Edited Transcript of SPT.L earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-20 11:30am GMT

Presentation

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [1]

Welcome to the Spirent Communications plc 2020 Half Year Results Presentation. I'm Eric Updyke, CEO; and I'm joined by Paula Bell, CFO.

Please note the contents of the safe harbor statement.

I'm delighted to announce we had a very strong H1 despite the global crisis. We had excellent operational execution as our resilient business model enabled continued revenue growth, and all of our key financial metrics show positive trends, including 7% growth in revenue and a significant increase in earnings. We managed the COVID-19 crisis very well. Our supply chain remains strong during the challenging global circumstances. I'd like to thank the entire team for their dedication during this period. They continued to fulfill customer demand and innovated through unprecedented times.

We had strong momentum from our key drivers, including 5G, 400G high-speed Ethernet and Service Assurance in both lab and live networks. Cross-company solutions and services are key focus areas as we move forward. Overall, you'll see that we are delivering well on our strategy for sustainable, profitable growth.

From here, I'll pass it off to our CFO, Paula Bell, to discuss our financial results.

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [2]

Thanks, Eric. Good morning all. So let me take you through the half year financials here. It's been a very busy period. We're clearly delighted to report another strong set of results. The results were underpinned by continued growth momentum and a strong focus on operational delivery in a very challenging environment. We are pleased to report growth in both orders and revenue, as you can see here, of 6% and 7%, respectively. We delivered growth over a reduced cost base as we hunkered down on discretionary spend in a period of uncertainty during some nonessential activities in the second half, which meant we nearly doubled the profit in the period to $39.5 million. With an unchanged tax rate of 13%, the EPS also grew strongly to $.0570. like all business is working in this challenging environment with COVID, we remained extremely vigilant with cash management, ensuring all our customers pay on time. Cash conversion was therefore high, and free cash flow grew materially to $65.5 million. We paid our full year dividend in May as planned, and on the back of continued strong performance, we proposed a 12% growth to the interim dividend.

So looking at the figures in a bit more detail here. We had a very good start to the year. And as the pandemic evolved, we entered a period of uncertainty. Although growth slowed at the beginning of the second quarter in some areas, orders picked up again in June, and the overall result was robust for the first half, still delivering top line growth. Our key drivers, including supporting our customers with their infrastructure development and rollout means momentum continues. And in particular, 5G-driven lab and Live Assurance demand is strong for our Lifecycle Service Assurance solutions. And together with a good result for our Positioning business meant also delivered higher software content compared to the same period last year. This resulted in gross margin improvement of 73%, the same as we closed the full year 2019.

Despite cost inflation, we reduced our operating costs in the half, which I'll walk you through shortly. And revenue growth over this reduced space clearly drove the strong operating leverage and the benefit to operate with profit can be seen here, up $18.8 million. The good news is that the profit weighting risk to the second half as we normally have is somewhat reduced. Tax remains at 13%, and we hold our outlook in the range of 13% to 14%. Following a very busy close of the 2019 financial year, the cash receipts followed in the first quarter this year, and cash increased $221 million, which clearly maintains a very strong balance sheet.

If we take a look at our portfolio, then we will see good progress on many areas. Networks & Security, revenue grew by 8%; and strong operating profit improvement followed, up $9.5 million. As we expected, we saw a pickup in orders for high-speed Ethernet, both 400G and 100G, while growth in demand continued for our Positioning solutions. We did see some slowing of order placement from U.S. government defense contractors, in particular, in April and May as customers' offices closed down. We already have seen this pickup in pipeline in orders in June and July, so we remain confident of a robust outturn in the full year. Superior margin was delivered due to the strong portfolio mix.

At last year-end, we mentioned our order growth for Lifecycle Service Assurance was accelerating. And indeed, this continued through the first half, driving a strong revenue increase of 15% to $58.5 million. Significant increase in profit followed and we are well positioned as we enter the second half. In particular, we are working closely with our customers in the lab, supporting their 5G assurance requirements. And our VisionWorks product for live network assurance also delivered growth. New North American customers are starting to feature in the pipeline, bringing further diversification to our customer base for this business.

At Connected Devices, we see here a small reduction in the trading results. With customer lab closures during the pandemic, it meant our high-tech testing capability was not able to be procured as easily. Some customers have delayed their launches of 5G devices, and as a result, has affected device testing. However, field testing was strong, being less affected by COVID. The good news is the pipeline [increase] shown by our customer base for our 5G device testing is gathering momentum which [got us to] land contracts. Corporate costs were down, you can see here. The last half was affected by CEO transition and the cost of overlap. So overall, you can see the benefits of the operating profit at the half year point, growing our revenue over reduced cost base. Do note though, investment will increase in the second half, and this will need to be taken into account as we look at the operating margin of the group and each segment for the full year.

So turning to revenue. As I mentioned before, diversification is critical. It serves us well as we face many global challenges. The strength of our business model is apparent here. It's resilient. And when one considers no one customer has more than 9% of our revenue. Our business model is built on strong respected customer relationships. And despite the U.S.-China trade challenges, we delivered a strong result, as you can see, increased our sales in APAC. They were up 19%. Our top 10 customers make up 44% of our revenue. We've enjoyed good growth from these accounts following our sales restructure and extension of key account management.

So turning to operating cost. We made a number of decisions in the first half that affected our cost base and its phasing. Our overall approach was to ensure we protected our R&D leadership and ensured our operations team managed supply chain and customer shipments through a difficult period. To mitigate the risk of any customer order delays, we focused on discretionary activities and deferred where possible.

So if you look at the figures here, you can see from the chart, and we did not reduce R&D spend in any part of our business. We ensured that product road maps were kept on track. Sales and marketing costs were below last half in part due to reduced travel, but also from deferring costs in the second half. We've been very busy to redefining our marketing function to better support our growth plans, with some reduction of heads in the first half and ready to launch more activities in the second. Our admin costs rose in line with inflation to $24.5 million. So we currently expect H2 OpEx will therefore increase over H1, and the full year OpEx outlook is expected to be a little over inflation when compared to the full year 2019. Now this restores and underpins our previous view on the operating margins, too.

So given as a number of moving parts in our results, I set them out with the bridge shown here. The key driver of our operating profit improvement is from revenue growth and supplemented nicely with improved gross margin driven from increased software. A bit more color here on the OpEx movements. Cost inflation was $4.2 million. And staff working from home meant reduced travel, particularly from our sales staff. Marketing activities will pick up in the second half, as I mentioned. And we're looking to introduce many more activities to support growth agenda. We are also building a new central services management team, hiring staff with experience in this new area. So although a small cost in H1, we expect increased investment in the second half as we build up the team. Now these costs will be reported going forward in the sales and marketing functions.

We changed the commission model for our sales staff here to help drive earlier contract wins, meaning more orders have to be secured before commission is earned. And this had the effect of deferring $1.7 million to the second half. So overall, you can see the key moving parts here and sets up the profit bridge to get us to $39.5 million operating profit, as I reported.

So as usual, cash flow remains strong. We generated $65.5 million of free cash flow in the half, principally driven by improved profit and working capital management. There are no real changes to the moving parts here. And as you can see, working capital reduction was similar to the last half as we collected cash from the busy fourth quarter of the prior year. As a reminder, we remain extremely vigilant in regard to customer payments during this difficult time. CapEx was $4.4 million in the half. This was mainly around 5G investments and customer demonstration equipment. And the full year outlook was around $11 million to $12 million this year. Our capital allocation policy remains unchanged. We continue to consider inorganic targets that may accelerate our strategy and if not, then returns to shareholders will become part of our due consideration.

So to summarize, we've improved every financial metric again this half and made an increased dividend payment on the back of our strong balance sheet. We start the second half with a strong operational platform supporting our customers with their plans. 5G and 400G still remain strong drivers, and therefore, investing in our product set remains key. There is, however, lots to do. The second half waiting for winning orders and delivering revenue remains as usual, and now it's set in the backdrop of ongoing global challenges to navigate through.

So with that, let me hand you back to Eric.

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Paula, for that excellent overview of our financial results. Now, I'll discuss our strategy for continuing our sustainable, profitable growth and how we're executing on it. To start, we managed very well through the global crisis. We benefited from our strong agile supply chain management and financial discipline. We skillfully manage everything in our control, and we continue to monitor the external factors closely. Because of this internal management and vigilance, I'm proud to say we avoided furloughs or layoffs due to COVID-19. And we've not taken a dime of government COVID relief money. With employee safety as our #1 priority, beginning in March, over 95% of our employees moved to full-time work from home. And for those essential employees that were critical to maintain in our operations in the field or in the office, we paid hero bonuses. We have a phased return to on-site work plan that we are monitoring carefully, and we are staying closely connected with our employees through virtual town halls and video messages. All this change does create some new opportunity. Our talented team quickly innovated the way we work, sell and collaborate remotely, and we're engaging closely with customers in this new normal.

Spirent has a resilient business that supports critical infrastructure. Our fundamental drivers remain the same despite the disruption in the world due to COVID-19. In fact, the global reliance on technology to stay connected is on the increase.

The 5G market remains robust, especially in the U.S. and China, where we are seeing some deployments actually accelerate. The slowdown in the 5G handset market should recover but timing is unclear and could be impacted by further waves or spikes of COVID outbreaks.

Overall, we had a stronger Q1 than Q2 as the crisis made its way around the world. We've seen delays in 5G device launches as well as in government and lab spending. We remain cautious as the impact of the pandemic on customer spending patterns is still uncertain. As COVID-19's challenges and time line remain unpredictable, I'm extremely proud of the job our team has done and continues to do in the face of such turmoil.

We recently updated our corporate strategy. We've organized our main areas of focus into 3 pillars: customer centricity, innovation for growth and operational excellence. I'll use these pillars as a framework to give you a clear update of how we did in H1.

One of our fundamental goals is to increase our share with existing customers. It's the most straightforward path to growth by leveraging our incumbency and our strong reputation. As such, we've seen continued success with our Key Account program. And we continue to act as trusted advisers and partners for our customers. During this pandemic, our sales team has used the opportunity to engage in deeper conversations with our customers; brainstorming and strengthening relationships. We're focused on delivering more cross-company solutions and services to our customers, working with them to solve bigger business problems. We formed a central services team to support these services offerings, which is resulting in an increased pipeline of services deals.

In terms of key wins, we've seen continued strength in delivering market-leading solutions to our customers. I'd like to share a few highlights. Many of our key wins in H1 were driven by 5G. Across China and North America, we had many key wins with major network equipment manufacturers and service providers. Overall, we won over 250 new 5G deals in H1, and we expect 5G to continue as a major growth driver over the medium to long term.

We're enjoying continued success in our Asia Pacific region. Our Landslide core network emulator was chosen by Japan's Rakuten Mobile for testing the world's first fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network.

400G high-speed Ethernet also remains a strong driver for us. As a market leader in 400G, we are experiencing a strong demand for major NEMs in the U.S. and APAC. Through strategic partnerships, we are winning in new segments. One example is that we won approval from Amazon as an Authorized Test Lab to certify Alexa-enabled devices.

As a technology company, we continuously invest to maintain our market leadership, and we've increased our investment in product development in H1 despite the pandemic. We're creating more innovative 5G solutions across the portfolio, which is helping us stay ahead of that key growth driver. We are on track for developing a solution for the next-generation of high-speed Ethernet, 800G. As a leader in positioning test technology, we're extending into new markets through PNT: positioning, navigation and timing. With PNT, Spirent enables innovation and technologies that are influencing more and more areas of our lives. From the development of new satellites to positioning the navigation systems for miniature drones, our solutions are working behind the scenes to improve accuracy, reliability and robustness. We continue to release innovative products to the market, including solutions for the cloud and the world's first WiFi 6 solution, enabling us to tap into the plan of mass deployments of WiFi 6 networks for traditional network access as well as 5G handoff.

Software-defined wide-area networking, or SD-WAN, is another key innovation growth area. We've experienced a market boost from the work-at-home trend, and we're well positioned as the exclusive certification test partner for the industry-leading standards body and have gained new opportunities from these certification engagements. In addition to technology innovation, we continue to innovate our business models to grow our recurring revenues. This includes delivering more services and software to our customers.

Despite the global pandemic, the 5G market continues to accelerate. What we're currently seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. At Spirent, we feel very well positioned with our 5G portfolio. Let me emphasize just how big this opportunity is. Across 38 countries, there have been 75 launches of 5G networks, and over 350 service providers are investing in 5G. Rollouts are well underway, but there's still considerable work to be done before the impact of 5G is fully realized. Along with the rollout of more 5G networks, 95 devices are now commercially available with over 200 more in development. To support these new networks, about $2.5 billion was spent on 5G infrastructure in 2019. That's only just the beginning. Just between China and the U.S., another $492 billion will be spent over the next 5 years. Today's 5G performance is just starting to take off. Current speeds will grow tenfold over the next few years.

As networks and devices become available and perform better, subscriber numbers will continue to rise. As 5G continues to expand globally, test and assurance needs grow with it, and we are investing in our 5G portfolio to fully leverage this opportunity.

I'm really proud of the work our company has done to build upon our strong foundation of operational excellence. We've maintained our financial strength and discipline through the crisis. We have a connected and engaged workforce. Throughout all this change to the global pandemic, we stayed closely connected with our staff with regular communications, town halls, virtual water coolers and other means, our team stayed connected. We've continued to strengthen our team, developing our leaders as well as bringing in new talent and energy. This includes a new leader for our security organization as we work to further incorporate security across our portfolio.

We continue to improve our internal processes to support our growth, we refreshed our go-to-market strategy to support more cross-company solutions and services offerings and we've structured our approach to corporate development to support future growth.

We continue to refine our organization and adopt best practices. As part of our goal to be a more customer-centric organization, we've benchmarked our marketing function and established a new operating model to increase effectiveness and improved focus on strategic growth priorities. We're making increased investment in digital marketing, including our new corporate website that was launched on July 31. As I mentioned earlier, we also created a services team to support cross-company services.

We have further strengthened our sales team during the period and continue to evolve our sales force, expanding on our key account program where appropriate.

One of the facets of the business most crucial to our operational resilience, supply chain, was put to the test and successfully managed delivery throughout the crisis.

Sustainability and corporate responsibility are fundamental to our operational excellence and the overall success of our business. As we continue to innovate and grow our ESG program, FuturePositive, is executing well. Where we can, we are looking to make a positive impact on a more sustainable future. We are focused on: one, stronger governance; two, energy and climate change; three, the circular economy, as we pivot to more software, we'll manufacture less hardware and reduce the impact of our solutions; four, customer sustainability solutions. Our lab automation products help our customers consolidate their labs and reduce their energy usage. We will maximize our opportunities to help our customers tackle sustainability challenges; five, great place to work. We are investing in the knowledge, development and well-being of our team as well as working to lead diversity for our sector; six, community investment. We aim to create lasting, positive benefits for our communities. Our global STEM ambassador program helps engage students in developing STEM skills. We also offer volunteer time off as well as charity matching for our employees to give back to their communities. We are working to create lasting value for our business, our employees and our communities.

Finally, before I finish, we hope to see you at our Capital Markets Day on October 8. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, it will be a virtual event. I'm looking forward to showcasing more of our talented senior management team across some exciting areas, including cloud, Service Assurance and our sales and services evolution.

In summary, we benefited from our strong resilient foundation and delivered excellent H1 performance despite the global pandemic. Our technology drivers continue to strengthen, especially as the need for connectivity increases dramatically around the world. We are seeing good momentum in both lab and live assurance.

Our performance in H1 gives us confidence even as we confront the ongoing uncertainty that COVID presents. We remain vigilant. And despite the challenges created by the crisis and our traditional second half weighting, we are not changing our full year outlook. As we invest to support our customers, we have the right team in place to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Thank you.

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, everyone. I trust and hope that everybody is doing well and had a chance to see our half year results presentation and -- that we have posted online given we couldn't do it face-to-face this time. And we're happy to answer any questions you may have.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from John Karidis of Numis Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Karidis, Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just needed to ask, if I may, 3 questions. The first one is, Eric, so you'll be hosting a Capital Markets Day in October. A sort of a key lingering concern by some investors is that the business is very cyclical and very much affected by tech cycles. Maybe without stealing your thunder, you can talk around how we should hope that the Capital Markets Day will address this concern. Secondly, I just wondered to what extent COVID is still holding back your effort to win new customers, both in existing and in new geographies. And then thirdly, I guess, for Paula or both of you, whatever you wish, of course, apart from general caution because of the pandemic and its impact, are there any reasons why Spirent's revenue growth in the second half of this year should be less than what you reported this morning for the first half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So I'll -- yes, I'll try -- I'll take the first two, and then we'll bring Paula in on the third. So as it relates to Capital Markets Day, we were really looking forward to having that event end of April, of course, and our plans and the plans that many other people around the world have been disrupted in recent months, of course. So we have now rescheduled it for October 8. It will be a virtual event rather than face-to-face. We're really anxious to showcase some of the rest of the leadership team. This -- the group on this call gets to hear from Paula and I with some frequency, but we've taken some strides to really bring onboard some great new leaders, and it will be an opportunity to showcase them as well. And yes, John, one of the big topics that we feel compelled to address and I think we'll be able to give some good color on and good insight around is this concern that some do have around exposure to sort of tech cycles and cyclicality that may have occurred at points in the past.

I think it's a longer answer. I don't want to steal too much of the thunder then either. But we're quite optimistic actually that we're going to be able to convey that we've taken a lot of strides, and we're continuing to take some additional strides to create new sources of revenue for the business and dampen any of that cyclicality that had existed in the past. We're still -- we still do, of course. We're at the leading edge of testing and validating next-generation technology. So it is something of a factor, but I think we're feeling quite good about the fact that we've taken a lot of steps building new recurring revenue streams in a way that should give everybody some comfort around that.

The second question around COVID and is it still holding back efforts around winning new customers. Yes, I think the way that we've continued to try and stay customer focused and engage with customers, I have to give the sales and marketing team some real credit and real props for the way we've gone about it. We've had to get creative and innovative in the way that we manage to stay in touch and stay close to our customers. I think things that weren't necessarily our forte in terms of digital marketing and online demonstrations and webinars and so forth, we really had to accelerate our use of those sort of tools to stay engaged with our customers.

There are some different dynamics. I mean we've -- customers have been available, and we've been able to brainstorm with them on a lot of new ideas. So we're still generating really nice new pipeline on a lot of interesting and creative topics. I think -- and it's logical, and I think this is not unique to Spirent, it is just tougher in this environment to generate new relationships. The new relationships, without the opportunity for face-to-face contact, they're just inherently more difficult. So that's true for us. I think it's true for everybody. But it's not stopping us, and we're continuing to very aggressively drive this mantra of customer centricity which is one of our strategic pillars, and that's both for new -- existing and new customers.

Just around second half growth projections, Paula, do you want to chime in on that one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. Yes, I mean I think most of you all know, in Spirent, in a normal year, the phasing of how we win and deliver our portfolio is always a little bit at the whim of [customers and profiles]. Q1 also was the smallest quarter, and H1 is always less than H2. So our Q4 weighting in high-speed Ethernet, in particular, still stands as a deliverable in the second half. So -- and then we have this phasing arrangement in the backdrop of the pandemic. So I think you're right. You used the word caution, John. We don't have visibility of all the moving parts, clearly. So we're still standing by our overall commitment of mid-single-digit revenue. And we really have to see how the rest of the year pans out. As Eric said, we're quite cautiously optimistic on a number of fronts of the portfolio. But we're well positioned to see how we can work with our customers under those key drivers which, as you know, haven't faltered and remain still in place for 5G and 400-gig. So I guess we'll be able to give you more update at the end of Q3, John.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Karidis, Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I just wanted to confirm, if I may, please. I totally appreciate the -- in absolute terms, revenue in the second half is much bigger than the first half. I'm just trying to figure out whether you've just turned out 7% growth in the first half. There's no exceptional reason for that, and there's no Spirent-specific reason why the number would clearly be less than 7% apart from general caution about COVID-19. Just that, if I may.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean if we look at the phasing of the first 6 months, we started the year with an extremely strong quarter because you can see that from the quarterly trading update. And as we entered the COVID pandemic environment, if you will, we saw some softness during April and May and then a pickup in June. So if you like, we haven't got -- we're still working with data sets that are moving around, John. So Q2 was softer than Q1, if you will. So we need to understand the exit rate as we go into the second half of the year. So it's just we'll have to wait and see in that regard, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Luke Holbrook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luke Holbrook, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have a couple of questions, if I may. One of them on the Service Assurance division. It seems growth accelerated pretty strongly in the first half of the year, and I wondered if that was a consequence of the contract pushouts that you've seen from your U.S. customers that you talked about towards the end of last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So as it relates to the Lifecycle Service Assurance as a growth driver, it's one that, honestly, as we look backwards, back into 2019, it hadn't sort of fulfilled, I think, our expectations or maybe the expectations we set externally in terms of growth. We remain bullish on the premise that next-generation Service Assurance, an active assurance, is going to become increasingly important as the complexity of networks increases, and it certainly is with 5G; as customer expectations increase; and as service providers are under a lot of OpEx pressure and need to automate a lot of their processes. So all those factors were sort of the case, the investment case, that we have around why this is such an important part of the business.

The additional sort of factor related to COVID is there's been a lot of new stress on networks because we're all operating in a different mode. So many of us working from home on Zoom and other calls all day, it's creating some new stresses on these networks. So we finished Q4 of last year with a really nice order book that had built up right at the end of the year around Service Assurance. This -- and we continue with a really good momentum in our Service Assurance business, both in the lab and in the live side, so both the Landslide portion, which is lab-related, our 5G core emulator; as well as on the VisionWorks side, which is sort of the live assurance play.

The thing that we're really encouraged about is while we've got some pretty good customer diversity across the company, actually quite good customer diversity across the company, the service assurance space is one where we're a little bit more concentrated. And we've been working hard to add new customers and diversify that customer base. We made some really good progress in winning new logos in the first half. They're still North American focused. So it's not a rest-of-world success to be able to report yet, but it really is a broadening of the customer base. And it's not just leveraging the win that we reflected on late last year. So we're adding some breadth to the portfolio in terms of customers as we move on down this path.

So I hope that gives a little bit of a color around that one. But it was really nice result for Service Assurance, and we're optimistic that the drivers that I talked about are very relevant as we look forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luke Holbrook, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fine. And just in terms of the revenue trends that you've seen during the first half of the year, can you give us kind of a direction of how it's performed post year-end or whether you have kind of a quarterly book-to-build just to understand where the movement was? Because I think in the first half -- first quarter of the year, your revenue growth was 12%. So it seems like it moderated considerably in the second quarter, so any detail on that front would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula, do you want to take that one up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, sure. I mean you can see the group order intake and revenues are similar figure in absolute dollars, so a 1:1 ratio. And that's playing out pretty much across all the segments in the same way at this point, yes. And do remember, as Eric said, the order growth, we saw a good pickup for Lifecycle Service Assurance right at the end of the year, which has set a very strong order book into this half. So momentum continues, particularly in Service Assurance. As you can see, a 1:1 ratio for the group overall so far, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from William Kirkness of Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Kirkness, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've just got one on the sort of orders and another -- I got a couple on the margins. So firstly, I think following on from the previous question, how did the order intake look perhaps in June and maybe July, if you know, versus April and May? I guess they were the weaker months. And then around the margins, so the gross margin improved. So is that sustainable? And then selling and distribution costs were down year-on-year in the first half. I just wondered if they grow in the second half. It feels like some areas are just -- are still not likely to come back in the second half. And specifically, the benefit seems to be in LSA where the drop-through of revenue growth to EBIT is over 100%. And so I guess I'm wondering whether you can hold that margin you saw in the first half in LSA in the second half.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me help you with that as well. Eric, do you want to jump in on the order phasing first? That would be really...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. I mean on -- yes, on order intake, April and May were softer. I mean I think that's the short story. And June bounced back pretty strongly. So it's -- I don't think it's a huge surprise. A lot of our customers' labs were closed in those months. And it had the effect, of course, of delaying some decision-making. But -- and on the whole, of course, then second quarter was softer than first quarter. But our exit rate as we got into June was looking quite a bit better. I won't reflect on second half. We're still looking back at first half. So -- but only to say, again, the sort of raw material that we have in the way of pipeline for deals is pretty robust and we think supports our outlook for the full year and for the second half.

I'll let Paula speak to margins in a moment. But just on the SG&A front, we did -- in terms of where we really were successful in moderating costs in the first half, it -- most of it came to the sales and marketing line. And there were a couple of factors. One, we did defer some commissions to the second half, so that will hit in the second half. We -- and some of the spend is really just -- it is a timing thing. We did a marketing effectiveness study, and we actually made some adjustments to our marketing function. But we're investing back in that function. We launched -- we relaunched spirent.com, rebuilt our website that launched July 31, just a few days ago. And we're really putting a big effort around digital marketing. So we're taking a different sort of approach with our marketing efforts and, of course, building up as well the services organization and services sales capability.

So -- and we got some benefit, of course, from not traveling due to the pandemic. So all of those had a positive benefit just on the cost structure in the first half. But in general, we see all this sort of chaos. And the strength and the good foundation we have is an opportunity to really invest back in the business and really try and set ourselves up for longer-term growth, and that's the mindset we're taking. We're -- we'll, of course, be selective about where we invest. But -- certainly, on the sales and marketing line, some of this is a bit temporary in a way, particularly for things like the commission structure that's just deferred to the second half of the year and some of the incremental investments we're making.

Paula, do you want to speak to the margin question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. And yes, we closed at 73% gross margin for the first half, which was exactly the same for the full year last year. We see the increment half-on-half because we were driving more software sales through 2019, a softer comparator, if you will, for the first half. People are always asking me about the direction of travel of gross margin. I think 73% is a good number. We have the tailwind from increasing our software content, which is often driven by high positioning sales or, indeed, Lifecycle Service Assurance, which you've seen strong in the first half. But we are -- one of the areas we are investing in the second half is building a central services management team, a whole new skill set coming into Spirent to support that revenue stream. That cost will build up in the second half. And indeed, when we bring more services, we'll talk in due course around that will bring a bit of a gross margin headwind. So net-net, gross margin is 73%, a pretty solid number and a good one to model [that line].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Kirkness, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just to come back on the selling and distribution costs. That whole delta, the sort of $6 million or so, was down. Does all of that -- is that the right number to think that comes back? Or is there any part of it? And does that explicitly -- or is the loss of that related to LSA? I'm just trying to work out why the drop-through in LSA was so strong, why the EBIT growth was more than the revenue growth in absolute dollar amount.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. You need to look at the cost base in one of 2 ways but not mix them up because, remember, our sales force is a global sales force. It's not allocated within each of the segments. That's not how we sell. So the cost structure is R&D, sales and marketing or admin. That's one lens. And the other lens, of course, is the -- and we allocate the shared costs out on a percentage of revenue basis. So I wouldn't try to get too caught up in the operational leverage point at the half year because by the full year, it sorts itself all out because we will reinvest in our marketing activities and services activities as we step through the year. So I wouldn't get too tangled up with that.

Yes, I mean there may be a few million benefit from travel. That doesn't obviously get picked back up in the second half because it's -- we won't travel as much then just to compensate the saving. But there is real investment. Eric and I don't have a shortage of ideas in the business from our management team in terms of what we can invest in, in terms of developing our route to market, developing partnerships, developing services business. So it's just a small number of moving parts. So I did put a bridge in the presentation deck on Slide 10, and that will also give some more color in terms of the moving parts.

So this time around, in sales and marketing, it's not one single item there. There's a number of reasons why that cost was down in the half, and we'll look to get on with some of those activities in the full year and then refined by the full year as well. If the revenue forecast pans out the way that it's certainly in our minds internally, then the margins will reshape themselves into the models that we normally see. And so Spirent high-teen operating margins is certainly possible and what we aim for on a mid-single-digit revenue view.

So no change to the overall. I think one of our difficulties is in looking at the statistics, when we view quarter-on-quarter, it's been hindered somewhat with COVID in terms of things moving around more than usual, if you will. So -- and that's why we give an overall outlook of remaining unchanged because we fully intend to invest [in all there] in the second half. So not easy mathematically to follow all the moving parts, but we're trying to give up more information in the slides. That's there as well, Will, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question is from David Mulholland of UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Terence Mulholland, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst - Technology Hardware [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is a follow-up on that last question and the comment on the cost coming back in the second half. I just want to be clear because if I look at that bridge you just mentioned, Paula, on Slide 10, it looks like that's probably somewhere in the range of $5 million that was deferral rather than travel-related between commission timing and sales and marketing. Of that, is this -- has to come back or as in -- and it's programs you're already committed to and the spend is just delayed. And I guess that might be the case for commissions. Or is this something that you've still got some flexibility, that you've got a bit of, let's call it, wiggle room, costs you can still cut out from this year if things are hindered by macroeconomic or COVID issues in the second half of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, David. There is wiggle room. I think that you've probably all learned by now we're pretty agile in terms of how we manage our cost base in the face of visibility of our pipeline and order book. So we are able to turn and move around this spend quite flexibly, actually. As you see, the commission timing is commission timing, it is what it is. So we are able to manage our cost base quite in a flexible way. So -- and again, as we mentioned, we don't have the visibility as much as we'd like in a pandemic world on top line. So quite correctly, we can manage our OpEx sensitively, too, when you start doing our various initiatives and investments for the longer-term part of the business. Eric?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Terence Mulholland, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst - Technology Hardware [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, I thought Eric might want to just chime in there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think you said what I would have said that we do have some flexibility there, for sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Terence Mulholland, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst - Technology Hardware [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very, very much in sync. So just in terms of your -- I just want to touch on one thing because, obviously, there's been a lot of geopolitical kind of tension going on between the U.S. and China. And it seems you've had very strong growth again in APAC, which has been a trend for a few years now. You've got some very sensitive -- you point to U.S. government business on one side but also a lot of exposure to major equipment vendors in China as well. I just wonder if you can talk a little bit about how you balance that and how you manage that. And is there any risk there? Or is it well enough, I guess, siloed that that's not something we need to worry about?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it is -- I think we've managed it well, right? I came into this role April 1 of last year. And in May, the U.S. government put some sanctions on Huawei. We don't comment about the details of specific customers. But I think it's fair to say, we've navigated this quite successfully over the last year plus. It has required a ton of diligence and effort with our trade compliance team. The rules evolved. They continue, in some respects, to evolve. And so it's a changing landscape that we really have to stay right on top of. So I think I'd be remiss if I said it wasn't a risk. I think there is a risk, and it's something we have to stay vigilant on. But the thing that gives me confidence is the fact that we've been able to navigate it to date. And there are different constituent groups, as you point out. I mean there's a good portion of our business that is focused on the U.S. government.

I will say that the success we've had in Asia Pacific is not a single-customer story, and it's not even just a China story. And so we're also -- and it's a part of our strategy as well, it's to do more across the rest of the Asia Pacific region as well. So in terms of -- there's all the things that we do directly with our Chinese customers and making sure we stay in strict compliance and so forth. But the other part of just how we mitigate it is to try and go win more business elsewhere in addition to -- not instead of but in addition to -- and that's a big part of our focus that we've ratcheted up in recent months across the rest of the APAC region. And it takes some time, but it's something -- very much a focus for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Terence Mulholland, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst - Technology Hardware [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just coming back to one of the questions earlier in terms of technology cycles, we're a bit -- I guess a bit further into the 400-gig cycle. And yes, the point was made, generally, we start questioning how long will it last and when might it have come to an end. I assume, given what you're seeing in terms of bookings trends, you're not seeing any signs of that yet. But just thinking more broadly, given what we're seeing with work from home and the need for, I guess, broader high-bandwidth deployment in networks, is that something that you think might influence the length of this cycle? Or is it just playing out as per normal? Is COVID having any impact on that, various associated changes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'd say the 400G uptick, it came a little later than we were projecting and expecting. It really kicked in, in the first meaningful way in fourth quarter of last year. So we definitely believe we've got ways to run here and that it's, frankly, still early days with 400G. There are certain parts of the world -- 5G is an important driver for 400G as well with the new network architecture, the need to build bandwidth, move more capability to the edge to support the ultra-low latency of 5G. And so there's certain parts of the world that just haven't really gotten so aggressive with the 5G build-out yet. So 5G is being driven more in China and Korea and so forth, in the U.S. But the rest of the world still needs to come along with the 5G build-out, including a lot of Europe. And so as that kicks in, we think it will be a driver for, actually, 400G as well. So it's just one more reason why -- I do think you're right that some of the stresses, the different stresses, on networks from the way we're all working these days can be a contributor. And so yes, I think it's got a ways to go, bottom line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Terence Mulholland, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst - Technology Hardware [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And a final question for me, back to Paula. The gross margin strength that you saw in H1, obviously, I would suspect there's been a bit of a shift towards software, which you mentioned yourself in H1. But is that -- is this something that's sustainable? Or has it just been caused by thus what we can sell or customers can use right now? And then second half or even next year, when we move back to, hopefully, more normal lab-based environments, does that come back on? How much of this is just mix versus something -- a temporary mix versus structural?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think we're seeing this growing trend of our ability to grow the Lifecycle Service Assurance segment, and that's high software content, right? So the more strides we make in that area, the software driver will remain strong. Our positioning product, in any event, is high software content. So they're the key drivers of software content. And as I've said before, I think we went from about 22% to 28% between 2016 and 2019 of our portfolio. So we're definitely on a fundamental increase over that time period. But I think the more we're in the network environment, the more the software content will be a prominent part of our portfolio.

So a question we ask internally is what will that makeup look like 3 years', 5 years' time from now, and that's something that we debate internally. But as long as the -- particularly the assurance piece is growing in the network, it's going to bring with it the software strength as well, which is good for margin, clearly. And yes, so I think we'll have to wait and see how it pans out. But certainly, over the -- we certainly have a trend over the last few years, which is consistently growing in the right direction, so we'll have to wait and see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean I'll only add, David, it is -- and Paula refers to the next 3 years and so forth, it is a push that I'm making, it's to drive the company to be more software centric over time. So we've not set any sort of external objectives around what that percentage ought to be but it -- in terms of the mix over time, I want to keep driving it higher.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Janardan Menon of Liberum.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janardan Nedyam Menon, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Technology Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple from me. Just going back to the OpEx and the margins. Given that that's the only moving parts, what are you sort of aiming for in terms of total OpEx growth for this year? Is it that you would expect revenue growth of, let's say, 5%, 6% and, therefore, you would be looking to grow your OpEx by around that kind of a rate on your 2019 figure? Would that be a reasonable way to look at it? Or would there be certain moving parts there which would change that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, good question. If we include the investments that we want to do in the second half, then I would be expecting the total OpEx to be around about just above inflation, say, for instance, 3%, 4% would be what I would have in mind for the full year compared to 2019, Janardan, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janardan Nedyam Menon, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Technology Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So is 3%, 4% for inflation and then the additional investments coming on to the second half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. That would be sufficient because we're behind at the moment. So full year 2020 probably lands in the range of 3% to 5% more than 2019, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janardan Nedyam Menon, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Technology Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay. And when -- normally, when I look at your gross margins, your second half gross margins have always been or tended to be about 200-plus basis points above your first half gross margins. And to a previous question, you sort of said it's better to model it or assume that it's sort of -- you're only at about 73-plus percent, and so it's probably going to be stable at those kind of levels because you've got additional costs. So I'm just wondering, the cost that you're taking in the second half, increasing your services business, et cetera, investing in your services business, does that go into OpEx? Or does that go into COGS? Or how -- what parts of it are going to OpEx? And what parts of it are going to COGS?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So on the services business, Janardan, in terms of the cost of that, did you say?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, can you just repeat that, Paula? I think that's what he was asking. It's related to the services business. That was the question around where the services costs go.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. As we develop our services business, the people that deliver the services on the ground, they go through cost of goods sold, which is why it ties with the gross margin. But it then doesn't need any of the product development OpEx allocated to it because it's not using it. So it's a different model altogether as we grow the services leg of the business. So higher cost of goods sold but only will attract a burden in some sales and marketing, not R&D. So it's a different model. And when we do the Capital Markets Day, I'll help you with that, but it's small at the moment, that part of the business. The gross margin strength will come from the portfolio mix. So in the first half, we came into the year with a strong positioning order book. We've talked about the Lifecycle Service Assurance trends as well on software. That's played into a really strong gross margin. So yes, and in the back end of the year, there's always the pickup in the high-speed Ethernet, which is more hardware than software, right? So we've got those moving parts to think of as well. But I'll try to give you more direction at Capital Markets Day as to how the margins might pan out if the services business hasn't grown. But early days at this stage, but yes, a different model there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janardan Nedyam Menon, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Technology Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And my last question is on the Landslide part of your Lifecycle Service Assurance, which clearly has been doing extremely well. Just looking at the sustainability of that part rather than VisionWorks itself. Is there sufficient visibility? I mean, obviously, this is a function of operators putting in 5G cores, which this product is helping to test. Are most of your orders there currently from Asia? And do you expect that to move more into Europe, other parts of the world into 2021? Can we assume that, that part of the business will continue to grow at the kind of levels that it has been doing in the first half of this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's -- so the customer base around Landslide, it's quite broad-based. When we say we're more concentrated in VisionWorks, it really is a different story. This -- we really believe we've got the undisputed best sort of core network emulator in the market, and I think it's proven by the way customers buy it across the world. So it's pretty broad-based geographically as well. We did have really nice momentum continuing in the first half for Landslide. I think that is going to continue for the foreseeable future but not forever. And so it will slow down at a point. We don't see it falling off a cliff. But certainly, we see the growth rate tempering, I'll say, as we look out, I'd say, 12-plus months to a more moderate pace as more of the -- a greater percentage of the world's service providers have kind of validated their core networks. But there are a lot of operators that are just not as far along right now and still need to do that work. So it's a really successful part of the business. And I think it's proven that we've got a really competitive edge there just by the customer uptake we've seen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Janardan Nedyam Menon, Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Technology Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the VisionWorks, would it be fair to assume that, that goes the other way, that gradually that keeps accelerating over the next few years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, that would sure be the objective, yes. And the biggest sign of encouragement, I mean we have really -- some of the biggest, most demanding service providers in the world are our anchor clients for VisionWorks, right? So we've -- that's always given us confidence, and the game has been to really broaden and diversify that customer base. We had some good success in the first half in signing up new customers in North America. We have more work to do to continue to, I think, simplify the solution and make it more readily consumable, particularly for smaller service providers. And -- but that's work that's very much on our radar screen and that we're undertaking. And I think it -- to the degree we execute on our plans there, it positions us very well to kind of keep moving out into the more Tier 2 service providers and so forth than, I think, have any more compelling story for kind of rest of world.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question is from Kai Korschelt of Canaccord.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kai Folker Korschelt, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I had 2. The first one was -- I guess as a follow-up on the regional question earlier, so if I look at your North America sales, I think they're essentially flat or up a couple of percent year-on-year. And given the military positioning business probably has been pretty strong, it would suggest that underlying, your sales to service providers probably or seemingly declined year-on-year, which seems a bit sort of odd given the 5G investment cycle. So I just wanted to get a bit of a sense in terms of what exactly is going on, if you could unpack sort of the situation in the U.S. or amongst U.S. customers at the moment. And then the second question, Paula, was on receivables, which I think had a big inflow in the first half, more than $50 million, which I think is pretty -- it's unusually high for your sort of seasonality. So I'm just wondering if we should assume that most of that sort of, I guess, sort of unwinds or perhaps partly reverses in the second half, which would, in turn, mean that the free cash flow in the second half would be probably lower than the first half.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric Updyke, Spirent Communications plc - CEO & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I think just on the regional piece and reflecting on North America and it being essentially flat, as you observed, Kai, I don't think it's quite as you might surmise, though, in terms of what's going on underneath. One big factor that has occurred, and it's very much COVID related, the sales to sort of the U.S. government piece, particularly in the second quarter, really slowed down. And a lot of the U.S. government and the labs of the defense contractors were closed. And it definitely had an effect. So by contrast, China actually opened up and got back to business a lot sooner. So I think there is something of a COVID timing effect that contributed to some of the growth that we had -- the relative growth we had in Asia Pacific and the relative flatness in North America. I don't know that it was really just a reflection of service provider weakness.

And I think when we look ahead to the second half, we're -- again, Paula a bit is cautiously optimistic, but we're quite hopeful that the U.S. government business gets back to a more normal clip. And the 5G push is certainly a very relevant one for service providers. There is some caution that's being applied on behalf of some of our customers in terms of their spend patterns and so forth. But even as they look at prioritizing their spend, the stuff that is most important and they continue to invest in are the areas in which we're helping them, and it is their next-generation technology. It is things like 5G. So even if some spend is being moderated in the aggregate for many of our customers, the areas that we're focused on still are in the sweet spot of where they need and want to invest. So we think that bodes pretty well for us.

Paula, do you want to speak to the receivables?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paula Bell, Spirent Communications plc - Chief Financial & Operations Officer and Executive Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. On cash, you know that we've been working hard on cash for a number of years now, as you can see in the balance sheet. But in particular, in this pandemic environment as well, we were quite keen to make sure nobody paid late when they were struggling themselves. So -- and that didn't happen. Cash collections are extremely tight, and DSO was extremely tight. So what we see with the working capital, we see a material reduction in the first half of the year. On Slide 11, in my deck, it sets out the more easier way to understand the cash flow, if you will. But we had a working capital reduction of $29 million in the first half, and that compares to $27 million same period last year. So the shape of the working capital movement is identical.

And the reason why we have that big influx of cash in the beginning of the year is simply because we have a lot of deliveries in Q4 where the cash comes in beginning of this year. So the shape of the working capital movement is identical to last year, and I'd see the same shape to the remainder of the year. So last year, half of that unraveled in the second half. We see a very similar picture this year as we step forward. Overall, though, I still would expect the cash balance to grow a little bit between now and the full year as we step forward. But hopefully, that gives you a little bit more color as to the shape of our cash flow as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

