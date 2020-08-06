Edited Transcript of SYNN.S^A18 earnings conference call or presentation 22-Jul-20 3:00pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Syngenta AG Earnings Bond Investor Call (Afternoon Session)

So hello, everybody. So it's James Halliwell, Head of Treasury Funding and Reporting at Syngenta. The presentation today is about Syngenta AG's 2020 First Half Results. Syngenta Group Company, the newly formed Syngenta Group, will produce a trading update the week commencing the 24th of August. But today, the focus is on Syngenta AG. So I'd like to kick off just by drawing your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements which we have obviously presented before, so I'm sure you will recognize that.

Moving on then to the summary. So we reported a strong first half with sales of $7.1 billion 5% higher than 2019 in dollars, 10% at constant exchange rates. We have strong volume growth in Crop Protection, and indeed volume growth in Seeds. Strong Crop Protection volume growth, but some sales price erosion in dollar terms in Brazil from the very volatile and weak Brazilian real. Seed sales were 9% higher adjusted for change of control royalties received in 2019. But the overall picture, or reported picture, was reduced by 5% by a generally strong U.S. dollar. EBITDA was $1.7 billion for the half. Now stripping out capitalized development costs that we capitalized for the first time at the end of 2019, that's $1.5 billion. And adjusted for the change of control warranties, I mentioned in the Seeds sales comment, EBITDA was 9% higher, driven by the higher volumes and lower operating costs and despite that adverse impact from the foreign exchange rate.

Excluding capitalized developments again, EBITDA margin was 0.5 percentage point or 0.5% higher adjusted for the change of control royalties from 2019. Net income, again, excluding capitalized development, was 11% lower than 2019. For 2019, it includes $195 million deferred tax gain on Swiss tax reform. If you strip that out, net income was 18% higher than last year. Free cash flow, minus $0.3 billion. The headline number were the same as the same period last year if you stripped out the U.S. litigation settlement outflows that we had last year, and I'll give more detail on that later on.

So moving to the sales picture. So excluding these change of control royalties, sales went from $6.7 billion up to $7.1 billion. And within that, you can see with the thick green bar, strong growth in Crop Protection, $622 million, that is 11% volume growth with Latin America well into double digit, for example, in Europe, also strong at more than 5%. So strong volume growth in Crop Protection. Seeds, excluding flowers, as I said, was positive when you took out the change of control, plus 8%. Plus 10% at constant exchange rates, with the growth driven by corn and soybean and vegetables. But there is a small negative in the flowers business, and that is the business which was most affected by COVID-19 because it doesn't have -- or didn't have essential industry status. So flowers sales were down 9% in dollars over the first half. And then you can see the impact of the foreign exchange, minus $346 million at the sales level, of which over $200 million related to Latin American currencies, predominantly the Brazilian real and another $65 million was in Europe, Africa and Middle East. So that's overall took us to the $7.1 billion.

Moving on to the -- a bit more detail on this. So I won't go through all the points on these slides, but this slide gives a regional breakdown for Crop Protection. So North America, plus 4%. There was recovery from the very difficult season that we had in 2019. But that recovery was limited by delayed planting because we have further cold weather and excessive rain in quarter 2 of 2020. Europe, plus 5% at constant exchange rates, which is probably the best measure for Europe. So I would say a strong and a positive result for Europe. And that was strong in South Europe despite COVID-19 and despite also some soft demand in Northwest Europe cereals due to dry weather in the earlier part of the season.

Latin America was the major engine for growth, particularly volume growth in the first half as it was last year, so plus 32% at CER. But it's probably better to say, plus 10% in dollars. We saw very strong volume growth in Brazil. But as I mentioned before, some dollar price erosion because of the BRL volatility.

Asia, again, a strong performance, plus 12%, constant exchange rates plus 8% in dollars. Strong in Australia, recovering from the very intense drought, and indeed the fires that were last year, so a strong performance in Australia. And continued positive momentum in India.

China, plus 18% at constant exchange rates. And benefiting from a newly launched fungicide which had strong demand in the first half. Professional solutions, finally, flat at constant exchange rates, minus 2% in dollars. This is another area, in particular the sales into golf courses, which was less resilient than maybe other parts of the business, but solid at a flat performance in the first half under the circumstances.

Moving on to Seeds. North America, the seed sales are early in the Crop Protection sales. So we saw less of an impact from the later cold weather and rain, but we're plus 13% in North America Seeds, with an area of recovery in the corn and soy market and an estimated soy share gain. Europe, flat at constant exchange rates. The growth we saw in demand for corn was constrained by supply challenges from a difficult growing period last year. And sales are also impacted by a strong sell-in into the channel at the end of last year.

Latin America, again, (inaudible) Crop Protection, a very strong first half of the year, plus 19% in dollars, plus 27% in CER. Some recovery in Latin America sunflower but also a strong order position for the upcoming season. So a very positive view of Latin America Seeds.

And Asia, excluding China in this case, plus 8% CER, plus 5% in dollars. Again, positive momentum as we saw last year, particularly in Indonesia but across other geographies also. In China, but not applicable for the growth because it's largely related to acquiring full control of what was our Sanbei joint venture. So we started consolidating that in quarter 4 last year. So we got sales this year without comparative baseline last year. Another positive in the Seeds business, plus 9% in veg, plus 5% in dollars, with strong growth across all regions and a recovery from the position at the end of last year.

So moving to the EBITDA progression. Taking into account the change of control royalties. We've got $1.381 billion and $1.4 billion, rising up to $1.5 billion in 2020, excluding the capitalized development cost of $172 million. So a growth of 9% on that basis. I mentioned in -- moving from left to right, I mentioned that FX was challenging. So FX gross impact to an EBITDA level was minus $143 million. And we did manage to offset part of that plus $57 million with price increases in Brazil, as we were able to partially dollarized our prices, but we didn't fully offset the adverse impact on the FX that we had a very strong volume performance, which from a margin perspective, more than covered it. The negative we see in Ukraine Crop Protection is because Ukraine also has dollarized sales prices. And as they saw some further -- or some strength in their exchange rates, there was a negative offsetting that in reported prices.

Volume, as I said, was very strong, plus $344 million, particularly in Brazil from the -- [sorting] the sales picture, but a very positive contribution there. And then in the COGS and inflation area, oil was a relatively marginal plus $7 million in the half. The benefit of the lower oil price we've seen now for several months in 2020 will largely flow into 2021 because of our inventory carry period and also the time it takes to work its way through into the raw material prices. So not a big contributor in 2020, but a bigger contribution expected next year.

I split out salary inflation. Normally, we just talk about inflation, but obviously, it's quite difficult to sort of assess inflation in the current sort of virus-impacted markets. But salary inflation had an impact of minus $46 million. And then we also estimate an impact of around $10 million from the additional logistics costs as a result of the virus, where we've had to use alternative shipping arrangements and some increase in airfreight in some cases to meet demand.

We then have the one-offs relative to 2019, and the largest is minus $87 million. Last year, we did a sale and leaseback transaction on the Basel headquarters here and realized a gain on that, which, of course, we haven't repeated this year. There has been some increase also in the charges for bad and doubtful debt provisions, $10 million, predominantly in Eastern Europe. And then finally, the plus $10 million of a net that is savings, which are partly related, in some cases to the virus and the travel restrictions that, of course, would come into play in the first half of this year, offsetting other inflation. And indeed, continued investments in new technology. But a net contribution of plus $10 million there. So overall, the 9% I mentioned before.

Taking that on the next slide into the net income picture. So we had $798 million last year. Operating income, $29 million, that is not adjusted for the change of control royalties, otherwise, that would be $109 million. So broadly, it's a broadly consistent picture, as you imagine, with the EBITDA. Tax, minus $177 million. I mentioned previously, the $195 million Swiss tax or impact of Swiss tax reform on deferred taxes last year. So that's what's driven the minus $177 million. The rate for the first half, excluding restructuring, is about 15.5%, or we expect it to be a little bit higher for the full year, but broadly in the same sort of range. And then we had a plus $88 million from restructuring, net of tax. I know because in the first half of last year, we announced a manufacturing site closure in the United States and established the provisions for that closure in the first half of last year.

So we've got a picture which was minus 11%. But as I said before, the 18%, if you took out $195 million from the Swiss tax reform. $145 million is then the capitalized development cost, net of tax, taking it up to the reported $855 million.

So moving on to free cash flow. So the chart shows the -- how free cash flow is generated from the EBIT cash -- from the EBITDA all the way down through working capital absorption, CapEx, et cetera, to free cash flow before acquisitions and litigation. And this year, obviously, there's a relatively small amount in there in terms of acquisitions last year. That we had the $1.1 billion of litigation settlement. And that's why you see the positive comparator of $1.107 billion in that box compared to last year. So overall, free cash flow minus $258 million, $1.2 billion better because of the litigation. If you look excluding that, you see the minus $255 million of free cash flow before acquisitions, that was $74 million higher than the comparable figure last year.

The working capital figure, so just moving across, minus $1.064 billion, that's the normal first half seasonal picture where we build up working capital in the first half, but we've passed our peak, which in April, May. But we built up working capital in the first half. That was a $354 million lower outflow than last year because of the combination of the lower outflow of receivables and a lower outflow than last year on inventories.

Now if you look at the CapEx line and the EBITDA line, both of those are not adjusted for capitalized development. So obviously, if we took out the $172 million of capitalized development, you get the EBITDA picture that we saw in the previous slide and CapEx would actually be a bit lower then than the equivalent figure in 2019. I think that is largely related to phasing as some projects were delayed around the COVID-19 restriction issues. So I would expect in the second half of the year, we get back to a broadly similar figure to the figure reported for 2019 full year.

Then in the case of restructuring disposals, this is the $271 million adverse variance compared to last year. That is basically the sale and leaseback of the Basel headquarters that I mentioned earlier from the P&L perspective. So overall, we ended up at minus $0.3 billion, broadly the same as last year, excluding the litigation, and very much on track for what we expected for the half.

So in terms of net debt, we ended up the first half with net debt of $8 billion. Now we -- at $0.4 billion higher than the figure at the end of last year, but that reflects our seasonal working capital build and the negative free cash flow we get in the first 6 months. I would expect the second half of the year to be order of magnitude similar in terms of free cash flow to what we saw in the second half of 2019, where you see the $1.7 billion. But the net of dividend, which we're likely to pay in October plus potential acquisitions, I would expect by the end of the year, we will be at a picture which is a bit better than last year. So net debt a bit lower than the $7.6 billion reported at the end of last year. And hopefully, I would also say that the 3.1x EBITDA, which is a sort of a seasonal high will be a bit lower than the $2.9 billion we reported at the end of 2019, we're reporting at $2.9 billion. So I would say, a little bit down, will be my expectation for the year-end.

And working capital that's behind that free cash flow and net debt. So in terms of the period end picture, we ended up with total trade working capital, 39% compared to 44% for the comparable period last year. Inventories were flat after growth in 2019. So we held that flat this year. I'd expect till the end of the year the percentage to be broadly similar, probably slightly down in terms of inventories compared to the figure at the end of 2019. Receivables were lower, 38% compared to 44%. I mean that was also built up last year. Now there was some increase in factoring this year. And I would say the improvement is, broadly speaking, evenly split between collections and the increase in factoring. Our overall cash collections this year were $0.7 billion, $0.8 billion better than last year, so despite the COVID-19, so we're very, very happy with that. But of that, roughly speaking, half is from increased factoring and half is from customer collections directly. And then payables, which increased in 2019, are broadly stable in 2020, and I would expect it to be broadly stable to the end -- to the -- compared to the end of year figure last year as well.

So finally, in terms of the slides, a bit of an update on how we see 2020. We expect some further volume growth in Brazil, and we had a very strong picture in the first half but we expect further volume in Brazil. But BRL volatility and weakness will contribute still further to some erosion in the U.S. dollar equivalent sales prices. But from a margin perspective, we will look to hold on by volumes. We will see continued momentum building in China in both Crop Protection and Seeds. And I would say our base case forecast is that the resilience we have shown in the first half of 2019, we would expect to continue through this year. But there is some continued Latin America risk, in particular, of course, the number of cases in Latin America has been showing an increase recently. And there is some potential for impact there, though I would expect our industry to be awarded priority status as it has generally been through the period of the crisis. And there is, of course, some risk associated with a potential second wave of the crisis. But as I say, we've shown resilience in the first half. And at the moment, our base case expectation would be around -- that resilience will be maintained. I mean we are -- in terms of our internal steps, we are taking continued measures to reduce risk in our manufacturing operations. And all our plans have indeed remained open through the crisis. But vigilance will continue to be important in that area.

So moving further down the slide. We did achieve realized operational cost savings in the first half, partly because of the travel restrictions and so on that came into play through COVID-19 period. And our expectation is at least to retain those and probably to further build on that in the second half. Travel restrictions still largely remain in place, which clearly has changed our way of doing business. But in terms of our internal ways of doing business, we would expect to retain at least the first half savings and probably build on that. But at the same time, we will be maintaining our investments in innovation and marketing and sustainability. Some of you may have seen our recent announcements around our further good growth plan and our investments and sustainable innovation.

So where we expect that to leave us? I mean, Latin America will be key to the second half. I think like what we said at this time last year, it's always true at this time of the year, Latin America is key. Our overall expectation in terms of the top line is low to mid single-digit sales growth. So a little bit lower than we've seen for the half but continued positive picture. As I indicated before, we expect cost savings to underpin the margin level despite some pressure on the U.S. dollar sales prices in Brazil. And we expect a continued free cash flow generation to give us a pre-M&A number broadly similar in order of magnitude terms to that we had last year.

So with that, I would like to open it up to questions. Questions will be from the web. I see we've got some already. So if you can submit your questions, I'll start off on the questions we've already received.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 2 sets of EBITDA with and without R&D capitalization. Is this the first time Syngenta is capitalizing R&D? Should we expect a similar level of R&D capitalization?

All right, the first part of a 2-part question. Well, the answer is, yes, we started to capitalize R&D for the first time in our full year results in 2019. So we did not see that it was appropriate to restate the first half of 2019. So we see a year-on-year impact when you compare 2020 first half for the first half of 2019. What we should see for the full year is a level of R&D capitalization, which will be -- and you could say, in the first instance, similar to the level last year and similar to double the level we see in the first half, and in particular, similar to the level from last year.

The second part of the question is, do you anticipate reduced U.S. corn acreage going forward considering challenging biofuel?

I mean I would say we would see some impact potentially on corn. That potentially could lead to a switch to soybean in the United States. Clearly, with the lower oil prices, ethanol demand has gone down. And ethanol is a significant part of demand for corn in the United States. I think, yes, it does have the potential to have an impact. I don't think you would have an impact in -- at this stage in terms of 2020, but it is a factor going forward. But it is one factor amongst many. And there's many others, including the continued U.S.-China international trade situation. But on its own, yes, I would see that as being something which could lead to a switch in crops in 2021.

When do you expect to achieve your target leverage target of 2.5x?

Well, as I said before, end of 2019 was 2.9. I'd like to see that a little bit lower and expect to see that a little bit lower at the end of this year. I would say, 2.5, that will take us another 1 to 2 years.

Is there a guidance for dividends in the second half of 2020 or 2021?

Well, for the second half of 2020, first of all, we have not declared a dividend at this point. We've agreed with our shareholder that we will pay a dividend in October, but the amount is still to be determined, but we'll pay a dividend in October. And that, of course, was very useful for us because it took us past our working capital peak of April, May. So I think in the -- in terms of managing through the first half of 2020, that was useful. I would say we are looking at -- with our shareholder, we're looking at dividends together with where we think we may end up with M&A. And we will be working to ensure that we do show some indications of deleveraging in our overall picture for 2020. So dividends and M&A together, a bit less than our free cash flow is where we're targeting to be. As I say, therefore, with a bit of deleveraging to result.

Moving to the next one, can you dive into more details why you expect a slightly weaker full year EBITDA than 2019's $2.9 billion? Are you including the capitalized number in 2020 for this comparison?

Normally -- I haven't said that I expect us to have an EBITDA less than 2019's $2.9 billion. We will be capitalizing as -- the development cost as we did last year. And I would not particularly be expecting a lower level of EBITDA. I mean, there is, of course, the one-offs, as we saw in the first half, around the change of control royalties of $80 million. There wasn't particularly significant number for that in the second half of last year, but there is a slight distortion to the comparison. But I would say that we are targeting to deliver a performance which will be at last year's level or better in terms of EBITDA.

So next question, would Moody's like you to upgrade Syngenta AG's investment-grade when Syngenta Group is listed? Otherwise, what would it take for Moody's to upgrade Syngenta AG to investment-grade? When is the expected listing of Syngenta Group? Will Syngenta AG benefit from any deleveraging from the listing, especially given Syngenta's leverage was increased by ChemChina when Syngenta was privatized?

So there's a number of questions within that. I mean obviously, Moody's will follow their own principles and guidance. I would say there's a number of factors around the rating we have with Moody's. But debt above the Syngenta AG level in the new Syngenta Group and indeed above that in ChemChina is a key factor behind that rating. Now the listing in itself, I think, does not necessarily change that. I think the intention is that the debt above Syngenta AG will be reduced through a combination of private placement and subsequently with an IPO. And I think when there are clear indications that, that is happening, then I think we may well see some move around the rating. I think it is also possible that there could be a response if and when there is any coming together of Sinochem and ChemChina, but obviously, progress around that is something which is very much more in the corridors of Beijing than here in Basel. So I think there are some potential triggers. But they are related to matters above the level of Syngenta AG.

Now in terms of when that listing is, it's not easy to say. I think it's more likely to be next year than this year, would be my guess. But we may see some private placement elements before that. It's -- there's a lot of potential variables in there. So it's a very difficult question to answer. But clearly, I think the direction has been set.

And will Syngenta AG benefit from deleveraging from the listing?

I think if the listing will primarily be related to debt, which is above the level of Syngenta AG, I think Syngenta is looking to deleverage on its own down to the 2.5x EBITDA through our own free cash flow. So I think that is what we're focusing on from our side. And I think that will -- we will continue to do that over the course of the next couple of years.

So the next question, could you please comment on the decline in diverse field crops over last year?

Diverse field crops, I think, had a one-off last year to do with one of the change of control royalties. So I think it's just that was part of the $80 million was in diverse field crops. So we would expect to see that the underlying performance, particularly there's a reference to Latin America South and sunflower acreage being positive. I think the underlying performance is somewhat distorted by this. So the figures in there, as they are distorted downwards. If you look at the press release, in fact, we do show a figure, excluding -- an adjusted figure, excluding the change of control. And on that basis, diverse field crops was plus 1% at constant exchange rates. So that was the underlying factor there.

Moving on. Any updates to a potential group IPO and material M&A opportunities given the current global environment?

The IPO, I think I've largely covered. I think, clearly, it's something which is directionally clear but the events still need to be done. In terms of material M&A opportunities, we continue to look at M&A opportunities. Materiality, I guess, is a judgment call. I would say really large M&A in our space is quite difficult because of the way, because most of the big players in both crop protection and seeds are now already owned by major multinational corporations who are, I think, committed to the industry. Smaller ones, yes, there can be smaller opportunities, and we do continue to look at those. And the current environment -- I mean, it may make some things more available than they were in the past. But obviously, it's for us to also make sure that they help the quality that we're looking for and will be additive to Syngenta.

Moving on, what level of dividend is expected to be paid? How is that evaluated in the context of ambition to get leverage below 2.5? What is likely M&A expenditure this year? Do you have plan to issue another bond given upcoming maturities, potentially USD?

On the dividend, I mentioned before, I would say we look at dividends and M&A together. As I indicated before, when you take those 2 together, we will still be looking to show that we have started on a deleveraging track, so we're looking to have M&A and dividend collectively together and below our free cash flow generation. And when we look at these things, clearly, with the lens of making sure that we maintain our 2 from 3 investment-grade ratings. As I also indicated before, we don't kid ourselves that this will necessarily change the Moody's rating. That's not necessarily in the orbit of Syngenta AG's actions, but we do look at -- we do look to maintain our investment-grade 2 and 3 ratings.

Do we have plans to issue another bond given upcoming maturities?

We've got $750 million maturing in April next year and another $0.5 billion or so in November next year. So yes, we are looking at a number of refinancing opportunities, whether that could be bank term loans or bonds. And again, our optic in the bond space, we're looking at potential options, whether it be in Europe, Eurobonds, Swiss bonds or German [short-term borrowing]

Do I see a U.S. dollar?

Not right now because at the moment, when I look at the different markets, the U.S. dollar will be the most expensive. But clearly, it's something we do keep in mind. It also depends on the scale. We're going forward clearly with -- to -- for a U.S. dollar transaction, it has to be at sufficient scale to make it worthwhile. But right now, the other options look cheaper.

On M&A, can you give us a framework for what you're looking at, mid size, large size, certain regions? How active is the pipeline?

Well, I mean, I think that we have a dedicated M&A team in Syngenta. And I think they're looking at a number of potential options of various sizes. But I wouldn't say any of them would be what I would consider to be really large for the reason I said earlier around either the availability or indeed our ability to close such a transaction given the antitrust issues that potentially would run across particularly in the crop protection space. We are looking at a number of areas. We continue to look at opportunities in Seeds. We look at opportunities in some of the new areas around Crop Protection. And from a region perspective, I think we've shown in the past couple of years, a bit for the right opportunity, we are interested globally. I mean we did the Nidera acquisition in Latin America a year or so ago. I think we are interested in -- particularly in products we can apply across our global platform.

Moving down. In terms of your R&D pipeline, can you give us some insights into the new products being rolled out and potential new products coming to the market?

Well, we don't generally, I'm afraid, give that sort of information out to -- in the releases. At this point, I mean, we've got a number of products which have been launched recently, whether it's TEGRA, MIRAVIS, and so on, MINECTO being launched and rolled out around the world. In terms of the pipeline itself, we generally don't provide that information.

All right. Next question, can you please disclose the current outstanding balance of receivable securitization?

I think the figure in total for securitization was about $1.4 billion at the end of June. At the end of June 2019, it was -- I'm just trying to look it up, it was -- at the end of June 2019, it was $0.7 billion, so it's higher than it was at the end of June 2019. But then at the year-end 2019, it was $0.8 billion compared to year-end 2018, it was $0.4 billion. So net-net, securitization this year contributed about $0.5 billion compared to $0.2 billion in the same period in 2019. So the increase of about $0.3 billion as I indicated before, was around half of our total increase in cash collections of about $0.8 billion.

Can you talk us through any major restructuring plan you are currently having the restructuring cost of expected efficiency gain? Have you started to collaborate with other entities within Syngenta Group? Do we expect any synergy impact on Syngenta AG's reported number for that?

Well, I guess the first part of the question is, I mean, I think we've already seen some benefits coming through from working together with the other companies in the Syngenta Group, whether that be us selling their active ingredients through ADAMA's channels or indeed selling some of ADAMA's actual ingredients to our channels, or getting priority status, let's say, in terms of supply-constrained raw materials from the unknown. So we've already seen some benefits from that and would expect to see further benefits going forward.

Now I'm not expecting that to result certainly in the reasonable term in any major restructuring around, for example, manufacturing or whatever. I mean we continue to manufacture our new products in our core sites like Monthey here in Switzerland and so on. So I'm not necessarily expecting anything dramatic there. I would say, in terms of restructuring overall, the -- I would expect the figure to be higher than the -- so the overall rate of restructuring to be higher than we saw in the first half of this year, but broadly similar to the last year, if you take off the noncash element that we saw last year because we had -- last year, we impaired both the site that we're closing in the United States and also an intangible in the Seeds space. So if you strip that out from last year, I guess you'll get to a reasonable idea of where we'd end up in terms of restructuring this year.

And then, there -- the question, is there any opportunities for disposal in your current portfolio?

Well, I'm sure we'd have potential buyers in some cases. But I'm not aware that we're actually looking to sell any of our businesses or products. I mean, obviously, in the Seeds space, there's quite a lot of cross-licensing that goes on across companies in the seed space. So that traits, for example, can be used across various companies' germplasm. But I'm not expecting a disposal to come from there.

If the question relates to asset disposals, as we saw in 2019 with the sale and leaseback transactions around Switzerland and the U.K., I would say I'm not currently expecting anything in the second half of this year. We continue to look at what I suppose you could call our property portfolio, and we'll look at it on a continuing basis, given the potential changes in people's ways of working that have happened related to the COVID-19 crisis. But I'm not currently expecting to see anything significant in 2020.

So that's the last of the questions that's there on the web at the moment. Maybe I'll give another few seconds in case anybody has got another burning question they want to send over.

That doesn't seem to be the case. So I'm assuming you've all sent across the questions that you're most interested in. But if you do have any follow-up questions, you can contact me or there are addresses on the website that you can contact for any follow-up. So with that, I'll hand back to the operator to close the call.