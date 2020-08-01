Edited Transcript of SUTV.NS earnings conference call or presentation 26-Jun-20 10:45am GMT

Q4 2020 Sun Tv Network Ltd Earnings Call

Chennai Aug 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Sun Tv Network Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:45:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Rajaraman Mahesh kumar

Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director

* S. L. Narayanan

Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO

* V. C. Unnikrishnan

Sun TV Network Limited - CFO

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Alankar Garude

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Kapil R. Singh

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director & India Auto and Auto Parts Research Analyst

* Karan Taurani

Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media

* Madhusudan Kela

Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder

* Naval Seth

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Rohit Dokania

IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research

* Vivekanand Subbaraman

AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst

* Yogesh Kirve

Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Participant, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And welcome to the Q4 and Full Year FY '20 Results Conference Call of Sun TV. I hope all of you and your near ones are doing good.

Story continues

I would like to thank the management for giving Antique Stock Broking the opportunity to host this call. The management team is represented by Mr. R. Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director; Mr. S. L. Narayanan, Group CFO; and Mr. V. C. Unnikrishnan, CFO. We will start the call with the commentary from the management and then move to the Q&A. Thank you, everyone, and over to you, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, and very good afternoon to all of our friends. I hope all of you are staying safe, and sincerely hope that this thing gets over quickly. We are living in very difficult times. And the effect of which is also noticed in the numbers.

I wouldn't dwell too much on the results. I'll just make one or two points, which will preempt a lot of these questions. We must point out that in the same quarter of last year, we had higher revenues because of launch of a very successful film, Petta, starring Rajinikanth. We also accrued about INR 57 crores of revenues on account of IPL because the season started in the last week of March in anticipation of the elections. So we don't have the effect of one-off film revenue, nor do we have a truncated IPL season in the current year's March quarter. So that impact will be seen in the top line.

We have also almost doubled our amortization charge for the current quarter on account of screening of premiers. So we will see the benefits of these new movies come in the foreseeable future because, as you know, whatever satellite broadcast rights we pay to the producers gets fully amortized on the first screening of the movie. So in that sense, we've had an elevated charge on account of amortization.

And point #3, which is very important to note, is 25% growth in our subscription revenues. These revenues, as you would note, are highly profitable because we don't have much of cost of sales apart from the commissions that we pay. So that all goes well for the remainder of the calendar year and the next financial year. These are the headline news from my side. I'll throw this open to a Q&A right away so that we make full use of the time.

Chennai is in lockdown, and we have all come to the office just for this sake, so that there are no difficulties. So we will have a hard stop by about 5:15, because we have to get back home. And if there are any follow-up questions, we can take them offline.

So over to you, Janeman.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from the line of Kapil Singh from Nomura.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kapil R. Singh, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director & India Auto and Auto Parts Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tough quarter. I had a question on your advertising revenues. Could you give us some color how was it progressing before March? How was Jan and Feb going? And how is the current quarter going?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll request Mahesh to take that question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think, overall, if you look at Q3, I think there has been a decline in the ad revenue across the industry. Even in Q4 because of the overall recession, there has been a little bit of a downfall. So I can't say the impact of COVID was fully felt in this quarter because literally, we could see some sort of a stress in cancellation of ads post 20th of March. So that way it has not impacted fully, but whatever you're seeing as an impact in the ad is primarily because of the overall macroeconomic scenario, like I think we have witnessed similar such trend in terms of decline in top line for all the FMCG players, automobile players, et cetera. So that's more or less in sync with the industry.

In terms of our progress in Q1, I think April has been one of the tough months, but we are seeing bounce back in the ads in May and June. So in a relative sense, as compared to what it was in April, we are seeing a good traction, but I think we have to wait till overall, things get normalized. So we really don't know how long it's going to take, maybe 1 or 2 quarters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kapil R. Singh, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director & India Auto and Auto Parts Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, but I was looking for a more like in terms of -- if you're talking of recovery currently, where are we in terms of -- if you look at current ad revenues, or June, where are we if we compare it to last year? Are we at 50%? 75%? Less than 50%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kapil, it'd be very difficult to put any number now because if this question was put to us in the first week of April, I would have said that we are all going to die. If you had to put it in the first week of May, I would say, I would have probably said that things are not so bad.

And now we certainly know that we are not going to follow off a cliff. It is not like Armageddon or something. But I think we should be prepared for a year in which there is significant deceleration in ad revenues. I don't think we can grow this year at all on advertising, what the level of degrowth will be, we are not such masters of the game that we can give any indication at this point in time because it's highly uncertain and it will be very difficult for us to give any kind of projection at this time. All I can say is we will grow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kapil R. Singh, Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Executive Director & India Auto and Auto Parts Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry, I was not looking for any projections, but where are we currently? I understand it may be a very low number, but we -- because we have no idea. So at least we will know where we are today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the only thing we can say is, I think, overall, we are seeing some sort of improvement in the spend, and also of the overall the sentiment in terms of the advertisers willing to put in money. But I think it all depends on multiple factors. We really don't know because we are living in a situation in a state where things are pretty bad. So we have no idea as to -- or we can't estimate when things will improve or what is going to really happen. But what I can say is in a relative spend as compared to what it was in April, June is a big relief. I think we have seen some very good traction in the overall ad flow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll take our next question from the line of Naval Seth from Emkay Global.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Naval Seth, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions. First on, as you rightly stated, ad has started to improve, and you have seen June being a good month on a relative basis. But has the only volumes come back? Or it is also yields? Or yields are still under tremendous pressure?

And as you stated, FY '21, would we see significant deceleration in ad revenue. So that would be only volume? Or it would be largely yields also, which will not come back to normalized level for the next 2, 3 quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's a combination of both. I think what happens is like when things overall improve, we also try to improve on the yield. So I think overall, the industry has taken a cut on the yield in the month of April. But if you look at it now, we have also curtailed in terms of giving too much of ad spots so that I think the yield goes up. So we are having a strategy where we are trying to consistently improve our yield and bring back to normalcy.

I think what we anticipate is once the original programming kicks in, like, I think today, majority of the state, including other markets, including Hindi, they're on running repeats of the old series. I think once the originals come in, I think we should be able to progressively improve the yield. And then we will test waters in terms of whether we are able to get the field level. But I think we are not too much in a hurry to just go and offer all our inventory at a pro way price.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, one thing I can say with some pride is that we've, as far as possible, held on to our prices because the easiest thing to do is to drop the price and then to take it up is a very, very difficult task. So I think we've done a decent job of holding on to price. So as Mahesh said, things are looking good now, but it is better to be cautiously optimistic than paint a very rosy scenario is better to under promise and over deliver. So we will not try and oversell the story. We hope this continues, and we hope the level of activity -- there are lots of good signs, like rural demand is picking up. Tractor sales are going up. Things like electricity consumption, petrol consumption, throughput at refineries, everything is going up. So something tells me that it may not be as lousy as we had feared in the first week of April or the last week of March. But it will be difficult to put any kind of precised projections because we are always doing permutations and combinations on yield versus utilization. If yields are under pressure, we will try and improve the number of spots. And if we see an uptick in the fill rate, we increase the prices also. So that kind of flexibility is there in the system, and we make sure that we deliver a product, which actually gives great value to the customer, while protecting whatever realizations that we can. That's the way we are planning to run this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Naval Seth, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sir. Sir, on second question on subscription. So 2 subpoints over here, any downgrade we have seen in last 2, 3 months on lockdown for -- on DTH and digital subscription revenues? And is Jio OTT revenues fully into the numbers now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Subscription is firing on all cylinders. I mean, I shouldn't be sounding so cruel, but the fact remains that because of this lockdown, our subscription business has gone through the roof.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Naval Seth, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But receivables might have also taken a toll to some extent?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the good thing is like DTH is all on prepaid, there is no difficulty in terms of collections from DTH. And even assuming that there is some other extraneous factors that come in timely payment, we can always go to TDSAT, or at least serve notice that we are going to disconnect the signals. And immediately -- I mean we've had seen this situation twice in the past. On both occasions, we've got back every penny of ours without any bad debt. And the good news is a lot of cable companies are also moving to the prepaid format. There will be some issues in terms of collections, but nothing life-threatening. And you know our company, we have never lost any significant sum of money on receivables. It always comes back even if there is a slight slippage.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Naval Seth, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And lastly, sir, revenue breakup for this quarter please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V. C. Unnikrishnan, Sun TV Network Limited - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Advertisement is INR 291 crores, the broadcast revenues at INR 4 crores, international revenues at INR 41 crores, pay channel is around INR 193 crores, DTH is around INR 205 crores, the movie and IPL or makeup roughly around INR 0.84 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Vivekanand Subbaraman from AMBIT Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

From our operating cost standpoint, how much flexibility do we have? Or how much of our operating costs are variable? And what are the measures that we are taking this year to possibly maintain profitability?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the first quarter of this year, hardly any content was created and therefore, 0 cost of sales. So when the 30th of June numbers come, whatever revenues we generated from recycled content, we will have 0 cost of sales because these are all old movies fully amortized or old fiction, which is rerun. So there is very little cost which has happened. I mean, some costs will definitely be there because we did have some new movies also shown.

So barring that, it is a very, very -- I mean, from the kind of margins we are reporting, you can make out that it's a very highly profitable business with very little of fixed cost. So the biggest fixed cost here is basically employee cost. And I'm happy to say that we have not done any salary cuts or anything. And we are extremely liquid after paying out INR 1,200 crores of dividends. We ended March 31 with close to INR 2,400 crores of cash, and the company's debt-free.

So we are in a fairly good wicket in terms of management of cost. Of course, the intent will be to reduce cost even further. If there is anything which is discretionary, we will pull them back. But at this point in time, we don't think we need to do anything out of the ordinary to control costs.

The real challenge for our management this year will be to somehow ensure that the fall in ad revenues is not much. And for that, we are exploring every opportunity, and we are trying various ways in which we can incentivize advertisers to spend more on our channels.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Understood. Just a follow-up here. So if I look at the ad revenue trends and commentary, it's not very clear right now. I know you also mentioned that things are very uncertain, but you are seeing some green shoots. But in terms of your business operations and production, by when do you think you can restart your content production? And your in-house content, where is it produced predominantly right now? And how much of content are you getting from outside? And last question is a bookkeeping one, the split between amortization and depreciation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. In terms of the content, basically, the content is produced in the respective markets. So I think slowly, some of the markets are actually coming back to a normalcy. Like, for example, if you take the 4 southern states, we are seeing in Kerala, things are bouncing back to normal. So there, I think we have started the production, and we have started launching all the original shows there from this week.

Similarly in Karnataka, we have started showing all the original shows. So AP, I think by next week or so, I think the -- it will open up. Tamil Nadu is a little bit uncertain because the number of COVID case in Tamil Nadu is very high, and there is a lockdown going on. We anticipate maybe in the next 1 or 2 weeks, if the government allows or if the market opens up, I think we are all geared up to actually go into the production and then bring back all our original shows.

I think in Tamil Nadu, it should be middle of July or third week of July, depending on how the overall trend here is. But in other markets, totally things are coming back to normalcy. Even in Bengal, we have started all our original shows from this week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V. C. Unnikrishnan, Sun TV Network Limited - CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The breakup between depreciation and amortization, depreciation is around INR 23 crores, amortization is around INR 210 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And thoughts on how we should look at amortization for fiscal '21? What's your thought process here?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it will be relatively lower than the last financial year because I think the way we are impacted completely, the movie industry is shut. So we really don't know when any new releases are going to happen. Maybe multiplexes are shut. So I think our own estimates, in the next 6 months, there are not going to be any new releases happening in this market.

So to the extent, at least next 2 quarters, we will have a lower amortization as compared to what it was in the previous year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can say, roughly 50% of last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Rohit Dokania from IDFC Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a few questions. Firstly, on the cost of revenue. If S.L. or Unni, if you can explain, I mean, consistently, there has been falling H1 cost of revenue on a quarterly basis was almost INR 150 crores, then we saw INR 110 crores in Q3 and now just about INR 92 crores in sort of Q4. Is it because last 15, 20 days, we are not able to program, that's one of the reasons or any other specific reason to call out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, there are some one-offs, which we had last year, which is Ilayaraja completed 75 years. So we had one big program. And then we also -- if you remember, we had restructured the costs associated with distribution. Remember, we had very high cost in the first half, and we said we will have to bear this because we didn't want to lose connectivity. So we have rationalized some of those costs. So that's the reason why we have had some lower expenditures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

V. C. Unnikrishnan, Sun TV Network Limited - CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IPL franchise.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Then we also had the IPL-related costs hitting us. Because some part of the IPL happened in the last week of March last year. This time, there is no IPL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. Okay. And did not producing new programs also for the last 15 days help there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that's not that much of an impact because most of the programming was already created. In fact, we had the inventory running up to first week of April. So that is not the reason why the costs are down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood, sir. The other thing, sir, I mean, you obviously highlighted that amortization was higher in this quarter. So I was just wondering, despite that ad revenue, there was a significant decline. Shouldn't be sort of in the first time when we telecast a movie, shouldn't that have helped us in terms of ad revenue?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I really wish it operates like this. The truth of the matter is even before this COVID thing hit us, this country was in the group of a decelerating economy. There is no 2 ways about it. Everywhere, things were down beat. It is unfortunate that we had this COVID thing hit us in an already deteriorating situation, but fact remains that through January, February and first week of March, we were seeing signs of slow down. And that's the reason why, even with all this expenditure, things haven't -- we could not have not done this expenditure because these are all in the nature of investments for the future.

Like one of the reasons why we went ahead and also premiered some of these highly sought-after blockbuster titles because we just wanted to make sure that the momentum that we had built in terms of upping the ratings that didn't come off. And sure enough, if you see from July of last year, when we were less than 1,000, we went up to something like 1,800 points.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1,900 in week 17.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exactly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think even one key highlight that during this lockdown period, if you look at all our channels, the mainline GEC channels have seen a significant growth in terms of the overall viewership numbers. Sun TV, for the first time, had a record-breaking GRP, 1,900 GRPs, never in the history of this company or in this country. I think we were the #1 channel consistently for a very long time. And we have also gained viewership shares substantially in other markets, like Telugu, we had close to 8% improvement in the share, and we had actually overtaken Maa TV a couple of weeks. Udaya has been consistently #1, with at least 7% to 8% growth in the viewership. 10% improvement in the viewership in Surya TV. So I think we have -- I think like S.L. said, what facilitated this growth is basically the movie library on the content, which actually we had invested in the past. So that came in handy in terms of keeping the viewership or swinging the viewership towards our channel. So that's a very, very significant thing. But if you look at across the country, there has been a decline in the viewership pattern of all the channels, all the GEC channels.

So I think it was more of a strategy. I think we hope that this will help us to maintain the momentum going forward, like once we come back to original, I think it will help us to sustain or maintain this overall viewership share.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Understood, sir. Just last 2 questions from my side, if I may. One is, how should one think of overall subscription revenues in this fiscal FY '21? Would we be able to grow at high single digit or touching double digit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And last one...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well over double digit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well over double digit. That's great, sir. And just last one from my side. Sir, I know, to an earlier question, you probably did not quantify it. But sir, if you could give us some range because radio and print are talking of 70 to 80-odd percent kind of a decline in the month of maybe May and June. So the industry sense is that there would probably be lower decline than that, probably in the range of 40%, 50%. If you could at least tell us how the first 15, 20 days of June has been in terms of decline, that will be very helpful. Because all companies across all other sectors are giving an indication as to how at least June has been in terms of a recovery. That would really help us understand the pace of the company, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our radio business seems to have done better in May itself. April was horrible, but May was better, and I'm told June is even better. But again, this is all in relative sense. Unfortunately, one of the biggest spenders on radio, the government of India, has not spent much in the last few quarters. And that's impacted them very, very badly. Not only us, almost all the competition. I have also seen the reports uploaded by ENIL and Dainik Bhaskar and all these people. Almost all of them are attributing the decline to the lack of support from government departments, especially DAVP. So -- but net of that, I think the business is slowly coming back.

I also think that radio industry will see a shakeout because it's a highly fragmented market because there are lots of people, 8, 9 players in almost every major metro. My own feeling is some of them will either shut or will get merged because there's only so much spend that's happening. So we believe that same time next year, there'll be far fewer radio operators.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rohit Dokania, IDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - SVP of Research [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, thanks for all the comments on radio industry. Sir, I was actually wondering if you could give us some sense of how TV has been in the month of June in terms of decline on a Y-o-Y basis. That would really help us fix the goal post in terms of recovery.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that's what I think we said in the year -- or I think a couple of minutes back. I think June, in a relative sense, has been much better than what it was in April. But I think if you ask me specifically in terms of what is the growth percentage, what is the degrowth as compared to last year, I think we don't want to comment on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But suffice it to say that we will degrow from last year's number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, if you look at ad revenues of June quarter, and if you ask me how this year's June quarter is going to be, I can tell you it's going to decline. What the decline is nobody knows now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll take our next question from the line of Madhu Kela from MK Ventures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on a decent set of numbers, given the circumstances. So I had 2, 3 questions, sir. One is, given our very, very strong position in our balance sheet and given the stress on the overall corporate side, you've always mentioned that you are always going to lookout for appropriate opportunity. So are you able to see any opportunity in this kind of market where you could -- I'm talking more in terms of acquisition or more in terms of utilizing the cash which you have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have always been on the lookout for any attractive opportunity to grow. In fact, that's how we went into IPL, and we have now created -- I mean, unfortunately, it is not happening this year. But we have created an asset which throws at least INR 200 crores pretax profits every year out of nothing. It's just that we had the foresight to go and bid, and it was more like a working capital funding for 5 years, which we recovered fully on the sixth year. And we've created these assets. So we are always looking for something which is relatable to the whole concept of media and entertainment. So we are definitely now on the lookout for assets, which can be aggregated with the Sun TV network. And at this point in time, we are not seeing anything which is available. But suffice it to say that we are actually now looking for some opportunities because the business is throwing cash. And as you know, last year, we paid out close to INR 1,200 crores in dividends. And after paying that dividend, we're still having INR 2,400 crores of cash as of 31st of March. And so we will definitely want to see how best to use this. But at this point in time, there's no opportunities on the horizon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know S.L. this question is being asked by 2 other people. But on the ad revenue side, I'm not speaking for about quarter, it will be really helpful to assess what to do going forward. I'm just saying, can you give us some kind of a sense in the range that what kind of ad revenue we'll see for the year as a whole? 5% decline? 10% decline? 15% decline? And we're not looking for a specific number. I'm saying, okay, this could be the range for the year as a whole. And what is it which you are working towards for 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, again, don't hold me to this number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, absolutely, no holding because no one knows. Trust me, we are only looking for intelligent guess.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My own intelligent guess -- in fact, Mahesh and the team also will have their own numbers. My personal guess is given the fact that one full quarter has got completely mothered. So 1 quarter divided by 4 quarters is 25%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So this is some pullback, which has happened. And it will probably take some of the -- I think anywhere between 15% to 20% decline in ad revenues. If we can limit the damage to that for the full year, I think we would have done a damn good job. So in my opinion, just purely by relating the time spent, I mean, the time lost in terms of a lousy environment for business in general. I would say it should be at least 15%. It will probably peak at 20%. That's my range.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. This is very helpful. Because the next 3 quarters, you'll have some growth also S.L., isn't it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. The biggest thing, Madhu, I mean, the biggest thing in my mind is that this is now actually separating the men from the boys.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The weaker players -- like if I were a marketing manager with Unilever or Procter & Gamble, I would normally allocate 50% of my ad budget to a TV channel, which has 40% market share. But where the market share goes from 40% to 70%, like it has happened in our case, I'll be nuts to go after some marginal players. So I will definitely get a premium pricing relative to competition. So with a 70% market share on GRP, it is reasonable to assume that 75%, 80% of the dollar spent on advertising will come to me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'm reasonably optimistic that we will come out stronger when the dust settles on COVID, but you'll have to still wait and see. This is my hypothesis because I've seen this time and again, and this is going to play out across corporate India. The large players are going to become larger and possibly invincible. We are seeing this in banking. We are seeing this in FMCG. We are seeing this in telecom, everywhere.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So if I just do the math S.L., given these numbers in advertisement and given that you are firing all cylinders in the subscription revenue, net-net, 2021 may not see any degrowth for the company as a whole?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Possible.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right? Again, it's only an intelligent guess.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, this is the -- something that we are also thinking should be possible because as Mr. Mahesh said, we will also have much lower amortization this year because there are no new movies coming. Unfortunately, for us, even the blockbusters like Petta, Sarkar, Darbar and all this, we have just juiced them all out because there's no cost to be written off on that. So we have a powerful inventory of new movies and invariably movies bring in the eyeballs and therefore, the ad revenues.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, S.L. Hopefully, we are backing a man and not boys. And we hope to see...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You are backing a very old man, an ugly man.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Madhusudan Kela, Mk Ventures, Inc. - Founder [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All the best. All the best, S.L.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Alankar Garude from Macquarie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, can you comment on some numbers? And if you don't want to share any numbers, some qualitative comments on Sun NXT. Last time, we had said we had 15 million subscribers. So both as far as the fourth quarter is concerned and as well as after the lockdown came into effect, how is the traction which we are seeing in Sun NXT?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The traction has been extremely positive. In fact, we are now very, very satisfied with the rate of additions. I'm feeling so ashamed that this number we didn't take from our colleagues in Sun NXT. Please call me on Monday, I'll have these numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But I know that the numbers have actually far exceeded our expectations. It has gone off exceedingly well. And our bet that people will still want to subscribe, even if we don't have originals because we didn't believe that there was a business case to throw around money and run-up a huge loss. We have built sufficient momentum on Sun NXT. And if my memory serves me right, I mean, we had crossed 15.5 million a few weeks back. And this number should be much, much higher. I'll get you all the numbers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sir. Sir, and on Sun NXT, again, we had that planned rate of investing INR 150 crores into original content. Now -- what would happen to the plan now? Will that get pushed out until we see some clarity on the shoots coming back? And we'll be assuming...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exactly. No, you're absolutely right. We were very, very ready to start. Unfortunately, this COVID came, and it just completely set us back by several weeks. Otherwise, we were ready. I mean, the idea was to spend INR 50 crores in second half and another INR 100 crores in FY '21. But I mean, we didn't have the time to finalize some of the stories that will go into production. And that's how it's got delayed, but the plan very much remains.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood, sir. Sir, my second question is on IPL. What are you hearing? Is it confirmed that there's absolutely no chance of it happening this year? And if it doesn't happen, so should we assume 0 revenues and 0 cost for FY '21?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. See, if it doesn't happen, it will be no loss no profit. I mean, no revenue, no cost. But you never know. Some people are saying that because some other tournament does not happen...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

T20.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So they're saying, during that time, they'll have it because that's what we hear. And I believe English Premier League has also started. So now they could have something like that here. We don't know. But if it happens, we'll all be happy. Not because we're making money, but because we can see some gains.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So sir, if it happens, considering that the overall environment is likely to stay soft, will there be any impact on our revenue accretion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, this is, again, a very difficult question to answer because I don't know what is the terms of contract between the broadcaster and BCCI. I don't know the terms. Now with all this China thing, I don't know whether Vivo will be the sponsor. We don't know many of these things because Vivo is the title sponsor. And the Dream11 and all are all backed by Chinese capital. So we really don't know what is all going to happen there. So my -- something tells me that all this will survive because end of the day, we can't not have these things go on in the country. So if all those terms survive, the broadcasters commitment to BCCI and all these sponsorship agreements, if they subsist, and they're not sort of revoked or whatever losses that people might like to invoke. And I think we should make at least INR 200 crores pretax profits.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair enough, sir. And sir, the last question from my side...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The only catch is I don't know how ticket sales will behave because I don't know if people would want to go. See, in that number, we had something like close to INR 25 crores of ticket sales. So if you don't know, if people will actually come to a stadium and the watch, I don't know how all those things will happen. So even assuming that ticket sales are impacted, we should make a decent number on IPL.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alankar Garude, Macquarie Research - Analyst [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood, sir. Sir, final question from my side. When you spoke about resumption of shoots happening in some markets like Kerala, AP, Telangana and Karnataka next week from next week onward. But when it comes to actually showing the shows on your channels, how -- what time lag do you feel will be there? Because in all likelihood, the pace of shooting will be slow, even if it starts. And we need to have a certain amount of inventory before we actually start showing that content on television. Otherwise...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we are all taking care of that. I think we have sufficient banking. We will not do anything which will -- overall, and after some part of time, we realize that we don't have enough of episodes. So we have completely planned. I think in terms of operations, we will have 10, 15 episodes of banking. There will be some sort of a recap, bridged episodes, all that is strategized and being evolved. We will not do in a rush. So I think we have taken care of all that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Karan Taurani from Elara Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my question firstly is on the content front. So you saw this sharp rise in GRP in the month of April and May because of movie catalog content. Now assuming the shooting comes back on track, probably in July, and other channels having nonfiction content, start showing new kind of shows. And your GRP probably will definitely take a hit because of that. And you were probably not able to capitalize on the ad spend in the month of April, May because the environment is being tough, and gradually environment will definitely improve with time, hopefully. So in that case, do you see a negative impact on your advertising revenue? A situation where you can undercome versus the market. And what is your game plan there to catch up with other players?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think the whole idea, I think, basically, the key highlight is what we are seeing is we have built traction into the channel by using all this impactful movies. So overall reach for our channels in terms of the viewers coming and sampling the channel has gone up tremendously. So we are now strategizing to put content so that I think we will be able to create some stickiness and improve the viewership and the overall GRP numbers as compared to what it was during pre-COVID.

So I think there is no assumption that we are going to lose the overall GRP from what actually we have built on. So our endeavor is to either sustain or improve from what actually we are now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. But I mean, a large portion of this GRP gain would have been because of no fresh content being available on competitor channels. So when that starts kicking in, I mean, definitely, you will see some kind of impact on your channels as well, I think in terms of viewership share.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I'm saying in the related spend as compared to what it was in the pre-COVID, I think we are all working towards improving the overall viewership share. Maybe it might not be same as what it is now, but I think, in a relative sense, we will definitely have an improvement. Like for example, I can give you some references of the markets where we will start operating, like if you take Karnataka, I think pre-COVID, our overall GRP was approximately 350 GRP. Now every single channel has started -- has resumed, but I think consistently, we are at 460, 470 GRP. So we have shown a huge growth of 30%, 35% in the overall viewership number in that market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. That was helpful. Second question was pertaining to what has been happening to the cinema. Obviously, they are shut even now, and there's no indication in terms of (inaudible) and when cinemas will open. Do you have any plans of tying up with any producer in the regional content? Or probably go for a first day, first show on either your satellite or your digital platform? Anything of that sort?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are the producers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I mean, acquiring other limits basically other producer claims to basically showcase to get more GRP or to get more (inaudible)...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Karan, our strategy is very, very clear. We will make few movies, but the movies that we make will have rock stars. Unless the casting is absolutely rock solid, we don't even venture out. So whether it is a music director or the director or the hero or the heroine, scriptwriter, so we assemble the best. Because generally, if you see our strategy, if we spend INR 85 crores on making a movie, we will sell it for INR 100 crores, and we'll keep the satellite rights and digital rights. In 3, 4 months, we'll finish the movie, make a slender margin of 10%, 15%, sell it out to the distributor. So that the distributor also makes money, and the exhibitor makes money. Because whatever be the movie, even if the movie is not a great movie, there are some people, like, say, Rajinikanth or Vijay, who will draw the audience no matter what the story is. So we bank on sure short winners and keep -- it's like getting content for free. I mean, today, if I were to go and buy a blockbuster, the satellite rights and digital rights, will cost me at least INR 20 crores, INR 25 crores, even for a Tier 2 hero. So we decided that we will use our money to advantage, sell it for a small profit and keep the digital rights and satellite rights and milk those assets for several years to come. And that's how we have to build this. See, today, what is the secret behind Sun's high margins. We are working on inventory, which is almost 10, 15 years old, but is still producing some 40, 50 lakhs every time it comes on TV.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And all the other non-PC channels is pretty content for the (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right, right. Yes. I mean, that's the usual strategy. It's been very useful and very great. But just in terms of the situation, if at all, we were to basically look at some claimants, some producers wanting to probably exit or wanting to sell at a far lower price than they would during a pre-COVID time. (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no. In fact, that happens all the time. In fact, if you remember, Enthiran was actually started by someone else. And then we stepped in -- oh, sorry, I misunderstood you. You're asking a movie which is completed to be premiered on Sun NXT, is it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible) television or Sun NXT. (inaudible)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. No, no. But that is something which -- like our view is that's a very dangerous thing because we need the support of the trade. So we are highly unlikely to premier anything on Sun NXT. I mean people are trying to do this by going on Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms. We believe that the South Indian movie ecosystem survives largely because of the distributors, and we need to carry them along with us. So highly unlikely that we will even be party to an approach like this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Got it. And just lastly, I mean, you just highlighted the IPL revenue part in terms of the ticket and the other revenues. If you can also highlight some of the cost part of IPL that would be really helpful. That's it from my side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no costs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no costs. If there are no revenues, there are no costs. The tournament happens, we will have to pay the team, and then we will have to pay 20% revenue of share to BCCI and whatever they get, and then a very small amount on travel and accommodation. That's all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no changes on the revenue share model, anything of that sort if the IPL happens. Any talks on that front? Or the cost will remain stable as to where they are?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As such are no indication.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karan Taurani, Elara Securities (India) Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst of Media [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So net share will be fixed at about 20%?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from the line of Yogesh Kirve from B&K Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, my question is related to fresh content. So wherever we have put out the fresh content in May and June, so has there been any sort of an uptick in the ad revenues or the flow of ad revenues of pertaining to that show? And shall we -- should we look at the fresh content as in sort of a trigger that will drive some uptick in the ad revenues going ahead as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. See, basically, what is happening is the improvement in the revenue is in coinciding with a launch or resumption of the original content in the respective markets. Like I think we are going into original from this week or maybe in some markets up 2 weeks. So like I said in the past, I think, we have also seen a very good uptick in the overall ad revenue. So and if you're able to show improvement in the rating or demonstrate or sustain what -- the pre-COVID times, I think that will also result in overall improvement in the ad revenue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And second is related to this. And what -- so we believe that the ad revenues can remain secure for some more time of the lingering impact of the lockdown. So given such an environment, would we look to ramp up original programming to the original levels what we had pre-COVID? Or we will go slow based on the how ad revenue shape up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's, see, basically we have -- what our immediate objective is to bring back the fictions, and maybe not spend too much of money on expensive nonfiction shows at the moment. And like what S.L. said, we use the existing movie, like (inaudible). Once, I think things come back to normal, and we are seeing some good demand for the ad inventory, at that point of time, we would also launch the high end nonfiction shows. But I think in terms of gauging the pulp of the viewership or the viewers in the respective market, I think we just need to evolve our content strategy. But I think, currently, I think with opening up of the market, we are seeing some traction happening for fiction. So I think our immediate objective is to bring back all those -- fill up those fiction slots, and maybe wait for a couple of months to bring back some of the expensive nonfiction shows.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, lastly, regarding the cost of revenues, if you dwelled on it for a while. So we, from time to time, we have just made a good disclosure regarded -- related to the LCN charges. So even if we adjust for that, in the last 4, 5 quarters, the cost of revenue has been in that INR 90 crores to INR 120 crores range. And obviously, this quarter, it was just INR 73 crores. So whenever the things go back to normal, what should be the good run rate that we should look at in terms of the cost of revenue? It is the figure that we have seen in the fourth quarter? Is that a fair number or a fair base to work upon?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 95 crores to INR 100 crores, I think on an average.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. INR 95 crores to INR 100 crores. And sir, again, can we just go back to a little bit. So it was INR 73 crores versus this range what we are expecting, so what was the major reason for this? And so the COVID-related impact was not much in terms of content cost as to (inaudible)...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Like what S.L. said, there were some sort of big-ticket shows last year, the same quarter, some of the shows were not there, I think, especially some events, which we have actually sponsored. I think some of those events didn't happen during this quarter. So I think what we are seeing as a cost for the last year, Q4 had some costs incurred towards those big events.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, LCN charges would be similar to what we have seen in the third quarter? It was, I think, this case was about INR 20-odd crores. So is that the number expected in 4Q as in 4Q (inaudible)?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, Yogesh, I couldn't hear much of this. Can you come close to the receiver and speak?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yogesh Kirve, Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So let me try again. So for the LCN charges, which is part of cost of revenue, so it was about INR 20-odd crores in the third quarter. So would that be a run rate going ahead as well? Or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [125]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it should be around that side that much only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [127]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll just take one more question because we have to go back home because we are still under lockdown.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [128]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sir. We'll take our last question that's from the line of Vivekanand Subbaraman from AMBIT Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [129]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions. One is an update on your radio business. What are the broad headline numbers there? And second question is on the inorganic opportunities. Is there any major movie library that you can acquire? I understand that you mentioned that there aren't too many opportunities available. But are there smaller opportunities like acquisition of a movie library, or say, digital rights, literally or something like that? And if so, will we be keen on utilizing cash to do such an acquisition in this kind of a difficult period also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [130]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely, absolutely. Just a year back, a very, very highly respected movie production house in Tamil, they offered almost 73 movies of -- I mean, each one of them is a jewel. And we bought it for one consolidated price on a 99-year lease. We are always looking for content. And if there is anybody who wants -- like, there are -- I don't know if you are aware of a movie called, Ratha Kanneer, it's a cult classic. It's like one of the greatest movies ever made in Tamil. I mean you'd love to buy the movie for our digital and our satellite broadcast...

(technical difficulty)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [131]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry about that, sir. You may go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [132]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, so we're always looking for buying high-quality movies and beefing up our library. Always.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [133]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So S.L., are such opportunities available to you right now given how challenging the situation is?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [134]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In fact, it is the time where you can buy assets because everybody is now looking at liquidity, and a lot of people are selling these.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [135]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And do you have a check size in mind as to how much you will possibly spend on such acquisition?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [136]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. See most of these movie libraries are quite affordable. So we can easily buy. See, the beauty of this business is once it becomes slightly dated, like it's more than 10 years or 12 years, you can buy for the proverbial sum. But the kind of revenues that they generate is disproportionately high.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [137]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Got it. And what about radio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [138]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What about video?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [139]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Radio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [140]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Radio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vivekanand Subbaraman, AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division - Media Analyst [141]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I was just asking for an update on the financial metrics there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S. L. Narayanan, Sun TV Network Limited - Group CFO [142]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Radio is in bad shape, as I mentioned, because one of the biggest revenue streams for the radio business is the government brand. Same time last year, we had a lot of stuff on LPG subsidy, road safety, how GST can be good for you. And all those communications more in the nature of information dissemination or best practice, all that is reduced because for whatever reason, the government is not spending. It's not only for us, for almost the entire industry. Because if you look at the numbers reported by ENIL and others, they've all made a mention of the reduction in the revenue mix from government of India.

So I think radio business will go through some tough times this year. I'm somewhat optimistic after looking at the June numbers, early June numbers for the TV business. So the radio business is going to go through some tough times.

So we could call it a close because, as I mentioned, we have to go back home. If there any follow-on questions, we can take them on Monday. Have a lovely weekend all of you guys, and well. Bye.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rajaraman Mahesh kumar, Sun TV Network Limited - President, MD & Additional Director [143]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [144]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, sir.