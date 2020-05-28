Edited Transcript of SCOM.NR earnings conference call or presentation 29-Apr-20 4:00am GMT

Full Year 2020 Safaricom Plc Earnings Presentation (Pre-recoreded)

Ad

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the announcement of Safaricom's 2019/2020 Full Year Financial Results. On behalf of the Board, directors, management and staff of Safaricom PLC, we thank you very much for making time to join us virtually this morning.

It is unfortunate that we are not able to meet and engage together in person, but these are unprecedented times because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic that is currently affecting all of us. We do hope that you are keeping safe and taking all precautions that are required to help manage this pandemic.

The other unique thing about our presentation today is that we will be hearing from our 2 CEOs: outgoing CEO, Michael Joseph, who stepped in after the unfortunate passing on of Bob Collymore; and Peter Ndegwa, our incoming CEO.

Story continues

Should you like to keep your social media followers updated, our hashtag today is #SafaricomFYResults, #SafaricomFYResults.

It is now my pleasure to invite Safaricom PLC Board Chairman, Mr. Nicholas Nganga, to make his remarks. Mr. Nganga.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicholas Nganga, Safaricom PLC - Chairman of the Board [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Steve. And fellow shareholders, representatives of the investor community, the Board, management and staff of Safaricom PLC, members of the media and all those joining us online, I would like first to welcome you to this presentation.

Well, we are looking at the results that relates to the year ended 31st March this year. Let me first, on behalf of the Board of Safaricom, warmly welcome Peter Ndegwa to the company and assure him of our full support as he steers the organization through this season and the next phase of growth. The Board is confident that Peter is more than equal to the task, which he has been undertaking since the 1st of April.

We are especially grateful to Michael for his leadership during the interim period, more so as he took over in a very unexpected way. Michael has done a sterling job managing the transition, and we thank him very much for this. We also appreciate the management and staff for the steadfast commitment and dedication.

These are unprecedented times for all of us. The coronavirus challenge is not one that anybody would have imagined or expected. Unlike in the past, when we have faced politically related volatility and violence, this pandemic arrived with very high uncertainty and unpredictability. But we must all do everything in our power to mitigate and to reverse its impact. The effects of COVID-19 are not limited to public health. They affect all spheres of our lives.

The global economy is already experiencing a colossal negative impact. The International Monetary Fund now predicts that the GDP of more than 170 countries will decline. Here in Kenya, 2019 was already tough economically. Many organizations faced significant business challenges due to rising costs and reducing consumer purchasing power. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the economy grew 5.1% in quarter 3 of 2019, a drop from the 6.4% in the similar period in 2018. Erratic weather-related conditions, coupled with the disrupted agricultural output and high cost of electricity, contributed to the increasing in inflation, slowing down the economic growth. This deceleration in growth was related also in suppressed performance in most of the sectors of the economy.

As a company, we, therefore, faced the challenge of continuously providing relevant solutions to our customers and particularly in the backdrop of the tough conditions. Safaricom is committed to keeping Kenyans connected, and we will continue to support the government of Kenya and Kenyans at large during this unprecedented pandemic. The total value of our contribution to the fight against coronavirus currently stands at KES 6.5 billion. And this is a cost that is growing every day. As a Board, we continue to support the management and staff in responding to this crisis, being confident that we will weather storm together. We have faced difficult times before and have only emerged stronger. We have been able to offer this support because of operating in a regulatory environment that allows innovative businesses to thrive. We are aware that the national economy is taking a battering, and that is why we have extended our hands of support.

Our appeal to the government is taking -- is that the regulatory environment that will follow the period after COVID-19 be designed to support the revival of businesses and the return to growth. Being as responsible and sustainable corporate citizen is of prime importance to Safaricom. Beyond the provision of telecommunication services, we continue to make contributions through continuous investing in our economy and building our country. Our contribution to the economy comes in the form of licenses and spectrum fees, also tax payments and growing and supporting a very broad ecosystem of dealers, agents, suppliers and business partners. We also retain a continuously firm commitment to proper governance and responsible social and environmental best practices.

Our contribution to the exchequer in terms of tax continues to increase every year. In the last financial year, we remitted KES 111 billion in duties, taxes, license fees. And we received top honors in the taxpayer of the year award for the 12th year in a row. Increasing taxes risk introducing a rebound effect by adding even more consumer pressure, and businesses already struggling under the weight of tough economic conditions feel that pressure. We are aware that COVID-19 will come to some kind of a slowdown or an end, but the period of -- period following this will come with heightened demand for the government seeking to reestablish its footing on delivering the social contracts.

Granted these unfolding circumstances, we take this opportunity to ask the national and county governments to find innovative ways to balance revenue maximization, at the same time boosting business recovery and growth.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, we remain steadfast in delivering our strategy, growing shareholders' wealth as we pursue our purpose of transforming lives. This is a long-term perspective and is integral to growth of this company. Our immediate task is to assist the country through this pandemic because our business depends on our community. My Board will ensure 100% support to Peter and the management and staff, as they adjust business plans to reflect the change of behavior in the customer and community due to COVID-19 pandemic. And as a business, we feel we are well placed to weather this storm.

With these remarks, I now take this opportunity to invite our outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Joseph, to share the highlights of our business for 2019. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Joseph, Safaricom PLC - Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Chairman, and good morning to everybody. I'd like to take this opportunity to join the Chairman and welcome you all to our 2019/2020 full year results announcement. Of course, as we have said, we're presenting our results in a very unique circumstance for all of us. No one would have predicted what we and, indeed, the whole world is experiencing right now. But as it is, we must all do what we can to limit the spread of the virus. And therefore, this style of presentation is what we're doing today. And actually, in some way, this suits us -- or suits me, in particular, very, very well, as you all know.

First, let me welcome our new CEO, Peter Ndegwa, to the Safaricom family. Peter joins us at a very difficult time, and I'd like to reiterate that the Board, myself and everyone is offering him all the necessary support as we wade through this period. Also to mention that in the last 28 days since Peter has joined the company, he has absorbed a tremendous amount and understood this unique company extremely well. I have no doubt that although he's not a replica of myself, unfortunately, or Bob, he will do a great job and lead this company to greater heights. So Peter, we rely on you.

Moving on. My second stint as CEO of Safaricom was, as you all know, due to the loss of my dear friend, Bob. My primary aim in coming into back to Safaricom was to ensure that the organization focused more on the customer, regaining both market trust, market love and brand and market share. I am really proud of what the team has been able to achieve despite a tough financial business year and under very difficult circumstances. We have set a new course, giving the customers more value and put the consumer first by delivering relevant products and services. We decided as a team very early on to analyze in-depth what the customers really wanted and to deliver that to them in the shortest possible time. More of this later.

Our performance this financial year is as a result of these 2 objectives that everyone in the organization has been pursuing. The results reflect the commitment, this customer-centricity approach with steady growth in service revenue, while mobile data is back to double-digit growth. And I want to once again join the Chairman in thanking the team for making this happen and working together with me to make this sure that we stay the course -- in some way, set a new course for the future of Safaricom.

We launched a unique customer offer with no expiry of data and voice in October, the first in the world, as part of our intent to be simple, transparent and honest to our customers. With this new proposition, customers now have simplified data and voice offerings, improved customer experience and a voice and data affordability. The results have shown gains in customer growth. And most importantly, we have managed to gain market share and increased revenue in terms of data. Not only have we transformed all our customer-facing entities, particularly our retail stores to change entirely the way we do -- deal with customers internally and externally. And I'm sure if you go into our retail stores, you'll experience this yourself. I'm really proud of what we have achieved, and it demonstrates that this successful company can still improve on delivery of services to its customers.

We're also in the final stages of piloting a unit trust investment product, enabling customers to create and attain wealth. The new marketplace app, which we will launch shortly, will aid in enhancing M-PESA as a lifestyle platform. As we have recently announced, Safaricom and Vodacom have recently acquired the M-PESA brand, including product development and support services. The acquisition now will enhance further expansion into the African market and allow us to roll out new services and products across our footprint much faster and at a significantly lower cost.

Just briefly mentioning Ethiopia. As you know, we won't be pursuing the opportunities in Ethiopia. But we are still -- all of these decisions are pending a decision by the government in Ethiopia, which we'll expect perhaps later in this year. Creating efficiencies for the SME customers, enabling them to be more effective through IoT and cloud solutions, is another one of our goals over the past year, including new loan products on the M-PESA platform and lower cost of broadband services.

Our economy. We sustained over 1 million jobs through direct and indirect employment over the past year. 70% of all of our procurement spend was to local suppliers, up by 7% from the previous year. In addition, we made a significant effort to attract and to give business to women-led businesses. And that has taken up 10% of the total spend in the local market. In addition, over 1 million Kenyans benefit from projects covering health, education, economic empowerment, water and environment conservation coming from our Safaricom Foundation and our M-PESA Foundation. Over KES 480 million was invested to fund over 500 community projects under the Ndoto Zetu initiative, supporting maternal health projects in Lamu County, with children immunization increased to 77%.

In addition, the M-PESA Foundation invested over KES 1 billion in community projects this year. And we are very proud to announce that all 91 M-PESA Academy students, the first intake into the academy, were all accepted into local and international universities. Up to 90% are going to international universities. And in addition, late last year, over 800,000 girls who sat their final year national examinations benefit from a 3-month supply of sanitary towels.

Turning to our people. As you know, we have a very strong objective to hire people with disabilities. And I'm proud to say that we now have up to 2.9% of our staff of persons with disabilities. And we are working towards a target of increasing that to 5% over the next 3 years.

In our environment, we have -- as the Chairman has said, we want to change people's lives for the better, and that includes the environment. We have a commitment to become a net zero carbon-emitting company by 2050. This year, we planted 140,000 trees across the country as part of this initiative. And we have recycled and collected over 215 tonnes of e-waste. The total solid waste collected under review was over 300,000 tonnes, out of which 75% was recycled.

Turning now to the business, and then Sateesh will give us more detail later on. But over the last year, the business has developed exceptionally well, outperforming the guidance in many areas, in the process generating considerably solid returns to our shareholders. Our results are a testament of our renewed commitment to be simple, transparent and honest in how we deal with our customers and our stakeholders. I am extremely proud of the results the team has been able to achieve and to deliver today. The Safaricom staff have done a great job, despite the difficult conditions. And even up to today, Safaricom staff are performing exceptionally well right across the scope of Safaricom services.

I would like to thank the Board and the entire Safaricom family for their role in making my second stint as CEO of Safaricom much easier and much more pleasurable. But please, not again.

I would now like to invite Sateesh, as our CFO, to deliver the detailed results. Thank you. Over to you, Sateesh.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sateesh Kamath, Safaricom PLC - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Michael. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and karibuni, Safaricom. As both Michael and Chairman have already mentioned, we are here this morning in rather unusual circumstances. COVID-19 has affected all our lives and forced us to adopt new ways of living and working. Thankfully, we believe Safaricom is best placed to support our customers and navigate a path through this storm.

I would like to remind that as I speak through the numbers, I would be speaking to them on IFRS 15 and IAS 17 basis. You can refer to the booklet that we will publish on our website, which will show you the impact of adoption of IFRS 16 and also provide additional details on the financials.

We continue to post solid returns for our shareholders, despite the challenges on the top line during this period. Our service revenue grew at 4.8% year-over-year, slightly lower than the 5.3% we posted in the first half. However, it's worth calling out that on an underlying basis, that is excluding the impact of contraction in the betting industry and the M-PESA transactions, which were given for free in response to COVID, we actually grew 5.9% year-over-year as against the reported 4.8%.

Our operating performance continues to be very strong. As you can see, our EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes, grew 13.5%, while headlines earnings per share grew by 14.3% during the period. For those of you who are wondering why we switched to headlines earnings, as Michael mentioned earlier, we have successfully acquired the M-PESA brand, and this acquisition gives us a one-off gain. To maintain consistency, we excluded this one-off gain for the purpose of talking about our performance, as the upside is more accounting by nature than cash-generative.

Moving on to free cash flow. Free cash flow performed strongly, growing again at double digit, 11.4%, ensuring a strong cash position as we go into the new financial year.

Moving on to look at service revenue by stream. From the pie charts on the left of your slide, you can see that M-PESA now accounts for 33.6% of our service revenue. This represents an increase of nearly 7 percentage points from just over 3 years ago.

The waterfall on the right side is designed to highlight the growth drivers. In summary, revenue growth for the year was driven by strong performance on M-PESA and a strong performance on mobile data. This was offset partially by declines in betting industry, voice revenues, et cetera, which were in line with expectation. M-PESA on an underlying basis grew by KES 11.9 billion or 17.2% year-over-year.

The next block in red shows the M-PESA revenue decline because of the contraction in betting industry. The decline in betting was KES 1.9 billion or 33% year-over-year. The small red block besides that shows the impact of transactions that we made for free in response to the COVID pandemic. While this impacted the business by KES 650 million in the month of March, we absolutely believe it was the right thing to do in order to support the people around us.

We are very happy with the progress in the mobile data business. This is the green block in the middle of the waterfall slide. Mobile data gained momentum and accounted for KES 4.4 billion or nearly 40% of the growth for the year. We will unpack this in a bit more detail in a later slide.

The next block is fixed data, which grew by 10.7%. The fifth block is PRS, or premium rated messaging, such as new [seller ads]. As we highlighted at the half year, this has declined significantly year-on-year as part of corrective actions that we took during the year. The last block is made up of voice and SMS, which declined similar to the first half year's trends.

This slide look at our underlying M-PESA performance. The pie chart on the left side depicts what drove the underlying growth of 17.2%. You can see from there, transfers or P2P, which is colored in red, is still performing well, growing at 14.6% year-over-year. Our stated strategy, and I would like to reiterate this, is to introduce more use cases, which in short run, will cannibalize the withdrawal revenue.

As a result, withdrawals, which is in yellow, grew at just 5.4% year-over-year. However, what we observe is that this has resulted in a 28% growth in customer e-balances. So as I've always said in the past, while this impacts us in the short run, we believe this is the right thing to do for the long term, as we create more reasons for using M-PESA and create more velocity in the ecosystem.

The same pie chart shows you that new businesses accounted for more than 50% of overall growth, growing at a strong 43.4% year-over-year. Moving right across to the top of the slide, you can see the makeup of this new business. Savings and lending, powered by Fuliza, continues to drive growth, accounting for 5.8 percentage points or 2/3 of the new business growth. International money transfers, while still relatively small, accelerated to a growth of 51% for the year, up from 45% at half 1. Payments business grew at a rate of 18%, somewhat subdued as the economic activity began to slow down, especially in the quarter 4 of financial year '19/'20. The best way to look at this detailed slide is to first focus on its header. M-PESA is already well adopted in this great country but still is under-penetrated.

On the left of the slide, you can see how widely adopted it is. It's accepted in more than 173,000 outlets across the country. And thanks to the push that we've done on international money transfers, it is accepted in 167 countries worldwide. And it's also a key mechanism now, facilitating savings, lendings and investment.

As can be seen on the chart on the right side, active customer growth in the year was strong, growing at 10% year-over-year. Chargeable transactions per customer per month grew at 21% year-over-year. We believe the chargeable transactions at 13 transactions per customer per month still has a lot of opportunity to grow.

We now move to mobile data. As mentioned earlier by Michael, we are very pleased with the progress in the second half. Growth in second half was an impressive 21%. And this includes a strong uptake of our new non-expiry Neo offers, which now account for 40% of our total data revenue.

Moving down to the box below this graph. You can see average MBs per customer continues to grow, and grow at an overall of 47% year-on-year. Rate per MB continues to decline as uptake of our affordable offers continue. However, worth noting our overall ARPU, that is average revenue per active user, has grown by 5% year-on-year.

Moving on to the extreme right. You can see the data penetration continues to increase, with customers using more than 100 MBs per month growing at 23.7% year-on-year and active 4G devices growing at 84% year-on-year. These trends are very encouraging and show that opportunity still remains for our future.

Now to move on to fixed side of the business. The bar chart on the left, you can see FTTH, or fiber to the home, drove 60% of the growth in the period, growing at 42.7% year-on-year. The second bar is fiber to the buildings, which was the second biggest contributor, growing at 8.9% year-on-year. The others, which is new businesses like cloud, co-location and capacity, grew at 9% year-on-year. NPS is the last bar in red. This is a contract with National Police Service, which ended in November this financial year and hence, declining year-on-year. Excluding the impact of NPS contract, underlying fixed revenue grew at 16.7% year-on-year.

As you can see from the chart on the top right, homes connected is growing faster than homes passed. And this is helping to continue to drive activity and penetration. Fiber to the building is also an opportunity that we will monetize further in the coming year.

And now moving on to profit. EBIT grew from KES 89 billion to KES 101 billion, as can be seen from the waterfall slides on the left. This was underpinned by solid commercial performance that we have spoken about and complemented by a very strong focus on digitization, making things more efficient and sweating our assets that we have invested in. Thanks to the strong OpEx initiatives, we not only have become more efficient but also more agile and, for the first time ever, registered a year-over-year decline in operating expenses in a strong inflationary environment.

Ladies and gentlemen, looking on to CapEx. From the bar charts on the left side, you can see we continue a strong track record of investments in our network. We invested KES 36.1 billion in FY '19/'20. From the line graph below, you can see our CapEx intensity continues to reduce, closing at 13.8% for the year. This reflects strong monetization and efficiency in our investments. From the pie chart on the right, you can see the makeup of our CapEx spend, with digital CapEx now representing 18.6% of the total spend, up 4.4 percentage points from the previous year.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so much for your attention. I would now like to hand over to Peter Ndegwa, our incoming CEO, to give us his views on the way forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Peter Waititu Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Sateesh. Thank you, Chairman, and thank you, Michael, for your welcome and continued support. Good morning, everyone. I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you all to our 2020 full year announcement. Of course, this is my first official event, and I regret that we are not able to meet in person, as I would have liked to, due to the disruptions from the pandemic. However, it's an opportunity for us to run our organization remotely using our digital and data capability to support our customers and also our community during this period.

I would like to congratulate the staff of Safaricom for the strong performance that Sateesh and Michael and also the Chairman have spoken to for 2019/2020, delivering earnings ahead of guidance at KES 101.5 billion but also achieving revenue of KES 251.2 billion. This is a commendable job to all staff, and they continue to put a lot of effort during this COVID crisis, as Michael has noted. It's a great honor to be able to lead such a great organization, and I'm grateful to the Chairman and to the Board for their confidence and support in me and the rest of the business.

Now I'll turn on to how Safaricom is supporting a broader customer base, but also a country towards managing the COVID-19 crisis. I've joined Safaricom at a time when humanity is facing its biggest challenge yet in modern history. It's a difficult time for all of us. However, I'm encouraged by the commitment that I have seen from all my colleagues and our staff as they innovate ways to support our customers, but also our country during -- and to manage this COVID-19 pandemic. Never has our purpose of transforming lives been more present and relevant. I'm proud to lead an organization that has shown strong commitment to this purpose and a resolve to put people and country first. We are fully committed to supporting Kenya handle the COVID-19 pandemic as well through the recovery process post the pandemic because we know we need to support during recovery.

We've made decisions to support our customers through this period, as you can see on the slide. We are supporting working from home and also learning from home. We've zero-rated a lot of services, both in M-PESA but also on data to support our customer base but also our students in school. We are supporting government with a call center. But also we are supporting the whole food initiatives, both through Bonga For Good but also a contribution through our M-PESA and Safaricom Foundation of KES 200 million. These decisions will ensure that Kenyans spend their money where they need it most.

It is important to point out that our most critical support to the country during this period remains ensuring that we have -- our network is available and stable to support the usage of M-PESA, voice, SMS and data. We recognize that we are an essential service. We have the responsibility to keep the country connected. We are continuously assessing the situation as it unfolds to determine additional interventions that we need to take for all of us to get through this season with the least negative impact possible on both our customers but also our community.

I'll now turn on to how we are shaping our digital society into the future. Ladies and gentlemen, COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of technology in our lives. Technology is holding the world together and has become one of the most important platforms connecting the globe. This pandemic presents an opportunity for us to leverage our digital and technology capability, developing a range of products and services that will provide sustainable solutions to challenges in sectors that are key to the economy: agriculture, health, education and essential services, amongst others. And we will continue to leverage the power of partnerships. And we have already rolled out various solutions to meet the most urgent needs.

Starting with agriculture and reimagining farming in Kenya. Personally, I grew up in rural Kenya in Nyandarua County. I'm passionate about food security, and I'm glad to see technology aiding in scaling agricultural capabilities, ensuring small-scale farmers like my parents benefit. I see more opportunities to harness the power of mobile technology to scale these opportunities we have in agriculture. My 2 predecessors relied on technology, whether that's on M-PESA or others, to provide relevant solutions to our customers, majority of whom are farmers. I aim to scale this opportunity. 80% of Kenya is arid and semiarid, and only 10% is arid. However, technology-supported modern farming has proved successful in other parts of the world such as the Middle East to produce food for export across the world. Our former CEO, the late Bob Collymore, is quoted saying, "Africa could feed the world." I dare say, with the right technology support to agriculture, Kenya could feed Africa.

Now turning on to health. Our doctors are holding 4G-enabled video conferences with their counterparts abroad, sharing best practice on how to deal with coronavirus. Social innovations in these countries such as M-TIBA has led to over KES 200 million invested in the health sector, benefiting millions of Kenyans through sustainable solutions in health care.

Now turning on to education. In education, e-learning is now a norm across the country, especially as we go through this crisis. Technology is proving to be effective in aiding the education sector. Cloud storage has made it easier for students to access research materials compared to going through piles of books for their assignments. I see future opportunities in our universities and institutions of higher learnings partnering with technology firms like ourselves to create solutions for e-learning, helping them reduce costs of setting up campuses across the country and increasing the level of education in this country.

Now turning on to our support and our partnership with public sector and essential services. The reality of COVID-19 is the need for government to serve its citizens remotely via online tools. Working from home is becoming a new reality. This is a big shift that we should be able to support effortlessly. We are also supporting the government to pilot the COVID-19 cash disbursements to vulnerable households to provide them with cash so that they can buy food via M-PESA. We are working with the national and county governments to provide solutions for online essential service delivery, including the renewal of driving licenses, passports, county land rates, amongst others.

Now turning on to our investments in network. Ladies and gentlemen, the success of digital transformation is dependent on stable and strong network. In our past financial year, as Sateesh has mentioned, we've invested KES 36 billion in the network -- in our network and expect to increase this in this financial year. This will ensure that every Kenyan has access and enjoys the rapid digital dividends that have been occasioned through the solutions to curb coronavirus. With the growth of smartphones usage in Kenya, we are witnessing a marked difference in income generated by those with Internet-enabled devices versus those who do not have. Vendors have been able to increase their customer bases by leveraging online marketplaces, and boda boda riders are taking advantage of the online taxi or delivery services and mobile applications to increase their income.

Turning on to device financing because this is a critical enabler of digitization in this country. Despite the high percentage in mobile telephone penetration in Kenya, there remains a large population in this country that still uses 2G phones, tough economic environment being the main reason they cannot afford smartphones. We intend to bridge the gap for these consumers by offering device financing program. We've dubbed it Lipa Mdogo Mdogo campaign. This campaign, in partnership with Google and Teleone, is the first of its kind in the world, giving customers access to quality 4G with a flexible payment plan. Lipa Mdogo Mdogo will help the mwananchi, who earn their wages daily, acquire a range of smartphone and pay in easy daily installments for as low as KES 20, while enjoying all the benefits that come with being digitally connected. We are currently piloting this project with the aim of launching by the end of quarter 1 of this financial year. Lipa Mdogo Mdogo will enable an additional 1 million customers access and leverage the power of the Internet, and this is just the beginning.

Now turning on to enterprise solutions. As -- we will use global trends and innovative digital enterprise solutions such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create new ways in which challenges are analyzed and resolved. We are focused on ensuring that these technologies -- we use these technologies to leapfrog the traditional ways in which we addressed business and societal challenges.

While to many, this new way of life is disrupting, at Safaricom, we are glad to have the opportunity and privilege to offer digital solutions and scale and, therefore, ease that disruption during this tough period. We will continue to innovate, to work with partners locally and globally who share our vision of transforming lives to enhance delivery of our services.

Now turning on to financial year '21 guidance to our investors. During our past previous results announcement, we've given our investors a clear guidance on projected earnings and capital expenditure. This has been the hallmark for us, and we've consistently reported earnings ahead of guidance. As you'll appreciate, we are operating in unpredictable times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many parameters that will normally be factored in from a prudent guidance are constantly changing due to the social restrictions and economic measures that are being taken in the country and across the world to manage the crisis. As a result, we are not able, at this stage, to give guidance on the financial year 2020/2021. We shall resolve the opportunity to do this until an appropriate time based on management of COVID-19 and the new operating environment that will be prevailing at that time.

In conclusion, I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board and also the outgoing Chief Executive, Michael Joseph, my leadership team and all the staff at Safaricom, who have welcomed me into the Safaricom family. I'm grateful for their continued dedication to serving our customers and our country during this period. To our customers, I look forward to serving you with dedication, meeting and exceeding your expectation and above all, to lead this organization in earning your trust as we continue to be simple, transparent and honest for you and as we continue to live our purpose of transforming lives.

I thank you all for attending this investor call. I hand over back to Steve to take us through the next steps.

