Edited Transcript of RHFL.NS earnings conference call or presentation 27-Jul-20 9:30am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Subramanian Balaganapathy

Repco Home Finance Limited - Former Chief Risk Officer

* Yashpal Gupta

Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

* Abhijit Tibrewal

ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Anand A. Laddha

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer

* Anitha Rangan

Hsbc Asset Management (India) Private Limited - VP of Fixed Income

* Dhaval Gada

DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Assistant VP of Investments & Equity Analyst for Financials

* Rahul Jain

* Rajiv Mehta

Yes Securities (India) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Sarvesh Gupta

Maximal Capital - Founder

* Saurabh Dhole

Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Repco Home Finance Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Yes Securities Limited.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Rajiv Mehta, Yes Securities (India) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

Good afternoon, everyone. Firstly, thank you to the management of Repco for giving us this opportunity to host the call for Q4 FY '20 results.

So we have the entire management team with us. We have Mr. Yashpal Gupta, the MD and CEO; Mr. Arun Mishra, the CDO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, CFO; Mrs. Poonam Sen, GM Credit; and Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AGM Finance.

So Mr. Gupta, I would want you to start with your initial remarks on the numbers and your assessment of the current situation. And post which, we can open the floor for the Q&A. So over to you, Mr. Gupta.

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. In addition to all the names that you mentioned, I would like to mention that Mr. Prabhu, our Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer; Mr. Palpandi, our Recovery GM; and Ms. Shanthi, she's our CRO, are also here if you need any question to answer them.

Now welcome to all. First of all, I want to have a hearty welcome to all of you on the -- and on these days, the -- all -- hopefully, all of you and your families are safe and you are taking care of the -- to safeguard yourself from COVID-19. We -- as you know, COVID-19 has been bad storm event, maybe it is more -- it has disrupted our entire economy, our entire nation and maybe entire world. And also, it has brought everything to a standstill, including Repco Home Finance.

Our operations were meaningfully affected until May because of COVID with virtually no disbursement till May. Collections are restricted to electronic mode with no cash collection during this period. Fortunately, things have started improving somewhat in June -- since June 2020, which also coincided with opening up of economy and easing of restriction. Our disbursement -- and we have got renewals during this period. Our disbursements are now about 50% of the usual length, and we expect it to improve further. And by end of Q3, if everything goes well, it should be about 80%, 90% of the normal run.

Story continues

And already, collections in the month of June has improved to 68%, net -- it improved to 68% in the month of June. And in July, it is somewhat better. Of course, still, there are 6 days left. So I cannot tell you the exact number. Maybe when we have Q1 meeting, then I'll share with you the exact number. But we expect it to be crossing 70-plus percent in the July month. And then again, if everything goes normal by October or so, it should come to normal level of 95%, 96%. Then I'll share you more details going forward.

Our financial performance remains resilient. Though the book growth was affected, but when you look at the bottom line, it remained resilient. We all amended a lot ourselves virtually and with tepid demand environment even before COVID-19. As you know, our economic growth has been slowing down for the last 8 quarters. That has been a challenge to us. That has reduced the demand for credit also, and the DSA sector is one of the most affected sector. It goes without saying that if there has been no lockdown, then our disbursement for this last quarter would have been higher by about a couple of billion rupees. We have done about INR 6 billion in the last quarter. We could have done about INR 8 billion. It will observe (inaudible) because it affected our business for the last 15 days of March. But there are no regrets. Things happen. We have to adjust ourselves to that requirement

We feel moderate to have had recapture of our lenders, who not only consumed to old commission, nobody has canceled their loan to us so far, but also, sanctioned new credit sanction. In fact, in the last quarter -- period of March to July -- or rather, April to July, we have got INR 2,000 crore additional sanction including from NHB, from SBIM, from many others. And we are at quite lower rate. But vis-à-vis, our cost as compared to March has come down only by 25 bps, but incremental borrowing cost had come down significantly. And we expect that will continue to come down because we do not expect RBI to increase the project anytime soon. If anything, we will further decrease it. So that will also benefit us in terms of our cost of funds.

As a matter of operating cost program, we need extra provision of about close to INR 40 crores over and above what's our required under the Ind AS. We have made INR 39.2 crore additional provision and that provision has been made not annually, but based on the substances which matter. We have arrived at the provision looking toward things like is that one of the borrowers that we have now arranged, borrower's occupation, number of (inaudible) and whether a moratorium is taken or not taken. All those things have been taken in to account, that's why because it's odd at INR 39.2 crores. It is not a round number. It is a odd number because we have calculated based on formula, not randomly provided for.. And since we have adequately covered in terms of provisions, the stage 3 coverage ratio because of this extra provision has gone up from 7% to 36%. If you compare sequentially, that is from December to March.

Our total PCR average is 48% total provision income ratio. And you would see in annual report, there is frequent downturn -- downsizing in these 2 cases significantly, about close to INR 1,000 crores reduction in stage 2. So both will -- which also including forward NPLs.

Going forward, we see -- we'll use our some provision to make further provision to create a buffer over any other credits that may come out. Though we are quite hopeful that we will continue to recover our customers' money, even now, as I told you, during these difficult times also, we are getting 68% collection. But on the asset growth side, we feel it is better to be prudent than aggressive. That is why we are not aggressive. While we are giving loans, we are being cautious. So that they should not come back to bite us.

The collections are improving, but we are very careful about the new loan book growth for some time. Right now, we are focusing more on existing plans and better civil core clients rather than going after any clients, which comes to us for a loan because that may become an entry in future . The rest of -- during the year, we expect book growth of 7% and the product came down. But as I told you, that was excluding 15 days of March. The repayment stood at 14%.

During the quarter, we earned a spread out that is where if you compare our PS, listed PS, I'm not talking about unlisted because we don't have the data, over the expanded, margins are highest, our spread was 3.5%, which has gone up marginally, and NIM margin is 4.7%.

Then going to pricing discipline and resilient operating performance, Q4 provisions are high -- before provision profit is higher by 23% year-on-year. While net profit is lower because we have made extra provision of INR 39.2 crores. But if you look at profit before volume, it is higher by 23%. And it is an important note that we are choosing customers, which is higher estimate before as I told you. In fact, 28% of our incremental sanctions went to salaried segment. That is why we changing the mix. Now that mix, we have 51.6% of self employed and 48.4% of salaried segment, if you see a couple of years back, the self-employed segment was 60%. So from 60%, it has come down to 51.7%, and -- 51.6%, sorry; and salaried ratio has increased from 40% to 48.4% with LAP remaining constant 83.7%. That's all.

The cost-to-income ratio also remained in our guided range of about 20.5%. Our capital adequacy ratio during this difficult time is, again, one of the best in the industry, (inaudible). It is 25.9%. It is entirely be tier 1 capital. There is no gearing -- additional gearing bond or Tier 2 bond. They are all common equity with 25.9%.

Then the liquidity remains robust for us. In fact, if you see March balance sheet, we have INR 350 crore of liquidity in the balance sheet in the form of cash and cash equivalents and INR 2,500 crores of -- as on March of undisbursed sanctions, some of which we avail after March, but still, some more sanctions we have got. So liquidity is not a problem. In fact, probably we have not availed of any moratorium of our lenders while we grew margin with customers, but we have availed of any moratorium to our lenders. In fact, some of the hight cost debt we are keeping also. Today, very few NBFCs and HFCs have the liquidity to crimp any high-cost volumes. We are doing that. We are one of those sort of fortune-wise who have the balance sheet strength and liquidity support to do that.

Now I will summarize the key highlights of our financial year '19-'20 performance and then floor is open for your questions. The revenue from operations, it increased 13% to INR 1,317 crore. Now here, you see very important thing, the book growth is 7% only, but the total income growth is 13%. It means we are able to manage at a higher rate of interest. The NII has gone up by about 13% against INR 530 crores at 4.6% NIM. The profit before tax has gone up by 20% -- close to 20% at INR 280.4 crores as compared to about INR 230 crores savings last year. Now if you look at ROE, ROE as I told you, arguably, this is one of the best in the industry at 2.5%, 18%.

Now I'd like me -- me and my team will be happy to take your questions. Thanks, once again, for joining this con call.

Questions and Answers

Operator

(Operator Instructions) First question is from the line of Rahul Jain from Credence Wealth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Jain, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions. Firstly, sir, with regards to the segment, which -- to whom we are -- which are -- to whom we have given loans, roughly about 50% of them are being salaried and other being nonsalaried. But can you give some more details about what kind of businesses this nonsalaried segment is into -- and typically, the salaried customer, our ticket size is roughly around INR 15 lakhs. So if you could share some more details about the customer profile, which we have, that could be helpful in assessing some understanding on the asset quality going ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, that is a very wide range of nonsalaried cuts. They are shopkeepers, they are vegetable vendors, their real estate players, small real estate businesses, not big ones, then some of them are in jewelry, some of them in textiles. So it is -- I mean if we want details, Bala can share with off-line the details. Right now, number-wise, we don't have because what we find is that our customer is so wide. They are across so many industries, where we don't have concentration in one sector. Some of them are in automobiles.So it is wisely working for some. Bala will share with you that data off-line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Jain, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, in your assessment in last about 80 to 100 days, any kind of segment which -- where did you find some pain point and which possibly could impact some more problems going ahead? Out of those people who have taken morat and also maybe some of them might not have taken the morat, but going ahead, there can be some issues. If you could share some inputs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, of course, there are -- as you know, pharma is doing well, those who are in that sector. But the -- who are running restaurants, there and prolonged. Those who are selling vegetables on -- vegetables vendors are doing well. There is a mix. But fortunately, we got, as I told you, we also know that they may create problem for us going forward. That's how we have started second moratorium. We are quite fixed. That is why your collection, as you can see, as of June, it is 68%. It is expressingly improving in these months and going forward. That is one thing.

Second is, because of -- these are customers with small -- when you say average ticket size is INR 15 lakhs, so there are customers with a higher loan of INR 50 lakhs and INR 1 crore, and there are customer with low loan of, say, INR 10 lakhs or INR 8 lakhs. So amount is not very high. And they are all self-customary houses they are living in. It is not an investment for them, for most of them, no. For some, people do invest in, but more than 90% were look it as an asset.

So we don't see -- and housing is such, we can see people in smaller cities, they give much importance, so housing loan default is probably the only last thing that they will commit. So -- and that is why we are providing buffer. Problem may come, but I don't think it should be in size that we don't cannot handle. In fact, we are expecting our NPA for March 2021 to be in the same range or this lower. We don't expect to -- it will be lower about at 4% to 4.5%. We don't expect it to go up.

And another thing which I have told you, the stage 2 cases have come out significantly. So going forward, whatever may happen, but I don't think this is something which is going to bother us too much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Jain, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sir, in terms of growth, last 2 years including FY '20 also, growth has been quite subdued due to competition and due to issues specific to state of Tamil Nadu. So going ahead, how do we look at growth post-September, October when things are more clearer? So what is the focus of the management in terms of which kind of therapies you would like to pursue growth? And what kind of growth do you feel could be possible given the competition where it stands today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is very difficult because growth is also, apart from competition, a function of the economy alone. And economy was in not a good situation before COVID. After COVID, people are making different achievement, some are saying minus 5%, some is saying minus 7.5%, minus 10%. Then as I told you in my opening remarks, right now, we have lot of undertakings. That why we have decided to prudent rather than -- I can tell you, we -- as of today, we expect growth to be somewhere between 5% and 10%. But it is difficult to find a number because we do not know what will happen. Like what we see in Chennai itself, when we thought everything was okay, they declared lockdown from 18 June to 4 July. Then some lockdown is declared in Bangalore, and some lockdown is going on in Pune for a long time. So these are our key markets. It is very difficult to give any numbers right now, I will tell that. But actually, thought of just a random numbers without any assessment. That's why we are focusing more on recovery collection and liquidity movement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rahul Jain, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sir, one last question. So with regards to OpEx, the cost side, have you taken some steps in last 2, 3 months in this tough period, whereby, some of this cost reduction could be sustainable either on the employee cost also? Or also, on the nonemployee costs, any reductions which could be sustainable?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Employee cost is already very well at INR 45 crores as a whole. It is already very low. Some costs, wherever it could -- reduction of like (inaudible) rental cost that we were taken, but that is not going be material because, as you know, percentage-wise it's high, but the book size is entirely little, it's not a corporate book size. So we could not do comparison with others. I think if you look at 20.5% is -- amount-wise it is hardly INR 100 crore. I don't think substantive reduction is possible, we are looking at much reduction. In fact we felt it will, percentage-wise, maintain; amount-wise, it may go up certainly, overall.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Anand Laddha from HDFC Mutual Fund.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, can you hear me?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If you -- I just want some data points, sir. Sir, on the moratorium book, if you can give a breakup between housing loan moratorium and LAP book moratorium, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, that data we don't give. But you ask off-line to Bala.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And sir, in terms of collection efficiency, sir, you indicated 68% collection efficiency.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, I could not hear. Can you repeat again?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of collection efficiency, sir -- can you hear me, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of collection efficiency, you indicated 68% as a collection efficiency. If you can give you some color, like, sir, how much -- hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. For the month of June, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes. So how much is collection efficiency for the market segment and how much is the collection efficiency for the LAP segment, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. It will be same only. Anyways, you ask Bala. He'll tell you. But I can say, broadly, it's the same.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And sir, if you can give the breakup, which you usually give the presentation, in terms of gross NPL between home loan and LAP and also net NPA?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. One minute. One second, Bala will tell.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subramanian Balaganapathy, Repco Home Finance Limited - Former Chief Risk Officer [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand, so NPA for the housing segment was 3.8% in March. For LAP, it was 6.6%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subramanian Balaganapathy, Repco Home Finance Limited - Former Chief Risk Officer [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For salaried segment, it was 1.6%. For nonsalaried, it's at 6.7%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. Hello?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, if you can give some data point more, like what percentage of check bonds you used to see pre-COVID and now what is the check bonds? How much time does it take for you to collect from the customer? What sort of collection infrastructures are created in terms of call center seat? Or in terms of collection agent? How you are preparing yourself post-August when the moratorium is lifted? How do you see things?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, as far as collection in provisions is concerned, we are not hiring any collection agent. We want to do everything in-house, in company. So there is not going to be any change whether COVID or non-COVID. Yes, we do take help of some third-party agents, but this is for not collection, chronic NPA cases, which are NPA for about 1 year, 2 years or more. For selling provisions (inaudible), we take their assets in. But otherwise, we do internally because we find the commission is quite high. We're charging them, of course, there's always a quota connected to everything. So we're going to follow that. We don't intend to overlap. What we are doing is that we are making more calls to customers because the customer has a limited cash. He has many liabilities to meet. So it is a question of whether we are presuming it first. So we make more calls. We try to meet the -- it fetches our people. We are focusing on also bucket 1, bucket 2 who are stage 1, stage 2 cases in addition to NPA. Our people are going, we have ticket systems developing ahead of it as to how many times or what frequency (inaudible). They should -- immediately, we should take action. Those are things we are doing. But everything is in-house on that.

And we are in pursue of developing our IT system. We appointed KPMG as our adviser in February and following immediately after the appointment, this COVID happened, so things got set back for some time. But again, they have started the process. And we are doing complete revamping our IT system that will involve our collection mechanism also. We can do better monetizing, efficient collection system, but again, it will be in-house only.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, on the moratorium customer, like 32% odd is the moratorium customer, if you can give some color like what proportion of the customer who have not paid a single installment for us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not paid a single installment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So from March onwards, a proportion of customers who had taken moratorium 1 as well as moratorium 2 and not paid a single installment from March till now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is for B2B because the 32% whoever has taken in June, most of them, maybe about a couple of percentage maybe have paid in March, April, May, but very few. So you can say about 32% or 30% have not paid a single installment since March. But as I told you, this 32% is coming down in July on that. But if we see up till June, about 32%, they have different moratorium in the first phase also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So is it fair to say, sir, almost like 28% to 25% of the customer as such have not paid a single installment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Since March?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, when you say not paid single installment that can have several correlation. They've not paid a single installment in their lifetime or they have not paid single installment over 10 years, not paid a single installment since March, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. And sir, this provision of 40 -- COVID-related provision of INR 40 crores, which we made this quarter, if you can give some color like on what basis is INR 40 crore we have determined?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 39.2 crores. As I told you there are 4 parameters we chose, and we went by those 4 parameters. First parameter was what is their area zone for defaulters, whether that's in red zone or green zone or orange zone. Then what is the overall occupation; salaried, nonsalaried, self employed. Then number of defaults in the last 6 months before COVID; whether he has defaulter, whether he is paying regularly; and whether moratorium is taken or not taken. These are just parameters. Our adviser, Edelweiss has run a simulation and this is where exactly INR 39.2 crores. Let me tell you this INR 39.2 crores is not only for stage 3. This is spread across stage 1 and stage 2 and stage 3. All these customers, we only have customer accounts that we have, we jointly -- I mean based on this 4 category we made by the group and then allocated certain numbers. These are the parameters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, so like what we understand is RBI said that on overdue balances, you need to make a 10% provision. What was overdue balances for us, sir?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. See, RBI has not said that. RBI said is that those who are following -- not following Ind AS, those who are following Indian GAAP, for them they should make 10% provision for overdues as on March. But those who are following Ind AS, they said, let you make provision as per Board approval policy on guidance from Institute of capital requirements. So since we are Ind AS, we have not gone by that 10% goal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anand A. Laddha, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Manager of Equities, Fund Manager of Foreign Securities, Senior Equity Analyst and Equity Dealer [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, is there any change in LGD assumption? Because in the past, you used to have very low LGD assumption. I mean this COVID, are we increasing our LGD assumption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We are still increasing the assumption because that will be affecting in future also. We have made additional provision. So we have made LGD assumption change also as well as the ECL change also and complemented with default also. But history of any 2 would be same number, we have divided. For example, as per our old model, the provision was coming to INR 174.8 crores. What we've done is addition -- rather than dividing numbers, we have made addition provision of INR 39.2 crores. However, INR 39.2 crores, INR 6 crores are in stage 1 cases, INR 3 crores for stage 2, INR 31 for stage 3. So rather than dividing the numbers, we have created additional numbers. For that, those additional numbers can be taken away once COVID situation improves. So it is increasing, but rather increasing the basic formula, we have made addition for it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Abhijit Tibrewal from ICICI Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Abhijit Tibrewal, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir. I have just 2 questions. Firstly, I wanted to understand what is the current liquidity position of the company and how much liability repayments should we have coming up over next, say, 3 to 6 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One moment. How much liability we have pay in 6 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 1,400 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So there are 2 things. One is the liquidity position. As of now also, we have about INR 300 crores of cash in hand in the form of FDs with bank, short-term FDs. So that is one. Second is that we applied to SBI for that decreased short term that they are seeing, plus we have about INR 2,000 crores of undisbursed sanctions. We are going for NHB about INR 500 crores by this month. That itself means about INR 1,200 crores. The total liabilities which are maturing in next 6 months are INR 1,200 crores. 3 months maturing is about INR 800 crores. 6 months is about INR 1,200 crores. But liquidity, if you look at, we have INR 300 crores of cash in hand plus about INR 2,000 crores of undrawn lines plus many additional investors are willing to give additional loans. We don't actually know what we will do with that. So liquidity is quite comfortable.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Abhijit Tibrewal, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. Okay. All right. Sir, the second question was around -- I mean what is the pressure that you're seeing on foreclosures and balance transfers? Now the rational -- I mean, the reason why I'm asking this is we keep hearing from a lot of these DSAs, which suggests that some of the public sector banks, I mean, they are very, very aggressive on home loans and home loan rates for some of those customers have even hovered around, say, 7.8% to 7.9%. So what is the pressure that you're seeing on foreclosures and balance transfers now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You are right. Foreclosure pressure is quite high. In fact, in June, it was very high. Fortunately, for July month, it has come down. We cannot match with the PSU banks in the rate interest. So we are trying to adopt other measures. Whatever reduction we can do, we are doing. We have created a team at head office and have taken proactive measures. But yes, the pressure is quite high.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Abhijit Tibrewal, ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. And sir, if I might ask just one last question. In the past, you have indicated that given our structure, we used to have a lot of collections towards the last, let's say, 10 days or 2 weeks of the quarter, which we were not able to do because of the loan terms. I'm assuming most of those collections towards those GNP accounts would still continue to remain in the moratorium, I should say. So when I say moratorium, I'm assuming they would not be paying now. So what is your sense after moratoriums are over? Can our stage 3 assets go up? Because I remember in one of the questions you had alluded that you're expecting to close FY '21 at similar levels to what you closed FY '20, around 4% kind of GNP limits?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean you are right, they should see it go up. But at the same time, they are in a market and we have sort of time to recover some of them at least. Because INR 400 crores odd -- INR 500-odd crores is not sort of chronic. They are -- some cases, 50% just 2 years old or there we had to finance authorization. But they've just become borderline free cases. So overall, we see that -- and because the moratorium, because collection have improved in the recent month, we don't see much addition. And we see a reduction in borderline cases. Chronically, we may not be able to recover so fast. But there, we have already added (inaudible) meet 100% provision. So overall, I expect that for the month of -- over the finanacial year 2021, it should be in the range of 4% to 4.5%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Anitha Rangan from HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anitha Rangan, Hsbc Asset Management (India) Private Limited - VP of Fixed Income [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just wanted to know -- I mean, in terms of any regional level, can you give us some color as to how you're seeing the moratorium and the asset quality behaving? And also, second question, you spoke that your collection efficiency is close to 68% in June. Does that also include a little bit of May and April's pent-up collection? So only for June, how much would that be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. This 68% is only for June. If we take April, May, average will be lower, and only what for June it will be higher. June is only for June.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anitha Rangan, Hsbc Asset Management (India) Private Limited - VP of Fixed Income [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just to tell you...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anitha Rangan, Hsbc Asset Management (India) Private Limited - VP of Fixed Income [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And which are the geographies you operate -- yes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Geographies, we -- entries are -- percentage-wise, we're -- I mean, Odisha is high at 7.4%, and then Tamil Nadu is quite high at 4.4%, and Gujarat is slightly higher because Vadodara we had some issues. But there we are almost uniformly distributed. For example, lowest is in Madhya Pradesh where we just opened at 2.2% and highest at Tulu -- Kudla at 7.4%. So they are quite evenly distributed based on the leasing, based on the how old the branch is, based on what is the quantum of business and all that. They are quite uniform that way. And business-wise, Tamil Nadu continues to be our highest contributor to business at 55.8%, then South India, that is Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka then Andhra, Telangana as well as they constitute about 84%, 85%. Then Madhya Pradesh, like Gujarat and Maharashtra, they contribute about 14% or 15%, and then 1% or 2% are in other places.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of Sarvesh Gupta from Maximal Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, first question is on your coverage ratio, which are still in the 30s. So any reasoning why we may not want to increase it in line with some of the other firms?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, the coverage ratio, I mean there's -- still, many people have confusion about the coverage ratio. Coverage ratio is relevant in the Indian GAAP. It is not relevant in Ind AS. For Ind AS, we go by progressive default and loss (inaudible) what time you arrive at each year. Now there is -- you need to have this sort of statistical model. And you have to put in a figure. You cannot go by this and then say 20%, 30% because this has been going on from 2018 since. We are now in 2020. In fact, in the first year, when it was implemented, our provision was lower than what was existing. And we had a huge argument with the auditor. The auditor said, "If you're following Ind AS, how can you make additional provision?" And there were a lot of issues. This is not about -- while we highlight provision coverage, it is not that we want to keep lower or higher like 31.2% also I told you is a outcome of a model. It is not that we decided 40, 50, 60. No. It is as per model. So as per model, if it was right number, of course note that if we give higher provision, it will affect our profitability. But we had no hesitation, we do not provide that. Model is there, whatever figure comes we take.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. So you expect to continue the same number in terms of the coverage ratio?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, it will -- as I told you -- again I told you, we do not start with coverage ratio. Coverage ratio is different, desired figure. We start with the model. What may happen is, in case the COVID impact continues for many quarters, the model of COVID, additional provision, that we have made sample, too, which is second model. As such, base model will remain unchanged. As far as taking additional provision is concerned, that model we may assume higher default, and therefore, a portion may go up or come down depending upon situation of COVID.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. And the other thing, sir, if you look at your long-term gross NPAs, earlier, we used to have like 1.3%, then it increased to like 3% for the last 3 out of the 4 years. And then last year, when we didn't had much of COVID effect except for the last 10 days, where gross NPAs were at 4.3%, and now you were saying that even in this COVID year, you expect it to be the same. Although long term, it has been deteriorating even without the COVID impact and even without the economic -- with the economic growth slowing down, and now we are seeing a negative growth here this fiscal. So how -- on what basis you expect the gross NPAs to stay same by the time you exit this financial year? Hello?

(technical difficulty)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your patience. We have the line from the management connected back to the call. Sir, may I request you to repeat your question once again for the management, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sir, I was -- this question was pertaining to the gross NPA and exit gross NPA for this year, this fiscal year. Now my question was that as we had seen slowdown in the economy, it was also visible in the previous years. It was also visible in your gross NPA figures, which came up consistently from earlier 1.3%, 3, 4 years back to now 4.3%. And even in this year, sir, we have increased it from 3% to 4.3%. So on what basis -- and this was when COVID impact was only for 10 days of the last fiscal year. So now with full COVID impact this year, on what basis do you feel that your exit gross NPA would be similar to your opening gross NPA percentage-wise?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So there are a couple of things. As in one of the previous answer I have mentioned, that as you know, in entire metro and NPA sector, most of the collections happened in last 15 days of the quarter and particularly in March. This time, while lockdown was from 22nd March, as you know, Prime Minister had mentioned for the whole nation, around 14 or 15 March. So that's only difficult to collect. Last 15 days, we could not collect anything, and we could not do any business also. That affected our NPA, number one.

Number two, the stages 2 cases, they have come down now significantly as compared to what was last year. Stage 2 cases only translated into NPA. That stage 2 is lower, so they'll not translate into NPA that much. That's the second.

The third is collection efficiency of 68% in June and much better in July. Off this, we're confident that we will end the year-end before -- I mean, below 4.5%, somewhere in the same range. That is why we are confident. Of course, that confidence arises on the assumption that COVID -- again COVID 2, people are talking, COVID 3, that will not come back.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood, sir. And can you throw some light on your LAP book, what is the end use -- or I mean, end use you may not be aware, but what's happening on that front? How do you see that shaping up growth in terms of incremental disbursements as well as the stress that you are seeing in that book specifically, if you can throw some light on that, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what we found is that, of course, as Bala has already mentioned that with LAP book, the NP is about 6.6%. So that's one. But what is our experience is, those who are highly controlled, which was given in 2015, '16 of INR 1 crore, INR 2 crores, they are under stress because they are big players, they have many businesses. And that's why they were not able to pay. Now what we've done is while we have given additional LAP, but we reduced the ticket size to about -- while there is some number as such, but experience-wise, it is about 25 to (inaudible). In that case, we are giving those number. Average ticket size -- not only average ticket size but the higher ticket size has also come down.

The LAP book is a cause for worry, but fortunately, expect for this 6.6% others are taking on time, and we are continuing to monitor that through special teams. And this ticket size is low, then they pay on time. Whenever ticket size is high, there's a problem. So going forward, the book will not give much earnings to us because we are being cautioned about this, but LAP book, some premium still left. But again, we can absorb that in our -- we can take them into our side based on the quantum and the overall profitability that we have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And how much is this high ticket size LAP book as a percentage of our loan book, which is not yet provided for?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Not yet provided, does not mean 100% or 50% or 30% because provision we'll do for all cases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sarvesh Gupta, Maximal Capital - Founder [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Your legacy high ticket LAP book, is it fully provided for right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, yes. Again, depending on the -- whether they are stage 1, I said 3. Some are -- of course, like the old cases, chronic and big cases, where we have fully provided. But there are many LAP customers who are paying high ticket, who are paying on time. So there we don't need to provide fully. We provide there for Ind AS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line Saurabh Dhole from Trivantage Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple of questions. So firstly, if you could give me the stage 2 number as on December '19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. See we give only March figures. March '19 and March '20, we can give.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. March 2020, you've written on the presentation. But any indicative figure that you can give? As in versus December '19, has the stage 2 book come down?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As compared to March '19, I think figures have come down. And March '20, it has further come down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And sir, the other question I had was like over the last couple of years, we've seen the CRAR kind of consistently going up and the leverage levels are going down. So what is the target that you have on the leverage side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't have a target as such, but we want to be in the range of 6 to 7x. We don't want 10, 12x. And of course, we don't want 5 to 6x. So it is a -- first, it is a origin of several things like, as you know, book size growth also. Second is also the the availability of credit and in this difficult times, we give, it is better to have a higher -- lower leverage. But traditionally, our target is always about 7.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. But at the moment, you are below 6. So is it fair to assume that you won't go below this and you would like to revert to the 6 to 7x kind of bracket?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. For that to happen, if we have to do that, we had to do certain things which are unconventional for our company. Like either way to buyback of shares or with special dividend or through have a higher book growth because either which will increase debt, other will reduce the (inaudible). Now book growth, as we know, is contained by the COVID. And these unconventional things like buyback of equity or giving additional provision, as of now, we have not thought of that. So it will be basically a function of both. When we say -- when I say 7, it is that if it goes beyond 7, we will think of raising the capital. Now if it goes down, we need to either reduce the capital or increase the book size.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. Actually, on Slide 15, where you were talking about the average cost of borrowing across various sources. Could you also provide us with the incremental rates of borrowing from each source?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, problem was, first of all, this incremental is, this problem section is for the entire year. Now whether incremental is for year, for 6 months, for a quarter or for one month, that has become the problem. If I tell you, the borrowing and then -- there are 2 things other than that. One is sanction, second is the disbursement. Of course, it would draw attention to our cost part. So incremental sanction will be at a high level, but incremental disbursement may be towards that. For example, in the -- from the April-July month, we have gone incremental at about 7% or so. It will not be always there because there are some decrease -- there is short-term debt to equity from NHB, there are these super rates, but that will not be always there. So instrumental always is -- the variation is very high. If we look at 6 months, in the incremental, the fluctuation is very high. That's why instrumental will keep beside, but the average is always better. If we provide, it will be very frustrating for you. These are monthly or for yearly, quarterly, so many things.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sir. Sir, just one last question. Why has the borrowing from NHB kind of contracted during the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Because we reduced it. It is -- in fact, NHB has sanctioned, of course, that is on from February and March. But they sanctioned after March and went on. It is INR 8 crores of short-term liquidity plus other cost that when we will draw about INR 500 crores before July. Now it has continued because of this event.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Saurabh Dhole, Trivantage Capital Management India Pvt. Ltd - Senior Financial Sector Analyst [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sir, is it fair to assume that you would probably prepay the higher cost borrowings and borrow more from NHB now that you have the sanction? Because that is the lowest cost of borrowing for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I mean we too see many things. Like if you pay everybody tomorrow and we are long-term players, we are not short-term players. We will prepay the lenders also yet and we -- but when you need, they will not invest. So it is a sort of where we've already explained in con call, but we take immediate decisions based on everything, how much high borrowing cost is, how much we require them or not require them taking into account, but yes, we are already prepaid some of the high-cost borrowing. But we stay cautioned that we do not file (inaudible) or do not make the lenders angry because we need their support going forward also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from Dhaval Gada from DSP Investment Managers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dhaval Gada, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Assistant VP of Investments & Equity Analyst for Financials [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just one question. Can you comment a little bit around the bounce rate in the month of June, July and compare that with how it was in pre-COVID figures? So how are we seeing the bounce rate? And also, if we can breakdown between salaried and self-employed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, when we see bounce rate, what we explained just 2 minutes -- let me take 2 minutes to explain you. What happens is that we have a cycle and let's take our NAC's mandate. First you present on 10th of the month, if it bounces, again we present on 15th of that month; if it bounces, again on 20th of month and 25th of the month. Now it may happen that the cash may not be sufficient. So when we see bounces, while the first cycle maybe -- can be high bounces. But at the end of the month, most of the collections happen. So we always consider bounces as far after the -- and many times, there were branches contact customers that their check bounced, you please pay and -- come and pay, then they pay by cash or by online transfer.

So bounce rate is not a case for us or thing like you are thinking. I can tell you that before COVID, our collection efficiency was most important because it has to be various cycles. Before COVID, our collection efficiency was about 95%. It has come down to -- because of market was dull in April-May, it was almost -- I mean 15% only -- 15%, 20% were paying, others were not paying. And we could not pressure also because they have taken moratorium. In June, I can tell you that, again, the collection of synergies is more than 95% for the customers who have not availed the moratorium. Those who availed the moratorium we cannot present. So when you say 68%, you don't see this way that out of our 100 customers, about 31, 32 has taken moratorium. Out of the balance, 68, maybe 17, we have collected fees. That is the bounces to be seen. The bounces is, again, I mean, not a right parameter. The parameter is collection efficiency because there are bounces. For example, I have to pay INR 10,000 installment balance as of 30th June. On 10th June, I give you a check, you present that and that bounces. You come to me, I pay off. Now whether it will count as bounce or not, we don't know. Because there's not a uniform definition of bounce. So for us, it is better to always concentrate on collection efficiency and that has again gone up to more than 95% in non-moratorium cases.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dhaval Gada, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Assistant VP of Investments & Equity Analyst for Financials [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, two follow-up questions to your comment. First is in terms of -- so normally, what percentage of collection used to happen in the first presentation? And what is it today or in the month of June and July how the trend was? So are you getting your collection more in the third presentation or the first or second presentation? Some color and data around that part.

And second is, is it safe to assume that this 32% customers who haven't paid you and who are under moratorium, they are all -- they've all asked for it? Or is it like you have given it like a slow moratorium? So if they've not paid, you have assumed them to be under moratorium. So those are the 2 follow-ups, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They've all asked for us. In fact, many of them but they are committed to pay. So they've all asked for it. Now how many happened in first cycle, second cycle, that varies from season to season and month-to-month. We are happy the collection happened. We do have thought of analyze that data, how many bounce we have passed. Many times the customer itself, they don't present in the first cycle, they present it in the second cycle. But I have to tell you, we -- roughly in moratorium, the collection first cycle, the default rate is about 15%, which was same in pre-COVID also. But out of 15%, about -- additional 10% is collected before the month. That remains -- that is the case in June also.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dhaval Gada, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. - Assistant VP of Investments & Equity Analyst for Financials [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that 15% hasn't changed pre-COVID, post COVID? You are saying it's not changed. That 15%, for the ones who are not in moratorium, that hasn't changed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. As I told you 15% -- about 15%, it could be 14%, it could be 16% and change. But not 16%, 14%, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is from the line of [Ankit Gupta] from Bamboo Capital Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sir, in our LAP book which -- with sanctions or disbursement of more than INR 1 crore, how much of the loan book is given towards that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Sir, can you repeat your question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sir. Sir, in the LAP book, which is on -- with loans above INR 1 crores, how much is our total loan book given towards that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total or LAP. You are saying total or LAP only?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total or LAP, anything is fine, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Out of INR 12,000, about INR 1,000 crores is above INR 1 crore.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So around INR 1,000 crores, it is about INR 1 crore. And in the LAP book, where we are seeing NPAs of around 6.5%, how much of that will be from this book?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [107]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This I don't know.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [108]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Approximately, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [109]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, sure. But I would say about -- out of 80% -- see, of 83% of our total book, it will be below INR 25 lakhs, 83% of -- and about 7% is between INR 25 lakh to INR 1 crore, and about 15% is above INR 1 crore, which is about INR 1,000 crores, I told. In that figure Bala will give all that. But data is, right now, not with us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [110]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. Sure. So -- and sir, secondly, on the new sanctions that we're having, you also said that we have got a new sanction from SBI also. So for them, what will be our -- the new rate of interest for -- from this -- from banks for the additional disbursement that we are getting?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [111]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is, as you know, confidential information, we cannot share that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [112]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, sure. But are you seeing significant decline in the rate of interest over the past 3, 4 months in sanctions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [113]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I told you, the equipment for borrowing has come down. The equipment for borrowing costs has come down. Now disbursement at what rates that will be part of the conversation with the banks will be after we that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [114]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. No, no issue. And sir, on the -- this competition side, if you can tell us how has been the competition, both from banks and NBFCs post-COVID since we have also started disbursing, and we have almost raised disbursement of 50% of pre-COVID levels. So how is the competition shaping up now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [115]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, competition, there are 2 parts. One is the stressed business. Stressed business we never had competition from banks because the segment that we have is totally different, okay? For example, they may not have always these occupants or some property issues or other things, okay? So they do not get funding from banks as banks take long time, that's why they come to us. New business which is mostly from NBFCs that has -- to some extent reduced because some players like DHFL Group are now out of the picture. So that's reduced. But the commercial banks are very aggressive and take course. So we have competition for existing loan book from PSU bank. And we have got aggressive because PSU banks as well as private banks also. That is where competition from banks. But if you look at new business, it is from NBHCs that has come down, in fact. But the opportunities have come down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [116]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. Sure. And sir, fourthly, on the recoveries of NPAs, let's say, in our LAP book that we have taken challenges for ticket size above INR 1 crore, how has been our experience in recoveries of this NPAs in our -- over the years, how has been our experience looked? How is our team -- recovery team for recovering such NPAs? If you can just highlight that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [117]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. See, if you see the NPAs, as rightly -- someone before you rightly mentioned, till about 2017, our NPAs were quite low. So only about -- after this, the demonetization and GST and other economic issues, that NPAs have started going up. And so what we have also done is gradually, initially, we thought customer will pay. We adopted the approach of sort of delisting of growth. That is go and request him and he will pay. But then we thought that it is not working beyond the point, then we went for defaulters who are existing, who want legal action (inaudible) or filing money suit and we also started doing OTS.

So that way, we have seen core NPAs -- chronic NPAs are doing about INR 50 crores, INR 60 crores per year. And clearly, what is happening is because the situation remains vague on the economy front, so new NPAs are waiting at it. And because they are (inaudible), we are waiting at it. So what we've decided now is that focus on our borderline cases also. That is why we made renewal to bring down these stage 2 cases. So hopefully, the existing NPAs really record some of them. And second, the addition will lower than recovery, ensuring that the closing NPA figures are lower than the opening NPA figure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [118]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. Sure. Sir, just one question on how things will shape out next year in FY '22? Given how the situation is currently, and hopefully, there are no major lockdowns in the city -- in the states that we operate in, largely Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other Southern states, what are your expectations? How will the NPA shape up next year? And how will the loan book growth look like in FY '22, if situation doesn't deteriorate from hereon?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [119]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. There are 2 things. One is situation does not deteriorate or situation improves because it does not deteriorate means we still -- we have a market. We still not show our faces. We still shall maintain distance of 2 meters or branch people cannot go and meet customers, where there is improvement, that too pre COVID. So there are 3 scenarios. One is situation worsen again lockdown comes or situation does not improve or situation improves. Now -- as of now, it will be very difficult to make decisions. But assuming the situation improves to what we've seen, we cannot say, but it improved. It does not improve fully, but say, herd immunity comes or they declared some medicines or the tablets or injections for this, I think, do not get to worse, then probably, I expect NPA to be -- come down.

As I told you, our focus has been on collection. And so far, we did quite well. The situation does not deteriorate or slightly improve, NPA will come down. How much it is difficult to say. But it should come down to about 3% to 3.5%. Because that is what we had planned for in 2022. If it deteriorates, we do not know. As you know, already RBI governor has said in the report that banking system increases 15% by March. And everybody talks about INR 20 lakh crore, those big businesses, upcoming business, if they lose in the business, their employees will -- they will remove the employees, how they'll pay. We do not know. That is why I guess -- that will be a total guess which I do not want to make. And if the situation improves, then we have -- we hope that it will below 3.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [120]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. Sure, sir. And just how much of our loan book is from rural and urban areas? If you can just broadly give us a split of that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [121]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Almost 95%, 96% are in urban areas. Only very, 3%, 4% is rural. We are in Tier 3 Tier 4, Tier 2 cities but not in rural areas.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [122]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So how much loans will be from Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [123]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See, before was about 20%, well now it is 80%, if you look, in tier 2, 3, 4, 5.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [124]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Sure. So let's say, how much will be from the major cities like -- large cities like Chennai, Coimbatore or Bangalore? So if you remove the large cities, how much loan book will be from the remaining Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4 towns?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [125]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I told you, about INR 9,000 crores.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [126]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INR 9,000 crores. So just 20% is from large cities? 20%, 25% is from large cities and the remaining from the smaller towns?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yashpal Gupta, Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director [127]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [128]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

