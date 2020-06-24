Edited Transcript of SRS.MI earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 2:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Saras SpA Earnings Call

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Saras First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dario Scaffardi, CEO and General Manager. Please go ahead, sir.

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for being here. I am making a little bit of introduction because, as you probably know, Francesca Pezzoli, our previous investor relator, has changed career, and -- so has left, unfortunately, the company. Wish to thank her for the very good and valued contribution that she has made over the years. And her position has been taken over by [Ilaria Condotti], to whom I will pass the word, that has joined the company last week in rather unusual circumstances.

During the past month, the job of investor relator has been covered very well by [Federico Avesoro], who's done an outstanding job in keeping us in connection with the market and preparing all the materials that we are going to present.

So I pass the word. Thank you, Federico. And Ilaria, welcome to Saras.

Unidentified Company Representative, [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mr. Scaffardi, for the introduction, and good afternoon, everybody. And thank you for joining us for this conference call on Saras First Quarter 2020 Results.

As Mr. Scaffardi said, I've just joined Saras as the IR Officer, after following different companies from different sectors listed on the Italian stock exchanges.

To begin, please let me note that as usual, all the documents, including the press release, the interim financial report and the analyst presentation are available on our website.

Our agenda today will be the following: Mr. Dario Scafarrdi will start with the highlights of the quarter and an overview on the scenario and the market trends. Followed by a review of the results of each business segment. Afterwards, Mr. Franco Balsamo, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the key financial figures of the group. To conclude, Mr. Scaffardi will provide the outlook for the year. Finally, we will have our Q&A session.

At this time, I would like to hand over to Dario.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(foreign language) Ilaria. So the understatement of the year is to say that the oil scenario in the first quarter is absolutely unprecedented. In many, many years in the oil market, nothing has happened like this. Of course, we started the year in a certain mood and the quarter in a certain mood, and then everything changed during the month of March. And we have also decided to change the way we present because we believe that the macro figures of the market are so important in this moment that it was worthwhile to do a little bit more of a deep dive into certain specific dynamics that have never happened before. So I will go through them now with you just the highlights of this period. We're able to maintain more or less the same comparable EBITDA of last year, although the at-reported level things are different mainly due to the fall in inventory prices, which Franco will give you a little bit more detail on.

Now one of the things I would like to do is show exactly in which way this crisis has impacted the oil market. So on the first slide here, we have just Brent dated. Brent dates is the bench -- the physical benchmark for all crudes, and this dropped from a range over -- or 2019 that was roughly around $65 dropped in a couple of weeks' time to below $20, sometimes touching levels as low as $15, so going back to levels of the 1990s.

But maybe the most extraordinary thing that has happened apart from the fall in price is the disconnect between the futures market and the physical market. By and large, the IPE -- the ICE futures market for Brent has always been more or less in line, give or take, a couple of percentage points, one from the other, for reasons of -- for physical reasons, for speculative reasons and so forth. But we have always been able to use the futures market as a very good proxy to the physical market. This has entered a strong disconnect in March because of the difficulty of selling physical cargoes. So while the financial market was still relatively bullish towards crude, the physical prices collapsed, and this created a huge differential between the physical market and the futures market, which has never happened before since this market started in 1986.

So we touched $10 differential consistently. And this created a lot of havoc because all the hedging and the instruments that we and others are able to use, all of a sudden, were disconnected from the physical market. We didn't want to more -- to use too many graphs, but a very similar situation happened to the gasoil market. So with the differential between the past quotations of gasoil and the ICE gasoil market.

Another extraordinary event has been the move of the market from a modest backwardation into a very steep contango. And here, you can see it from these curves, the top curve represents the forward Brent-dated market as of December 2019. So basically, a flattish, slightly bearish long-term outlook. And this changed abruptly. As of the 20th of April, first of all, the market, of course, collapsed from above $65 to just over $20. So a huge collapse and a huge contango.

You can see in the graph below, the month-on-month spread, which as of the 20th of April was $3. This incentivized operations on us storing oil products and crude oil. The situation is -- has been totally similar for oil products. So this created a strong demand for storage and for vessels that were used for floating storage in order to take advantage of the structure of the market that paid very handsomely.

In the meantime, if you look at what's happened today, so on 13th of May, this contango is still there, but it's certainly a lot less steeper, particularly if you look at the first 2, 3 months, the contango is much more modest. We're talking $0.50, $0.60 per month, which is sort of borderline in making the operation economic to store. But also, this has created huge disruptions into the market.

If we try to look at the physical market of crude oils, we report here some market examples. The first 2 are common sweet crudes of the Mediterranean. And if you look in the second part of 2019, if we look at Azeri, which is a very good quality crude, low on sulfur, high on middle distillate yield. It became very, very expensive, very strong towards the latter part of 2019 and to the beginning of 2020, and this is one of the reasons that affected negatively our margin because it was very much in demand, because it was the ideal crude to produce middle distillates at the same time to be able to produce very low sulfur fuel oil for the bunkering market and for the IMO, which was a big topic at the end of last year and at the very couple of -- the first 2 months of this year. And now the coronavirus has had made it fall off the radar screen.

Something similar has happened to CPC. There's been a sharp drop in premiums after the disruption of the OPEC talks and the overproduction. And this has come back, although not the levels of before. So with the market, which is a little bit more healthy from a refining point of view. Dalia is accrued from West Africa. There's also been a big suffering because of ships. So we'll talk about that later.

If we look at the sour crudes, again, a sharp drop in the price of Urals, which is the benchmark of the Mediterranean sours, which has come back up, unfortunately, for -- from our point of view. Because of all the cuts that OPEC+ has put in place the Mediterranean, so the exports for the Black Sea, has been the ones most affected from Russia. They are the least profitable from the Russian point of view, so they have privileged the exports from Primorsk and from the Far East. So the Urals med quotation is sort of a notional quotation because there's very low crude around, this has pushed up the value in an unreasonable manual -- manner, it negatively affects also other crudes, which tend to base their price on Urals for the bed. So it will negatively affect the official selling prices of Iraq and of Saudi Arabia that look at the Urals growth, although at the moment, it's sort of a fake quote because there is no -- it's up because there is no supply.

Freight has been, again, an extraordinary example of volatility. This is a focus on crude, which is the top graph for the med and the clean products for the med again, the bottom crude -- the bottom graph, excuse me, which saw an incredible spike in April because of the huge demand for ships to use as storage. This has pushed freight levels to unprecedented levels. Levels never touched before, which were also unsustainable.

So they quickly came off when buyers and users like us did not charter vessels.

On the clean side, we are -- have been relatively unaffected because we have a fleet of ships on time charter based on other numbers. But of course, it negatively impacted crudes in a way. This has luckily come out and come off.

And you can see it also in these graphs that represents the West African market and the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Gulf market, which again, have been extremely volatile over the months of March and April. And at the moment, would seem to have stabilized back to stronger-than-historical levels, but relatively normal levels. Just out to say of explanation, the spike that you see in October of 2019 is, again, a artificial spike. It happened when Trump put an embargo on COSCO, a Chinese shipper that had a lot of VLCCs, that created havoc on the freight market which subsequently renormalized after the sanctions were taken away or resolved in a matter of weeks. So that is just an abnormality. Otherwise, over 2019, the freight market has been extremely low.

Coming to the oil products. If we look at here, unfortunately, we need a lot of graphs in order to explain. First of all, if we look at the left graph, there is the absolute prices for gasoline and for diesel, which, of course, have come down from the levels of the beginning of the year, a very marked way. Of course, we need to look at this in a relative manner. And there are 2 metrics that are both important to look at.

One is the crack, but of course, the value of the crack is heavily dependent on the underlying value of the main commodities. So it is not indifferent to the absolute price of the commodity. So clearly, having a $15 crack when Brent is at $60 is one thing and having a $7 crack when Brent is at $20 is another thing, not necessarily worse. So you can see that the cracks have moved widely. We've had a very good moment in March, April, when these rise significantly, then they sort of have renormalized.

But if we look at the bottom-left graph -- right graph, which is the ratio of the value of the commodity to Brent. Again, we had a huge spike, but both gasoline and diesel. Diesel is at the higher end of the ratio. Historically, in a good market, it should be about 30% above, which is the case more or less now. And gasoline has been more variable. But again, it is in the range of being about 20% above, of course, with extreme volatility.

On the fuel oil side, again, a very, very volatile scenario. We started the year with a huge differential between Lu slope, the fuel oil for the new IMO bunker, which was trading at an extraordinary premium and a sustainable premium, basically higher than diesel. And has since come down to more normalized levels. And high-sulfur fuel oil, that was extremely low.

In the meantime, what has happened is that the value of high sulfur has gone up and VLFSO has gone down. High sulfur has gone up mainly because of very low production. There has been shutdowns of many simple refineries, so there's been less production of high sulfur fuel oil, and this has pushed up the price. Well, there has been a relatively stable production of VLFSO. And thus, that has pushed down its price.

Just to close the comments on the remaining products, which is naphtha and jet. Here, the picture is, again, one of extreme, extreme events. Naphtha turned almost to 0 at a certain day. That was on the 26th or the 27th of April. Naphtha demand was worth $10 or so a tonne. So that was equivalent to 3 bottles of Coke, more or less. Since then, it has rebounded because, of course, it was a relatively ridiculously low price today. I would say that the situation has relatively normalized compared to the other products, still very low is jet, of course, which is a product which has been worse affected by the crisis and which, as of today, is there still a negative crack compared to Brent.

From our point of view, we are able to blend our jet into our diesel tools. So we are not affected by this directly, but still it's an overhang on middle distillates in the market. If we come to our -- moving away from the broader market, if you look at our results, we've had an EMC margin in the first quarter equal to $1.3 per barrel. It started very weak in January and then it's stronger in March. We have been able to post a relatively small premium to the EMC due to the fact that at the beginning of March, we have started our maintenance in the refinery, the largest turnaround in our history, shutting down and substituting almost completely our FCC unit, which is a unit which is one of the main gasoline producers of the refinery together with other products.

One of -- we substituted completely one of our topping units because it was old and needed revamping. So this negatively affected the margin. But at the same time, I would say that it was the best possible moment to have a turnaround because it coincided with the collapse in demand of the market. So we are already running at reduced capacity. We were producing very little gasoline, which was the product which has been most affected by COVID.

So if we move into the various segments, if we look at the refinery. Here again, as I mentioned before, the premium was affected by a variety of factors. One is the maintenance. The guidance that we gave is based on the full year, while we had a 2-month maintenance started in March. This maintenance has been able to be maintained, notwithstanding the sanitary emergency. So it started right together with the emergency, and we were able to keep operations running with no influence on the refinery, and the refinery was able to maintain its maintenance and its investment program, albeit by being -- enable to enact sanity protocols that at the time, there was no guidance. So we invented our own. And they've been extremely successful because we had no cases. Of course, there's been an increase in cost because one of the things have been to maintain social distancing the workers, limit the amount of people that can enter in a given moment into the refinery. So there's been also an increase in time.

This increase in time is not necessarily a negative effect because the initial plan was to have our units back on stream by the beginning of May, and this has been postponed to the end of May. And of course, we will decide if they will be really restarted only based on the actual demand of gasoline, which is giving signs of improvement.

If we look at the crude slate, runs have been higher compared to the same quarter as last year because during this first quarter of 2019, there was more maintenance concentrated in the first quarter. I would say that we would have been able to obtain in the first quarter, a higher ratio of heavy crudes that have become more easily available on the market. So our API has gone down a little bit, but this is purely a mercantile approach. We have reduced the quota of light extra sweet, and this reflects the expensive price of certain crudes, as I mentioned before, trying to increase instead the light and medium suites that we're more reasonably priced.

In terms of production, gasoline, of course, has gone down because of the maintenance in -- started in March. The other products are broadly in line with a little bit of higher fuel oil yield due to the fact that -- of the maintenance and FCC. So we've been selling more -- a little bit more fuel oil. If you look at the fixed and variable cost, there is not much impact, a little bit of improvement on the fixed cost in Q1 2020 and the impact of variable cost, slightly different because of the volumes and the ForEx effect.

Marketing, of course, have been challenging. Italy and Spain has shown a brisk collapse, and we'll show you some graphs later on of demand starting in March and which worsened in April. Margins have been good. So this has, overall, given a good first quarter, which traditionally is a quarter, which is not very good in our business because it's linked to the winter, mainly to the winter months. So a good result for Q2 -- Q1 compared to the same period of last year, albeit with lesser volumes, clearly.

If you look at power generation, power generation also has suffered. First of all, the -- we started the year off with a price, which is -- was standard, the national price of electricity in Italy was something like EUR 48 per megawatt. And today, we are EUR 25. So the price is almost halved due to the -- since the fact that is linked to the gas prices. So the CIP6 tariff has an effect which is material. Nonetheless, we have managed to have EUR 30 million of EBITDA compared to EUR 37 million of the same quarter of last year.

Fixed and variable costs is lower, the fixed cost, because of the impact of maintenance in Q1. And in Q2, we had -- in Q1 of 2020, we have lower cost for hour. For wind, we have again, results are strongly impacted by the price of electricity, which moved from EUR 48 to about EUR 25, although we have increased production. We have increased production by 8 gigawatts, about, which is 12% compared to the same period of last year. And if we did not have this expansion in our wind farm, we would have produced 12 gigawatts less. So we have been able to add 20 gigawatts due to the expansion in our wind farm due both to the new towers and to the start of the reblading process.

This is a detail on our net financial position. I would ask Franco, who is more qualified than me to explain.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I am qualified. Thank you. Thank you, Dario. As you seen in the chart, we had an impact in the net financial position, negative for EUR 300 million. This -- in Q1, the operating cash flows were impacted by a combination of factors. First of all, the company suffered from the low EBITDA margins, but even more from a impairment in the inventory. And this is due -- is driven by the ongoing downtrend in commodity prices. In fact, inventory changes had a negative impact in the economics for about EUR 160 million. And this amount is reverted in the EBITDA comparable as a positive income.

Due to the evolution of the commodity prices. Unlikely, this negative trend is expected to continue also in the Q2 and with more effects in the first part of the second quarter. The net working capital has negative effect for EUR 90 million, and these changes were driven by decrease in payables in excess of changes in receivable and inventory. Receivable and inventory are currently lower than 2019 year-end and current inventory stand at a nuclear stock level of 1.5 million tonnes. That is the neutral stock level. It is also to the reduction of inventory strictly related to the beginning of the maintenance program at the beginning of March. This negative trend in working capital is expected to continue also in the second quarter, with an impact that is strictly related to the evolution of the commodity prices.

Finally, the capital expenditure is sort of in line with the planning because it's -- mostly is concentrated to the announced turnaround plan. So the total capital expenditure, as we see in the total evolution of the investment program is particularly concentrated in the first half of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Franco. Here on the outlook also, we have changed things a little bit because given the really exceptional moment, we believe that it's necessary to try to give a little bit of guidance on where we see the market going. We have used here a presentation by Unione Petrolifera, which is the association of Italian oil companies. This is a presentation which they released a couple of days ago, when they made a detailed study of consumption and demand in Italy. I think that we can use this as a proxy for at least a trend in other European countries.

So the first observation, of course, that there is a huge impact on jet fuel demand, which they expect over the year to have a drop in 64% in Italy. I would imagine that in other European countries that have stronger airline hubs, maybe this number might be slightly less, but still a very, very significant impact. So this is the area which is most affected and which is projected to be most affected in the forthcoming months.

If we look at the other products, this is bunker fuel. Bunker fuel is 80%, 85% used by commercial traffic, another -- at least in Italy, 7%, 8% is used by ferries towing to and from the islands. And then there's another about 7% or 8% or 9% used by cruise ships. Now the cruise ships are projected basically to be nil over the remainder of the year, while -- so the drop in demand should be negligible from the commercial fleet. So on a yearly basis, not a huge drop in demand on bunker fuels, which is something that also we are experiencing since after the stop in March and April, we are seeing some demand coming back in from our bunker business. It is much a overall impact (inaudible) in the following charter expecting lighter vessels in order to be able to expand the business. This might be delayed by some months because of obvious reasons, but we still see this as being on track.

If we look instead of the automotive fuel. So on the left, we see gasoline; and on the right, diesel, there's been a huge drop through March, April and basically also in May. Recovery due to the easing of lockdown is coming back in. We have sensed this in our marketing activity where demand has started to come back. And Unione Petrolifera expects during the summer, demand to be lower than that of last year, but in a more reasonable range. So here on a yearly basis, they project a 28% drop in gasoline use, mainly concentrated, of course, in the first half of the year; and an 18% drop in diesel. Again, I believe that these numbers should show a similar trend in other European and North African nations. If anything, maybe lower than -- I mean, less dramatic than these numbers.

So going into our outlook. Well, first of all, I would like to make a comment on our business. We believe that the fundamentals of our business operating model is sound. We have -- we are privileged to have a great staff, which is competent and committed and has been able overnight to switch from working in the office to so-called smart working without a glitch. We have had no interruption of business. And in particular, all our people in the refinery have done an outstanding job in being able, as I told you before, not to stop operations for 1 minute and to be able to carry out brilliantly one of the biggest turnarounds ever -- actually, the biggest turnaround ever in our history.

Have had extraordinary sanitary protocols put in place. We have had no cases reported, and our model of distancing has been used and copied by other industrial companies and the authorities. We have done this when there were no protocols and no guidance from the government or from other body. So we -- our people invented things along the way.

I think that we are well positioned to take advantage of a return to normal market conditions. When this will occur, it's sort of difficult to make a prediction on that, when this is going to happen. But demand will come back and the fundamental mechanics of our business will return and with it the margins.

As a company, we are no stranger to difficult trading conditions. In the past, we have faced them in during various circumstances, emerging stronger. We have learned to live without very important suppliers of crude oil, which are still off the market. We have been able to improve our operational performance during past crisis. And we have been able to assert efforts to increase efficiency, reduce cost and reduce the cost of investment, which is something that we are implementing right now in a very forceful manner. So there is further possibility that in times of a turbulent market conditions that we have now, we -- these turbulent market conditions offer opportunities, which are unpredictable and we are very well placed to be able to catch them.

We remain committed to energy transition, to expanding our renewable business, to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and making it increasingly sustainable.

So to summarize, we are not running the sprint. We're probably running something which is less than a marathon and looks maybe more like a middle distillate -- middle distance, excuse me.

So thank you. We are here available to answer your questions.

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Alessandro Pozzi with Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alessandro Pozzi, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first one is around the year guidance for volumes for 2020. Well, when I look at Q2, it looks like you're running potentially at 70% of the total capacity of the plan. I understand there is a maintenance still ongoing. So I was wondering whether that is a reflection of the demand loss that you see in Italy as well in Q2.

And also as a follow-on, I was wondering, can you remind us what is your geographical exposure to sales in Italy. And I was wondering if you're trying to diversify away. And if so, where do you see maybe some more resilient pocket of that demand outside Italy?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Alessandro. Well, first of all, yes, we have been running at about 30% less in these months, and that's basically in March and April, and that was expected because of the planned turnaround. Of course, for obvious reasons, this has extended into May. And it still needs to be seen if it will extend also into June. This is, at the moment, for 2 reasons.

First of all, the maintenance has lasted longer. But even if it did not last longer, still, it would have been challenging to produce gasoline in May and try to find somebody to buy it. The market that has been most affected has been the gasoline market. It's been very challenging to sell gasoline. We have -- so our -- luckily, our production was limited. We have been producing high-quality components which have been sold all over the world. Some have gone to China, some have gone to Northern Europe as blend stocks with interesting results.

The diesel market has been more buoyant. We are not so much linked, as we mentioned before, to one market being on an island, where we have a very strong trading position, where we have many shorts all over the Mediterranean, and we have been exporting diesel into Northern Europe that has been an interesting market into South America.

We are still moving gasoline into the Caribbean. So this is -- this is not something that we are particularly worried about. When demand will start to pick up again, we're well equipped to pick the market.

We are not that exposed to Italy. Of course, the drop in demand to Italy -- in Italy has been the same as other countries. So this is a global phenomenon. And certain countries might have slightly more, slightly less.

Our power production has not been affected. We have continued -- we are an essential supplier to the island of Sardinia. So we kept up and running our power plant, providing electricity to Sardinia.

I hope I answered more or less your questions. The line was not that good, so maybe I missed something.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alessandro Pozzi, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I've got a second one on the EMC. We've seen in the last few weeks, EMC weakness there with -- going back to negative levels. I was wondering whether you think that maybe the EMC is a bit ultra impacted by the Urals and all of the growth that you showed, you displayed in the presentation, a few Urals had to do the fact that step back in terms of differential to Brent has recovered the most. I mean -- and you do buy Urals, I believe. So I was wondering whether you think that is kind of impacted by the movements in the spread between Urals and the Brent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No -- yes, I think I caught the essential of your question. The EMC is strongly impacted because 50% of the crude slate is Urals. Urals at the moment has, for us, would have -- if we ever used it, a very negative margin clearly. So that reflects on the EMC margin. I must say, to be honest, that sour margins are under pressure, are under pressure because clearly in a world which has reduced production by roughly 30%, at least in the March and April, the International Energy Agency has said that there's been a drop of 29 million barrels per day in demand production. So I mean, production has to follow that.

The one that is most immediately affected is the heavy sour. So the least valuable barrels are the first to get off of the market. Refineries tend to have demand for this type of quality, and this pushes up the relative prices. We would not buy Urals at these prices. Of course, we buy alternative grades that are much more reasonably prices, but also they are negatively affected by this Urals situation, which I believe will have to resolve. But again, we are experiencing extraordinary market conditions, and I have no idea when we will be able to get into a more normal environment, if ever, because certain benchmarks are flawed in a way. And I think that what is happening in the market, the extreme movements of the market are showing all the deficiencies of certain type of pricing mechanisms.

Just to make an example, which is not pertinent to our market, but what -- if you think of what happened to WTI, all the headlines were on negative WTI values. We're giving the impression that you could buy a WTI if somebody was selling WTI at the minus 30 or whatever. And effectively, somebody did sell it that level, but that's the efficiency of the system. As a matter of fact, today, a couple of weeks later, all of a sudden, the WTI is $25. So it's difficult to imagine that the same commodity in a localized market was able to move by $65 in 7 weeks, in 3 weeks, without really anything significant changing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Joshua Stone with Barclays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joshua Eliot Dweck Stone, Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2 questions, please. Firstly, on refining -- looking at the additional refining margin, actually, I thought was pretty good in the first quarter despite the maintenance you had and despite what's happening in the market. Maybe you can talk a little bit about what was supporting that? Was it just the wide crude discounts, was it other stuff as well?

And then secondly, on the -- if you think about the medium term now in refining, how do you think the COVID crisis impacts the refining market over the medium term? Do you see structural changes to demand? Or any thoughts on the rate of new refining capacity being added? Or any thoughts there, that would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Joshua. Well, no, I would say that the margin on EMC has been pretty good due to the fact of the optimization of the type of crews that we were able to purchase during the quarter and by a decent refinery performance. I think that your question on the medium-term refining is a very dense question and very appropriate. The most immediate answer would be that maybe this type of crisis would push marginal producers out of the market. I -- from a very egoistic -- from a very selfish point of view, I would probably hope for that. I'm not sure if that is going to be so likely. There's a lot of talk of refinery closures in Europe of the incremental plants, which might happen. I don't see many additions. I see a lot of reduction of investments in the refinery space. And I would say we probably see a replay of the cyclic environment that involves both oil and refining. One of the aphorisms that is used for oil is that the best cure for low prices is low prices and the best cure for high prices is high prices.

So a challenging refining environment means that there will be an immediate slash of investment, cancellation of projects, low prices tend to increase demand. And all of a sudden, you have the conditions for the next cycle of positive returns, which creates investment and so forth and creates the conditions for a new negative cycle. This has been the case for the oil markets for many years. I think it's more of a question of imagining the length of these between trough and trough and crest and crest in a cyclic environment.

This current crisis really very, very exceptional, so it's difficult to imagine what the outcome might be. I think that an important piece will certainly be air travel. Is this going to come back in a strong way soon or not? And by soon, I mean 2021. I'm under no illusion that this could happen in 2020. But if there's going to be a recovery or not. Aviation demand accounts for 4%, 5% of overall demand. So if this should drop by 2 or 3 percentage points, that would have an impact on middle distillate margins, of course.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Massimo Bonisoli with Equita.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Massimo Bonisoli, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions. The first on your storage facilities. If you can tell us the level of storage spare capacity and the flexibility on logistics? And what are the implications for your runs over the next few months. You were telling us before that the level of inventories were less -- more or less normal in -- at the end of March?

And the second question on our refining performance in April, considering all the moving parts like the volatility in margins, the freight cost, crude discounts. Just to understand if you consider April a good or a bad quarter for your refining division.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, Massimo, thank you. It's a tough question. In terms of storage, we have almost 4 million cubes of storage capacity overall, including certain deposits that we have in Italy and in Spain. And that is roughly in the range of almost 30 million barrels. And so -- but we tend to use mainly our refinery storage for operational reasons. We have a model which is based on using many different crude oils and trying to mix them and blend them in the most appropriate manner and also take advantage of any stranded crude that might come, so this needs storage capacity.

So if your question is aimed to see if are we able to take advantage of the contango plays? Yes, in a way, we have. We have made some contango plays, but relatively modest compared to the volume of our storage. Our storage is, yes, flexible. We have many different banks. Of course, at any given time, a certain number of tanks are offline because tanks need to be maintained every 20, 25 years. So we have something like 80 tanks -- 200 tanks. Correct me, excuse me. 200 tanks. So at any given time, there's a certain number of tanks which is undergoing maintenance since the life cycle of a tank is 20, 25 years. So not all the tankage space is always available at a certain given time.

Refinery margins in April. April has been absolutely extraordinary month. So everything that could happen has happened, including something that left the market. To be honest, I repeat it continuously. I know I'm a bit -- I'm probably getting old, but to see virgin naphtha at $10 on April 21 is something that truly shocked me. That meant that I could go and buy -- not a cargo, but at least a truck full of naphtha with what I had in my wallet in that moment in cash. So that was really extraordinary. So I think that it's difficult to judge April.

From a technical point of view, our people have done extraordinary job in being able to sell what we produced in April. So there's been no product that has remained in tank that was not programmed to sell. We're able to supply the refinery and maintain the production of power and so forth. So -- and our people have been able to work in very unwelcome circumstances. So all in all, I would say, that has been an exceptional achievement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Massimo Bonisoli, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, just in curiosity back to the first question in the sense that your current level of storage does not put much risk to stop your operations because you have quite a good flexibility, if I got correctly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Henri Patricot with UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Henri Jerome Dieudonne Marie Patricot, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two questions from me, please. The first one is around the outlook. You mentioned that you started a cost-saving program in the review of your investment plan. I was wondering if you can give us some details at this stage as to what the magnitude of these savings could be and what sort of projects could be delayed potentially.

And secondly, I also wanted to check if the situation is changing in your plans for the power generation business post CIP6?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Well, for our cost-saving program, we are currently reviewing since the bulk of the maintenance is now over. We had 2 big maintenances and many other smaller ones, which are of accessory equipment. One was the FCC. And the other is one of the topping units. The topping units has been completed successfully and has restarted, it has been tested and it's working perfectly. Unfortunately, we will probably be forced to stop it for the time being, waiting for the market to improve in terms of demand. And the FCC is due for completion in a couple of weeks' time, and things are looking good.

So our refinery and while our technical staff have been overloaded with managing all the stuff going on in the refinery. And the coronavirus emergency, which has had a big impact, if you not imagine the amount of sanitary things going on, checking, testing, people who are not able to eat in the canteen anymore, meetings that are held outside. Luckily, the weather has been very good. So it's almost summer, so that's not an issue, but having these big meetings outside with amplifiers in order to talk to 20 or 30 people would be something that -- it's unbelievable if it didn't really happen. So they have been -- they haven't had much time to take a look, which is something that we are going to start immediately as of -- we have actually a kickoff meeting tomorrow to look -- to give a hard look at all our costs, our investment and to see if we can make some very meaningful cuts to the program, both the current programs and the programs looking forward wherever we can scrap entirely or postpone.

Now the majority of the things are necessary for the maintenance of the business. But of course, due to exceptional circumstances, we have to be very perseverant in making the necessary cost-cutting things, which are one of the few levers that we have and that we can act upon. We expect to be able to obtain some good results also in terms of increase of efficiency and leaner workforce and more in-sourcing rather than outsourcing.

So there are a variety of things that we are considering. And as always, never waste a good crisis. So a crisis always spurs invention and resolve. So I'm optimistic that we're able to obtain some good results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Christopher Kuplent with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Kuplent, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a quick question, and I appreciate conversations about the dividend are always more than a CEO decision. But what do you think should be -- we should expect in terms of your recommendation? What do you think the Board should be looking at to reinstate the dividend payment later on in the year? Any color -- broad comments would be very helpful.

And then secondly, just following up on Josh's earlier question about the more medium-term outlook. You gave some very detailed 2023 plans earlier in the year. Is it too soon to ask you to revise those? Just looking for any direction in terms of that medium-term business plan and outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We are definitely looking for -- to revise those plans going forward. So it's something that we're working on at the moment. I also remember that Henry before asked something about our power business. And I forgot to answer. We are starting also on that negotiations with the power board. We are considered absolutely essential for power stability and power production in the island of Sardinia. So also on that, I'm confident that we should be able to have a positive outcome.

Regarding our dividend policy, we appreciate that the majority of shareholders decided to hold on the dividend. It's been an unanimous decision by the Board. Because of course in this type of situation, as you saw the numbers shown by Franco, debt goes up, and we have to be able to maintain the company as lean as possible.

And also -- well, I will let Franco explain in more detail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just in relation to what Dario was saying before, I would like to note that in any case, the net financial positions is worsening the impact we had in the first quarter could be replaced with the same magnitude also in the second quarter because we had a reduction in cash flows due to increase in payables because we had to pay all our oil payables. And we did it at past oil prices that were higher than the current and past month levels. And at the same time, we had a reduction in revenues because of spot oil prices are lower. And so this phenomenon is also reducing the level of inventory, and this is contributing in reduction on the cash flow.

What is positive in these situations that at the low level, the absolute low level of the oil prices in a certain way beneficial to inventory because we are allowed to reestablish inventory to keep it at our neutral stock level and at attractive price. Once the recovery of oil prices will come that will allow us to probably generate a positive cash flow. And from the increased value of inventory and also to recreate a stable payable levels. The -- once the oil prices and the good level of volumes within the refinery are come back, and we expect may happen at the beginning of the third quarter, we could stabilize our payables level and reducing the bank debt. So the level of indebtedness in this year will be higher than the net financial position at the end of the -- at the end of March. But in the second part of the year, we are expecting a good cash flow generations from the operations and also from the recovery of part of the working capital of the -- in the first part of the year.

The absolute return in terms of the original level of the working capital, of course, will take place once the oil prices will returned to the pre-COVID level. Having said that, the opportunity to return to create a dividend will be also related to the time frame, which the -- we will be able to recreate a positive cash flow, mainly from the return of the working capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Kuplent, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of European Energy Equity Research [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So if I may, just a follow-up. That to me sounds like you're going to have to wait at least until seeing some of the Q3 financials in terms of making that decision. Would that be fair?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Q3 or year-end because nobody knows what would be the sensitivity of oil prices to the demand. So more quicker is the return in the working capital, quicker will be the generation of cash flows into the company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Igor Kuzmin with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Igor Kuzmin, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have 2 questions, please. I hope I didn't miss it, but on CapEx outlook for 2020, is it possible to sort of indicate what level of investment expenditures you might achieve on a full year basis? And if possible, if you can just comment or whether it will include the capitalized charge that you reflected in first quarter?

And second question is, maybe you can reiterate the guidance for the power segment for the full year basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks. In terms of CapEx, in our business plan, we have projected a total amount, very close to EUR 230 million. And the -- we don't have evidence that this amount will be exceeded. We had some extra cost in the turnaround related to the cost due to the COVID. And we'll do our best in order to find a way in order to recover faster the extra cost into the operating cost. There are also opportunity to finance this extra cost through other instrument. But in terms of CapEx, we do confirm the amount in the business plan for the year 2020.

For the coming years, of course, we are trying to find a way in order to reduce the total amount of the 4-year business plan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The government announced that they would provide lump sum payments to companies because of -- who faced extra cost and production because of COVID. But we have to see the details of this before we make an announcement. The Italian government.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in terms of your second question related to our update, our guidance. For the power, of course, the power business suffered from the reduction of the energy price in the region now of at least EUR 10 due to the fact that we produced 4.4 terawatts in a year, the impact would be about EUR 40 million. So the expected EBITDA is very close to EUR 100 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Igor Kuzmin, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, just to be clear, so the EUR 30 million to EUR 20 million CapEx for new Urals for 2020, just to be clear, this includes the EUR 40 million-plus capitalized interest expense in the first quarter? Or it doesn't?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Franco Balsamo, Saras S.p.A. - CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. It's all in all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Igor Kuzmin, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All in all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Thomas Adolff with Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Yoichi Adolff, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of European Oil & Gas Equity Research and Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've got 2 questions, please. Just firstly, on your refining business. Obviously, having 3 topping units gives you a lot of operational flexibility. But Sardinia, obviously, is not a very big captive market. So you're essentially an export refiner. Can you just remind me where your -- the most important export markets are and perhaps also provide a better understanding of the counterparties you're dealing with any historical receivable write-offs, you can comment on -- on the effect of your receivables mostly?

And then secondly, just on the question -- earlier question on storage. And you've talked about 4 million cubic meters of storage capacity. Can you just perhaps split it into crude versus clean products? How much of it is crude and how much of it is actually products? And on the product side, how much of it is actually unoccupied capacity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Thomas. Well, yes, our refinery has a lot of flexibility. Where do our products go? Well, our products tend to go wherever it's more convenient. We have developed a strong trading position through our affiliate, Saras Trading, in Geneva. And actually, we are moving before the crisis, we were moving about 3x the quantity of gasoil in the market than we were producing. So we have many, many homes for our product. We are dealing in Northern Europe, where we have a position. We are active in the Balkans. We are active in Turkey. We are active in North Africa. We are also active in South America and in the Caribbean.

So we tend to move around in all markets. Many of these positions were trading positions. So we were buying product from other producers and putting them into these shorts. And of course, we have tried to take advantage of the fact that we -- it was a more difficult market, and we've been putting our own product into these shorts. Traditionally, clearly, there's a geographical advantage in order to supply Southern France and Italy. So these tend to be among our most important direct markets, but this can be changed around quite easily.

So in terms of flexibility, we are something that we are very strong, both technically and commercially. On receivables, is a standard practice in the ore market to operate with full financial security. So there is no issue with receivables. We provide financial securities to the crude producers that supply us and vice versa for the people who buy products from us. So that in -- that is sufficient.

On crude versus product, I would say, from the top of my head, total is 1,800,000 -- 1.8 million tonnes. So about 400,000 or 500,000 tonnes of crude and 1,300 tonnes of product and feedstocks, so -- of, let's say, basically clean products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Yoichi Adolff, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of European Oil & Gas Equity Research and Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can I just follow-up on the first question? And you said you moved 3x the volumes you produce. And obviously, traded volumes tend to be lower-margin than produced volumes in theory. But the fact that you've now extended your maintenance topping unit one, suggests to me that's been an economic decision on your behalf.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's an economic decision based on the fact that in order to keep all the topping units in place, we also need our FCC unit. The FCC unit is a big producer of gasoline and producing gasoline this moment is not a great idea. So the stoppage of the FCC implies necessarily stopping one of the topping units. Otherwise, we will be selling a lot of fuel oil, which again, would operate that unit as almost a hydro-skimming unit, which would not be -- which is not economical. If it was economical, we would do it, of course. But it's not economical to do so at the moment.

Of course, if the market turns.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Yoichi Adolff, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of European Oil & Gas Equity Research and Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. But the FCC unit is pretty much ready now to go now because you said March, April was maintenance. We know in May the company...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dario Scaffardi, Saras S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The maintenance of the FCC unit is going to last 1 month more due to the delays, due to the sanitary restrictions. Of course, we did not push on accelerating it, getting back on stream because we felt that certainly it was not necessary and in May, and this was a correct decision. Will things change in June? At the moment, to be honest, we are seeing a decent pickup of demand in diesel, some pickup on gasoline, but I think these are the only signs -- are the early signs, and we need to be a little bit more confident before we start resuming operations, also because it's not a good thing for the units, for these type of units, to go, stop and go. So once we start it up again, we would prefer not to have to shut it down.

So it's a delicate decision. We need a little bit more clarity on where the market is going.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gentlemen, there are no more questions registered at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. If there are no more questions, thanks to everybody for joining the conference call. As usual, we are available for any follow-up questions you might have.

