these assets are carried on our books. The second thing to highlight as it relates to that, and I can't stress this enough, as this massive importance of running this portfolio diversified do you think through the evolution of books we highlighted in the prepared remarks, we need these concentration limits to be substantially smaller. In 2017, the fact that we're able to execute lean-mostly transactions that we closed and we only needed to use $8 million or $9 million positions in the BDC, that's where we needed to be. Therefore, if, in fact, we get hit with an issue, it's not a 5% or 6% position that we're getting hit with. It's a 1% position or 2% position. It doesn't have the meaningful impact. So you shouldn't see that 7% decline in NAV because (inaudible) to invest like you did this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Robert Testa, National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Former Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. No, that's fair. And I know you had mentioned that C&K and Tri-Starr are kind of in the process of being sold and just wondering if you could provide any additional clarity on the timeline of when you guys are expecting this to occur?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As soon as possible. In fact, (inaudible) somewhat obsessed. But we're very focused on moving these assets as we are with the other assets. Anything associated with the bid process has been reflected in our 12/31 mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Robert Testa, National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Former Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay, that's fair. And I know in the Investor Deck, you guys cite that you're currently warehousing a middle market CLO versus the broadly syndicated one. Is that being used to kind of augment the potential deal flow for TCRD and for Logan?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exactly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Robert Testa, National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Former Equity Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, got it. And that -- just to be clear, that's the first middle market one you've done versus broadly syndicated.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is. There -- again, it's a step back. As you think about the platform and how we need to be positioned, the ultimate goal for us is to be in a situation where we can underwrite the whole, call it, $75 million to $100 million positions across the entire platform and run each one diversified. We're not there yet, but we're in process of getting there. The middle market CLO is a natural extension of the Direct Lending assets that we have and our ability to originate, coupled with our CLO execution with this credible credit size. This will be a very scalable part of our business and will enable us to execute our strategy and run diversified. That's going to be the consistent thing you're going to hear from us over the next 12 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Bock of Wells Fargo Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll have a few, and I certainly appreciated the lease questions prior. So first, talking about the product. Interestingly, and I know Lee mentioned, you stand behind your product. And what I'm starting to see is there are 2 effective products that are offered, one is public and one is also private. Now if -- just based on our read in the private middle market, which we also follow in addition to public BDCs, that is a business that is growing privately and attracting some very respected investors. So what I would like to get a better sense of is, one, the amount of capital that you have in your private LPs, both invested as well as the amount of dry powder that you have available to deploy and when exclude BDC. Let's just talk about the private credit business that sits in the -- on the private side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So Jon, just at a high level, if you look at the various initiatives that we have that are ongoing with an existing balance sheet, our dry powder is, I'd say, anywhere from $250 million to $400 million privately. With new products that we plan on launching, like a Fund IV, if you will, in 2018, we'd expect or anticipate raising anything, quite frankly, more private capital in 2018 than the entire size of our BDC balance sheet.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. So then -- so with that amount of capacity, and I just want to make sure I could -- what's the amount that's already in the ground privately?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a little over $350 million. And in our last private fund, we have 2 other private funds that are both in harvest mode, Fund I and II. There are probably a couple of hundred million dollars as well. We have one new market, little warehouse that's opened at several hundred million dollars.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So give or take about $1 billion worth of very attractive or very strong investors deploying and wanted the same product closely as the public BDC. So I do understand and believe the comment that, as it relates to unappreciated value, this is a -- this is certainly a technical issue brought on by losses, but that you do have -- and (inaudible) by your product, and that is a product that is attractive to some. And so that allows us to turn to the BDC, which -- there were some missteps, which you outlined, which we greatly appreciate and taking ownership of and have a clear and direct path forward. And so this kind of -- this starts with a few questions as it relates to the dividend, right. Least point on getting coverage is important. I would second it. Do you believe, Chris, does the dividend on a go-forward basis past '19, forget the fee waivers, folks appreciate it, but it doesn't have to stand on its own, is it -- is this dividend level today, in order to be supportive, would you say -- does it need significant amount of equity repositioning and/or spread expansion in the business? Or just through normal course, do you believe this would be a dividend that you could earn absent equity repositioning and/or spread expansion in the business? Trying to get a sense of the probabilities associated with the current dividend level. Because the market isn't going to give you an attractive or an improving valuation until it really knows where things are going to be generally headed, and a lot of that will sit on repositioning equity assets over time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. So if I understand the question, Jon, I'll start this way, as it relates to our ability or need to cover the $0.27, it's -- we're not underwriting and don't expect it to come from spread expansion. We've gone down that trail before. We're not going to change the dividend as it relates to taking on higher risk assets. We're going to stick true to our strategy of first lien assets, coupled with the Logan joint venture. If you're asking me to give you a forward look, it will -- we think 2019 dividend coverage is going to be, I don't want to not answer your question other than to say, it's difficult for me to answer that today until we come back and execute on the plan we just outlined a few minutes ago. I think what we're trying to do here today is provide that foundation. What we're going to do on 2018 from an execution level, we're going to reposition the portfolio, run it more diversify. We're going to move out of our non-income-producing equity securities, and we're going to grow Logan. We'll reevaluate that where that stand and -- at the end of 2018. And as we sit in 2018, we can project at 2019 what that dividend coverage is. To the extent minute support, the adviser has been very consistent in providing support to support the dividend. I can't commit one way or the other today other than to say our past actions have been -- we're committed to making this right. But right now, I feel like a bit -- I need to take care of the foundation of the house, and you're asking me what color paint we're going to put on the third floor. And I...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough. That's fair. Maybe what I'd say is would you say that the current dividend coverage level -- if you were to extend it into '19, would you say that it is going to be highly reliant on equity repositioning in this year, yes or no?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have to execute on this plan. We have to get on it and reproducing securities. We have to grow Logan. We have to grow Logan absolutely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So then fair enough. So then speaking about the ability to grow Logan. So you mentioned that you have outed position sizes within the BDC, absolutely respect the ability to run a more diversified model, makes complete sense. Is there the ability to port some assets from balance sheet into Logan JV as you go throughout this repositioning cycle, right? Are there some abilities to sell down some positions? I mean, granted you can sell down overall, but you could also sell partial down into the JV. Is that possible?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean, if you're asking if we want to take the existing assets on our book and transition it into the Logan joint venture, we would not do that. If we think there's -- I know some folks have done that in the past. We haven't gotten comfortable with that self-dealing, if you will, that self-trade. The beautiful thing about the Logan joint venture, it's not been assets constrained. It's been capital-constrained. So as we free up these other assets and we free up the equity base of the business, that's the execution risk. It's finding the assets from the various pockets of sourcing that we have from across the entire $12 billion platform. That's why we're confident we can execute on it. It's literally a matter of time and moving assets out of our 30% bucket, freeing up our borrowing base to support the facility that we have with -- by reducing our non-accruals that are unable to grow the equity base. That's the governor honor. That not the ability to fund assets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Then the one thing I also noted, so you want to talk about focus on first lien. There is a certain level of spread that you're going to be looking forward to earn your set return above your hurdle, and we've also seen a median EBITDA in the overall company's kind of drift some of that $19 million on average, down to about $11 million, give or take, if you look at your presentation. So while risk isn't being taken in the subordinate stack of doing more subordinated debt issues, one could argue that, as you move down the EBITDA spectrum, more risk is effectively being taken because if a $10 million EBITDA company that's going to experience a problem is much different than a $50 million EBITDA company experiencing a problem. So give us a sense how the median EBITDA trend is something that investors shouldn't be worried about and where your capital is most competitive today when you compete against the rest of the direct lending field.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Thanks, Jon. I appreciate the question. I think the numbers that you see in the deck, unfortunately, are a bit skewed with a handful of investments that we've made with sponsors that we believe are a -- more volume-build, meaning that they've gotten existing portfolio company. We're providing some financing as it relates to roll-up strategy. So that will grow over time. If you look at our private funds, if you look at -- then again, the BDC is perpetual, right, and these private funds are more of a point in time. If you look at our latest average EBITDA and our most recent funds, which is indicative of what we've done, and in the last 12 months, the average EBITDA is right around $20 million. If you look at the average EBITDA in the 9 new deals that we just closed in 2017, that's $18 million. So again, $10 million to $30 million, $10 million to $40 million, average. EBITDA at $20 million is where we want to be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Gerald Bock, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Former MD and Senior Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay, that's it. Fair enough. And then as we go to land this overall, we understand that you're choosing to support the -- use manager to step and then support the stock because you believe there's an opportunity. I think the point that was mentioned prior, though, the gains on this improvement would inure to the purchaser of the stock, meaning the adviser, which we understand. However, we also see opportunities for folks to inject capital at NAV within the BDC, right, to the -- and then at that point, use that capital that was injected to the BDC at NAV to buy the shares back. And so for future reference, while everyone is here to participate in greater amounts of upside, that would just be one item that folks would want to put on the table. There's an ability for a win-win, but the one point of the manager participating in a significant upside by buying at a discount, that is real. It could also be shared, if you actually had capital injection at NAV into this fund and then chose to repurchase stock, which would inure to all of our benefits. So that's just one small point. But thank you for the strategic outline, the clear and direct plan being made, and we look forward to progress next quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Lynch of KBW.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Patrick Lynch, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So first question just has to do with while we -- when you guys chose to waive the incentive fee through 2018, which, I think, is a great giveback for you guys, given some of the credit issues you guys have had, one question that arises as for a fund and (inaudible), it's not generating any incentive fees. How do you guys continue to maintain talent when you guys aren't generating incentive fees and there's a probability that it could be tougher to create competitive compensation for investment professionals?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ryan, I appreciate the call. I think it's a great question and is, obviously, a concern. If you go back to 2014, when I sort of became the co-CEO and you look across the entire platform, we were still subscale. I think we had roughly, probably generic, $3 billion to $4 billion under management. And that exact question was probably the single biggest issue as a leader of the firm that caused issues. Our focus over the last 3 or 4 years was to execute on increase the amount of management fee income we can take. Listen, we like incentive fees. but that's what they are. They're incentive fees. We needed to build the business to the size and the scale where we can keep the lights on, paying the team, recruit the main talent just off the management seat side of the business. And I can tell you, the $12 billion platform, we're able to do that. We don't like foregoing these incentive fees. We think it's the right thing to do, given the performance of the stock. But the good news is, as we sit here today, we can still maintain an add to the team. We've got a number of active listing built in for positions, increasing and adding talent as platform continues to grow away across multiple channels. But we're -- we feel very good about our size and scale. If we were substantially smaller, our -- the BDC was the only form of income, I think we'd be in a much different position, much worse position, quite frankly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ryan Patrick Lynch, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That makes sense, and that's good to hear you guys have other pulls of capital you can help supplement that income from. One question I had about -- in your prepared remarks about Charming Charlie, you guys mentioned you guys bought another position for about $0.05 on the dollar. I believe you guys said that that's what you perceived the liquidation value of Charming Charlie to be in this process. I was just curious, when I look at your guys' legacy first lien position, excluding the position you guys just purchased in the fourth quarter, you guys have it more substantially above that $0.05 on the dollar that you guys just purchased this new position in the fourth quarter. So I guess where you're getting the higher mark on that legacy position, given you just transacted at -- in Charming Charlie at $0.05 on the dollar this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Thanks, Ryan. We appreciate the question and the opportunity to speak to it more specifically. If you look at the position or the trade that we made in December going into the bankruptcy, obviously, any retailer, regardless who the Charming Charlie or any other retailer, filing bankruptcy at -- in the middle of Q4 is a risk. We felt we had the chance in the secondary to make an opportunistic purchase at what we felt was liquidation value. And in doing so, we increased the size of our exposure to such a level where we control the best act as it relates to the security that we're in. So we own over half of the position. As we sat back and we're working through the structure of the DIP proposal, we're able to structure in a credit enhancement as it relates to those that are willing to participate and finance the business going forward. So as new debt dollars were provided under the DIP, we were able to roll forward, if you will, certain investments related to our story positions, some PTA, a prime A position, if you will, or a more advantageous position in the capital structure in exchange for that. So I think the ratio that we did for every dollar that you invested in the DIP, we're able to bring $2 forward. So the fact there we're able to move that amount of capital up in the capital structure from our priority standpoint is reflected in the $0.30 valuation that we listed at 12/31.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Lee Cooperman of Omega Advisors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-on question. You keep emphasizing the need to be bigger. One way of getting bigger is to sell the company to somebody that's larger, including your sponsor. and selling at near book value would be materially better outcome than what we're seeing in the marketplace today. You announced the sponsor's willingness or interest in buying stock. Stock is still down 2% or 3%, 4%. But anyway, I would encourage you to be open-minded about going the other way and selling the assets to somebody who's larger who has a bigger platform, and this is more valuable asset to them than it is to us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I mean, at least from our perspective, I think we're going to get there through size, either publicly or privately, so we can manage and run the business. The...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't know how you get to it publicly. With the stocks (inaudible) disrupt discount to book value, you can't raise money.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I understand that we're not going to get there publicly today. That's why we're doing it privately. Until the public market opens itself up, we're going to continue to grow and diversify and scale the business from a size perspective privately. I think as we continue to do that, we'll continue to support the stock as we have with the incentive fee waivers and the stock price -- the stock purchase program that we put in place. That should narrow the gap. Listen, I understand your frustration. We're frustrated too. And we come back and the gap between our book value and our stock price doesn't seem to move, then something is wrong. We believe today we've outlined, at least I hope we've outlined, a very specific plan of action that should narrow that gap.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Leon G. Cooperman, Omega Advisors, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You're only going to narrow the gap if you improve the profitability of the business. Life support operations are nice. It shows support. But that's not going to make a difference to the market. The market's going to look through all this bull(expletive), and they're going to look at what the recurring profitability of the business is with normal fees.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We agree with you, Lee. For 2018, we're working for free basically on the incentive fees to reposition the portfolio so we can do just that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm showing no further questions. At this time, I'd like to hand the call back over to Mr. Chris Flynn for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher J. Flynn, THL Credit, Inc. - CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everyone, for joining the call today. Our intention today was to provide a foundation for what we believe to be the right plan to drive better performance in our stock price. And to reiterate that -- the following, we're going to: improve diversification going forward with our existing portfolio; monetize noncash-generating equity investments, which will be accretive to our dividends for the Logan's balance sheet to offset yield contraction associated with higher quality first liens investments. We plan on supporting the dividend with a full incentive fee waiver in 2018, and we support the stock price with the new $10 million 10-b51 program at the adviser.

We recognize and understand the frustration associated with the stock price performance. We believe this plan of action result in better performance on our stock and understand that we, as a team, will be accountable for ability to execute it. If this is not apparent already, I will highlight again that the BDC is a priority for our platform, where we committed to improving these results.

Thank you, and we look forward to providing an update on the market next quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. That does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.