Edited Transcript of QADA earnings conference call or presentation 18-Mar-20 9:00pm GMT

Q4 2020 QAD Inc Earnings Call

SANTA BARBARA Apr 5, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of QAD Inc earnings conference call or presentation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 9:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Anton Chilton

QAD Inc. - CEO & Director

* Daniel Lender

QAD Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary

* Kara L. Bellamy

QAD Inc. - CAO, Corporate Controller & Senior VP

* Pamela M. Lopker

QAD Inc. - Founder, President & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Bhavanmit Singh Suri

William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications

* Brad Robert Reback

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst

* Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk

Sidoti & Company, LLC - Analyst

* Kevin D. Liu

K. Liu & Company LLC - Founder & CEO

* Zachary Cummins

B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the QAD Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Kara Bellamy, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kara L. Bellamy, QAD Inc. - CAO, Corporate Controller & Senior VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Before we begin, I'd like to ensure that everybody understands that our discussion may contain forward-looking statements that are based on certain expectations and analyses.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. QAD undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. For a complete description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to QAD's 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please also note that during this call, we will be discussing non-GAAP pretax income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in today's press release, which is posted on the company's website.

Now I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Anton Chilton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss QAD's fiscal '20 fourth quarter and full year results.

Joining me on the call are Pam Lopker, our President; and Daniel Lender, Chief Financial Officer.

We enjoyed a strong finish to the year in terms of cloud sales, with bookings growing by 71% over the prior year. Our cloud subscription margins also grew to 64% for the year, continuing our incremental improvement in this area.

We maintained a positive margin in professional services, and these factors combined together to help us achieve positive results in the quarter. We met guidance for total revenue, but came in just under our subscription revenue as a result of a majority of our deals closing late in the quarter. Our competitive position drove continued momentum in our cloud business. We closed a record number of deals in the year with a healthy balance across new business to QAD as well as the conversion of on-premise customers.

With a solid close to fiscal '20, we see our investments in sales and marketing continue to pay off. Notwithstanding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our business remains in good shape and well positioned to achieve our long-term strategic targets.

I'll now turn it over to Daniel to discuss the financial results and provide some details around our long-range plan and the associated targets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Lender, QAD Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you, Anton. We ended fiscal 2020 beating pretax income meeting total revenue guidance and we're slightly below subscription guidance due to the timing of closing deals in the quarter. Although the deals came later than planned, we did hit a record number, closing 35 new cloud deals in the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, subscription margin again grew to an all-time high of 67%, helping us achieve our year-over-year improvement to subscription margins. There was no meaningful currency impact to the bottom line for the fiscal '20 fourth quarter compared with last year's fourth quarter and the fiscal '20 third quarter.

Fourth quarter total revenue was $78.6 million compared with $82.7 million for last year's fourth quarter, primarily resulting from anticipated declines in our professional services and maintenance businesses as well as in license sales. Subscription revenue grew 19% and accounted for 36% of our business for the total fiscal 2020 fourth quarter.

I'd now like to provide some annual cloud metrics to help you better understand our business, some of which we have provided in the past and some are new. Annual bookings growth was 71% for fiscal 2020. New cloud deals for fiscal '20 were 99, split roughly half between conversions and new customers.

New cloud deals for the fourth quarter were 35, including 17 conversions and 18 new customers. Subscription billings for the fiscal year grew by 23%, with a 3-year CAGR of 29%.

Annual subscription revenue achieved the run rate of $120.5 million. Net dollar revenue -- sorry, net dollar retention rate, which we calculate by comparing the revenue of each customer from a year ago to revenue of the same customers in the current year was 108% for fiscal '20.

Retention rate continues to be in excess of 90%. Subscription backlog grew 31% to $150.4 million as of January 31, 2020. Maintenance and other revenues totaled $28.7 million compared with $30.5 million last year, with the decline relating mainly to cloud conversions and our historical attrition rate.

Professional services revenue was $15.9 million compared with $19.1 million for last year's fourth quarter. Services margins were 2%, up from negative 1% last year, but down from 6% for the fiscal '20 third quarter, mainly as a result of lower-than-anticipated revenue from Asia Pacific.

We achieved our goal of reaching breakeven services margin for the full year. License revenue for the fiscal '20 fourth quarter was $5.3 million compared with $9.1 million last year.

In fiscal '20 period, there were 2 license deals greater than $300,000 versus 7 in the prior year. Our total revenue by vertical, for the fourth quarter was high-tech and industrial 36%, automotive 34%, consumer products and food and beverage 15% and life sciences and other 15%.

By geography, total revenue was North America 49%, EMEA 31%, Asia Pacific 14% and Latin America 6%. Gross margin for the fourth quarter improved to 58% from 55% last year, principally driven by improvement in subscription margin.

Sales and marketing expenses was $21.3 million or 27% of total revenue versus $20.3 million or 25% of total revenue for last year's fourth quarter. The increase was due to higher personnel and severance costs versus last year.

R&D expense amounted to $13.2 million for the fiscal '20 fourth quarter compared with $13.3 million a year ago.

As a percentage of total revenue, R&D expense was 17% this year and 16% last year. G&A expense was $10.4 million or 14% of total revenue versus $8.4 million or 10% of total revenue for last year's fourth quarter. The increase mainly resulted from the movement of certain personnel into G&A from other areas and higher stock compensation expense.

Supplementation expense totaled $3 million for fiscal '20 fourth quarter and $2.5 million last year. This brings GAAP pretax income to $764,000 compared with $3.2 million for last year's fourth quarter. Our non-GAAP pretax income was $3.8 million versus $6 million last year.

We finished the year with approximately $137 million in cash and equivalents, compared with approximately $139 million at the end of fiscal '19.

Cash flow from operations for fiscal 2020 was $16.8 million compared with $19 million for fiscal 2019. Our accounts receivable was $81 million at January 31 versus $81.6 million a year ago. And our day sales outstanding, using the camp-up method was 45 days for the fiscal '20 fourth quarter compared with 48 days for the same period last year.

Our short-term deferred revenue balance at January 31 was $118.4 million versus $115.3 million a year ago, including $45.7 million of deferred subscription versus $34 million, $69.6 million of deferred maintenance versus $77 million, $2.7 million of deferred professional fees versus $2.1 million and $400,000 of deferred license and other versus $2.2 million.

As a reminder, our maintenance contracts are billed annually, while subscription contracts can be billed either annually or quarterly.

Given the current level of uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its economic and social implications to our customers and our business, we're not providing yearly guidance at this time. For our quarterly guidance, given the travel and other restrictions currently in place in most countries, our professional services and our license revenues could vary significantly.

As a result, for the quarter, we're not providing our normal guidance, and we'll only provide guidance for recurring revenue, which consists of subscription revenue and maintenance revenue. We estimate recurring revenue will account for over 75% of our total revenues. For fiscal 2021 first quarter, QAD expects subscription revenue of $31 million and maintenance revenue of $27 million.

In addition to the subscription metrics that we're providing, we're also including our long-term aspirational model in our corporate presentation that is available on our website. We develop the long-term model as part of 5-year strategic plan, and while the timing is shifting as a result of the current turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the underlying assumptions and our market positioning remain the same. Our long-term model accounts for 25% to 30% growth to subscription revenues, an improvement of our subscription margin from 64% to between 69% and 70%, an improvement of overall gross margin from 55% to between 60% and 61%; and efficiency gains in sales and marketing from 26% of revenues to between 22% and 24%; R&D from 18% of revenues to between 14% and 15%; and G&A from 13% of revenues to between 8% and 9%, which would result in operating income between 12% and 17%. We assume a long-term tax rate of approximately 25%.

And that concludes my remarks, Anton. I'll turn the call back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Daniel. So as discussed earlier, we were very happy with our performance in cloud sales in the year and seeing deals at record levels. I was pleased to see the conversion of customers to the cloud continue in line with our plans, and we're also attracting increasing numbers of new customers to the QAD cloud, and this affirms our competitive strengths.

Our adaptive ERP and low-code, no-code enterprise platform will help keep that competitive momentum going. And indeed, the enterprise platform was a key decision factor in our largest cloud win of the year, and Pam will provide more color on that shortly.

We closed 35 new cloud deals in the fourth quarter and 99 new cloud deals for the year. As we've discussed on prior calls, we do expect that a 50-50 deal mix between conversions and new customers to extend into the foreseeable future.

Improvements in our cloud margins are in line with our expectations and are as a result of our ongoing efforts to drive efficiency through automation and process improvements. As Daniel highlighted, we expect these improvements to continue over the medium term, driving incremental efficiency gains of 1% to 2% per annum.

Looking at the quarter geographically, North America continued to perform well. EMEA had a really solid quarter too, and we feel that business has really turned the corner with our leadership and sales and marketing changes paying dividends there. Asia Pacific and Latin America also grew cloud business over the prior year.

In our Divisions businesses, we also saw cloud momentum continue to build and substantial growth in our subscriptions revenue year-over-year. We also welcomed Corey Roads as our new President of Precision, the QAD Global trade and transportation execution business. Corey comes to QAD with over 25 years in enterprise software and transportation experience. Prior to running at QAD, he led the sales and marketing efforts of E2open. Before E2open, he led Amber Road's North American sales and marketing, tripling the revenue and helping them -- lead them to a successful IPO in 2014.

With the strong finish to the year, demand for professional services projects had started to show signs of a pickup just before the outbreak of COVID-19, but now as you might imagine, with customers and QAD implementing working from home policies, we're already seeing a slowdown in projects and time frames extending beyond original plans.

Speaking of the COVID-19 issues, we are pleased to see the design of our services delivery organization, with a combination of diverse geographical spread and the ability for 100% of our service delivery personnel to work remotely is allowing us to provide uninterrupted service for our cloud customers and to ongoing support for our global customer base. From the outset, we designed our cloud operations to be resilient, given the mission-critical nature of the systems we provide to our customers. In fact, we've fully tested the reliability of our operations in the past after two major incidents. A fire in our office complex in India closed the office for a number of months and the month slides that we have back in Santa Barbara closed our headquarters for a few weeks.

In both cases, services continued uninterrupted. We remain prepared for any eventuality. A few weeks ago, we established a COVID-19 management team that has been coordinating global activities and responses on a daily basis with our short-term priority focus on two areas: the health and well-being of our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate; and continuity in business operations, ensuring we provide ongoing support to our customers and helping them keep their business operations going. At the same time, we continue to aggressively pursue all aspects of our business. In sales and marketing, we're driving opportunities in developing our pipeline in line with our strategic goals.

On the solutions side of the business, the next version of our adaptive ERP is being released this month with exciting developments across the product suite. We're also taking the opportunity to divert some resources from our services organization to accelerate development in automating aspects of our implementation methodology. This will help to shorten project time lines and reduce customer effort.

At this point, we've not seen material effects on our current opportunities, but we do expect some negative impact to services revenues, bookings and license sales in the short term. However, with 75% of our business based on recurring revenue, we feel this provides a good platform of stability going forward. That said, our overall cloud funnel is still strong and stands 20% higher than at the same time last year.

I'll now hand over to Pam for detail on our cloud bookings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pamela M. Lopker, QAD Inc. - Founder, President & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Thanks, Anton. So this is an exciting quarter, and exciting year for cloud. Q4 and all of FY '20 represented extremely strong bookings for QAD cloud. In Q4, we had 35 new cloud customers, representing 18 net new and 17 conversions. This compares with 23 the quarter -- Q4 before. In all of FY '20, we have 99 new cloud customers, representing 50 net new and 49 conversions compared to 67, the previous year. That's amazing how we keep that kind of 50-50. But this quarter and this year, both times, we have 1 more net new than conversion to the cloud. So this was a record quarter and a record year for QAD cloud, both in bookings as well as in number of customers. All regions showed booking growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, with North America leading in revenue and Europe showing exceptional growth.

All verticals contributed the quarter with industrial leading the way, and life Science had an exceptional growth year. QAD Adaptive ERP built on our enterprise platform is being adopted by nearly every net new and upgrade. Today, we have 75 customers active with the adaptive ERP, either in implementation stages are actually live.

QAD Adaptive ERP provides a great incentive to upgrade and move to the cloud. Our biggest cloud win this year was a French headquartered industrial global company, where QAD adapted to ERP and was the driver in selecting QAD cloud over SAP. The company wanted to add Industry 4.0 capabilities, but was having difficulties due to their highly customized on-premise systems and use of mainly -- of many third-party products.

They also recognize that their business IT team of experts for managing mundane task rather than driving their business. QAD identified 20 major existing customizations that could be easily built as an extension in QAD enterprise platform. The company brought 43 people to our headquarters and on only 1 day converted all 20 customizations to the platform as extensions. They all left as true believers.

This cloud deal is replacing on-premise implementations of QAD as well as SAP and Exact.

I also want to mention our life science vertical, which had a spectacular year with 140% increase in bookings year-over-year and 21 new cloud customers. As you might know, most of our life science companies start up -- start with us as very small companies or even zero-revenue companies. And I'm delighted to say that 41% of this year's cloud revenue from life Science was from adding more users and more modules to support their growth. A great example of this is a gene therapy company that first purchased QAD cloud in 2017 for $100,000.

As they grew, they increased purchases every year, since 2017 and in FY '20, purchased $1.3 million of new users and modules to support a greenfield manufacturing site really an amazing success for both our customer, of course, QAD. Back to you, Anton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Pam. Well, looking forward, we feel we're in great shape to drive towards the long-term goals that Daniel outlined. Disruption and change are the new normal for global manufacturers and our next-generation adaptive solutions, ERP and the enterprise platform are exactly what businesses need to support a real-time and rapid response to those changes. We believe we're exceptionally well positioned against our major global competitors, and we'll continue to grow market share as more and more new customers are attracted to the QAD cloud and the trend of conversion continues. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has materially increased risk and uncertainty and will undoubtedly have an effect on our short-term results. However, our long-range plan and the underlying fundamentals on which it's been built remain sound. The time frame of which we achieve them will extend as a result of the current situation.

In summary, prudence is our watchword over the coming months. As I said earlier, we're immediately focused on the priorities of health and well-being of all in addition to supporting our customers through this difficult time. We have short-term cost control measures in place to see us through the next few months, but which may be increased if the current situation becomes protracted. We have a strong balance sheet with good cash position. We remain aggressively focused on driving our cloud business, and we know once the situation passes, we have substantial market opportunity in front of us. Operator, we're ready to take questions from analysts.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Bhavan Suri from William Blair.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bhavanmit Singh Suri, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Lender, QAD Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Bhavan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bhavanmit Singh Suri, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. So I really appreciate the color and the clarity on net dollar retention rate on the metrics front. I think that's really helpful. And obviously, a nice job there on the quarter and the cloud wins. I guess just first start at a high level, as you think about us coming out, none of us know when or how deep this goes. But when you talk to your customers and you talk about the conversations, and this is probably a leading question given the cloud wins, but I'd love to understand, you've had cases where customers said, we're going to go to cloud, then they went on-premise. We've had multiple license wins in sort of cloud, but given the situation now where people are working remotely and the idea of coming at the office to ERP, supply chain, financials, seems ridiculous. I'd love to understand a little long term as you talk about to some of the customers, is the cloud much more palatable coming out of this? And maybe the deals don't happen right now, but as we deal with the current situation, we think about 6, 12 months out, are they starting to get -- they understanding the cloud is a better deployment solution for them? Or is that still early?

I'd love to understand how they're thinking about the strategic nature of the cloud vis-à-vis on-prem, given what's happening today? And how your position in sort of providing a true cloud solution whereas like guys like I said don't, how is that playing out in terms of like a long-term potential opportunity to accelerate the business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I'll take that, Bhavan. So great question. And to exactly your point, we do see this is going to have an impact in the short term because decision cycles are going to be extended, and people are obviously focused on media. But it does absolutely underline the message, I think, in two ways for me. So one is that having your ERP in the cloud gives it some protection. So as a customer, you don't need people in an IT sensor or an office to look after it. And then, as I said in the script, we've deliberately designed our cloud operations and support model in a way that we've got centers of excellence, geographically dispersed around the world.

So that gives us some protection, although, of course, COVID-19 now is in increasingly more countries. But then you couple that geographic disbursements with our ability to have 100% of our people accessing those systems remotely to provide the control. I think there's a second level of resilience there, which is really powerful. And yes, we're increasingly in conversations where even before this, this was becoming important to customers and more and more of the recognized, I think this will just drive that message home even more significantly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bhavanmit Singh Suri, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It makes sense. It's just -- it's good to hear that customers are actually thinking of that. And then a little more tactical. As you guys think about the pipeline today, obviously, it's done well, but you guys are a complex product, heavy lifting, how are customers dealing with the interim right now? Which is, let's deal with the fallout of COVID or corona versus your ability to demo? And then more importantly, implement, give us some color on how that's playing out in conversations with customers and what that might mean for delays? Because obviously, you haven't given us guidance, you've given us some subscription color, sort of help us think through what you're actually hearing on the ground from customers, both in Asia, but also global?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure. Look, we saw the immediate impacts in Asia to start with and particularly China. But now the timing for us is things changed on a global basis pretty quickly at the beginning of last week, with more and more travel restrictions coming in place that was in the U.S., Italy has already gone into lockdown and so on. And we've seen in the last sort of 5 or 6 working days, more and more customers responding likewise. So instituting, working from home policies. Some of them have, let's say, postponed, some of the work they're doing on projects. Many of them are making do, and we do have -- we've reached out to our customers where we're on active projects, making sure that they know we're here for them, we can support them remotely. So we're doing as much work as we can remotely. We're using virtual conferencing facilities and video facilities to keep some of that going. But of course, it is having an effect, and it will slow projects down and it will extend some of the deadlines. It's okay to do some of the work remotely. It's pretty hard to go live on a remote basis, for example, and do all the training that you need to. So I'd say on the services side of the business is seeing the immediate effect of this. On the sales side, we are driving our sales cycles remotely. So using video conferencing to do demos and things like that. We're still driving our sales hard. So far, the immediate opportunities about the pipeline seem to be progressing, but we know that, that could change very, very rapidly if the situation deteriorates or even just continues in the current cycle. And so that's making it very difficult for us to forecast on that side of the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now to the line of Brad Reback from Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brad Robert Reback, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton, I think you guys are in somewhat of a unique position given your international exposure. You have 3 offices, I think, in China. Can you walk us through what's transpired there over the last 3 months? How customer interaction has played through? And where it stands today?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, absolutely. I mean the government were pretty much dictating what steps are being taken. To a certain extent, I guess, the holiday around Chinese New Year meant businesses were slowing down already. But it also meant that some people have already traveled to locations that they couldn't get back from to their home locations. We, of course, like everyone else, instituted a stay-at-home and don't-travel policy. We did then follow the guidelines. Each province had its own recommendations in terms of when offices reopened.

Our major office in Shanghai, if I'm not mistaken, reopened mid-February, and we managed to get about 1/3 of our workforce back in there. Of course, there are extraordinary situations there too. Air conditioners weren't running. Windows were being opened and people were maintaining the recommended 6-feet social distance. So working conditions remained pretty challenging. That said, we remain in regular contact with our customers. Of course, they were experiencing the same issues. Our services projects there pretty much dried up. Now we're getting closer back to -- I wouldn't call it normality, but more normal working practices are coming online on a daily and weekly basis. And so we expect them notwithstanding the risk of a reemergence, if other cases breakout, but we think they're ahead of the rest of the world in terms of being ready to get back to normal business, but it's still going to be slow for a while, and it's still a difficult situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pamela M. Lopker, QAD Inc. - Founder, President & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I think...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brad Robert Reback, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're not trying to put words in your mouth, but from your sense, thus far, it probably looks like a 4- to 8-week restart after we began to get an all-clear out there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We'd hope that it would be something like that. I mean we're in touch with our staff virtually every day. The management team over there are very keen, obviously, to get back to normal business. And we're all ready to do that. So yes, we remain hopeful that, that kind of time frame seems likely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pamela M. Lopker, QAD Inc. - Founder, President & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I would say that the Chinese government was actually quite accommodating as all of our developers as service people move to their home environment. They allowed us to get outside of the Chinese firewall, and they assist us in doing that. So they were also willing to work with the situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now it's the line of Zach Cummins from B. Riley FBR.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know during the script, you talked about your approach to spending in the near term, especially given the challenging environment. I mean, can you do a little bit more of a deep dive into potential changes if the, I guess, operating environment remains challenging for, I guess, the foreseeable future?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think we remain -- the underlying fundamentals of the business are good, given that we've got 75% of recurring revenue. So that puts us in a good position and strong balance sheet, good cash position. That's all helpful. Our short-term measures -- we're trying to, as I said, prudence is the way we're going, and we're restricting discretionary spend, things like external spend on consulting and training and all those kind of things. We have an amount of variable compensation that gives us some buffer in that process too. Of course, travel is restricted from a health perspective, but that's also going to have an impact on cost containment in the short term. We're also diverting some internal resources where they're off projects or on delayed projects to help us accelerate some of the competitive advantage work that we're doing around our services methodology. If things become protracted, we have a number of different options that we can look at around flexible working scenarios and further restrictions on discretionary spend. We're looking at open positions and delaying those as much as it makes a practical sense. Unless it's an absolutely essential position, we're postponing those hirings. So we would do more of that. So there's a lot of creative thought gone into this. And of course, we did have the experience of navigating pretty successfully through the global financial crisis, and we've got some good experiences there for how we manage costs in a protracted event or scenario where things are really tight.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. That's helpful. And then just a final question around the professional services work. It seems like you've definitely had some projects that have been delayed at this point. I mean is there any potential that you could see some of these projects come back into the fold as things get more towards a -- what we would call a normalized environment here, maybe in the back half of the year? Or how should we be thinking about the professional services business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, absolutely. We've -- to this point, we've not had any projects to my knowledge that have been canceled outright. So some are slowed. Some are postponed with activities stalled. But everybody is expecting those to pick back up and get back to normal. I think the timing of that, it's probably conservative to say, yes, the second half of the year, we'd expect to see activity picking up. In some areas, we could see that go faster. We know some geographies seem to have managed the containment phase of this better than others. And so activity may pick up faster there than other places. And of course, this is all happening quickly, as you know. So we're keeping an eye on a daily basis. But yes, I'd say, certainly, we expect business to be approaching back to normal in the second half of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now to the line of Kevin Liu from K. Liu & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin D. Liu, K. Liu & Company LLC - Founder & CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question, just around kind of the subscription and maintenance guidance for the first quarter here. Obviously, kind of a nice uptick on the SaaS line on a little bit of a drop-off in maintenance. Is that mostly reflective of the conversion activity you saw in Q4? And then one general rev rec-type question. If you are kind of delayed in terms of going live on some of these projects, how does that impact your ability to recognize subscription revenues going through these next few quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure, Kevin. So first of all, regarding the subscription and maintenance lines, the uptick in subscription is mainly related to the strong activity around bookings that we talked about earlier in the call. And the lower maintenance revenue is a reflection of both the significant amount of customers that have converted from on-premises to the cloud. As well as, we normally get some attrition on the maintenance line, and a lot of the contracts actually happen get renewals in Q4. And as a result of those -- as a result of that, if you're going to see any drop in maintenance revenue will typically happen between Q4 and Q1. Relating to the revenue recognition, we wouldn't necessarily expect delays in those projects to cause a revenue recognition issue as revenue starts to get recognized, typically around the time of when the customer gains connectivity to their system and they started using, which in a lot of cases, actually happens early on in the implementation because they're already utilizing a number of those systems. What will have, obviously, an impact on is relating to the timing in terms of when they would start adding additional users or additional modules and so forth, so the add-on business will certainly be impacted from a timing standpoint.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin D. Liu, K. Liu & Company LLC - Founder & CEO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. That's helpful. And then I appreciate you guys putting out the longer-term targets here. When I look at your subscription gross margin targets, obviously, you came out of Q4, very strong. And if you guys are able to improve that by about 100 to 200 basis points annually. It seems like you should be in that range fairly early on in the plan. So could you speak a little bit to kind of the timing of some additional investments that might need to go into the cost line for there or whether or not there's just a fair amount of conservatism built in and you can actually do much better than what you're targeting?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Lender, QAD Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So with regards to margins, yes, Q4 was a very good margin number on its own. However, we -- when we look at margins, we really tend to look at these on a 12-month basis. So for the year, we did achieve about a 1% improvement over prior year. And as you pointed out, we've been talking about that 1% to 2% per year improvement. So we believe we should continue to be able to achieve that 1% to 2% improvement per year. With regards to how fast can we get to our targets, I mean, obviously, we're going to do everything we can to make that as quickly as possible. But I wouldn't -- I'm not expecting at this moment the rate of improvement to have a significant acceleration to what we've done in the past.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin D. Liu, K. Liu & Company LLC - Founder & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then just final question. As you kind of look across the 26 different sub-verticals you're in today, a lot of them from the surface seem like they should bounce back fairly quickly, once things get back to normal. I'm curious, as you guys kind of do your deep dive, whether there are any particular areas that you think are going to be challenged and wouldn't be able to recover once we get this behind us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I don't think so. Luckily, we don't have a lot of business in the travel hospitality industry, although some of our customers would supply to that. But I think for the main -- if you look at our big segments of auto, there was a general slowdown order anyway, but we saw some bright spots in there in terms of electric vehicle manufacturers and new organizations coming in around software and connected vehicles and so on. So we'd expect that to pick back up. We may have some customers in industrial and so on and others that are affected by a short-term supply chain disruption. But again, I don't think we see that any of our segments that we serve are in long-term trouble, so to speak. And we see this more of a blip how long and extended it is, of course, depends on how quickly countries can get to grips with the containment. But yes, we're not worried about one specific or more verticals at the moment in terms of the long term.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our final question today comes from Ishfaque Faruk from Sidoti & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of questions from me. Based on the -- some of the commentary you guys laid out seems pretty obvious that there's going to be a tapering off of professional services revenue at least in the first half, do you have a sense for like which geographies will get like particularly see lesser professional services implementations and so forth in the first half?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think if you have asked that question a month ago, we'd have said, obviously, China. I think with how governments and now companies are reacting to the current situation. Many companies last week instituted working from home policies and travel bans. Many more are doing that on a daily basis. So we're really seeing that spread fairly evenly across all of the territories that we serve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ishfaque Ahmed Faruk, Sidoti & Company, LLC - Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And Daniel, maybe a little bit more on the long-term model, that was obviously very helpful. And in terms of the long-term subscription gross margin numbers, you still said on the call that you still expect 1% to 2% gross margin expansion. Do you still feel the same way for fiscal '20? Or do you think that might be a little haywire considering the current situation that's going on?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Lender, QAD Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No. So it's actually -- it would actually be our fiscal '21. But yes, sure. But yes, I think we are -- we continue to target that improvement for this year. I think we have entered the year with a strong footing in terms of the number of deals that we closed throughout the year. So I think from that perspective, I think we're in reasonably good shape. And obviously, any further investments that go into our data centers and operations, et cetera, we'll need to time those carefully. As the year progresses to ensure that we can maintain that sort of improvement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anton Chilton, QAD Inc. - CEO & Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you, everybody. Thanks for your questions and for listening in, and we look forward to announcing our first quarter results in the near future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pamela M. Lopker, QAD Inc. - Founder, President & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using AT&T event conferencing services. You may now disconnect.