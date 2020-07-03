Edited Transcript of SMAR.N earnings conference call or presentation 3-Jun-20 8:30pm GMT

Q1 2021 Smartsheet Inc Earnings Call

BELLEVUE Jul 3, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Smartsheet Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:30:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Aaron Turner

Smartsheet Inc. - Senior Director of IR

* Eugene M. Farrell

Smartsheet Inc. - Chief Product Officer

* Jennifer E. Ceran

Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

* Mark P. Mader

Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Aleksandr J. Zukin

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Analyst

* Arjun Rohit Bhatia

William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst

* Brent John Thill

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Brett Anthony Knoblauch

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* David E. Hynes

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

* George Michael Iwanyc

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Associate

* Keith Frances Bachman

BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Pinjalim Bora

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Rishi Nitya Jaluria

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

* Scott Randolph Berg

Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Stan Zlotsky

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP

* Terrell Frederick Tillman

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Walter Herbert Pritchard

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD & U.S. Software Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartsheet First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Aaron Turner, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Aaron Turner, Smartsheet Inc. - Senior Director of IR

Great. Thank you, Jesse. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to Smartsheet's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today.

With me today are Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Jennifer Ceran. Our Chief Product Officer, Gene Farrell, will also be available during the Q&A.

Today's call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There's a slide presentation that accompanies Jennifer's prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future trends -- future events, financial trends and our expectations around the impact of COVID-19 on our business.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our actual results may differ materially and adversely.

All forward-looking statements made during this call are based on information available to us as of today, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. In addition to the U.S. GAAP financials, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures is available in the presentation that accompanies this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mark.

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Aaron, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on our first quarter earnings call. The last couple of months have underscored just how interconnected we are, our communities, employees, customers and partners.

In that spirit, I'm pleased to see how our team, despite significant disruptions to our collective personal and professional lives has worked to support one another. Our team's commitment to each other and to our customers has never been stronger despite or perhaps because of these extraordinary circumstances. I'm grateful for the team's work and dedication.

For the first quarter, we generated revenue of $85.5 million and non-GAAP operating loss of $13.6 million, above the guidance we set in March, while billings came in below our guidance at $89.9 million as a result of a lower net dollar retention rate and the extension of accommodations to customers impacted by COVID.

Since the onset of the pandemic, we've seen how the speed with which the Smartsheet platform can be deployed and the agility it enables has aided in our customers' response to COVID.

For example, a global health care customer recently expanded their use of Smartsheet in order to coordinate the scaled distribution of antibody tests to thousands of analyzers at hundreds of lab sites across the U.S. The speed with which the Smartsheet [product] solution could move from concept to production became a clear differentiator and demonstrated our ability to rapidly orchestrate high-value enterprise scale workloads.

In March, we made available a set of templates that enabled the creation of a COVID operations dashboard. To date, the offering has deployed nearly 14,000 times as an information hub and resource center for employees. And as a way that organizations can assess risks and collect data on health changes in their employee base.

We are also supporting the government's ongoing response to COVID. As announced in our last call, U.S. government agencies responding to the crisis can use our FedRAMP authorized environment, Smartsheet Gov, free of charge and without obligation. To date, nearly 100 federal, state and local agencies have availed themselves of this offer.

While on the topic of Smartsheet Gov, I'll mention that we made significant progress towards achieving department of Defense Impact Level 4, IL-4 authorization. Doing so will enable the aerospace and DoD sectors to securely and efficiently deploy Smartsheet Gov platform to modernize their workflows and processes. We believe we're in a solid position to expand the use of Smartsheet in these sectors and expect to achieve IL-4 authorization in the near future.

We saw many organizations on the front lines of COVID significantly increased their use of Smartsheet during the first quarter. For example, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene for one particularly hard hit American city, saw their number of active users increased by 700, a twelvefold increase. A medical air transport company, which has been a Smartsheet customer since 2015 saw active users increased by more than 1,500, a tenfold increase. And a payment processing company for vehicle fleets increased their usage by nearly 1,800 active users, an eightfold increase.

Overall, total users were over 6.75 million at the end of Q1, up from 6.3 million at the end of Q4. These and many other enterprises now recognize that Smartsheet has become an increasingly mission-critical platform for empowering and enabling a dynamic workforce. A workforce capable of working from anywhere adapting to rapidly changing conditions and staying deeply connected to their individual work and the mission of their teams.

Helping customers adapt to an abrupt shift in their business operations was a hallmark of our first quarter. To that end, our product team developed and deployed 30 template sets specifically designed to help our customers manage through the crisis. These templates focused on areas such as CDC preparedness, PPE inventory tracking and remote employee onboarding to name just a few. They were deployed over 37,000 times in Q1.

More recently, as customers begin planning for a safe and responsible return to the workplace, we are releasing assets to help organizations manage risk and employee awareness. We also launched a number of meaningful updates to our product this quarter, including larger, faster sheets, a new form builder with conditional logic, a Smartsheet extension for Adobe Creative Cloud and an accelerator for CCPA, California's new privacy regulation, that augments our GDPR accelerator, enabling customers to comply with the latest privacy regulations.

Preliminary analysis of May's pipeline development and sales performance suggests a stabilization of the disruption caused by COVID. That early data reinforces our commitment to investing such that Smartsheet is best positioned for continued growth and category leadership. At a time when collaborative work management solutions are increasingly recognized as an effective mechanism for delivering digital transformation and high-value workflows, we are allocating our capital to expand product development and innovation, deepen our selling capacity and position us as a company that succeeds over the long term.

As enterprises recognize the importance and of adapting to a new work from home reality, we were able to quickly respond and be in market with a campaign highlighting Smartsheet's ability to empower dynamic and agile workforces, workforces capable of being productive from anywhere. As these companies emerge from the initial phase of the COVID disruption and seek to build organizational resilience and agility, we will promote the value and importance of using Smartsheet to help businesses everywhere, navigate a changed world.

In a few minutes, Jenny will walk through the details of our Q1 financial results. I feel we had a good first quarter, given the market conditions. It has been a challenging time for many businesses, but the churn impact was most pronounced among our SMB customers. In addition, the net expansion rate, which includes gross expansions and reductions declined but remained a healthy 140%. That said, the broad and diverse set of industries that make up Smartsheet's ARR serves to diminish the impact, as other segments such as life science, health care and finance and technology performed well.

Despite an evolving sales environment, trial activity remained strong, and we saw many large organizations continuing to lean in. 15 customers expanded their ARR by more than $100,000 versus 13 in Q1 a year ago, 51 companies expanded their ARR by over $50,000 in Q1 versus 34 in the same quarter a year ago. And at the end of Q1, we had 6 customers with ARR of more than $1 million.

Even before COVID, the world of work was already in the midst of rapid evolution. It had become more distributed than ever, and the secular shift to digital workflows had begun in earnest. The disruption has proven to be a tipping point because it brought a new and unforeseen variable, the pivot to widespread remote work into the mix.

The business leaders and customers we are serving are looking over their horizon. They understand that thriving now and in the future goes well beyond connecting people through communication tools that success and high-performance will not come simply from out communicating. They know that to ensure their business is prepared to meet the changing needs of their customers, to continue to innovate and to empower their teams to succeed, they need instead to out-execute, out-process, out-automate and out-interpret the important signals their business receives every day.

And as enterprises across the globe seek to enhance their ability to respond, no matter the circumstance, the value of Smartsheet's work execution platform will become increasingly relevant and increasingly clear. The conviction we have for the value of our offerings and opportunity to transform businesses remains strong.

Though COVID presented itself mid stride, we are not hesitating, but taking steps forward. We continue to focus on international expansion, our government initiatives, increased sales and service capacity, brand marketing and product innovation. COVID is more than an accelerant causing the inevitable to happen sooner. Market needs and expectations are vectoring in a new dimension. It's not work from the office or work from home, it's a hybrid. It's not collaboration through video or collaboration through work execution, it's a balance of the 2. And it's not IT-driven digital transformation or business unit led change, it's the 2 working together.

I believe that there is a strong return on balancing optimism with realism. It's why we're working as best we can to enroll people in what's possible, empower them to achieve and partner in navigating a new landscape.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jenny to provide additional detail on our financial results. Jenny?

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. We delivered better-than-expected revenue, operating loss and net income for the first quarter.

Free cash flow came in within our guidance range, while billings came in below as we experienced some headwinds from customers impacted by COVID in the back half of the quarter. Revenue was $85.5 million, up 52% year-over-year, and billings were $89.9 million, up 30% versus last year.

Many large industries and organizations and particularly those on the front lines of COVID exhibited strong demand for our product. The annual recurring revenue, or ARR, coming from our Fortune 500 customers grew 48% year-over-year in Q1 and 79% of the Fortune 500 are now Smartsheet customers.

Contrasting enterprise strength, we saw COVID related softness in our SMB segment, which represented approximately 28% of our ARR at the end of the quarter and from customers in certain impacted industry segments, notably travel and hospitality and retail.

We care deeply about the well-being of our customers and as such, supported those most impacted with extended terms or adjustments to quarterly and semiannual billings. This support had a negative impact to our billings growth rate in the quarter. Our operating loss came in better-than-expected at negative $13.6 million and free cash flow was negative $28.2 million.

During the quarter, our cost structure benefited from savings generated from our work from home environment as well as lower-than-planned marketing investments. Extending payment terms to some customers offset some of the cost savings we achieved, resulting in free cash flow that was in range. Despite the negative effects of COVID on the global economy, we believe our long-term market opportunity remains significant.

The ability to deliver real-time workflows and digital solutions to an even more distributed workforce is more important than ever today. Given this belief, we continue to invest in our most important go-to-market initiatives and product plans. We will host our ENGAGE customer conference as a virtual event on October 1 and look forward to bringing together a much larger global community for an online day of learning and new product announcements.

We make these decisions from a position of financial strength as we remain well capitalized with $544 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt at the end of the quarter.

Next, I'll provide more color on our first quarter financial results. Unless otherwise stated, all references to our expenses and operating results are on a non-GAAP basis and are reconciled to our GAAP results in the earnings release and presentation that was posted before the call.

As we mentioned, first quarter revenue came in at $85.5 million, up 52% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $77.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 53%, and services revenue was $8.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42%. The strength in our subscription revenue growth rate was helped by customer demand across many industries, including life sciences, health care, technology, manufacturing and finance.

Our services revenue growth rate accelerated versus the fourth quarter as we delivered on a large services backlog as we are already set up to work in a fully digital environment, our team was able to deliver on customer training and professional services remotely.

Turning to billings. First quarter billings came in at $89.9 million. As mentioned, we saw an impact from COVID on larger customers and impacted industries and on the SMB segment, which we define as organizations with fewer than 200 employees. In addition, when requested and where appropriate, we offered COVID billing accommodations to help with customers' cash flow constraints. These accommodations and other related actions due to COVID reduced our billings by approximately $2 million.

For the quarter, approximately 89% of our subscription billings were annual, was 8% monthly. Quarterly, semi-annual and multiyear billings represented over 2% of the total.

Turning to reported metrics. We now have 9,576 customers paying us $5,000 or more per year, 1,040 paying more than $50,000 or more per year and 391 now paying us $100,000 or more per year. These segments grew 41%, 101% and 107% versus a year ago respectively and now represent 77%, 40% and 26% of total ARR.

Our domain average ACV grew 45% year-over-year to $3,866 as we continued to see expansion from more licenses and additional products to plan and track work, build workflows and create dashboards for visibility and reporting.

Our net dollar retention rate declined 3 percentage points from the prior quarter to 132%. The decline was driven by lower net expansion rates, while the churn rate improved by 0.1% compared to the end of the prior quarter and rounded up to 8%. Due to the ongoing impact from COVID, we expect our net dollar retention rate to trend down during the second quarter to the high 120s.

Turning to gross margin. Our total gross margin declined 1 percentage point to 81%, driven by incremental costs related to our migration to the public cloud. We are ahead of schedule to complete this transition during the fiscal year and expect our gross margin to trend towards our long-term target of 78% to 80% as a result.

Turning to operating expenses. Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue was 58%, 1 percentage point better than both the prior and year ago quarters. Research and development as a percentage of revenue was 24%, 6 percentage points better than the prior quarter and 8 percentage points better than the year ago quarter. And general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue was 14%, 1 and 2 percentage points better than the prior and year ago quarters, respectively.

The scale and operating [costs] during the quarter was driven predominantly by lower-than-planned personnel, travel and marketing expenses. Operating loss in the quarter was negative $13.6 million, and free cash flow was negative $28.2 million. Operating loss was better-than-expected due to reduced spend in several areas mentioned above. Our personnel expenses represented 67% of our total expenses. We have slowed the pace of hiring, but intend to continue to add headcount where needed to support our planned investments.

Now let me move on to guidance. While we remain bullish on our path to $1 billion in revenue, we expect that COVID will continue to impact the demand environment, especially in certain segments in the near term. So against this backdrop, we are adjusting our full year top line revenue guidance, assuming that COVID will continue to be a headwind for the remainder of the year.

As Mark mentioned earlier, we will continue investing against our key initiatives, notably our migration to the public cloud, new enterprise capabilities and functionality in our platform and product, our brand and ENGAGE conference and systems to scale our operations.

For the second fiscal quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $86 million and $87 million, billings to be in the range of $91 million and $93 million, operating loss to be in the range of negative $21 million and negative $19 million and non-GAAP net loss per share to be between $0.18 and $0.16 based on weighted average shares outstanding of 119.5 million. Our free cash flow is expected to be in the range of negative $11 million and negative $9 million.

For the full fiscal year, we expect our revenue to be in the range of $360 million to $370 million. Operating loss to be in the range of negative $65 million and negative $55 million and non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.54 and $0.45 for the year based on approximately 119.5 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Due to our limited visibility into the back half of the year stemming from COVID, we are withdrawing our previous full year billings and free cash flow guidance. However, we are providing directional guidance for free cash flow. Given the size of the market opportunity and our decision to invest for the long-term growth of our business, we expect our free cash flow burn for fiscal year '21 to exceed the low end of our previously issued guidance of negative $11 million.

I will now turn it over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Arjun Bhatia with William Blair.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arjun Rohit Bhatia, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark, you mentioned this in your prepared remarks briefly, but I was hoping you could just elaborate a little bit on some of the stabilization trends that you -- that you saw in May? And if you could specifically maybe talk about the -- how some of the pipeline dynamics have evolved over the past handful of weeks, that'd be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think throughout May, we saw a good improvement in terms of opportunity development to a point where we're exiting the month with the most significant we've had -- the pipeline we've had leaving any month in the history of the company. And this isn't just at the enterprise layer, this is really across the stack. Quarter-on-quarter, every single one of our customer segments in terms of company size, increased in ARR. And both our commercial reps and strategic reps had a very productive month in building that pipeline and now we need to go execute on it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arjun Rohit Bhatia, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect, that's helpful. And then a quick follow-up. I know since -- essentially since the IPO, there's been kind of this focus on moving to enterprise and investing in both the product and kind of the go-to-market functions. How do you think the current environment impacts that? And when we look into the other side of this, should we think of Smartsheet as accelerating on the enterprise track that it's been on? Or do you think it's going to be relatively steady in the trend that you've been performing so far?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'm very grateful that we made that decision a couple of years ago because as we talk to customers who are looking to make investment decisions, ad hoc purchases at scale aren't happening much. Your ability to connect to real business value and articulate how process can change and how customer experience changes that matters today. And the transactions we've closed, some of which were material in the quarter, significant in size, we're hooked to those types of business processes and business impacts. So I'm quite pleased with that continued move.

The customer signal we've heard in the prior couple of years around our focus in developing elite experiences for marketers, for example, these were all (inaudible) conversations that a couple of years ago we weren't getting. So I'm very pleased that we're deepening the offering. I'm pleased that we can speak at a different elevation within companies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from David Hynes with Canaccord.

Your next question comes from David Hynes with Canaccord.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David E. Hynes, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark, just trying to think through kind of where you've seen some of the impact. Are there certain use cases that used to drive more growth that you haven't seen as much momentum in? Or is it really just SMB and certain verticals that have been challenged?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the -- it's really some of the decisions that we go through as a business, we're inspecting every investment decision, north of $25,000 within our own business. And we're seeing that within our customers as well. So the transactions that are flowing freely are the ones that are clearly business -- clearly articulated, have a business exec sponsor, again, we're talking about the transactions that size.

Business is still happening on the micro transactions, right? But if anything has sort of a 5 digit number north, that is having a different close process than it has had in the past. So we've adjusted our mechanisms; we've adjusted how we work with our sales reps and how we check down as we go through that pipeline with them. So the -- what we saw on the SMB side, we saw a little bit more pronounced, a full churn on the SMB side.

And at the larger companies, it really wasn't a change in full churn, or our overall loss rate actually improved on the quarter. But we did see the delay or the deferral of some decisions. I think we're seeing companies try to figure out when is reopening going to happen, what's the shape of the recovery? And a lot of people are still asking those questions much like we are as a provider.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I might want to just add a little bit to what just Mark said, from an industry perspective, there were a number of industries whose dollar net retention rate increased in size. So if you think about health care, telecommunications, finance, education, we actually saw acceleration in the dollar net retention rate. Where we saw deceleration more pronounced were in the sectors that truly are being heavily impacted by COVID. So the retail industry as well as travel and hospitality, both declined, and that influenced the overall outcome of our business results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David E. Hynes, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. That's helpful. And then, Jenny, just -- I want to make sure I heard you right on the billings shortfall in the quarter. So it was $2 million attributable to flexible payment terms, gross attrition was unchanged, and any further delta then would have been driven by lower upsell. Is that the right way to frame it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is exactly it. That is exactly it, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Stan Zlotsky with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stan Zlotsky, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple from my end. When you guys think about the withdrawal of guidance for the rest of the year, and you noted limited visibility. Help us kind of rank where do you have the least visibility? Is it on potential for further churn is it continuing -- and when I say guidance, billings guidance, right? Is it continuing changes to billing payment terms? Or is it just straight up uncertainty around new logo acquisitions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think a lot of the guidance is influenced, Stan, by what we're looking at the schedule for things coming back online. And as we look at the hiring decisions we're making in the first half, we have very good visibility in what's happening this month and the next month.

In terms of second half, the decision to increase quota-carrying reps is going to be partially a function of what we see on the macroeconomic side. What we see within our state of Washington, New York, Boston, Sydney, London, these are all things that are to be still unfolding. So it is more about our ability to react to those motions than it is any other major determinant.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stan Zlotsky, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. So maybe just on the Q2 billings guidance. Help me reconcile essentially the -- your expectation for net revenue retention to be somewhere in the high 120s and the midpoint of billings, let's call it, 16%, is the delta there a function of continuing payment term changes? Just a direction to help me close that gap.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we're continuing to get requests from customers for either extended payment terms or request for quarterly billing. I will say that in May, the percentage was down, which I think is a good sign. What's really driving the billings guidance right now is the April results. It was a significant change from what we had seen in March. Businesses are still closed, small businesses, certain industries, people still aren't flying for the most part. So it's just reflective of the pain that we're seeing in certain customers and their ability to purchase right now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

Your next question comes from Scott Berg with Needham.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Randolph Berg, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, Mark, I know the sample size is probably small. But are you seeing anything differently on the sales trends internationally than domestically here in the United States?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if you look at the revenue growth rates, international versus U.S., we saw acceleration in Q1 in EMEA, very healthy and in the U.S. We saw a slight, 1 percentage point, deceleration in Asia. And then the other markets, the Americas markets went down a little bit more. That's sort of the trend that we saw.

In general, if you look at the dollar net retention rate, Mark talked about the 3 percentage point decline, that was really a global phenomenon. So whether you were looking at the U.S. or international customers who spend more than $5,000, customers who spend less than $5,000, I think this pandemic is really affecting everyone to some degree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scott Randolph Berg, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Helpful. And then from a follow-up question perspective, we've obviously seen a lot of different technology tools benefit from a work from home strategy, and I think most of us on this call would believe that Smartsheet fits in that bucket, obviously, in the use cases. But as you've had conversations with customers during the last 2 months in this period, are you seeing the decisions become more strategic, get more higher level kind of managers or CXO individuals be a part of these conversations? Or is it still more of a department level sale in general?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's a function of the size of the transaction. And as you move into 6 figures and north, that's typically the key driver on who's participating. In terms of the tools and technologies used, I think we all reacted to being at work from home. So the first stop was can we communicate with one another. And I think what we will see as that -- as we talked previously around the different phases of what people will be deploying, I do anticipate that people have now "mastered" the ability to communicate, and they will be looking for subsequent technologies to benefit them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Brent Thill with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brent John Thill, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jenny, last call you mentioned you wanted to hire more quota reps this year than last. Is that still on track given Mark's comment about the record pipeline?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It is. Yes, we hired 50 reps in Q1. So that was very good. We are going to hire a few more in Q2. And then as Mark mentioned, we're going to step back and see where the landscape is, how things are opening back up. But yes, we've hired reps this year, and we'll continue to do so based on the demand that we see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brent John Thill, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Mark, just to circle back to the May comment you made. I think a number of tech companies that we all work with have been saying things are getting better day by day, week by week, you can see it across many of the industries we all track. I guess when you look at -- in May, would you consider this to be kind of a normal month from what you've seen historically, and this is really just more of an April issue? Everyone's just trying to figure out how you would frame the differences that you saw this past month to the month before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think there was a very concerted effort on our sales organization also to accelerate out of April, like people got on their horses and went and engaged customers. The good news was customers were picking up the phone, conversations were being had. And the quality of the pipeline being generated, I would say, is going under deeper inspection than in prior quarters. The key is for all the companies who are speaking about pipeline development, now it's your job to convert that pipeline, right? So I think we're very pleased to see the team's activities in May. And now we need to do the same this month and then convert on the business that's in front of us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Alex Zukin with RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aleksandr J. Zukin, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope you're staying safe. I guess, maybe first, Jenny, I'm trying to figure out what exactly are the payment term adjustments that you're making that are impacting billings? And it's primarily for the SMB cohort, it sounds like. So I'm trying to reconcile the no change in dollar churn with the payment flexibility. Are you basically not seeing them change their ACV commitment to you but just shifting that maybe from a TCV perspective? Or is there something -- is there some other nuance? And then I've got a quick follow-up for Mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we're seeing some requests for extended payment terms. So if you think about an airline, they're not generating any revenue right now. They still want to use us. They don't want to downgrade. Even in some cases, they want to upgrade for something they need us for. So we're seeing requests for our typical terms of 30 days. And in those instances where folks just don't have money right now to pay us because their business is shut down, we've extended 90, in some cases, 120-day terms. And there were about 150 customers where that was relevant. And then we have some others that just say, I'm still generating revenue, but not as much, could I instead pay quarterly versus pay annually. And so we've been extending some of those offers as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aleksandr J. Zukin, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I guess what is happening to the SMB cohort? If the churn is not changing and really, again, the ACV is not changing, what is changing for -- within the SMB cohort? What is the impact that you've actually seen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The full churn, Alex, on the SMB cohort did go up in the quarter. So the reaction to SMBs in the COVID environment was that we saw more full churn than we had prior. So there was an increase. As a company in aggregate, as a company, our overall loss rate improved slightly, okay. So it was a segment statement. Within the SMB segment, loss went up, full loss went up. That's full churn.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aleksandr J. Zukin, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. And so that's dollar that's encompassing dollar and logo. And I guess, are you seeing, Mark, a change? Because is there a change in engagement, I guess, is what you're seeing in the SMB customers as well like engagements going up but temporarily monetization is going down, and that could revert over the next few quarters if the situation does improve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean, unfortunately, when someone attrits, the engagement goes to 0, right? As a population, we saw engagement increasing within our larger company segments and stay level. And slight -- in some segments, declined based on industry, we saw that occur. So overall, when we released, for instance, COVID hits, templates issued, spike in trials, like people coming to the site, people engaging. Some of that results in the pipeline we've created. But in terms of the activity level within the SMB segment specifically, I would say we saw more pronounced engagement level within our larger clients than we did in our SMBs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I'll give you 1 example because I have to approve every single one of these accommodations. An event marketing firm, a small business. They do weddings. My daughter was getting married in September. It's been pushed out a year now. She requested a COVID accommodation because she literally has no business right now. She loves Smartsheet. She needs us for all of the management of her programs that she does, but she just has no business right now. So she needs to get her business restarted, and then I expect to see her fully engaged in our product again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aleksandr J. Zukin, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And maybe, sorry, just one more I'll just sneak in. I guess, Mark, when you're seeing these customers attrit, is it business disruption? Or is it going to a different vendor?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a lot of these cases, the vast majority of these are vendor citations. I mean we look at this data critically. And the COVID mentions, we saw a more pronounced uptick due to business challenges, inability to operate, continue operations. That was the largest uptick we saw --

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eugene M. Farrell, Smartsheet Inc. - Chief Product Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Business disruption.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Keith Bachman with Bank of Montreal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith Frances Bachman, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I want to follow-on the thread a little bit over the past couple of questions. And just I'm stuck on the billings guidance, when you're effectively moving from a situation in April, where round numbers your billings grew 30% and moving to a situation where you're guiding to 15% to 16%, so roughly cut in half. And I'm trying to piece together what you said about May. You didn't say that there was a material increase, but it certainly sounds like stabilization.

So I'm just trying to thread together why billings -- it's understandable why it would have been lower because April, I imagine, was probably the bottom. But you've talked about stabilization in May. I'm trying to thread why that billings number would get cut in half versus moving lower, (inaudible) the 30%. You've explained some of the billings terms, but that certainly doesn't seem to cover anywhere close to that magnitude of a change. So is there anything else you could point to in terms of the billings number? And then I have a follow-up question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So what we saw in May was a slight improvement to April. And we did see demand for our product in terms of our pipeline increased nicely. People do want to buy. So that's all good. But what we didn't see is we're not back to pre-COVID selling levels yet. And so I believe that as we begin to open up, it's going to be a very good thing because I know that there are people who want to buy the product. But until that actually happens, we're just assuming June and July is similar to what we see in May. And if it's better, we will -- we'll be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith Frances Bachman, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Maybe just taking it up a level then, as you indicated that the free cash flow guidance is rescinded. I understand you gave some parameters around it, but just talk a little bit more about your longer-term targets. And I think most investors had assumed that you would turn free cash flow positive as we looked out over the course of next year. But does everything get pushed out? Or how should we be thinking about the free cash flow objectives that you have as you look to get through the COVID situation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think as Jenny remarked, as we look at our path to $1 billion within our 3 to 5-year frame, I think what COVID has done, it pushes a little deeper into that 3 to 5-year frame. But I mean we remain -- have high conviction on our ability to generate operating margin at that level. We are fully invested in this. As we come up with our models for the second half, there are a wide variety of scenarios, right? And until you see evidence in terms of things happening within our locales and within businesses coming online, those models are, again, which one do you want us to choose, right? So this is what we're planning. So what we want to do is we want to be in a position to maintain optionality where we can respond, we can invest further, whether it be on a marketing dimension, a sales rep dimension, what have you, to be able to go after that.

But in terms of the impact to our long-term business prospects, [it's all been] for the decade, not the second half of the year, right? So we are really trying to stay very true to that. And I think we are still in a position where we feel we can hit within that 3 to 5-year window. And that's a continuation of our past comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would just like to add that I really feel that this situation with our billings number this quarter, which impacts collections for the short-term is really a COVID related issue. When we gave guidance in mid-March, we did not see any impact of this coming, right? We didn't even know that we were all going to be sequestered to our homes and that we were going to be continued to be sequestered to our homes until it's changed. So our business until March 25th was performing fine, performing really well.

What we saw late March and into April was really this, "oh shit" oh, excuse me, I didn't mean to say that. But other businesses going uh-oh, we're not Airbnb, no one is going to stay at home, no one is flying, no restaurants are happening. That kind of stuff is what really impacted our business. So when we get through this, I feel pretty confident that we're going to see a lot better performance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the good news is you look at the leading indicators, look at trials, look at a number of organizations trialing on a monthly basis. Look at the pipeline across all segments. If I was seeing softness on that front, that would have me more concerned. So we're going to be there to serve the customer. We're going to continue to improve the product. I do believe that the market will recover. And we need to be best positioned to own that market when it does.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

Your next question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard with Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Herbert Pritchard, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD & U.S. Software Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm wondering if you -- 2 questions. First, just on the private companies in the space, and there's been a pretty aggressive, I think, push up from the low end. I'm wondering if you're seeing that sort of moderate as you're moving into this environment. And then I had a follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Walter, I'll take that one. We really haven't seen a change in the trend that we've seen -- that we've reported in the past. We continue to see the vast majority of our transactions are replacing the status quo. We have had a couple of situations where we've had large customers that have consolidated to Smartsheet and actually pushed out a number of smaller providers that had small footholds in those brands, and they are pretty large brands, both of those happened in this quarter. But yes, we're not seeing really any encroachment. We still feel like we're super early days, and it's very much a land grab.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Herbert Pritchard, Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD & U.S. Software Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then, Jenny, just -- I think everybody's kind of dancing around this question of the affected industries. Could you maybe highlight for us? I understand SMB is an overlap, but what percentage of your revenue is from these industries like retail, hospitality, event planning and so forth, just to help us sort of understand the magnitude of what their impact is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we reported that last quarter it was roughly 4% but SMB is kind of in other industries as well, it's not just retail and travel and hospitality. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was just going to add 1 thing to that, I think, one of the things that's important to understand is across industries and company size, the disruption caused by COVID has caused almost every company to take a step back and the uncertainty they see in the market and really be thoughtful about how they spend because nobody knows with certainty what the recovery curve looks like. And so I would say that we saw companies across the board delaying decisions and taking longer in contemplation. And one of the advantages of our business model is we have a relatively short for a lot of our transactions, sales cycle. But when companies start to slow down, that shows up a little bit more quickly in the numbers. And I think that's what we're seeing this quarter. But the pipeline build, the trial build, all those things give us a ton of confidence that as certainty emerges in the recovery path, we expect to see a lot of those -- that hesitation to unlock, and we expect the trends to improve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [52]

Your next question comes from Rishi Jaluria with D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rishi Nitya Jaluria, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope everyone is staying safe out there. I wanted to start by asking a little bit of a philosophical question. So in the prepared remarks, Jenny, I believe you had mentioned that you're slowing down the pace of hiring a little bit, still obviously continuing to hire in areas that matter right now. Maybe help me understand why not be more aggressive in hiring given the huge opportunity you have ahead, given the big TAM that you're going after? I think it was what Mark Benninghoff had said one of the regrets he has from '08, '09 was not was taking his foot off the [accelerator]. So maybe you want to understand how you're thinking about that and the investment philosophy in this environment, and then I've got a follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think in aggregate, we look at very few things in aggregate, right? So when I think about investing in engineering and innovation and the pipeline we have to deliver on our product road map to unlock enterprise and mid-market growth, like hammer down, like we are hiring people, we are innovating, we had an incredibly productive spring. We're having an incredibly productive spring.

I think one needs to be pretty darn thoughtful when you think about adding quota carrying reps, especially people who have compensation online, right? Make sure that the team members you have, the 60 or so people we've just added with quota-carrying are well served, that they have good territories, these territories are producing, that we are very mindful of that. So we are aware of pipeline, where we have pipeline conversion, new territory development, government, all those pieces go into it.

On the marketing dimension, if we decide to push brands spend, a portion of brand spend into a quarter when a market reopens as opposed to when a market is closing, that seems like a prudent investment. So these are all puts and takes that we're making. But I think back to the Benninghoff comments, absolutely do not stop innovating, because this category is alive and well. You need to be there with the best product, and we're continuing to do that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rishi Nitya Jaluria, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. That's helpful. And then, Mark, you said something really interesting in prepared remarks that you think we're going to be in kind of a hybrid work environment, and I completely agree with you on that. You also mentioned that maybe some of the delays in deals are from people waiting for office reopenings. I guess from a market perspective, is there kind of a sweet spot where Smartsheet is most valuable in a hybrid work world versus a purely remote one or purely in the office kind of physical presence sort of environment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think when we think about the transition, it's -- I think the reopening and sort of the deal flow and the deferral is less about whether someone is in the office or not and more about their confidence in the economic situation of their business. So I just wanted to clarify that. The notion of hybrid on all those dimensions I mentioned, I think people often like to think there's 1 thing that's going to make it all work. Well, it's never quite that simple in life, right? Remember back in the day, 10 years ago, when it's like it's all about my mobile phone and my mobile mail and my mobile calendar and say, well, it's a little bit more than that, and that's when our category emerged like 8 years later, right?

So when we think about this work from home, work from the office, I think it's not quite as clear cut. Like people will be going back to the office. Will it be different? Absolutely. And I think people are going to need to be bridging between remote technologies, in office technologies, connecting people across companies. So it's -- I just want to clarify, though, that it's less about the work from home or not and more about the economic condition of customers. Eugene, are you going to add something?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eugene M. Farrell, Smartsheet Inc. - Chief Product Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'll just add -- I'll add 1 thing to that. And that is that I think we saw evidence of in a number of sectors, particularly technology where you have folks working from home and seeing tremendous value in moving more workloads onto Smartsheet. We saw actually increases in usage in those segments where I think the company has had better certainty on their business prospects. So I think that reinforces Mark's point that a lot of it depended on how confident the company is and where their environment is.

The other thing I would add is, I think that this pandemic actually created, a great opportunity for us that was realized across a number a of customers where they really appreciated the agility and speed at which we can help them configure or reconfigure business workflow and business process to meet an emerging demand or a changing business need.

And we have customers that were leveraging Smartsheet to reconfigure supply chain. We referenced some of the COVID use cases around testing and coordination on both managing government activities as well as companies switching to remote work. So being able to adapt quickly and offering that dynamic platform I think is a real differentiator for us. And I think we actually gained a lot of mind share through this process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Terry Tillman with SunTrust Robinson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terrell Frederick Tillman, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first question just relates to we've been talking to a lot of your customers. It's been really helpful for our research. And I would say we can confirm they're using your software more than they had in the past across whatever the KPI you'd look at from an activity standpoint. When we talk to them though, and what I'm curious about, in terms of kind of thinking about sales playbooks, some of these capability based solutions, whether it's the accelerators, Dynamic View or Control Center, sometimes they don't know about them or maybe we just didn't ask the question right, but it seems like you could turn dials with some of these businesses that are using it aggressively and are actually resilient. What are you doing to maybe go in there? And when you're seeing those aggressive activity levels, maybe they didn't know about Dynamic View and what that could do. So what are you doing right now because of what's going on is an opportunity around, the heavy users that do have some budget and will buy those add-ons. How is that going? And then I had a follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eugene M. Farrell, Smartsheet Inc. - Chief Product Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I agree with your observation, Terry. And I would say that we are running plays both on product marketing and sales motion side to better educate and identify -- help customers identify opportunities and understand how they can leverage capabilities. I would also tell you that we have a very significant investment in-flight right now on the product development side to improve discoverability and make it much easier for the average user to understand what's available to them and more easily enable that capability. So I think it's really a huge opportunity for us, but it's a balanced approach between go-to-market and actually product improvement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terrell Frederick Tillman, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I guess the question, Jenny, I think I had asked about this the last quarter because kind of the way you all would quantify capability based revenue generation, it could change going forward. And part of it could be this new premier SKU. I see it now on the website, so it's a separate kind of product packaging. How is that trending? Because I could see where, again, for businesses that are more steadier, it's a lot easier to just buy a bunch of stuff, including connectors in 1 packaging as opposed to à la carte. So how is it playing out with the premier SKU?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We've had increasingly strong demand for the enterprise premier SKU. A lot of strength in Q4. We sold less of it in Q1, but that's very typical because people are -- buying into it as their year-end starts or ends and then absorbs it in the first quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [63]

Your next question comes from Mark Murphy with JP Morgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pinjalim Bora, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Pinjalim sitting in for Mark. Mark or Gene, I think you had added automated workflows capabilities about a year ago. Based on what you have seen maybe in this last year, do you think Smartsheet could become the workflow execution hub within an organization over time? And are you seeing any kind of a relationship between, say, retention and those customers using the workflow capabilities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Well, so I would -- to your first question, do you -- I think we can become the workflow hub? Absolutely. And I think we have we've seen almost a doubling in the number of automated workflows triggered over a 30 day period, and it's in the millions now. We don't disclose all the specific numbers, but we're seeing really, really nice growth there. And that continues to accelerate month-over-month.

And as you mentioned, automation, we started 2 years ago with automations with very simple single step automation. We now support multi step, much more complex automation. And we have some new capabilities coming later in the year that will allow us to even move further up the capability stack, if you will, to serve both our power users as well as IT and citizen developers to orchestrate and manage workflows. But importantly, the place that we will play there is really managing workflow that crosses systems. And the demand signal we hear strongly from customers, as there's a lot of work to manage Smartsheet that they want to be able to drive based on either intake from other large systems of record like ERP or CRM or be able to report back to those systems on the results of a workflow that's run on Smartsheet. So we are super bullish on that. And I think the cost, value, speed and agility of deployment are going to be real differentiators for us in that space.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pinjalim Bora, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And Jenny, just on the guidance on billings. Obviously, you talked about the net expansion or net retention rate being [120]. What are your assumptions? Or what did you see in Q1? And what are your assumption on net logo ARR? Is that -- did it took a big hit in Q1? And what are you thinking for the rest of the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When you say net logo ARR, if you look at ...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pinjalim Bora, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net [new year].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, overall, logos increased for the quarter. And if you look at dollar ARR, as Mark mentioned earlier, ARR increased as well across every industry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from George Iwanyc with Oppenheimer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Michael Iwanyc, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you possibly give us a bit more color on what you're seeing in the government vertical and with any FedRAMP benefits?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the pipeline is continuing to grow as we said last quarter. We're looking for really the big breakthrough deal that unlocks it. I think the work that we're doing on the DoD side and the IL-4 will provide a couple of new unlock opportunities for us. And again, we will report out as soon as we have one of those. The team in terms of its -- the team we have in place in D.C., I feel very good about. I think, from an operations standpoint and offering standpoint, a big piece around control center, which is really one of our anchor capabilities is on the cusp of now being approved for government as well, and that really allows us to go into some very, very compelling use cases for those government prospects. The number of transactions we're doing continues to grow with multiple agencies, north of $1 million ARR now out of that Fed Gov platform. So we've definitely planted seeds, and we're expecting a good outcome this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

George Michael Iwanyc, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And just following up. With all the near term, COVID-related disruption you're seeing, is there anything, especially with your larger customers, that you're seeing in the conversations that suggest you might be maybe a second way beneficiary from all the changes that have to happen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think the customers are articulating it quite that explicitly. I think we remain centered on the transformation of their workloads into modern mechanisms. And they're not delineating between, we're doing this first and that second. That's really our perspective on people's motions. So again, just reinforcing the importance of us to connecting to things that really matter the question earlier around, is there a correlation between important workloads and being more sticky or having more success, I think, absolutely.

And one of the reasons why, as Gene said, we're investing in this cross system integration capability so that CIOs can look at their systems and say, holy smokes, I've invested all this money in my ERP system, how can I extract more yield from it. And we're starting to come up with these motions, not just to do automation within Smartsheet, but how do you actually get unexpected yields from those other systems. That is the theme that is resonating really well. And we're now on the cusp of being able to respond to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question come from Steve Koenig with Wedbush.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's (inaudible). I just have 1 for Mark. Mark, I would love to get some color on what you're seeing in terms of awareness trends. And specifically, recognition of collaborative work management as a category and Smartsheet as a brand. As you're doing your investments here, what are you seeing in those trends, both secular and I'm curious in the last 3 months? And just to add to that, and how is that translating to lead gen as well? What are those trends?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I was really pleased to see with Anna, our CMO, having been on now for a little over a year. We continue to do checkpoint studies in terms of aided and unaided recall within our category, we are leading in terms of -- on both fronts, aided and unaided. And that is up very nicely over the course of the year. So I'm really pleased to see that. On some of our larger transactions, we saw sponsors who had not been users themselves of Smartsheet, make statements around, oh, yes, that's a brand. Yes, we're familiar with it, we've heard about it. So even if they can't perfect quickly articulate what it does, having softened that beachhead really important. So we're really pleased with those results.

In terms of the ongoing investments, as Terry asked -- made -- mentioned a couple of minutes ago, the importance now is to say, how do you articulate and bring the full value of Smartsheet to bear. It's not just are you aware of our name, but what can it do for me? So we're entering that next phase now. And I think we've set some really good foundation to build on them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eugene M. Farrell, Smartsheet Inc. - Chief Product Officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would just add that over this quarter, we've spent some time with some software industry analysts, and they have reported out a market increase in inquiries around collaborative work management. And I think at least the signal we're getting from neutral third parties is that there's an expanding awareness and appetite. And interestingly enough, you saw us introduce a number of capabilities targeted at marketing departments, the #1 category or source of those inquiries within the companies a function is marketing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our last question comes from Brett Knoblauch with Berenberg Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brett Anthony Knoblauch, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hope you are both well. Can you just talk about how capabilities maybe accelerated performing in the quarter and how that performance might have or differed from the core business? And then just a follow-up on -- maybe the timing of these combinations you've given to customers. Was this mainly in a particular week or in April? And have you seen that meaningfully kind of decelerate in terms of number of customers asking for payment accommodations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jennifer E. Ceran, Smartsheet Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'll start with your second question. So when we -- we didn't start seeing any of these until the third week in March. And the third week in March, we started to see them, and they were most pronounced in April. And like I mentioned earlier, we had about 150 customers that asked for and were given extended terms of 90 days, 90 to 120 days. And we have about 33 customers that asked for quarterly billing terms.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And on the capability side, we saw activity across our connectors to systems of record. We saw a Dynamic View, Data Uploader, we really had all products firing in Q1 that was sequentially on the heels of an unbelievably strong Q4. And so we haven't seen a disinterest in any one of those categories. And I would expect the capabilities and sort of the building on a foundation someone has to, again, reignite as things open up a bit. I think right now, people are really looking at core licenses, making sure the bases are covered. They're interested in learning about those capabilities, but I think some of the deferral decisions are on some of those ancillary products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [83]

With that I'll turn the call back to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Mark P. Mader, Smartsheet Inc. - President, CEO & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Well, thank you for joining us, and we'll speak to you again next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.