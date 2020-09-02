Edited Transcript of SISG.DE earnings conference call or presentation 13-Aug-20 12:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 First Sensor AG Earnings Call

Berlin Sep 2, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of First Sensor AG earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, August 13, 2020

Corporate Participants

Marcus Resch

First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board

Presentation

Operator

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of First Sensor AG 6M Interim Report 2020 and Analyst Conference.

May I now hand you over to Marcus Resch who will lead you through this conference?

Marcus Resch, First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board

Thanks, Shelly. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, good afternoon or good evening, subject to where you're located and from where you dialed into our telephone conference today. As indicated, my name is Marcus Resch. I'm member of the Executive Board and will lead you through today's call.

So let me welcome you again, and thank you a lot for your interest in our company. Very happy to present you our financial results for the first half of 2020 and to present you as well our expectations as we look forward.

Before doing so, I would like to take a moment to thank Dr. Dirk Rothweiler for his contributions as CEO of First Sensor, a role he had in since the start of 2017 until 30th of June this year and wish him best of luck for his future endeavors. I've assumed his responsibilities on an interim basis.

So the first 6 months of our financial year has been overshadowed by the pandemic. Since the Great Depression some 90 years ago, no event has likely had a bigger impact on our global economy and society. The First Sensor group has also had to adapt to the challenges arising from it and will continue in doing so going forward. Let me assure you that the health of our employees and business partners and the needs of our customers will remain among our highest priorities.

So with that in mind, let us look into our financials. The third slide details out our quarterly sales performance since the start of 2019. In light of COVID-19, we've succeeded quite well despite the massive repercussions on our target markets and supply chain. In the first 6 months of this year, First Sensor generated sales of EUR 76.9 million, which represents a drop of 5.3% compared with the same period of the previous year. This is consistent with our expectations following the outbreak of the pandemic. In the second quarter, in which many customers were affected by shutdowns at their production plants especially in German-speaking countries, which is our largest sales market, the decline amounts to moderate 4.3% on a year-over-year basis and represents only a marginal sequential change.

Moving to the next slide. It becomes obvious that our target markets have been exposed, too, and hit by the pandemic in a very different manner. The industrial target market was the most consistent in the course of the year with the sales decline in the first half of minus 9.6% to EUR 39.4 million. The drop was only slightly more pronounced in Q2 with minus 10.6% compared to Q1 with minus 8.6%.

Business fell much more sharply in the Mobility target market. Here, sales decreased by 13.9% in the first 6 months to EUR 16.5 million in comparison to the previous year with sales of EUR 19.1 million. Only EUR 6.5 million worth of sales was attributable to the second quarter, representing a decrease of 33.2%. The corona-induced production closures at virtually all automotive manufacturers are reflected in here.

In sharp contrast to this, sales in the Medical target market expanded by 13.4% in the first 6 months of 2020. They totaled EUR 21.1 million. The increase was entirely driven by the second quarter, where growth of 42.6% was achieved with sales of EUR 12.6 million. Here, First Sensor benefited from the boom among manufacturers of respirators resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

