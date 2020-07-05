Edited Transcript of PRTY earnings conference call or presentation 12-Jun-20 12:00pm GMT

Q1 2020 Party City Holdco Inc Earnings Call

Elmsford Jul 5, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Party City Holdco Inc earnings conference call or presentation Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Bradley Morgan Weston

Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director

* Ian Heller

Party City Holdco Inc. - VP & Associate General Counsel

* Todd E. Vogensen

Party City Holdco Inc. - Executive VP & CFO

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Carla Casella

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

* Jenna Loren Giannelli

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Fixed Income Analyst

* Joseph Isaac Feldman

Telsey Advisory Group LLC - Senior MD, Assistant Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst

* Nels Richard Nelson

Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD

* Seth Ian Sigman

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - United States Hardline Retail Equity Research Analyst

* Simeon Ari Gutman

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* William Michael Reuter

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day, and welcome to the Party City First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.

Story continues

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ian Heller, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Heller, Party City Holdco Inc. - VP & Associate General Counsel [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. This morning, we released our first quarter 2020 financial results. You can find a copy of our press release on our website at investor.partycity.com.

Now I'd like to introduce our executive team who are here on today's call. We have Brad Weston, our Chief Executive Officer; and Todd Vogensen, our Chief Financial Officer.

We'll start the call with some prepared remarks by Brad and Todd before we open it up for Q&A. Please note that in today's discussion, management may make forward-looking statements regarding their beliefs and expectations about the company's future performance, future business prospects or future events or plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be realized. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, new events or otherwise. We urge everyone to review the safe harbor statements provided in our earnings release as well as the risk factors contained in our SEC filings.

During today's call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures of the company's operating and financial results. For more information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brad Weston.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ian. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. To say these are challenging times for our country, and indeed, the world is an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic has swept across the globe, exacting a heavy human toll but also showcasing the bravery, dedication and compassion of the people on the front lines of this battle, including our first responders, health care workers and medical providers. We are deeply grateful to them.

More recently, the appalling event of the blast few weeks served as a tragic reminder of the deep-rooted and long-standing issues around racism in our country. We need change. At Party City, that starts by listening to our associates and customers as we work to develop a meaningful and sustainable approach to helping bridge these painful divides.

Against this challenging backdrop, our team members have demonstrated great resilience and flexibility, and I want every one of them to know how grateful we are for their efforts. As we navigated the last several weeks and continue to respond to changing conditions, we do so with our amazing team as well as our customers at the center of our decision-making.

I will now provide an overview of the company's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, followed by an update on our key strategic initiatives. Then Todd will review our first quarter financial results and share some go-forward thoughts.

Our response to COVID-19 in navigating the current environment has been centered on 3 key areas: one, supporting the safety and well-being of our employees and customers; two, preserving our financial health and liquidity; and three, adapting our strategic initiatives within the context of the current environment.

Beginning with the safety of our employees, which has been and remains our top priority. With this in mind, we acted swiftly and closed our stores on March 18, while our headquarter associates were asked to work from home. During this time, our PartyCity.com website remained fully operational, and we quickly opened for curbside pickup in 300 stores, where state and local regulations allowed.

In addition, contactless delivery was made available to customers by associates who followed strict health and sanitation protocols for their safety and the safety of our customers. Increased health and safety protocols were also followed at our distribution and manufacturing facilities that were operational.

Second, preserving our financial health and liquidity was and remains a top priority. And accordingly, we took swift and aggressive actions on costs, capital deployment and working capital management, which Todd will review next.

Moving to our initiatives. We remain focused on the 5 critical strategic initiatives to stabilize the retail business that I discussed on our year-end call in March. They represent our biggest opportunities to drive increased relevancy with consumers because they focus on how we engage with our customers to make it easy for them to create unforgettable memories. While the reality of the current backdrop has shifted the timing of some of our priorities, the strategy remains the same. We have adapted quickly to changing operating conditions, modifying our initiatives to increase their relevancy in an environment where social distancing could remain a priority.

Heading into Q2, piloting our new store format was a key priority, but the pandemic necessitated a quick pivot. Given the importance of expanded customer fulfillment options that allow for contactless purchases, we accelerated crucial elements of our omnichannel initiatives, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery, with balloon pickup and deliver key to our efforts. I'm proud of the way our teams have responded and the speed and agility with which these initiatives were launched and expanded in a closed store environment.

Let me give you an update on each of our key initiatives. Number one, developing a more relevant in-store experience. We plan to open our first 3 next-generation prototype stores at the end of March, which had to be postponed. We are addressing the fact that our stores can be overwhelming and time-consuming to navigate. In these first prototypes, we're piloting changes to the in-store experience, including a new shop-in-shop store layout, with improved product adjacencies, edited new more curated product assortments, reduced inventory as well as new services and experiences. By decovering the stores and providing a more edited assortment, the customer will have a store environment that is easier to shop.

The most focused shop will be balloons, including a separate checkout to provide balloon customers with more personalized service, while speeding up transactions for nonballoon customers in the existing queue. The first 3 pilot stores are now opening this month, and we plan to pilot 10 to 15 next-generation prototype stores this year. I look forward to providing our customers a new brand experience and these critical next-gen store pilots will provide new customer insights that will inform how we shape the in-store experience into the future as we make strategic decisions on how our stores best serve consumers' needs. I am confident we will optimize our learning as we plan for a broader rollout in 2021.

Number two, win in balloons. Balloons are a key differentiator for Party City with our unparalleled assortment and innovation, in large part due to our unique manufacturing capability. We have the opportunity to better leverage this advantage with the improved in-store experience as well as an improved digital experience and home delivery. On the heels of our successful balloon delivery pilot, expedited by the current environment, we now offer balloon and total party delivery capabilities at over 500 store locations. We're very encouraged by the customer uptake of our curbside and delivery services, which are driving increased balloon transactions and average order value.

A key component of winning in balloons is successfully integrating the category in seasonal celebrations. A great example of this is the graduation season, where we are seeing strength both online and in our stores. Our PartyCity.com graduation theme balloon sales have almost tripled versus last year. Drivers of this growth are a combination of innovative new products, such as our new 50-inch [heirloom] item as well as compelling value on bundles of traditional best sellers.

Number three, addressing price value perception in key categories. Last fall, we embarked on this initiative with the implementation of price reductions in our solid colored tableware products, and the results have been very strong, with margin dollars turning positive within months of the price actions. We're leveraging those learnings as we execute go-forward action plans to capitalize on the opportunity to sharpen our value perception in the highest impact categories. We're prioritizing categories and SKUs that are key value indicators, has strong price elasticity and are highly competitive.

Building on the success we've experienced, we will roll out additional price reductions over the next few months. We will mitigate their margin impact by simultaneously reducing our promotional spend. As an occasion-based retailer, we need to drive trust with consumers through the right price value every day rather than attempting to drive transactions through short-duration promotions that are only relevant to select customers.

Number four, improving our customer engagement selling culture. Improving customer engagement and our selling culture is critical. But in a closed-store environment, we've focused on initiatives and actions to improve engagement through our marketing messages, our merchandising approach as well as our digital initiatives, including expansion of fulfillment options for customer orders. To date, while our overall marketing budget has been drastically reduced, given the environment, we have increased our performance spend year-over-year and are returning 7x returns on our dollar in conversion to sales.

Even as we pulled back on overall marketing spend, we've been working to ensure that our marketing messages in digital and social channels are particularly relevant to the current environment and align with our enhanced digital and omnichannel focus. During the time when our stores were closed and stay-at-home orders were in place, we adjusted rapidly to meet customer needs in the moment. While people were social distancing and birthday parties, showers and other group celebrations were being canceled, we quickly pivoted adapting our offering and go-to-market approach to meet our customers' evolving needs and enable them to still celebrate life's important milestones in a safe manner. We offered an Adventure in a Box to help parents with bored kids at home and Birthday in a Box as well as drive-by birthday products that included value add how to instructions with video support to aid customers in adapting to these new celebration methods.

We also saw a spike in customers' interest in personalized products, such as long signs and banners used to celebrate loved ones. As we moved into graduation season, we've continued to augment our online assortment to adapt in new ways in which these celebrations are taking place.

As part of our effort to focus messaging on the occasion rather than a single SKU, we created several web and marketing executions featuring graduation-focused vignette, which allows us to be increasingly inspirational and aspirational instead of just transactional on our site. These interactive vignettes were featured in our marketing communication across e-mails, banner ads, in our homepage, showcasing 10-plus SKUs arranged in inspirational setting, the room with tableware, balloons, personalized signage and a series of favors that one could scroll over to see the details and click to add to cart. Customers responded well as they did both relate to and shop this approach with greater ease. In May, we experienced comps of approximately 50% in graduation in conversions in the low teens versus low single digits last year. Improving engagement with our customers through digital communication methods in an increasingly personal way will drive loyalty and increase transactions over time.

Number five, build on our omnichannel platform. Our focus has been on ensuring we offer our customer multiple options for their purchases in addition to our online store. As I discussed earlier, an area where we made rapid progress in a short amount of time was the enabling and expanding of customer fulfillment options despite a closed store environment.

Our PartyCity.com website remained fully operational while our stores were closed. Within a few weeks of closing, we piloted curbside pickup in a handful of stores and quickly expanded the service where we were allowed to under local regulations. We saw strong buy online, pick up in-store growth in 2019, with sales through this channel up approximately 90%. After quickly expanding our curbside pickup capabilities, we saw buy online, pick up in-store growth of over 500% in May as customers stopped convenient and touchless ways to secure products.

With the addition of curbside pickup, we have seen buy online, pick up in-store penetration remains significantly higher than prior year in our reopened stores, and we believe this trend will continue as customers seek more convenient options. Curbside pickup is also helping drive our balloon business, which represents almost 50% of demand through this channel. We now have curbside pickup available in all stores and offering delivery, including balloons in the majority of them.

Additionally, we continue to make improvements to our website, including SKU-level delivery detail options and expanded delivery window options by time and day of the week. While curbside pickup and delivery were in our plans or being piloted, we reacted swiftly to pivot to the customers' needs and accelerate their launch and expansion. We will continue to enhance our capabilities with further evolution of the physical and digital shopping experience that will drive increasing share of wallet.

Our first quarter concluded at the end of March, which certainly feels like a lifetime ago. Todd will discuss our first quarter results in a moment. But before I turn the call over to him, I want to give you an update on our store reopenings and what we are currently seeing. We have taken a measured and phased approach to reopening our stores, grounded in the health and safety of our associates and customers. As of today, we have over 85% of our stores open. Productivity at these stores for the reopen period and including buy online, pick up in store is approximately 80% of last year's corresponding period volume on average, with performance building through the reopen period and the most recent ways of openings outperforming the earlier ways. Hard to predict performance trends for the coming weeks and months, but we remain very disciplined in our approach to running the business, incurring expenses and spending capital.

On the wholesale side of our business, given the essential nature of some of the products we manufacture and supply to certain retailers, like grocery stores, mass and dollar stores, all of who were deemed essential with stores opened throughout this period, the majority of our manufacturing and distribution facilities remained open throughout this crisis. We quickly implemented strict health and safety protocols at the outset of the crisis across our facilities and they remain in place. As franchise and independent retail customers reopen their stores and if customer demand increases for party supply, sales for our wholesale business are recovering.

In summary, as I look at what we've already accomplished through the first months of the year on our customer-facing initiatives that underpin our 5-pronged strategy to stabilize our retail business, I am pleased with the early results. Along with everything that is to come, I look forward to the growing impact of our initiatives, which will drive the success of Party City. The environment remains highly uncertain, and we are managing liquidity and expenses with continued discipline even as we push forward on our key strategic priorities to drive business improvement.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Todd to discuss the first quarter results in greater detail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Todd E. Vogensen, Party City Holdco Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Brad, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll focus on the key highlights of our first quarter and recent performance, and then I'll provide an update on our financial position. For full details regarding our first quarter 2020 financial results, please refer to our earnings press release and the accompanying slides, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

As Brad just discussed, our #1 priority throughout the pandemic has been the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities. As a result, we temporarily closed our retail stores on March 18. Through the end of February, our Party City brand comparable sales were down 1%, reflecting solid sequential improvement in year-over-year sales trends relative to the fourth quarter comp decline and down 5%.

Our results for the full quarter showed significant headwinds in March from COVID-19, including the closure of all stores from March 18 through the end of the quarter as well as a significant pullback in franchise and independent orders for our wholesale segment. Consolidated revenues for the quarter were down 19.3% or 19.0% on a constant currency basis, and brand comparable sales for the quarter were down 17.1%.

Our retail segment's first quarter net sales declined 20.3% and 20.2% on a constant currency basis, with strong New Year's Eve and Super Bowl performance more than offset by the impact of COVID-19. Our wholesale segment was also negatively impacted in the last 2 weeks of the quarter as many of our third-party retail customers temporarily closed their stores. Overall, net wholesale revenue decreased 16.5% in the first quarter or 15.6% on a constant currency basis.

From a profitability standpoint, adjusted gross margin declined by 320 basis points, primarily driven by a deleverage of occupancy and other semi-fixed costs in addition to increased helium costs, which was partially offset by reduced promotional discounts. Adjusted operating expenses declined by $13 million and was driven largely by the temporary store closures during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million compared to $51.5 million in Q1 of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $26.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million last year, and adjusted loss per share was $0.28 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.01 in the prior year.

Turning to our balance sheet. Ending inventory was down 17.5% year-over-year, primarily driven by a reduction in store count and ongoing inventory management. Importantly, the composition of this inventory is largely every day in nature, with most of the remaining seasonal component relevant or consistent beyond the current year. As a result, we do not expect significant inventory exposure related to the COVID-19 disruption.

As we announced in our release on March 27, we made the decision to proactively draw down $150 million on our $640 million asset-based revolving credit facility. As a result of the drawdown, at the end of the first quarter, we had $382 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility and total ending net debt was $1.76 billion. We had $194 million in cash and cash equivalents, which, when combined with $71 million of borrowing availability, resulted in total liquidity at quarter end of $265 million.

In our announcement on April 8, we outlined several actions that we have taken to aggressively manage expenses, inventory and capital expenditures to help preserve our financial health and flexibility. From a cost perspective, we pulled levers across spending categories. These include payroll expense. During the store closures, we made the difficult decision to furlough a majority of our team members. This included 90% of our store employees and 70% of our wholesale manufacturing and corporate employees. We continue to provide health benefits to furloughed employees, and we established the PCHI Employee Assistance Fund for both active and furloughed employees who are temporarily experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Brad and I, along with the remainder of the executive team, took temporary base salary reductions, and the Board of Directors elected to forgo their respective second quarter cash retainers. We've also significantly reduced nonpayroll expenses, including advertising and other store expenses.

In terms of occupancy, we're working closely with our landlords on rent relief. Important to note that while we've successfully negotiated payment deferrals, this won't materially affect our P&L in Q1 or Q2 as deferrals don't change the total cash payments over the life of the lease. To manage working capital and inventory, we canceled orders and negotiated receipt delays. We're grateful for the collaboration and partnership with our long-standing vendor partners, which have enabled the success of these efforts. And we made significant reductions on capital expenditures. Our 2020 CapEx forecast is now $35 million to $40 million, down from $62 million last year. Our CapEx in 2020 is focused on selected next-generation stores that Brad discussed as well as high priority investments in equipment and technology.

For our outlook, given the uncertainty around the duration and trajectory of the COVID-19-related disruption, please note that we're not providing additional outlook for 2020 today. However, we thought it would be helpful to provide some data points for quarter to date. As Brad mentioned, we are reopening stores through a phased and measured approach with increased sanitation protocols. Our reopenings has been heavily concentrated in the last weeks of May, and we're encouraged by the initial reopening results we've seen.

Sales at reopened stores, including buy online, pick up in store, are at approximately 80% of corresponding prior year volumes on average. Our e-commerce business, including BOPIS, generated record performance for the duration of our store closures and continues to deliver strong performance in this early phase of reopening. Given the loss of store operating days for all of April and most of May, overall retail comparable sales trends through June 7 are down approximately 70% with wholesale third-party sales declining directionally consistent with this number.

As of Sunday, June 7, our liquidity position was approximately $230 million, split roughly equally between cash and ABL availability. This, coupled with the actions to conserve cash and bolster our financial position, will help preserve our financial health and flexibility as we continue to reopen stores and resume our operations.

Finally, on May 28, we are pleased to announce the execution of the transaction support agreement with holders of over 52% in principal amount of our $850 million in senior notes. The contemplated transactions would have the effect of reducing our total debt by $450 million as well as raising $100 million in new capital to support our operations and transformation initiatives. We expect to commence the exchange offer by the end of June.

In summary, while these are challenging times and the environment remains highly uncertain, we'll continue to manage liquidity and expenses with discipline even as we push forward on our key strategic priorities to drive long-term business growth.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to the operator to start the Q&A session.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And today's first question, ladies and gentlemen, comes from Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simeon Ari Gutman, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wanted to first ask about the bondholder agreement to the extent you can comment. I think we read that 98% of bondholders need to agree, just want to make sure that, that statement is correct. And I see there was 52% in the first release, 54% as of today. So how I get -- what's the progression? Or how do you get to that full amount? And again, correct me if I'm wrong on any of those statistics.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You got to say those specifics exactly right. So the way the process should work or that it was planned out was that we would get the initial buy-in of a significant portion of the bondholders, which we did at over 50%. And now we go through the process of the more nitty-gritty agreements that will go along with that and then have a launch of a transaction where that's the point at which you would hope to see a lot more of the bondholders signed up to get to closer to that 100%, and that's a fairly normal process. So at this point, we're really in the process of drafting those agreements. And then from there, the transaction, if it, say, goes forward, would progress towards getting more and more of the bondholders signed up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Simeon Ari Gutman, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Okay. And I guess shifting to the business, I wanted to ask 2 -- just 2 parts, and that will be my last question. First, the stores or the run rate of running at about 80% of productivity. Can you talk about the range, I'm sure there's a lot of different stores at different stages of opening. If you can speak to the ones that, let's say, have been open along in states that have been open, I'm curious where those are normalizing? And then I think Brad mentioned in the pricing strategy, lowering price, offsetting with promotions. I guess, Brad, how well do you understand the elasticity of demand? I'm sure, well at this point, but are these categories where you think you're losing share or just not gaining as much as you should? And what are the categories in which you're going to be doing this?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Simeon. So related to the 80% and the run rate, the ones that opened -- we started opening stores on May 1. The ones that opened on May 1, if you think about where we were at the time in that period, they opened at a lower base. As we've moved progressively opening stores every week, they continue to open at a higher base. And so the stores that have opened more recently, opened much stronger and are returning closer to normal levels. And so we see the progress. Geographically, it's been very interesting because there isn't really a geographical impact per se, but we do see that in order -- areas that were most impacted by COVID-19, the stores opened a little bit slower. Where there was less impact to COVID-19, they opened at much higher levels.

Related to your pricing question, we have a very firm handle on elasticity at the SKU level and at the category level. As I mentioned last time, we invested in an analytics team that really has supported this decision-making. And we firmly believe that this investment has positioned us really to be more competitive and to gain share. It's hard to say in the past, whether our pricing has cost us or helped us. But where we have implemented this, as I mentioned in my remarks, we've seen very good results.

Related to the other categories, I'm not going to go into all the specifics of those categories. But I can tell you that they are the ones that demonstrate on multiple levels, one is -- or demonstrate opportunity on multiple levels, I should say. One is high elasticity; two is they are highly competitive; and three, they demonstrate that they are either trip drivers or significant to the average basket which really makes some key value indicators. We started with our solid colored tableware, as I mentioned before, back in September. While this -- while tableware is only about 17% of our total business, it's in more than 40% of the consumers' baskets. And so it's a category that is a key value indicator because they do know the relative value based on the competitive level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Seth Sigman with Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Seth Ian Sigman, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - United States Hardline Retail Equity Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I want to follow up on one of those last points. So with the recent stores opening up a little bit stronger, maybe closer to normal levels, I think was the comment. Now I believe that store sales and BOPIS as well, but not the rest of the online. I just want to clarify that. So when you add it all up, should total comps be closer to flat or even positive in those markets just as you've seen them reopen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I don't want to go too deep into our overall second quarter results. But what I will tell you -- you got it right. In this instance, we are talking -- we did include the number of BOPIS and/or buy online, pick up at curbside, along with store sales. So you've got a real sense of what's happening at stores. Typically and going forward, we'll think about this more as part of our digital number. When you add all the components of how consumers are shopping us, we're pleased with how demand is rebounding.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Seth Ian Sigman, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - United States Hardline Retail Equity Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Just in that context, when you look at the performance and maybe break it down between transactions and basket, obviously, we're not in a normal demand scenario right now and maybe activities don't fully go back to normal, you don't have big gatherings necessarily, but you obviously still have events. Can you talk a little bit more about, are there encouraging signs that maybe transactions are picking up, but you're not seeing the bigger baskets yet? Or how do we think about some of the components within that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great question, Seth. And let me -- it's mixed, and so let me break that down a little bit. When we see sales rebounding, it's transaction driven. So if I say that sales -- our stores start a little bit slower and then have picked up speed as we've moved through the past 4 or 5 weeks, those are transaction driven. I can tell you that we are seeing positive average order value, in addition there's the -- our thought process, there is that consumers for the sake of ease are looking for more one-stop shop. They want to make a condensed number of trips when they leave their house and it's an opportunity for us to continue to message to consumers, how much of their party basket we can supply.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question today comes from William Reuter with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Michael Reuter, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mentioned in the current quarter, you're seeing a 70% decline in wholesale revenues. Do you have a sense for how much of this is due to the store closures of those customers versus lower demand?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Go ahead, Todd.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Todd E. Vogensen, Party City Holdco Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I would say we said it directionally consistent with retail comparable sales. And so there's different dynamics on the wholesale side. The independent and franchise retailers certainly are starting to open just like we are -- probably didn't have the, as a general statement, benefit of some of the capabilities we had. So maybe off to a little bit slower start than our retail stores would be. But then we do have also on the wholesale side, an amount we consider the essential retailers, mass, dollar store, grocery that have provided a nice base for us as we've gone through this. It's fair to say most people's purchases in those essential retailers have shifted a bit away from party during the pandemic, but there was still a solid base there. And so as we go forward, that solid base continues or starts to expand, and we are starting to see encouraging signs on the more franchise and independent customers. So similar in that, seeing the recovery happen, seeing that there is that base of our underlying customer that is returning and starting to show up in the sales trends.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Just to add related to party specialty and franchise, it makes sense as both our retail business and wholesale businesses are focused on the same end party consumer for the most part. And based on this consumer discretionary spending environment, the 2 parts of our business are highly correlated in that way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

William Michael Reuter, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That makes sense. And then just as a follow-up, you gave some helpful color on both the 2 channels. I don't think I heard and I apologize if I missed it, but May e-commerce, did you give us what that growth rate was or decline was?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Todd E. Vogensen, Party City Holdco Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we didn't get into that level of specificity. But certainly, as stores being closed, there was demand online. Online, as for most people, works best when stores are open and it's treated more like an omnichannel effect. But the combination of buy online, pick up in-store, which obviously is buy online. And our e-commerce volume, we had a significant amount of volume going through our web, and that really provided a nice baseline for us as we went through the month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Rick Nelson with Stephens.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nels Richard Nelson, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Brad, how do you plan Halloween now in the current environment? What are your thoughts about the upcoming Halloween season?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Rick. Obviously, we're not providing any forward-looking guidance. So we're not going to -- I'm not going to get too specific with the numbers. Obviously, as people think about holiday seasons, whether it's Christmas or Halloween for us in the back half of the year, the situation is certainly fluid. Therefore, we're approaching Halloween, really building in flexibility to meet different levels of potential demand. We bought conservatively as we went into this year and have appropriate carryover from last year into this year, 2019 to 2020. We plan to go into the Halloween season conservatively, knowing we have the ability to refill in-demand product, if demand comes in stronger than expected. We certainly believe Halloween is going to happen in some form, and it is likely to be different regionally across the country based on what local community mandates and how different communities feel about their safety in relation to Halloween. We believe the kids costume business will continue. Even if it's celebrated in home, we anticipate Halloween decorating to continue, probably the more unknown pieces is what the environment will be for adult parties. And as we talked about following our last Halloween, we're definitely going to continue to expand our omnichannel offering and really be prepared to meet the consumer where the customer wants to engage, whether in-store, curbside, online and through delivery.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nels Richard Nelson, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Curious what you're seeing in the wholesale channel for Halloween with those orders be coming in at this time with that, can you give some color as to what you're seeing from competitors for the Halloween season?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I would just say, on our manufacturing and intercompany wholesale basis, obviously, a lot of our Halloween product we manufacture ourselves. And so we've continued to flow that product, and we've continued to flow the product for our other wholesale customers and have a positive outlook regarding that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nels Richard Nelson, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And I also like to ask you about the balloon category. It sounds like it's quite strong. If you could speak to the profitability there? I know you've got this new helium supply agreement have a year-over-year margins comparable loans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So the balloon category, as we've talked about before, is approximately 20% of our business. It's a high-margin category. So it gets close to 1/3 of our retail margin. Obviously, people are using balloons as a key component of their celebration, and we're seeing that pick up in that category in our retail business as well as our Anagram and wholesale businesses, which is encouraging. It wouldn't be a Party City call without talking of helium. And I can tell you that we are able to meet 100% of our helium needs. As you said, we have multiple contracts with many vendors. They're in the 1 to 5 years depending on the helium vendor. And as we've discussed, we have 2 wells generating an increasing amount of helium. So we are very well positioned for the higher demand we're seeing in balloons that we anticipate will be ongoing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question today comes from Joe Feldman with Telsey Advisory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph Isaac Feldman, Telsey Advisory Group LLC - Senior MD, Assistant Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So can you share a little more color on kind of what is selling? It sounds like balloons are starting to pick up and sort of make sense to me, I guess, as graduation season and it's sort of an easy way to decorate. But like are you seeing other of the traditional party categories? I mean, I would think it's a lot of little kids are not gathering for parties these days. Like what are you seeing selling, but maybe through the product categories, if you could take us through that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And obviously, we've pivoted really as we've moved along in understanding exactly what it is that consumers want. Balloons and personalization are seeing a big boost in sales. Balloons' share of the business is up, as I just mentioned. Personalized products continue to perform well, up double digits for the year. Demand is driven both by graduation and new opportunities, such as drive-by celebrations, an increase in outdoor parties. And now as we've seen even virtual parties. We've certainly learned that regardless of pandemic, people are still celebrating the special events in their lives. They're just doing it differently. And there's clearly a -- looks like a pent-up demand around kids birthdays as well. Now as people are starting to gather more, we're prepared to react to consumer demand. And I think we've demonstrated that we can make marketing online and assortment shifts that consumers respond to really quickly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph Isaac Feldman, Telsey Advisory Group LLC - Senior MD, Assistant Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then I guess the other follow-up I had on the price investments that you're making. I guess, how should we think about that impact on profitability going forward? I mean, will it be a significant number? Is there a way to think about the gross margin? And what kind of headwind that might be on the gross margin going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we'll see ultimately how margin plays out and how consumers react to the product that we take price reaction -- price reductions to typically. And when we do the testing for these and when we pilot these and do the analysis, we're addressing categories where we anticipate that there will be a unit increase and that unit increase can help mitigate any loss to sales or margin at retail. And then if you think about the broader vertical pipeline, our ability to realize increased margin with increased units is much faster than a nonvertical retailer.

What's most important is how we're really delivering price value to the consumer. And that is, as I said, really shifting to building trust with consumers that we're priced right every day. I think in the past, we've been overreliant on promotions. And the challenge with promotions in our category, think, for example, a 20% off coupon. If you're not -- we're an occasion-based retailer. And if you're not having a party, then that 20% coupon at a party store is not going to get you off the couch. We also don't believe is necessarily giving us a day in, day out competitive advantage. It's really just spending margin dollars with a consumer that was going to shop you. So our strategy is really to invest in price, where we believe the consumer sees the value in those products and really sets the tone for the entire assortment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question today comes from Jenna Giannelli with Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jenna Loren Giannelli, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Fixed Income Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just had a few follow-ups. First, on Halloween. I'm curious about how -- I know you said you're planning conservatively for the holiday and trying to build in some flexibility. But how are you changing your merchandising mix versus last year? I know that there were some headwinds around mix and not necessarily having the right product. So are there any products or categories you're reemphasizing or deemphasizing as we think about planning for this year's season?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jenna. I talked a little bit about this before, and I'll reiterate some of it related to our key learnings coming out of last Halloween, and that's when it relates to sort of costume in a bag, we did see a shift to online, both to our -- within our own business as well as to competition. And what we're trying to do in how we merchandise the store and merchandise ourselves online this year is more of an emphasis on how you really personalize and customize a costume. We're seeing that as a broad trend, not only across sort of the DIY aspects in society, but then also related to how people are addressing up and less reliance on costume in a bag. So we're bringing our and mixing our costumes and our assortments in new and interesting way with vignettes around key categories in our stores, and we're bringing all those accessories. And when you think about accessories, whether it's wigs or makeup or masks and those kind of things, closer to the costumes and mixing them in ways that help a customer put together a costume. And so there will be greater emphasis on kind of mixing it, matching it, making it your own in our marketing efforts, in our merchandising and in our online experience. We're going to lean into social media from a marketing perspective and influencers as well as how we purvey that message to consumers supported by how 2 videos and the like. And those were some learnings we took out of last year and believe will really resonate with the consumer as we thought about how we merchandise the assortment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jenna Loren Giannelli, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Fixed Income Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. We hope everyone will be checker trading this year. I wanted to also ask on just the health and the mix of the inventory right now. As we think about the balance of the year and the potential impact to margins, can you update us or give us a sense of how much do you still feel like you have to clear through or that you would categorize as seasonal? And is there any opportunity to carry some of that more seasonal product over again, maybe into 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Our inventory is largely evergreen in nature. And outside of Halloween, our non-Halloween seasonal business is a much smaller piece of our business than Halloween. And so almost all of it can really be carried, and we do not expect COVID-related mark write-downs or markdowns.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jenna Loren Giannelli, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Fixed Income Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's great. And then just finally, I know you talked about plans for closures. Can you update us at this point or maybe where your price be at the end of the second quarter? On the number of doors that are generating -- or the number [preventively] that's positive EBITDA at this point. And just remind us how many leases you have coming up for renewal in 2020 and 2021? And that's it for me.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The -- we have all of our stores reopened. And related to closures, we have -- we did announce earlier that we have 21 stores that we are closing this year. Those stores are currently open for business and in, in their closure process.

Related to overall real estate and how we think about closures, we're constantly examining the store free from a sales and profitability optimization perspective, and we're regularly engaged in rigorous analysis at store level and at market levels as we look at market shifts co-tenancy, viability of centers and the opportunity to reposition stores. And we look thoroughly at what opportunities we have to recapture share if we do close stores and gain share where we can. It's really this process that has resulted in the store opening, store load relocations and store load closures in the past, and that will continue as we see stores that really required for curbside pickup, they facilitate delivery, and they're certainly convenient for balloons.

Related to leases, for the balance of this year and into next year, we have close to 100 releases that will be up for renewal, and we will be aggressively negotiating those as we go along.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question today comes from Carla Casella with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One follow-up on Jenna's question. Do you pay April and May rent? And if not, when we have to take that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So as a general statement, no. Since our stores were not open and not generating revenue across April and much of May, we did not pay rent and had talked to our landlords about that. And same thing as a general statement for June. Now we've been in a lot of conversations with our landlords. We actually have agreements with them for about 2/3, we're still papering some of that. But about 2/3 of our landlords, we do have agreements to defer rents on several months' worth of rent, with most of that being paid back and deferred into 2021. So it's an ongoing process, as you can imagine. But from a cash flow perspective, I think, there's been good participation, good meetings of the mind on, how we do manage cash flow for real estate in the short term versus long term. And so that's just ongoing process for us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. Just on another deferral item, are you changing or deferring any of your payables? I know they're relatively low this quarter, but I'm wondering if that changes next and if -- you will be changing terms with any of your vendors coming out of COVID?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think for this quarter, in particular, you noticed that they were down versus last year. I think that is purely timing. And so as we look forward, yes, we've been working with vendors very proactively, on either delaying shipments, delaying payment terms or negotiating different payment terms. And we've had a lot of our vendors for a lot of years, and they understand the environment have been very cooperative as we go through that process. So some combination of either delaying receipts to be closer to when the selling seasons are or extending out payments in a lot of cases. So I would expect that payables balance to increase as we go through the Halloween season, just as a matter, of course. And again, everybody that we're working with understands that cash flow is at a premium at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then I had a follow-up on the helium. You talk about how you've got ample supply and long-term relationships. But can you just talk about the overall helium pricing in the market for thinking about how your customers on the wholesale side are seeing helium? And maybe how your rates may differ from the overall market rate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, it's hard to speak to what the overall market rates, specifically look like. I believe we mentioned before that as we went into 2020, we were going to see, in aggregate, about a 14% increase in helium prices, 2020 over 2019. Obviously, with fluctuations in demand, we continue to negotiate and renegotiate those and anticipate that not only ourselves we'll have 100% helium, but that the helium market has largely recovered and available to really just about all of our wholesale customers as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, great. And that pricing still holds, you look for a 14% increase? And do you think your customers are seeing a similar? And is it pretty even through the next few quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our pricing is pretty even through the next several quarters. We will continue as our contracts expire to renegotiate those. It would be difficult for me to project what the market is paying.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And how much of your supply is coming from your own captive supply that you talked about?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That fluctuates geographically and fluctuates overall. So hard to pin an exact number on that. It moves as we -- helium has to be moved around geographically. And so we optimize contracts and wells sort of intermittently.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then just on the balloon…

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to clarify, the 2 combined give us more than 100% of our anticipated needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Carla Casella, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. Okay. Great. That's what I was looking for. And then just on the balloon front, do you have a sense for how much of the balloon business for these spring events was overall canceled because of event cancellation versus will be picked up in just later, maybe in second quarter with any of that demand shift from 1Q to 2Q? I know our graduation is coming back.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Since we really -- COVID-19 store shutdowns happened just 2 weeks prior to the end of our first quarter, I don't think that -- so events moving from one quarter to the other isn't necessarily as relevant as the fact that -- people buy balloons pretty close to need if you think about how long balloons filled with air last, they don't last as long. Helium balloons in foil last longer. People buy very close to need. So we believe what we're seeing is balloon purchases for parties and for celebrations and events happening in the next 2 days relative to when they're purchased.

Certainly, graduation is a usually more of a May, early June event. Our numbers would say that customers have pushed some graduations out. I think we all see that in the news as well and are experiencing that ourselves. The graduation has been extended a bit. But as we've reported, graduation has been a very healthy part of our current business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And ladies and gentlemen, this does concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn it back over to Brad Weston for any final remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bradley Morgan Weston, Party City Holdco Inc. - President, CEO & Director [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. In closing, in what has been an unprecedented operating environment, our team has really stepped up to the challenges, responding swiftly and aggressively taking the necessary actions to effectively navigate this crisis period. They did this while simultaneously executing against key elements of our strategic plan to transform the business and position it for longer-term growth and market share gains. I personally want to thank each and every one of them for their resiliency and commitment during this incredibly challenging time. And again, thank you all for joining us today. Stay safe and well, and we look forward to updating you next quarter. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And thank you, sir. This concludes today's conference call. We thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines, and have a wonderful day.