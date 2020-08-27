Edited Transcript of STL.N earnings conference call or presentation 23-Jul-20 12:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 Sterling Bancorp Earnings Call

* Jack L. Kopnisky

Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director

* Luis Massiani

Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Alexander Roberts Huxley Twerdahl

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

* Casey Haire

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst

* Collyn Bement Gilbert

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst

* David Jason Bishop

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

* Matthew M. Breese

Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

* Stephen M. Moss

B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day. And welcome to the Sterling Bancorp 2Q 2020 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [2]

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our second quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call is Luis Massiani, our Chief Financial Officer and Bank President; and Rob Rowe, our Chief Credit Officer.

On our website, you will find the slides we're referencing in our presentation.

I'd like to first recognize the fantastic efforts of our extraordinary team. They have adjusted admirably to this extremely difficult operating environment and continue to perform at an outstanding level during a particularly challenging period for the banking industry and the broader economy. Our company's culture emphasizes change and adaptation. Traits that have served us well in these times. Our colleagues have consistently gone above and beyond for our clients and each other.

For the second quarter of 2020, we reported adjusted EPS of $0.29 and grew our tangible book value per share 6.2% to $13.17 from $12.83 last quarter. We continue to build our allowance for credit losses given the downward revisions to economic forecast, though our conservative assumptions last quarter reduced requiring provisioning for this quarter. We are particularly encouraged by our ability to grow tangible equity and tangible book value per share in the face of this challenging economic environment. We continue to service our existing clients and grow our business in targeted loan portfolios.

In addition to the $650 million in PPP balances we originated this quarter, our commercial portfolios grew $85 million over last quarter, spread across several portfolios. While we continue to see meaningful new business opportunities, current volumes are approximately 50% of historic production, which is reflected in our updated loan growth outlook.

Portfolios that grew this quarter are likely to be future drivers of growth. Including traditional C&I, CRE, affordable housing and public sector finance. We are shifting capital away from national transaction-based businesses, that do not provide opportunities for full relationships and that are not meeting our targeted risk-adjusted returns in current market conditions. Deposit growth was also strong, core deposits were up nearly 6% over last quarter, despite a 2% drag from seasonal runoff in the municipal portfolio. We are optimistic we can continue to exhibit solid deposit growth in the current environment, driven by our commercial and business banking teams. We are augmenting our traditional growth channels through technology-enabled banking initiatives, including the Direct banking product we launched last year and our recently announced banking as a service program. We view these as efficient ways to grow and diversify our funding sources, fee income and total revenue. The pandemic has accelerated client adoption of technology and validated our investment in digital banking platforms. The accelerated adoption of technology will also enable us to perform more efficiently in the future as we reevaluate our real estate footprint and leverage automated processes that have been tested and enhanced over recent months. We are pleased with our pretax pre-provision net revenue performance although we experienced pressure in several businesses related to the pandemic.

Net interest income, excluding accretion income, was $206 million, an increase of $2 million over the prior quarter. Fee income was lower-than-expected due to lower transaction volumes in deposit fees, wealth management, factoring receivable volumes and other loan commissions. We expect these volumes will rebound as the economy recovers and customer activity resumes, and we have started to see positive trends in volumes over the past 60 days. Regarding expenses, we incurred $3.8 million in expenses to support our colleagues at the outset of the pandemic that should not repeat in the third quarter. Among those expenses was a $1.5 million charitable contribution via the Sterling Foundation that supported communities affected by the pandemic. We also had costs of $9.8 million to exit FHLB borrowings and $1.5 million of OREO expenses to exit properties held on our balance sheet.

We maintained our core net interest margin flat to last quarter at 305 basis points despite recognizing lower short-term interest rates in the early part of the quarter. Our team did an outstanding job in lowering the funding costs, which were down 35 basis points, while exceeding the 10 to 15 basis point quarterly reductions we were expecting to achieve this quarter. And we ended the quarter on an upward trajectory for the core net interest margin in the month of June. We continue to believe we can achieve a total cost of funding liabilities of 35 to 40 basis points. If not lower in the current interest rate environment, which should help support net interest margin near current levels. We anticipate generating positive operating leverage through the remainder of the year as repricing of liabilities outpaces pressure on asset yields, transaction activity and volumes begin normalizing, and we focus on efficiency initiatives and growing our most profitable businesses. This progress should be evident in the third quarter, where we expect each component of core PPNR to improve.

Moving on to credit. We added another $39 million to our allowance for credit losses this quarter, taking the allowance to portfolio loans to 164 basis points as deterioration in the macro outlook increased our estimate of losses. Our CECL model assumes the unemployment rate averages in excess of 9% through full year 2021 and with GDP not reaching breakeven until early 2021.

Aside from the adjustments related to the macro outlook, credit performance was generally reflective of our expectations as of last quarter. NPLs were effectively flat the last quarter. The increase in charge-offs to $17.6 million or 32 basis points of loans annualized, reflects our effort to quickly resolve these credits we moved to nonaccrual late last quarter. On Slides 14 and 15 of our presentation, we provide an update on COVID impacted portfolios we highlighted last quarter and provide incremental detail on the portfolios that comprise the bulk of deferrals. We have deferred principal and interest on 8% or $1.7 billion of loans. Deferrals are most commonly for 90 days with an additional 90-day deferral period at higher option. Over the past 45 days, we have received a few new requests for deferral and are actively working with all borrowers as their initial deferral periods began expiring in late July and August.

I want to detail our current view of each of the impacted portfolios next. First, we are comfortable with our traditional C&I portfolio, which is generally well secured on a borrowing base, and we have seen low request for payment modifications with the exception of a relatively small franchise finance portfolio, whose underlying business fundamentals has held up relatively well over the past quarter and will improve as the economy opens. Secondly, our national commercial finance portfolio has also performed at or better than expected. The equipment finance portfolio was more highly impacted by the downturn initially, particularly in the transportation and construction sectors, but we are starting to see a pickup in shipping and general transportation volumes. We have seen relatively low volumes of deferrals in our other national portfolios. Lastly, commercial and multifamily real estate is performing as expected, and we anticipate that our relatively low loan to values of approximately 50% across the entire portfolio will provide substantial support to the long-term performance of these assets. We are working through the higher impact of sectors of hospitality, retail and office, where we will continue to work with borrowers in providing working capital relief given our strong collateral position and debt service coverage prior to the pandemic. Multifamily is performing well and our loan to values and debt service coverage on that portfolio also provide a strong degree of credit protection. We will be pragmatic about each loan portfolio and will take aggressive action to recognize and resolve issues directly and expeditiously.

I noted at the outset of my prepared remarks that we were able to grow our tangible book value per share over the last quarter and strengthened our capital ratios. Our TCE ratio increased 8 basis points to 8.82%, and our Tier 1 leverage at the holding company increased 10 basis points to 9.51%.

We continue to be on a self-imposed pause of our share repurchase plan. We expect we will continue to grow both our capital ratios and tangible book value per share through the remainder of the year.

On Page 16, we update our outlook for the year. We continue to be comfortable with our net interest margin and core expense outlooks for the year. We reduced our fee income expectation given some of the near-term headwinds caused by the pandemic. And expect loan growth to come at the lower end of our previous guide at $500 million of growth for the year. We also expect to incur a lower tax rate through the remainder of the year. There are still many unknowns in the economy given the potential lasting effects from the pandemic. We will continue to be aggressive with our operating model to address the financial impacts. Our primary focus in this environment is twofold: first, to produce strong earnings streams driven by revenue gains that enable us to build capital. And secondly, to recognize and resolve credit issues early with strong levels of reserve and capital.

Now let's open up the line for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) We will now go to our first question. That comes from Casey Haire with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey Haire, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Couple of questions on the credit quality front. The deferrals, it sounds like they have slowed. We have seen from peers some decent cure rates. Just some color that you can provide as these deferrals hit their 90-day terms, based on your conversations with them, what -- how you expect that to trend in another 3 months and your appetite to extend another 90 days?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I think consistent with what we talked about in the first quarter case, I think that our -- from an appetite perspective, we're going to continue to work with borrowers where we see that there's a long-term viability to the business and where we think that there's a good opportunity to have a full relationship long term. And -- but our strategy is going to be the same, which is we're not going to provide extensions or new deferrals that just anybody who asks for it. So one of the reasons, again, and as a reminder, in the first quarter, we had some migration credit, is that the strategy has been, identify who has long-term viability work with those borrowers, that's where the appetite is. And then if we don't see that there is a long-term viability to it, then we decide to move the -- exit the relationship moving in a different direction. So the appetite remains the same. Now from where -- the early feedback, and Jack alluded to in his remarks, late July and August is when the majority of that -- those initial 90-day period start coming due. So we're going to know a lot more in the next 30 to 45 days.

With that said, early feedback across several portfolios, like equipment finance, like franchise finance, is pretty good. And we are -- we feel good that there's going to be a substantial amount of those initial deferrals that are going to move to some form of either full payment or some modified payment stream are going to begin cash flowing again. Is it 40%, 50%, 60%? We don't know yet, but we feel very good that the early feedback in many of those sectors is quite positive. Places where you're going to see the majority of the -- I'll call them re-extensions is hotel and lodging. The entirety of our portfolio in hotel lodging is pretty much concentrated in the New York area. That industry is not back yet. So you're going to see extensions there. You're also going to see extensions in CRE retail. So those are the 2 sectors where we see the majority of the extensions happening are kind of recurring for the second 90 days. And on aggregate, you're talking of approximately $300 million to $400 million or so of P&I deferrals that you see in those -- and payment deferrals that you see in those 2 sectors. So those are the 2 places that we're focusing on the most. And not to say that in others, you're not going to have a fair amount of risk extensions as well but those are the places where you're good. Those 2 sectors where you will see the most amount of additional 90-day periods going forward.

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to add a little more color on this, too. We -- when we're granting deferrals, we're asking for updated financials, projections, things like that. We're not what we're not doing is we're not blanketing any deferrals. That's one of the advantage of this -- the single point of contact structure we have with the teams. This is one by one and they have to -- the borrower has to justify the deferral based on their projections and all that. So we're not saying just a category, we're moving forward on that. Second thing is if we're -- we also are addressing those that don't have viability going forward. So we're not going to sit back and watch things and wait and defer things until -- and hope and pray that something good is going to happen. If there's an issue, we're going to address it right up front. And we're going to take the -- one of the things we've learned over many years of doing this is the sooner that -- your best outcome is your soonest outcome when you take action on this. So we've tried to be aggressive in -- if there is an issue and there's not viability out there, that moving forward and addressing the situation upfront.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey Haire, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. The retail CRE on Slide 14, that's obviously a big concern among many banks. What can you tell us about that bucket, $1.3 billion qualitatively? How much of it is what you think is viable going forward, be it an essential retailer versus stuff that you're worried about? Just a little color on the retail CRE bucket, which is a little bit bigger than most on that slide for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well as we've discussed in the past, we do not have exposure to regional malls. So from that perspective, that's a good thing. When you think about our CRE retail, it's community based. I mean, you could say it's strips, but it really is a lot of community based. I think about 80% of the portfolio, the borrower amount would be $10 million or less, okay? So it's really consistent with Sterling's supporting its businesses and supporting stuff in the communities. And so we all could, I guess, conclude however we want to, our view pretty strong that after the pandemic, the people would go back to shopping in their community-based shopping centers because that's what they've done for a long time. And that's not really where online is necessarily attacking. But certainly, to your point, today, because of the pandemic, the tenants themselves are being challenged, probably about 25% to 30% of them are having a hard time paying our borrowers. And so that's why you see the deferral rate, what it is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. For the most part, these are also founded in essential businesses. So the majority of all the retail are grocery stores, pharmas, banks along the way. So we're comfortable with the loan to values versus how people are paying now. And we would assume that, that will get better over time. But we're pretty comfortable about kind of the equity we have in those properties and the types of tenants they have in those properties.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Given the LTVs, we have these even in a scenario in which probability of default increases, loss given default, when you have 50% or 55% LTVs, not to say that you're not going to lose some -- you're not going to have some charge-offs, but the loss given default. Given you have true equity, substantial equity under you because, again, these are not large regional malls. These are not institutional kind of retail credits where you have mezzanine tranches and other sorts of kind of junior capital stacks that create very little equity under you or true equity. So these are going to be -- this isn't in any scenario. We don't see this as a from one quarter to the next things going bad across a substantial chunk of the portfolio because this is the livelihood of a lot of the owners. This is where they have their net worth.

So this is going to be a longer drawn out -- to the extent that some of these go bad, it will be a longer progression to that happening, and we'll be able to kind of work our way through it over time. But the kind of anchored all this is the fact that this is conservative, low LTV, and that gives you -- it will give us options as to how we either work with the borrower or work out of these credits over time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey Haire, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very good. Last one for me, just the charge-off rate at 32 bps, and there was some migration should we expect charge-offs to sort of -- what's the near-term charge-off outlook? Should we expect it to kind of hold this level going forward? Or do you just do some cleanup this quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're going to be aggressive in cleaning up. So there's still cleanup to do. We have -- where there's obviously, NPLs are $250 million or so. Particularly related to specific portfolio credit or portfolios in residential mortgage and some smaller balance equipment loans. We're going to continue to address those very aggressively going forward. So you should anticipate that we will have charge-offs, but vast majority of those are already covered with the reserves that we have and have been identified in our CECL modeling. And again, the position that we've talked about since the first quarter, which is the faster we get these things out of here, and we get -- we focus on kind of the parts of the business that we want to do long term, the better it is.

So yes, you should anticipate that charge-off activity is going to continue in the third and fourth quarter. Is it going to be 30 basis points or 40 -- 30 to 40 basis points? Not 100% sure yet. But yes, we do -- we're going to continue to aggressively manage out of NPLs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. One of the things that we all kind of forget in the last 10 years, the credit quality has been so pristine that everybody is used to having charge-off levels of less than 20 basis points. Normalized charge-off ratios based on over many, many years, is more in the 20 to 50 basis point range. So we don't think this is -- we think this is becoming more of a normalized environment where you have certain risk in the (inaudible) physicians and all that. So that's -- I think that's the guidance for the future. This is more normal charge off levels. This is an abnormal time but that level of charge-offs are more normalized.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we think about, Casey, it’s more of a timing issue. So this is a good example of what we were talking about before. A substantial amount of the credit migration that you have seen has been driven by the equipment finance book, the small balance equipment finance book and some of the residential components of residential mortgage. Those are all loans that we could have modified or deferred if we wanted do and essentially dealt with them later on in the year or early next. But that is the type of the business that we're talking about where we see that there isn't really a long-term viability to it. So might as well just clean it up now rather than have to deal with it as a charge-off later on. So that's a perfect example of -- we think about it more of the loss content in aggregate would be the same. And this is just a matter of how quickly you get it behind you, you reserve for it, you get it behind you and you -- again, from a timing perspective, it's just how the charge-offs come up, but we're very confident that over a 2-year stretch, you're going to see that the credit quality from an annualized charge-off perspective on a cumulative basis is going to hold up very, very well.

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Roberts Huxley Twerdahl, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First off, I was just hoping, as we look at the reserve here, could you remind us at 1.64%, I think last quarter, you kind of gave the adjustment for what the reserve could have been if you had excluded the purchase accounting adjustments or included the purchase accounting adjustments in the overall number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. There's still another -- from an absolute dollar amount, the $365 million of ACL, the fair value adjustments on loans are still about $30 million. So $30 million to $35 million. So the $365 million would be closer to just under $400 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Roberts Huxley Twerdahl, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And then how should we think about sort of taking what you said in your last response to net charge off levels. And as we think about the reserve build versus higher charge-off levels, and I think your comment was that a lot of the charge-offs are already incorporated in the CECL model, how should we be thinking about the reserve from here in terms of building, some releasing, things like that in the context of CECL and the charge offs, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well more so on the charge offs, I think that the reserve build is going to be driven near-term by the progression of the deferrals and that we were talking about before, right? So to the extent that we start seeing meaningful improvement in the sectors that we were talking about, the reserving requirements will essentially start coming down in lockstep with that, right? So we feel very good about credits that are able to continue to at a minimum pay interest and stay current through this, right? So if you've identified a commercial real estate or C&I borrower that either has not requested a payment deferral or has essentially been able to continue to meet obligations and pay interest and so forth. Then those are credits that we feel very good about because they've demonstrated that they didn't withstand a pretty significant and unforeseen impact of their business model. So the focus is on the deferrals.

To the extent that you see deferral rates that stay level to decreasing. You're not going to see a large reserve build. To the extent that you see either deferrals that in the second go around, don't really come down or for whatever reason, start increasing, which we don't think that would be the case because as Rob alluded to in his prior response, we've seen a pretty substantial -- we really have seen a slowdown for the last 30 to 45 days in new client requests on that front. Then we feel pretty good that, again, you should be able to maintain that reserve. We don't see that increasing, then that means that the portfolio is holding up better than what the models are anticipating or what the models are estimating today. So kind of short -- is it more driven by charge-offs? No. This is more driven by what we're seeing from the perspective of those deferrals. And then once these -- kind of these deferral periods end, what happens from a migration of credit at that point. So as a reminder, right now, for all these loans that are in deferral, we're not migrating them from a credit perspective. So that would be the bigger driver of a reserve build is as these mods and payment deferrals, come off deferrals, and they do not return to payment status in the third, fourth quarter, that would be a driver for getting reserves higher.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Roberts Huxley Twerdahl, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then just a final question. In the guidance, things like the margin and loan growth, are you including -- or what are your assumptions for PPP in terms of loan balances? And how are you accounting for the fees for PPP in terms of the amortization schedule?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So 80% -- so 3 things there. First one, we only originated PPP loans to existing clients. So we have, we think, pretty good visibility because through our commercial banking teams and business bankers, we've been able to reach out to a pretty much substantial majority of all these folks to understand what their intentions are regarding prepayment or forgiveness process. So we feel good that we have a good estimate of what the waterfall of forgiveness and payments is going to be. We think that by the end of the year, over -- close to 80%, if not more, will have been fully forgiven. And you can -- we think that, that is going to be more weighted to the third quarter versus the fourth quarter. So from here to the end of the year, our $650 million of balances will be closer to about $150 million, call it, $200 million. If not lower, and then a good chunk of that, let's say, about 2/3 of that would be forgiven in the third quarter and then the remainder of it in the fourth quarter. So you're only going to have a tail of about $150 million that goes into 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Roberts Huxley Twerdahl, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And are you amortizing the fees on a 2-year schedule until they get prepaid?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. So we are (inaudible) Yes, you got.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Looking at, obviously, multifamily rent collection efforts remain in the news of the national media, local media. Just curious, maybe you can update us what you're seeing in terms of the ability to collect across the different segments within multifamily?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Generally, our multifamily business is in the boroughs of the city. So we have very low -- so macro, very low deferral levels on multifamily we also have low loan to values. In the boroughs, we're seeing kind of in the 65% to 70% RIC collection range is the feedback we're getting from this. So folks have continued to make current principal and interest payments out of that. So there's enough buffer in terms of cash flows out there. These are also, for the most part, rent-controlled buildings. So there's some stability that way. So the rents are lower than, obviously, market rents.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would add that we did -- we have heard from our borrowers that the tenants pay through improved through June, and they expect it to improve some more in July as unemployment rate had come down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then just turning to the -- Jack, you noted, in terms of loan guidance, most of it's going to be traditional CRE, traditional C&I or so, maybe a migration, maybe from the national platforms. In terms of maybe just the credit performance here, any surprises here in the equipment finance and some of the other specialty finance portfolios that obviously, you don't purchase these, expecting a pandemic, but just curious in terms of just the overall credit surprise, credit outlook and maybe just longer-term holistic view for some of those businesses?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's interesting. I -- the things that we thought would be problems going into this are the ones that are problems. We really have not been surprised about any of the portfolios, things like hotel or some of the small ticket equipment finance stuff, some of the hospitality related restaurants and things like that, tourist related things. We really have not been surprised about any of the categories that are kind of given the situation, they're performing as we would have expected. The ones that have held up a little bit better, the national commercial finance businesses outside of equipment have generally held up pretty well also. We have relatively low deferrals on everything outside of kind of the equipment space and maybe a little bit of ABL out there. But generally, the rest of it's held up pretty well. C&I, traditional C&I has held up extremely well.

In our book, too, we tend to be a middle market C&I lender, maybe lower middle market we don't have a big business banking concentration. My own personal view is that one of the bigger challenges is if you had kind of micro business banking lending, platforms with big portfolios, we do not. So those are longer tail, kind of, workouts out there. So in the end, I don't think there's anything necessarily surprised us out there. From a growth standpoint, there are sectors definitely on the C&I side. Definitely in a public finance piece. I think as the country spends more money on infrastructure, public finance will continue to become a bigger and bigger lending opportunity.

On the CRE side of it, there are going to be specific areas where we can land anything, distribution, warehouse, frankly, medical, health care related, certain types of those types of facilities will lend themselves to opportunities going forward. But on the flip side of it, there are areas where we're just not going to get the right risk-adjusted returns out of and have not for the last year or so. Places white -- like some sectors of equipment finance. Some ABL is, in our view, mispriced right now. Mortgage warehouses getting close being mispriced as a result of the yields coming in those areas. Still a good business and good opportunity, but there are sectors especially on the national basis where we have walked capital away from.

So a long answer to your question. But one, I know there's no surprises; two, there's still some good opportunities going forward. All that said, we are being more cautious. I mean we want to land. But the volumes are about half of what they have been in the past, in part because of demand, but in part because we're just being more cautious given the situation and the unknowns with the pandemic.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just on the credit front. So if you think about kind of your strategy here and how you've managed the book, obviously, right, the strategy here is to get aggressive, early, kind of differentiate between sort of transactional relationships versus not. And as you indicated, Jack, you guys have a pretty good handle on the book, and it's performing as you would have expected, blah blah. What do you think the kind of the...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I like your blah blah. Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's all good. It's very eloquent. What do you -- I mean, in terms of the trend here, I guess, on losses, right? So you've already identified that the LTVs on the core book are really low. I'm just trying to reconcile your aggressiveness early with the fact that we still really haven't seen stress yet in the overall economic environment from a loan credit loss standpoint. So you indicated normalized losses in the 20 to 50 basis points. I mean, are you sitting with a book that's going to see peak losses north of 1%? Or do you really not see that even being a possibility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well a couple of things. So one, no one knows really what the future -- until someone can tell me when the pandemic is going to be solved with the health care crisis is going to be solved. Everybody, every economist, accountant, consultant, investment banker, they're -- we're just trying to work our way through this thing. So there's a big unknown out there for everyone. So that's one. For what we see today, and you're only good for what we see today, we don't believe that we're going to get the anywhere close to the 1% charge off ratios, things like that. We think that we're -- from what we see today and the cash flows with clients through a variety of the portfolios our estimates are there. So for example, Collyn, I should ask you a question. In your model, you have about $200 million of reserve build in 2021. Right now, we don't see that for us. We don't see that kind of estimate. But until the health care -- health prices get solved, that has caused the economic crisis, no one is going to be absolute, us included on this. The estimates we're giving you is what we see today we are trying to be aggressive, do charge-offs. If people aren't going to make it, we're addressing this now, taking the charge now and moving forward. We're working with the clients on the deferrals. And as Luis said, as the deferrals turn, and whether it's the end of the first round or the second round, we figure out that they're not going to make it. We're going to be aggressive about addressing that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Colin, part of the less aggressiveness is part of the proactive working with our customers, as an example, in the hospitality space, all but one of those loans have guarantors. And those guarantors, many of them have significant net worth significant liquidity. And so we work with them and say, listen, you pay us interest, maybe we'll give you something on the principal side to get you through the next year or so in the pandemic, but you have a good fundamental asset. They agree with that, and there's a guarantee in place. So right, you don't -- there, you're not going to try to take a big loss on anything right away. There's no reason to -- for our perspective or no reason for the borrowers perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that portfolio is a perfect example. It's probably our highest at-risk portfolio. We have guarantors that are very, very liquid that will step up and have already stepped up to make payments. There are a couple of properties that have reinvented themselves. They've used it for housing health care workers, and they have used it for some of the homeless shelters. There are some that are -- will be a challenge because they may want to walk away from this, and we don't want them to walk away from this. So that sequence, that portfolio of boils down the borrower by borrower. And where we have support and guarantors and liquidity, we feel very comfortable. So our comments come from the accumulation of all that.

We will have probably problems in that portfolio. I don't think that we have good loan to values, and we can re-purpose some of that. I think the majority of that portfolio will end up being okay because of the liquidity of the borrowers and the loan to values and the re-purposing of those things. But being able to look into each client and each situation and being aggressive in being proactive with them, allows us to have -- make the comments that we've made. Again, the giant asteric on this is, tell me how long the economic crisis are going to last, and I'll tell you exactly what our charge-offs are going to look like in 2021 and '2 and beyond.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's very helpful. Shifting to the NIM. So Luis, you've given guidance, obviously, on the NIM and where you think funding costs will go. Can you just talk about kind of how you're seeing the asset side trend over time? And kind of, again, kind of a longer-term structural thought on what where that NIM ultimately settles out or bottoms out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. So I think that there are positives and negatives, right? On the positive side, we have now felt the vast majority of the pain on the floating rate loans. And so one of the good things that we saw is that the NIM associated with all of our 1 month -- our prime 1 month and 3-month LIBOR based portfolios the asset yields in the month of June actually held in very nicely relative to what they were in April and May. So when you think about the asset-based lending portfolio, the warehouse lending portfolio, substantial chunks of traditional C&I, all of those, you've seen a pretty steep decline in the late first quarter into the early part of the second quarter, and then now that has largely abated.

So as long as [libor 115] stays at, call it, 15 to 18 basis points where it's been hovering for the past, kind of, 30 or 45 days or so, and that continues to progress over and stay stable for the course of the year. The credit spreads are staying or handing in or hanging in very nicely in those portfolios. And so therefore, we should have seen the vast majority of the near-term floating rate loan pressure already being kind of impacting asset yields. The -- that's the positive side. The negative side on the asset yields is that you're now going to be -- we're going to be in the same position that we were in 2013, '14, et cetera, where the fixed -- existing fixed rate book of loans, which today has, call it, somewhere between a 3.75% to 4.5% yield on it.

You'll see in our slide deck that we had loan origination yields in this quarter of about 3.5%. So you're going to start running into, as you see, greater prepayment activity, you see greater refi activity. The existing fixed rate book will run off at some, kind of, lower rate. The new book of business will come on at some lower rate than that existing book of business that runs off. But that is not something that impacts NIM quarter-to-quarter or even through the back half of this year. That's the longer-term progression that we had in kind of the 2- or 3-year window of 2012 to 2015, where you just continue to get to that point where new origination yields are going to be 25 to 50 basis points lower than what the existing local business rolls off on. So a much longer-term impact to asset yields from that perspective. So we think that for the back half of this year, we're going to be at around [3.75%] to [3.80%] per earnings asset yields. You're going to see that the cost of funds was about -- the spot cost of fund as of June 30 was about 12 basis points lower than the weighted average cost of funds. So we already started the quarter with about a 12 basis point difference for cost of funding, and that will continue to trend down because we are still repricing deposits. We still have CDs that are maturing. We still have FHLB borrowings that are maturing. You get a full quarter. Of the senior note that we paid off now being off the book. So you're going to continue to see the liability side move in the right direction. So we're guiding to [3.00%] to [3.10%] in the month of June, we were slightly over that 3.10% . So we feel pretty good that you're going to have a NIM stability to slightly increasing them for the second half of this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. Super helpful. And then just one last housekeeping question. So I just want to make sure the guide that you guys are giving in your OpEx on the slides. I know it backs out amortization expense, but I just want to make sure the cost -- the amort expense related to the lease acquisition of Santander. Is that a -- do we back that out of the OpEx guide as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that is correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. What that number again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's about $3.5 million to $4 million a quarter roughly. So if you go to the -- in our press release, there's a -- in the press release in the GAAP reconciliation tables in the back, you've got a full reconciliation of how that OpEx is calculated. And you can see the -- but it's about $4 million on the leasing CapEx.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just practically speaking, for the loans that go up for re-deferral in late July and early August, if they don't cure, how are you going to handle those from a NPL or classified loan perspective. Should we expect those that don't cure to start moving into traditional nonperforming asset quality buckets?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not in the second go around. So under the regulatory guidance, in this -- again, depending -- and to the point that Jack and Rob made before. In each one of these cases, we're getting updated financials and business model projections so forth. And so to the extent that you continue to determine that this is a near-term or short-term impact because of the pandemic, where the business has viability post this period. And where you see the ability to put them back on some -- on a current payment status after the second deferral, you would not migrate it. Now to the extent that -- so you have another 90-day window before that would happen, right? Of essentially starting to migrate that credit down.

What's going to happen realistically here is that you're going to -- now that we have the benefit of, I'll call it, a little bit more a longer time frame to being able to make that decision, which is very different than the first go around where essentially, everybody was in a mad dash. And everybody was kind of losing it a little bit because everybody was in a mad dash to get these deferrals approved and so forth. In this go around, you have the benefit of having a much more kind of educated decision to make based on the updated conversations with clients and the updated information that you're getting from clients as to how their business are doing. So you should start to see some migration of credit in the third quarter, but I don't think that you're going to see that holistically until the fourth quarter once the second go around the deferral period is over, which if you think about a loan that comes off that deferral -- in the month of August, if you have to extend it for another 90 days, that takes you into October that's why I think that the vast majority of this is more of a fourth quarter event than a third quarter event, but you should start seeing some migration based on updated underwriting analysis that we will do in the second go around.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now after that 180 days, we've learned from a number of your peers that it seems like you have a tremendous amount of flexibility to extend deferrals well into 2021 if they need it. Are you going to pursue that option at all? Or do you want to essentially wind down the deferral book and put them into workout categories by the end of 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

By the end of 2020, you're going to wind this down and put them into the -- for the [types] again, Jack was alluding to, so we're in the -- we do lower middle market to the extent that lower middle market doesn't have access to capital markets financing doesn't have access to large committed lines of credit, right? To the extent that you have a lower middle market client that has the 180 to 270 days of not being able to kind of open and get back to some sense of normalcy. I don't think that, that's a situation in which you don't have a credit that starts migrating. These are not going to be borrowers that have that amount of financial flexibility to be able withstand close to a year of not being back to normal activity. So that's not even a -- I don't think that, that's necessarily a decision or an option that we're going to have because you're going to see that at that point. Businesses will have to start moving more towards other forms of either bankruptcy or something like that. So I don't think that, that is -- I don't think that there's as much flexibility as you're alluding to, Matt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Matt, it's our understanding that no, you will all revert back to traditional type of grading for those credits. The only place that banks will be given a latitude at this point, it could change would be on the residential side, right? And that could be up to 1 year. But no, for the commercial side, that's not our expectation, nor is it what we understand it to be at all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And that's not what we're planning. We're going to essentially get these things off deferral, and we've got to put them in work out, we will.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And right now, what percentage of deferrals are paying you something IO or modified payment versus no payment? And is that a decent way to look at bucketing these into low-risk versus higher risk loans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the numbers that we put in the press release, those -- that represents the P&I deferrals, which is the vast majority of our deferrals. And the -- again, to the extent that there's an interest-only deferral or modified payment deferral where the vast majority of the payment is being made, we feel good about those credits. And those were more of defensive modifications. We don't really call them a referral. There would be defensive modifications that were done where we anticipate that the vast majority of all of those get back to some form of -- actually, we'll get back to current payment status if they haven't already. We have some components of the residential mortgages that are in P&I deferrals -- that are right now in the P&I deferral bucket. So about 15% of that has continued to make payments. But on the commercial side of the house, those P&I deferrals are P&I deferrals at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then going back to expenses, your bank, in particular, hasn't been shy about cutting branches, cutting physical office space. As you've gone through COVID, and I'm sure there's been some illuminating moments in terms of what you can do digitally and work from home and all that. As you reassess the branch count and the branch network, sits around 80 branches today, where might you take that in the out years? Have you taken another look at that and could it come down substantially?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We are going to continue to make investments in technology. And so if you would, there's a, kind of, a trade-off in the amount of money that we're going to put into technology and digital. So the partnerships we have with Deloitte, the banking as a service, the online banking side of this things, being able to automate everything in the company are the investments that we're making in a direct way, you kind of pay for that because through the downsizing of the physical distribution system. So being able to have clients that demand for digital services as this period of time, as you said, Matt, proved the point once and for all that clients want to do business digitally on the transaction part of it. It's also proven once and for all that clients need advice and counsel from their relationship team. So the team strategy that we've had have worked incredibly well and the digital platform that we have has worked pretty well, incredibly well.

So the net answer to that is we'll continue to downsize the physical distribution, where our consumer banking teams are moving to more of a segment approach anyhow. And they're doing a great job with that. And -- but we'll continue to take real estate costs out and reallocate people costs from one kind of bucket to another bucket.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then last one for me -- I'm sorry, Jack, go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saying the net effect of that is we -- there's still room to take...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt has had enough of your answer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know. Go ahead, Matt.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My apologies. That's not what I meant at all. In terms of the Moody's forecast, can you just give us an idea of how the updates kind of progress for the quarter? And if you've gotten any updates in July? I know as those move and the GDP, unemployment, the length of the recession. Those factors change, it can really move the needle on the provision. Have you started to see more stability out of those forecasts? And should that imply anything for the provision on our side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have seen a lot more stability in the -- especially in the -- so through the second half of the second quarter, we saw substantially greater stability and kind of an orderly progression of what the Moody's folks were anticipating, particularly in their baseline scenarios, particularly related to the longer tail part of the assumptions where you have seen a substantial amount where the forecasts are now changing mostly in the short part, right? So if you -- I will call it the third, fourth quarter and early part of 2021, where there still is, every time that one of these comes out, it's essentially based on whatever is the latest and greatest numbers that are being touted from unemployment kind of coming back or not coming back. So GDP and unemployment rate assumptions vary substantially from forecast to forecast on the short part of the forecast or the kind of the near-term part of the forecast. But the longer ended tail assumptions of how the economy recovers, and so how long it takes and when you get back to pre-COVID levels has stayed generally very consistent with each one of the new update that has come out.

Since the mid-April forecast that we used for the first quarter provisioning, we have been looking at the assumptions that have a, what I'll call, some sort of a modified Nike swoosh type of recovery to it, which is a recovery that starts at the end of this year, but a recovery that takes a very long period of time to get back to pre-COVID levels. And so as you see in our slide deck that we put there, we don't get back to pre-COVID levels until end of 2022, early part of 2023. And which is slightly worse than we were in April, but it's only worse by about a quarter or 2. So it's -- that part is not extending out. The longer ended tail kind of risk of assumptions getting worse has not been during the latest go rounds of the Moody's assumptions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay. And that implies provisioning -- reserve levels are adequate and provisioning should reflect growth in charge-offs, correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that is correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen M. Moss, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I want to follow-up on that -- just on the CECL modeling, kind of curious as the sensitivity regarding your provision and reserve, New York GDPs -- I'm sorry, around probably 15% kind of if we see something in the low double digits, above your 9% forecast in the next 6 months. What does that do with regard to your reserve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luis Massiani, Sterling Bancorp - Senior EVP & CFO [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's a good question. So it's a good question. And at the same time, a very difficult question to answer because the models literally have thousands of assumptions in them, right? So just a kind of isolating the impact of just moving one assumption isn't really the right way to think about it because there's that would have a vast majority of implications for a bunch of others, right? So it's a difficult question to answer, and I couldn't give you a specific number that says for each 1% of this makes it go to that. That I couldn't really provide you because it wouldn't be a fair way to think about how we are thinking about the estimate of losses. What I will tell you is that a substantial chunk of the CECL reserve continue to be driven by qualitative factors and not just quantitative. And so some of the things that we do from a qualitative perspective, when we think about the various portfolios, is that we do exactly what you're suggesting, Steve, which is what -- okay. So the models are saying this, we realize the models are not perfect. Where are the portfolios that we're seeing, where we are seeing the more kind of the bigger stress and where we're seeing more kind of deferral requests and so forth. And then let's use qualitative factors to cover things like what happens if the unemployment rate gets worse for residential mortgage, for example. So if you'll see our reserve requirements on -- or CECL reserve on residential mortgages, if you look at the slide deck, the detail that we have in the back is about 175 basis points. Why is that? Our models are not assuming that there's 175 basis points of losses. On the quantitative model is not assuming that. We're making qualitative overlay based on exactly that, which is what happens if the models are wrong. And how do we differ exactly that and key assumptions and then let's, essentially, allocate more from a qualitative perspective to the portfolios where we see that there's greater risk on, kind of, major assumptions getting worse. And so that way -- I hate to use the word the smoothing because I know my external auditors are listening to this call as well. But that's exactly what the qualitative factors are there to do, which is you're essentially reserving today. And so the mix and shift between a qualitative versus the quantitative component of an individual asset class would likely change because you were essentially already reserving for some model uncertainty on the qualitative factor.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack L. Kopnisky, Sterling Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thanks for following us. If you step back a little bit, this is probably the most unique period of time, I think, we've all lived through. So we're working through coming out of this. Again, the 2 things that we're focused on is resolving the credit challenges as we go through and we working through that. And secondly, produce strong earnings driven by revenue. The pre-provision net revenue, we're pretty comfortable that each component will continue to improve. So net interest income, the fee portion of it and the expense side of this thing, given a number of the onetime items we took to take care of our folks and the communities in this quarter.

So appreciate you following. Thanks a lot. Have a great day.

Operator [65]

Thank you all for your attention. This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.