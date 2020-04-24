Edited Transcript of PUB earnings conference call or presentation 23-Apr-20 4:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 People's Utah Bancorp Earnings Call

AMERICAN FORK Apr 24, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of People's Utah Bancorp earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Len E. Williams

People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director

* Mark K. Olson

People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Andrew Brian Liesch

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* David Pipkin Feaster

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jeffrey Allen Rulis

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

* John Lawrence Rodis

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day and welcome to the People's Utah Bancorp First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Olson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Story continues

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter financial performance. Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer for People's Utah Bancorp.

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement and investor presentation released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release or presentation, please visit our website at www.peoplesutah.com.

Our earnings release and investor presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the company. We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update such statements, except as required by law.

I'll now turn the call over to Len Williams. Len?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, and thank you for joining the call today. Before our prepared remarks, I'd like to acknowledge and thank the healthcare professionals for their tireless and selfless efforts in the front lines to help those infected with the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and with their families impacted by the pandemic. I'd also like to express my gratitude for the bank's leadership team and the many associates who have adjusted their lifestyle dramatically to continue to be there for our clients and the communities we serve.

Included with the 8-K we filed yesterday is not only our first quarter earnings release, but also a presentation that highlights our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the efforts we've made to assist our clients, the business sectors in our loan portfolio that may be the most impacted by the pandemic and the strength of our balance sheet to withstand the potential negative effects that shutting down the economy may have on our clients and us. We will be speaking to both the earnings release and the presentation on this call.

As events began to unfold with the health risks of COVID-19, our immediate concern was the health and welfare of our dedicated associates. We immediately executed on our pandemic response incorporated into our business continuity plan. The response effort has been the largest coordinated project undertaken by the bank. And I'm incredibly proud of how our associates responded to the challenge. We have seen strength and leadership emerge through this unprecedented business twist.

Some key aspects of our readiness response include identifying and isolating high-risk associates, initiating social distancing, eliminating all corporate travel for us and our vendors and dispersing those who already had secure remote access to our systems. We then significantly increased the number of associates who were able to work remotely, which included the procurement of approximately 100 additional desktops, along with accompanying headsets and video equipment. This effort to reduce the density of our operations facility was a significant task, which our information technology department performed admirably. They completed it in just a couple of weeks. This dispersion included departments that we have typically not considered working remotely, including our loan processing department, customer care center and even our central processing group. While we rapidly deployed our back-office support teams, we did so in a safe and secure environment. We continue to ensure appropriate data security and our operations as our operations shifted to new delivery methods.

The other area of focus was our retail and commercial branches. We wanted to ensure that we could provide our clients with essential services, including access to cash, loans and the ability to move money. We instituted a daily review of all cash activities, whether held in the branches or ATMs. We plan to continue to monitor such activities until we're back to normal operation.

On a positive note, we've seen deposits grow to an all-time high during this process. By the middle of March, we determine that for the safety and best interest of our associates, clients and communities, we would close our branch lobbies and transact day-to-day business primarily through our drive-up windows or in the branch by appointment only. These changes to our business were to ensure that we were following government mandates related to social distancing and to protect and support our workforce, many of whom were balancing the demands of the work environment with other issues, such as care, the care of school-aged children who had been sent home.

To ensure that our clients' needs were addressed, relationship managers made phone calls to their clients. In addition, we ask personnel from our branches who are now working remotely to reach out to our customer base to ensure that their needs were being met as well as to assist any client in the use of our mobile or online banking sites for their day-to-day banking activities. While we hope that the business environment becomes easier as the number of COVID-19 cases peak, we are prepared to continue to operate the bank in a safe and sound manner for quite some time.

Now I'd like to discuss our support programs that we're offering to our clients. We immediately instituted a borrower forbearance program to assist our business and consumers during the pandemic. To date, we have offered assistance to approximately 400 commercial borrowers who have requested forbearance of payments of approximately $15.9 million on $340 million of outstanding loan balances. The average monthly payment amount is approximately $7,500 per loan, and the average deferment period has been 5.1 months. The total amount of the payments deferred is $15.9 million. We offered assistance to approximately 80 consumer borrowers who have requested forbearance of payments on approximately $1 million of outstanding loan balances.

And we've also implemented deferment options to mortgage clients we service in accordance with the Fannie Mae guidelines. We are participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. As of yesterday, we have processed approximately 225 applications totaling $65 million, which we expect to have fully funded by early next week.

We also referred any overflow request to a fintech firm to assist those businesses we could not complete their applications or their process. I believe it's important to note that the SBA has processed 14 years' worth of loans in less than 14 days, an incredible accomplishment.

We've also processed approximately 50% of our annual loan growth objective in 14 days. The percentage of our balance sheet that we have assigned to the SBA PPP is greater on a percentage basis than what most of the money center banks have allocated. We plan to participate with additional funds provided to this program by the federal government. There are other steps we're taking, including eliminating service charges on various transactions, the suspension of foreclosures on mortgage loans and other actions that make sense in today's environment.

Next, I'd like to discuss the credit quality of our loan portfolio and our balance sheet position. Over the past 24 months, we have communicated each quarter our efforts to fortify our balance sheet based on the perspective that we were at the end of an economic cycle and wanting to be prepared for an economic downturn. While we certainly did not anticipate that the economic downturn would be the result of a pandemic, we believe that our balance sheet strength provides safety and security to our stakeholders as we work through the negative effects of shutting down the economy to mitigate the health risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our balance sheet is reflected in our adoption of CECL, our applying the full impact of CECL to our regulatory capital ratios at the end of the first quarter, which provides clarity of our regulatory capital position. These are maintenance of primary liquidity through continued deposit growth, secondary liquidity through holding high levels of cash and liquid investment securities and tertiary liquidity through pledging our loans and investment securities with the FHLB. And finally, our focus to reduce loan concentrations in our ADC and commercial real estate portfolios as well as placing limits on specific collateral types.

With 30% of our balance sheet held in cash and securities, an allowance for credit losses of 2.5% and a leverage capital ratio of 12.7%, we are positioned to support our stakeholders through this pandemic. As we evaluate our loan portfolio to assess the size and scope of those business sectors that could potentially be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have identified approximately 19% of our loan portfolio. These business sectors include retail, assisted living or nursing homes, hotels and motels, restaurants, and arts, entertainment and recreation loans. I believe it's important to note that the vast majority of such loans are secured by real estate and that our commercial and industrial exposure is small.

For all ADC, acquisition, development and construction loans, we used the loan-to-cost ratio rather than a loan-to-value ratio and our underwriting of these credits. The loan-to-cost on our acquisition, development and construction loans is 51%. The average LTV on our owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolio is 58% and the average LTV on our investor commercial real estate portfolio is 54%. Of the total loans potentially impacted the 19% of the portfolio, approximately 15% are acquisition, development and construction loans. We have not seen a slowdown in construction activities through the pandemic. Another 36% of the potentially impacted loans are owner-occupied commercial real estate, primarily in the retail space. Another 43% is in investor real estate, again, primarily in retail assisted living and hotel motel.

Lastly, approximately 6% of those loans potentially impacted are in the commercial and industrial loans. The ultimate extent of the impact to our overall portfolio is difficult to predict as it's contingent upon the length of time that individuals are required to shelter in home and the length of time it takes to get businesses fully up and operating.

With the deferment agreements we have entered into with various clients, we anticipate that we'll begin to experience higher nonperforming loans and increased credit losses in the latter half of the year. We are monitoring the portfolio closely to determine if additional allowance for credit losses is required. At this time, however, we believe our allowance for credit losses is adequate and our regulatory capital position is strong.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.14 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 11, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2020. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the first quarter of 2020 was 24.42%.

We announced earlier this month that we discontinued the repurchase of PUB shares until further notice. At this time, we anticipate continuing to pay a quarterly dividend. We will actively monitor our capital adequacy to determine whether to repurchase shares or continue to pay quarterly dividends to shareholders in the future.

Despite all the activities related to the pandemic, we earned net income of $10.8 million, achieved an ROA of 1.8% and an ROE of 13% on 12.5% capital.

I will now turn the call back over to Mark to discuss our financial results and specifics related to our adoption of CECL. Mark?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Len. Our earnings release contains detailed information related to the series of events amongst and between regulatory bodies related to the adoption or delay in the adoption of CECL. The accounting for loan modifications related to the pandemic and the transitory options to take the impact of the adoption of CECL to regulatory capital over a 3- or 5-year period.

In summary, we elected to adopt fully CECL. Second, we elected not to report loan modifications directly related to the pandemic as troubled debt restructurings going forward. And we have taken the full impact of the adoption of the CECL against our regulatory capital as of the end of the quarter.

We believe that we're one of the smallest institutions to adopt CECL. In fact, there have been other banks larger than us that have already announced their first quarter results, and they've announced that they have delayed adoption of this accounting guidance. We believe the steps we have taken to provide -- taken provide transparency regarding our adoption of CECL and the impact of such adoption has on our overall capital position.

Our allowance for credit losses increased $15.3 million or 59% to $41.3 million at the end of the first quarter compared with a year earlier. Allowance for credit losses to total loans increased 62.5% to 2.51% at the end of the quarter compared with 1.55% a year ago.

Shareholders' equity increased $38.8 million or 12.9% to $340 million at March 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Our leverage capital ratio was 12.74% at the end of the quarter compared with 12.7% at March 31, 2019. Our first quarter results include the impact of the adoption of CECL.

Total risk-based capital was 18.6% at the end of the quarter compared with 16.9% at March 31, 2019. Tangible equity plus allowance for credit losses totaled $353 million or 21.5% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020, which provides overall total credit protection for both expected and unexpected credit losses in our loan portfolio.

With respect to CECL, we adopted ASC 326 using the modified retrospective method for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposures. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020, are presented under ASC 326, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP. We adopted ASC 326 using the prospective transition approach for financial assets purchased through an acquisition or business combination. Loans that were previously classified as PCI and accounted for under ASC 310-30 were reclassified as PCD loans in accordance with the new standard. We did not reassess whether PCI loans met the criteria of PCD loans as of the date of adoption.

On January 1, 2020, the amortized cost basis for PCD loans was increased by $1.5 million to reflect the addition of ACL. The remaining noncredit discounts will continue to be accreted into interest income over the remaining life of the portfolio. For non-PCD loans, we increased ACL by $2.6 million using the same methodology used for originated loans with an offset to shareholders' equity, net of applicable taxes. The remaining credit and noncredit discounts for non-PCD loans will continue to be accreted into interest income over the remaining life of the portfolio. The accretable discount on non-PCD loans was $3.1 million at the end of the quarter and provide additional credit protection to our overall loan portfolio. If we add this accretable discount to our ACL, total credit protection for current expected credit losses is $43.6 million or 2.65% of total loans at the end of the quarter.

We increased ACL by $5.4 million or 17% to reflect the change in accounting methodology for CECL. The cumulative, tax-effected impact to total shareholders' equity was $6.7 million or 2%. We used the weighted average remaining maturity or the WARM method adjusted for payments to calculate CECL at the end of the first quarter. The adjusted duration used in the CECL model for the loan portfolio was approximately 1.6 years. The extent that the duration of a loan segment was less than 1 year, for example, our ADC loan portfolio, we increased the duration to at least 1 year. The unadjusted duration of our portfolio is approximately 1.4 years.

We used a 10-year time horizon from 2008 through 2017 as our proxy for a normal economic cycle to evaluate our historical credit loss experience. The average historical loss rate for this 10-year period, given our current loan portfolio mix, was 0.64%. We used peer group information for loan portfolio segments that to the extent we didn't have any historical loss experience or if our loss experience was limited. We applied qualitative factors that provide approximately 1 standard deviation of credit loss experience above the mean for the economic cycle period, which we evaluated by loan segment.

Turning to liquidity. Total deposits grew $171 million or 8.7% to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier as we continue to manage aggressively our overall liquidity position. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $81 million or 12.4% to $737 million at the end of the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, and interest-bearing deposits increased $89.6 million or 6.9% to $1.39 billion at the end of the quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 34.7% as of March 31, 2020, compared with 33.6% a year earlier.

Cash and liquid investment or our liquids investments securities grew $243 million or 50% to $735 million at March 31, 2020, compared with a year earlier. Cash and investment securities were 30% of total assets at the end of the first quarter. Loans held for investment declined $34.4 million or 2% to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier. We've talked about this before, we focused on reducing our loan concentrations in our ADC portfolio as well as our overall commercial real estate concentration. ADC loans to total capital declined from 149% at March 31, 2018, to 82% at March 31, 2020.

Commercial real estate loans to total capital declined from 294% to 203% for the same respective periods. Lowering our loan concentrations and limiting our portfolio for certain collateral types has made it more difficult to generate net loan growth, but we believe it's appropriate given our perspective that we were at the end of a credit cycle.

Non-performing assets decreased to $6.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $8.8 million at the end of the year. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27% at the end of the first quarter compared with 0.37% at the end of last year.

Net income was $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.57 for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.55 for the first quarter of 2020 (sic) [2019].

As Len mentioned, our return on assets was 1.8% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 1.9% for the fourth quarter and 1.95% for the first quarter of 2019. Annualized return on average equity was 13.1% for the first quarter of 2020 compared with 14.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 14.4% for the first quarter of 2020 (sic) 2019 .

Pretax pre-provision income was $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared with $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decline in pretax pre-provision income was primarily a result of lower net interest margins and higher noninterest expense.

For the first quarter, net interest income increased $0.3 million or 1.2% to $27.2 million compared with $26.9 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase is primarily the result of average interest-earning assets increasing $223 million or 10.8% to $2.3 billion for the same comparable period offset by net interest margins narrowing 50 basis points to 4.79% for the same comparable periods. The narrowing net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to near 0, and an increase in the average amount of lower-yielding cash and investment securities held by us stemming from average core deposits increasing $122 million or 10% for the same respective period. The percentage of average loans to average interest-earning assets decreased to 73.4% for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, compared with 81.2% for the same period a year earlier.

Yields on interest-earning assets declined 56 basis points to 5.17% for the first quarter compared with 5.73% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yields on interest-earning assets is primarily the result of average amounts of cash and investment securities held by us increasing $220 million or 57% to $605 million for the same comparable periods. With the yield on cash and securities increasing 4 basis points to 2.25% for the same comparable periods.

In addition, yields on loans declined 32 basis points for the same comparable periods and average loans outstanding increased $3.8 million or 0.23% to $1.68 billion for the same comparable period.

For the first quarter, cost on interest-earning deposits decreased 8 basis points to 0.64% compared with 0.72% for the same period a year ago. For the first quarter, total cost of funds decreased 7 basis points to 0.42% compared with 0.49% for the same period a year ago.

For the first quarter, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and amortization of premiums and discounts on time deposits added 16 basis points of net interest margin.

We expect our net interest income and net interest margins to continue to be adversely impacted in future periods because of the Federal Reserve lowering benchmark rates to near 0.

For the first quarter provision for loan losses was $0.7 million compared with $1.6 million for the same period a year earlier. For the first quarter, we incurred net charge-offs of $0.3 million compared with net charge-offs of $0.9 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in provision for credit losses in the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, is due primarily to a decrease in charge-offs and no loan growth quarter-over-quarter.

For the first quarter, noninterest income was $3.7 million compared with $3.3 million for the same period a year ago. The increase here was primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in mortgage banking income resulting from higher loan volume on refinanced mortgages, which is primarily from a lower interest rate environment for the same comparable periods.

For the first quarter, noninterest expense was $16.2 million compared with $14.9 million for the same period a year earlier. For the first quarter, our efficiency ratio was 52.2% compared with 49.3% for the same period a year ago. The increase in noninterest expense for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020, was primarily the result of higher salaries and associated benefits resulting from higher incentive payments, and higher marketing and advertising costs associated with the rollout of the new brand. These higher amounts were partially offset by lower FDIC premiums due to the application of small bank assessment credits.

For the first quarter, income tax expense was $3.4 million compared with $3.3 million for the same period a year ago. For the first quarter, the effective tax rate was 23.9% compared with 23.8% a year earlier.

I'll turn the call back to Len.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mark. We find ourselves in challenging and uncertain times as we navigate the effects of shutting down the economy to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this crisis, our primary concern has been the safety and security of our associates. I'm very proud of our team and how they've effectively handled the crisis.

Our next priority was the safety and soundness of this bank. We believe that we've built a fortified balance sheet that will withstand the negative effects of the pandemic. And our other concern is our focus on providing relief to our impacted clients. It's our goal to provide as much assistance as we can to our clients to support them through this crisis.

Appreciate you all joining the call today. At this time, I'll turn it back to the moderator to open the lines for questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question today comes from Jeff Rulis of D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len, maybe just to start, I wanted to -- thanks for the detail on the -- you referenced 19% of the portfolio. And then you detailed retail assisted living and so forth. Would those fall in order of magnitude in terms of retail being the largest and then diminishing from there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They would. And even those in that are retail supported. So I'm not -- or excuse me, they're real estate supported, the bulk of them, with some decent equity positions in it. But it's a big unknown out there. We've been concerned about retail's transformation to online. And I think this pandemic may have just sped that up a bit. So that's why we spent the time getting into the portfolio and trying to find out exactly where the issues might be, and we'll see where it takes us. But yes, that information, we continue to dive into it as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Jeff, even before this -- I'm sorry, go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I was just going to ask as a percent of the portfolio, then if I could just -- like retail, if it being your largest, is that 5% of loans? Or what is your largest single exposure there, I mean, just in that category?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The loan size, are you -- is that what you're asking?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. In that classification. So you've got 19% of the portfolio is at risk. Retail makes up of the portfolio of 5%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's 10%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10%, okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's 10%. Yes. If you look at the investor presentation on Page 14, you can see that $160 million is retail-related, $65 million is assisted living and nursing homes, $58 million is hotel motel, $16 million is restaurants and $11.5 million is arts, entertainment and recreation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. Got you. Just a follow-on -- go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The other comment I was going to make is even before the pandemic, we had spent a lot of time putting caps on each area of collateral type that we had. And retail certainly was an area that we had limited the amount of capital we were going to allocate and have actively managed down new business based on the amount of capital we wanted to set aside for each category. So we've been working on that well before the pandemic came out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. Okay. And maybe the -- another question on -- well, CECL related. I guess, I'll start the question by more of a statement of that, I guess, the day 1, Mark and 2.5% of loans reserve is one of the highest I've seen. I guess the question -- follow-on is sort of nitpicking on. I guess, the day 2 or the provision being, I guess, smaller -- I mean you've got a significant day 1 number. But then the day 2, I guess, on a relative standpoint seems lighter, but that -- I mean, it's all encompassing. So question being, if the provision is a real-time view of CECL through the first quarter, maybe explain that level? And what we could expect to see then if we sort of play out as the credit environment that you've assumed stays in line or perhaps even better, what does that provision do ahead?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, it's a great question. And I guess you've got -- I would suggest looking at in context from where we came from, as Len mentioned, we've been preparing for a downturn for 2 years. And with that, we have been setting aside reserves given our concern on how long the economic cycle has been. And so we've been looking at and even pre CECL and setting aside reserves on an incurred loss basis based on our expectation of losses in the portfolio. And so as I mentioned, you look at it, the -- for that 10-year cycle period that we're looking at from a CECL perspective, our annualized loss rate was 0.64%. So not significant. Now obviously, extending that amount based on the duration of the portfolio. So you're taking your 64 basis points plus -- or times 1.6%, that tells you kind of the mean of the loss experience in the portfolio that we have based on the mix that we have today. Anything above that is really related to our estimate of a downturn in the economy. And certainly, we view that as needing additional reserves with respect to that. The reason for lower provisions in the first quarter really were a function of first, just not any charge-offs. And then second, the loan portfolio actually declining rather than increasing quarter-over-quarter. So it's difficult to set aside additional reserves when your portfolio is going down, given kind of where we're at on an economic perspective, where do we think the economy is. Now what's going to happen going forward is, I think, difficult for all of us to really determine. And certainly, as we look at economic data thus far, other than the number of folks who are now filing for unemployment, there hasn't been a lot of metrics to be able to look at and assess what's going to happen in the future. But no, we will continue to monitor each quarter and see where trends are going and determine adequacy on a go-forward basis. But there's not a lot of information given where we stand in the pandemic to know what's going on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeff, along that same line, we knew coming into reporting time how the company has fared on an earnings perspective. And we went through the portfolio and saying, these earnings are pretty high. There's -- if there's an opportunity, if we think we're light, now is the time we ought to take that and fund it, and we just couldn't justify putting any more in at this point. We'll continue to watch it going forward. As you said, it's one of the higher. But our concern going forward is while we identified 19% of the portfolio, the longer this lasts, the more real estate will be impacted. The more real estate is impacted, the more will be impacted. So we're watching it closely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And maybe one last topic is on the expense side. I wanted to kind of catch-up with a lot of moving pieces with the macro climate, but your own sort of investments that the brand -- rebranding efforts. Are you trying to get a timing of -- so there's internal, right, expenses and then maybe external forces on working remotely? The expense run rate this quarter, how do you see that sort of playing out through the year that involves a lot of things, but do we curb a lot of the brand rebranding costs and other investments just to kind of walk us through there, if you could?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We've already done that, actually. The first cut is in the marketing area. We've taken a pretty significant haircut to our budget. We are trying to help our -- as many employees as we can through this process, we've committed to continue to pay people for 60 days from when this started, and then we've got to reevaluate the business model and what's happening out there as well. There are -- we're watching expenses very closely. However, this quarter, we did have some significant equipment purchases, most of it is small equipment. So I'm not sure what the time line for depreciation on those will be, I think it will be pretty short. So yes, it's going to be a hard one to predict because we have had expenses with people moving off-site. We have -- we're hoping we cover that with the marketing saves and some of the others. But we recognize we've got some expense opportunities to focus on here to work down, but we don't have a number for you at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeff, the other comment I would make is -- and your question is a really good one. The other area that we are working on is kind of the technology purchases and implementations. We've gone through all the projects that we had budgeted for the year. And to the extent that we can find a way to delay and defer, we're doing that. And where we need to be kind of getting ahead of the curve from a technology perspective, we're going to spend and we're still invest in those monies, but we're really looking at cost savings there as well. So we're looking at every dollar that we can to kind of reduce our expenses given the reduction in revenues.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So just to frame that up, I mean, $16.2 million in noninterest expense this quarter, you want to try to hold the line given the moving pieces or at least curb additional growth, broadly speaking, how would you couch that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd probably couch it. And Mark, you can speak to this quarter. But I don't think you'll see a ton of change until quarter 3 and 4 because we're well into this one, and there's some extraordinary first 2 quarter expenses.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, I wouldn't -- we're going to try to maintain that level and reduce where we can, for sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your question today comes from Andrew Liesch of Piper Sandler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Brian Liesch, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How are you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. Andrew, how are you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Brian Liesch, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good. I just want to focus on the margin here, just like the building securities portfolio and the increase in the yield there. Just kind of curious what you guys were adding during the quarter to support the increase in the yield?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Well -- and let me just say first that given kind of what was going on in the repo market, in the fourth quarter, we held onto a lot of cash and want to kind of get through those issues and make sure there was no issues for us. And then in the first quarter, we purchased about $275 million of investment securities. Pretty much all in mortgage-backed securities. We wanted to have -- buy amortizing securities. So we get the cash back as quick as we can, so we can redeploy it into loans as our loan portfolio grew. We're looking at kind of across the band, we bought 15-, 20- and 30-year mortgages. We bought jumbos and conventionals. I mean, anywhere that made sense and we could buy it at a good price, we were doing it. You can see kind of the improvement it gave to the overall yield on the investment securities portfolio. We're actively looking at that. I mean, obviously, with rates continuing to go down, there's potential for higher prepayments. And so we're trying to make sure that we're staying as short as we can.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Brian Liesch, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. What's your appetite for more mortgage-backed securities purchases given the environment right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boy, it's -- we'll probably buy as much as -- as little as we can, but you look at it, if you're buying short duration or shorter duration, 15- and 20-year securities, I mean, we look at it right now and given the portfolio size of our investment securities portfolio, we're probably going to get $120 million coming back to us with just this year loan. So we are going to need to reinvest those funds to the extent that the loan portfolio doesn't grow. And so we'll do that, and we'll probably end up with yields north of 2%, but probably not more than that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew, this is going to be an interesting quarter with that anyways with these PPP loans coming on and being funded, we'll utilize cash for that. But if all things work well, that will be out in less than two quarters. We'll see how that works. So we've held a little excess there. And then we also, going into April, we've had our largest loan backlog or pipeline since I've been here, which has been a couple of years. Whether or not that translates into deals now with the economy shifting, we don't know yet. So we'll know a lot more at the end of this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Brian Liesch, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. So I don't know, you kind of alluded to it in your prepared comments that margin trend being downwards given the Fed rate cuts. But what opportunities are you seeing on the funding side to offset some of that hit as well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, as you know, if you look at the numbers, our overall cost of funding is a little north of 40 basis points. It's hard to get much more squeezed out of it. Having said that, we monitor every week kind of what the market is doing. And we've taken some pretty big cuts in rates as we look at it each week. But we're getting close to the bottom, quite honestly. I think if you go back and look, I think our bottom was like 30 basis points over the last several years. So there's a little bit there, but not a ton.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrew Brian Liesch, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You've covered all my other questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Andrew.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from David Feaster of Raymond James.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Pipkin Feaster, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I appreciate the commentary on the size of the pipeline heading into April. That's terrific. Just curious, what's the composition of that? And I guess, what are you hearing from clients? What's the pulse of the market? And ultimately, I mean, how do you think about loan growth here, exclusive of the PPP program? I mean, do you think that you could see net growth near-term given the size of the pipe? Or maybe some continued compression to shrinkage?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's hard to give much guidance on it. We have been holding and slightly up of late, but it's relatively immaterial. With a 1 -- what do we have a 1.4-year duration of a full portfolio, things are spinning pretty quickly. We would -- I'm encouraged by the pipeline, but I'm discouraged by the potential future. So I don't know how much trade-off and really what to predict with the economy. We'll stay in business, we'll stay helping our clients best we can, and we've got a fortified balance sheet to endure and provide returns through this thing, but I think it's hard to predict.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Pipkin Feaster, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And just so it sounds like it that -- what's that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, David, I was just going to say, one of the positive areas we've certainly seen is on the construction side. I mean, much of the construction and Utah has had a lot of construction demand continues to -- they're continuing to work on projects, et cetera. So hopefully, there's some opportunity there, but we'll see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Pipkin Feaster, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So just taking the commentary to kept maybe flattish loan growth combined with the commentary before on the provision expense. I mean, it sounds like if we are expecting not much balance sheet growth combined with maybe some deteriorating economic factors that go into the CECL model, they're probably not much in the way of reserve build that you're expecting in the second and third quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I wish I could say what that's going to look like. But we believe we're adequate right now, but it's hard to know, given that the number of people that are unemployed and how quickly does -- do states reopen and business get back to business. So we're going to monitor it closely. But yes, you're right. I mean, I don't think we're going to see significant loan growth. And with that, there's -- and it's only going to be replenishment of charge-offs, quite honestly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In a normal -- if things were normal, I would say to expect a little bit of loan growth, and you'd see the reserves go up a little. Based on where we are today, I totally agree with Mark's comments, we feel we're well covered now. We're well covered for what we feel may happen, but there's a big unknown out there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Pipkin Feaster, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That makes sense. And then just last one for me. Just on the PPP program. You've got $65 million. But just kind of how are applications coming today? And, I guess, expectations going forward, what kind of fee income could be generated? And just what's the relationship with the fintech firm? Are you -- they just processing these? Or are you referring the loan to them?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We're basically referring them to them. With us, we've dedicated an amount of the balance sheet to do that. We have the cash. So there's no sense for us borrowing through the Fed window to do that. We've got capacity to manage what we've said we could take on. But outside of that, I think it becomes a big client service issue that we just don't have the resources. So we have sent probably 3x the applications through this fintech, and they own them. There's a small little referral fee that really amounts to nothing. You won't even see it. But it's a tough process. The banks have been asked to distribute a lot of money over a short period of time with limited instructions. And we've -- as I mentioned earlier, after our employees, our top priority is keeping this bank safe. And we know what we can handle. Beyond that, I think it jeopardizes relationships even more than it would be if we couldn't do it upfront. So we're trying to take care of our clients the best we can. And through us, depends on what happens with the second round. Everything we have in has been processed and through us. So we're just waiting for the SBA to open up again and then we'll process through their ETRAMS process and see what happens. At this point, it's almost going to look like a lottery. And then on the other hand, we've had several process, but my understanding is this fintech Kabbages who we've used. They were the only one to come to the table initially. And with that, I think they've had about 2,000 or 1,700 applications of ours x that by 70 because my understanding when we went on, there were 70 other banks already in the queue. So there's -- the percentage they're able to process, we're going to have to deal with some of that, too.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Pipkin Feaster, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just last quick one for me. You've talked about deferral requests on about 20% of your book as of March 30. How has that trended thus far in the second quarter? And are there any industry concentrations or anything interesting that you've noticed in those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's been interesting because our Chief Credit Officer anticipating this put a program together and a plan where we've actually got a worksheet on what was cash flow before, what's causing the need to expand, when do you anticipate being out. And then we're not going to increase payments, we will extend duration of these deals for a few months. So it is really a deferment. And a lot of companies that said, we're just not sure, but here's where we are cash flow works. So we made the decision based on a little bit of knowledge of the clients versus this isn't going to be able to pay now. It will never be able to pay. Those would have been different decisions that we had to work through another way. So they're good clients. We feel good about what we've done, and we know them. I'd say the same thing for most of the PPP loans with us. If something happens with the program, some of these ends up in loans, we're going to be okay with that because they're good clients.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question today comes from John Rodis of Janney.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hope you guys are doing well?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very good. Crazy times.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It really is. It really is. The neat thing, though, is we're seeing some special things happen. We're seeing some superstars emerge out of this. We're seeing leaders lead. We're seeing solutions, creative solutions that are coming up. So I just continue to try to look at the good that's coming out of this and the growth we've all had, like many of us being through the hyperinflation in the late '70s and early '80s and interest rates where they were and we survived that. And then the fall of the market in '87, we figured our way through that, the tech buzz, 9/11, the Great Recession. This one is totally different and new, and we're seeing totally different new creative ways to work through it that I think will help, frankly, help business and the industry grow, but it is painful for now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You learn a lot about people in bad times so.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just Mark, on the PPP loans, what's the average fee on that? Is it around probably 3%, give or take?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's about right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe a little bit more than that, to be honest with you, because we limit it to where we're not taking the 1%, we're keeping them under $2 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then as far -- just back to your comment on the securities portfolio. So it sounds like you probably keep it around this elevated level for the foreseeable future? Is that the right takeaway?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's right. Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then just on the margin, directionally, you said down, and I know you don't give formal guidance. But if I go back a few years to win rates were basically 0, and you guys were a smaller company back then, but the margin was sort of 4.50-ish. Is that sort of the right way to think about it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think the only difference there would be that at that time, I don't think we had as much in cash and securities. So that has a negative effect. I mean we have a large amount of -- 30% of the balance sheet in lower-yielding products. So that is going to have a negative effect as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So then in theory, could be below the 3.50% level or 4.50%, I'm sorry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you say what the margin was for the month of March?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I can. I don't actually have it in front of me. I don't know.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's okay. Okay. Len, maybe it's too early for this, but as far as you guys are in a pretty good position. You've built the reserve. What -- and I know there's a lot of uncertainty, but M&A opportunities that could emerge from this situation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, that's a great question and great point. I think over the past couple of years as we've been trying to prepare and shift and manage the balance sheet a little bit. It has always been top of mind. It continues to be top of mind. I don't know what the answer is. I don't know what shakeout will come. We do keep in contact with some of the potential opportunities throughout our region, and we are in position to support that. So I would hope we would be able to help somebody out and frankly, help our team and bank grow. It's on our mind, but I don't think it's on a whole lot of seller's mind right now is how do we get through this PPP and survive through the quarter. And then maybe those discussions will pick up a little bit more.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Lawrence Rodis, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Banks and Thrifts [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I hear you. Okay. Thank you guys. Be safe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is a follow-up from Jeff Rulis of D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, just a couple quick housekeeping items. Mark, the FDIC premium expected to return and that would be about -- what is that about $90,000 a quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think it's a little higher than that. Just look at the -- go back to the first quarter, whatever that amount is that, that will be what we'll be running at. But yes, we're done with the assessment. So it'll be fully expensed going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then on the margin, what was the accretion impact this quarter and last? So you got 10 basis points increase reported. Was there any sort of accretion? What were the levels of benefit?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was 16 basis points this quarter. And we've got a combination of 2 things. It's just the normal amortization of that accretable discounts that we'll have each quarter. But then to the extent that we have a loan payoff that we had credit discount on that full amount comes in to income when the loan pays off. And in the first quarter, we did have a loan that paid off that had a pretty good amount of discount on it. So that comes into income when the loan goes away.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Allen Rulis, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What was the total benefit in the fourth quarter versus the 16 basis points this quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark K. Olson, People's Utah Bancorp - Executive VP & CFO [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't have that in front of me. I think it was around 12 basis points, but I don't know for sure.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As there are no further questions, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Len Williams for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Len E. Williams, People's Utah Bancorp - President, CEO & Director [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you very much, and thank you all for joining us. We know this has been an -- we're in an interesting time. It would be a lot more fun to celebrate the success of the quarter, but that's old news now and onward to Q2 here as we try to negotiate through some new times. So thank you for joining us. I'd love to also thank the employees, the associates who joined on the call. We miss you guys here. Stay safe, and we'll talk again soon. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.