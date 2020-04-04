Edited Transcript of STON earnings conference call or presentation 2-Apr-20 8:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 StoneMor Partners LP Earnings Call

LEVITTOWN Apr 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of StoneMor Partners LP earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jeffrey DiGiovanni

StoneMor Inc. - Senior VP & CFO

* Joseph M. Redling

StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Keith Trost

StoneMor Inc. - VP of Financial Planning & Analysis

Conference Call Participants

* Richard Elkin

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments

* Stephen Paul Percoco

Lark Research, Inc. - President & Founder

Presentation

Operator [1]

Greetings, and welcome to the StoneMor, Inc. Fourth Quarter Full Year Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Keith Trost, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Please go ahead.

Keith Trost, StoneMor Inc. - VP of Financial Planning & Analysis [2]

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you again for joining us on the StoneMor conference call to discuss our 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results. Our press release was submitted at market close, and it looks like it posted to the wire service about a minute ago so you should be able to grab it. You can also find the full release on our website at www.stonemor.com.

With us on the call this afternoon are Joe Redling, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeffrey DiGiovanni, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's good faith, beliefs and assumptions. Our management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the reports, which we file with the SEC.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Joe Redling, who will take it from here.

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

Thank you, Keith. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Ordinarily, we'd utilize this time to do a deep dive in our fourth quarter results and full year results. Clearly, these are no ordinary times. With that in mind, I wanted to start with an update on what steps StoneMor is taking as we address this public health crisis.

Our operations are deemed essential by the state and local governments in which we operate, and we agree that we serve a critical role in serving our families and communities that goes far beyond the services and burials we perform. We must remain operational, and we must continue to serve our families and communities with the utmost respect and dedication while also being responsible stewards for public health and safety.

In order to ensure the well-being of our employees and our families, we provided every employee in the company with detailed health and safety materials, including industry-specific CDC COVID-19 direction for working with deceased that may have been infected. We are working with state and local officials to ensure that our essential services can continue to operate. We have communicated with every employee that they should stay home if they are symptomatic or have come in contact with someone who is symptomatic or has tested positive.

We have also extended our sick leave policies to ensure that any one of our employees, if infected, directly caring for someone infected or directed to quarantine by a medical professional, will continue to be paid beyond the standard sick leave limitations.

At all our locations, we are practicing social distancing, and are encouraging our families to do the same. It is an emotional and stressful time for those families, and social distancing can be difficult. We have provided guidance and training to our employees on how to best handle any situation where social distancing is not being appropriately observed. Again, we are working with local governments and law enforcement in an effort to keep our employees, families and community safe.

Our marketing and sales team has quickly responded to sales challenges we have experienced over the last 2 weeks by implementing several virtual meeting tools across several web-based platforms to ensure that we are there for our customers and are able to service their needs in a safe and productive manner. All our sales counselors have been trained on these new tools, and as of last week, 25% to 30% of our customer meetings and sales appointments have taken place virtually, and we are hoping to see that number increase. The response from our customers has been very positive as they appreciate our flexibility and view the virtual options as being safe and effective.

Most of our locations have also started providing live video streaming for services so that family and friends can connect virtually during their time of need. We have had a number of COVID-19 victims serviced at our locations. Our teams are working with the families to ensure that everything is handled appropriately and respectfully. Regardless, our teams have also increased the cleaning and sanitizing at our locations including third-party deep cleaning when COVID-19 positive guests have been at our properties.

Right now, our biggest need and struggle is similar to that of our health care workers, the need for personal protective equipment like gloves and masks. Our workers cannot perform many of their essential services like embalming and prep without these tools. We are working diligently with our traditional vendors and identifying new suppliers to secure those materials while also making sure that we are not pulling away needed materials from frontline health workers.

In early March, we conducted a successful stress test of our back office infrastructure and access to ensure that our corporate and regional support teams could perform their duties remotely, and support the field organization.

To support social distancing and keeping our employees as safe as possible, our corporate and regional support teams have switched to 100% work from home environment on March 13. And quite frankly, we haven't missed a beat. We're continuing to provide the support to all our locations, and we continue to execute on our key strategic initiatives.

Finally, Jeff will talk in more detail on these measures, as we consider the potential financial impacts of this pandemic, we have taken necessary and proactive steps to provide financial flexibility as we navigate these uncertain times. And we recently announced, we executed an amendment on our senior notes that amend several of our covenants, specifically providing more cushion on our operating cash flow related covenant and additional cushion on our asset coverage covenant. As part of the terms of that amendment, we are also initiating an equity raise of $17 million through a rights offering, which has been backstopped by our largest shareholder. Collectively, this will improve the liquidity profile of the company during this period of uncertainty. I'd like to thank both our debt and equity partners for their continued confidence and support in our response and our vision.

Despite the changing environment around us, our team is focused and committed on executing against the key operating initiatives that we've discussed previously. On our last call in October, I highlighted my 4 key priorities for closing out 2019 and looking ahead to 2020. Those priorities haven't changed. The first was our commitment to a C Corp conversion by year-end. As you know, that goal was accomplished. Secondly, I stated that our goal is to finalize asset divestitures in Q1 of 2020 to optimize our footprint, deleverage and increase liquidity. Jeff will provide additional details on our divestiture status, but we recently announced the signing of several asset purchase agreements in the state of California, which will allow StoneMor to completely exit the state. This was a major milestone for us and is a step in the right direction.

The first divestiture was the $33 million cash sale of Oakmont, our largest and most profitable location in California. This transaction signed in December and closed the first week of January. The second transaction, which recently signed in March and is expected to close tomorrow, was the $42 million sale of Olivet in Colma, California, $25 million in cash and $17 million in an assumed land purchase. Collectively, those 2 deals have resulted in nearly $51 million in debt reduction.

Lastly, we also announced a $7.1 million deal for the remaining properties in California, a deal that will be closing during the second quarter. We continue to engage in additional divestiture opportunities and we'll keep you informed as we continue our process.

The third priority that I highlighted was to continue to improve efficiencies and reduce costs through our Phase 2 operational improvement plan. We have made significant progress on that front since our last update, and we now have a clear view into increased cost reductions that are well above the $30 million in annualized savings we previously quoted on past calls. I will highlight several of the key areas in a few minutes.

And lastly, we are always focused on continuing improvement in sales productivity, with the goal of returning to sales growth in 2020. While 2019 was a tough year from sales perspective, we are focused on rebuilding our sales culture to drive sales improvement across all our locations and sustaining growth. 2019 was clearly a year of transition as we drove major changes across key areas of capital structure, leadership, organizational structure and sales strategy and productivity. We entered 2020, anticipating a true year of transformation, both from a sales and profitability standpoint.

While COVID-19 is clearly an unexpected and challenging new development, we remain focused on continuing that transformation. From a sales perspective, we have developed and implemented new training and onboarding programs. We drove a high level of compliance in our CRM and restructured reporting to more accurately manage sales productivity real time. Those tools will serve us well in this new paradigm.

And I'm happy to report that all those efforts were working. And during the first 2.5 months of Q1 2020, sales were trending up and gaining momentum. In fact, through early March, we were achieving double-digit sales growth versus last year, and we're right on plan for our internal targets and our stated goal to return to sales growth in 2020. And that performance was with quite a bit of disruption occurring on the West Coast as we managed through the divestiture process. But as you would expect, as COVID-19 rapidly advanced, and many of our states have enforced stay at home regulations, we have seen a decline in current sales trends. Specifically, our pre-need sales have declined approximately 30% versus prior year in the last 2 weeks. I believe this is related to the initial orders to self-isolate as we saw a surge in appointment cancellations. We are watching this very carefully and will adjust sales and marketing-related expenses, as we learn more about any longer-term impacts of COVID-19, whether positive or negative, to the sales process.

The video conferencing and virtual meetings that we implemented immediately, as we realize the severity of the crisis, have clearly mitigated the downside. Even with the impact from COVID-19, we expect to finish the first quarter 2020, up mid-single digits ahead of prior year. While it would be premature to provide any guidance on future sales, we have mitigated customer cancellations with the virtual meetings to a large degree, and we are seeing stability in appointment counts and close rates. We do not believe this temporary shortfall in pre-need sales will have any material impact on cash flows in the near term. Jeff will discuss our liquidity outlook and cash position in more detail in a minute.

Every morning, we discuss sales performance to make sure that we're pushing the right buttons and doing the right things to provide the critical services for our families. As this crisis shifts, as it seems to do daily, we want to make sure that we are being responsive to the changing environment.

Before I turn the call over to Jeff, I want to provide more information on the operational improvements and cost reduction initiatives. $30 million in cost reduction was a target that we've highlighted in previous calls, with most of those savings in the areas of corporate overhead, procurement and field operations. We have identified and are implementing initiatives that will allow us to exceed that target, and I'd like to share some detail on the key projects that will make that savings goal a reality.

Early on in our process, we were focused on quick cost savings. We consolidated and delayered the reporting structures and cut unnecessary spending. As we realize the second phase of our process, we are focused on transformative initiatives that drive cost savings through more efficient and effective operations. This is beneficial on 2 fronts. First, we have an immediate impact on reducing costs. But equally as important, we are improving operational systems and processes that will enable much more efficient operations going forward and eliminate administrative inefficiencies, allowing our field management to focus on our core priorities of serving families and driving sales.

With that in mind, the first major transformational initiative, and the one I'm probably most excited about, we have entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Moon Landscaping to provide outsourced maintenance and landscaping services for all StoneMor properties. Clearly, this category represents our largest expense line. And after a thorough review, we have decided to embrace this unique outsourcing model in partnership with Moon. We have already completed a multi-state pilot program, which Moon's have done 100% responsibility for all maintenance and landscaping services that take place within our locations. This isn't just cutting the grass and trimming the trees. They are performing openings and closings. And since they hired all of our employees in the pilot locations, it's been a seamless transition.

This is a win-win for all parties. Our valued and experienced maintenance employees are all immediately transferred to Moon, so we maintain that level of experience and reliability while our employees benefit from being part of one of the leading landscape companies in the country. StoneMor will realize significant annual cost savings of between 10% and 15%, while improving professional oversight and accountability for our properties.

We realize this is an innovative approach for the industry, but we believe it is truly transformational on many levels. We'll be rolling out the same program in phases in the coming months, and expect similar positive experiences to our pilot locations. With maintenance being handled by industry experts, it allows our field and corporate leadership team to focus on customer service and building a consistent and performance-based sales culture at each and every property. Leveraging our scale with the right strategic partner with a common vision will result in a very successful partnership, and we are well on our way with strong early successes.

We've also undertaken the task of modernizing our technology and communication platforms. In past years, as properties were acquired, there weren't any plans to integrate and utilize technology and software platforms to standardize and streamline operations and administration procedures. As a result, we are left with antiquated systems that are both costly to maintain and inefficient. We are investing in enhanced Internet access and a single cloud-based communication platform, and that will allow all of our locations the access that they need to operate efficiently and communicate effectively. And all this at a materially lower cost than our current list of providers that were typically sourced locally.

Again, we have leveraged our scale to consolidate to select a number of nationally recognized vendors that will result in significant cost savings and a much improved technology stack to support all field operations.

Directly related to this much-needed technology upgrade, the last major initiative that I want to discuss, is the pending company-wide launch of Coupa, a leading business spend management software. We've been working closely with consultants from KPMG to launch the platform, which will bring new levels of control, visibility and cost savings to our overall purchasing process by implementing new procurement standards while achieving significant efficiencies. It's hard to believe, but due to lack of investments in this area in the past, the company has, on average, managed 11,000 separate invoices each month in a very limited control environment and only minimal controls over purchasing processes and vendors.

I'm very excited to move StoneMor into digital age, and yes, it's long overdue. The Coupa software platform will ensure standardization across our portfolio while eliminating wasteful and unnecessary spend. We expect to be fully operational by the end of Q2. I expect to have all key cost savings initiatives fully operational by Q3, and we will start realizing material savings in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, given the new challenges and uncertainties ahead regarding COVID-19, we will continue to evaluate our cost structure and move quickly to adapt to this new reality. We believe we are well positioned to weather the storm, and exit this period an even stronger and more resilient company.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Jeff to briefly discuss Q4 and full year financials, and provide additional details on the debt amendment, the equity raise, divestitures and overall liquidity.

Jeffrey DiGiovanni, StoneMor Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon, everyone. This is certainly a unique time. In case anyone is wondering, we are practicing social distancing, and are each doing this call from our individual homes.

2019 was a truly a year of transition for StoneMor. In the first half of the year, we restructured our field operations and sales organization while also completing the recapitalization of our debt structure. As the year came to a close, we completed a rights offering and converted to a C Corp. With those transitions behind us, we are now moving on to our transformation initiatives that Joe mentioned. And I will certainly dive deeper into some of those items shortly. But first, I want to briefly discuss 2019 fourth quarter and full year results.

Starting with the fourth quarter results, the Cemetery segment income was $0.6 million in Q4 '19, a decrease of $6 million from income of $6.6 million in Q4 '18. This was primarily due to decrease in pre-need cemetery sales and a reduction in the number of pre-need cemetery contracts that were serviced in Q4 '19.

Funeral Homes segment income was $1.5 million Q-over-Q, so was flat. Corporate expenses were $13 million in Q4 '19, a decrease of $0.4 million or 3% from $13.4 million in Q4 '18. The decrease is primarily due to lower severance expense and decreased legal settlements, partially offset by increases in accounting and legal fees related to the rights offering and C Corp conversion transactions.

Now looking at the full year results, Cemetery segment income was $7.4 million in 2019, a decrease of $4.8 million or 39% from $12.2 million in 2018. As mentioned previously, we experienced an $8.3 million decrease in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a decrease in pre-need cemetery sales and a reduction in the number of pre-need cemetery contracts serviced. The fourth quarter loss was offset by increases in Cemetery segment income through the third quarter of 2019 of $3.4 million.

General segment income was $5.9 million in 2019, a decrease of $1 million or 14% from $6.9 million in 2018. The decrease in segment income was primarily due to declines in revenue recognized from casket sales and at-need services.

Corporate expenses were $51.1 million in 2019, a decrease of $2.2 million or 4% from $53 million in 2018. The decrease is primarily due to lower payroll, resulting from a reduction in force in the first quarter. Decreased consulting fees related to our 606 implementation and the roll-off of interim executive fees. These decreases were partially offset by increased financial advisory fees and consulting fees that increased that account.

Finally, our net loss for 2019 was $151.9 million compared to a net loss of $72.7 million in 2018. The increased net loss is primarily related to the C Corp conversion and the June recapitalization including a $17 million increase in interest expense, an $8.5 million loss on the extinguishment of debt, a $28.2 million tax expense related to the change in tax status and a limitation on our ability to use NOL carryovers and a $24.9 million impairment of goodwill.

In a time of adversity, we remain focused on what we can control, the continued consistent execution of our transformation initiatives. As you know, the divestiture program has been a large part of the transformation initiative that we are currently undertaking. Even with everything happening, we continue to push forward with that process. So we delever our balance sheet, generate additional liquidity and while also reducing our geographical footprint and improving our operational efficiency. We have completed 1 of 2 significant divestitures in the state of California. The second significant divestiture is scheduled to close any day with the remaining assets to be completed within the next 60 days, resulting in a complete exit from the California market.

The first transaction was signed in December and closed in early January on Oakmont Cemetery and Mortuary for $33 million in cash proceeds. The second transaction, which we announced on March 19, is scheduled to close any day on the Olivet Cemetery Funeral and Crematory for $25 million in cash proceeds and also included the assumption of a $17.1 million lot takedown agreement, for a total purchase price of $42.1 million.

In addition to those transactions, we completed a few smaller divestitures for cash proceeds of approximately $1.2 million. These transactions enabled us to delever our balance sheet by approximately $52 million, which will save us approximately $3.9 million in cash -- annual cash interest and another $2.1 million in PIK interest. As you may recall, the indenture calls for us to utilize the first $55 million in net proceeds to pay down the debt. The closing of the remaining California properties for approximately $7.1 million in cash proceeds will push us over that $55 million threshold. At which point, 80% of net proceeds will pay down debt and the remaining 20% and will be retained by StoneMor and reinvested in our remaining locations.

In addition to the cash savings generated by the reduction of debt, the exit of a complete state and a sizable portion of our Pacific portfolio will also be able to sizably reduce regional overhead and back office support with an estimated annual savings in excess of $3 million. We continue to work with the industry-leading Johnson Consulting Group to identify additional opportunities that will make sense for StoneMor. There has been considerable interest in our properties across the country, but we are being selective in our criteria.

In terms of liquidity, yesterday, we entered into a definitive amendment indenture with respect to our senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2024. This timely covenant act provides us with additional financial flexibility for the next 4 to 6 quarters, that will allow us to continue to manage the business effectively and complete the key operation transformational initiatives in light of the new economic reality that we find ourselves in as we navigate this current pandemic.

Our indenture provides the 3 main financial covenants. The first of which is a minimum liquidity, which was not impacted by this amendment. The second covenant is the interest coverage ratio, which measures unlevered cash flow from operations against cash interest. This covenant was eliminated for the first 3 quarters of 2020 instead will be measured against minimum operating cash flow covenant for those quarters. The third main covenant is a minimum asset coverage ratio, which measures certain asset levels against the current outstanding debt. Given the volatility in the investment markets over the last month, this was amended for 2020 to alleviate any potential uncertainty.

In terms of risk on market fluctuations, our trust assets are diversified in several different buckets, with approximately 54% invested in real estate, REITs, limited partnerships; 12% held in cash or equivalents to be deployed at a later date; and 6% in fixed income products. The remaining 28% are various investment funds primarily fixed income in nature. We continue to work closely with our advisers and the trust committee of our Board to manage and oversee our investment strategy in order to minimize risk and maximize value.

In consideration of securing this amendment, StoneMor is paying a $5 million consent fee, $3.5 million of which will be paid in cash and $1.5 million of which will be paid in kind, as an increase to the principal amount of the notes outstanding. The condition of the amendment requires StoneMor to raise equity capital of $17 million on or before July 31, 2020. To do so, StoneMor has agreed to undertake an offering to holders of its common stock of transferable rights to purchase their pro rata share of common stock with an aggregate exercise price of at least $17 million at a price of $0.73 per share. This price was determined by a special committee with the assistance of a financial adviser. The rights exercise period during which the rights will be transferable will be open for no less than 20 calendar days and no more than 45 calendar days.

We have also entered into a letter agreement with Axar Capital Management, our largest shareholder. Under the terms of this letter, Axar committed to purchasing shares of Series A preferred stock with an aggregate purchase price of $8.8 million. They will also exercise their basic rights in the rights offering by tendering the shares of Series A preferred stock for common shares of common stock.

Finally, Axar has committed to purchasing any shares offered in new rights offering for which other stockholders do not exercise their rights up to a maximum of an additional $8.2 million. Those proceeds will be utilized in part to pay the cash fee due as part of the amendment with the balance to be utilized in the continuing operation of our business. Collectively, the $17 million in equity raise will count as a single equity cure pursuant to the terms of our indenture. We have a second equity cure permitted in the indenture that has not yet been executed upon. These actions are a testament of the faith of our lenders and equity partners has, and we are pleased to have the continued support and appreciate the confidence they maintain in the company's future.

We believe the sharpened focus we developed in 2019 to roll strategic procurement initiatives that Joe discussed and implement working capital efficiencies have helped us to react to the need to prioritize liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, I was prepare to share a few insights as well as our initiatives underway to preserve liquidity until normal operations resume.

Importantly, during this unprecedented time, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the families we serve and our team members. We have taken action by moving to a virtual sales platform to better serve our customers during these unforeseen times, and our corporate office functions are operating remotely. Now I'd like to touch on the swift and bold actions we've taken and contingencies we are considering in order to preserve liquidity.

We already discussed the $17 million equity commitment with our largest shareholder, and the amendment to our indenture to provide additional financial flexibility over the next 4 to 6 quarters. In addition, we have significantly curtailed consulting projects, team member hiring and nonessential operating expenses in the short term. Given the incredible fluid and unprecedented situation we are currently facing, we are evaluating additional contingencies to improve the liquidity, including pursuing additional curtailment and marketing and certain capital projects. We believe the aggressive actions we've taken and the contingency plans we've develop provide the needed leverage to ensure we have an adequate levels of liquidity for navigating our business through this period of uncertainty.

It's interesting. As people are spending more time at home, we've seen an increase in our pre-need lead generation. Certainly, good news, but we need additional time to understand the impact of social distancing and our ability to convert those leads into active sale presentations. We are monitoring lead conversation on a daily basis, and will make the appropriate adjustments to our marketing spend as the data indicates.

Since the start of this pandemic, we've been in regular contact with our key vendors and supply chain. Everyone is adapting to the new world. But so far, we're not seeing any significant stress on our supply chain, perhaps with the exception of securing the necessary PPE materials for employees on the front line. We're monitoring the impact of various mandates from local state governments to ensure that they don't impact our ability to secure the merchandise and supplies that we need to service our families. To that end, we are commuting (sic) [communicating] directly with the state health organization across the country to ensure that we are informed and prepared to assist as needed.

Lastly, this is clearly a stressful time. We have implemented a revised sick time policy for 2020 to ensure all our employees stay at home when they aren't feeling well, or need to self-quarantine to keep everyone safe. We increased everyone's sick time by 10 days for the year. This exceeds the standards prescribed by the federal government.

With that, thank you for your time today, and I'll turn it back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jeff. As you can tell, we are managing through a high degree of change, both internally driven but also with the ongoing pandemic the country is facing. COVID-19 has impacted everyone, and it will continue to do so for the next few months. I need to thank the team at StoneMor, particularly our field personnel who are working with our families and our communities. Like all companies, we are making daily adjustments due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, and we know this is the time our customers need us more than ever. We have a tough challenge here, but the important work our employees are doing cannot be minimized. Their hard work and dedication will help us pull through. My team and I are encouraged by their spirit. And it helps push us forward as we take on the challenges associated with the internal initiatives that we are pursuing. I am confident that our teams working together will get through this, and we will be stronger and better positioned to restore our business and this company to grow and reestablish StoneMor as a true leader in the industry.

With that, I'd like to open the floor for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And the first question comes from the line of [Jack Kelley] with [The Brooklake Group].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Shareholder, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions on operations and 1 on the stock price. With regard to operations, Joe, I think you mentioned for the first 2.5 months of March, pre-need sales were up double digit. Is that -- was that kind of your expectation? I mean that's terrific performance. Would -- putting aside COVID, would that have been a fair number to assume for the full year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we had -- it's a good question. We were excited about it. January and February, we're very strong. We had some aggressive internal goals, and we reached those goals during that period of time. We -- it was our largest growth period that we thought we could really have an impact so we were very encouraged by that. I think the -- we were looking for growth for the full year. Double-digit was a goal of ours internally. And I think right up until the second week of March, we were heading right for it. So again, we don't know how the trend will change in the next few weeks, but we're doing everything we can to serve our customers. As Jeff said, very interesting that we're seeing some material increases in lead generation on the web. People have -- they all have a lot to do, so they're surfing the web, and we're seeing very high increases in click-through rates and lead generation. So that's why we moved very quickly on this virtual meeting platform, which is doing very well. So the question for us now is, can we actually convert those leads to actual appointments and have acceptable close rates. But we do feel that in this environment, advanced planning -- I think, demand for advanced planning will be higher. I think it's very top of mind. The question is, we need to have evidence, we need to have a couple more weeks under our belt to see how that plays out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Shareholder, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then secondly, on the operations. Can you give us a feel for what additional asset sales might be? I don't mean piece by piece, but if your plans happen this year, what can we expect? Obviously, we had the $49 million deal, one deal with California, and yet, a smaller one, but is it fair to -- we could get another $50 million or $100 million in the balance of the year? Or -- given COVID, let's put that aside. If we -- back to your original plan, do you think we could have got $50 million to $100 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure, [Jack]. So listen, we're very encouraged that we actually got these deals closed in this environment, right? So that's the first thing. So we had a lot of great buyers that were -- stayed with us and kind of worked through the process. As Jeff pointed out, we have a ceiling of $155 million in our indenture. Will we get to that number? I don't know. Given this environment, we do have a lot of interested parties and some pretty significant opportunities to pursue here the next couple of months. So I wouldn't mind getting this close to that number as I can. I just -- obviously, as we deal with potential buyers in this environment, things may change. So we're going to be very aggressive. But again, with the -- keep in mind that we're really trying to maintain sort of a footprint that's very efficient. So we're kind of looking at areas, regions and states that we feel are nonstrategic. But we're still being very aggressive in pursuing that. So that's kind of where we're at.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Shareholder, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just the last question is really on the stock price. And it's a troubling question because I'm a shareholder. On March 19, at 4:30, StoneMor announced the California deal, the $49 million deal. During the day of the 19th, so this is before you announced it, the stock traded up as high as 28% intraday to $1.31, closed up 15% on that day at about $1.20. The subsequent days, first day of trading after the public announcement, the stock traded up $0.02. So basically, it was up 2%. Today, market's up pretty strongly. Your stock is down 10%. And it's clear why. I think someone was -- had some interesting information about maybe the stock -- the rights offering at $0.73. So I guess my question is, has the SEC, at least going back to March 18, made inquiries? Have you guys raised some issues -- or excuse me, some investigations within the company or you're outside investors? Because as an old saying, I don't believe in coincidences. And this is just way too coincidental. So again, I've said a lot, but I appreciate your thoughts on it because it's extremely troubling to a public shareholder.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I appreciate that, [Jack]. Obviously, I can't control the pricing in the market. And we saw the same thing in terms of the announcement. The stock's been obviously very volatile for quite some time. The same thing happened when we announced the first divestiture and stock went up and then people were taking, I think, profit taking. So we haven't had any inquiries at all. We stay focused on just kind of running the business and making sure we're delivering on our initiatives. So I can't really comment on what's happening in the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Shareholder, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I appreciate that, Joe. But part of your responsibility is information, controlling information. And it hurts other shareholders. So in that sense, you do have -- the company does have a responsibility. And I'll also point out that the volume today and that day was a multiple of the prior days. And again, I'm not the SEC and I'm not -- but in my humble opinion, some has to control information better. Somebody is getting some kind of information that they shouldn't. That's just my view. And if the SEC hasn't inquired about this, they should.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Thank you for that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Shareholder, [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And to the extent you do any follow-up, I'd appreciate if you can share that with shareholders. I'm asking that as a shareholder.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Stephen Percoco with Lark Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Paul Percoco, Lark Research, Inc. - President & Founder [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have a few questions. Could you quantify the profit or loss on the properties that you sold in California? Were they -- I know you said that there's $3 million of overhead. But from an operating income point of view, or an EBITDA point of view, were they profitable or loss making? And could you quantify that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I'll start. I mean, obviously, these sales were accretive. I'll let Jeff jump in here. We're not kind of sharing multiples here out of confidentiality with our buyers. But we're -- one of the biggest focuses we have here is making sure whatever we're divesting is accretive to the business. Not -- we don't want to do a fire sale here where we're giving up good EBITDA for low multiples. So these were accretive sales. I'll let Jeff jump in to add any other additional color.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey DiGiovanni, StoneMor Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Joe. So really from -- we really don't disclose performance in any individual locations. But to Joe's point, these were accretive deals. We're still going through the process in booking the transactions so they will be shown more next quarter with the gain/loss. If these will be gains of the transaction, but that's all we have about at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Paul Percoco, Lark Research, Inc. - President & Founder [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. But could you clarify, are they accretive after the paydown of debt? Or are they accretive before the paydown of debt?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey DiGiovanni, StoneMor Inc. - Senior VP & CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They were accretive before the pay down of debt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Paul Percoco, Lark Research, Inc. - President & Founder [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I -- also, could you give us any color on the impact of COVID-19 so far on your at-need business? I know you said that you responded quickly with the video viewings. But I'm wondering if there's a change in the mix of sales. Are people changing the purchase decisions that they make at need? Or any color that you can give in that regard so far would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we haven't had enough volume of COVID-19 related services, so our at-need business is relatively stable as it's been. We don't know. Literally, we've had maybe 10. And so it's too early and it's very regionally related. So we'll have to wait and see what happens on that front regarding and kind of the economics or any of the trends relating to those particular cases. But we don't have enough information at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of Richard Elkin with Opp Co.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two things. Just quickly. I didn't hear what you said was -- I didn't -- I didn't hear what you said -- let me turn off the speaker. I didn't hear what you said was your target amount for your remaining asset sales. And then I have a real question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. What I said in the previous question that was asked is, right now, our indenture has a cap of $155 million that we have allowable for divestitures. Obviously, we have still a nice gap there to fill. We're being aggressive in terms of pursuing that. We have a lot of activity going on. But as I said earlier, in this environment, the buyer pool may change. So we're tracking that, but we're still being very aggressive to take full advantage of the opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And so the difference between what you've received so far and $155 million would be what's left or what you'd like to do ideally?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that would be the -- I would call that the opportunity range, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You were talking about the Moon Landscaping deal, and you said that it would save about 10% to 15% of your costs of doing these things yourself. Can you give a rough idea of how much that is in dollars?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the reason we gave a percentage is, obviously, with these divestitures, that number's going to change, right? So as we exit the state of California. So I'd rather not put a number out there because that could change. But it is literally our largest expense line item in the company. You've imagined 400 properties with the amount of maintenance. So it's a significant savings for the company. And secondly, the other thing to think about with the outsourcing, and I believe we're the only company that's ever outsourced fully in terms of openings and closings. There's a lot of indirect benefit here as well. When you think about 2 other key areas. One is capital, right, which doesn't -- and then there's cash. We have a huge fleet of equipment, and backhoes and mowers. And now that we're kind of relieved from that capital obligation. And secondly, just from an insurance and workers comp standpoint, our highest risk employee segment is our maintenance people. So there's also benefits on sort of the insurance and the workers' comp and all the things that end up adding to our cost. So it's a -- that's why I call it transformative in terms of it's not just, hey, we're saving money on mowing. It's really a big change for the company. And I don't want to minimize the fact that we're -- I say over time, we're not a landscape company. We're really about serving our families and trying to up our level of customer service, and really becoming a sales organization. And this will help us focus on that. So quick answer is, we don't -- really can't -- I don't want to kind of put the number out there because until we get these divestitures sort of locked in, I don't want to be stuck with a bigger number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So -- but let me just follow up on that a little bit. So does that mean you're going to sell all those mowers and backhoes and all the other equipment you don't need?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will -- the -- Moon is taking those on for us. So they've done a sort of full inventory of our products. And they're -- we're going to be kind of -- that's part of the deal. There'll be a leasing arrangement for a period of time, and then they'll decide what they need to replace on their own dime.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I see. Now when you were explaining the -- talking about this 10% to 15% saving, you had said that, that could change. I just didn't understand what would add to that or...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, let me just be clear. I apologize for that. The 10% to 15% won't change the actual dollar value, if I have x number of fewer properties through divestitures. For example, we just exited California, right? So those maintenance expenses aren't -- they're not part of my P&L anymore. So there's no savings related to those. So the actual dollar of savings would change based on the level of divestitures we do going forward. We can provide more details about that as we lock down over the next quarter on additional divestitures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Is it possible to say on the deal that closed and maybe the one that's going to close in a few days, what that would amount to in dollars?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of maintenance?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the 10% to 15% savings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I would -- I don't know the specific maintenance expenses of that property. I'd have to -- we'd have to go back and look. But we could follow-up with you on that and just look at the maintenance, but we typically don't give individual property information out, so that would be difficult for us to do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Richard Elkin, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Senior Director of Investments [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, maybe I'll check back with you in a few days, whatever you have available would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the next question comes from the line of [Mitch Sacks] with [GP Limited].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a specific question. I'm watching, unfortunately, families that are being affected by COVID. And clearly, many companies, in the same industry as you, are having to pivot to accommodate families. And so from a -- I know you've said there's only 10 or so related COVID services that you've performed to date. How are you folks approaching that going forward? Is it -- are you going to provide video viewing, cremations and burials with small family groups? And around that, although regrettable, there could be a potential increase in your business. Are the rates that you presently charging going to be discounted at all given the limited services? Or how are you folks thinking you may approach that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's a good question. I mean, I mean, a lot of the services that we provide will be dictated by the local authorities. And like, for example, as we stay here today, even in a normal burial, it's only gatherings of 10 people or less, and we can't have anyone on-site as we're lowering the casket so our people are protected. So we already have controls in place and a lot of those are based on direct feedback from the state authorities for that. We will work very closely and adapt with our families to make sure it's being done respectfully. It has been a challenge, I'll be honest. In the beginning of this, where the last thing a grieving family wants to hear is that they have to limit attendance or they have to let people know not to come. And that's been a difficult issue for our people in the field early on. That's actually getting better now because you're seeing literally local law enforcement now breaking up gatherings and literally fining people for gathering above a certain amount. So we have a lot of support there. But we're going to be very flexible with all of our customers during this time and do whatever we can to support them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I think my more specific question, and I know it was a long question, is there any discount being given? Or is it at the same normal rates and later if families wanted to have memorial service in your facilities, you would schedule it then? That's sort of where my head was at. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we haven't -- I mean, we haven't had that kind of volume come in related to COVID-19. And we haven't changed our pricing at all at this point. Obviously, I think it's more -- that's more of an economic question as people -- as you look at the level of unemployment, we're going to be very flexible with our people that are on payment plans. And we're going to work with people financially. Obviously, we're going to be very fair during this period of time. We haven't created a special discount for COVID-19. I think that would be pretty inappropriate at this point to do that. But we will be very flexible with all of our customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I don't think my question was around really saying you would give a special COVID rate to attract customers. I think what I was saying, what I was -- I didn't articulate it well enough is, because of the limited services, would you be discounting, would be the question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, of course. Of course, I mean, if they're not providing -- if they -- look, one of the things here is what will those services look like, right? So obviously, your pricing is going to be different based on the amount of effort and costs we have related to it. So yes, if there's no services, there won't be charges for that. I mean it could be a straight burial or it could be a straight cremation. So of course, we would -- our pricing would change based on the services that are being provided.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That was really my other question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You bet. Sorry, it took me so long to get to your answer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the presentation back to Mr. Trost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith Trost, StoneMor Inc. - VP of Financial Planning & Analysis [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. And that concludes our call for today. Thank you, and have a great rest of your day.

Joseph M. Redling, StoneMor Inc. - President, CEO & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all.

Operator [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that does conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation, and ask that you please disconnect your line.