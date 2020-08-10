Edited Transcript of QGTS.QA earnings conference call or presentation 16-Jul-20 10:30am GMT

Q2 2020 Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co Ltd QPSC Earnings Call

Aug 10, 2020 -- Edited Transcript of Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co Ltd QPSC earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 16, 2020

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's Nakilat 2Q '20 Conference Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Ahmed Hazem Maher to begin. So Ahmed, the floor is yours.

Ahmed Hazem Maher, EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Industrials, Materials and Small and Mid-cap

Thank you, Adam. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good afternoon, and hope you're all staying safe and well. This is Ahmed Hazem from EFG Hermes Research, and we are pleased to welcome you today to Nakilat's Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

We have with us on the line Mr. Hani Abuaker, CFO of Nakilat; and Mr. Fotios Zeritis, Head of Investor Relations. Today's conference call will include a brief on the results, updates on the market conditions and a Q&A session (technical difficulty).

So with that, I'd like to hand over the call to Fotios. Fotios, please go ahead.

Fotios Zeritis,

Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Nakilat's semiannual conference call. I would like to sure that everybody stay safe and take all the precautions because we have a strange timing with this COVID-19. For your convenience, the transcript of this call and presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of our website. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Many of our remarks contain forward-looking statements. And for factors that cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please refer to the Slide 2 of Investor Relations presentation. In addition, some of our remarks contain non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of this is included in the note of the presentation.

Nakilat's CFO, Hani Abuaker, will begin today's call with discussion of company's semiannual highlights and the results, followed by a brief discussion of group's financial position and business activity. After which, I will give you an overview of LNG shipping market. And finally, Hani will take you through the company's business outlook. We will then be happy to address any of your request and questions.

Now I would like to hand it over to the CFO of Nakilat, Mr. Hani Abuaker. Hani, please.

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

Thank you, Fotios. Thank you, everyone, for attending, and welcome to Nakilat semiannual earnings results for 2020. I hope that all of you and your families and friends and loved ones are safe and follow the precautious measures against the COVID-19 epidemic. Before we get into our results, we will take a moment to say thank you to all our seafarers and shore-based staff for their extraordinary dedication to maintain business continuity and resilience during these extremely challenging times.

Turning to Slide 5. You can see some of Nakilat COVID-19 preventative measures. We are pleased to report that all our seafarers are well and healthy. The safety of our people remains our priority. Without a healthy workforce, we cannot deliver to our customers. And without delivering to our customer, we will not be able to achieve a good result to our shareholders and stakeholders. It is as much simple as that.

It goes without saying that Nakilat has taken COVID-19 extensive mitigation measures to ensure safe and reliable operations. The COVID-19 outbreak posed unprecedented challenges to commercial and operating environment during the first 6 months of 2020. Nakilat has navigated seamlessly due to its operating resilience and our long-term contracts to cover, has ensured that it had a minimal impact of Nakilat operation and cash flow and eventually our results. Since the current situation continues to be fluid worldwide, it is our duty to closely monitor the development of coronavirus outbreak and its potential implication on global LNG shipping.

Now turning to Slide #7 and 8 of the presentation. You can see some of Nakilat's recent highlights, as well as a few key takeaways that summarizes how we believe Nakilat is uniquely positioned today. Due to Nakilat's solid defensive business model and balanced growth strategy execution, they allowed us to generate an increase in revenue and EBITDA and earnings per share compared to the first half of 2019.

Now I will begin with Nakilat's financial highlights for the first 6 months of 2020. As you can see, I'm pleased to report that Nakilat has a strong set of financial results for the first half of 2020 despite the challenges related to COVID-19. We have achieved QAR 550 million net profit compared to QAR 476 million profit during the same period in 2019, which has translated to an increase of close to 15.5%.

In addition, Nakilat EBITDA was also increased by 11.5% year-over-year to reach QAR 1.6 billion. The company's strong financial performance is primarily attributable to operational excellence in the management of our entire fleet and the realization of additional revenue that we have generated through the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% of our Q-Flex vessels with -- from previous joint venture in October 2019.

In addition, we continue to focus on our overhead costs and ensure that we do achieve the expected savings and implement the right initiatives, which has resulted in decreasing our G&A by almost 11.7% when compared to 2019. I hope all of above emphasize that Nakilat's ability to deliver the required return and operating cash flow during a soft LNG spot market -- shipping spot market.

Now I'm going to turn to Slide #10 and 11. We also maintain a solid balance sheet with a total assets of close to QAR 3.4 billion, cash balance of almost close to QAR 2.2 billion. And our scheduled debt amortization continue, as the repayment of our loans, it will free up our balance sheet capacity. This deleverage process benefits investors by building financial flexibility through higher equity base and through interest rate expense savings.

Since 2014, we have already paid close to QAR 4.9 billion in debt. We're reducing -- debt balances will reduce our cash flow breakeven over time, improving our competitiveness of our fleet. Due to the acquisition of the 4 Q-Flex in October 2019 and the change of the accounting treatment from equity methods to full consolidation, our second half net borrowing has reached QAR 21 billion.

We are confident that our financial foundation is strong because we are -- and it is very manageable in a sense that of our debt repayment, which is based on our long-term cash flow visibility through our fixed long-term charter contracts. Finally, Nakilat's current ratio is standing at 1.12. Our return of equity is at 11.64% due to our optimization of our utilization of our fleet and continuous effort to cost savings, which is -- will benefit our shareholders and different stakeholders.

Now let me hand it back to Fotios to take you through an overview of the LNG shipping market. So Fotios, if you can please take it from here.

Fotios Zeritis,

Thank you, Hani. During the last few months, LNG shipping and energy equity markets have experienced enormous volatility. But our defensive business model has largely been insulated from this volatility and unprecedented global economic conditions.

Now I will give you an overview of how COVID-19 pandemic affect the global LNG shipping market in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the development of LNG shipping markets are shown on our presentation from Slide 12 to Slide 14 as you can see it in our website.

Global LNG demand continues to be impacted by both COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic weakness. The lack of LNG demand and arbitrage mean that the sentiment in the freight market has been weak in the second quarter of 2020 with the current spot charter rates for modern 2-stroke tonnage of around $34,000 per day and $29,000 per day for DFDEs. Additionally, all [nets] have been facing stiff competition from portfolio players and traders as they have been increasingly active in the markets with the [relapse].

The global LNG shipping has been growing rapidly over the last few years, driven by the ramp-up of new liquefaction projects in Australia and the United States and a surging demand in Asia. As per Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the pace of LNG supply growth is forecasted to ease significantly to around 3.5% to 5% in 2020 compared to a strong 12% growth in LNG supply recorded in 2019. Emerging Asian markets remained a driving force behind the expansion of LNG imports, led by China and India.

As you can see on the Slide 13 of our presentation, coronavirus outbreak had the adverse impact of LNG shipping segment during the second quarter of 2020. With already nonexisting arbitrage, the LNG shipping rates have softened and the market expects the charter rates to remain soft in the upcoming quarters. According to Poten & Partners, assessed the 1-year LNG shipping charter rate at approximately $60,000 per day for MEGI/XDFs, $48,000 per day for DFDEs and $28,000 per day for Steams, which is a very helpful benchmark when discussing term charter opportunities.

Now please turn to the Slide 14 of our presentation. After showing strong newbuild ordering momentum in 2019, new LNG ship orders have dried up in the first half 2020 with only 3 conventional LNG shipping vessels, compared to 24 conventional LNG vessel orders in the first 6 months of 2019. In the first half 2020, the LNG newbuild price cost for a vessel have been stabilized at average price of $186 million approximately. As of June 2020, 12 vessels only have been delivered within 2020 and with further -- another 24 vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, you can see the global LNG fleet has a total 522 vessels in operation and another 110 vessels from the order book as per Clarksons. This implies an increase of 21% of the total LNG fleet in terms of number of vessels as of June 2020. The current LNG fleet age profile is approximately 11 years old, relatively young. Note that only the 4% of the current operating standard-sized LNG fleet is above 30 years old. In the first 6 months of 2020, there have been reported 3 vessels that have been demolished compared to only 2 vessels in 2019 and 1 vessel in 2018.

Now I would like to mention last a final market note, that market participants believe that the LNG shipping market will be volatile in the upcoming quarters due to a combination dynamics and factors, such as a compressed global shipping average of ton-mile and incremental availability of shipping tonnage in the market. In a long-term point of view, the LNG demand will be stimulated by the current price levels, as we see it did happen in the first 6 months of 2020 with India and Europe. Due to the fact that LNG is a clean fuel, it will enhance LNG's attractiveness of energy consumers. In this way, it will accelerate the switch from coal to gas consumption. And this will be driven by the increased industrial output.

Now I would like to hand it back to Mr. Hani Abuaker to give you an insight into Nakilat's business outlook. Hani, please go ahead.

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

Thanks, Fotios, again for this brief of the LNG shipping market outlook for the second half.

Okay. And now we move into Slide 16. I will shortly discuss about Nakilat's business outlook for 2020. Of course, we don't know how this global economic crisis and pandemic will ultimately end, including how long it will last, how much economic damage it will continue to do and for how long. However, we always strive to navigate through this unprecedented storm and to maintain our sustainable return to our long-term shareholders. We should mention that the vast majority of our vessels are on term charter. And they continue to receive their hires as per the term charter parties, with no exposure to commodity price fluctuation.

So regarding the Nakilat LNG shipping business segment, our new vessel delivery has so far been unaffected by the COVID-19. Last month, we took the delivery of Global Energy, which is commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat. Currently, the vessel has entered into a short-term charter until we can finalize a long-term potential opportunities in the future. In addition, it is worth to mention that Nakilat has taken 3 LNG carriers under the management of our shipping arm, our operating shipping company, Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd. from STASCo in the past 6 months. So this will bring the total number of vessels managed by us are about (technical difficulty) to 22 vessels from, which consist of 18 LNG and 4 LPG carriers. This is a great achievement and testament for Nakilat's operational capabilities during unprecedented challenging period around the world.

In 2020, we expect to weather the current challenge and challenging economic environment as well as the soft LNG shipping market. And we will have potentially another successful year for Nakilat. Again, this is due to our management effort to maximize the utilization of our fleet and optimize our operating expenses. In addition, we are persistently working with the shipyard team, our joint ventures, to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19. And also, we should really expect the full impact of another -- or full impact because there's only 1 quarter left, of the acquisition of INSW or the 4 Q-Flex in the next quarter. And this is will -- should provide us with additional revenue going forward.

So in summary, we have a strong liquidity balance sheet, very manageable debt maturity. And therefore, we have a strong financial foundation, which is -- shall translate into a good benefit for our shareholders and stakeholders. Nakilat Inc., that has the best credit rating by international credit rating agency among its peers and provides a sustainable total return to its stakeholders and shareholders. So all of the above make Nakilat unique -- in a unique situation, which is favorable compared to other peers companies.

Before we open the call for the questions, I would like to close out by saying again to recognize Nakilat seafarers and their -- and the employees for their dedication and professionalism under this challenging time. As things open up, it will become more clear for us about what to expect. And I'm sure that you guys are facing the same kind of current reality. However, during the uncertain time, we take the comfort in our robust business model, which is with a fully fixed LNG fleet, strong financial foundation and dedicated seafarers, who will keep everyone safe hopefully as we come back to the normal situation.

With that, I will ask the operator to open the chance for everyone to ask questions. So please go ahead.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Santosh Gupta from (technical difficulty) [Drewry].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Santosh Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani and Fotios. So my question is regarding Global Energy LNG vessel, which you have received in the last few days. So by when do you think we will start getting the full contribution of this vessel on Nakilat financials? So just suppose, will we see the complete contribution in the third quarter? And my second question is how long is the short charter duration, so 3 months or maybe 6 months? I mean I'm just asking you -- giving you some numbers, but you can give your views.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You should really start to see it in this quarter, to start to see the contribution for the new vessel. And it is -- we don't usually disclose the duration of our -- for our charter hires, especially if it's a short term. And this is also part of our fiduciary duties to our charterer. But you should say something that is -- it's not more than -- it's less than 7 months. So usually, short term, it could go between 3 to 6 months. So it is, I would say, it is less than 7 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Santosh Gupta,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And in case I can ask one more question, so we are hearing a lot on IMO 2030 and 2050 regulations. So I mean though the regulations have been still so far, I think, not very clear. So related to that, are you looking -- are you planning for some engine retrofit in coming years? Do you have, I mean, significant time ahead of you, so you can plan? But as of now, any decision on engine retrofit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a global shipping company, and particularly one of them actually is the largest by capacity, we continue -- our fleet team and technical teams continue to look into -- to ensure that we are in compliance with IMO 2030 and 2050. I'm sure they're exploring all potential options. And they are really aware of what is expected and needed. And I'm sure that we are monitoring what everyone is doing in the market. However, nothing yet is being announced or disclosed or being concluded. If there's anything that's going to be concluded or decided, definitely we're going to go back to the market and announce it right away and we will share it with you. So yes, you have to be assured that we are always, as we have weathered the 2020 IMO regulation and we were fine, I'm sure we will continue to be fine over the 2030 and also 2050 in the long term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) We have a question from Nafez Alabbas from Ajeej Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nafez Alabbas, Ajeej Capital - Investment Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have one question regarding the -- I know it's difficult to give details on the new fleet order. But can you shed some light on the item that QP published about preserving the capacity of shipbuilders? Is there a possibility that QP may be, let's say, forming a separate company to file these vessels under, and maybe the new vessels will not be managed by Nakilat? Is that a possibility?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fotios Zeritis,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for the question. As you have said many times in our calls, this project is handled [in manner] with QP and Qatargas. And these companies are involved and they are owners of this project. So always, we let these companies to comment on this. We don't usually comment for other people's on behalf. As you can see, yes, they have done their own announcement about they reserved some slots of shipyard. But we don't comment actually other people's projects. For us, of course, as Nakilat, we have a long-term relationship with QP and Qatargas all these years. And the majority of our fleet is chartered to Qatargas and we are happy for that. We're making good relations and communication. But generally, we don't like to comment on other people's projects. I don't know if Hani wants to add something.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not really. Exactly. This is something that is related to Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas. They are the ones who've been announcing about [that particular] Qatari project. So they will, for sure, advise the market about their strategy and [goals]. We leave it up to them to really decide when and what and [how they will carry it out]. And that's the best we can [say].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Jonathan Milan from Waha Capital.

It appears we have no further questions at present.

We do have a question from Nikhil Arora from Franklin Templeton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nikhil Arora, Franklin Templeton Investments (Middle East) Limited - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I may ask a couple of questions, my first question is, I think there's something of the order of like QAR 500 million on your cash flow statement, which is like a loan to JVs. Can you explain like what kind of loan is this, and to which JV was this extended? And then my second question is, the new vessel that you're talking about with a contract of less than 7 months, is there an expectation of that being converted into a long-term charter? Or is this how that's going to be going in the future?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think I will answer both questions just to give you a highlight. And maybe I'll leave the second question also Fotios if he wants to elaborate. About the loan, you have to understand, this is the loan that we're providing to the joint venture to -- for the payment of the shipbuilding of these 4 vessels. So as you know that we have 4 vessels, 1 has just got delivered, 1 towards the end of the year and then 2 the next years. So this is exactly -- it is the payment towards the shipbuilding of these vessels. So we have to provide it as a loan to our joint venture. Hopefully, in the future, when the vessel is being delivered and deployed and then we get financed, for sure, maybe we would get that money towards us.

Second question is about -- yes, definitely, our aim is always to go for a long term. This is what's Nakilat ambition all the time. And that ambition is just also -- this is our philosophy and strategy is just to lock in into the long term. This is how we can really generate and provide a better added value return to our shareholders. So yes, hopefully in the future, we will try to secure these ones in the long term. That's our aim. Fotios, if you want to add anything, please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fotios Zeritis,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. What I want actually to add on this question is that you have to understand that Nakilat, as the world's largest LNG shipping company, maintains strong relations with charterers worldwide, and we continue to have communication with the market participants in this matter. You need to understand that once there is unfavorable market condition and economic uncertainty around the world, the long-term charter party agreement needs additional interim time to be concluded between the delivery of the vessel from the shipyards and the delivery of the vessels on term charter. So as the CFO said previously, we aim to charter the vessels on term contracts and longer contracts. But at the moment, because of these conditions, we need a little bit more time on that. We hope that we answered your question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nikhil Arora, Franklin Templeton Investments (Middle East) Limited - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Okay. And on the first one, regarding the loan to the JV, so is this like done now? Or do you think you'll be extending more loans to them, right, because 2 more vessels are expected next year, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We will -- you have to understand, as we build these vessels, we're extending the loan for them, so they can do their own installments. Once these vessels get delivered, then they will do their own financing. And usually, they return the money back to the shareholders. So in between, if you deliver 2 and then you have the other 2 within the initial 1 that were delivered, you could let money back. So you might, more or less -- if you ask me the question in a year time or in a 1.5 years or in a year time, 6 months, you're going to see some money coming in and some money actually going out to pay for the newer one. But eventually, we should expect that, that joint venture loan will be repaid and only just we're going to be left with is just the equity portion. Okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nikhil Arora, Franklin Templeton Investments (Middle East) Limited - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Sure. That's clear. So one more question is on the -- I think taking some of your additional vessels into your own management from the STASCo. Like can you give us an update on how many vessels are now under your management? And what's the plan for that over the next 2, 3 years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fotios Zeritis,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right now, we took out early last week -- we assumed the full management operation of Q-Max FLEX LNG Bu Samra from STASCo. Bu Samra is the third vessel that will come under of our management, NSQL, in 2020 and bringing out right now the total number of vessels managed by NSQL of 22 vessels. These 22 vessels compromised (sic) [comprised]of 18 LNG carriers and 4 LPG carriers. So during 2020, we expect to take additional 4 vessels, 1 FSRU for technical management as well, including also the new delivery of vessels that we'll take at the end of the year of the new-made vessel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nikhil Arora, Franklin Templeton Investments (Middle East) Limited - Senior Research Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. And just one last question from my end is on the G&A expenses. I think there is some really good progress that we saw in this quarter. Is this the expected run rate going forward, about QAR 25 million? Or do you think there was some one-off this quarter that may not repeat from 3Q?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We should expect this, as part of the company's DNA and the CEO's mandate and guidance and effort as a management, continuous improvement and being competitive in the way we deliver our services, and being cost-conscious and try to make sure having cost savings -- we never call it cost reduction -- cost savings in the way we do things to ensure our long-term competitiveness. That's something we'll continue. That's something we will never stop doing. So we should really expect a lot of elements will contribute to that continuous improvement. And again, part of it could be in an absolute initiative that we take in the way we do things, without definitely compromising any sort of availability and the performance of our vessels.

But we take measures in the way we do things. We make it more efficient, more nimble, more agile. As we take more vessels, you have to take into consideration, it give us synergies and provide us ability to utilize our infrastructures that we have built over the years, so we can reap that benefit. So -- and also will help us with that economy of scale. So that continuous improvement and synergies will continue with us for the, at least, coming quarters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from [Omar Jabali].

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is [Ani Gar] from [Decimal Point]. I have one question. We have seen decline in share of joint ventures. So could you please throw on some light on where this decline is coming from, particularly if it is coming from the LNG side or LPG side or shipbuilding engine?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It has 2 factors. One of them is -- actually, there are 3, kind of. First of all, I hope you guys took into consideration that the vessels that we took over in October 2019, when we used to own close to 50%, they used to be reported into that line. So now we took it out of that line and we report it line-by-line. Second of all is that our LPG segment is not doing as great as the first quarter. The first quarter was really truly exceptional. It's still doing good in the second quarter, but not as good as the first one. Third is our shipyard ventures. As you know, the COVID-19 had sort of a negative impact on our activities there. And that's what happened everywhere around the world and even for everything, shipyards anywhere in the world. So it really has contributed to that low activity, not enough absorption of overhead costs.

We hope, as we said, as things open up, and that's what we see at least as of today, things will look -- or at least to catch up some of the -- or cover some of our losses that have happened in these joint venture, for the LNG shipyard ventures starting from, let's say, in the next couple of months because we see some of the demand is coming back. So this has really truly explained the reason for that difference between -- for the joint venture and for that share of profit from joint ventures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One more question. Regarding to the second new vessel, which is expected to come by this year-end, is it fair that we can assume a utilization for that vessel come start-up for 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry. Can you please repeat that question again? I wasn't able to hear very well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The second new vessel is expected to come or expected to delivered by this year-end. So is it fair to assume a utilization for that vessel starting from the 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That goes without saying, that's our aim, that these vessels as they're delivered, they will be serving and generating income for us similar as to the one that we just delivered, which has started to really contribute somewhere in June this year. So yes, we should really -- in a normal case scenario, you should really assume that, yes, it will generate some sort of return for us, yes, starting from 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Ramzi Sidani from HSBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ramzi Sidani, HSBC Funds - HSBC Frontier Markets Fund - Former Portfolio Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I can ask about the dividends from JV we saw in H1, a big increase versus last year. Is this timing difference? Or are the -- the JVs paying a higher dividend? And if yes, which ones? And then if you can comment on the outlook of the LPG vessels for the remainder of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I will take the first question and maybe Fotios can take the second one. Again, each JV will distribute their dividends periodically. So we should really -- as money is being available, they do distribute dividend. Is it going to be more going forward? Not necessarily. But we should really expect different JVs to continue to contribute similar to the historical dividend rate. Now maybe one of the JV, which is our -- we expect from our J5 ventures, we expect them to really distribute a little bit higher dividend going forward. But however, as we said, you should really look at our historical dividend distribution.

Now you have to take into consideration with some of them, if, let's say, they are hedged at 90% and they have 10% or somebody or one of the JV is hedged at, let's say, 75% and 25% unhedged, they will really enjoy some of these lower interest. And that will translate into higher dividend. In addition to the normal or -- payment of debt. As we pay, the debt is less, so the interest rate expense is less. So yes, further, you can say we expect the dividend to be same. If it's not -- and potentially, it would increase for sure. I hope I answered you well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fotios Zeritis,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I will take the LPG question. As we said, the first quarter of 2020, the LPG rates was at healthy level. However, at the second quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic has obviously affect the VLGC rates, has decreased and specifically in mid-June, we reached at a very low level. However, after the June, July now, for example, Clarksons assessed the VLGC spot rates at approximately $20,000 per day. So we have seen a huge improvement from the mid of June. Due to COVID-19, actually, it's expected to cause some kind of volatility short term in the next few months. But in very long-term picture, I believe it's favorable. And because there is no actually -- there is limited new LNG -- no, sorry, limited new vessel capacity that's coming to the market, and the LPG trade growth will continue to grow. So to summarize, short term, we see kind of volatility. But the big picture is the LPG growth will continue, and we will see healthy levels again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) As we have no further questions, I will now hand you back to the management team.

Ahmed Hazem Maher, EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., Research Division - VP of Industrials, Materials and Small and Mid-cap

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thank you for that. Fotios and Mr. Hani, would you like to give some any concluding remarks for the call for today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hani Abuaker, Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) - CFO

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just would like to thank all of you for taking again the time to participate in today's conference call. I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to Nakilat employees. A time like this, we reinforce that our employees is the most important asset. And all your questions, we will try to really take it into consideration and be ready to answer it, even if you have to call us one-on-one any time. Fotios is available and myself as well. And we just would like to wish you to stay safe and healthy and hopefully that this will be over, and we're going to see you very soon. Thank you.

Fotios Zeritis,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you so much for your participation during this challenging time. And you should be sure that all your questions will be received from us and we'll continue to communicate the capital market's feedback to the Nakilat management. Stay safe, and thank you so much.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. You may now disconnect your lines.