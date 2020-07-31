Edited Transcript of PRGX earnings conference call or presentation 28-Jul-20 9:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 PRGX Global Inc Earnings Call

Q2 2020 PRGX Global Inc Earnings Call
ATLANTA Jul 31, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of PRGX Global Inc earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:00:00pm GMT

* Kurt J. Abkemeier

PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

* Ronald E. Stewart

PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

* Alexander Peter Paris

Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst

* Zachary Cummins

B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PRGX Global, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Kurt Abkemeier, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Kurt J. Abkemeier, PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer [2]

Thank you, Victor, and good afternoon to all of those on the call. Let us note at the outset that certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance that are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information, on these factors, please refer to PRGX Global Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. PRGX undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation also contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, metrics that we use internally to measure our operating performance. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income or loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available under the Investor Relations portion of our website at prgx.com.

I will now turn the call over to Ron.

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

Thanks, Kurt. Well, we had a great quarter, continuing to deliver on our promises of fiscal discipline, improved productivity and expanded operating leverage. We achieved another milestone delivering our second highest quarter adjusted EBITDA in 7 years. And very important to all of us, it was the third strong quarter in a row, which demonstrates consistency in our business performance and fulfillment of our commitment to improved profitability and cash flow that we laid out to The Street a year ago. Establishing a track record of strong operating and financial performance has been our primary objective as we work to deliver improved client and shareholder value.

So let me give you an overview of the quarter. I'll take a few minutes to share a few notable highlights of the quarter, which Kurt will discuss in greater detail. Revenue was relatively stable at $39 million during the first full quarter in a COVID-19 environment, a decrease of 5.4% on a constant dollar basis. This is a testament to the composition of our revenue streams and the disciplined focus of our audit teams as we learn to operate effectively in this challenging environment. We achieved $7.6 million of adjusted EBITDA, which was primarily driven by our focus on continued productivity enhancements over the last year.

In addition, we had positive net income of $400,000, which was our first positive second quarter net income performance in 5 years. I would like to emphasize that this notable accomplishment was not achieved due to a onetime benefit, but rather is the result of improved operating performance. So I am very pleased with our improved financial performance over the last several quarters. This journey has truly been a full team effort, and I want to formally recognize the PRGX team around the world for stepping up to the challenge during this global pandemic.

Looking ahead, I am confident that we continue to deliver strong results. We shared previously over 3/4 of our revenue comes from clients providing what are considered essential goods and services, whose businesses have not been adversely impacted from the global pandemic. The large majority of our clients continue to place high-value on our ability to identify Source-To-Pay discrepancies and generate critical working capital. Further, our Recovery Audit and Contract Compliance services continue to perform at normal levels of productivity or higher.

So based on our strong operating performance in the first half of the year and our positive outlook for the remaining part of the year, we are increasing our guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $29 million to $30 million. We are confident in our ability to deliver this level of operating profitability for 2020 and value the importance of establishing this new elevated level of operating profitability and delivering it consistently into the future.

Now I'd like to take a few minutes and talk about our progress toward the strategy objectives we established at the beginning of this year. I'm going to keep my comments brief as I think our results largely speak for themselves. The first strategic objective relates to performance. That is to be the highest performing and most efficient recovery audit firm in the world. So we've made meaningful progress against this objective with significant improvement in operating performance, introduction of new technology platforms and innovations in our audit services.

On our fourth quarter call in late February, we established an objective of achieving over 20% adjusted EBITDA margins over the next 2 to 3 years. Now we believe we'll pick up 500 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin in 2020 alone to improve from 13% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2019 to at least 18% adjusted EBITDA margin this year with actions that we've taken already. As a result of the progress we've made this year, we believe we'll achieve our objective earlier than originally expected and look to exceed our original goal within the next 2- to 3-year time frame.

The second strategic objective relates to our new technology platform and associated revenue model. To -- this objective is to evolve our core business from a contingency fee-oriented post audit, recovery audit provider to a prepayment error prevention and subscription-oriented business partner. In order to achieve this future state that we envision for the business, it is absolutely critical that we build out the foundational components required for a next-generation approach and implement these components across our client base. Now this objective requires moving our audit business to a common next-generation audit platform built around global best practices, innovative audit concepts and advanced automation.

Now as we pivot our business to leverage this platform, we expect to drive further improvements in operating efficiencies, increased revenue with a larger percentage of subscription revenues and sustainable competitive differentiation as we lead our industry forward into next-generation Source-To-Pay compliance services. We're making steady progress on getting these pieces in place, but it will take time for us to fully realize this transformation. Based on the results we are seeing thus far and the response from our clients as we share our strategy and vision, I'm confident that we're moving down the right path. It's imperative that we keep pushing forward on the strategic objective, which we believe will result in enhanced shareholder value creation.

Now I'd like to turn the conversation over to Kurt to go over our strong results of the quarter in greater detail. Kurt?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt J. Abkemeier, PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ron. I'm pleased to report that the second quarter was our third straight quarter of strong performance. Very strong and significantly improved adjusted EBITDA. Net income was positive. These are real earnings and improved cash flow generation, which I think is much more impressive considering the challenging business environment the company is facing these days.

So let's go into a little bit deeper detail into our Q2 results. Consolidated revenue was $39 million, a decrease of 7.1% from the second quarter of 2019 on an as-reported basis, and a decrease of 5.4% on a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

While revenue was down around $3 million on an as-reported basis year-over-year, I would note that the recurring revenue from the core Recovery Audit business is more stable than may appear from the consolidated as-reported results. Furthermore, I believe our revenue performance in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 operating environment, highlight the resilience of our business model. In this sort of environment, we believe the contingency fee-based nature of our business actually plays to our advantage as it poses no obligation to our clients other than to share their data with us. So we can find discrepancies that yield cash for our clients and revenue for PRGX.

Of the roughly $3 million decline year-over-year, about $300,000 was due to a decline in Adjacent Services, which was the result of a decision on our part to pull back from doing unprofitable advisory projects. And about $700,000 of the decline was due to the weakening of the currencies of our international operations. The core Recovery Audit part of our business declined about 4.8% year-over-year.

As for some color on our quarterly revenue performance in the service lines and regions, Recovery Audit Americas decreased 6.8% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 5.5% on a constant dollar basis. The retail part of the business was down modestly while the commercial side had a bigger decline. As we have noted before, the commercial as well as the Contract Compliance part of the business can be lumpy from time to time. And last year's quarter was a relatively stronger period, which made for a challenging comp this year. Also, COVID-19 has lengthened or delayed the audit process for some new audits, which generally has more of an impact on the commercial side of the business. Overall, this part of the business continues to be developing as expected.

Recovery Audit in Europe and Asia Pacific decreased 5.7% on an as-reported basis and by 3.1% on a constant dollar basis. As I just noted, currency swings during the quarter as well as during the last year, created a headwind for international operations on an as-reported basis. The retail part of the business decreased more than the overall segment while the commercial part of the business grew on both an as-reported and constant currency basis as was the case in the first quarter of 2020.

As for Adjacent Services, revenue was down about $300,000 year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to the de-emphasis on the advisory project-based part of our business, which was not producing the profitability we desired. Revenue from the more recurring revenue-based analytics and solutions part of our business grew year-over-year, and we are optimistic that we can scale this in a profitable but measured fashion as we ramp up our next-generation technology platform.

As for second quarter adjusted EBITDA, and this is the part that we're particularly pleased to talk about. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.4% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 versus 6.8% in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of over 1,200 bps year-over-year. This is due to the efforts of our entire team to deliver on our commitment of improved efficiency and profitability beginning in mid-2019. This is the third straight quarter of strong financial performance, reflecting the benefits of our efficiency initiatives. As Ron noted, this is our best second quarter adjusted EBITDA in 7 years, which is the follow-up to our 2 prior quarters that were similarly the best quarterly adjusted EBITDA results in a number of years. The PRGX team has done a tremendous job in driving efficiencies and improving productivity, and I look forward to us driving further productivity enhancements in the future.

Moving to our discussion of net income. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $400,000, a significant improvement from the loss last year and was largely driven by the same factors impacting revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance. Going forward, we expect to increasingly focus on net income as a key profitability measure. This is the first quarter with positive net income since I joined the company in early 2019. So I'm very pleased that we've achieved this milestone. Due to the annual cyclicality of claim generation and the associated expenses versus the revenue realization of claims is typically more challenging to achieve profitability in the first and second quarters of the year versus the third and fourth quarters of the year, which makes achieving net income in a second quarter that much more notable.

I'd also note that we had a nonrecurring expense of $1.3 million during the quarter, which also adversely impacted net income. This expense resulted from the investigation and final settlement of the claim by a former employee. While this expense is included in SG&A expense, we have broken out this nonrecurring item in our adjusted EBITDA reconciliation. That should provide some additional context that makes our achievement of positive net income that much more noteworthy.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with $21.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $37 million in debt and $36.8 million of net accounts receivable. Our net debt balance at the end of the quarter, defined as borrowings less cash balances, was $15.5 million, down from $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and down from a peak of $24.8 million at the end of Q3 of last year. As for our accounts receivable, day sales outstanding improved during the quarter despite the generally more challenging business environment, which speaks to the general strong quality of our client base.

Turning to capital expenditures. They were $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, down from $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. We are focused on the rollout and adoption of our new audit foundation and platform, which we believe will be important in achieving further efficiency gains. We expect CapEx for 2020 to be down significantly from 2019 and expect it to come in around $10 million.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020. We are increasing our guidance and establishing a range of adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $30 million. This guidance is based on our current assessment of the business environment in a COVID-19 world and our current expectation of the modestly lower revenue level for 2020 compared to 2019. As Ron noted earlier, this would represent 18% plus adjusted EBITDA margins for 2020, an increase of more than 500 bps compared to the 13% we reported in 2019.

With respect to the strategic objective of being the highest performing and most efficient recovery audit firm with the goal of achieving 20% plus adjusted EBITDA margins on an annual basis within the next 2 to 3 years because we have made such progress during 2020, we believe we'll likely achieve 20% margins earlier than originally expected. We are working to reengineer both audit processes in the field as well as the information we use to manage our business and make resource allocation decisions. As we make progress with those sorts of reengineering efforts, we believe that we'll be able to further expand margins to continue to improve profitability and free cash flow.

As you've heard from us more recently, we have increased our focus on free cash flow generation, which we believe to be even more important than usual in this pandemic environment. The combination of expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $30 million, less the combination of the following: CapEx guidance of around $10 million; interest expense and income taxes of around $4 million; and transformation-related expenses of around $2 million, should enable us to generate free cash flow near the mid-teens during 2020. Achieving this would be a significant improvement compared to our average performance over the last 6 years of around $6 million per year, which is clearly more than a doubling of that level with what I just laid out. We believe this is the primary driver of shareholder value in our business, and we intend to maintain our keen focus on free cash flow generation going forward.

To accentuate some of Ron's points from earlier, we think we have our strategic priorities clearly set for the next few years. First, a focus on performance, the consistent delivery of these newly elevated levels of profitability year in and year out. We will incessantly focus on being the highest performing and most efficient recovery audit firm, and we believe we've made some really good progress in this area already.

Second, a focus on our platform as we migrate our business to the common next-generation audit platform, these foundational pieces are necessary in order for us to evolve our core business from a contingency fee-oriented post audit recovery provider to a prepayment error prevention subscription-oriented business partner in the future. By executing on these strategic objectives, we believe we'll best be able to drive shareholder value for investors.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on the third beat in a row. I'd like to see the raised guidance as well. So you did this all during COVID, and you had a very good first half relative to expectations. That has to do with your client base, your long-term and stable client base. Grocery, mass market retail, pharmacy, e-commerce. I suspect that this group of clients are benefiting in terms of increased revenue as a result of COVID. As you talked about on previous calls, supply chains out of whack, more complexity, these are good things for PRGX.

My question is, when do you begin auditing this COVID-impacted data? I know you audit in arrears, like you said before, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, when should we start to see a little lift from that? In the second half of the year or not until 2021?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we -- thanks, Alex, and good to hear from you. We -- as you know, we will be auditing -- we're just starting to audit the first wave of our COVID costs and expenses that we audit. We're -- the last quarter was primarily focused on pre COVID, although we have a few clients that are more real-time and closer to the transaction. So we're just starting to get into it, and it will be -- we have some clients that are 3 or 6 to 9 months after the transaction that we're auditing. So it'll continue. But we should start seeing some indications this quarter of the world of COVID.

Now we track on a regular basis, what's going on, especially in the retail sector, which also in the grocery world, you look to -- would have a direct relationship to the consumer goods manufacturers as well. And it continues to be a very significant uptick year-over-year. And so we watch that closely, and we know that we'll be auditing a greater volume of spend. We know that supply chains are -- have been a bit out of whack with the increased demand and some of the challenges that companies are facing. So we're not, right now, predicting in terms of a massive lift in our revenue as a result of COVID, but we are watching it quite carefully, and we expect to deliver solid results for Q3 and Q4.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. And also within Recovery Audit, I think you've noted in the past, some changes in the seasonal promotional pattern within retail. I believe you said you've seen it shorter return to normal. And any further comment or color on promotional patterns and sales volumes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think as we've talked before, we think, for the most part, it's returned generally to normal. And so demand patterns are pretty much stabilized now at an increased level. You never know what the future's going to hold. But right now, we see things pretty much back to normal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then client bankruptcies, I know you guys did a lot of work going into this year kind of assessing the exposure there. We've seen a few retail bankruptcies like J.C. Penney, Tier 1, GMC, Modell's. Any exposure there?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I'll let Kurt answer that one because he tracks that very closely. Kurt?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt J. Abkemeier, PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Alex, you're right. Going into the year is part of our forecast process, we would have made an assessment of bankruptcy risk across our client base. So that already was baked into any of our planning process at the beginning of the year. And we've been tracking it very closely through these 2 quarters since COVID-19 hit. And as testament to really our client base, we are generally doing business with clients that provide essential goods and services. So we're highly represented, overrepresented by those high-quality customers and underrepresented by the retailers out there that are at risk. Not one of the clients that you just mentioned, I should say, not any of the companies that you mentioned that filed for bankruptcy are clients of ours. So we've been very fortunate that we have a very solid customer base. And very low exposure at this point in bankruptcy risk.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good to hear. Just a couple of last ones. I think on the last call, you talked about a small number of clients delayed audits, given the COVID situation. I guess my question is why and what has happened since?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We had several clients that asked us either specifically to not audit certain suppliers because they were concerned about the suppliers getting through this pandemic period. And for the most part, most of those situations have gone back to auditing. So we've kind of gotten through that. I'd say the -- probably the biggest impact we've had is on starting up of new clients especially in our commercial business, onboarding and getting revenue started for new clients are an important part of our revenue stream. And we've had certain cases where either we've been delayed because of -- just wanted to take it slow as the initial or they want to start with a smaller scope of services initially. So I'd say that's another area that's impacted us that we don't see these as long-term losses of revenue opportunity, but more of a delay in pushing it out, but we do see that to some degree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then the last one for now, I guess, is can you give us a little color on new business development in this environment? I know historically, you've relied on trade shows and conferences. Now you got to do other things. I know Q1 bookings were ahead of plan, where do you shake out in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Q2 was -- we're coming in pretty close to plan. Some of the things that we expected to close in Q2, it got pushed out to Q3. But looking ahead we're very pleased with the outlook for Q3 and Q4 in terms of the pipeline we have and the level of commitments we have for new business, both in retail clients and in commercial. So we feel good. And I'll tell you what I'm really pleased about is coming into the year, as we talked before, and we mentioned, we relied on going to various industry shows and conferences to generate leads. And we've really had to take a step back and put a lot more emphasis on webinars, white papers and generating interest from intellectual property that we published through or we get articles published. And at this point in the year, our actual leads generated from our BDR team and our sales team is actually higher year-to-date than we were last year. So I think we've made a solid transition, and our sales teams are learning to sell -- the Microsoft Teams resumed very effectively. So it's -- we're pleased with how we've made that transition and feel like we're on a good trajectory for bookings for the 2020 year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Peter Paris, Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director of Research and Education & Business Services Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Well, it sure sounds that way. Again, 3 [big] quarters in a row, you raised guidance. I know you're small, but this seems to be sort of a perfect stock for the COVID experience, and you can buy it at less than 5x EBITDA. So we're very encouraged. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Kurt J. Abkemeier, PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Alex.

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question will come from the line of Zach Cummins from B. Riley FBR.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations, again, on the strong Q2 results. I just want to focus on the gross margin line in the quarter. I mean, this is by far the best Q2 gross margin, I think, we've seen in the business in a long time. So I was just wondering are there any onetime benefits or reclassifications that need to be called out? And then, I guess, what sort of a margin assumption should we make going forward for this business? Is this type of gross margin really sustainable going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Kurt, definitely, should take this one. Go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kurt J. Abkemeier, PRGX Global, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, there were no onetime benefits, any kind of material onetime benefits during the quarter. I think that this is really due mostly to all of the hard work that our team has done to try to take costs out of the business that we think were redundant and not necessary. And they've done a great job calling it out of the business. And we think that we can perform at this level and even improve upon it going forward, especially as we get some of our new platforms really humming and can approach our business from a different perspective.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. Got it. That's helpful. And then, Ron, I know one of the bigger strategies going forward is rolling out a subscription offering. And I believe you may have a beta test out in the commercial segment. I was just curious if you could provide any kind of feedback you've received thus far or from kind of some of the early adopters.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so we are -- let me just clarify for you. So we're in the midst of rolling out our global audit platform. We're in the early days of rolling it out to clients and starting to operate in a different environment. But in terms of clients moving to subscription-based audit services, that's still something that we're looking down the road to start. And we do have a -- you may be thinking about our preventive audit pilot that we've secured this quarter that we're pretty excited about where we're starting to get out in front of the promotional event and/or being during the promotional event identify discrepancies that would actually prevent a recovery, and that's much appreciated by both the retailer and the supplier.

And we have our first -- we have a significant pilot underway that we just secured, and that will start to lead towards getting to this kind of a subscription service and recovery audit services. And I would point out in our contract compliance services, which we've talked about in the past that we continue to have good success in converting clients from contingency base to flat rate or at least a hybrid where there's a partial flat rate and partial contingency.

So we are starting to move in the right direction, but we're going to let technology lead us down that path.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. That's helpful. And then final question for me. I mean, it's really great to see the meaningful progress that we've seen with both adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and free cash flow generation over the past 3 quarters. I was just curious, what do you view some of the key aspects of getting this business back to organic revenue growth in FY '21?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's a great question. And I'll just tell you that when we had this Q2 discussion last year, our commitment was to get our business performing at a significantly higher level, and we put the brakes on some of the Adjacent Services business segments that were not particularly profitable or a bit lumpy and really focused on getting our core business in high-performance mode and focusing on our technology platform to get that finished and to start getting it rolled out. And I can tell you that we feel very good about where we are and we see by these results. And we're going to lead to revenue growth from a higher performance audit business plus the technology foundation that we're building that we can start to really deliver technology or offerings that are repeatable, that are scalable with the appropriate level of margins. And we're just starting to get that moving again, but we still are in the rollout stage and the development stage of that platform.

But I'd say that as we look ahead, we're getting some very good response in the market. We'll -- we're winning some new clients and largely because of the technology platform. And that will continue to be the case. A lot of interest in some of the next-generation audit concepts that we're building into our platform for many of our clients and that's going to generate some new business that will turn into new revenues. And then we'll continue to move our clients into the new platform over the next year or so. So we expect things to start moving in the right direction in 2021 and 2022, but on a much more profitable and scalable base than we had in the past.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Zachary Cummins, B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Analyst [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats again on the really strong results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And I'm not showing any questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ron Stewart for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ronald E. Stewart, PRGX Global, Inc. - President, CEO & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Victor, and thanks to all of you for joining our call. Again, we're very pleased with the quarter, and we are working hard to continue this momentum for the rest of the year. So we look forward to our next call, when we'll talk about our Q3 results. Take care, and everyone stay safe. Thank you.

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.