Edited Transcript of PME earnings conference call or presentation 17-Mar-20 12:30pm GMT

LiMing Yung

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. - CFO

Xinrong Zhuo

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. - Chairman & CEO

Okay. Thanks, Robert, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. (foreign language)

Copies of the press release announcing the 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results are available on Pingtan Marine's website at www.ptmarine.com.

You are also welcome to contact us by e-mail to ptmarine@pure-rock.com, and we will be happy to send you a copy. In addition, this broadcast will be made available at Pingtan Marine's website.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Pingtan Marine's business and the prospects and the results of operation. Such risks are fully detailed in Pingtan Marine's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I'd now like to take a moment to outline the format for today's call. In order to take care of all conference call participants, this call will be conducted in both English and Chinese. First of all, the company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xinrong Zhuo, will read a prepared opening statement in Mandarin, which I will then read in English. I will then turn the conference call to Mr. Michael Yung, Pingtan Marine's CFO, who will continue with the presentation. Once he has finished, we will open the floor for questions.

For the question-and-answer session, please allow us a moment to translate the questions, and then we will respond to everyone on the call, in both English and Chinese.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Pingtan Marine's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Xinrong Zhuo.

Xinrong Zhuo, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. - Chairman & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Thanks for joining our 2019 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call.

We are pleased with our operational performance in 2019 and are looking forward to building on that performance in 2020. Following the completion of the modification and rebuilding of 27 large-scale fishing vessels in 2018; in 2019, we completed the modification and rebuilding of another 32 large-scale fishery vessels, including 2 refrigerated transport vessels and 30 fishing vessels.

As part of our efforts to expand our fishing fleet and catching capacity, at the end of 2019, we submitted an application to the Chinese government authorities to obtain permits to modify and rebuild 10 vessels. The rebuilt fishing vessels have increased our catch volume and sales volume, and our catch mix shows diversity.

Pingtan has been committed to developing our Asian fishing business and establish a long-term strategy of developing the company into a global seafood company integrating catching, processing, cold chain logistics and trading.

In 2019, we made it our first priority to seize the right opportunities for recovering and enhancing catching capacity and meeting customer demand. We will follow our strategy and continue our efforts in expanding our catching capacity and accelerating the developments, both in scope and depth through acquisition of potential targets [domestic] and abroad.

In capacity expansion, we will continue actively seeking new fishing grounds worldwide, including North America, South America and high seas, which will further diversify our product mix and the fish species we harvest. We also made efforts in exploring and advancing the integration development to strengthen our business strategy and branch out to fish processing and trading business.

The first quarter of 2020 is a difficult time for many companies, including Pingtan, that conduct businesses in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company has taken active precautionary measures and gradually resumed work in mid-February to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our production and operations.

Although the pandemic has not yet disappeared completely, we remain optimistic about the production and operational activities for the upcoming quarters. Pingtan has been devoted to being a leading supplier of natural seafood and high-quality protein in the Chinese market.

As always, Pingtan Marine will keep investors apprised of all aspects of developmental progress, and we welcome constructive suggestions and effective recommendations.

Now I would like to introduce our CFO, Mr. Michael Yung, who'll discuss the operation and financial results for the fourth quarter and year of 2019. On behalf of our company, I look forward to meeting you in person, and as always, welcome to our headquarters in Fuzhou and take tour. Thank you.

LiMing Yung, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. - CFO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jay. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Regarding the facts affecting Pingtan's result of operation, please refer to our 2019 fourth quarter and year-end earning press release and the 10-K we filed. Today, I will discuss Pingtan Marine's 2019 fourth quarter and year-end operation and financial result. (foreign language)

For the fourth quarter of 2019, our sales volume were 17.9 million kilograms compared to 10.4 million kilograms in the fourth quarter 2018. (foreign language)

For the year-end December 31, 2019, our sales volume increased by 93.2% to 50.8 million kilograms from 26.3 million kilograms in the year-end December 31, 2018. (foreign language)

Pingtan reported its revenue for the 9 months ended December 31, 2019, as $34.6 million compared $25.1 million for the same period 2018. (foreign language)

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the company revenue were $89.6 million, increased by 39.5% from $64.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly due to the total of 81 vessels that the company put into water operation in 2019, which lead to increased sales volume and revenue. (foreign language)

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the gross profit was $8.3 million compared to gross profit of $9.1 million in the prior year period. The gross margin for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was 24% compared to 36.2% for the same period in 2018. (foreign language)

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the gross profit was $25.2 million compared to gross profit of $31 million in 2018. The gross margin for the year 2019 was 28.1% compared to gross margin of 48.3% in full year 2019. The decrease was primary attribute to the lower average sales price of our catches. Our fishing locations were mostly in international water in 2019 and the catch mix varied from 2018. The catch specie with the highest sales volumes were sold at a lower price, which led to a drop of our average unit sales price by 27.9% for the year ended 2019. (foreign language)

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, selling expenses were about $0.82 million compared to $0.44 million in the period ended prior year. (foreign language)

For the year ended December 31, 2019, selling expenses were $2.72 million, an increase of 67.4% to $1.62 million for the same period in prior year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in insurance as a result of more vessels being insured in 2019. (foreign language)

For the 3 months ended December 31, 2019, our general and administrative expenses were $1.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the same period prior. (foreign language)

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, total general and administrative expenses were $15.8 million compared to $20 million in the same period of 2018, a decrease of 20.8%. The decrease was primarily due to 18.2% decrease in impairment loss on dismantled and deregistration vessel, and the 35.7% decrease in depreciation on nonoperating vessel. (foreign language)

(foreign language) For the 3 months ended December 31, 2019, net loss was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $3.2 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in net sales (sic) [loss] was mainly due to a decrease of $4.3 million noncash impairment loss from vessels in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to fourth quarter 2018. (foreign language)

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $6.4 million compared to $14.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 56.9%. The company record an impairment loss of $8 million and depreciation of $3.7 million on nonoperating vessel, and the 2 noncash items totaled $11.7 million of operating expenses. (foreign language)

Pingtan reported a net loss attribute to owners of the company of $1 million for fourth quarter 2019 or $0.01 per diluted share compared to net loss attributable to owner of the company, $3 million or $0.04 per basic diluted share in the period -- in the prior year period. (foreign language)

The company reported a net income attribute to owner of the company of $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share compared to net income attribute to the owner of the company of $13.4 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in fourth -- year 2018. The decrease was due to (inaudible). (foreign language)

On the balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, Pingtan cash and cash equivalents were $10.1 million, total asset was $404.1 million, total long-term debt was $57.1 million. And shareholder equity was $155.1 million compared to $1.9 million, $247 million, $88.5 million, and $151 million respective at December 31, 2018. (foreign language)

We continue focusing on territory and fleet expansion and increased fishing method to further increase production capacity and enrich product mix. We anticipate entering the seafood fleet processing market and reach directly to end consumer, both online and off-line. Meanwhile, we will further explore e-commerce seafood retail business to enhance our entire industry chain and develop new distribution channel to penetrate China's inland position. Finally, I hope that through all our efforts, we can overcome the coronavirus as soon as possible. Thank you. (foreign language)

LiMing Yung, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Again -- thank you, again, to all of you joining us. We look forward to speaking with you again in May, we may report our first quarter 2020 financial results. As always, we welcome any visitors to our office in Fuzhou, China. Thank you. (foreign language)

