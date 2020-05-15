Edited Transcript of SOLY.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 14-May-20 12:30pm GMT

Q1 2020 Soliton Inc Earnings Call

May 15, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Soliton Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* Carol Ruth

Ruth Group - Founder and President

* Walter Klemp

Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman

* Chris Capelli

Soliton Inc - CEO, Co-Founder, and Scientific Officer

* Lori Bisson

Soliton Inc - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Scott Henry

Roth Capital - Analyst

* Anthony Vendetti

Maxim Group - Analyst

* Christie Williams

- Private Investor

* John Furman

- Private Investor

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Soliton's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mrs. Carol Ruth, Founder and President of the Ruth Group Soliton's Investor Relation Firm.

Carol Ruth, Ruth Group - Founder and President [2]

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone participating on today's call. This call is also being broadcasted live over the internet at Soliton.com, and a replay of the call will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

Story continues

This morning, we posted an updated investor presentation which can be accessed from the investor's section of our website. With me today are Wally Klemp, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; Chris Capelli, Co-Founder, Chief Executive and Scientific Officer; Lori Bisson, Chief Financial Officer.

In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Securities law. In addition, management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends which may affect the company's business, strategy, operations, or financial performance.

A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that the company faces is contained in its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. The company intends to file the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 by the end of today.

The company has allotted 30 minutes for today's call, and now I'll turn the call over to Wally.

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [3]

Thanks, Carol, and good morning. We're pleased to share with you our first quarter 2020 results and provide further color on the next chapter of Soliton's story, especially given the lingering uncertainty regarding COVID-19.

As you may recall, Soliton announced in early April a revised launch plan for our Rapid Acoustic Pulse or RAP device given the impact of the current crisis on the aesthetic and financial market. To launch an aesthetic devise amid this global pandemic would clearly be ill advised, and sticking to our original launch plan wouldn't have made sense for us or for our customers.

Instead, we've chosen to delay the limited launch of the RAP device until the aesthetic industry demonstrates a return to normalcy or at least a (technical difficulty) until (technical difficulty). In the interim, we'll focus on advancing the regulatory profile of the cellulite indication so that when the expected [launch date] of the RAP device becomes feasible both the tattoo removal and the cellulite improvement indications can be incorporated into the same device.

This, of course, is conditioned upon the FDA's clearance of the cellulite treatment indication. Additionally, we're using the added time to incorporate manufacturing cost down design work so that we will be able to launch our initial product with improved margins. Of course, the COVID-19 crisis is forcing companies to reevaluate strategy and make difficult decisions, but in our case (technical difficulty) also affording us the time to develop a more valuable product for our customers which we believe will position Soliton for long-term success.

Although COVID-19 affected all of us during the first quarter, it did not prevent Soliton from achieving some very important milestones. First, we submitted and received FDA for the Special 510(k) Premarket Notification for our generation two RAP device, and in addition we completed the pivotal cellulite clinical trial as well as the 12-week keloid and hypertrophic scar proof of concept clinical trial.

I'll now pass the call onto Chris Capelli, our CEO, for more context around the operational and regulatory progress made and our upcoming milestones. Chris?

Chris Capelli, Soliton Inc - CEO, Co-Founder, and Scientific Officer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Wally, and good morning. As Wally touched upon, during the first quarter we filed for Special 510(k) Premarket Notification with the FDA for our generation two Rapid Acoustic Pulse device and received FDA clearance in early March. The special 510(k) filing designates the device an accessory to the 1064 Q-Switched laser for tattoo removal on the arms, legs, and torso in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I through III individuals.

Clinical trials have demonstrated that use of the company's RAP device in conjunction with a Q-Switched laser allows for multiple laser passes in a single treatment session resulting in accelerated tattoo fading in comparison to traditional laser treatments.

The generation two RAP device delivers the same tattoo removal therapy as the generation one device but is slightly modified for improved ease of use in a physician's office. The generation two RAP device has the same underlying technology of the RAP device that will be used in a U.S. commercial launch. Only the tattoo removal indication was reviewed by the FDA in this submission and cleared for marketing. A similar technology was utilized in the company's cellulite trials and other proof of concept trials.

Upon completion of the pivotal cellulite trial, our data was accepted for presentation at the annual American Academy for Dermatology Conference, the AAD, in March of this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the medical meeting was postponed. The AAD has now notified us that a virtual conference is expected to take place in mid-June where we will present our cellulite trial findings to the scientific community.

We are very excited for this new RAP indication as cellulite affects up to 90 percent of women with over a billion dollars spent annually on treatments in the U.S. The results of the pivotal study will support our anticipated 510(k) filing with the FDA for the treatment of cellulite during the second quarter.

Currently, we believe we could receive and FDA clearance for the cellulite indication as early as the fourth quarter of 2020, possibly in the first quarter of 2021 should we experience delays in the FDA's process.

Although we are highly focused on advancing the cellulite indication in the near-term, the keloid and hypertrophic scar indication is an exciting potential expanded indication longer-term. Clinical results from our 12-week keloid and hypertrophic scar proof of concept study which was completed in January were very encouraging, demonstrating approximately 30 percent average reduction of scar volume on a single initial treatment.

The overall average reduction in both the volume and the height of the scars at the 12-week follow up visit further appeared to show the potential efficacy of our RAP device in the treatment of keloid and hypertrophic scars.

In addition, we believe this proof of concept trial provides early support for the RAP device's impact on other fibrotic disorders. The same mechanism of action that worked to reduce keloid and hypertrophic scars may be far reaching and important for such indications as capsular contracture, Peyronie's Disease, and even liver fibrosis.

To close, I am very pleased with the progress made during the quarter and highly optimistic about the future of Soliton. We are hyper focused on building an innovative, multi-indication device that provides our customers the latest technology in the aesthetic market.

Now, let me pass the call over to Lori, who will review our financial performance.

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Chris, and good morning everyone. For the first quarter, operating expenses were $3.3 million as compared to $2.4 million of the first quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily attributed to higher research and development expenses resulting from greater spending with development partners and cost related to our ongoing clinical trials for cellulite.

Net loss for the first quarter and in March 31st, 2020 with $3.3 million or $0.19 per share on a basic and diluted basis. For the same period in the prior year, net loss was $3.4 million or $0.43 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

As of March 31st, 2020, outstanding shares were approximately $6.9 million. Total cash was $7.7 million as of March 31st, 2020 compared $12.1 million as of December 31st, 2019. We had previously indicated that our December cash balance would be adequate to finance operations into the third quarter of 2020. Given the modification in our timeline and the instability in the financial market, we reduced our plan spending related to commercialization and now expect our cash on hand to finance operations to December 2020 -- assuming that we do not encounter any unforeseen costs or expenses.

Although our commercialization timeline has been modified and we are facing incremental challenges as a result of COVID-19, we remain committed to providing our future customers with the innovative rapid acute pulse technology, and generating long term value for our shareholders.

I'll now turn the call back over to Wally for closing remarks.

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank, Lori. Although the world remains in a state of instability driven by the lack of clarity created by COVID-19, we at Soliton have a clear mission. We remain optimistic that the aesthetic and financial markets will recover, and our team is working diligently to be ready when they do.

We look forward to providing details of our future U.S. commercial launch -- once conditions have stabilized for our dermatology customers. And I'd like to thank our Soliton employees for their continued dedication and our investors for their ongoing support. With that I'll turn the call over for Q&A. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our first question comes from Scott Henry with Roth Capital. Your line is now open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Henry, Roth Capital - Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you and good morning. I guess first for clarity -- I wanted to make sure I was following this correctly. The generation two approval for tattoo removal -- now is that going to be the same product when you refer to the generation two for cellulite reduction? And will the PMA or the 510(k) will that be filed with that same generation two or is there a generation one that you have to switch to two? Because I know that the generation three -- I just wanted to get clarity around that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, Scott, this is Wally. So I'm glad you asked that question. It's simpler than it sounds. The generation two device incorporates some usability features that are really important for the commercial launch. And so we -- but they're enough of a change in the product that it required a special 510(k) but that generation two device is launchable. Okay? That then -- it's capable of supporting both the tattoo and the cellulite indications. Of course, we have to get the cellulite approval, but we'll getting that cellulite approval on this same generation two platform.

So when we refer to generation three that's an envisioned future version that incorporates what we learn from the initial limited market watch. So that device doesn't really enter the picture right now. That's a future opportunity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Henry, Roth Capital - Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. That's helpful. So it seems like the gating factor to launch at this point is cellulite approval. And when you deem -- when you have cellulite approval if you deem the market for aesthetics favorable -- you would launch both at the same time? Is that how we should think about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. [That's] -- you bet, yes, thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Henry, Roth Capital - Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And separate question, on the keloid indication, when do you expect to start that second dosing study? Is that a near term event, or perhaps waiting for a more favorable environment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Capelli, Soliton Inc - CEO, Co-Founder, and Scientific Officer [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Chris. As you know we still have more proof of concept work to be done with scars to determine the optimum dosing regime for our therapy. This was scheduled to be done the second half of this year. At this time, we are to continuing to evaluate the impact of COVID that's having on clinical trial work in the field before we make any decisions to kick off our dosing study.

We expect proof of concept work to take around nine months to complete and read. And indeed to do this prior to our pivotal study submission for the FDA. We still feel it's possible that we could initiate this study in 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The pivotal study, right, Chris?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Capelli, Soliton Inc - CEO, Co-Founder, and Scientific Officer [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The pivotal study, yes. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Your line is now open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Vendetti, Maxim Group - Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to check on the plan for tattoo removal. I know the original goal was to launch it with 20 KOLs. And now as we hold off, conserve cash, and wait to do it in conjunction with cellulite. Are those 20 KOLs going to be the same 20 KOLs when you do eventually launch it? And do you have other KOLs set up for cellulite?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me -- maybe start that off, but Chris and Lori, if you've got thoughts here that would help Anthony definitely add them in.

Anthony, clearly if we were only launching the tattoo indication, it would make sense for us to select -- at least among the KOLs that get devices to select players who are what I would call heavy users, right? And that's a different profile -- a different operating profile than let's say a practice that doesn't do a lot of tattoo removals, but would have a very high demand for cellulite reduction.

So I think you're onto something there that we're likely to probably -- look, there are some core KOLs who we promised the device to and they're eagerly awaiting this device. So they're going to have devices regardless.

But the margin, I think where we have the discretion to guide devices to players who will provide important market feedback. We're undoubtedly now going to be choosing some players that we think will give us really good cellulite market feedback in addition to the tattoo.

So it's a bit more confusing mix, but I know I can tell you that based on what the feedback we've gotten from clinicians so far, it's really clear that the unmet need in cellulite is a big driver. So it's going to be natural for us to play into that heavy -- at least anticipated demand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Vendetti, Maxim Group - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, no, that's helpful. And I guess for Lori if.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anthony Vendetti, Maxim Group - Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you could just talk about what expenses in particular you have cut or reduced to push the cash availability until the end of this year. Is it specifically related to pushing back the launch or were there other cost reductions that you've took to extend the cash runway?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Anthony. We bucket our cost reduction activities into three main categories. One related to the pushback of our launch, so we pushed back things like the money that we would spend for fixtures and validation of a manufacturing lines, so those costs are on hold.

Secondarily, there were clinical trials that we had budgeted and planned to spend money against in the back half of this year that quite frankly in today's environment, we couldn't execute because patients aren't coming into doctors' offices for clinical work. So those costs have been avoided this year.

And then lastly, there were some G&A type let's call them investment spending categories that we have put on hold in the meantime as we watch to see the market recover in both the financial markets and the aesthetic markets as well. So, things like any ramp up in staffing has been paused, investment in system upgrades and that sort of thing also paused, Anthony.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Our next question is from Christie Williams, a private investor. Your line is now open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christie Williams, - Private Investor [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hi, thanks for taking the question, two quick ones here. First off, what market indicators are you evaluating that would signal a market recovery?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Hi. Thanks for being on the call today, Christie. We're going to be watching the aesthetic market very carefully for signs of recovery. Today, most cosmetic dermatology practice have closed or at least minimized their practice to the point where they're just seeking or treating patients with urgent needs. And so we're going to need to see those practices start to reopen and see those practices start to have traffic coming in.

We expect initially the kinds of procedures that will start first or those procedures that patients have been waiting to come in and have redone like Botox treatments and that sort of thing. And we expect dermatologists to initially focus on procedures that are cash cows for them and that don't require cash outlay. Quite frankly, we expect capital purchases to be the last thing that comes back in the aesthetic dermatology space.

So, we partner with a group of scientific advisory board members that are all well respected, cosmetic derms that are in practice and we're in touch with them and in regular communication with them.

Members of our board are in senior management positions in aesthetic companies in the industry. And so we're getting really solid guidance and input from those players and we'll take all that feedback and make our best determination as the right time for us to launch our product.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christie Williams, - Private Investor [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thanks for that update there. More specifically have any of your physicians reopened their practices and any feedback you can provide on the environment if so?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So, today, the physicians that we're talking to regularly have not fully reopened their practice. But what has started happening over the last week or two is planning in preparation is going on to reopen. That's going to be as everyone would expect very much so a state by state decision as different states are operating under different stay at home provisions. And so, we are seeing the first sign that doctors are going to start to get back to work, but it's just now starting.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question comes from John Furman, a private investor. Your line is now open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Furman, - Private Investor [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for taking questions. I just had a question about the cellulite indication approval. Do you expect due to COVID-19 a delay in approval?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Klemp, Soliton Inc - Executive Chairman [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's a good question, John. We have been in touch with our regulatory advisors obviously on a constant basis and the feedback that they're getting is that the FDA is -- the device division of the FDA is committed to continuing to hit their stated timelines.

So, officially and I would say also just sort of unofficially, the observation is it doesn't look like COVID-19 is setting back the device clearance process in that side of the FDA. We're all concerned that there could be an impact here, but so far it looks like we're in pretty good shape.

The big question for us is, is this indication going to be treated as a 510(k) or de novo and as you may know that decision pivots on whether or not the description of our predicate device is accepted by the FDA.

There are devices out there that have clearances for the cellulite indication and we think we have a pretty good connection to those other technologies even though ours is unique. We think the connection here between us and our predicates is actually stronger than it was between us and our predicates for the tattoo removal. So we're optimistic about the opportunity here, but you never know.

And so, if it is a 510(k), they accept our predicate argument and move it forward that way, it's probably in the 90-day kind of timeframe for an approval. If instead they don't accept our predicate arguments and they say, "You know, this needs to be a de novo application." Well those are taking around six to nine months to process.

So, in either instance, we still believe we have a really good shot at having both the tattoo indication and the cellulite indication in place before we're ready to launch. That's the plan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Furman, - Private Investor [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the color on that. That's helpful. And just one quick follow-up, has the AAD given you a specific date or time to present the cellulite data?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Capelli, Soliton Inc - CEO, Co-Founder, and Scientific Officer [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Chris. We understand that the AAD will be having their virtual conference beginning June 12th. I think it goes for a few days. We do not have a specific time when our presentation will be given. So that's sort of where we are right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lori Bisson, Soliton Inc - CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We'll update investors with more concrete information when we get it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

