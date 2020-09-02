Edited Transcript of SISG.DE earnings conference call or presentation 13-Aug-20 12:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 First Sensor AG Earnings Call
Berlin Sep 2, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of First Sensor AG earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT
TEXT version of Transcript
================================================================================
Corporate Participants
================================================================================
* Marcus Resch
First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board
================================================================================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of First Sensor AG 6M Interim Report 2020 and Analyst Conference. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Marcus Resch who will lead you through this conference? Please go ahead.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marcus Resch, First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks, Shelly. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, good afternoon or good evening, subject to where you're located and from where you dialed into our telephone conference today. As indicated, my name is Marcus Resch. I'm member of the Executive Board and will lead you through today's call.
So let me welcome you again, and thank you a lot for your interest in our company. Very happy to present you our financial results for the first half of 2020 and to present you as well our expectations as we look forward.
Before doing so, I would like to take a moment to thank Dr. Dirk Rothweiler for his contributions as CEO of First Sensor, a role he had in since the start of 2017 until 30th of June this year and wish him best of luck for his future endeavors. I've assumed his responsibilities on an interim basis.
So the first 6 months of our financial year has been overshadowed by the pandemic. Since the Great Depression some 90 years ago, no event has likely had a bigger impact on our global economy and society. The First Sensor group has also had to adapt to the challenges arising from it and will continue in doing so going forward. Let me assure you that the health of our employees and business partners and the needs of our customers will remain among our highest priorities.
So with that in mind, let us look into our financials. The third slide details out our quarterly sales performance since the start of 2019. In light of COVID-19, we've succeeded quite well despite the massive repercussions on our target markets and supply chain. In the first 6 months of this year, First Sensor generated sales of EUR 76.9 million, which represents a drop of 5.3% compared with the same period of the previous year. This is consistent with our expectations following the outbreak of the pandemic. In the second quarter, in which many customers were affected by shutdowns at their production plants especially in German-speaking countries, which is our largest sales market, the decline amounts to moderate 4.3% on a year-over-year basis and represents only a marginal sequential change.
Moving to the next slide. It becomes obvious that our target markets have been exposed, too, and hit by the pandemic in a very different manner. The industrial target market was the most consistent in the course of the year with the sales decline in the first half of minus 9.6% to EUR 39.4 million. The drop was only slightly more pronounced in Q2 with minus 10.6% compared to Q1 with minus 8.6%.
Business fell much more sharply in the Mobility target market. Here, sales decreased by 13.9% in the first 6 months to EUR 16.5 million in comparison to the previous year with sales of EUR 19.1 million. Only EUR 6.5 million worth of sales was attributable to the second quarter, representing a decrease of 33.2%. The corona-induced production closures at virtually all automotive manufacturers are reflected in here.
In sharp contrast to this, sales in the Medical target market expanded by 13.4% in the first 6 months of 2020. They totaled EUR 21.1 million. The increase was entirely driven by the second quarter, where growth of 42.6% was achieved with sales of EUR 12.6 million. Here, First Sensor benefited from the boom among manufacturers of respirators resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regional sales breakdown on the next slide shows that our international business was also significantly affected by the staggered occurrence of infections in the various regions. The most severely affected was Europe, where sales fell by a total of EUR 5.0 million year-over-year, but only changed marginally from the first to the second quarter. Within Europe, our biggest states, which is DACH, consisting of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, was exposed to a decline of 3.9%, while the rest of Europe encountered a more pronounced drop of 17.9%. The difference in the regional performance is explained by the offsetting impact from an increase in demand in ventilation and diagnostics.
The share of sales generated in Asia expanded further in the reporting period. It increased by 6.9% to EUR 12.2 million, thanks to the lockdown being eased earlier, especially in the automotive industry.
Sales in North America was stable overall and came in at EUR 9.9 million. While we take declining sales with some of our existing customers due to the temporary lockdown, the impact could be offset by new customer projects.
I would like to continue now by talking about our profitability. Although the fall in sales, coupled with changes in the customer and product mix has had an adverse impact on our profitability, we could improve the situation in the course of the first half of 2020 by extending our cost-cutting measures. This is visible as well in our quarterly results. At 12.5%, the adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 is only slightly down compared to previous year's level, 14.4%. The adjusted EBIT margin also developed as expected, returning to 5.1% in the second quarter. The adjusted EBIT margin for the first half overall now amounts to 3.0%.
Let me continue by providing some balance sheet information. In the course of the first 6 months of 2020, total assets decreased by 4.7% to EUR 171.1 million compared to December 31, 2019, where the aggregated balance sheet amounted to EUR 179.7 million. Major changes related to current assets. Here, inventories posted an increase of 9.1% to EUR 39.0 million. At the same time, trade receivables rose by 26.7% to EUR 15.9 million compared to the previous year of EUR 12.5 million. Both developments are strongly linked to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business development. The drivers I just mentioned, coupled with the reduction in profitability, which was stabilized in the course of the year due to the expanded cost-cutting measures, the dividend payment and payment in connection with the business combination with TE Connectivity had a significant impact on cash and cash equivalents. These fell to EUR 17.3 million on reporting date.
Working capital amounted to EUR 46.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The equity of the First Sensor group decreased by 7.6% to EUR 83.1 million. The equity ratio changed only marginally, though, as a consequence of a balance sheet contraction that amounted to 48.6% against 50.0% as of 31st of December 2019.
The orders in the first half of 2020 amount to a total of EUR 75.1 million compared to EUR 77.9 million in the previous year. This corresponds to a fall of EUR 2.8 million or 3.6%. Considering the general conditions, First Sensor, therefore, has a comparatively stable order situation, which is reflected in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 for the 12-month rolling period. However, compared to the third quarter, incoming orders were more subdued in the second quarter when incoming orders decreased to EUR 31.7 million. As a comparison, previous year was at EUR 35.6 million. This is expressed as well in the year-to-date book-to-bill ratio of 0.97.
Halfway through 2020, this leads to an order backlog of EUR 91.6 million, which is equivalent to a decrease of 2.7% year-over-year. Just over half of the order backlog will be reflected in sales in the current fiscal year.
The first signs of a normalization of the business situations are expected no earlier than the end of Q3, and this will strongly depend on the further development of the coronavirus as we stated -- as was stated as well by the Federal Reserve. They expressed that the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus.
So the extent of the impact of the corona pandemic so far is in line with what we based our guidance on for fiscal year 2020, the guidance of achieving sales in between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million and an adjusted EBIT margin between 3% and 6%, therefore, confirmed. The measures to secure profitability have proven effective and continue to be in place and effective in the third quarter. First Sensor is, therefore, well positioned to emerge stronger from the crisis and to pursue its growth ambition. The business combination with TE will further support this.
So let me continue talking about the major milestones that were achieved over the past year with regard to the creation of a business combination with TE Connectivity. Back in July 2019, TE had published its voluntary public takeover offer, which was completed on March 12, 2020, when TE became First Sensor's new major shareholder with 71.87% of the share capital and voting rights. Negotiations on the conclusion of the DPLTA were started in December 2019 and concluded on April 14. The AGMs of TE and First Sensor approved the DPLTA in their respective meetings as of April 16 and May 26. Since July 7, the DPLTA is now registered and effective.
Many thanks for your attention. We will now move on to our Q&A session. And I hand it back to you, Shelly.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [3]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Operator Instructions) Hi, Marcus. I believe we don't have any questions at this point. You may go ahead.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marcus Resch, First Sensor AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board [4]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks, Shelly. And let me thank all of you again for your attendance to today's call. Appreciate your time and your support of First Sensor, and wish you a great day. Thank you.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [5]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your attendance. This call has been concluded. You may disconnect.