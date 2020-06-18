Edited Transcript of SOX.TO earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 1:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Stuart Olson Inc Earnings Call

Q1 2020 Stuart Olson Inc Earnings Call
CALGARY Jun 18, 2020

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* David J. LeMay

Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Dean R. Beacon

Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

* Michael UnRuh

Stuart Olson Inc. - Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

* Christopher Allan Murray

AltaCorp Capital Inc., Research Division - MD of Institutional Equity Research for Diversified Industries & Senior Analyst

* Frederic Bastien

Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst

* Maxim Sytchev

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD & AEC-Sector Analyst

* Michael Tupholme

TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst

* Rahul Malhotra

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Stuart Olson First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike UnRuh, Director of Finance for Stuart Olson. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael UnRuh, Stuart Olson Inc. - Finance Director [2]

Good morning and welcome, everyone. Thanks, Sylvie. We're going to start today with some opening commentary from our President and CEO David LeMay; and Dean Beacon, Executive Vice President and CFO. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. The presentation accompanying today's conference call can be viewed on the webcast. As we are adhering to social distancing, we are presenting this call from multiple locations. So please be understanding if any technical issues or young family interruptions arise along the way.

I would like to remind listeners that several statements made today will be forward-looking in nature and that there are risks that actual results could differ materially from what is discussed. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation represent the views of management and are presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives, priorities and anticipated financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

In addition, our presentation today includes references to a number of financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are therefore considered non-IFRS measures. In that regard, I would strongly encourage you to review the forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures section of our first quarter 2020 MD&A in Slide #2 of our webcast presentation.

I will now turn the call over to David LeMay.

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Please move to Slide #3. I want to open the call by providing a brief update on the current market environment before highlighting what we achieved in the first quarter despite challenging market conditions. We continue to navigate the challenges of operating under risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our safety focus culture has been key to ensuring the health and welfare of the people and communities in which we operate.

I'd like to take a moment to acknowledge all of our employees, our project teams and all of our site staff that are on the ground performing their jobs in a very unsettling time. Their ability to prioritize health and safety while continuing to deliver for our clients and partners truly speaks to the world-class caliber of professionals that come to work every day at Stuart Olson. Thank you.

Thanks to our teams, we remain operational as we adhere to guidelines, recommendations and protocols set by all levels of governments and health officials representing each of our operating regions. We are taking all necessary precautions to meet and exceed, enhance protection protocols to remain not only operational but most importantly safe. Despite the combination of the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic and historic decline in oil prices, in the first quarter of 2020, we grew our consolidate backlog, delivered overall revenue growth and realized the benefits to our bottom line from our leaner, more vertically integrated organizational structure with reduced administrative costs.

We remain well-positioned to continue to grow our backlog in 2020 leveraging our experience and reputation to access the potential stimulus spending on infrastructure by all levels of government in the coming quarters to revive regional and national economies. In addition, we continue to attract new customers as well as increase scope and market share with existing customers by demonstrating our ability to deliver our top tier services with a focus on measured value creation.

In these unprecedented market conditions of COVID pandemic and depressed commodity prices, we're able to work with our MRO customers to meet the cost reduction requirements by influencing overall value-based delivery model. We have already seen tremendous success on this in 2020 with the award of an additional bundled services as part of the $400 million 7-year MRO contract renewal with an existing oil sands customer as well subsequent to quarter end, a 3.5-year $120 million new customer award to provide turn around and maintenance services to trans out this Alberta thermal power plants. Our goal remains to create a stronger foundation from which we can execute on our ongoing diversification strategies.

Despite challenging market conditions, we continue to progress the business in the first quarter. Specifically, we added $385 million to consolidated backlog and ended the quarter with a very healthy $1.65 billion. Looking at activity in our operating groups, our Industrial Group grew first quarter revenue by 58%, primarily reflecting an increase in general contracting projects secured by the group entering 2020, partly offset by impacts to the group related to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices in the later parts of first quarter.

In our Buildings Group, revenue was down 15%, primarily reflecting the expected shift in project stage of completion with recent awards in early lower activity phases in the 2020 period. In the Commercial Systems Group, revenue decreased by 17%, similarly reflecting shifts in project stage of completion and project mix, including the completion of a number of large projects that contributed revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

With that summary, I'll turn the call over to Dean. Dean?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone. I'll start with a quick overview of our first quarter consolidated results if you refer to Slide 4. We generated consolidated revenue of $224.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to $220.9 million in the same quarter last year. The 1.8% year-over-year increase primarily reflects an increase in general contracting project secured by our Industrial Group entering 2020. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million, lower than the $8.1 million we generated last year. It was primarily result of a shift in Building's Group stage of completion with a number of projects that were in later higher-margin phases in 2019 period compared to 2020.

On the bottom line, we recognized a net loss of $5.4 million or diluted loss per share of $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss of $2.5 million or a diluted loss per share of $0.09 in the same period of 2019. The change is due primarily to the decrease in adjusted EBITDA and the $2.4 million non-cash impairment loss we recognized in the 2020 period on our right-of-use asset related to an additional sublease of office space as part of further optimization of our facilities to reduce cash costs. In terms of the segmented first quarter results from our 3 operating groups, I'd ask you to look at Slide 5.

Then moving on and turning to Slide 6, we have set out our key balance sheet metrics. In terms of liquidity, at the end of first quarter, we had a cash and cash equivalents excluding non-operationally restricted cash of $26 million. An additional borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facility of $11.1 million, this combines for an available liquidity of $37.1 million at the end of Q1. This is slightly lower than a combined balance of $44.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the required investments in non-cash working capital in the first quarter of 2020. In terms of our revolving credit facility, at March 31, 2020, we were in full compliance with all our covenants.

I will now turn the call back over to David.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Dean. We remain focused on managing through the unprecedented global combined challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and historic decline in oil prices. The important social distancing and safety measures required to keep employees, subcontractors, trades, and the general public safe through the ongoing pandemic has affected our ability to deliver our slate of projects for 2020 at their planned pace. As the duration and magnitude of these 2 events and the impact on the company continue to evolve, we have put in place plans and mitigation strategies that prioritize the safety of our people and the stakeholders first and ensure we maintain a resilient business.

Although business has continued and nearly all of our operations have been deemed essential services, certain projects have been slowed or delayed as a result of the pandemic. We expect a gradual return to normal activity under enhanced safety protocols to guard against the ongoing COVID-19 risk. Given the speed at which developments are occurring and the resulting volatility in our markets and communities, we will continue to defer more specific commentary on our 2020 outlook until greater certainty is available.

Now turning to Slide #7. As I referenced earlier, our consolidated backlog is a very healthy $1.65 billion, which includes the addition of approximately $385 million of new backlog, a solid 1.7 book-to-bill ratio in the first quarter. We continue to see a strong pipeline of MRO and infrastructure project opportunities with MSA renewals as well as being well-positioned to benefit from any additional infrastructure investments that may result from large government spending programs to stimulate economic growth. All of this supports our expectation for continued growth in backlog going forward.

Slide #8 looks more closely at the opportunities we are pursuing across our business groups. For the Industrial Group, we see approximately $540 million in industrial MRO and general contracting projects that span many sectors, including oil and gas, alternative energy, midstream, mining, agricultural, food processing and petrochemical sectors. In addition, we still see significant opportunities for our Industrial Group business to be part of the $40 billion LNG project in British Columbia.

The Buildings Group has an estimated project pipeline of opportunities of $1.2 billion. These opportunities include some larger projects in British Columbia and Ontario. We are also selectively expanding our pursuit of projects as a design and build contractor. And our Commercial Systems Group has been focused on expanding its reach in both its existing markets in Western Canada as well as its expanded reach into Ontario. We currently have a project pipeline of approximately $550 million.

We continue to see great opportunities in partnering with strong organizations going forward and continue to pursue a number of these strategic opportunities across our businesses. Looking at potential partnership projects ahead, we see pursuit values totaling in excess of $700 million across all of our groups.

In summary, despite market challenges, our diverse project pipeline remains very strong and combined with a healthy backlog in the leaner, more vertically integrated organization has strengthened our business and better positions us to execute on our growth and diversification strategies.

I'll now turn the presentation back to Mike. Mike?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael UnRuh, Stuart Olson Inc. - Finance Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, David. Sylvie, could you please provide the instructions for the question-and-answer session again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certainly.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And your first question will be from Rahul Malhotra at CIBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So just have a couple of questions on the covenant, net EBITDA right now at $4.57. Just to confirm, the covenant calculation is not net of cash, correct? So the majority of the…

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the majority of the $22 million cash received from the project settlement that was used to pay down that subsequent to Q1 is yet to reflect in that calculation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Rahul. We didn't actually receive that cash to almost right at Q end. It was impossible for us to deal with it. It was just a way that settlement was designed. So you're reading it absolutely right. Had we received the cash earlier and been able to apply it before Q end, that's what we would have done.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the interest coverage ratio at 1.8%, so the amended covenant goes down to 2x, right, for Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Q2, when we talk about the industry in general, do you think you might need to get further relief there on the covenant side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. At this point, I mean it's a difficult situation, right. As people take a look at the risk as we continue to work through the pandemic and as we've mentioned before, the oil price risk that we face, but at this point, we worked with our lenders in the syndicate in Q1 to give us that pathway to be compliant. So at this point, we expect we will be compliant. I mean, like any time, if some unknown risk or unmanaged risk comes out of here, we will deal with our lenders and we expect they will always be accommodative as they have in the past. But we're not anticipating anything at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the Building working capital that we saw this quarter, what drove this? And do you expect a release going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I was just -- I mean, as we come out of the end of the year, typically we have to rebound back up again and that's primarily what you see as a little bit of investment in working capital as we get business back up and going. But no, we don't see any bit major change throughout the year along as we get towards the end of the year. Depending on project timing again, you'll see us very close to where we are now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Malhotra, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Associate [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe last one from me. On the last call, you had mentioned that there was some demobilization on some of the industrial sites. Are you back at those work sites now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we did have some smaller projects demobilized. We're in the -- I would say, some of them were still demobilized. Those are very material to the overall industrial business, however. The larger impacts would be the deferrals of the turnarounds. And what I can tell you is that we're currently ramping up for one of them now. So we're just in the process of that and we will be ramping up in June for the other large turnaround. So they've both been deferred, but are now back on the planning cycle and ramping up. So that planned revenue will be deferred. And we do expect to have some reduction in overall activity levels in those turnarounds.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question will be from Michael Tupholme at TD Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe just to clarify your response to the last questionnaire, Dave. When you said there would be some impacts as a -- on those projects where you saw the deferrals, are you simply referring to the fact that there was some -- the deferral let us some downtime and the impact is going to be felt in Q2? Or are you suggesting that sort of as you look forward over the life of those contracts, there has been some pullback in the level of overall activity over the life of the contracts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wouldn't say over the life of the contracts, let's say this period specifically; so specific to the 2 turnaround this year. As you're planning these, as we've talked about a lot, there's a significant effort to plan them. And as you have to push them out -- we've been planning these for over a year. As you have to push the timing out to mitigate the risk of a turnaround, they've pulled some scope from some of the turnarounds. It will be pushed into next year which is already a bigger year. So it's -- I think for the life of the contract, there is no change in scope for the immediate period. We're even seeing on one of our sites at -- we usually have a spring and a fall turnaround, it's now going to be kind of early summer and fall. A lot of the scope is being pushed to the fall.

So there is a balance there. And really I think it's just appropriate risk mitigation for the execution. But net what we are seeing is some reduced activity this year. But I think it's purely this year. We don't see that scope for the life of the contract diminishing, given that there was already a backlog of items that needed to be addressed in the turnarounds.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe just to backup. If we look at Q1, as it was mentioned, it did sound like you started to have some demobilization late in the quarter. But is it possible to talk about how impacted by COVID-19 you were in the first quarter? I mean, it sounds like most companies you're going to be impacted probably be more so on the second. But was there a much impact in the first quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, we started demobilizing around the 13th of March in a -- like the -- particularly in the MRO side. There was some pretty immediate action, given the remote work camps and other challenges. And to make sure that the effects of social distancing and the increased hygiene and all those protocols were able to be managed, they tried to reduce the numbers on the sites. So there is a couple of weeks there that we would have been impacted. And I think generally, whether it's our Industrial Group or Canem or Buildings Group, I think just it took that kind of couple of weeks for not only the government bodies, but the industry to really kind of pull together and understand what are the right protocols and all the uncertainty that was around the original announcements for social distancing requirements.

It took us a bit to get the protocols in place for people to feel safe and for us to really get into a rhythm with our project teams, work sites, a rhythm that obviously included the protocols and ensuring that people felt safe to come to work. So that back half of March, I would say, was definitely impacted across all 3 companies. And really not less because the projects were demobed, as you know we were -- construction generally was declared an essential service, so we are able to continue, which I still today believe is the right call. We've gone this whole time without one -- and I'm knocking on word here because I know it's still early -- without one positive case across all of our sites. So that -- it talks -- I think it speaks to our ability to put in the protocols, execute safely, and manage the risk. That said, long answer to your question, the last couple of weeks of March were definitely some impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And it sounds -- I mean, as you said, it sounds like the impact was across the business. You talked about in your release expecting a gradual return to normal activity, and I think you've sort of talked to that in terms of what's happening on the industrial side. But are you now seeing this return to normal activity in the other 2 segments? Or is that yet to start to happen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I would say we've seen that return to activity, levels of activity and call that site access and other. I think the industry in general. And hats off to all the industry players, particularly the other generals that we're working for. The large contractors that Canem works for did a good job of getting the protocols in place as well and keeping the industry and the people there safe. So we've been able to ramp up as much as possible. There's definitely continues to be some, I would say, modest impact. Like we should be seeing, there are some people who are maybe experiencing symptoms and want to isolate for a period of time and just to be safe until they get a test and all these kinds of things. There's some people that just perhaps just don't feel safe, no matter what kind of safeguards are in place at site. And so we're experiencing some of that. I wouldn't call that material. And then, of course, with social distancing, extra PPE or extra PP&E requirements, the extra hygiene protocols, all these kinds of things, there is some productivity impacts there, no question about it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to go back to one of the earlier questions on working capital. So, Dean, if I understood you correctly, are you suggesting that over the balance of the year, so the last 3 quarters of the year, you expect changes in non-cash working capital to be neutral?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, yes, typically, what you're going to see right is, and Dave mentioned, we go into these turnaround projects coming up here. We're even starting to see the effects of that right now. So we do have to increase our investment in working capital as we get into those projects, primarily as we start to put people on site, right? So -- and of course, that would be -- as David mentioned, while they might have been put off a few weeks, that was certainly something we budget all the time. So you will see a slight ramp up as we go through those. But as we get into towards the end of the year and those projects start to finish off, you'll see that working capital returned and we'll get back to something close. So I think at this point, we're seeing a very minor change by the end of the year in working capital. So it's pretty stable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So like on a full-year basis, including the outflows you saw in Q1, you think it's sort of kind of neutral for the full year? Is that what you're suggesting?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think it's kind of less than $5 million change over the year, something around that magnitude. It's not significant.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then how are you thinking about free cash flow this year? Do you expect it to be positive, come the end of the year, on a full-year basis?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the reality of it is it's probably slightly positive at this point. And again, it depends on the risks we see going forward. But, as David mentioned again, as we expect to start to return to normal operations here through the summer and going into the fall, yes, we would expect to have some positive free cash flow.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question will be from Chris Murray at AltaCorp.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Allan Murray, AltaCorp Capital Inc., Research Division - MD of Institutional Equity Research for Diversified Industries & Senior Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Guys, can we just go back to the Buildings Group for a second? So just, I guess, a couple of different questions here. So I know we talked about project stage of work and I know you guys don't want to get into guidance. But just as we go into Q2, you certainly have to deal with COVID. But if you think about the project plans, how should we be thinking about how the projects you have in progress right now are going to work through the year? Should we start seeing kind of a more normalization in the back half or we will be continuing to be at this sort of lower level of performance for the next level out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I would say this, Chris, Q2 I'm going to say is still -- we're still working through the impacts of COVID. So I'd probably be less specific on kind of the kind of completion of the first half of this year. We did have a number of projects in Ontario that were on the Buildings Group that were shut down kind of as the more restrictions on construction projects came in from the Ontario government. So the first set of restrictions, we were still fully active. The second sort of tranche of restrictions, as they tried to tighten the social distancing measures and really trying to get that curve down, there was a number of our projects that were caught up on that on post-secondary sites. So those are remobilizing now. And so we'll have to see how that works out here over the next month-and-a-half. But as we look into the back end of the year, we expect activity to increase pretty significantly in the Buildings Group.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Allan Murray, AltaCorp Capital Inc., Research Division - MD of Institutional Equity Research for Diversified Industries & Senior Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And when we think about some of the stimulus stars, they are potentially going to get thrown around. Where do you think the opportunities for you guys might be? I know I got to be thinking that Commercial Systems Group should have been able to see some benefit. Maybe Buildings, but I wouldn't expect anything in Buildings, even if there was dollars spent. That would be 2021, maybe 2022 before you get going. But any thoughts around anything kind of near term you think you could see?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry, Chris. That was on the stimulus?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Allan Murray, AltaCorp Capital Inc., Research Division - MD of Institutional Equity Research for Diversified Industries & Senior Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we've been discussing with opportunities and strategies to get money flowing into the guys working on the ground and get money being spent back at Burger King because that's what the economy is going to need. We're going to need more -- we're going to need some consumer confidence and we're going to need guys with money in their pockets that have that ability to spend and these back-to-the-shovel ready discussion, which we're hearing from both provincial and federal discussions.

So we do think that the Buildings Group will benefit. If you look at the construction management model, which we certainly is the majority of the work that we execute under and continue to be our largest delivery model, even strategically going forward, it is designed to go to work quickly. You don't need -- it's the benefit of that model, is you don't need all the design complete. You can have a certain level of design start on early works, which is holes in the ground and piling and the rest of the building can be being finalized as that work is going on and that's the beauty of it.

So we think that there'll be some opportunities there. Certainly, we're having a lot of conversations, I would say, in the seniors care sectors as to what is that going to look like in the future. If we think of our -- we have a building performance group, and so we think monitoring those systems and controls and seniors care, we think there's going to be some change there in that market and we think both Canem and our Buildings Group, we do a lot of work in that sector, will be well suited to participate.

So there is a number of opportunities, but I think the lion's share is going to be around back-to-the-shovel ready replay of somebody else's mandate, going back years ago, shovel ready projects. And I think they'll be right in our wheelhouse because I think they're going to be municipal and provincial facilities. And this project size is going to be important here. As you said, the larger the projects, the more planning and the longer they'll take to actually get dollars into the people on the ground. And so I think projects kind of $30 million to $100 million are going to be the sweet spot for really impacting the economy in the most efficient way. So that's a sweet spot for us and I think there'll be a number of opportunities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Allan Murray, AltaCorp Capital Inc., Research Division - MD of Institutional Equity Research for Diversified Industries & Senior Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last question is kind of theoretical. But one of the things in talking to a lot of different executives in the construction industry about COVID, they have started to rethink how we build. And I know you've always thought about all this and we've had different discussions at different times. But as you've learned to manage with the social distancing, maybe it's a sequencing the work or maybe it's doing work off site, like anything that you guys are starting to think about in terms of efficiencies or call it lessons learned on what you might do differently going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, certainly, the big issues here going forward, I'll stay away from the design, but we're going to have to understand what we're going to want from facilities going forward because I think that's going to be a very significant change. If you think of buildings today, and I know all of our organizations, probably everybody on the phone, is working through what does returning to work look like and what are the facilities we have going to be able to accomplish, what are they going to be able to manage, how many people you're going to be able to put in a facility you used to have before.

So as we think about new builds, certainly having those -- that criteria in our planning phases is going to be critical. It's much more challenging today. But sequencing, ensuring that we've got -- we can stagger certain scopes to keep -- maintain the distancing, that's certainly part of it. Anything offsite that can be done, so even component modernization, is going to be a big part of going forward.

There is a number of I think best practices that we can implement that ultimately in my view are actually going to make the industry and our business more efficient. I think about how efficient we are working from home today, not only for the office staff but for some of our project staff because if they're not absolutely required onsite, we're having some of those folks work from home. And there is a component of this work from home that in my view probably will be permanent going forward to some extent.

I -- certainly in our organization, we found our teams to be very productive and efficient working from home. And I think, we've managed to live with young children and pets running through meetings and just roll that off. But I think that certainly is going to be part of a changed landscape on a permanent basis. So I think we won't look at the work environment the same way we did back in February. I think it's forever changed.

That applies to the construction site too. So lots of lessons learned, I think, but I think we're early days too, Chris. I think there's lots of work to be done on this yet. And it will pivot around what do buildings in the future look like? What do they need? How are we going to build them to accommodate the distancing requirements? So we're active with our -- not just our clients, but our partner consultant community looking at best ways to execute current projects, but also think about new projects.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question will be from Maxim Sytchev at National Bank Financial.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maxim Sytchev, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD & AEC-Sector Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was wondering if you don't mind maybe commenting on the incoming margins into the backlog right now just given the level of competitive behavior that we're seeing sort of in general? Any color maybe you can provide there, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So of course the margins are tightening up and I would say broadly tightening up across all the groups. We certainly see that. If you go to the industrial business, we're seeing some tightening. You've heard us talk about this before, but we really like our value-driven contract approach when it comes to MRO services. So we use a value to fee metric. We put -- in some cases, we put a bit of our fee at risk, but with some upside to it. So I think we'll be going forward in that MRO space.

We see some pressure, but not a lot. The real savings again is on these value-driven initiatives. And that's on -- we're doing all kinds of things with respect to fleet measuring idle time, all this kind of stuff. And if you look at the savings, it comes from more efficient execution, more efficient use of assets, all of that. It really eclipses any savings that somebody can offer on a few basis points on their margins. So that's certainly where we drive.

But even with that said, given a pretty significant decline in commodity prices, we're working with our owners. So we see a bit of tightening on the margins there. And then in the infrastructure space, particularly the building space, as we branch out into the Ontario market more and some of the other legs of our sectors, seniors care and other, the margins are definitely tighter. So we're seeing compression in our margins across all groups, Max. The Commercial Systems Group generally is staying on track, but even there we're seeing some margin pressure, particularly on our historical service work in the current environment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maxim Sytchev, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD & AEC-Sector Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And actually talking about Canem, I mean historically I think, correct me if I'm wrong, but there was usually delay between kind of where the Buildings division is heading in Canem, maybe by 15 to 18 months. Is that kind of still the case? And then, is there any concern as buildings revenue has been on a downward trajectory, just in terms of what Canem's revenue itself is going to be later in 12 to 18 months' time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, they're not directly linked, Max. We did use that sort of delay just because by the time you're awarded a project and then a subcontractor hits the ground, it could be anywhere, depending on size, 6 to 18 months. But we -- so that was more I think as an example of kind of when projects are announced to when a subcontractor actually sees revenue flow through.

So, of course, we work for all of the major general contractors and Canem also works for our Buildings Group. So they're not directly correlated, the 2 revenue -- 2 streams of revenue directionally. But the larger driver is really the sales funnel and we continue to see significant opportunities for the Canem group. I think we talked about it. It's a pretty significant number. And I'd say it's -- I think, it's around the $400 million mark and a lot of those are sort of $25 million to $30 million projects. So by the time we're hitting those, they're pretty close to ramping up on -- actually ramping up activity on the job site. So we see a pretty solid funnel. We have good backlog and so we're pretty happy with the future outlook of the Canem revenue stream.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maxim Sytchev, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD & AEC-Sector Analyst [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then can we just come back for a second to the covenants because I mean, obviously, it's hard to see how Q2 is going to be better than Q1 in terms of EBITDA generation. So as you kind of stagger that LTM EBITDA, I mean it's really hurting the covenant triggers. I'm just wondering, so have you started already kind of the discussions with the banks to be able to have that additional cushion? Or I mean, what's kind of the plan there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's Dean. If you think back what we did in Q1, part of our discussions with the banks late in that quarter as we started to get into the situation, we had started to have those discussions looking ahead anyway. So as you can see, while we had the debt leverage coverage up in Q1 for compliance, it comes down a bit at the end of Q2, but it's still at a fairly healthy 4.25x, right. So at this period, I can tell you that yes, we're in constant discussion with our syndicate and our lenders and continuing to track.

So, as David said, we're just starting to get a look at what Q2 effect is going to be. We've got early stages of we get into the Q2 here. And so as we go along, you're absolutely right, we'll be in constant discussion with the lenders. And I think again, at this point, everybody has been respectful of the risk that we're in right now. And while it's difficult to kind of quantify what that risk is going to be, I don't anticipate that there's going to be any issues with compliance at the end of Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next is Frederic Bastien at Raymond James.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frederic Bastien, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Slide 8, you highlighted about $2 billion of work as biddable at LNG Canada. What scope of work are you contemplating there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we would be looking at anchor bolts and up. There's a couple of obviously what we refer to as specialty trades. So subcontracted installation, single discipline work, electrical instrumentation, and on various scopes, so it's pretty significant. And then in addition to that, we would look at opportunities to be a self-performing general contractor on certain scopes that are probably what I call will be all outside the boundary limits of certain process functions.

We've done a lot of work for Fluor in the past. And we're in -- we work with them. We have worked with them in opportunities across our -- all of our regions. And so we've certainly been talking to them about our capacities capability. And if you look at the kinds of work that we execute in Northern Alberta, in a certain northern environment, remote environment, heavy industrial, that's right in our wheelhouse. So we expect to be -- and I think the way things are going candidly, I think that's a late this year, early next year type of opportunity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frederic Bastien, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the -- I guess the issue with the LNG Canada, it's just the footprint to kid amounts, quite small, and I understand that they're going to try to limit the number of different contractors on site. I mean, are you kind of hearing the same kind of thoughts or am I wrong in saying that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, you're absolutely right. But they're still going to need the capacity. And they're going to need the trades that can execute on those. At the end of the day, they got to deliver the project. So there are 2 specific sub-contracting scopes that we're focused on; insulation and electrical instrumentation. And if you look at kind of historically what's been self-performed on those major projects and what gets -- where they look for support from others partners, those are 2 that they'll generally look for. Going back to kind of $0.15 of $1 spent in some of those subcontract packages, so it really minimizes the amount of subcontractors they need if they go to those specialty services. So I actually think that plays into that dynamic, Frederic. I think that's in the large scopes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frederic Bastien, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean, I may have missed this, but could you mention what your liquidity was as of today? Have you received that payment that you were expecting to get by the end of the quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we got that money in. And it's been put into work over the last month or so. So, yes, for the most part, we've had access to that liquidity coming right into Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frederic Bastien, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And where would that stand today, your liquidity?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we don't really get into forecasting at this point. But look, I would be, at this point, as we've been mentioning here, we're fully compliant. And we don't have covenants in mid quarter that we're necessarily following to. So we're -- I would suggest at this point, the liquidity certainly hasn't deteriorated at all since the end of the quarter. It's -- we're sitting in a comfortable position.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frederic Bastien, Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Last question for me. Appreciate that it's quite difficult right now to provide an outlook and you deferred that commentary. Any sort of goalpost you can provide to us for Q2 in terms of potentially revenue or EBITDA?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean R. Beacon, Stuart Olson Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Frederic, we're really trying to stay away from providing any guidance or goalposts around. It's -- as you've said, it's a pretty volatile situation. We're just looking now at remobilizing some projects that were demobilized. We had actually counted on them being demobilized longer, the ones in the Ontario region. We're still working with our 2 major turnarounds to identify just how many people we can accommodate at site with the additional distancing measures required. So it's -- we're in process and really tough to be providing that. Otherwise, we would have tried to give you some outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next is a follow-up from Michael Tupholme at TD securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a question on the project pipeline, Slide 8. Dave, I'm just wondering how that project pipeline has evolved in the last several months through the pandemic and the drop in oil prices? Have there been certain opportunities that you felt were in the pipeline and felt good about that that have fallen away? Or is it more about things getting pushed out or just any commentary on how that pipeline has changed or evolved?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We've had very little -- I'm just trying to think if we've had any actually fall off. We've definitely had some fall we pushed out. We've seen some of that. The project pipeline is changing. Like everybody, we have a hit rate, so we don't win them all. And it starts to get to be a problem as well if you are. But no, I think it's been a pretty -- as expected. We haven't seen the pipeline itself been overly impacted by the COVID pandemic. On the decline in oil prices, all of our pipeline there, the oil and gas stuff is really MRO related. So it's work that gets executed regardless of oil price. Now that -- certainly, they can kind of try and tweak the volumes on it, but the work has to be done to keep the facilities operating.

But on the infrastructure side, we've seen a little bit pushed out, but we've had projects awarded during the pandemic here. We've had projects go into pre-construction during the pandemic. So we're not really seeing anything more than a traditional sort of flow-through of opportunities. So how that will translate to mobilization, I don't think it's -- we've been at the 6 or 7 weeks, whatever it is now. I don't think it's long enough to be able to make a conclusion there because there's not one opportunity that we should have been on the ground and aren't.

So I do think, as we've talked about earlier in the call, there will be some of this post-COVID stimulus that will come in. All levels of government have been talking about stimulating the economy through -- in part through the construction sector, given the large employer that we are and the ability to get money into the -- onto the ground quickly. But no, Michael, the funnel has been acting I think quite traditionally. I hope that was the answer to your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then has anything been canceled through the -- through this period in terms of…

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we've not seen anything canceled.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Tupholme, TD Securities Equity Research - Research Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just last one. You mentioned earlier, I think this was in the context of the Building segment, suggesting that once you get through Q2, you expect a rebound in, I think it was revenues in that segment. I'm just wondering is that -- I mean, we've seen backlog come down in the Building segment. Is that a rebound as things get going again post sort of opening up after the initial COVID-19 impact? Or are you suggesting that there's some projects that were sort of due to start anyway and that's partly contributing to our ramp up there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's a little of both actually. It's both. So we do have some projects that are scheduled to start up in sort of Q3. And I shouldn't say start up, to actually start seeing some increased activity where it's going to impact the revenue line in Q3. So that's a contributor. And then as well, getting back to full delivery, full capacity on a couple of these significant projects in Ontario that were demobilized in the second phase of restrictions on essential services in Ontario.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. And at this time, there are no other questions. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. David LeMay, Stuart Olson's CEO, for concluding comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David J. LeMay, Stuart Olson Inc. - President, CEO & Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Sylvie. As we continue to move further into 2020, we continue to strengthen our business and are deliberately responding to the challenging and uncertain market conditions. We've implemented many measures to ensure we are still operational while doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and are taking all necessary precautions to remain safe and operational.

With that, I want to thank everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your interest and your questions. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have follow up questions. As we head into the long weekend, I want to thank everybody for their continued focus to stay safe, especially in adhering to social distancing protocols as well do our part to keep flattening the curve. Have a safe long weekend. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed concludes your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time, we do ask that you please disconnect your lines.