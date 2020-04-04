Edited Transcript of PTG.V earnings conference call or presentation 31-Mar-20 12:30pm GMT

Q4 2019 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc Earnings Call

TORONTO Apr 4, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Pivot Technology Solutions Inc earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 12:30:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Corporate Participants

* David A. Toews

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - CFO

* Kevin A. Shank

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Keith Schaefer;Investing Whisperer

* Robert Goff

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pivot Technology Solutions Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Your hosts today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Toews, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'm required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Pivot and all of its representatives on this call.

All statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information and material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information are contained in Pivot's filings with the Canadian provincial securities regulators.

During today's call, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll begin with some high-level comments, then Dave will provide a detailed financial update, and I will conclude with some thoughts about our strategies and outlook.

I feel that it's important to open today's call with a comment about COVID-19. The coronavirus is impacting the world in so many ways. Obviously, safety remains the top priority, and our concern is for our associates, our customers and our partners. Pivot has positioned our company to work remotely with 93% of our employees having technology and connectivity to work from home and the other 7% providing essential operations from one of our company-provided centers.

The business is naturally geographically spread, which helps combat the virus as well. We remain fully open for business. However, the virus is causing certain industries to see a disruption in their business, where other companies and customers are seeing a demand increase and the need for their products and services are growing. We've taken several steps to help our associates be safe, and at the same time, are helping our customers manage through their specific challenges. Our hope and wish is that all people are safe and that we beat the pandemic as safely and as quickly as possible.

Now I'll highlight our performance for Q4 and for the full year 2019. In addition, I'll discuss where the business stands year-to-date. 2019 was a transformational year for Pivot. We successfully managed through the volume changes with our 2 major customers, returning to overall revenue growth in Q4 2019. The increase in revenue was achieved by driving sizable revenue growth of 6% from our non-major customers.

In addition, during the quarter, we successfully sold our Smart Edge assets to Intel for $27 million, generating significant cash for the business and strengthening our balance sheet. In conjunction with this sale, we entered into an agreement with Intel designating Pivot as a nonexclusive preferred system integrator and channel partner for Smart Edge-based solutions. As a result, Pivot retains the ability to sell, deploy and manage Smart Edge solutions going forward.

Looking at the entire year, Pivot continued to grow stronger as gross profit dollars grew, gross margin percent grew, expenses declined and overall adjusted EBITDA was significantly higher. Adjusted debt was $56.1 million at the end of December 31, 2019, down from $77.7 million at December 31, 2018. This represents a 28% reduction year-over-year in this important metric.

Our financial leverage metrics also showed significant improvement. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA improved from 5x in 2018 to just 2.1x in 2019. And net interest coverage increased from 2.5x in 2018 to 4.4x in 2019.

During Q4, in terms of expanding our portfolio, Pivot launched its Intelligent Edge suite of offerings. Pivot's Intelligent Edge includes Smart Edge, Network Function Virtualization, software-defined capabilities and solutions leveraging private LTE. We continue to work with Intel as a key partner on our overall edge strategy to drive the sale, deployment and management of edge solutions. The partnership keeps Pivot focused on the vast opportunities at the edge as we focus on our goal of becoming the #1 edge service provider in North America.

As mentioned, fourth quarter results returned top line -- to top line revenue growth, which combined with our cost management initiatives and the IFRS changes, resulted in a 56.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $7.5 million for the quarter. The increase in adjusted EBITDA highlights the improved performance of our business. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 in the Q4, which includes the benefit of the Smart Edge sale. For the full year, gross profit dollars improved, and our 2019 gross profit margin increased to 13.5% compared to 11.9% in 2018.

The transformation plan that we initiated last year has prepared Pivot to be more effective and efficient in executing our business plan. Our financial results are showing the expected benefits from a reduced cost base and the execution of selling wider and deeper into our installed account, especially our non-major installed account. Our strategy continues to focus on building on the core products business we have while enhancing our product portfolio with additional solutions and services capabilities. We continue to invest in areas of our business where we see the opportunity for growth, such as managed services, software-defined technologies, edge solutions and targeted acquisition.

As I mentioned earlier, I wanted to share some additional thoughts on the COVID-19 situation. We are in constant communication with our employees, our customers, our OEM partners and our distributors, to ensure that we have our finger on the pulse of what is happening in the world relative to coronavirus. We are managing through the opportunities and challenges in the environment as the pandemic evolves. As mentioned, many companies and industries are seeing a disruption in business, and others are seeing an increase in demand. Pivot itself has seen minimal impact to date. However, there is uncertainty around the world, the virus' duration and the potential impact on future business conditions. Management is closely monitoring how COVID-19 may affect Pivot's operations and is taking measures and precautions to protect its employees and our business.

I'll now turn the call over to Dave for a financial update.

David A. Toews, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Fourth quarter results continue to show signs of the progress we've been making with our commercial transformation. The sale of Smart Edge generated a cash infusion, which strengthened the company's balance sheet and removed the costs associated with that business. As part of the company's integration initiative, we combined certain U.S. wholly owned subsidiaries and related business units through a merger and also standardized the systems and tools across the entire business. This allows us to centralize several functional areas, which we expect will generate future cost savings while improving controls and creating efficiencies.

Fourth quarter revenue was $307.2 million compared to $301.6 million in the comparative period. The increase is mainly attributable to increased product sales driven by growth in revenue from non-major customers. Pivot Provided Services was $20.1 million in the fourth quarter, down $5 million from Q4 2018. This decline was primarily due to certain workforce services contracts winding down in 2018 as well as a large nonrecurring deployment project being included in 2018, partially offset by a new deployment projects, which began in 2019. Third-party services of $19 million for the fourth quarter increased by $2.4 million compared to the prior year. This increase is primarily driven by the timing of certain contracts and renewals.

Traditionally, Pivot has reported on 2 major customers that have, at some point, represented over 10% of revenue. These major customers represented $52.4 million or 17% of total revenue for Q4 2019 compared to $60.7 million or 20.1% of total revenue for Q4 2018. While major customers generate high revenue, gross profit margin is usually lower for these customers.

While we continue to look for opportunities to grow our share with our major customers, we are planning the business assuming continued reduced volumes in this area. Our strategy is not dependent on our major customers.

Gross profit of $42.9 million for Q4 2019 increased approximately 1% compared to last year. The gross margin percentage was essentially unchanged in Q4 year-over-year. For the full year, gross profit margins increased from 11.9% in 2018 to 13.5% in 2019. This improvement in gross margin is mainly driven by the change in customer mix and cost reduction efforts. The company continues to focus on increasing service revenues, which generally have better gross profit margins and product sales.

Fourth quarter SG&A was $35.4 million, a decrease of 6.1% or $2.3 million compared to the same period in the prior year. $1.2 million of this decrease was due to the impact of IFRS 16 and the remaining $1.1 million was due to a number of factors, including the sale of Smart Edge, reduced head count facilities expenses, partially offset by increased variable compensation. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 56.2% to $7.5 million from $4.8 million in Q4 of last year, due to IFRS, reduced spending on Smart Edge and cost reduction efforts.

Moving down the income statement. Depreciation and amortization increased year-over-year by $0.7 million primarily due to an increase of approximately $0.9 million due to IFRS 16. Finance expense increased $110,000 to $1.4 million for the quarter. The effective interest rate on the credit facility was 4.4% for Q4 compared to 4.5% in Q4 2018. The average borrowings on the credit facility were $103 million in Q4 compared to $101 million in Q4 of 2018. The increase in finance expense is primarily due to IFRS 16, which imputes an interest factor on lease obligations.

Other income was $20.3 million for Q4 2019 compared to $0.4 million for Q4 2018. The sale of Smart Edge resulted in a pretax gain of $22.3 million before transaction costs during Q4 2019. Other income also includes restructuring costs, transaction costs and foreign exchange gains or losses. Transaction costs increased by $1.2 million due to the sale of Smart Edge while foreign exchange losses increased $2.5 million in the quarter due to rate changes between the Canadian and U.S. dollar. Overall, fourth quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.41 in Q4 2019 compared to $0.01 in Q4 2018.

Moving on to cash flow. For the full year, cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million in 2019 as compared to cash generated of $62.5 million in 2018. Normalizing for the impact of IFRS 16, cash used in operating activities was an outflow of $5.2 million in 2019. The change in net cash from operating activities fluctuates depending on the timing of noncash working capital items, specifically accounts receivable, inventory and payables. The company finances its working capital through its revolving credit line, therefore, fluctuations in cash from operations are normal, and they're generally offset by changes in the credit facility, which are captured in financing activities. The cash used in financing activities was $5.2 million in 2019 as compared to $47.6 million in 2018. Normalized for the impact of IFRS 16, cash used in financing activities was $1.3 million in 2019. The change in cash from financing activities in 2019 as compared to 2018 is primarily driven by movements in the net borrowing associated with the credit facility. As I noted, the credit facility tends to fluctuate inversely with the changes in working capital and cash from operations.

Cash provided by investing activities was $18.4 million in 2019 as compared to an outflow of $4.8 million in 2018. Excluding the proceeds of $25 million from the sale of Smart Edge assets, cash used in investing activities was an outflow of $6.6 million in 2019, primarily related to the earn-out payments from acquisitions and the capitalization of Smart Edge development, while in 2018, the outflow primarily related to earn-out payments from acquisitions and capital expenditures.

In order to clearly communicate the impacts of working capital and our bank indebtedness, the company has introduced a new metric called adjusted debt. Adjusted debt is defined as current liabilities plus long-term other financial liabilities less lease obligations and current assets. We believe adjusted debt normalizes the impact of changes in working capital and, therefore, is a more relevant indicator of the company's debt position. We're pleased to show that we finished 2019 with adjusted debt of $56.1 million compared to $77.7 million for December 31, 2018, which was consistent with the 2017 adjusted debt of $78 million.

Our leverage ratios have also improved significantly. We measure this with the adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. This metric improved to 2.1x in 2019 from 5x in 2018 due to reduced adjusted debt and improved adjusted EBITDA. Our net interest coverage ratio also improved from 2.5x in 2018 to 4.4x in 2019.

Pivot has access to additional funds should there be a need. The average undrawn availability on our credit facility was $72.2 million for 2019 and $73.8 million for 2018.

A bit more detail on our credit agreement. Our asset-based lending agreement is with the lending group represented by JPMorgan Chase, which was first signed in September of 2015. The agreement was extended for 5 years in 2019 with improved terms. The facility provides the company with up to $225 million in funding. Advances under the credit facility carry interest at prime plus 0 to 1 -- sorry, at prime plus 0 to 0.25% or the 1-month LIBOR rate plus 1.25% to 1.5%. The facility is scheduled to expire in May of 2024. The company is in compliance with all applicable covenants of the facility, and we continue to have availability. At this time, with the information we have, we do not expect any changes to this arrangement as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We do not have any long-term bank debt.

It is important to note that the company used its revolver to fund its acquisition since inception, and we believe this is the most cost-effective way to finance the business. As I mentioned, the recent sale of Smart Edge improves our financial leverage metrics. As previously announced, the company paid its regular quarterly dividend in the amount of CAD 0.04 per common share on March 16, 2020, to common shareholders of record on February 28, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the company paid $1.2 million in common share dividends or CAD 0.04 per share. The company continues to believe the dividend is a key part of creating shareholder value.

In addition, the company has acquired over 1 million shares through its active NCIB program.

I'll turn the call over now back to Kevin for his closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, David. As mentioned, 2019 was a transformative and a good year for Pivot. Our financial results are showing the benefit of the plan we initiated last year. We remain committed to our strategy and believe Pivot's opportunities to create shareholder value through our products, our solutions and our services are robust. The management team is keeping our finger on the pulse of what is happening in the world relative to coronavirus and that we are managing through both the opportunities and the challenges in the environment as the situation evolves. We will continue to closely monitor how COVID-19 may affect Pivot's operations and take measures and precautions to protect our employees and our business. We look forward to providing you with updates on our progress throughout 2020.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open line for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from the line of Rob Goff with Echelon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Goff, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first question would be on your Intelligent Edge, and more specifically, your Smart Edge work. Could you talk to how you might see that gaining traction over the forthcoming year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Rob. Good question. We're continually meeting and working with Intel on the Smart Edge solution. We have a pipeline that we work in conjunction with the Intel team. And the solution continues to evolve. We're adding features and capabilities to the solution, and we continue to work on our deals. Private LTE has, how I say, expedited the ability to sell a deal. And we're working with several folks in relation to solutions around private LTE and Smart Edge. So -- but it is still probably a second half of the year before we see contributing to the business in terms of revenue and gross profit. We have some small amounts of revenue that we've mentioned in the past and some related proof of concepts and some other smaller type deals that we're working through. But the pipeline continues to grow. We continue to -- we have a team of folks dedicated to selling Smart Edge.

And as I mentioned, I attended our last briefing with the Intel team around what we call quarterly business review with the Intel organization working on the Smart Edge solution, and the teams are working wonderful together. The solution continues to evolve. They're adding capability, and we continue to work together on the pipeline.

Robert Goff, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

If I could ask, is it the type of business where it could be lumpy, i.e., you could have large wins when you do an alpha?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I would say it's very possible. I think the -- it's -- you've got several technologies coming together at once, and it's nascent technology. It's new to the marketplace. So the adoption is a little slower than everyone would like it to be. But there are -- some of these deals could be in the multimillions. So yes, it could be very lumpy, Rob, in terms of how it's implemented.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Goff, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And if I may, you talked about potential savings from your integration initiatives. Could you perhaps talk to those savings and where those savings may be redeployed?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. As we've mentioned, wholly owned subsidiaries, we've worked on integrating and launching the Pivot brand. We've combined all the teams, organizations. In conjunction with that, we tooled our service business. And during the course of the year, I think we identified and drove to a $8 million number in terms of cost out through both SG&A and cost of goods sold. And we have redeployed that savings -- some of that savings in our Edge solutions. We're working on a data management platform with one of our key suppliers as well. And so the overall Edge solutions, more than Smart Edge, including the Network Function Virtualization, the private LTE capabilities, along with Smart Edge and also in data management platform with one of our key partners.

And then we're also looking at adding additional capability to our managed services. And potentially, we really -- we've done a lot of work around looking at potential acquisitions that would be a nice addition to our capability in the solution or services area. And we continue to work on those acquisitions. We have to keep everything that we're doing in light with what's going on in the world with coronavirus. But we've positioned ourselves to do a nice acquisition in an area that we see has high growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Goff, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And perhaps one more, if I might. You did talk about the year-over-year comps with respect to the Pivot Provided Services. Could you talk to the growth profile there looking forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm sorry, I missed the question, Rob. Can you say that one more time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Goff, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Research [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I'll give it a shot. You did talk to some of the year-over-year considerations within the Pivot Provided Services. Could you talk to the outlook within that group going into 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sorry about that. I missed it the first time. Yes. So if you look at the business overall, we were very pleased with the results in -- with returning to overall revenue growth and the margin performance of the business was really good. The one area that we weren't excited about was where we ended up with the Pivot Provided Services in Q4. We do think it's timing related. We finished -- we had a couple of big projects in the second half of last year that didn't repeat this year. We've started some new projects, and we have one of our largest service customers, which is ramping up significantly. And they're one of the people -- one of the companies that's benefiting from the coronavirus in terms of their business picking up.

So I believe the outlook is positive for the Pivot Provided Services. I can't quantify for that for you, Rob, because they will slap my hands. But we're pleased with our position and where we're headed with our overall services business. And Q4 is what it is and didn't like that -- we -- but as we look into 2020, our prospects -- we're pleased with our prospects around our Pivot Provided Services.

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from the line of Keith Schaefer with Investing Whisperer.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Keith Schaefer;Investing Whisperer, [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well done. Kevin, ever since you came on board 3 years ago, you've done everything you said you would in transitioning to an IT thing. And I just see that you guys had about $20 million in IT revenue for the quarter and over $70 million for the year. And can you give us like some kind of concrete examples of what types of services you're doing now that you weren't doing 2, 3 years ago when you came in, like what kind of actual concrete work are you doing? What kind of examples could you give investors to get a bit better handle on the type of work that you're doing? And then the follow-up would just be like what kind of trend are you seeing in either terms of geography or type of work or type of customer in IT that -- IT services that you weren't doing before?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Keith. In terms of the services in our services areas, we divide them up into 5 different types of services, one being integration services, and that's where we're building technology in one of our centers, and we're deploying it to our customers' locations.

So for example, we might be helping build the backbone of a large telco. We might be building the cloud infrastructure for a health care company. And that's done generally in our facilities, and we're integrating all different types of technology into one unit and then deploying it at the customer's location. The -- another area is deployment. And deployment is where we do integration work at the customers' locations, and we do that across a vast geography. And that's probably been the biggest growth area since I've been here. We formed a deployment organization. We put a leader over it, and we've been driving that business, and it's growing significantly. I think the growth is over 400% in that area. And we've done projects all across Canada and the United States and then also worked on some projects internationally across the -- into Europe and into Asia. So that group is growing, and it's definitely adding value to Pivot as an organization.

Another area we added was workplace services. Workplace services are technical skills that are put on-site at our customers' locations, working on various projects. Generally, those skills are going to include cloud services at DevOps. They might be doing some work around Cisco and around some of our other large partners like Dell EMC and HPE.

Then we've taken our managed services. It's the fourth area of managed services. And we've evolved that capability significantly. We brought a lot of the capability in our managed area. When I got here, it was outsourced partners, and we've now taken a lot of that work inside. We've also added the capability in -- just outside of Toronto and Markham, and we've added capability in Dallas. And also set up an operation and space available to stand up an operation in Atlanta.

And then the fifth capability is around professional services. And our business has always been strong in professional services. And I inherited a wonderful organization when I got here around PS. And that team continues to be strong, evolving. We have as good as any organization out there in terms of our professional services capability, around storage solutions, compute solutions, networking solutions, collaboration, and this overall design of integrated technologies. We are as good as anyone out there. And in fact, I feel we're the best.

And it's the largest part of our services organization, and it's an area that is evolving fast as well. And our teams have done a nice job with adding capability around cloud services in our professional services organization. So those are the 5 areas, Keith. I've spoken a little bit about which ones have evolved and grown since I've been here and where we initiated a new capability. And I'm excited about our prospects in this organization as we head into the rest of 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Kevin Shank for some closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kevin A. Shank, Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, operator. We look forward to providing further updates when we report our Q1 in just a short while. We would ask everyone to be safe, and have a great day. Take care. Thank you.