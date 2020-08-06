Edited Transcript of SYNN.S^A18 earnings conference call or presentation 22-Jul-20 6:30am GMT

Half Year 2020 Syngenta AG Earnings Bond Investor Call (Morning Session)

Basel Aug 6, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Syngenta AG earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Corporate Participants

Chen Lichtenstein

Syngenta AG - CFO

James Halliwell

Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

Presentation

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

Hello, everybody, this is James Halliwell, Head of Treasury and Reporting for Syngenta. I'm also joined today by Chen Lichtenstein, our CFO, who will join me for the question-and-answer later on.

So first of all, we can go through the slides. I should point out at the start, these are Syngenta AG financial results. Syngenta Group will report a trading statement the week commencing the 24th of August. So today, we focus on Syngenta AG.

So I'd like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. So if you can take note of that in terms of what we say through the course of the presentation.

Moving on to the summary slide. So Syngenta recorded a strong first half, with sales of $7.1 billion, 5% higher than last year in dollars, 10% up at constant exchange rates. Crop Protection sales, we had a very strong first half to the year, with very strong volume growth, but some dollar sales price erosion in Brazil from the volatile and weak Brazilian real.

Seed sales, adjusted for change of control royalties received in 2019 were 9% higher than last year, but sales overall were adversely impacted by 5% because of a generally strong U.S. dollar.

In terms of EBITDA, EBITDA was $1.7 billion for the half. If you strip out capitalized development costs, which we capitalized for the first time at the end of last year, EBITDA was $1.5 billion, and that was 9% higher than last year, adjusted for the change of control royalties I mentioned earlier. That was driven by the higher volumes and lower operating costs and despite the adverse impact of the foreign exchange movements.

Excluding capitalized development, margin was 0.5 percentage point higher than last year, adjusted for the change of control royalties, again, despite the adverse FX and driven by the lower operating costs.

Now net income, excluding capitalized development, was 11% lower than 2019, which included a one-off deferred tax gain from the Swiss tax reform. Otherwise, net income was 18% higher than 2019. And free cash flow at minus $0.3 billion, so a seasonal negative, was the same figure as last year before the U.S. litigation payment, which was made at the end of the first quarter. I'll go into more details about that later on.

So giving a bit more of a picture on sales. You can see that adjusted for the change of control royalties, sales increased by $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion. Now there's a large green bar, the positive growth of 6% in dollars, 12% at constant exchange rates in Crop Protection. That included 11% volume growth, with a significant contribution from Latin America where volumes were well into double-digit, volume growth is well into double digit, plus also contributions, in fact, more 4 regions.

Seeds adjusted for the change of control royalties was up $144 million, and that was driven by corn and soybean and veg.

The 1 challenged area as a result of COVID-19, in particular, was the Flowers business, which, of course, did not get the essential industry status that we got for most of the agri business.

And then you can see the large negative of FX, minus $346 million. I mean, that was broadly spread across most currencies, but LatAm currencies were over $200 million of that minus number.

To give a bit more detail, I won't go through all the points here, but we've now go to Crop Protection because, again, in Crop Protection, we've got a regional breakdown of that sales performance.

So North America was up 4%. There was a recovery from the very difficult season in 2019, but the recovery was limited because of delayed planting from cold weather and further excessive rain in quarter 2 of 2020. In the case of Europe, we had solid plus 5% growth at constant exchange rates. And within that, we got strong performance in the south, despite the impact of COVID-19, but somewhat offset by soft demand in Northwest Europe cereals due to dry weather. As of the end of last year, Latin America was the strong growth driver. Our focus on the dollar number there was up 10% in U.S. dollars, very strong volume growth as I mentioned before, but some price erosion in U.S. dollar terms because of a Brazilian real that moved through the half from around 4.2 up to 5.8 and part of the way back again.

Asia Pacific, again, strong growth at 12% at constant exchange rates, 8% in dollars. We had a strong performance in Australia, recovering from the severely adverse weather in 2019, and continued positive momentum from last year in India. And in the case of China, 18% growth at constant exchange rate, particularly with growth in a recently launched fungicide. Professional products was broadly flat at constant exchange rate. Again, that includes the sales into the golf courses, which were more impacted than the agri business by COVID-19. But overall, the flat result, I would say, was resilient.

Moving on to Syngenta Seeds. North America, sales were up 13%. In the case of Seeds, of course, we sell earlier than we do in Crop Protection, so it's less impacted by the Q2 weather. Corn and soy showed strong recovery in area terms from the 2019 flooding, and we estimate to gain some share in the soy market. In the case of Europe, sales were flat at constant exchange rates. We had strong growth in demand, but our supply of corn was constrained by some supply challenges. And we also had a bit of a negative from a strong sell-in in quarter 4 last year. But overall, the flat result was, I would say, was positive for the background.

Latin America, as in Crop Protection, was very strong, so 19% up in dollars, 27% at constant exchange rates. A recovery in sunflower in Latin America South, but we also see a strong order position for the upcoming season as well. So we're very positive about Latin America for this year.

And Asia Pacific, up 8% at constant exchange rates, plus 5% in dollars. We got positive momentum continuing in most of the key markets there, but particularly Indonesia, as we saw at the end of last year.

And in the case of China, we put a not applicable next to the growth rate because it's largely due to consolidating Sanbei, which was previously a joint venture, which we now fully control. And we started consolidating that from quarter 4 last year. So effectively, it's growth in the 0 base. So -- but a positive performance there as well. And a good recovery from a relatively weak end of year in vegetables. We saw last year CER up 9% at constant exchange rates, 5% in dollars, with growth across all regions.

Moving on to EBITDA. Taking out the change of control royalties, we had $1.4 billion in 2019 and $1.5 billion -- growing up to $1.5 billion in 2020 when you strip out the capitalized development. So a like-for-like growth of effectively 9%. Moving from left to right to talk about the key factors, we've got a net negative from price and FX. We did recover some of the impact to the Brazilian real through sales price, but not fully. So we had a -- overall across, all currencies, $143 million, net negative from FX, $57 million back from Brazilian price, and negative in the Ukraine price, that is also a dollarized market. And in that case, because we saw some sprinting relative to last year in the (inaudible), we got a negative on the sales price line.

Volume mix reflects the strong volume we saw in the sales picture, so plus 3 44. Then looking into the COGS and inflation, oil was a relatively minor plus 7% in the half. Most of the benefit of the lower oil prices that we have seen in 2020 will hit P&L in 2021 because of the time lag as it were from inventory, but also in terms of the way it operates in the supply contracts. So we'd expect to see a positive next year, but there is not that much positive in 2020.

I split out salary inflation rather than full inflation, which obviously is rather hard to measure at the moment in the current background environment. The salary inflation reduced EBITDA by about $46 million in the half. And then on top of that, we would expect -- or we would estimate that the impact of COVID-19 challenges on our logistics cost has been approximately $10 million in the half.

Now compared to last year, we got a couple of one-offs just to bring out. The biggest being the fact that in the first half of last year, we entered into a sale and leaseback contract for the part of our Basel headquarters here. So I'd like to realize a gain last year, which is clearly not repeated this year. And we had a bit of an increase in bad debt provision, particularly around Eastern Europe.

And then the last column, the plus 10, that's very much a net factor. That is net of the savings, which we've realized in the first half, partly because of the travel restrictions, et cetera, from COVID-19, but the net of those savings relative to other inflation, and of the other areas of investment in innovation. So overall, I'd say we're very happy with the plus 9 in the first half.

Moving to net income. So we're going from $0.8 billion to $1 billion down to $710 million. So a drop of 11%. Within that, and within that minus $177 million that you see in the tax column, that includes the $195 million 2019 one-off gain that we -- or one-off income that we recorded from the deferred taxes on Swiss tax reform. So if you strip that out, actually, that net income was 18% higher than 2019.

And quickly moving left to right. The operating income, that's broadly consistent with the EBITDA picture, but obviously here, I've not adjusted it for the change of control, otherwise, it would have been approximately 109. The tax I mentioned before, the tax rate, I would say, at the moment is, excluding the one-offs related to last year, has been relatively stable. This year, was around 15.5% for the first half. I would expect it possibly to slightly higher for the full year. And restructuring, $88 million lower than last year. And that's because in the first half of 2019, we announced the site closure and recorded the provisions associated with that manufacturing side. So we ended up to $710 million, excluding the capitalized development. And then capitalized development net of tax added on $145 million to take it up to the $855 million.

Moving to free cash flow. Free cash flow, as usual, is seasonally negative in the first half. So you can see the EBITDA is absorbed significantly by working capital in the first half. So this chart shows the move across from the cash generation of EBITDA of around 1.7, including the capital development, down to the minus 0.3 that we had for free cash flow before acquisitions and the minus 0.3 after acquisitions. And when we compare with the prior year, of course, the last year in the first half included $1.1 billion of litigation settlement, so on the right-hand side, you can see plus $1.107 million, so we didn't have that recurring in 2020. So overall cash flow, of course, was $1.181 billion higher than last year because of that litigation settlement. Other than that, minus $255 million. It was $74 million better than the same period last year.

The key factors behind that, moving from left to right, both EBITDA and CapEx, of course, include $172 million for the capitalized development. So stripping that out, the EBITDA picture is as we presented earlier. But also stripping that out, CapEx will be slightly lower in 2019. And that does partly reflect some phasing delay in capital projects as a result of the COVID virus.

Working capital, a $354 million better movement than last year. That's basically roughly even split between accounts receivable, trade accounts receivable and inventories. And the restructuring and disposal of minus $271 million, that very much reflects the cash that came in last year after the sale and leaseback of the Basel headquarters. So overall, minus 0.3 versus minus 0.3, pretty much as we were targeting.

Change in net debt. So net debt at the end of the half was $8 billion. It's $0.7 billion better than it was at the same period last year, slightly higher than it was at the end of the year, as we would expect because of a seasonally negative free cash flow. We would target to be a bit below last year's $7.6 billion when we get to the end of 2020. So the ratio to EBITDA, which is a sort of midyear peak $3.1 billion, we would expect to drop a little bit below last year's level by the time we get to the end of the year.

And then working capital ratios that are behind that free cash flow. So overall period end, working capital, 39% plays -- 44% at the end of last year. Within that, inventories have been held flat after an increase in 2019. And we expect by the end of the year, that inventories will be a little bit lower than they were at the same time last year, but broadly similar, better as a percentage of sales. Receivables were lower, and that reflects 2 factors: One, we actually have resilient collections in the first half of this year in nearly all markets; but we also did some more factoring in 2020 than we did in 2019. So it's a combination of [Brazilian] real and factoring benefits within there. And trade payables remain broadly flat as a percentage after an increase last year. Again, we would expect the year-end to be broadly similar to the end of last year in percentage terms.

Looked at on a sort of rolling 12-month average basis, working capital, trade working capital is 40% down from 42% at the same period last year.

And finally, in terms of the presentation, a bit of an update in terms of how we see the year. We've already seen and expect to continue to see volume growth in Brazil, but we will see more of the negative from the volatility and weakness of the Brazilian real, and the impact that, that has on U.S. dollar equivalent sales prices. We'll continue to see the positive momentum in China. And our expectation today will be to continue to show the COVID-19 resilience that was shown in the first half, but clearly, there is still some risk in that area, LATAM numbers are -- continue to be high, and the LATAM season is still to come. And there is, of course, the risk of a second wave in other geographies. We would expect to at least retain the savings that we -- were banked in the first half. A lot of the restrictions that's around travel will continue in force for a while, and we would expect to at least bank those savings and probably build on it in the second half. But at the same time, we will be maintaining our investments in innovation and marketing and our sustainability agenda. Some of you may see in the recent press release is around continuous sustainability agenda and good growth plan.

So broadly, LATAM will be key, as it always is in the second half of the year, in Brazil, in particular. We would expect, over the course of the full year, to see low to mid-single digits. So potentially around or slightly lower than we saw in the first half for the full year. Cost savings, as they did in the first half, will continue to underpin the margin. And we would expect to see continued free cash flow generation of a similar sort of order of magnitude as we saw in the second half of last year.

So that's it in terms of presentation. If you can submit questions by chat on the web, we'll now move on to Q&A.

Questions and Answers

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

And I see there is 1 question on there at the moment. Question is, on the working capital movement in the first half 2020, was there anything specifically driven by COVID impact? Or was this rather a typical H1 swing?

I would say it's actually -- it was largely typical H1 swing. Certainly, the seasonality was our normal seasonality. But were there any impacts? There will be in some cases. I mean, in some countries, there was some negative element of COVID in some geographies. But generally, I would say our cash flow was resilient. Our collections overall were higher in the first half of 2020 than they were in the first half of 2019.

Another question, could you please walk us through the net debt increase again? And particularly, how was such increase funded? Was that by our RCF drawing or commercial paper issuance?

So the net debt started the half at $7.6 billion. And as I indicated, free cash flow was a negative $0.3 billion in the half, as it was in 2019. So we do not only build up net debt in the first half. That took it to $7.9 billion, and it was another $0.1 billion of FX. How we funded it. At the end of the half, we had a -- we had a bit of -- well, $150 million, $250 million commercial paper issued at the end of the half. And I think that was broadly -- we did not have any drawings under the RCF at the end of the half. We did draw down some under the RCF during the half, predominantly as a precautionary measure when the liquidity concerns are at their peak, but we'd repay that by the end of the half.

What is the target range for leverage in the future? Our target is to get the net debt-to-EBITDA level down to 2.5 from 2.9 at the end of last year, currently around 3 at the peak first half period. So we need to get it down to 2.5 within the next 1 to 2 years.

What magnitude of working capital would -- release would you accept in -- expect in H2? And what was the impact of increased factoring?

Well, I mean, most of the working capital increase that you see in the first half of $1.1 billion, we would expect to see largely reverse in the second half to closer to 0, let's say, will be the normal position. So obviously, with some growth and the rate of growth we've seen in the Latin America, there will potentially be some increase in that level.

I would say collections overall were about 0.8, also higher than they were in the same period last year, roughly half of that, I would say, maybe a little bit more came from increased factoring.

Any updates on the current liquidity position, cash and available undrawn lines?

Well, we haven't -- at the end of the half, we haven't got any of our commercial -- any of the RCF, we have a $3 billion RCF facility. We have drawn down around $0.2 billion of commercial paper. So in principle, we had $2.8 billion of availability at the end of the half. That level hasn't changed significantly since then.

Can you please provide an update on the formation of Syngenta Group and current impact on your operations? And provide an update about your funding plans in anticipation of upcoming bond maturity next year?

Perhaps, Chen, if you want to maybe talk about Syngenta Group?

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks, James, and good morning. Basically, Syngenta Group was formed formally now. As we announced at the beginning of the year, during the course of June, we actually managed to move all the major assets under the new Syngenta Group company. So it has happened. And we have a management team in place, the legal structure in place. We're now in the process of just approving all the procedures and guidelines for how the group is going to operate. The operating model for the group, which we have released and is already in full-motion is the 4 empowered business units, which include, of course, Syngenta CP and Syngenta Seeds, as well as ADAMA, the Syngenta Group, China. And the lean group team that will oversee the 4 businesses, synergies are being extracted. We're tracking well ahead of our plans, where most of the synergies come from the commercial areas through cross-sells of products, work on the portfolio, sourcing opportunities and better utilization of the overall layout. So all in all, we're well in motion as planned. And as James mentioned, we will provide a trading statement and an overall update on the business towards the end of August. Do you want to comment on the funding?

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perhaps if we can stick to Syngenta Group at the moment, there's a question around planned IPO. So Syngenta AG once announced the company's plan to IPO in the mid of 2022. Will Syngenta Group be the subject to an IPO in the near future?

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So basically, the thinking is that Syngenta Group is taking over those responsibilities. So -- and we are targeting to broaden the equity base of the group and to eventually IPO within the next couple of years. For the group, yes.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now within one of the early questions, there was a point about what are our funding plans in anticipation of current -- of upcoming bond maturity next year. So we've got $750 million bond maturity next April, and another $0.5 billion, $0.6 billion in November. We're looking at a variety of our options at the moment, combination of bonds and potentially further bank term loans. We haven't made a final decision. We expect to do something towards the end of this year, potentially, do some early refinancing of that. But I would say, we're looking at a whole variety of options from (inaudible), Swiss bonds, Eurobonds, et cetera. So -- but clearly, as you would imagine, that's well on our -- it's high in our priority list for the second half of this year to determine what to do there.

I think the question around the purpose of setting up Syngenta Group has already been covered.

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Syngenta Group China.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Syngenta Group China.

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So just to comment just on Syngenta Group China, obviously, that's our fourth business, which is encompassing the activities of former Sinochem Agriculture in China as well as Syngenta and ADAMA utilities in China. So basically, the reason for forming Syngenta Group China is to maximize the synergies across all of our activities in China. Obviously, today, we have the Sinofert activities, which are leading fertilizer and crop nutrition products provider in China. We have the MAP network, which is growing very fast. We're currently standing well above 200 locations nationwide and growing. And we have, of course, the Seed activity, combined activities of Syngenta in China as well as China National Seeds, and that's growing very well. And also the Crop Protection activities of Syngenta Crop Protection, ADAMA and Yangnong, where we hold the stake through the Yangnong group. So basically, Syngenta Group China has got a very important role in coordinating and maximizing the synergies across all these businesses, and that's an important contribution to the many tens of millions of EBITDA that already come in the first half of this year from synergies. So I hope that clarifies it.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. There's a question on -- asking for a comment on our credit rating. Would you expect 2.5x leverage target to be sufficient for ID status also with Moody's?

Obviously, there's been no change to our credit ratings this year, and we're still recorded as stable. I would not expect, particularly the 2.5x EBITDA, to change the Moody's rating at this point. The Moody's rating is more driven by the debt structure above Syngenta AG. So now in the new Syngenta group company and in ChemChina, now the IPO that Chen was talking about earlier and other actions in China. May serve to reduce that debt above Syngenta AG, and then potentially, we will see some ratings changes from the agencies. But I wouldn't expect to see a change because of the 2.5x short term.

I have a question on, could we outline more on COVID-19 impact on revenues and orders, production, supply chain and potential contingency plans? And how is that expected to drive performance in the second half?

Well, I think it's clear from the numbers that our performance was very resilient in the first half. And I think demand in the agri business was not dramatically affected by COVID-19. There are some second order elements in the United States, with the lower oil price. There was reduced demand for ethanol. And ethanol is a significant market for corn. And there was also some impact in terms of meat processing facilities being closed temporarily as a result of a significant number of virus cases in some of the processing facilities, particularly in the United States. More recently, there was also a story in Germany. And that will have had some impact on demand for animal feed. But I would say, overall, our first half numbers of -- in the agri business have not been particularly affected for the second half. So far, we have, as indicated, a good strong order position in Brazil in both Crop Protection and Seeds, and we expect -- we would expect the agri business to continue to get a central industry status where that's relevant. Clearly, in the first half, I indicated a potential -- an estimated higher cost around $10 million, so not that significant, but a lot of effort and imagination, let's say, going into sorting out some of the logistical challenges that we had, particularly when the virus was at its height in China, but also a bit more recently in India also. But all Syngenta's plants continue to operate, and we were able to move our product to meet our customers' demand. And we would, so far, expect to do that also in the second half. But particularly, at our manufacturing facilities, we continue to be very vigilant to try and limit the risk of a significant virus issue at those manufacturing facilities.

There is another question. Could you please shed some light on expected one-off in H2?

At the moment, I'm not expecting a significant one-off in H2. Over the course of time, we will continue to review what I suppose you could say is our property portfolio, but I'm not really expecting anything significant in the second half of 2020.

Question on some guidance for CapEx, R&D and acquisitions in 2020. CapEx, it's below last year's level. If you strip out the capitalized development in the first half, it's a bit below last year's level in the first half. I would expect it to broadly catch up to last year's level over the course of the full year. There was some delay in spend in the first half because of the virus, but I would expect to see some to catch up towards last year's level. And R&D will remain a very similar percentage of sales, as it was last year, and has been for some time.

Acquisitions. We continue to look at acquisitions. We are working on acquisitions. But we always do it with a clear lens around making sure that we keep to our investment-grade ratings for the 2 rating agencies, where we have investment-grade ratings today. So we look acquisitions together with the dividend that we have not paid a dividend yet in 2020 with that investment-grade rating optic clearly in mind. And in fact, specifically on the dividend, the dividend was delayed because of COVID. Can you tell us when it will be paid and what is the amount? When, we've agreed with ChemChina that we'll pay, I think, October this year. So beyond our working capital peak, our working capital peaks around April, May, so I mean, it was very handy for us to hold that back to until October. The amount will be looked at together with acquisitions. And I would say our general view would be to try and make sure that we have some deleveraging this year, taking into account both acquisitions and dividend. So our objective will be to make some reduction into the $7.6 billion net debt that we had at the end of 2019 when we get to the end of 2020. So the final dividend will be set with that in mind.

And last year, an alliance called SAS, Sinochem, ADAMA and Syngenta was formed. Its function was to enhance the collaboration between Sinochem, ADAMA and Syngenta in agrochemicals industry, will the alliance to exist after the Syngenta group form? So I hand over to Chen now.

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. So basically, the Syngenta Group is taking over from the alliance. It's -- and the alliance has allowed us to achieve very strong collaboration already last year, and that resulted in additional sales, above $150 million, and additional contribution of profit in the tens of millions of dollars. It continues very strongly. So already, in the first half of this year, we've done more than we've done in the entire of 2019, and we expect this to continue to ramp up very nicely. So yes, the Syngenta Group is basically taking over from SAS and encompassing all of these collaboration efforts into the synergies that we're creating now within the Syngenta Group.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have -- can you update us with any rating agency discussions?

Well, as indicated earlier, yes, I mean, the ratings are stable and have been repeated this year. We had discussions -- we've had discussions with the rating agencies earlier in the year when the Syngenta Group formation was first announced, and there was some publication then, which maintain the rating, and we have had our more regular annual review around the 2019 results and where we expect in 2020 to land with a bit of a COVID-19 update with the agencies also this year. And to date, our ratings are maintained. And I think the reports that are published are fairly current. So we've not had any particular discussions around subsequent to the Syngenta Group discussions earlier in the year. We've had many follow-on discussion since the formation was completed. As I indicated earlier, I suspect there'll be more potential change there as and when debt within Syngenta Group company, so above Syngenta AG and within ChemChina, are revisited. Or possibly if there is any news around the formation of a -- or a form of merged entity between Sinochem and ChemChina, as periodically discussed in the media.

Are there any material litigations expected for the second half of 2020 or '21?

Well, I mean, obviously, our litigation cases are published every year in our financial report. I would say that those cases such as mentioned in there continue to progress, but I would say very slowly. I'm not expecting anything particularly material in the second half of the year. As we've talked about in the call before, we're not party to the sort of big headline litigation, which have been mentioned in the press more recently. So I'm not expecting anything. But obviously, it's not necessarily an area where we have a good crystal ball, but there's nothing on the radar screen.

Moving on. Several media reported Syngenta Group plan to list on China technology Focustar market in the future. Can you affirm the information or give some details about your IPO plan?

So I'll let Chen have that one again.

Chen Lichtenstein, Syngenta AG - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So no specific details. So we're obviously -- have time to assess, based on the performance of the business, which continues to be strong, and based on where the markets are, when and how and where to raise further equity capital into the group. And the same goes for the IPO. So I would say we're definitely reviewing. We're looking at all options. We're assessing the market, and also assessing our industry, the agricultural space, both globally and in China. We're confident with our ability to perform. But obviously, this is a matter of timing and specific conditions both in our industry and the capital markets. And as I mentioned before, we have the time. We are intending to do it within the next couple of years. And once we have something more concrete, we'll, of course, be clear with that with our investors.

James Halliwell, Syngenta AG - Head of Group Finance & Treasury

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. There are no more questions on the screen at the moment. Maybe I'll give a few more seconds or if anybody wants to put in a last question.

Doesn't seem to be the case. So I suggest -- I hand back to the operator, to can close the call. And clearly, if people have other questions, they can contact us directly subsequent to the meeting. Okay? So operator, if you want to close the call for us?