Edited Transcript of PRAH.OQ earnings conference call or presentation 7-Aug-20 1:00pm GMT

Q2 2020 PRA Health Sciences Inc Earnings Call

RALEIGH Aug 8, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of PRA Health Sciences Inc earnings conference call or presentation Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Presentation

Operator [1]

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PRA Health Sciences Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Chris Gaenzle, Chief Administration Officer and General Counsel. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Christopher L. Gaenzle, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary [2]

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the PRA Health Sciences Second Quarter of 2020 Earnings Teleconference. Today, Colin Shannon, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Bonello, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our quarterly financial results. Following their opening comments, we will be available for questions. In addition to our press release and investor supplement with additional financial information is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which are discussed in the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020. Our risk factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Please note that we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain financial measures we will discuss on this call are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that providing these measures helps investors gain a more helpful and complete understanding of our financial results and is consistent with how management views our financial results. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is available in the earnings press release and investor supplement included in the Investor Relations portion of our website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Colin Shannon, our CEO. Colin?

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [3]

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this morning to discuss our second quarter financial results.

This was not an easy quarter, yet the tenacity and ingenuity demonstrated by our teams allowed us to focus on our plans, and we are able to report results that were better than the revised guidance we provided in May. We worked very closely with our clients in our sites, and we're able to move our studies forward and deliver revenues of $730 million and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.86. I would like to thank our employees for all their efforts to make this happen.

At the height of the pandemic, we estimate that approximately 30% of our studies were either put on full or partial hold. That number has declined to approximately 18% by the end of the second quarter, and it continues to improve weekly. We are fortunate to be in a unique situation and have a robust and effective mobile health platform that has allowed us to shift work to remote monitoring or virtual trials where possible, limiting some of the effect the pandemic has on our ability to keep our client studies moving forward.

We continued to see restrictions on access to sites during the second quarter. At the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter, we were seeing between 65% and 80% restriction to sites. And at the end of the quarter, that number has dropped to less than 50%. Asia and Europe showed the most improvement with Latin America and North America showing much more modest improvement. While this is an encouraging sign, we are aware that things can change very quickly.

New business activity was strong during the quarter, and I'm pleased to report $702 million of net new business awards, excluding reimbursement revenue, representing a net book-to-bill of 1.35. Including reimbursement revenue, we reported net new business awards of $1.1 billion or a book-to-bill of 1.62.

We saw strength across the entire Clinical Research segment, including our Strategic Solutions business, and we continue to see diversification across therapeutic areas. However, the second quarter did have a higher level of new infectious disease studies, which was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. 46% of our net new business came from top 15 pharma, while the remainder came from midsize pharma and biotech.

The addition of our second quarter new business awards, excluding reimbursement revenue, resulted in an increase in our backlog of 10% year-over-year and 4% on a sequential basis, with backlog finishing at approximately $4.9 billion at the end of June.

Our sales funnel continues to be strong and RFP volumes remained high this quarter. RFPs have been diversified with respect to the therapeutic area and include studies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to see slightly lower decision -- slightly slower decision-making from our clients. And at the end of the second quarter, we had another record level of pending decisions. With the level of RFP activity we have seen in the first half of 2020 and are seeing so far this quarter, we feel that the industry outlook remains very solid.

Our client base continues to be well diversified with our top 5 clients representing approximately 39% of revenue, with no client representing more than 10% of our revenue during the quarter.

Revenue in our Data Solutions segment was in line with our expectations during the second quarter. I'd like to remind everyone that the Data Solutions segment is less exposed to the impact of the pandemic due to the high proportion of recurring license revenue. However, we continue to see some disruption due to the lack of in-person meetings, the cancellation of many industry events and the reprioritization of discretionary spend by customers.

In terms of the underlying trends, we continue to invest in this segment by adding headcount to critical positions, adding new data sources and enhancing integration with the Clinical Research segment.

Moving on to our 2020 guidance. Although there remains uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic on our financial results, we anticipate full year revenue between $3.07 billion and $3.13 billion, and expect adjusted earnings per diluted share between $4.35 and $4.55. Mike will provide some additional details around the 2020 guidance later in the call.

In closing, I would like to thank, again, our entire staff and our clients for their continued commitment to PRA Health Sciences during these challenging times. I would also like to thank everyone that's helping throughout the world to get this -- to get us through this global pandemic.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mike Bonello, our Chief Financial Officer, who will go through our quarterly financial results in more detail.

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Colin, and good morning, everyone. For the second quarter of 2020, our consolidated revenue decreased 4%, both at actual foreign exchange rates and on a constant currency basis. As Colin stated previously, we reported revenue of $729.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $763.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The decline in revenue was attributable to the impact that COVID-19 pandemic had on us and the global economy. We saw a decrease in our billable hours and volume-related activities during the quarter, which was driven by a lack of access to investigator sites and an inability to screen and enroll patients due to stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. During the quarter, we also had an unfavorable impact of $4.7 million due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

For the second quarter, the Clinical Research segment reported revenue of $667.3 million, while the Data Solutions segment reported revenue of $62.6 million, a decrease of 5% and an increase of 3%, respectively. During the quarter, we derived 56% of our service revenue from large pharmaceutical companies, 8% from small to midsized pharmaceutical companies, 18% from large biotechnology companies and 18% from all other biotechnology companies. Consistent with prior quarters, these concentration metrics exclude our Data Solutions segment and reimbursement revenue and are in line with what we have historically reported.

Total direct costs for the quarter were $395.3 million compared to $386.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in direct cost continues to be driven by increased labor costs in our Clinical Research segment as we added staff in 2019 to support current and future business needs, and increased data cost in our Data Solutions segment as we continued to add data assets to expand our offering and as we see increases in renewal rates on our current contracts.

The increase in direct costs was offset by a favorable impact of $7.7 million from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Direct costs were 54.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 50.6% in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in direct costs as a percentage of revenue was primarily driven by the decrease in revenue I noted earlier, which was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $110 million or 15.1% of revenue for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 12.9% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to the decrease in revenue as well as an increase in salary and related benefits due to increased headcount to support our growth as well as additional office space added prior to March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began to have an adverse impact on our operations.

Adjusted net income, which excludes certain items whose fluctuation from period-to-period do not correspond to changes in our operating results, decreased 32.4% to $55.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 29.5% to $0.86 per share in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.22 per share in the second quarter of 2019. As Colin noted earlier, these amounts were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and were better than the revised guidance we provided in May.

Cash provided by operations was $25.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to cash used in operations of $45.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in operating cash flow was primarily due to the impact an acquisition-related earn-out payment had on prior year cash flows.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were $17.4 million compared to $21 million for the second quarter of 2019. Our capital expenditures continue to reflect the investment we are making in information technology, and in particular, our mobile health platform and the expansion of our infrastructure that was committed to prior to the pandemic.

Our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $168.2 million, of which, $53.4 million was held in our foreign subsidiaries. Net debt outstanding, defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020, was $1.1 billion compared to $975 million at June 30, 2019. We are confident our current cash position, together with over $600 million of borrowing capacity, position us well to weather the challenging economic conditions that we may continue to face throughout the remainder of 2020.

I would like to note that we are currently in compliance with the covenant requirements included in our credit facility, and we expect to maintain our compliance with these covenants.

Consistent with the approach we took in the second quarter, we continue to employ proactive cost management strategies. These include the delay of nonessential hires, a reduction in our reliance on third-party contractors and the management of nonessential discretionary spend. We also continue to proactively conserve cash by delaying nonessential capital expenditures and eliminating voluntary debt repayments until further notice.

Regarding our currency concentration, excluding reimbursement revenue and expenses, 82% of our revenue and 62% of our expenses were denominated in U.S. dollars while our euro exposure was naturally hedged. We continue to have exposure to movements in the GBP as less than 1% of our revenue is denominated in GBP, while approximately 6% of our expenses are denominated in GBP.

As Colin referenced earlier, the company is providing 2020 revenue guidance between $3.07 billion and $3.13 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share between $2.40 and $2.60, and adjusted net income per diluted share between $4.35 and $4.55.

The full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our 2020 operations remains uncertain. Specifically, the duration of the pandemic, the geographic location of specific outbreaks and the length and scope of travel restrictions and business closures could impact our financial results in the second half of 2020. These uncertainties could impact the assumptions used in our 2020 guidance if they result in business interruptions such as closure of our Phase I clinics, a slowdown in recruitment activities or limited access to sites worldwide.

However, we have used our best efforts to estimate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and the resulting impact on our financial performance for the remainder of the year.

We anticipate that our annual effective tax rate will be approximately 23%. Our effective tax rate may differ from this estimate if the geographic distribution of our pretax earnings changes from what we have estimated or if there are changes in interpretation, analysis or if additional guidance is issued by regulatory agencies.

We are also providing third quarter guidance to ensure sequential quarter earnings growth are in line with our expectations. We are estimating revenue between $754 million and $784 million, GAAP earnings per share between $0.58 and $0.68 per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share between $1.09 and $1.19. Similar to our full year guidance, we expect our effective income tax rate to be 23%.

It should be noted our guidance assumes a euro rate of 1.15 and a GBP rate of 1.30, all other foreign currency exchange rates are as of June 30, 2020.

That concludes our prepared remarks. And we are now happy to take your questions. Operator, you may open the line.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of Sandy Draper with Truth Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Yearley Draper, Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, maybe -- and I'm not sure if this is for Colin or Mike. But when I'm thinking about the cost and the hiring, you mentioned that their costs are still going up as you are adding people to basically enable the higher level of revenue and the higher level of business you're expecting, but you also commented slowing down some hiring because of COVID. I'm just trying to think, is most of that slower hiring happening down at SG&A and delaying that, but you're still planning on hiring at the cost of goods line? I'm just trying to think about hiring and then also just generally how much of an impact when you're trying to get people is COVID having on your ability to hire the type of people you want.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Actually, we are finding that we have been able to hire -- we're getting great candidates in our pipeline, which has actually been quite surprising. But you're right, we have really been focusing in on the revenue-generating people, although there is some support functions that we've needed to augment, particularly in some of our legal department where we're doing a lot more contract work and some of our -- like our talent acquisition people, we're just really finding and seeking out the talent.

So while we're watching our SG&A very, very closely, we're trying to manage our costs -- because nobody knows what's going to happen in Q4, in particular, it's going to be interesting to see how this plays out. But we've got some good relevant experience going through the quarter there, and that was why we decided to at least come up with an approach to provide some guidance because we feel like we've got some plans in place that can get us through the rest of the year, but there's so many unknowns.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alexander Yearley Draper, Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. That's helpful. And then maybe a, well, not really follow-up, a second question. On the Data Solutions side, I'm sure COVID has had an impact, but you guys had made some management changes. Things would seem starting to turn around. Just wanted to get an update on how you feel the changes you made from management and sales and building that back up, are you still confident in the -- in that returning to better growth? Or just an update on that business would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. The business is actually going well. We've added a lot of new capability. During the pandemic, we made a data offering with one of our systems, whereby we offered it free during part of the pandemic to our clients, allowed us to utilize our data capabilities. We just felt that we want to do whatever we could to help our clients during this pandemic, and we thought that that was an opportunity.

It's obviously until we get back to some level of normality, some of the discretionary spend is not needed. But we are still seeing a lot of good contact and a lot of need out there and we're managing that business well. I feel very good about the direction we're going in, and we continue to look for opportunities to take out some of the lumpiness because we know it's very seasonal business where, from about September onwards, where it's really strong. We'd like to see that and drive some change there. But we're feeling pretty good about the direction it's going in.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Patrick Donnelly with Citi.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrick Bernard Donnelly, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Colin, I guess when you think about the guidance you guys gave for 3Q and the back half, how are you assuming things trend here in the U.S.? Obviously, we have kind of the second wave coming up. How have trends been through July? Did you see any pause in kind of enrollments or conversations with customers? Just curious how the trends have been recently.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Obviously, we -- the economy does its best to try and reopen and we're stuttering through that as we speak. We seem to have contingency plans for our contingency plans these days. And it's kind of we've got to take the unexpected and plan around it. Our goal now is to make sure that we follow carefully where we need to get some visits done. We plan accordingly. And I mentioned earlier on about the tenacity and ingenuity some of our teams have come up with to enable that to happen. We just kept being persistent and challenged by figuring out how to get things done. And whether it's using our mobile health platform or whatever, we've found ways to help really sort of mitigate some of the effects of that.

We're seeing obviously some opening up in the U.S. We're -- they're trying its best. We don't know what's going to happen. But we've got a good handle on the availability and how to overcome some of the obstacles in our way. So we obviously were very trepidatious in moving forward coming up with our guidance. But we felt like Q2, we gave a good view, and we delivered on it. And we're as well looking forward, I thought we had good plans in place for our Q3.

Q4 is a little bit tougher because if there is a second wave with the flu season starting, we really just have no idea. But we felt like, well, at least we can give some sort of general guidance of directionally where we see it happening.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Patrick Bernard Donnelly, Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then last quarter, I think you talked about kind of 4x the normal amount of RFPs being pushed out. Just wondering how those trended. Did you see a lot of them come back in 2Q and even the beginning of 3Q versus maybe some of those companies pivoting towards more COVID trials? Just wondering the trends on that front.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We actually did see there were some -- some cancellations last quarter, and it was really -- we saw there was a lot of repositioning of pipelines. And so some of that did actually happen. We saw a lot of the decisions that were pending come through. But I mentioned here, again, that we still have a high number of pending decisions at the end of the quarter again.

So we're seeing a robust RFP flow, and we're not pushing hard for getting decisions because, obviously, in this pandemic stage, we're just working closely with the clients. Sometimes, they're wanting us to go full steam ahead, others where we're patiently waiting for their decisions. I've mentioned, again, that there's a number of pending decisions, again, it reached a record high. So we feel like we're setting up nicely with good visibility, and we're feeling that things are moving in the right direction, which is a solid industry phenomena.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Dave Windley with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Howard Windley, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin, your bookings, you just answered somewhat to Patrick's question, but your bookings were a highlight this quarter. It seems like a number of things have been percolating. You upped your emphasis on biotech in the middle of last year. You had this high level of outstanding pending decisions at the end of the first quarter. You have some partnerships that I think had begun to be productive. I'm wondering if you could help us to understand, which -- or the proportions of the contributions to that record bookings level in the quarter. What were the contributors?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've factored up all the things you mentioned, Dave. We knew that we'll get into the year in a much more solid footing, and I tried to ensure that everybody understood that we're sensing that shift in momentum. We have spent a lot of time rebuilding our management team throughout the company. We are focusing on the One PRA message. We are aligning all of our units to work together and collaborate together, and that's been very beneficial. We're pulling on together all of the different components throughout the organization.

So we've got a good mix of -- and well-diversified client mix for the quarter, so we feel very good. The one area that we expected a lot more work and that's been put and slowed down was from the government. We had anticipate that happening, but you can imagine, with all the changes in the government, with BARDA and everything that's happened there, things have slowed down. So it may even be next year before that starts to get to the levels we were anticipating. But we're ready for it now. So when you look at what we've achieved, we feel like we still got a lot of dry powder as well for the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Howard Windley, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interesting. Very good. From an operational standpoint, a lot of focus on in the industry on site openings and patient recruitment. What about your people, your CRA's ability, I guess, to get into sites or maybe even to get to sites? Maybe you could help us to understand, to what extent do those folks need to get on a plane to get to a site and complete a site visit? Or are they regionally based enough that they can kind of get in their car and cover a territory?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we have a very broad mix. Really, it's difficult when you've got some very difficult therapeutic areas where you've got specialist people. You've got to look at different arrangements. And that's part of the planning process of how do we access sites and how do we get there? It takes a lot of careful planning. And we've got a number of people, and we try to manage it appropriately because they've got to have -- be trained in a protocol. They've got -- it's not just that we can send any CRA to a site, you've got to have them appropriately trained, et cetera, and able to go to the site and perform their duties as expected. And that's part of our whole planning process of how we actually get there and do that.

And one of the areas that we did mention that we have found difficulty with is our Phase I unit because, obviously, if there's any outbreaks there, that can actually close the unit. So a lot of the things we were looking forward is, look, we're at capacity, and it's obviously a reduced capacity because of social distancing, et cetera. But we're still seeing volunteers coming in and our staff is managing to get to the offices. We're still managing to work through it. But -- so there's all the different parts of our business that we're focusing in on and just where, obviously, spend a lot of attention to the health and safety of our employees.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Howard Windley, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you -- just to be more specific, are you finding that CRAs are willing to travel when they need to?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In general, yes. We've tried to be very accommodative. We are very understanding about a lot of families at home and various other things. But we're finding that we're able to accommodate the needs of our clients and our sites.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Robert Jones with Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Patrick Jones, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin, you mentioned the higher level of infectious disease work specifically related to COVID. Any more specifics you can share there, just how you're thinking about this opportunity of COVID-related trials for PRA specifically? I know some of your peers have shared some statistics about portion of backlog or revenue. Just wanted to get a better sense of how you're thinking about the COVID trial work.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's not a substantial post. We've got some nice studies. We're working on a few with -- and a mix of clients were between biotech and big pharma doing some -- the vaccine work. And we're also working in some strong therapeutics. So we've got a good mixture, but it's not like hugely weighted. We're still seeing a lot of our traditional type of work.

Obviously, a lot of clients are prioritizing some of their work on COVID to help get through the pandemic. And we've had a good share of that type of business. So we're feeling very good about that. And -- but we're still making sure that we focus in on the longer-term as well. Hopefully, this, in a year's time, this is going to be well behind us and we'll be concentrating on our new book business. So we're making sure that, yes, we're going to be helping out in the short term, but obviously, we are still building for the longer-term as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Patrick Jones, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And I guess just on Care Innovations, I know that you were leveraging the technology before you acquired it. Just curious if your vision has evolved since it's been in-house. And maybe has it helped you take share in this world where remote capabilities are clearly more important?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean our Clinical 6 platform had worked with Care Innovations when it was just a vendor. And so we've actually worked very, very closely with them, and it was just a natural fit. So we didn't do all pomp and circumstance when we made the acquisition because it was very much -- it was a small acquisition. It just actually dovetailed very, very nicely with our Clinical 6 platform.

But they have been a great addition because with their mobile health platform, in addition to what we had, it was -- it helped round out a lot of offerings. We've had a COVID-19 app. And we've been now working for over 5 years on mobile health solutions. There's a lot of experience. We have a fully compliant FDA, EMEA end-to-end platform with now the mobile health, connected health, RPM and EHR integration. And it meets all of the appropriate standards like GMP, HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, et cetera. So we feel in a very nice position to make these offerings. And I think it's been a really nice part that we've added and just at the right time for the pandemic.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Juan Avendano with Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan Esteban Avendano, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I need to go back to the gross bookings. And so it just happens that in the quarter when several of your CRO peers had no booking decline, you actually grew those business wins, excluding pass-throughs, for the first time since the third quarter of 2018. So I'm curious about what growth you probably felt here.

And you mentioned -- I mean can you talk about how -- whether or not we should expect growth in bookings to continue going forward? How sustainable is this? And perhaps, if this was -- how much of this was driven by the accounts that had some slowdowns in business activities and reprioritizations, or were these completely new accounts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. As I've mentioned last year, there was a lot of changes going on in Strategic Solutions where the growth in the accounts where the headcounts were moving to lower-cost countries, Latin America, Asia, even Eastern Europe. And so we saw that while product registration was growing at great pace, the Strategic Solutions part of their business was a very, very -- has a modest growth. We've seen activity pick up again this year in Strategic Solutions as expected. And we did make some investments in Strategic Solutions last year. We added more leadership positions. And so what's -- it's helped us round out our offerings and we continue to expand these opportunities.

So that's what's really helped drive back to where we were seeing the growth because I think people are not understanding the revenue growth we got and why the Strategic Solutions is actually is -- we basically only -- we're taking only 12 months of the backlog into account. We're basically just replacing our revenue with a -- every single quarter with a small amount of growth that we are anticipating. So the book-to-bill for the Strategic Solutions can be anywhere between 1.03 to 1.05, and yet, that's showing 3% to 5% growth, which we signaled. But that was how we are structuring.

And so we've actually had, I felt, good growth, and I'm trying to make sure people understand the product registration part of the business has been really accelerating very strongly. And now we're seeing the Strategic Solutions pick up, we're seeing an overall growth again. So we feel very pleased about it, and we're seeing lots of opportunities in the pipeline. We're seeing a lot of good RFP flow. So if we can get decisions made, we feel pretty good about where we stand and -- in relationship to the challenges we've got ahead of us.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan Esteban Avendano, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess my second question is that backlog conversion for some of your peers went down by more than 100 basis points sequentially in the second quarter, but yours only went down by 70 basis points quarter-over-quarter. So what did you do to hold backlog conversion a little bit better than expected?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Juan, I don't know that I can comment on where our competitors' backlog conversion is falling because that's all obviously dependent on what they have and their taking for new business awards that's going into backlog. But I think we've talked in the past, we have a conservative approach to what we put in the backlog. We go through every project month-by-month to make sure we understand how that's going to move through.

And as Colin just referenced, Strategic Solutions is showing some growth. So that's a quicker burn as he was trying to indicate there than the rest of the business. So I think that helps us stabilize that burn. And quite frankly, the burn rate came in right in line with where I thought it was based on our revised projections that we provided back in May.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of John Kreger with William Blair.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Charles Kreger, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin, can you just expand a little bit more on the comments you're making about Strategic Solutions? Is the repositioning to lower cost regions done? And can you give us a sense about, at this point, how much of that activity is happening in the U.S. versus other regions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We felt that that was really out of the way towards end of last year, yes. There was quite a shift as the clients were repositioning a lot of their work into the low-cost countries. And we didn't know how long it was going to last, but we think that it was more or less by the end of the year, we'd saw -- I actually signaled it midway through the year because we saw the shift happening, and I thought it was kind of over halfway through the year, but it trickled on a little bit longer.

So I feel like that part is now out of the way, and we're now concentrating on, like, where they're placing their work, we're adding throughout the world now. So it's -- we're hiring in the U.S. as much as anywhere else. So we're seeing that it's back to sort of a good mix again, and that's obviously helping the Strategic Solutions side. And they're obviously getting some new offerings from clients as well as -- new opportunities. So we feel, like, the position is -- that business is nicely positioned to take advantage of where we are.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Charles Kreger, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And if you think about kind of RFP growth of late is would you say it's pretty balanced between kind of more FSP work and traditional? Or is it still tilted more towards the traditional product registration?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's still tilted towards traditional product registration. The Strategic Solutions is a very consultative sale. These types of deals last a long period of time. And it's typically really an RFP type of work. It's like you have a lot of discussions with the client before it gets to a point where they want to make decisions about changing the way they do what -- the work. Because it really is a very senior leadership-led decision because it's got to come from the top down. It changes the amount of staff they have, their outsourcing, some stuff that a lot of clients would like to keep -- retain in-house. And so striking that balance is sometimes very difficult. And so we've got a lot of experience in that field, and we work closely with clients as we help them through the journey.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Charles Kreger, William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then one last one. How do you feel about the ability to turn some of these new awards on? Are you getting to the point where start-up activity and patient enrollment can start to kind of return to some degree of normalcy? Or is that -- should we view that as being still pretty constrained at this point?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. If we are not getting things started, we -- I mean that's when we look at -- we would rather take it as cancellations if we're seeing any delays. And that's how we actually went through all of our backlog, and we do it rigorously as well. Just -- and if we see anything that were not getting started, I'd rather just take it out. And even if it's not a true cancellation, we don't forecast revenue from it until we start to get indications of when the client really wants to get up and running.

But no, we've actually been hiring and -- the whole of our contract department, et cetera, to help with the study start-up activities. Just, obviously, one of the bottlenecks in the industry is getting the legal contract of the sites all up and running, and it gets more difficult when they've got staff working from home. So yes, it's definitely been challenging, but we've got a lot of things moving and we're driving hard. And some of these studies that we've done in COVID have been accelerating at a very, very fast rate. And it's great that when everybody's got a mind to do it, it happens very, very fast.

And I'm hoping that these long-term benefits will change the way that we're doing things in the future and that we can show things that are done faster, and it actually changes the way we do clinical research, and it all becomes faster and more streamlined in the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Eric Coldwell with Baird.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric White Coldwell, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of quick ones, I think. First, I know from the earlier remarks that COVID was perhaps not as -- COVID-related trials were perhaps not as material for you as some of your peers. But I think all but 1 of the companies so far have given a percentage. I was hoping we could extract that from you today, whether it's a percent of 605 or 606 bookings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric, we'll have to get back to you on that one. I don't actually have that number on us just now. Maybe we'll get it when we speak to you later.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eric White Coldwell, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And then follow-up is on the data business. Pre COVID, you had talked about making investments in new Data Solutions, new geographies, et cetera, and had a little bit of an impact on gross margin this quarter. I'm just curious if you can give us a sense on where you think gross margin plays out for that segment over the next couple of quarters, maybe the next year.

And then I know you've talked -- and you mentioned again today about the seasonality in revenue that typically perks up starting in September and certainly in the fourth quarter. Are you expecting that same kind of momentum this year, given COVID dynamics and everything going on in the world? Or should we perhaps rein in the numbers a little bit here, given the uncertainty? I'm just not sure what you're really expecting for fourth quarter strength in the data business as it typically plays out.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Eric. We have tried to factor that into our guidance, obviously. As we said, we're not entirely sure how everything is going to certainly play out. We still do see some strong growth in that segment for the remainder of the year compared to where it was last year. But I would say it's more, I'd say, modest single-digit as opposed to -- we were talking, I think, earlier when we gave our full year guidance, we said we were hoping for high single-digit, maybe low double-digit growth there. So we've tempered that expectation slightly.

With respect to margins, as we indicated on the last call, we had expected Q2 margins to come down slightly because we had employed a new data asset that we got to a point where we could sell it. So that whole cost was coming through in Q2. I do expect margins to moderate, I guess, more in line with what you have seen historically. And the big caveat, obviously, would be the fourth quarter and how much revenue we're able to generate. Because, obviously, when we can generate that revenue, it's a straight drop-through because of the type of business that it is.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Dan Brennan with UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Gregory Brennan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On the burn rate, Mike, I'm just wondering, obviously, COVID, severe disruption this year. And as you guys climb out of it, I'm just wondering, as you kind of look beyond this year, can you just remind us that, like, kind of the mix of your business that's in the backlog today? Is there a way to characterize how you think about that burn rate trending beyond this year? Just -- I know you've talked about it in the past, I'm just wondering for, like, our modeling purposes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We haven't really provided any guidance on those out-years, but our expectation and hope was that, throwing the pandemic out, that we would start to see a flattening of the burn rate and a slight uptick towards the back half of this year and out into 2021, for instance. I don't expect that it will ever get back to those burn rates that you saw maybe at the end of '17 and the beginning of '18. Because if you recall, we did have a pretty large study that was infectious disease that ran pretty quickly.

So really, it'll depend on mix. But my hope is, is that in the back half of this year, we start to see it trend up, obviously, from where we were in Q2. I think it will be right around or maybe just slightly less than what you saw in Q1. And we can see a slighter uptick to -- hopefully, we're in kind of that 12% to 12.5% burn rate range. And obviously, as Colin indicated earlier, if we continue to see some strong growth in Strategic Solutions, that burn rate will start to increase because, obviously, we only have 12 months of revenue -- or revenue -- or backlog in the system, so we're burning that pretty quickly. So as that continues to grow, that will help my burn rate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Gregory Brennan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. And then kind of as we look out towards next year, and obviously, you're not going to give numbers on this. But I'm just wondering, Colin mentioned kind of the hiring that you guys have done, and next year should be, I think, a nice recovery year for yourselves and the CROs and your peers. But is there a sense as we look out how much more hiring might need to be done? Or kind of the cost actions you've taken this year, kind of how that normalizes out? So as we get to a stronger level of revenues, any way -- again, without giving specific numbers, how to think qualitatively maybe about your ability to generate incremental margins on that versus reinvestment in the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I mean, Jack, we had no change to our backlog from the pandemic and I mean that was actually the major reason why we didn't cut people's salaries or furlough staff or let people go because we needed our people. And that's been -- went over well in the industry and has allowed us to be able to go ahead with our hiring plans. We're nicely positioned. I think we did the right thing by our people. We've always said that our most important asset, we showed it, we put our money where our mouth is. And we followed through on that, and it's allowed us to continue the growth.

So it means that all of the new work that we're winning, we need to add people, and we're able to attract them. So we feel nicely positioned as we are picking up new work, that we're able to hire appropriately and get the work completed. We'd mentioned earlier on about all the studies that we've won are in start up, so we do have a bolus of what that's getting done and that we're working through. So there's lots of activity. We're poised nicely for the foreseeable future. And so we feel very good about the industry dynamics and where we're positioned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Dan, I would say that we're probably still targeting that same kind of gross margin growth that we have talked about in the past, so kind of in that 50 basis point range. And that's what we would be looking at trying to push through the organization as we move forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daniel Gregory Brennan, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst of Healthcare Life Sciences [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe if I can sneak one final one in. Just -- and I'm not familiar with it, and I probably should be. But your exposure in vaccines or your capabilities there, anything to highlight? I know you're going to get back to Eric in terms of the mix from COVID, and I'm just wondering, some of your peers has discussed how well positioned they are in capabilities? How would you characterize your vaccine capability?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We have obviously a strong infectious disease franchise. But I mean, we don't have like a central lab where a lot of our clients were able to get work done there. I mean we have just got our bioanalytical labs, and that's very much for other patients and their dependency on getting access to patients in all of the samples that get to that.

So I think that for us, we -- we're just using our expertise to actually run trials and using our mobile health platform and using our innovative approach. But fortunately, we have a good amount of people in the organization that has the infectious disease knowledge and can help and will be able to pivot on to the COVID-19 work.

But certainly, we -- it's not something what we've said is one of our, I would say, a differentiation factor, but we certainly have to be strong in infection disease, and we've done, obviously, a lot of work over the years in that area.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Baxter with Wolfe Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen C. Baxter, Wolfe Research, LLC - Senior Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it was good to see the bookings come through in the second quarter. I wanted to ask about your expectations for bookings in the back half of the year. The kind of the basis for the question is, if I look at the first half, either on the gross or net line, it's both down a little bit versus either half of last year. So as you move into the second half of this year, are you expecting to return to bookings growth? And what needs to happen for that to occur?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I've mentioned earlier on that we're still seeing, like, very good RFP flow. That's obviously our lead indicator for the work that's out there. So we are seeing strength in that. And it's obviously hard to predict what proportion we're going to win. But we are feeling very optimistic that we're in a good position to continue some very good bookings.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question comes from the line of Jack Meehan with Nephron Research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack Meehan, Nephron Research LLC - Research Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A couple of follow-ups. First, based, Mike, on the disclosures on the midsized pharma, it seemed like a lot of the pressure in the quarter was concentrated there. By my math, it was down -- revenue was down 30% year-over-year or somewhere in that ballpark. I was just wondering, if you talk about that customer class, I don't know if it's something definitional in the way you're reporting it, but talk about what you're seeing there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think just to make sure we're grounded, year-over-year revenue was down roughly 4%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jack Meehan, Nephron Research LLC - Research Analyst [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I had it going from 11% of sales to 8%, but maybe I can double check that.

The second question I just want to follow-up on is within Clinical Research overall, is it possible to call out the relative growth rates between Strategic Solutions and product registration? And as you look at the guidance in the second half of the year, just the relative shape of the curve you're assuming for both of those.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael J. Bonello, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we can't do that, Jack, because that's part of just the one Clinical Research segment. And unfortunately, we don't break that out separately. So I think we commented -- or Colin commented earlier on what we're seeing in Strategic Solutions in that we're starting to see that business pick up. And obviously, we've talked about in the past how kind of the core CRO business had been growing faster than that Strategic Solutions business. So I wouldn't say that Strategic Solutions is going to be growing as fast, but it is picking up in the second half of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And there are no further audio questions. At this time, we'll turn the call back over to Mr. Colin Shannon, CEO, for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Colin Shannon, PRA Health Sciences, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you, everyone, for participating in our call today. Now if you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact us. We hope you have a great rest of the day, and thank you.

Operator [58]

And thank you. And thank you for your participation. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.