Edited Transcript of PPH.NZ earnings conference call or presentation 5-May-20 11:00pm GMT

Full Year 2020 Pushpay Holdings Ltd Earnings Call

AUCKLAND May 26, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Pushpay Holdings Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Bruce Patrick Gordon

Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Gabrielle Wilson

Pushpay Holdings Limited - Head of IR

* Shane Sampson

Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO

* Steve Parker Basden

Pushpay Holdings Limited - Chief Growth Officer

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Ashwini Z. Chandra

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Garry Sherriff

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps

* Matt Joass

* Philip Campbell

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Stephen Ridgewell

Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research

* Wassim Kisirwani

Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pushpay Annual Results Investor Briefing. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Gabrielle Wilson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - Head of IR [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ashley. Welcome to the Pushpay Holdings Limited annual results investor briefing for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Our annual report and annual results investor briefing presentation has been released to the NZX and ASX. Please visit our website, pushpay.com/investors/announcements, if you do not have a copy.

Before we begin, the information in this investor briefing is for general information purposes only and is not an offer or invitation for subscription, purchase or recommendation of securities in Pushpay. It should be taken into account in conjunction with and is subject to Pushpay's interim and annual reports, market releases and information published on Pushpay's website, pushpay.com.

It includes forward-looking statements about Pushpay and the environment in which Pushpay operates, which are subject to uncertainties and contingencies outside of Pushpay's control. Pushpay's actual results and performance may differ materially from these statements. It includes statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as an indicator of future performance, and may contain information from third parties believed to be reliable. However, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information in this investor briefing is current as of the date of this investor briefing, unless stated otherwise. All currency amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless stated otherwise.

Today, you'll be hearing from our CEO, Bruce Gordon; and our CFO, Shane Sampson. Following Bruce's presentation, our CFO, Shane Sampson; and our Chief Growth Officer, Steve Basden, will also be available for questions.

(Operator Instructions) Once the presentation has concluded, we will open the call to questions. We ask that questions come from analysts and investors only. Members of the press are able to organize interviews with Bruce following this briefing. Please get in touch with me by e-mailing investors@pushpay.com, and I will arrange it.

Thank you for your attention. I will now hand it over to Pushpay's CEO, Bruce Gordon.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Gabby. Kia ora, good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Pushpay's investor briefing for the year ended 31st of March 2020.

I'd like to welcome our new shareholders who have joined the call and take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support.

I'll now turn your attention to the presentation slides that accompanied our annual report, which was released to the market this morning. We're pleased to present a strong result for the year ended 31st of March 2020. Pushpay has delivered solid revenue growth, expanding operating margins, EBITDAF growth and operating cash flow improvements over the period. While Pushpay delivered strong organic growth over the year, we also strengthened our value proposition through the strategic acquisition of a leading church management system, Church Community Builder, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado here in the U.S.

Our results are a reflection of our innovative products, the dedication of our teams in the U.S. and New Zealand, and our culture of continuous improvement. Over the year, we have made significant progress towards our strategic goal of becoming the preferred provider of mission-critical software to the U.S. faith sector.

Pushpay continues to focus on future-proofing the business by refining the strategies that will allow the company to realize its considerable potential over the long term while maintaining prudent financial discipline. As we continue our growth journey, our relentless focus on innovation, strategy and execution will lead to continued growth and success for the business.

Turning to agenda on Slide 3. Today, we'll be covering an update from myself as CEO, Church Community Builder update, people and culture update, product update, finance, outlook and questions.

Now on to Slide 5. Looking at our key metrics for the year ended 30th of March 2020. I'll go into more detail along the main lines, but for now, I will just highlight a couple.

Pushpay increased its total revenue for the year ended 31st of March 2020 by USD 31.4 million from $98.4 million to USD 129.8 million, an increase of 32%. Operating revenue for the year ended 31st of March 2020 increased by $31.6 million from USD 95.9 million to USD 127.5 million, an increase of 33%. We increased our gross margin over the year ended 31st of March 2020 by 5 percentage points from 60% to 65%. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impacts, Pushpay increased gross margin by 4 percentage points from 60% to 64%. Pushpay increased its EBITDAF for the year ended 31st of March 2020 from USD 23.5 million -- sorry, by USD 23.5 million from USD 1.6 million to USD 25.1 million, an increase of 1,506%.

We're excited to report today that our operating cash flow improved by USD 26.3 million over the year ended 31st of March 2020 from negative operating cash flows of USD 2.8 million to positive operating cash flows of USD 23.5 million, an increase of 953%. Our total processing volume increased by USD 1.4 billion over the year ended 31st of March 2020 from USD 3.6 billion to USD 5.0 billion, an increase of 39%. I'm also pleased to report Pushpay's total lifetime value of the customer base increased to USD 4.5 billion, up from $3.0 billion, an increase of 46%.

Now on to Slide 6, customer growth. We increased our customer base by 3,247 customers over the year till the 31st of March 2020 from 7,649 to 10,896, an increase of 32%. The acquisition of Church Community Builder increased our total customer numbers by 3,716. Customer numbers also include 1,442 mutual customers, which are utilized by Pushpay and Church Community Builder solutions. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder, Pushpay increased its customer base by 531 from 7,649 to 8,180, an increase of 7%.

New customer acquisition over the second half of the financial year exceeded the first half of the financial year. Pushpay's strategy is progressing well with modest growth in the number of new customers and a continued increase in the proportion of new medium and large customers. Over the year through 31st of March 2020, Pushpay's proportion of medium and large customers increased from 56% to 59%. Unit churn, driven by small customers, continues to decline.

As we execute on our sales strategy, the company's primary focus is on increasing revenue by attracting a larger number of medium to large customers by expanding ARPC and increasing retention. As of the 31st of March 2020, 98% of Pushpay's customers were located in North America, which covers the U.S. and Canada, with the remaining 2% located in other jurisdictions. We expect new customer acquisition growth over the current financial year to exceed the prior year, excluding the increase in customers associated with the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder.

Turning now to Slide 8. ARPC remained unchanged over the year through 31st of March 2020. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests of Church Community Builder, Pushpay increased ARPC by USD 299 per month from $1,315 to USD 1,614 per month, an increase of 23%. There are a number of factors which contributed to an increased ARPC, and these include: increased subscription fees from new and existing customers; a larger proportion of medium and large customers; further development of our product set, resulting in higher volume fees; and increased adoption of digital giving in the U.S. faith sector. Pushpay plans to continue to grow ARPC by increasing revenue derived from existing customers and by continuing to implement its sales strategy to attract more medium and large new customers.

Turning to Slide 9. As you can see, we are operating at scale and our success provides a significant platform for Pushpay to engage and attract more medium and large customers.

I'll now turn to Slide 10. Looking at our track record of success. This is something we're really proud of. Pushpay has a strong track record of delivering on guidance. Since initially listing in August 2014, Pushpay is pleased to have met or exceeded all guidance provided to the market. Today, we are proud to share that over the year ended 31st of March 2020, we either achieved or exceeded all guidance that was provided to the market during the financial year. These results were obtained excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impact. We expect to see continued revenue growth as the business executes on its strategy, achieves increased efficiencies and gains further market share in the U.S. faith sector.

Turning now to Slide 11, revenue growth. Pushpay increased its total revenue for the year ended 31st of March 2020 by USD 31.4 million from USD 98.4 million to USD 129.8 million, an increase of 32%. Operating revenue for the year ended 31st of March 2020 increased by USD 31.6 million from USD 95.9 million to USD 127.5 million, an increase of 33%. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impacts, we achieved our FY '20 operating revenue guidance, increasing operating revenue by USD 27.2 million from USD 95.9 million to USD 123.1 million, an increase of 28%. These results were attained through the targeted implementation of our strategy, growing team capabilities and expertise, and responsible investment into product design and development. We expect to see continued revenue growth as the business executes on its strategy, achieves increased efficiency and gains further market share in the U.S. faith sector.

Pushpay's diligent approach to optimizing gross margin has driven pleasing results. Pushpay increased gross margin for the year ended 31st of March 2020 from 60% to 65%. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impacts, we achieved our gross margin guidance for the year ended 31st of March 2020, increasing gross margin from 60% to 64%. Including the acquisition of Church Community Builder and ongoing margin improvement initiatives, we expect gross margin to continue to improve in the year ending 31st of March 2021.

Pushpay increased its EBITDAF for the year ended 31st of March 2020 by USD 23.5 million from USD 1.6 million to USD 25.1 million, an increase of 1,506%. Over the financial year, we increased guidance on 3 occasions, most recently on 18th of March 2020 to USD 25.0 million to USD 27.0 million. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impacts, Pushpay delivered on its FY '20 EBITDAF guidance, increasing EBITDAF by $26.2 million from USD 1.6 million to USD 27.8 million, an increase of 1,677%.

Now turning to Slide 12. I know Shane will delve into this in further detail, we're really proud of the next few metrics, so I'll just touch on them briefly.

While Pushpay increased operating revenue over the year ended 31st of March 2020 by 33%, total operating expenses increased 5%. As a percentage of operating revenue, total operating expenses improved by 13 percentage points from 65% to 52%. Excluding the acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder and associated costs and impacts, while operating revenue over the year ended 31st of March 2020 increased by 28%, total operating expenses decreased by USD 5.2 million, a decrease of 8%. As a percentage of operating revenue, total operating expenses improved by 18 percentage points from 65% to 47%.

Operating leverage is largely driven by strong operating revenue growth, improved margins and disciplined cost management. Pushpay expects significant operating leverage to accrue as operating revenue continues to increase, while growth in total operating expenses remains low.

NPAT declined by USD 2.8 million over the year ended 31st of March 2020 from USD 18.8 million to USD 16.0 million, a decrease of 15%. The previous financial year included a onetime benefit arising from previously unrecognized tax losses and deferred research and development expenditure of USD 20.9 million, which contributed to the net gain of USD 18.8 million.

Operating cash flow improved by USD 26.3 million over the year ended 31st of March 2020 from negative operating cash flows USD 2.8 million to positive operating flows USD 23.5 million, an increase of 953%. Pushpay's increasing positive cash flow provides flexibility as we continue to assess further potential strategic acquisitions that broaden Pushpay's current proposition and add significant value to the current business.

I'll turn now to Slide 13. We're proud to announce today that Pushpay achieved its total processing volume guidance for the year ended 31st of March 2020, increasing total processing volume from USD 3.6 billion to USD 5.0 billion, an increase of 39%. The acquisition of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder had no effect on total processing volume, given transaction volume associated with nonmutual Church Community Builder customers is not processed through the Pushpay platform. We expect continued growth in total processing volume, driven by a larger proportion of new medium and large customers, further development of our product set resulting in higher adoption and usage and increased adoption of digital giving.

Turning now to Slide 15. I'd like to share an update about our recent business combination with Church Community Builder, which we were thrilled to announce in December 2019. Pushpay completed the acquisition of 100% of the ownership interests in Church Community Builder for a total purchase consideration of USD 87.5 million.

Established in 1999 and based in Colorado Springs in the U.S., Church Community Builder is a market-leading church management system, often referred to as ChMS, providing a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, to record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Church Community Builder complements Pushpay's custom community app and giving solution and aligns strongly with Pushpay's core strategy of providing innovative, market-leading solutions to customers.

Pushpay and Church Community Builder have been strategic partners for many years, providing a 2-way integration for mutual customers. While operating alongside one another in the U.S. faith sector, it became evident from direct market feedback that customers are increasingly seeking an integrated solution that span a wide range of functionality, including ChMS, community app and giving tools.

With deep alignment of values, Pushpay and Church Community Builder envisioned the profound increased value that could be provided to customers by joining forces and innovating together. Now operating under one group structure, Pushpay and Church Community Builder look forward to serving more customers in the faith sector with a unique and differentiated value proposition.

Just last month, we were excited to launch our first joint product offering. This represents a significant milestone as we embark on achieving our strategic goal of delivering a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS custom community app and giving solutions to customers in the U.S. faith sector.

Now move to Slide 13 (sic) [16] for an update on our people at Pushpay. As we continue to execute on our strategy, attracting and retaining exceptional talent is critical to our success. Our customer-centric culture of continuous improvement focuses on achieving high job satisfaction, increased productivity, improved employee retention as well as increased customer satisfaction. I'm proud to announce that we have completed the reorganization of the Pushpay and Church Community Builder teams, bringing all associates across Auckland, New Zealand; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Redmond, Washington under one leadership structure.

In April 2020, we were pleased to welcome Heidi Keele as our Vice President of Marketing. Heidi is a strategic marketing executive with over 20 years' experience helping drive breakthrough revenue growth for a diverse mix of organizations, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 industry leaders. Her expertise in orchestrating cutting-edge marketing, sales and public relation campaigns designed to maximize the sales conversion of existing products and services will be instrumental for our strategic growth plans.

On the 8th of May 2019, the company announced a number of changes to its leadership team. Chris Heaslip resigned from his position as CEO effective 31st of May 2019. Chris remained a Nonexecutive Director of the company until his resignation on the 31st of March 2020. On behalf of the Board and management, I'd like to thank Chris for his service as a director and invaluable contribution to the business and for his continued support as a shareholder.

Following Chris Heaslip's resignation as CEO, Pushpay's Board appointed me as CEO and Executive Director effective 1st of June 2019. I was previously Independent Chairman of the Board.

Graham Shaw, who was previously an Independent Director, assumed the role of Chairman of the Board, effective 8th of May, 2019.

Christopher Huljich was replaced by Peter Huljich, previously an Alternate Director to Christopher, as a Nonexecutive Director, effective 8th of May 2019. Subsequently, Christopher Huljich is appointed as an Alternate Director to Peter Huljich.

Daniel or Dan Steinman resigned as an Independent Director effective 26th of August 2019. The Board and management of Pushpay thank Dan for his invaluable contribution to the Board and for his continued support as a shareholder.

We are also delighted to welcome 3 new members to our Board over the last year. We welcome Justine Smyth as an Independent Director, effective 26th of August 2019. Justine also joined as Chair of Pushpay's Audit and Risk Management Committee and as a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.

Justine brings strong business experience from her background in listed-company governance, financial performance, mergers and acquisitions, and taxation of large enterprises. Justine is currently the Chair of Spark New Zealand, a Director of Auckland International Airport and the Chair of The Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

We are also pleased to welcome the Founder of Church Community Builder, Chris Fowler, to the Board of Directors as an Executive Director, effective 13th of December 2019. As an entrepreneur with a passion for the local church, Chris imagined something beyond the outdated back office tools of the time, which ultimately resulted in the ChMS that Church Community Builder now provides the church.

Chris has been involved in the church his entire life, including serving on the elder board of 2 churches, including the mega-church he currently attends, New Life Church, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. Chris brings key industry knowledge and 26 years of business experience to the Pushpay Board of Directors.

Most recently, Pushpay was pleased to welcome Lovina McMurchy to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective 30th of March 2020. Lovina also joined as a member of Pushpay's Technology, Innovation and Intellectual Property Committee.

Lovina has a strong background as a global technology executive with experience across product development, go-to-market design and execution and P&L management in companies such as Amazon and Microsoft. Lovina is a venture partner for Movac, a locally based New Zealand venture capital fund. She is also a member of the Institute of Directors and serves on several private company boards in the technology space.

I'll now move to Slide 18 to highlight our recent product updates. Pushpay continues to invest in its leading solutions, which simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. We're really excited about the innovation that we continue to bring to the Pushpay suite of engagement and giving solutions.

Some of our more recent additions to the Pushpay solution from our fall product launch in November are detailed on Slide 23. They include Donor Development, Deep Links and Content Bookmarks.

Pushpay's February winter product release is launched and detailed on Slide 25. Building on the momentum of the Donor Development release, our new financial insights enable church leaders to streamline reporting and have more control of their data in order to better communicate the financial health of the organization.

I'd like to share a little more information about several of our recent releases, Donor Development, the App Audio Player and our new Financial Dashboard. I personally had some great feedback about these features from the customers who I talk to. They love that Pushpay is so focused on building great-looking, quality, reliable software.

Donor Development. We released in November 2019 our Donor Development solution, which helps customers identify different groups of donors within their communities in order to connect with them in a meaningful way. Previously, customers had data about the people in their communities. However, they often missed the opportunity to make meaningful connections.

Looking to Slide 24. Donor Development includes a range of features, including the Donor Dashboard, which provides a high-level view of key donor metrics that identify different donor groups, donor journey insights and progress, and donor tags. This feature also provides church leaders access to recommended actions to take effective next steps for better engagement with donors with examples and templates and helps them with ministry.

Listening to sermons and podcasts is 1 of the top 3 activities people do within their church app. Released in January 2020, Pushpay's App Audio Player improves the media experience for app users by providing streamlined access to audio and podcast content, making it easier to stay connected and engaged with their church. In addition, community members have more flexibility with new speed controls, Airplay support and the ability to listen to content from anywhere with download and offline play functionality.

Building on the Donor Development functionality, we released the Financial Dashboard in February 2020. Insights from the Financial Dashboard enable customers to streamline reporting and have more control of their data, which, in turn, enables them to better communicate the financial health of their organization. Following the busy months of December and January in church, which are heavily focused on processing end-of-year gifts and delivering year-end giving statements, the tools and reporting within the Financial Dashboard reduce manual work and save time for church finance teams.

We also significantly enhanced existing integrations and launched new integrations with several mission trip management software providers over the year ended 31st of March 2020, including Focus Missions, ManagedMissions and ServiceReef. In November 2019, export capability with ParishSoft was launched to support Pushpay's Catholic customers. In addition, Pushpay added noncash transactions and organizational giving support to a number of existing integrations. Pushpay and Church Community Builder's integration was also enhanced with batch support, making reconciliation easier for financial administrators. These integrations further the company's efforts to provide the broadest range of partners and capabilities to our customers. The additional integrations bring Pushpay's total number of API integrations and supported file exports to 26, which is more than any other giving company in the U.S. faith sector.

Following our last market update, our marketing and people teams have further expanded our on-demand learning environment, Pushpay University, which launched in May 2019. Pushpay University is an exclusive website for customers to learn from leading experts in leadership, communication and technology, while also deepening their Pushpay product knowledge. Pushpay University now provides over 30 video courses designed to deepen industry and product expertise. New courses are added to Pushpay University every month, offering students new opportunities to learn and grow, while further establishing Pushpay as the thought leader in the U.S. faith sector.

Looking at Slide 27. Over the last year, we also made significant enhancements to our website's home page to better reflect Pushpay's solutions and commitment to serving customers in the faith sector. The new home page welcomes visitors to new imagery, easy-to-navigate product descriptions and access to Pushpay's customer success representatives. Further updates were made to Pushpay's home page in March 2020 to support our "Staying Connected When its Critical" campaign, launched in response to COVID-19. Website traffic increased by 63% year-on-year when this campaign was launched in March 2020. We also built new web pages to support Pushpay's online digital conference, Church Disrupt, including an event registration page, registrant information page, login information page and a streaming page where the event will be streamed on Wednesday, the 14th of May, New Zealand Time.

Moving now to Slide 20 (sic) [28]. I'd like to highlight our employee-led initiative, Pushpay Cares, which launched in August 2019. The Pushpay Cares program enables staff to give back to the wider community in meaningful ways through a variety of events arranged in partnership with key customers and philanthropic organizations. Most recently, our team has made a difference in local communities through events such as clothing and food drives, Christmas gift donations to the Seattle Children's Hospital and making and serving food at a Seattle-area shelter for the homeless.

Pushpay's many accolades reflect the quality of people, product and processes. We're extremely proud of our award-winning team for being recognized with a number of awards over the year. One award I'd like to mention is the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year award, which we were honored to receive for a second time at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

With that, I will now hand over to Shane Sampson, our CFO, for the finance update.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Bruce. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today.

Turning to Slide 31. We are pleased to have achieved our maiden full year profit before tax with a profit before tax of $21.7 million, an improvement of $23.1 million or 1,631% from the net loss before tax of $1.4 million in the prior year. As Bruce has already noted, the previous financial year included a onetime tax benefit arising from previously unrecognized tax losses and deferred research and development expenditure, while the current period includes tax expense of $5.7 million. Note that the tax expense primarily reflects consumption of the brought-forward tax losses and the deferred tax benefit in the balance sheet, and we had minimal cash tax in the period. The improved profit before tax was driven by achieving strong operating leverage as revenue continues to grow. Total revenue grew 32% to $129.8 million, while expenses, including third-party costs, grew at a much lower rate of 8% to $108.1 million.

Comprehensive profit was $11.1 million, a decrease of $6.5 million or 37% on the prior comparable period. Comprehensive profit was $4.9 million lower than net profit, primarily as a result of the accounting impact of foreign currency translation adjustments on -- as a result of the lower New Zealand dollar, which reduces the value in the presentation currency of New Zealand dollar-denominated assets, particularly the deferred tax benefit relating for tax losses and deferred research and development expenditure in New Zealand.

At Slide 32, we've shown EBITDAF as a percentage of operating revenue. We achieved positive EBITDAF of $25.1 million, an improvement of $23.6 million or 1,506% on the prior comparable period. Key drivers were the solid revenue growth, significantly improved gross margins and modest growth in operating expenses. The previous trend of improvement has continued with EBITDAF of 22% of operating revenue in the 6 months to 31 March 2020. We expect this ratio to continue to improve with costs anticipated to be held around current levels, while revenue continues to grow.

Turning to Slide 33. Subscription revenue grew by 32% to $35.3 million and processing revenue grew by 33% to $92 million, driven by continued customer growth, a 23% increase in donor management system average revenue per customer or ARPC, and the acquisition of Church Community Builder. The higher donor management system ARPC, up $299 per month to $1,614, is driven by both the increasing mix of large and medium customers relative to prior comparable periods and the continued growth in volume from our existing customers. Overall operating revenue grew by 33% to $127.5 million.

Third-party direct costs increased by only 18% to $44.8 million as the increased processing volume was partially offset by an improved processing cost base. Processing cost as a percentage of processing revenue reduced from 50% to 44% as a result of our margin improvement program.

The significant reduction in processing costs as a percentage of processing revenue, combined with the acquisition of Church Community Builder, drove an improvement in the gross margin percentage from 60% in the prior year to 65%. The gross profit increased by 43% to $82.7 million as a result of the increased revenue and higher gross margin percentage.

Continuing to Slide 34. The margin improvement program's impact can be seen in the increase in the blended gross margin to 65%. As anticipated, the seasonally higher processing volumes, combined with a slight increase in the processing cost of sales percentage in the second half of each year, reduced the donor management system gross margin percentage slightly. However, this was offset by the acquisition of Church Community Builder, which has a high gross margin percentage. And as a result, the gross margin percentage in the second half was even within the first half.

Looking at Slide 35. Operating expenses were $3.2 million or 5% higher at $65.7 million due to the inclusion of operating revenue -- operating expenses associated with the Church Community Builder business, increased investment in customer success and $2 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Church Community Builder.

Sales and marketing costs decreased by 5% despite the inclusion of Church Community Builder and increased investment in our account management team for existing customers. We achieved a number of efficiencies during the second half of the year, particularly in marketing.

Despite the efficiencies achieved, our months to recover CAC, our cost of acquisition, or CAC months, increased to 20 months from 13 months in the prior year. As noted in the interim report, softer new customer acquisition had resulted in our CAC increasing to 21.7 months in the first half. Our donor management system CAC for the year was 16.1 months, down from the 21.7 months in the first half and with a now target of under 18 months of -- under 18 CAC months, reflecting the efficiencies achieved and the stronger second half new customer acquisition.

Moving to Slide 36. If you look at the growth of operating expenses, the solid operating revenue growth and more modest cost growth and operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue led to an improvement in operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue to 50% from 60% in the prior comparable period. The inclusion of Church Community Builder and the associated transaction costs are the primary drivers of higher costs in the second half of this financial year. Excluding those impacts, the underlying operating expenses decreased in the second half of the financial year.

Looking at Slide 37. The business generated strong operating cash flows of $23.5 million, up 953% on the prior comparable period, reflecting the solid revenue growth and modest increase in expenses, including third-party direct costs. I note that the operating cash flow is only slightly lower than the EBITDAF of $25.1 million, with the largest difference between the 2 being the costs associated with leases on our office premises, which are now triggered as depreciation and interest expense as a result of the requirements of IFRS 16 leases. This reflects the strong underlying performance of our business and the very limited capital expenditure. And in particular, we did not capitalize any software development costs in the period.

During the year, we acquired Church Community Builder with an associated cash -- investing cash outflow of $84.4 million after netting off the cash acquired. We borrowed $62.5 million to fund the acquisition, with the remainder of the funding coming from cash on hand. We have already repaid $5.6 million to the facility and expect to repay the remainder over the next 3 years.

Financing costs now also includes a line for payment of the lease liabilities which relates to the accounting impacts of IFRS 16 leases which I mentioned earlier, which effectively requires us to treat a portion of our rent payments as a financing cash outflow as it reduces the notional lease liability on the balance sheet.

Slide 38 sets out the operating cash flows of the business by half year. Our continued investment in product development and customer acquisition has been more than offset by the continued growth in revenue those investments generate, resulting in steadily improving operating cash flows. The strong operating cash flows position us well for any future investments.

Turning to Slide 39. The key points to note are that the acquisition of Church Community Builder has increased our asset base significantly with an increase in intangibles for $1.9 million at the balance date last year to $88.9 million at 31 March 2020, and the associated borrowing has increased our other current and noncurrent liabilities by a total of $56.9 million.

One detailed point I thought was worth highlighting is that unearned revenue, which represents amounts invoiced to customers in advance of services being provided, increased $7.2 million to $14.3 million, reflecting primarily the acquisition of Church Community Builder. Church Community Builder has most of its subscription revenues billed annually in advance. On acquisition, there was a technical accounting adjustment required that meant the unearned revenue balance shown in Note 22 to the financial statements of $4.8 million was after adjusting for a deferred revenue discount of $1.9 million. The one-off noncash accounting adjustment for deferred revenue reduced reported revenue and net profit before tax in the period since acquisition by $1.1 million and will reduce reported revenue and net profit before tax at the end of 31 March 2021 by $0.8 million.

With that, I will now hand back to Bruce, who will discuss the outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Shane.

Turning now to Slide 41. On that, we have an update on impacts of COVID-19 to Pushpay's business. While a number of organizations have temporarily closed their physical premises in response to COVID-19, we have seen a clear shift to digital whereby customers are utilizing our mobile-first technology solutions to communicate with their congregations.

Over the last quarter of the financial year, the company experienced an overall increase in demand for its services and remains well-equipped to support customers to leverage digital technology and drive continued congregation participation through the use of its mobile app. Due to the restrictions around in-person gatherings, customers have been emphasizing live streaming, digital giving and driving connection through their apps for continued engagement with their communities. In terms of digital giving trends, Pushpay's processing volume over the month of March was higher than the company expected prior to COVID-19. Pushpay expects the increase in digital giving as a proportion of total giving resulting from COVID-19 to outweigh any potential fall in total giving to the U.S. faith sector.

In response to COVID-19, in March 2020, our marketing team launched a response campaign to help churches stay connected with their congregation while navigating an unprecedented time amidst the worldwide pandemic. In a matter of days, Pushpay delivered a multichannel campaign with customers and prospects to help them shift to a digital strategy and continue their ministry when in-person services were not possible.

Pushpay expects further strong revenue growth as we continue to execute on our strategy to gain further market share in the medium term and believes this is the best way to maximize shareholder value. From a strong financial position, we will continue to balance expanding operating margin with opportunities to increase revenue growth. We are particularly focused on ensuring efficiency remains high, while maintaining cost discipline throughout the business. Pushpay also continues to evaluate additional potential strategic acquisitions that broaden the current proposition and add significant value to the current business.

Looking to Slide 42. Pushpay is expecting to achieve EBITDAF for the full year ending 31st of March 2021 of between USD 48.0 million and USD 52.0 million. In the long term, Pushpay is targeting over 50% of the medium and large chance -- church segments, an opportunity representing over $1 billion in annual revenue.

Looking ahead, an exciting future awaits us as we continue to innovate and improve our software solutions to provide customers with effective tools that strengthen connection within their communities. Our success would not be possible without the expert direction of my fellow directors, successful execution from management and the hard work of my dedicated colleagues and associates.

Thank you all for your attention. With that, I'll now hand over to the operator to open the call to questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Stephen Ridgewell with Craigs Investment Partners.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Ridgewell, Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First of all, congratulations on the results. Just with respect to the guidance that you've put out, obviously very strong. You have made some comments about increased digital adoption, but I wonder if you could give us a little bit more detail on what you've been seeing in terms of proprietary and separate (inaudible) over the last 6 or 7 weeks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thanks, Stephen. I might ask Shane to lean into this. We thought we might hear in response to that, Stephen, a little bit of where we've gone relative to benchmarking in the somewhat uncertain times, provided this guidance. So I think this will help and give some color to what you're looking for. Shane?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen, yes, so as you note, the digital adoption is a key part of that. And so really, the 2 things we're seeing is we've seen a significant upswing in the volume of giving coming from our existing customer base pretty much since the latter part of March, and I think we've seen some acceleration of that into April.

So really, the key thing when you'd be looking at guidance is considering how that increased digital adoption, which is partly driven by churches being closed, if you like, there's a strong driver for people to come to our platform and use it.

How that might be offset by 2 things. The first is if the giving in the market overall comes down as a result of the economic recession in the U.S.; and the second part is whether if churches reopen, some of the people who are currently giving digitally revert back to giving free cash and check. So -- and looking at our guidance, we looked at a variety of data points around what might occur with the economics we've see and an awful a lot of material out there.

In the end, we landed on using the congressional budget office. It's a self-declared, conservative, nonpartisan civil agency that produces economic analysis for Congress. And so we see that our analysis on its view of the U.S. economic outlook, which was released 24th April 2020. That's obviously -- the later reports are more reliable than the older ones with the amount of change we've seen. They've effectively forecast U.S. GDP to decline by 5.6% in 2020 and unemployment to rise to 11.4%. And effectively, that reflects a short, sharp recession resulting from the lockdown with a strong and fast economic recovery for the forecasting GDP growth of 2.8% in 2021 and unemployment declining back to 10.4%.

So as we've looked across this year, we've effectively assumed that some of the increased digital adoption that we've seen over the last kind of 6 weeks will come back as a result of people going back to church, but that significant proportion of those people will continue to use our products now that they've experienced it. So if you like, we'd see the lockdown as having been a catalyst to drive more digital adoption. And then we're assuming that we'll see some reduction in the higher-than-normal levels of giving coming through our platform over the remaining 3 quarters of the year as people go back to church services and as that economic impact hits through. But it's really worth noting that we have already seen 30 million people apply for employment benefit.

In the March quarter, GDP was down 4.8% despite really the economic impacts kicking in quite late in that quarter. And despite that, we're still seeing very strong giving growth in our existing customer base, kind of across the platform at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Ridgewell, Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As a following up (inaudible) seeing the last 6, 7 weeks based on the new customer acquisition. Have you seen a notable output in numbers coming through in the fold from new customers? Or is it (inaudible) increased (inaudible)?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[A good part] (inaudible), I think you're asking is it back book and/or front book. I might ask Steve Basden, who's our Chief Growth Officer now across marketing and sales for the group across both our brands, to speak to the countries for our front book piece, what we're experiencing through March, April and then how we're looking at the year ahead. And then perhaps, Shane can expand on back book.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Parker Basden, Pushpay Holdings Limited - Chief Growth Officer [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Stephen, with respect to the front book, we had indicated that we had seen some increased activities toward the end of the fiscal year in March. And we continue to be -- expect to be ahead of last year in terms of where we end up from a front book perspective. We're going to -- we believe we're going to continue to realize some synergy from the deepening integration between the 2 platforms, Church Community Builder and Pushpay. So that would be our front book outlook, increasing and ahead of last year, coming off of a strong finish to the fiscal year in FY '20.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Shane, anything further you wanted to add on back book?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We've made the decision to just focused on EBITDAF guidance as we think that's the key value driver and also to a little bit of uncertainty on effectively where numbers will land. I think the key point I would put out is that we have assumed within that guidance that the level of processing actually comes down from where we're running at the moment. We've seen very, very strong outperformance relative to the historic trend over the first -- over the last 6 weeks.

And so then we probably think would be potentially misleading to put that number out there at the risk that doesn't impact that into the later of the year as we do think there will be -- we are building in an assumption. There will be some reversion back from digital giving to nondigital giving to at least some extent and that the economic impact will have some impact.

I think the only the other color I would make is while it's -- the data around how giving relates to GDP decline through the -- that you've seen affect any guide, certainly, giving appears to hold up very strongly in the face of GDP decline. So we're assuming that the growth -- that the giving market as a whole will decline by slightly more than the GDP decline that I talked about earlier as opposed to more stronger.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Ridgewell, Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's helpful. And then just switching gears a little bit to CCB. I noticed Steve's comments that you're expecting -- you've launched and seeing some growth here. How much of a contributor is the CCB acquisition to the EBITDAF growth year-on-year? And can you just give us just some high-level outlines of how much revenue and hopefully EBITDAF in the CCB acquisition to the FY '21 year versus FY '20? There can be a much better (inaudible) actual growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Stephen. So I think we're back to our original release when we announced the acquisition in December '19. Broadly speaking, revenue is $15 million to $20 million. And really using FY '21 for the integration of the business, some synergies in the plan, but really looking to the following financial year for the acceleration. So Shane, do you want to add anything to that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I'll just give a little bit more outline of the quantum. I think we had previously given an indication the revenue range of between $15 million to $20 million and indicated that we thought the EBITDAF would effectively cover the borrowing cost and maybe a little bit more, so it would be net positive on a cash flow basis. But we had indicated, as Bruce said, that we saw as being a relatively modest impact in FY '21, and we see more of the benefits of the additional customer acquisition and cross-selling really kicking into FY '22. So that still remains consistent.

In terms of what the impact on the numbers from year-to-year are, we published that we hit $123.1 million for the Pushpay business relative to our previous guidance. So you did reverse engineer from that, that it's about $4.4 million of Church Community Builder revenue for the 4 months. That is distorted by that deferred revenue discount that I mentioned earlier, which is why I think it was worth highlighting. So I think it's probably a more reasonable guide.

If you add back that [$1.1 million], and then multiply it by 4, you kind of get into the $16 million to $17 million of revenue as being the real run rate of Church Community Builder, and we'll get a little bit of growth on top of that. And then as I said, the net impact will be relatively modest in this year. That's really about getting those sales made so that we grow into FY '22.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephen Ridgewell, Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Research Division - Head of Institutional Research [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And maybe just one more from me. Just on the comment on M&A. I mean obviously, we saw the CCB acquisition late last year. Just interested in how the business thinks about its capacity to fund an acquisition with its own resources. And also, any kind of color as to where you'd see the lowest-hanging fruit or the best opportunity through May? And you've obviously acquired a leading church management system solution already. Presume that you'd be looking at more bolt-on to enhance functionality across the historicals of that platform as opposed to kind of more situations systems. But any comments you could provide would be helpful.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's a great way to look at it, Stephen, is essentially, because we're promoting selling to large-, medium-size church market and looking for best-of-breed, and then essentially a bolt-on is preferred, we essentially add strategic value to helping with obviously accretive value and also stickiness in relationships. So yes, I think you're in the right lane.

There are a number of different specialist software providers to the church sector here in the U.S. that essentially would fit that description. We are developing relationships. It's a very relational market. I know a number of us on the call talked about it before. And it's really just a case of when is the time line and is it a good fit for us.

Meantime, obviously, we remain very focused on the combination of our businesses for Church Community Builder and Pushpay. And we've made -- I think the team has done an outstanding job the first 130 days of essentially bringing together a combined sales force view, supporting team that take up customer success. We've got our initial product offering in the line that launched on the 20th of April, which is remarkably fast. We'll continue to evolve that offer and invest in that bundled offer. That will continue on for years in advance and create opportunities just as we continue to build out that one-stop shop, but with strategic bolt-ons where they make sense.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Ash Chandra with Goldman Sachs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashwini Z. Chandra, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a handful of them. Can I just ask, with respect to subscription revenues, are you seeing -- and I do apologize I had to jump off the call at the time that you were answering the question on your front book, so apologies if you've already answered it. But are you seeing any pricing pressure there or any request for payment terms or suspension of payments? Some software companies are sort of alluding to that at the moment. So just curious if you wouldn't mind just commenting on whether you're seeing any of it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ash, wish I had noticed if people are listening. No, the short answer is we've had a few, surprisingly low. We're accommodating that, which is part of our relationship with our customers. But it's less than things and toes in terms of the number of customers. And the way we structured it is we're getting a fee holiday -- subscription holiday for a short period and essentially replanning that over the balance of the half. So it has been very light.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashwini Z. Chandra, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And can I ask, with respect to Church Builder, will you be -- and this might be a question for you, Shane. Would you be sort of calling this out as a separate line item as we go forward? Or is it just going to, broadly speaking, form part of your subscription revenue for the revenue line as it appears to have been the case in this -- the way you reported this full year result?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ash, yes, so we're definitely looking to run the 2 businesses together. The opportunity we see is the synergies that bring them together. So we want our teams focused on getting more customers using both products and get more revenue on the door as opposed to do you put it under product A or product B. And as we drive forward, we'll see more and more abundant sales. So we're very much running the business as a combined business, and we'll look to report that way.

We've reorganized the management structure. So it's a functional structure. There's no longer a separate Church Community Builder team and Pushpay team. They are technically 1 team operating in 3 physical locations. So our reporting will be focused on the combined group rather than subsets by product.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashwini Z. Chandra, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Got it. And I think, Bruce, you mentioned that you just about launched your sort of first integrated solution to the market with CCB. Do you mind sort of elaborating on exactly what do you mean? Like is it a kind of one-stop shop sort of pitch that you've got put together that you're trialing? Or could you just, yes, elaborate on that, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So essentially, we've positioned now with 3 offerings in market. So a prospect can buy Church Community Builder's ChMS. They can buy the Pushpay suite as they have been able to for a number of years and launched on the 20th of April is a bundled solution where essentially, the customer is buying both platforms, and the initial product offering is the low-hanging fruit available to us to be able to create a number of efficiency gains for the church, starting the journey around presenting the one-stop shop.

So a couple of examples for you. One, we've got a federated logon, which essentially is a single logon for the administration and finance teams. So we're not having to log on separately onto the 2 different platforms, a big saving.

What we call Deep Links, so mapping common workflows within the church administration world, which essentially says when a process requires you to move across, say, between Pushpay and Church Community Builder's ChMS, there's a big link embedded now within the 2 products that allows you to navigate with a click from one platform to the other and then back as is required. So it's all the time saving, helps with the ROI when we're having a commercial discussion about the rational reason to buy a solution from us.

Another example we've got, created a single view through the 2 sales force platforms. Church Community Builder also had sales force, which was a big thing. That single view allows us to straight away our joint customers, raise a ticket, raise a customer success query, and we will manage it. So it doesn't matter where in the value chain that query relates. And from a convenience point of view, that's impacting really positively. So we don't usually (inaudible) we've been making sales essentially since then.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ashwini Z. Chandra, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And do you anticipate this broadens your addressable market or just makes you a stronger value proposition for your core target market of large and medium churches?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Yes, it definitely broadens our total addressable market. If you're looking from the lens of Pushpay, given that church systems are ubiquitous for churches of certain size and above, so basically saying that churches utilize church systems. They understand the need for those systems or had one today. They replace those systems like any organization that comes up for a software-buying decision. And therefore, definitely broadens our appeal.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Wassim Kisirwani with Jarden.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim Kisirwani, Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you just (inaudible) on the trend? And (inaudible) you commented you don't want people to extrapolate (inaudible). But can you just give us some sense of sort of like in the month of April what your processing volumes have been?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim, apologies. I couldn't hear that. I don't know, Shane, did you pick up any of Wassim's questions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I think just to check, Wassim, you were sort of just wondering if we can give a little bit more indication of what that jump is. So we are reluctant to, if you like, give out formal revenue guidance, and we have assumed that we'll see a slowing in net, looks like COVID impact on our previous run rate of our business. So yes, I think we're reluctant to give out a concrete number. But typically, quite a material jump, and you've seen that reflected through in the guidance, which, as I said, includes -- still includes an assumption that we see a decline in that above-trend processing volume from the end of this quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim Kisirwani, Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And over that sort of March and April periods, you had some change in the source of payments given some (inaudible)?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think probably a couple of changes that we've seen. One is we have seen less check dollars. I think a portion of our customers use our check processing service and others and put their data there. So we've seen a decrease but actually not a decrease to 0, which I thought might have account for a still a meaningful volume of check and other forms of giving being processed outside of the platform within -- in the data that we see on our platform.

We've seen a slight increase in the proportion of giving that's coming through by ACH, we call it our direct debit from a bank account as opposed to debit and credit cards. And the -- probably the other big thing we've really seen is that we have seen some of the churches that came on board at the back end of last year, so in February, March, have ramped up the curve a lot more quickly than we'd normally see. So we've seen more, if you like, new donors from new churches, and we've also seen more donors from our existing church base. But we have also seen some increased giving from our existing pool of donors.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim Kisirwani, Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. (inaudible) just wondered, have you seen some revision to the [2019] target processing volumes? I know that (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apologies, Wassim, I couldn't catch little bit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim Kisirwani, Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just whether you changed your target processing volumes target sort of 2019, it looks like (inaudible) than the one previously provided.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the question is in 2019, (inaudible) total processing volume. We achieved $5.0 billion, which is at the upper range of our guidance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wassim Kisirwani, Jarden Limited, Research Division - New Zealand Technology and Software Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible) but previously, (inaudible) I mean any change in that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the different -- apologies, Wassim. Clear now. I think the difference will be between the run rate giving at the end of the year and the total across the year. And so we historically provided both, if you like, what's the current trajectory and what's the actual volume across the platform historically. And given our continued growth, if you like, that current course and speed number is normally higher based on feedback from a number of parties, we removed that run rate number because some people did find that confusing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Garry Sherriff with RBC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Can you hear me okay?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We can. Thanks, Garry.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess everyone seems to be trying to separate this FY '21 guidance top line growth versus operating leverage versus potential cost out from CCB. Again, I'm just trying to figure out, you've mentioned you don't believe there's going to be much cost out for FY '21 from CCB. Is that correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's correct.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(inaudible) the way we look at it. You go, Shane.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so that totally depends on your just core operating cost. It just sounds like there won't be a lot of growth there. It sounds like it's an operating leverage-type argument then, if that's the case.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think it's a combination...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You go, mate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So it's a combination of that continued revenue growth, particularly due to the increase in volume at similar gross margins to what we've been achieving with a little bit of improvement on the gross margin as a result of Church Community Builder being very high gross margins, also to 90%. So as we did a full year of those revenues, that will bring the gross margin up a little bit.

And then the other part of it is definitely operating leverage that we don't see. I think we indicated at the time of the acquisition that we'd see effectively the Pushpay cost base being largely flat and the Church Community Builder cost base coming in. And if you get the annualized impact of the Church Community Builder cost base year-on-year, but that is effectively the growth we'll see. So we're assuming we have a similar cost rate to where we've been over the last quarter and -- as opposed to any need to increase investment to achieve the targets that we've set out.

And I think, just in rough quantum, clearly, on the call, I indicated that you sort of take $16 million to $17 million and that we previously indicated EBITDAF will be similar to the borrowing costs. So I think we assumed EBITDAF in the range of $2 million, that gives you some idea what the underlying cost base is that you need to effectively annualize in 4 months to 12 months to take on board the CCB impact.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And can you just remind me, that 3-month period that we've had to the end of March, what -- for CCB specifically, what growth was that versus PCP at CCB?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of revenue growth or cost growth?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue. Yes, in terms of top line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So within that, we -- it's 4 months. We effectively -- while we signed the deal on, I think -- in which country on the 12th or the 13th of December, we concluded that we effectively got economic ownership from 1 December, so you've got a period of 1 year, if you like, in there. The difference between the total revenue and the Pushpay-only revenue that we indicated at the front of the annual report is about $4.4 million, and then I expect for that $4.4 million, if you add back another $1.1 million to that deferred revenue adjustment, that gives you a fair reflection of the run rate revenue for Church Community Builder over 4 months that you can then extrapolate out to 12 months.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How should we think

(technical difficulty)

How does that compare versus the core subscription pricing?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I didn't get the first part of that, Garry. Or did you hear it, Shane?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I did miss a little bit of that. Just going to check. Are you thinking in terms of average revenue per customer for the Church Community Builder or the Pushpay software?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Blended pricing for subscription, right, like today, that's historically been subscription pricing for the core. I'm trying to figure out what that will look like for subscription pricing now that we've started to add CCB. Does that start to flatten from a subscription revenue point of view from a pricing perspective?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So that -- obviously, the biggest impact on the average revenue per customer bringing the church management product into that number is that there's no processing revenue associated with the subscription revenue. So on an actual subscription basis, the Church Community Builder pricing is slightly lower average revenue per customer subscription than the Pushpay product but not materially.

And so I think that the one thing which I think we called out back in December is initially some of the proposition from a bundling point of view will be focused around pricing. So we will provide, if you like, to a customer who buys both products, so we give a discount across both products, and we'll provide some discounting to existing customers who are not -- who don't currently purchase both the donor management and the church management system. We'll provide them a pricing benefit if they're having a bundled purchase. So that may put a little bit of downward pressure, if you like, on the average revenue per customer of each of the products individually. However, given all the mutual customers that would tend to drive the average revenue per customer up.

And I think one of the earlier questions, someone had asked was whether we would separate out the 2 streams of revenue. One of the reasons we cannot do that is we just want to focus on growing the revenue for the business as opposed to debates about which product get sits on or whether it impacts the individual metrics of either products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry, happy to sort of detail that up on our one-on-one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garry Sherriff, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Research & Head of Australian Technology and Small-Mid Caps [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that's fine. Just last question on the cross-sell opportunity. Can you remind us how many of Pushpay customers are using CCB?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our mutual customers total around 1,250 currently.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Phil Campbell with UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Campbell, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions. One was, Shane, in terms of the guidance, do you -- have you got an assumption there in terms of how many more months the churches would be closed for in the U.S.? And then kind of just a follow-up to that is when you're seeing the existing customers signing up for the product, are a number of them using recurring option? Are you actually seeing an increase in recurring? Or is that still pretty stable or declining? That's the first question.

The other one was just, I suppose, in terms of the front book is, with COVID-19, are you seeing any reduction in the sales cycle? Given that the churches are closed, you're actually seeing people wanting to implement the product faster.

And then the third one was on the CCB synergies. I'm just, I suppose, interested if it's going to be more FY '22 and FY '23. Just how easy it is with the synergies, given that both the payments type products and church management products are quite sticky products, kind of how you kind of cross-sell those. And I suppose just any comment around kind of maximum capacity that you could do on an annual basis through that would be great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Phil. I'll try and (inaudible). There's a lot to unpack. And so I'll try to unpack that. So the first one is around when we see churches reopening. So actually, we actually have already seen some states start to reopen in terms of removing the restrictions. As near as we can turn for it, that doesn't appear to have impacted the amount of processing going across our platform. And so I think one of the pieces that's definitely difficult to forecast is even once churches are open, to what extent will people -- a portion of people being reluctant to go back.

So there'll be quite a variety across the U.S. because it's state-by-state. So on Washington state, where our head office is, I think the indication is you're probably not going to see those large gatherings until July probably at the earliest, but some other states have already gone. So I think that's partly what we were effectively assuming, that you will see more people back at church from the end of this quarter.

In terms of recurring, we're definitely seeing an uplift in recurring. So think very high, a little bit big, if you like, for those new donors. The proportion of them that sign up for recurring is sort of consistent with the proportion of new donors that would normally sign up to giving. But at the moment, the bulk of the jump is in new donors who are not recurring.

And so it's definitely one of the things we'll be working for is are there any things we can do to try and get those people across to recurring. And even if they got across to recurring, we're experiencing a significant proportion of, if you like, regular givers who kind of have got a scheduled automatic payment but do use the app to make their payment for every pay day or every week or whatever their particular pattern is. So I think our expectation is we will hold a meaningful portion even of those nonrecurring guests as people go back to church. People who have been reluctant to try the technology have now tried us and don't have any particular reason to stop using it.

I thought possibly on the front book sales cycle points, I might pass it across to Steve.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Parker Basden, Pushpay Holdings Limited - Chief Growth Officer [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Shane. So we have indicated earlier that we were expecting to be a little bit ahead of last year in terms of front book acquisition. And there's nothing that's happened in April that would cause us to kind of back off that statement. We've been pleased with the results that we've seen in April so far, that we closed April with. And we're not noticing anything at this point specific to sales cycles. It doesn't seem that churches are any more or less interested in moving forward with the sales conversation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Phil, can I just answer your question around the faster implementation side? Certainly, through mid-March and April, a good number of front book customers certainly stepped up their sense of urgency. Our capacity to onboard a customer and underwrite a customer to a basic level of digital giving is literally a few days. And so given COVID-19, we actually had some capacities with some of our team. We're able to redirect, repurpose focus into supporting processing and customer success and met those demands. So we certainly got those churches stood up very quickly and underway supporting their revenues.

Probably the other thing just to touch on is typically, any delay in an implementation comes from the church side, initiating information and so on. So with the circumstances and (inaudible) they are, we -- it has been a driver for more urgency coming out of our customers, which is super good.

You asked a question around payments versus church software and cross-sell, how does that happen. Essentially, if you look at through the lens of the church systems, church leaders are looking for convenience and are influenced by the administration finance teams heavily here. So if you think about an executive pastor's focus on ministry and relies heavily on their support staff in terms of the church requirements, so they're looking for convenience. They're looking for world-class solutions. And church software, being a core system, comes up in a replacement cycle as a minimum.

So there's 2 conversations being had. One is, essentially, installed customers looking for best-of-breed and wanting convenience, and they're just looking for solutions. And then there's the ability of Pushpay specifically in sales and marketing to approach our prospects and essentially introduce them to the convenience of the one-stop shop as we continue to build that out over the months and years ahead.

Our capacity to onboard, we invested in our systems very early like a sales force, most recently, in the U.S. for hosted services. And as a result, our capacity is significant. And right now, we're running a full complement of people resource. And as I just said in -- the demand kicked in through March, April, continuing into May. Essentially, we're comfortably managing that with the existing people resource in the combined business.

So drilling on capacity issue for us on the system side, processes, we did a lot of work in last year around improving our processes for continued scalability. So we're growing in a really strong place. You had a question further around CCB synergies FY '22-'23. Can you just restate that and Shane may be able to illuminate.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Campbell, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I suppose in terms of the modeling I've done, I've kind of assumed about 1/3 of the churches can be converted over the PPA platform but more back-end loaded. So I suppose it was just -- obviously, when you do that, you do end up with kind of church numbers in that '22-'23 year being a bit higher -- much higher run rate than what they are at the moment. But it does sound as though you do potentially have capacity to do that. You're starting to get into north of 500 churches a year when you start assuming that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think our key assumption is -- you want to go, Shane?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shane Sampson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CFO [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So I think the look of that would be -- it's obviously about how we deliver costs more than a physical capacity issue, as Bruce noted, in terms of our ability to onboard churches sort of wanting to have a digital solution. We've been able to do that incredibly quickly. So it's really more about just taking churches on the journey. And so certainly, in our assumptions, we'll see that continue to increase as we go through this year, and we'll be able to give more clarity. And we got the acquisition, we talked about being able to give more clarity later this year in terms of where we see FY '22 going.

But as you would have heard from Bruce, we're definitely confident that there's a significant opportunity to bring churches across as we deliver the integration and as our sales and marketing teams get up to speed with cross-selling the product.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Philip Campbell, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I know that you've had CCB for a number of months. Was there anything in terms of reps or warranties or anything, once you're inside there, that surprised you on the upside or the downside?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, I think the -- we're really comfortable with the acquisition, and the alignments are very much what we understood the business to be. It's been very good.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from Matt Joass with Maven Funds Management.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Joass, [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations. I don't know what to say, but I think it's pretty good in this environment. I'm just curious, a couple of questions. The first was if you've seen any difference with smaller churches versus larger. There've been some public commentary about small churches being kind of harder hit by COVID. So I'm not thinking about your competitors and our given your mix of business. But just curious if you see anything like that with the legacy smaller church customers that you have.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for the question. So as you know, we're skewed more to large and medium-sized customers anyway. So if anything, they are -- they benefited from this period. Where a small church has closed its doors, that hasn't been able to pivot to a digital strategy, so delivering services online.

People don't lose their faith. What they're doing is they -- anecdotally, they've essentially been going to the larger churches who have a very proven and sophisticated digital strategy and online services. In fact, some of our biggest customers have moved from, say, 2 in-person services on a Sunday to up to 7 services across a Sunday, and then they're able to reutilize content across the standard that we did that they can consumer it. It pretty much on demand at their convenience, which is fundamental to the digital world now.

So smaller churches may be struggling, but it just hasn't impacted Pushpay because of the mix of our customer base and the -- that the government has linked in here with support packages or payroll and small business loans and so on. So it doesn't appear to be -- at least to this point, it doesn't appear to be a tsunami of closures per se, which is great.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Joass, [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Excellent. And just how does this opportunity, I guess, impact your thinking about acquisitions? I'm kind of thinking here if there's more opportunity for something more opportunistic, taking advantage of the situation. So Pushpay is holding up really well, but I'm thinking maybe some others in the church software space would be harder hit. So kind of event springs to mind or events -- a church event software company or probably not seeing many physical events right now. Is that kind of changing your thinking a bit around acquisitions? Are you seeing any more opportunities? Or is it still a bit too early?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's still a little bit too early because those organizations have access to those same business lines and so on from a cash flow point of view. A number of them are pivoting their model and moving to digital services to the extent that they can. And we mentioned events as an example where they've been focused on in-person events only. They're able to work towards virtual events management. So we still sell tickets for this virtual event.

But we're already actively in discussion with the sort of market leaders around these point-to-point solutions. And it's a case of, certainly, not wanting to take advantage of people. It's not how this industry works, and I don't think we will be rewarded for that. But at the same time, it's creating some sense of urgency from some ones who perhaps were more into going alone and bootstrapping their way to the future. A situation such as this emergency global health impact probably focuses their mind in terms of are they better to work with somebody, be it deep partnership or a divestment or whatever. So yes, nothing specific to update you on, but we are pretty much constantly in dialogue with different opportunities in the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matt Joass, [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Excellent. And just the last one for me. I guess this is quite a unique opportunity of potentially bringing forward a lot of adoption of online giving. Just curious if you've seen any ways yet to kind of, I guess, really go after that and deploy some more investment in marketing or anything else to kind of go after the opportunity. And I guess, you've -- from a shareholder perspective for many years, you've got a lot of license financing from your shareholder base, given the opportunity and how it's held up. So just curious if you see anything like that. Or is that -- does that kind of just continues to be tough to deploy that kind of marketing spend, too much of it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. Thank you. Steve, I might change to you. Our initial pivot was to inform churches around how to stand out the digital strategy or lean into it if they're active with us and really help them procure that in terms of the funding information, which is interesting as you know there are quite a few in the last, which was not our intention. But it's really good marketing leads to opportunities. But we're now pivoting away from information for the churches focused on the reopening of churches and emphasizing the importance of digital as part of their overall offering. Anything you wanted to add, Steve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steve Parker Basden, Pushpay Holdings Limited - Chief Growth Officer [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thanks, Bruce. Just that as we kind of pivot away from a marketing perspective in terms of addressing the immediate concerns that were brought on by COVID-19 and kind of back to our core marketing strategies, one of those being customer marketing strategies, there's been a robust effort underway with our CS team over the last couple of years, maybe 18 months, to better understand what product adoption looks like in our customer base and how to go and strategically drive that.

We've been making some investments over the last 6 months increasingly in terms of customer marketing designed to message to customers parts of the product that they may have not adopted, how they would derive value from adopting those parts of the product. So this is something that we're certainly doing now relative to the opportunity afforded us by COVID-19, but I would say it's an extension of the strategy that we already had to continue to drive additional product adoption and, of course, our processing volume through the platform and our existing customer base.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is all the questions we have time for today. I'll now hand back to Mr. Gordon for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruce Patrick Gordon, Pushpay Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Ashley, and thank you, everyone, again, for your time and questions. I'd particularly like to thank our shareholders for your continued support and confidence, the teams in the U.S. and New Zealand for their hard work and all our customers around the world for their loyalty and excitement as these results are ultimately thanks to their support. Now I hand back over to Gaby.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay Holdings Limited - Head of IR [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Bruce. If there are any additional questions or from press, please contact me by e-mail at investors@pushpay.com. Playback of today's investor briefing will be available within the next 24 hours for 30 days. The playback can be accessed by dialing (0800) 122-135 in New Zealand. And for all other international locations, please dial +64 9-950-7088. The playback PIN number is 10003915. We'd like to thank you again for your time, and have a great day.