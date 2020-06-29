Edited Transcript of PRSP.N earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-20 9:00pm GMT

Q4 2020 Perspecta Inc Earnings Call

Jun 29, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Perspecta Inc earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 9:00:00pm GMT

John McNamara Curtis

Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

John P. Kavanaugh

Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

Michael Pici

Edward Stephen Caso

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst

Gautam J. Khanna

Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

Gavin Eric Parsons

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

Joseph William DeNardi

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

Louie DiPalma

William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Perspecta Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Pici, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Pici,

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to today's fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings conference call. Presenting on the call today are Mac Curtis, our CEO; and John Kavanaugh, our CFO. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you will also find the earnings release and financial presentation slides that we'll use for today's call.

Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation. Please note that during this call, we'll make forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, including our latest Form 10-K. In addition, the statements represent our views as of today, and subsequent events may cause our views to change. Though we may elect to update the forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Finally, as shown on Slide 3, we'll discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information for investors. The slide deck for today's call includes reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Mac, who will begin on Slide 4.

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

Thank you, Mike, and thank you all for joining us on this afternoon's call. I'm pleased to report that with strong operational performance in the fourth quarter, we completed another successful year, I'm extremely proud of the entire Perspecta team. We joined together to become one perspective, and have delivered both outstanding financial results and customer mission success.

Now let me start by saying, we hope you and your families are all healthy and safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank all of the health care professionals, first responders and frontline workers that continue to work tirelessly to fight this disease. We are incredibly proud of the way our team has bonded together in response to this crisis, and our performance reinforces my view that we have the most talented and dedicated employees in the industry. We remain committed to the health and safety of employees and have taken steps to ensure that end.

Now today, I want to share 4 key messages. First, I'll discuss the actions we have undertaken in response to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on our business; second, our excellent operational performance during the fourth quarter and fiscal year; third, our continued strong business development results; and fourth, I'll provide you with a long-term target and business update.

Turning to Slide 4. Let me begin by expressing our heartfelt sympathy for everyone who has been affected by COVID-19. As a company, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and extended workforce. And we've taken a number of actions to help mitigate the risk to thousands of our employees, including social distancing, on-site temperature screenings, heightened sanitation procedures, teleworking and virtual meetings. We have a robust business continuity plan, which has allowed us to maintain our regular corporate and management cadence. We've also assembled a cross-section of leaders from our executive, functional, operational and business groups that convenes regularly to manage our coronavirus response efforts and host daily manager led meetings throughout the organization across our company. Through these actions, less than 5% of our workforce has been disrupted or delayed by COVID-19. These areas where we're seeing the primary impact during the intelligence agencies our employees are unable to work because secured and classified government facilities are not accessible. In these situations, under Section 3610 of the Cares Act, we are able to recover our costs associated with this ready state workforce but cannot build the fee.

During this pandemic, the work we perform has been deemed critical infrastructure and essential to national security. And thus far, we have seen minimal disruptions to our business. We have implemented extra precautions to ensure our offices remain open to support mission and business-critical operations. Importantly, we continue to support our customers' missions through these challenging times.

Now let me share a few compelling examples with you. In March, we assisted our Navy customer to prepare both USNS Mercy and Comfort hospital ships for deployment. We equip the Comfort with redundancy options to allow them rapid IT connectivity upon arrival in New York, and we expedited the service request for the Mercy while providing members of our team to assist on-site in California upon the ship's arrival in Los Angeles. We also assisted our Navy customer to dramatically improve their capability and capacity to work remotely in the highly extreme numbers required during the COVID-19 crisis. Along with the Navy teammates, Perspecta incrementally increased our broadband unclassified remote access service from 25,000 to 125,000 seats, network bandwidth by a factor of 10 and online web access session capacity from 200,000 to 300,000 in 24 days. Additionally, we implemented a new, scalable, state-of-the-art enterprise service desk capability and supported the Navy in implementing Microsoft Office 365 collaboration tools.

Now for another customer over the course of just 10 days. We managed to seamlessly equip and convert 360 employees at one of our DoD customer support centers to 100% telework, including call routing capabilities. We are continuing to provide background investigative services, a critical component to government operations. Our investigators have been fully engaged while teleworking without reduced hours in order to maintain uninterrupted service to our nation. We successfully implemented remote programs with select customers during his pandemic, and we continue to develop other innovative solutions that will preserve the confidence in investigative process when business as usual is not possible. We have developed programs to assist our employees who are facing hardships and disruptions as a result of the many repercussions caused by this pandemic. We established an employee paid time off donation program, a company watched stipend for masks and where possible, we've identified temporary reassignment of employees whose regular work has been disrupted to other programs within the company where the skills may be a match.

Finally, we remain dedicated to helping our employees navigate these unique and challenging situations in a safe manner while executing our objective to support our customers' mission. We are developing state by state, site-by-site plans to address the transition to new normal process or what we call T2M2. So our employees can return in a safe and efficient manner. We are implementing a phased approach, coordinated with and approved by our government program managers. I'm extremely proud of the way our team across all levels of the entire organization responded promptly and handled the obstacles created by this pandemic. From a financial perspective, we did not have a material impact to our fourth quarter results. Our best estimate of the potential impact in FY '21 based on information and circumstances in play at this time are reflected in FY '21 guidance, which John will address shortly.

Now turning to Slide 5. Second, I want to comment on our financial performance.

We, once again, exceeded expectations on all our key financial metrics. We are delivering on our growth, margin, earnings and cash commitments. This marks the eighth straight quarter of surpassing our targets and clearly demonstrates our ability to execute against our strategy. Our performance in the quarter also enabled us to exceed the top end of our fiscal year guidance for revenue and free cash flow conversion rate, while also meeting our expectations for EBITDA margins and achieving the high end of our adjusted earnings per share range. For the full year, revenue was up 5% year-over-year compared to pro forma FY '19. Adjusted EBITDA was up 2% year-over-year and adjusted diluted EPS was up 8% year-over-year. We generated $542 million of free cash flow, an increase of 29% over prior year and a conversion rate that, once again, exceeded our full target at 154% of adjusted net income. And FY '21 will keep the momentum going, building on our commitment to provide more detail and insight into the drivers and performance of our business. We are providing additional information on the estimated impact of the network portion of NGEN or Smith in FY '21. We believe this additional detail will provide more insight into the strength of our business, including our ability to drive sustained revenue growth and generate strong free cash flow. Third, our business development results. We had another excellent quarter of winning business. Bookings totaled $1.2 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x, 56% of the quarter's awards were new work for Perspecta. This builds on the momentum we saw in Q3 with 77% of our awards were new business and continues to give us confidence in our ability to win and drive growth. We recorded a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x for the year with an approximate new business percentage of 57%. Over the last 8 quarters, our quarterly book-to-bill averages 1.5x. We achieved total bookings in fiscal year 2020 of $6.1 billion.

Excluding NGEN Smith, our book-to-bill ratio for the year is 1.5x, and new business represented approximately 64% of that number. These new business wins are key to fueling our organic growth moving forward and demonstrates the strength and our ability to grow our customer base. At the end of the fourth quarter, total backlog was $13.3 billion, which was flat compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Funded backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $2 billion, which increased sequentially. Excluding NGEN, total backlog was $12.7 billion and a funded backlog was $1.7 billion. Our 3-year $70 billion pipeline of qualified opportunities includes $13 billion of proposals already submitted and awaiting decision, of which 90-plus percent is new business. Over the same 3-year time frame, we only have about 8% of our revenue up for recompete. So we remain focused on winning new business and have put the resources and team in place to continue to do so. This strong business development performance has us well positioned for FY '21, with less than 5% revenue as new business, we are very confident with our FY '21 guidance.

Now I want to touch on a new addition to our business development team. Orlando Figuredo, Orlando left DXC technology just before Perspecta was created and has rejoined the organization as Vice President, business development for our Intelligence group. Orlando joins us from SAIC, and we're thrilled to welcome him back. The powerful combination of its intimate customer knowledge and strategic thinking will further strengthen our position to support the evolving digital and cloud transformations taking place across the intel community. We look forward to his leadership and involvement and mapping opportunities for organic growth. Fourth and finally, we are introducing our FY '21 guidance this evening and have also updated our 3-year targets for our business.

Now I want to spend some time discussing our strategy and some key developments that support those targets. We remain focused on 6 strategic priorities, which serve as the foundation for every decision we make and every action we take: Number one, be our customers cloud and IT application transformation partner of choice; number two, accelerate cybersecurity dominance in the marketplace; number three, enable critical mission success through intelligent tools, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics; number four, shape and lead the trusted workforce market; number 5, solve our customers' emerging challenges with innovative mission IT solutions; and finally, number six, infuse Perspecta Labs innovation and apply research-driven solutions across our portfolio.

Now this strategy is working well, and we continue to execute against that plan. Through the Knight Point acquisition in FY '20, we now hold franchise positions at the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Information System Agency. And with new capabilities of strong emphasis enhancing intellectual property around digital transformation, cloud and cyber further complement the existing prospective portfolio. Specifically, the patented and trademark cloud technologies, Zeus and Cloudscene, and they differentiate us in the market and significantly enhance our position and our top 3 strategic priorities. Our innovation NGEN Perspecta Lab continues to win and develop solutions that we leverage across our portfolio to further enhance our service offerings and added 10 new patents in FY '20. Earlier this month, we announced the tuck-in strategic acquisition of DHPC. A niche developer of enhanced innovative electronic warfare or EW, technology with market-leading technical solutions and rapid prototyping capability. And this acquisition will further enhance Perspecta Labs a capability to offer robust, comprehensive full life cycle EW and cyber solutions from designing and prototyping, to deployment, integration and maintenance across multiple domains, including manned and unmanned air, ground and missiles.

I want to emphasize several key certifications we recently announced to further support our strategic direction. First, building upon our Amazon web services government competency attained in the second quarter, we recently achieved AWS DevOps competency status. This certification validates Perspecta's ability to securely drive the delivery and efficiency of advanced cloud-based technology using DevSecOps solutions across the federal government. Second, we achieved Amazon web services migration competency status. This certification identifies our ability to move existing applications to the cloud to reduce cost, increase agility and improve security for the federal government. These AWL's cloud competencies complement our existing designation as a Microsoft Cloud solution provider, termed CSP and a Microsoft gold competency partner, which is the uppermost level within the Microsoft Solutions ecosystem. With cloud companies across Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Office 365, we have the highest level of confidence and expertise with Microsoft Solutions. Additionally, we are a ServiceNow premier technology and services partner with expertise in implementing enterprise-wide cloud-enabled services on the Now Platform. Together, our attainment of these competencies differentiates us to our customers by showcasing our expertise and cloud-based services, while enabling our customers to host their workloads on the optimal platform across hybrid multi-clouds as well as legacy infrastructure environments. We combine our deep government customer experience and Perspecta's full suite of cloud computing and infrastructure services backed by leading-edge technology and research from Perspecta Labs to gain the cloud benefits of agility, mission performance, cost savings and innovation. These strategic developments provide us the confidence that our business continued to deliver organic revenue growth, industry-leading margins and generate strong free cash flow. The continued ramp of the new program wins we secured in FY '20 and limited recompete risk over the next 3 years provide a clear path towards strong organic growth and our business, excluding NGEN SMIT in FY '21 and over our 3-year planning horizon. We're excited for the future and grateful for the support of our people, customers, technology partners and shareholders. We remain committed to growth by pursuing large new business opportunities by investing in our innovation engine and technical differentiators and by partnering with leading technology companies to drive the transformation agenda for our customers. All while keeping our commitment to serving our federal government customers as they implement critical IT and mission solutions and delivering strong financial results. With that, let me turn the call over to John.

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Mac, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm extremely pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter and the fiscal year. This marks another year of solid performance and execution. I'll walk through the results for the quarter, quickly review our full year and then turn to our forward outlook, both for fiscal year 2021 and the longer term.

Turning to Slide 6. Revenue for the quarter was $1.1 billion, which was up slightly from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The growth driver in the quarter was our Defense and Intelligence segment, which increased 3% year-over-year. Driven by on-contract growth and contributions from new programs ramping up in the quarter, partially offset by the expected moderation in background investigation volumes. Civilian and Healthcare segment revenue decreased 4% year-over-year, with momentum from recent new business wins, offset by NASA and other legacy program wind downs. Overall, our contract mix was similar to last quarter. As a percentage of total revenue, our contracts were 53% fixed price, 19% time and materials and 28% cost plus. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $182 million, which was down 12% compared to year ago adjusted results. The year-over-year decrease in margin is related to a higher cost-plus mix in the current year and prior year background investigation volume surge and a onetime $8 million gain from a sub-counter negotiation. Acquisition-related intangibles amortization which is backed out of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS was $54 million. Net interest expense totaled $32 million in Q4. And our effective tax rate for the quarter was 21% as we benefited from our tax planning initiatives. Our Q4 adjusted net income was $89 million, which was flat year-over-year, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.55 against a diluted share count of $162.3 million. Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was up 2% year-over-year. The impact of COVID-19 was not material to our overall fourth quarter results.

Turning to Slide 7. For the fourth quarter, we generated $186 million of cash flow from operating activities and $179 million of adjusted free cash flow or 201% of adjusted net income. The difference between the cash metrics is the $37 million of capital expenditures, which includes finance lease payments and $30 million of restructuring and integration payments. The strong cash flow in the quarter was reflected in our operational days sales outstanding metric of 59 days. We continue to execute our balanced capital deployment plan with a mix of debt paydown, share repurchases and dividends.

During the fourth quarter, we paid down $24 million of debt and returned $30 million to shareholders, $10 million in quarterly dividends and $20 million in share repurchases. We exited the quarter with $847 million of total liquidity, including $147 million of cash and $700 million of available revolver capacity. We ended the quarter with $2.6 billion of total debt, of which $2.4 billion is flexible prepayable with no refinancing and limited repayment requirements over the next several years. Our ending net leverage ratio was 3.1x per our credit agreement compared to our financial covenant maximum of 4.5x.

In summary, we began FY '21 with a solid balance sheet, substantial liquidity and strong financial flexibility.

Turning to Slide 8. Revenue for the full year was $4.5 billion, which was up 5% from pro forma fiscal year 2019 and exceeded the high end of our guidance range. The performance was mainly due to growth in our Defense and Intelligence segment, which increased 10% year-over-year, partially offset by declines in civilian and health due to program wind downs. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $778 million, which was up 2% compared to year ago pro forma results. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from $17.8 million to 17.3%, in line with our guidance range. Acquisition-related intangibles amortization, which is backed out of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS was $206 million. Net interest expense for the year was $137 million, and our effective tax rate was 26%. Our full year adjusted net income was $352 million, which was up 7% year-over-year on a pro forma basis, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share $2.16 against a diluted share count of $162.7 million. Adjusted diluted EPS for the year was up 8% year-over-year and at the high end of our guidance range.

For fiscal year 2020, we generated $542 million of adjusted free cash flow or 154% of adjusted net income, well above our guidance of 110% plus conversion. Fiscal 2020 adjusted free cash flow benefited from 2 discrete items totaling approximately $60 million. These items included a onetime benefit due to our switch from a fully insured medical plan to a self-funded medical plan and increased account receivables facility sales during the year. I'm extremely proud of the entire organization with regards to this outstanding cash flow generation.

On Slide 9, we have provided fiscal year 2021 guidance. To better assist investors in understanding our performance, we are providing information, excluding the estimated impact of NGEN Smith. We believe this additional detail will provide investors with more visibility into the underlying performance and the outlook for the business. Our guidance includes an expected COVID-19 impact. Conservatively, we assume headwinds of $75 million in revenue and $20 million in operating income. This represents roughly a 2% revenue and 3% operating income impact on our business, excluding NGEN Smith. Also included in the guidance is our recently announced strategic tuck-in acquisition of DHPC.

On May 1, we acquired all of the equity interest of DHPC for a purchase price of $53 million, subject to customary closing price adjustments. The acquisition should contribute roughly $70 million to FY '21 revenue as a cost-plus margin profile and will be slightly accretive to EPS. The EBITDA multiple paid is similar to our own. We expect revenue for the year to be $4.26 million to $4.41 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% to 16%, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.90 to $2.03 and adjusted free cash flow conversion of 100% plus of adjusted net income. Excluding the estimated impact of NGEN, revenue for the year would be $3.66 to $3.81 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% to 16.5%, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.60 to $1.73. And adjusted free cash flow conversion of 100% plus. In our appendix, you will find a slide bridging FY '20 as reported results to these figures. Implicit in our guidance is the assumption of an effective tax rate of 25% as we continue to drive tax planning initiatives.

Finally, the Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 increase per share to our quarterly dividend, which translates to an additional $6 million in annual dividend payments.

On Slide 10, we're providing updated 3-year targets for FY '22 through FY '24, anchored off FY '21, excluding NGEN Smith. We have targeted a 4% to 6% organic revenue CAGR, 15% to 16% margin range for adjusted EBITDA and 8% to 12% adjusted diluted EPS CAGR and adjusted free cash flow conversion of 100% plus. These figures all exclude the impact of NGEN SMIT and provide you more visibility into the strength and trajectory of our ongoing business. We are confident that with our talented workforce, robust pipeline, suite of capabilities and strong foundation we can deliver on our long-term financial targets.

Operator, we are now ready to take any questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Joseph DeNardi of Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph William DeNardi, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, I think 2 questions for you. Can you just provide a walk from FY '20 margins ex-NGEN to FY '21 margins ex-NGEN so that we can understand kind of why that new run rate is sustainable over the 3 year target? And then is the pipeline consistent with that margin profile also?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Sure, Joe. I'll be very happy to. First off, very, very pleased with the continuing strong execution and performance in both of our reporting segments, okay? So in terms of providing a bridge, as we've been talking about over the last year, we are obviously seeing lower asset intensity level. So we're having less depreciation as we go into FY '21. It's associated with, again, the natural loss, the EUH rolldown. Okay? Secondly, again, we've had a little bit shift to higher cost-plus mix, that's associated with some great new business wins that we've had. We're starting to see those ramp up. And thirdly, again, at this point, conservatively, we've taken a look at COVID-19. We try to put our arms around it, and it's about $20 million. So that's kind of bridging. So again, feel very good about the performance. Now relative to the pipeline, when I look out over the horizon, very strong pipeline. Again, $13 billion in adjudication right now. A $70 billion pipeline over the next 3 years, north of 60% of that is fixed price. So we feel very good about, obviously, the guidance we put forward in FY '21. We feel very, very good about the long-term profile.

Joseph William DeNardi, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's great. And then, John, can you just clarify what the disclosure around 8% of contracts up for recompete over the next 3 years. What does that mean exactly? Like how much revenue are we talking about per year or over that 3-year period?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Joe, this is Mac. So what it means is when you look at the $70 million, normally, if you have 5-year run rate contracts, that means 20% of your business would normally be up on any given year. We've gone through a lot of large recompetes. We are seeing the period of performance a little longer on some of these contracts. So as you look out from '21 through '23, $70 billion, you have about 8% is new business, so that means 92% times $70 billion, is really new opportunities for us. In some cases, it's new starts, other cases, it's takeaway from other people's business. So that's really the way we kind of think about it. One of the things that we've talked about, we mentioned in the remarks, is that we've really focused on -- and Sean Mullen and his team, we've got Orlando Figuredo who's coming back to the company to help drive the intel business. So we're really investing and looking at that 3-year run rate where almost all of our business is going to be focused on new business, right? We've got a couple of recompetes coming up in the next 12 to 18 months. Nothing the size of what we've been through. So we're going to take advantage of this run rate as we go forward to look at really focusing on the new business wins. We sure may not win. And so now we just got to expand the BD team, get the right focus, speed and certainty and closure of opportunities and just continue to drive revenue growth. That's what we're talking about. 2 years into this business, Joe, that we're talking about focusing -- it was almost 2 years to the day, we were in New York with the Investor Day. We felt 2 years from now, 2 years later, we should put up kind of the guidance going in the out years. And so we're focused on -- really on winning new business, we know how to do it and really focused on driving revenue growth and EPS growth and generating cash flow.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gavin Parsons of Goldman Sachs. .

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, I was hoping you could help us walk kind of the free cash flow, kind of similar to the margin bridge, which is really helpful just from fiscal '20 to fiscal '21, you guys have exceeded your guidance on conversion pretty handily over the last few years. I mean even if I strip out the $60 million onetime benefit you called out this year, I think it was still better than 130% conversion. So I mean, is that sustainable going forward? So I'm just trying to think about kind of what the right sustainable number is?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure, Gavin. So first off, very, very pleased, as I said in my prepared remarks, on our free cash flow generation. As you know, we have industry-leading days sales outstanding. We've got industry-leading conversion and free cash flow yield. So very, very proud of the entire organization there. I did lay out about $60 million of discretes that we did benefit from this year. So when I'm looking forward, obviously, we've got the NGEN headwind. Obviously, we've got COVID. But overall, I think, again, we're guiding probably conservatively right now. It's 100% plus. I think we've got a solid track record, and you've seen what we've been able to do over the last couple of years. So we're maniacal about cash collections and we're going to stay absolutely focused. So I remain bullish in that area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then on the $75 million revenue guidance headwind, if we were to strip that out, can you talk about kind of what the core underlying ex-NGEN business -- or sorry, ex-NGEN, what the business is growing this year? Is that kind of still around that 4% to 6% you're talking about? Or does it take a little bit of time to accelerate up to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. No, happy to -- and that's, again, why we've tried to provide that type of visibility. So what you see in terms of excluding the estimated NGEN impact, we're growing effectively 4-ish percent. Again, the COVID impact, the $75 million is roughly 2%. Again, that's a conservative estimate. But that is showing you, again, you saw these leading indicators on the book-to-bills, the new percentage of work, and we're really seeing that to start come to, obviously the forefront. That's one of the reasons we wanted to make sure that you had this visibility because there's an underlying strong, healthy business, and we're going to continue to drive this organic growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Mac, with the 8% recompete over the next few years, it sounds like you've got pretty high visibility into that. I mean is there a certain book-to-bill that you need to achieve that? Or is that a lot of that in the backlog already?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think the way to think about it, Gavin, is if you looked at the 8% -- and again, this is not -- this is rough order math. I just want to make sure if you say 8% to 10% that we made out of $70 billion, you've got somewhere between $5.6 billion to $7 billion out of that total number would be up for recompete, and let's say, you look at the period performance over 5 years. That's the way to think about that. So normally, it's a lot higher than that. All we want to show is that we've got the real chance in 3 years to spend our B&P very little recompete, probably 10% to 12% less than you normally have on a 5-year period of performance to focus on new business. So in book-to-bill. I mean as you know, we've got 1.5% kind of PTM. So I'm not saying we don't want to stay certainly there. But I think, again, it's just a show that we've got -- we're focused on revenue growth, focused on generating cash and really looking at having a huge opportunity. If you say it's 8%, then we've got roughly $60-plus million, $65 million -- $60 million worth of new business opportunities, Gavin, is a way to think about it. I can't really project the book-to-bill, but I think that's kind of the way we think about kind of comfort in the guidance of '21, comfort and the revenue growth guidance in '22, '23 and '24. That's really the point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Edward Caso of Wells Fargo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Stephen Caso, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was curious about -- you've isolated NGEN SMIT, but what about NGEN hardware, which I believe you've sort of been running above expectations on. When does that sort of come out of the numbers and what sort of contributor was it F '20? And what are you assuming in F '21?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Let me give you -- John is going to answer a part of it. We're not going to break all that out. But why don't we tell you where we are yet. You've got SMIT, you've got EUH. So we're running EUH probably through July. What I can tell you is we just signed an agreement with HPI, who as you know, when they split NGEN up, SMIT and EUH HPI, You will pass it up, HPI. 1 EUH, so we have just signed a contract with them for $125 million, $130 million over about 2.5 years to help them the services and integration of the hardware. So that will startish probably in July end and roughly go for roughly 2.5 years, and we'll figure out the run rate. But that's really kind of the focus. So we're not buying hardware and haven't bought hardware for a bit. Does that help? I can -- John, if you want to try to add some more color to that, I think that's the way we're going to run the hardware piece.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No -- Yes, exactly right. So Ed, as you're aware, it's more asset intensive, we'll be running it over the next couple of years. We'll start to see that depreciation coming down over the next couple of years. Again, we're just providing legacy support to the assets for the remaining useful life. So -- and we talked about this last couple of quarters, and we've solidified our subcontracted position.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Stephen Caso, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other question is sort of related. I'm trying to understand 2 somewhat meaningful and one not meaningful acquisition that's sort of working their way into the numbers here. So what's the inorganic contribution in F '21? And the related question, which is roughly what quarter do you think you will go positive on year-over-year organic growth?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John's going to answer the numbers. But I might add, let me clarify the question. We did acquisition in August and then did this one -- we thinking about -- I want to make sure we're grounded. It was Knight Point in August, and then this HPC just recently, those are the two. We...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Stephen Caso, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He did a little one at labs, right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. We did just 2. August and the one we just did.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edward Stephen Caso, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two acquisition?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, 2 acquisition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So let me just net it out for Ed. So again, Knight Point, which we did last August, we'll see roughly, as we've been always talking about, about $50 million contribution this year. And then our recent acquisition, as I said in my prepared remarks, was roughly about $70 million. So you're looking about $120 million inorganic, which is roughly about 2%, okay? So again, relative to the latter part of your question, we're seeing obviously a lot of good tailwinds associated with these contract ramp-ups. We've had significant amount of new wins, new business wins, Department of State, Department of Labor, right? The DHS, the U.S. Senate, a lot of classified. So we're starting to see this, right? So we will see, certainly, by the back half of the year, you're going to see good year-over-year growth, but we're going in the right direction, and we are driving organic growth. It's one of the reasons we put the appendix in to really try to peel back the onion. Everyone was aware of NASA, everyone's were a SMIT. We wanted to bring to the forefront what is going on here relative to underlying strong, healthy growth -- organic growth. Hopefully, that helps you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Louie DiPalma of William Blair.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Louie DiPalma, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mac, you referenced your $62 billion pipeline of new opportunities. And you've highlighted your expertise with AWS and Azure migrations. Over the past year, you pursued the DOs office cloud contract, which I believe is under protest. But I was wondering, do you believe that you have the resources to win an integrator role for the next-generation intelligence community cloud, the C2E cloud? And is that something that prospect to investors should be on the lookout for over the next several quarters?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's a good question. So yes, the asset is under protest. I'll just categorically, what I'll tell you, there's not a deal out there that we don't think we've got the capabilities and the resources to be able to bid. We're very comfortable with that. Now it's going to be interesting to see the next-generation contract with regards to cloud. And in the intelligence community. Because the way that kind of got it bifurcated, they are the cloud providers and cloud providers only, very similar to the current contract, which is solicited, it was a single-award to AWS. So the way they're looking at it is you're saying, there's the cloud provider, which is kind of setting the table. And then you've got all the applications and all that application transformation kind of come underneath. The way -- and it's kind of slowed down, actually it's come to a halt now with COVID-19. But the way they're lining it out is it's the cloud providers only, is that when you really think about this contract, similar to what AWS is right now and what could be a multiple-award contract with AWS and/or could be Microsoft or even -- or Google or somebody else. So that kind of contract, none of the integrators will be able to bid on that. There's the services and application transformation in general, that's where you would see the perspective in some of our other companies are on the Bellway bid. So I don't know if that answers your question, but it's pretty specific to just like the original contract that was bid in the intelligence committee. It was just the cloud providers. Right? So that's -- they basically set the table. What we like is understanding the mission in these customers to come in. That's where you do the application transformation, right? And application migration, which we're very indefinite and very good. So I'm not sure if they've looked at the second piece, yet how that's exactly going to come out, right? You've got a lot of kind of factors that are thinking about it. I know one customer is thinking about it in a different way than another. But if it comes out with the integration, the application transformation migration, that's clearly an area we'll play in. We'll just have to see how they do the acquisition strategy, and I believe it's still up in the air.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Gautam Khanna of Cowen. .

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam J. Khanna, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was wondering if you could first elaborate on the conservative $75 million of COVID impact on revenues. And specifically, where might you actually see that impact? The margin associated with it seems fairly high. And would we expect it to basically all be concentrated in the first fiscal quarter of the year? Any sort of flavor you can give us on how you came to that number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. We'd be happy to. And my opening comment would be as, obviously, the situation is still fluid. We are monitoring it very closely. Right now, as you stated, and I said in my prepared remarks, we're conservatively saying about $75 million, which is roughly about 2% of revenue. And right now about $20 million of EBIT. We'll see it most prevalent in the first half of the year, we believe, obviously, under the Cares Act 3610, we can recover cost with no fee for our labor and also for our subcontractors. We don't recover subcontractor fee. So at this point in time, again, it's our best estimate. That's -- hopefully, that answers that question for you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam J. Khanna, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And would it be more pronounced in the civil side or in the defense side, any flavor for where it would fall?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, primarily in the intelligence business, which is part of our Defense and Intelligence segment. So it's pretty much focused there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam J. Khanna, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You guys talked about the $13 billion of outstanding bids. I was wondering if you could give us some flavor on how the government pace of adjudications has been in the second calendar quarter, we saw the Army win a week ago, the $270-odd million that looked like new business? And maybe can you also just comment on like just the general pace of activity and how big DOs is in that $13 billion? Is it $7 billion to $8 billion of the $13 billion?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a good question. So I will tell you that DOs isn't in there, but I mean (inaudible) I can't give you what we bid. But it's in there. It is in there. But in the -- over the last 2 months, in the intelligence community, it's kind of slowed down significantly. We had some big deals in that $13 billion that we're very excited about doing good work. That's kind of come to a crawl, Gautam. Now on the DoD and severance side, we booked over $400 million of the new business last week. You saw the we ate this thing, and I just mentioned the EUH. So -- and that's all fixed price work, by the way. So again, kind of to the margin piece, just whenever we go off on it, just a slight tangent here. In Q3, we had roughly $1.2 billion between Senate and that was Senate, labor and state, those are all cost plus. Now here, you come into this quarter, right? Although the Q1, and they've already been announced. So it's really all fixed price. So I think that speaks waves to the pipeline, and we talked about Joe's question about sustaining the 15% to 16% margin. On the civilian side, defense side, it's moving. I mean we're seeing RPs drop RFIs drop. We probably got -- just in the last 3 weeks, maybe another $1 billion, $1.5 of deals that are dropping. So it's all slow, kind of almost to a crawl, everything is associated with it. But the defense side, the civilian side, it's moving. I mean the Army are awarding, and that was an OTA. And so we've seen some other awards that we'll talk about next quarter. So yes, it's kind of -- guesses guess can, but outside of the Intel, things are moving along. I mean there's all over the customers. And so we're pretty bullish about that, what's inside of that $13 billion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam J. Khanna, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. No, that's really helpful. And then I was wondering if you could speak a little bit about the NGEN debrief that you guys did receive after the earnings call last time. Can you share any sort of takeaways or lessons learned? Or I mean, is there anything you can relate to the investor community just kind of on what you know about how that one went? I know it's still in the process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, just to kind of reset, that's a good question. So there were 2 protests. I think the earlier -- we processed on the 9th of March, and there was a protest prior to that. So the 2 protests on NGEN are -- I don't know about any other protest. I do know about ours. We filed the protest to GAO and again, we're not a litigious company. We felt that we always say that if you come out of a debrief, you don't quite get everything you hope you'd get while -- then you've got -- of course, the alternative courses to file a protest, which we did. So I really can't go into much detail about what we learned because it is still under protest. There's a decision due from GAO on the 17th of June, whether it's sustained or they -- they decide to provide some sort of corrective action request or recommendation to the Navy. So we're still in that period. Gautam, I can't give anymore detail than that, just given the sensitivity of it. But we'll have an idea within the next month of how this will move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gautam J. Khanna, Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And do you expect it to still require a 9-month transition once it's completely adjudicated and behind us? Or do you still think -- in other words, I would just do the math and say, you might keep it through March, if it takes the GAO until mid-June to rule as opposed to just through December. Any sense for that? I know it's only an extra quarter or so, but yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, so what I'll tell you, and it's a good question. What I'll tell you, we are under contract till December of 2020. And can't opine, can't project prognosticate on what the customer will do with regard to any time after that. I mean what they've asked for is a 9-month transition. We don't know anything any different than that. So that math doesn't work, to your point. But what I could tell you, we're in a contract in December 2020. And so we'll see what happens. What I will tell you, and I think I talked about it in the script, we're working as hard as we can with that customer. And through COVID-19, when you talk about going from 200,000 to 300,000 people that can use what it was is Microsoft teams as a virtual BTC technology. So we're working as hard as we can with the customer. We'll see what happens with the protest. We're under contract now to continue working end user hardware piece of it. As a subcontract into HP. And again, we're lined up through the end of the calendar. And by the way, that is in the guidance. So John, that's a footnote in the guidance. So that's what we've got is going through the end of the contract, which is December 31.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next question is a follow-up from Joseph Denardi of Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph William DeNardi, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mac, sorry to do this. I just wanted to revisit the 8% recompete. Just to understand kind of how you're looking at it. Is the idea that in a normal scenario, over a 3- year period, call it, 45% to 60% of the business should be able to recompete, if it's 15% to 20% a year, and you're only seeing 8% over a 3- year period. Is that right?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would compare it this way. What I would compare, Joe, is in a straight-line calculation. And if you got all your business starts on the same-day in all 5-year contracts. Every -- so every year, 20% of your business would recompete. What we're saying, it's not 20% for us, it's really 8%. Because we've gone through a lot of the recompetes in the last 2 or 3 years, won most (inaudible) NGEN that's approached us and won most of them. So it's just an anomaly that we happen to have these 3 years. And normally, you would have 15% to 20%. What we've got is 8% because we've gone through a lot of recompetes in the last 2 to 3 years. That's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph William DeNardi, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8% per year. Right. Okay.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There's no more than that one. Yes. Exactly. That's exactly right. An aggregate of 8% over the next 3 years per year, right? So if you're 20%, it's 8% compared to 15% to 20%. That's all it is. It just goes to show you that, again, we've confidence in our guidance because we have got a very little recompete revenue in place we can focus on new business period. I don't want to -- I don't make it more any more complicated in that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joseph William DeNardi, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Airline Analyst

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Very clear. And then just unrelated, can you talk a little bit about maybe the opportunities that you're seeing kind of within the customer, whether they're your customers or not within the government to be an enabler for of remote capabilities or other opportunities that COVID-19 are going to create? I mean are there lessons learned in the background investigations business that more of that can be done remotely? Just I don't know, what structurally opportunities get created for you all as a result of this, if any?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So Joe, it's a very good question. And I think we kind of recall this -- the new world order kind of remote revolution, if you will. And so again, if you've got 14,000 employees and you've got 750 that are either working shift work or can't get into a building, we've done a lot of writing that goes to show that this criticality of the business and the critical infrastructure. And so we've told some stories out of beginning people to Telework. Right now, we're kind of looking at plans coming back. But I think we have learned a lot. And I think we start to think about the fidelity of our network solutions to Telework, particularly when you look at background investigations. Right? I mean all -- they're all to workers, right? All of them work from home every day, and we've got a very robust, secure network to deal with that kind of work. That's a lesson learned that we think we can apply to do other kinds of work. Even to the point of looking at encrypted data, those kinds of things. So yes, we're leveraging the experience there. We're leveraging what we've done with regards to even working with the Navy. Looking at how we have basically increased the size of the pipes with very little increased cost. One of the things we're seeing out of COVID-19 is there's some real estate that we may not need. When you think about it. So I think that's part of it. I think it is that we're also looking at some of the lessons learned at technology in 1 customer we have delivered street (inaudible) away in Montgomery, Alabama. So a lot of these are -- yes, I think, frankly, as an editorial comment, is it was difficult going out because of COVID. I think for all of us in this market, it's going to be even more difficult kind of -- it's going to be hard to go back because you've got all this guidance. Federal, state, local mayors. And then there's the customer dollar you need to have. So it's a more complicated process for the interest that I take in the egress. But we have learned -- and it's really about network solutions. I think, Joe, of where you can do more robust, higher speed work in a more classified environment. To be able to do from home. So I think that's a lesson learnt, kind of more to come as we look at after action. So -- yes, and I think that the background investigation team has done a phenomenal -- haven't lost any ounce, right? They're all working. They're working from home, being very creative, working with the customer, the DCSA on better ways to try to do this given the pandemic environment. So pretty excited about that post-COVID. We're excited about what the new workforce will look like and where they'll be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question will come from Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs. .

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to ask on the NGEN free cash contribution and just kind of maybe how the dynamic works? I know last quarter, you guys sized that as around $70 million to $80 million contribution. But John, you mentioned lower asset intensity. So is the way that, that works mechanically, you may have lower margins on the program, but your payment on lease liability also goes down. So the net impact to cash flow is negated. How do we think about that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So let me just try to give you some color there. So again, what we saw on the SMIT component, as you correctly said, it contributed roughly about $80 million to adjusted free cash flow. Similar to this year, we've tried to provide the visibility. It would be roughly about a $50 million contribution. So it's about a $30 million headwind, okay? Remember the SMIT isn't asset intensive, right? So those are the numbers you can work with, Gavin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then is there any opportunity for you to kind of have a onetime benefit on sale of assets or anything like that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Kavanaugh, Perspecta Inc. - CFO & Senior VP

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. Right now, we do a real good job, obviously, generating cash. We're going to continue to lean forward, but there's not per se any asset sales included in there. But we're going to continue to drive hard and generate the kind of cash flow you've seen before.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gavin Eric Parsons, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Associate

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then just one last one on background investigations. You mentioned moderating volume in fiscal '21. And obviously, it looks like you're growing through that. But can you give us some idea of quantification of that? And when you think that stabilizes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John McNamara Curtis, Perspecta Inc. - CEO, President & Director

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think we've talked about this before, Gavin. I mean we -- the back end of '19, Q1, Q2, Q3 of '20, we were just kind of finishing the digestion. And remember, a 760,000 case backlog, right? So we were one of the leaders having worked that off, Q4 '19, Q1, Q2, Q3. We are at a normal pace now. And kind of in Q4, kind of got down to a regular inventory in this the word we use of about 260,000 cases. So we're on a normal run rate. And we went through that, and John spoke about that. All that is in our guidance. And so as we kind of move forward, that's all kind of baked in. So we feel very good about where we are. We're moving through DCSA and we're just kind of risk because it's a -- it's another one of the 400 contracts we run in the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to the management team for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael Pici,

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us today, and appreciate your ongoing support and perspective. Look forward to speaking with you again soon.

Operator

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, and you may now disconnect.