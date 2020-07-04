Edited Transcript of PLY.WA earnings conference call or presentation 13-May-20 7:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Play Communications SA Earnings Call

Corporate Participants

* Holger Puchert;CFO

* Jean-Marc Harion

Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO

* Tomasz Pozniak

Play Communications S.A. - IR Director

Conference Call Participants

* Anna Kazaryan

VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst

* Evgeny Annenkov

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst

* John-Paul Davids

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of South African TMT Equity Research

* Malgorzata Zelazko

Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego, Research Division - Analyst

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Play Communications SA Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 13th of May 2020.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Tomasz Pozniak. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Tomasz Pozniak, Play Communications S.A. - IR Director [2]

Thank you, Bernard. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our call. My name is Tomasz Pozniak. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Play Communications. Pleasure to have you here despite the situation. Everything is now online, and we are online as well.

So without further delay, I will hand over to Jean-Marc Harion, our CEO of P4. Jean-Marc?

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [3]

Thank you, Tomasz. Yes, yes. Thank you, Tomasz. Welcome to everybody. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We have entered 2020 with a strong momentum built upon record results delivered last year. Play operations have been marginally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak so far. Thanks to immediate activation of business continuity management plan and adjustment measures applied to our operations in this situation. After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March, we decided to slow down communication campaigns and refocus on securing business continuity and customer service to fully support our customers in these difficult times.

Q1 2020 results of Play as per Slide 5 showed resilience of our business in this period of crisis. Operating revenue up by 3.5% year-on-year, with usage revenue growth of 6.7%, service revenue growth of 7.8%, partially offset by 9.6% decline in sales of goods and other revenue, as sales of handset suffered from the closing of half of our stores during the lockdown. Adjusted EBITDA reached PLN 607 million, up by 5.3% year-on-year, reflecting predominantly solid contribution from service margin. Free cash flow to equity generation was PLN 341 million in Q1, up by 89% year-on-year, fueled by adjusted EBITDA growth, lower cash CapEx and positive change in working capital. Our customer base grow up to 15.2 million reported and 12.6 million active customers, plus 1.1% and 1% year-on-year, respectively, both including 132,000 machine-to-machine SIM cards. Blended ARPU is increasing by 4.7% year-on-year PLN 33.8, and contract churns remained stable and low at 0.75%.

Slide 6 is a short reminder of our Play 22 -- 2022 strategy. Despite the crisis context more than ever, we keep focusing on the implementation of a mobile-centric strategy plan and its 3 pillars. Can you move to Slide 6, please, in 3 pillars, on mobile-centric convergence, our network excellence and our digital leadership, which, all together, allows us to progressively extend our business model from individuals to home and family services.

Slide 7. COVID-19 pandemic business continuity measures. Play has activated its business continuity management team immediately upon start of the lockdown. Can we move to Slide 7, please? We are closely monitoring efficiency of all our businesses, network and financial processes and adjusting them where necessary. The company has enabled homeworking for 95% of its employees, including call center and IT teams. Thanks to their efforts, our customers have not faced any service disruption. Network maintenance teams continue field operation in order to secure continuous and high-quality of service to our customers. The employees working in the point of sales, the warehouse and network operations apply and respect all safety rules recommended by the government.

Let me here thank all players, who mobilized to help the company transiting to home office in record time 3 days, opened 40 emergency support center in a few days and launched numerous initiatives to help support our customers, especially seniors ones, students, teachers and health care professionals.

Slide 8 shows you the impact of business -- on our business from this COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of March, 3 weeks after the lockdown decided by the Polish government, we completed preliminary analysis of the impact of the pandemic in our business compared to the week before lockdown. The voice traffic (inaudible) networks had increased by 34% and data traffic by 19%, up to 50%, without any impact on quality of services. Approximately traffic for point of sales had to close when (inaudible) significant impact on traffic (inaudible) accounts exceeded 5 million. We summarized our initial observations on the company's operations and financials in our revenues. Service revenue in March was few percent higher than planned, driven mainly by increase in profit from other operators. International roaming revenue and costs in March were comparable to pre-pandemic months. Play has reported an active customer bases at the end of March, were a much higher than planned. ARPU in March were a few percent higher than expected, in both contract and prepaid segments. Revenue from sales of handsets was around 30% lower-than-planned in March. Operating costs were well contained despite one-off bad debt provision booked in Q1. Altogether Play's adjusted EBITDA in Q1 only marginally deviated from expectation. And the investment process and CapEx spend were -- spends were well on track as was the cash generation. After observing the same trend in April, we reopened our stores in commercial malls on May 4. We are now waiting for the progressive return to normal with no precise time line confirmed yet.

Slide 9, we continue to enhance our portfolio of mobile-centric products and services. Slide 9, please. Despite a difficult context, we continue to enrich our portfolio of mobile-centric products and services in Q1. Then we move to Slide 9, please. On March 26, we launched our fixed broadband Internet offer for 3.9 million households on Vectra and soon multimedia's network, with a starting price of PLN 50 per month. The offer is available in all our sales channels. Due to the context, we decided to postpone communication campaign.

Can we move on the slides, please? Because I cannot do it. So okay, thank you. We had 47,000 PLAY NOW TV customers at the end of Q1 by close to 50% quarter over quarter. We upgraded the service with additional premium content, including sports, science, exploration, adventures and news with enhanced interface functionality. We launched #GamersGonnaPLAY content, proposing online gaming purchases with discount and options to be charged on Play's invoice in total security. And finally, first 5G handsets from leading global manufacturers are available on presales in our sales channel.

Slide 10, Play also reflect upon COVID-19's offering. Play took many initiatives to support its customers, in particular, seniors, students and SOHO. With the commercial malls closed by the government, the company opened more than 40 additional emergency support centers to continue serving its customer. We allocated PLN 1 million to the Intervention Fund of WOSP to support Polish hospitals. And on top of that, we offered free additional 10 gigabytes per month data allowance in March and April to our customers to support them during the COVID-19 lockdown. We offer 40 premium TV channels and 6 months of Amazon Prime video for free within PLAY NOW and PLAY NOW TV Box services. We decided to extend senior customers' prepaid account activity till the end of June and give them extra 2-week delay allowance for contract payments. For students who launched Internet for free promo 10 gigabytes monthly until the end of June activated through Play24 and zero rating for e-learning platforms as a support to the effort of the Ministry of Education.

Slide 11. We continue preparing for 5G despite the postponement of 5G C-band auction by the government, we continue preparing our network for 5G. We have now upgraded 40% of Play network sites to 5G ready, providing more than half of the Polish population with Internet speed of up to 900 megabit per second. The commercial launch of our 5G will depend on the availability of 5G device within Poland. In the meantime, we are completing the technical implementation of 5G on 2,100 megahertz band in 500 network sites. Thanks to 3S, we also continue developing our fiberoptic backhaul network with 88 new base stations connected in Q1 2020. We have started investing in cyber rollout in Warsaw and Tricity agglomeration.

Finally, we continue rolling out our network according to the plan. We put 97 new sites on air in Q1 2020, providing LTE coverage on own network of close to 99% of the population. 126 additional sites were ready to be put on air at the end of Q1, but the [switch-on] was temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak impact, impact on the formal use permits and implementation of EMF measurements. Situation is already normalizing, and we have reconfirmed our objectives for our network rollout in 2020.

Slide 12 provides more detailed figures about our network rollout in our first 5G upgrade. It is important to note that we passed the symbolic threshold of 8,000 sites operational on the 20th of April, and at the end of March, 3,165 sites have been upgraded to 5G ready.

Slide 13. We continue making further progress in digital. The COVID-19 lockdown has obviously boosted Polish customers' digital behaviors. As you can see in our Q1 digital KPIs, our Play24 self-care app has become one of the most popular apps in Poland. At the end of March, Play24 was used by 5 million active users and reached 5.2 million at the beginning of May. We have enriched Play24 with retention functionality for MIX and SOHO customers. All our digital KPIs have progressed similarly in Q1 compared to Q4 2019. Digital B2C retention increased by 33%, 82% of transaction in point of sales. We are fully digital, an increase of 2 percentage points. 70% of invoices with B2B partners were electronic, an increase of 4 percentage points and 14% of all invoices are now booked automatically by robots.

Slide 14, the evolution of Play's customers' base reflects our continuous focus on contract subscribers. In Q1 2020 and despite the COVID-19 crisis, Play reconfirmed its position as Poland's leading mobile convergence operator with a total base of 15.2 million reported customers and 12.6 million active customers at the end of March, out of which only 132,000 are machine-to-machine SIMs, less than 1%. Our contract customer base, excluding machine-to-machine, grew up to 9.8 million, plus 0.4% year-on-year, including 8.9 million active contract subscribers, plus 2% year-on-year. The minus 1.7% year-on-year reduction of active prepaid customer base is partly due to migration to postpaid. Please note that active customer numbers are based on a revised definition for active customer base. Activity period of certain types of SIM cards was shortened to 30 days for consistency reason impacting also ARPU. It is fair to add that in March and April, our customer additions were affected by closures.

Slide 15, our value strategy translates into the increase in value of our existing customer base. Thanks to our continuous focus on customer base value, we continue observing accelerated development in usage, which translated into further year-on-year ARPU growth in Q1. Play blended ARPU increased by 4.7%, up to PLN 33.8 in Q1, slightly improved by earlier mentioned active base restatements. Contract ARPU grew up by 3.7% year-on-year to PLN 39.2, whilst contract churn remained stable and low at 0.75% in the same period. The share of bundled teams customers slightly decreased due to change in reporting of mobile Internet bundles.

Slide 16. Play delivered solid quarterly results despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Total revenue grew by 3.5% year-on-year, up to PLN 1.745 billion, with increased service revenue, offset by lower sales of goods and other revenue. Usage revenue alone grew by plus 6.7% year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.3%, up to PLN 607 million, mainly thanks to strong service revenue and decrease in national roaming costs. Net profit was PLN 208 million with 11.9% margin. Free cash flow to equity amounted PLN 341 million, up by 89%, fueled by adjusted EBITDA growth, lower cash CapEx and positive change in working capital. Of course, it is too early to presume how the prices will impact our financial performance for the rest of the year.

Slide 17, acquisition of Virgin Mobile Poland on the 22nd of April 2020, Play entered into the preliminary share sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% shares in Virgin Mobile Poland for an acquisition cash price on a debt-free and cash-free basis of EUR 13.4 million, PLN 60.7 million. The acquisition will be financed from own cash and financing available to Play and will be subject to certain closing accounts adjustment. Thanks to foreseen synergies, the acquisition is expected to provide incremental contribution to Play's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to equity within 24 months from acquisition after cost of integration. The acquisition of Virgin Mobile Poland requires antimonopoly consent of the President of the UOKiK, the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

And for now, I have the pleasure to hand over to Holger Puchert, Play's CFO, who will present you our Q1 2020 financial performance in more detail.

Holger Puchert;CFO, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much, Jean-Marc. This is Holger Puchert, CFO of P4. Let me talk about our very good financial figures despite the fact that COVID-19 phase started already in mid of March. Let us look first to the revenue. Our revenue up by 3.5% year-on-year, fueled by usage revenue to PLN 63 million and interconnect revenue, PLN 36 million. Jean-Marc talked about the significant increase of traffic. We sold less handsets, and therefore, our sales of goods and other revenue decreased by PLN 40 million. Overall, we reached PLN 1.745 billion in Q1 on total revenues.

Let us look to our adjusted EBITDA. Our adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.3% year-on-year to PLN 607 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin is 34.8%. We could increase our adjusted EBITDA by increasing our service margin with PLN 87 million, and of course, by selling less handset, we had a negative effect on our sales of goods margin. Due to COVID-19, we booked already, to being cautious, bad debt provision and also an additional impairment on contract assets by PLN 33 million as an effect of COVID-19 in our bad debt. You can see this more as a one-off. Nevertheless, we kept it in our adjusted EBITDA.

On Page 20, please. Our cash CapEx reflects network rollout and 5G ready upgrade. So our cash CapEx in Q1 2020 was PLN 156 million. This is less than in Q1 2019. But here, we have to consider that for the cash CapEx, we are looking for the payment dates of the CapEx. And in Q1 2019, we had lots of spill overs from the year 2018, which we do not have in Q1 2020. On this chart, we introduced a more smooth cash CapEx to revenue by looking to the last 12 months, and this here, the lighter line, here you can see that we are exactly in this corridor between 11% and 13% or even less than 13%, 11% as a ratio of last 12 months cash CapEx to revenue in Q1 2020. Yes, we added 97 new base stations, 265 sites, we could upgrade to 5G ready. And 88 new sites we connected to the fiber backhaul.

Let's look to the summary of our financials. And here you can see -- can we go please to the summary? We had it already, Page 21, please. Thank you very much. I have it on the screen. Let's look to the summary of the financials. So operating revenue increased by 3.5%, which we already mentioned. This was majorly driven by service revenue and ARPU effect and here also interconnect revenue. Sales of goods and other revenue lower by 9.6%. This, you have to read in connection with the line cost of goods handsets minus 6.6%, is the block below in this table. As we had higher interconnect revenue, we also had higher interconnect costs. Nevertheless, the overall margin from this is positive for us. National roaming decreased further by 22.2%. And G&A and other, we have higher cost, PLN 281 million versus PLN 245 million. Here I already mentioned the bad debt effect, the bad debt cost, which is booked in this line. Our adjusted EBITDA increased to PLN 607 million compared to PLN 576 million or 5.3%.

I would like to continue with the free cash flow to equity. And this was fueled by the adjusted EBITDA increase, the 5.3% to PLN 607 million. This is on the next chart on Page 22. Thank you very much. The total cash capital expenditures decreased, I mentioned already the reasons. And in the total change of net working capital, we have a positive effect by PLN 56 million. This is due to the reason that we sold less handset and, thereby, the contract asset position did -- did not increase in the same manner as in Q1 2019. Cash interest, slightly lower; cash taxes, higher, PLN 51 million to PLN 36 million and the lease payment by 17% higher. Overall, the free cash flow to equity post lease payment is PLN 341 million or 89% up compared to Q1 2019.

In this context, I would like to mention and following the Polish -- following the Polish regulation and press, you might note or will know that the tax payment from end of March is postponed to end of May. So therefore, we have this figure currently not in our Q1 2020. And I refer to the cash taxes, which have to be paid in 2020 for the year 2019. You might recall that in the last years, we always said in Q1 or Q2, the balancing cash taxes to pay for the previous year.

I would like to look to Page 23. And let us look here to the strong deleveraging profile of Play Group. On the left-hand side, you see all figures in the table and the calculation on the right-hand side, this translated into a graph. You can see the strong deleveraging despite the fact that we paid, in 2019, a dividend of close to PLN 350 million and had the acquisition of 3S Group. And we could now delever in Q1 2020 to 2.56x, so this is total net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA, strong deleveraging. And if you look to the line total net financial debt, we also could reduce from a peak here of PLN 5.8 billion to PLN 5.3 billion in March 2020. On 12th of May, so yesterday, we had the distribution of the dividend for the -- in the year 2020 with PLN 420 million.

With this remark, I would like to hand over again to Jean-Marc.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Holger. As I was explaining, Play, as the leader of the Polish mobile market, played a critical role to keep every single citizen connected and safe during the lockdown. In the meantime, our solid Q1 results showed the resilience for business over the difficult time and our capacity to resist the recession. Operating revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in Q1 2020, underlined by strong free cash flow liquidity generation, makes us confident that operating execution of our mobile-centric strategy works well. With the launch of our fixed broadband offering at the end of March, we have further our home services portfolio despite the environment, the adoption of digital behaviors accelerated by the crisis, would present an opportunity for Play to develop, according to our mobile-centric strategy and extend the mobile leadership to home and family services. In the meantime, once again, despite the difficult context, we closed an agreement with Virgin Mobile shareholders for the acquisition of the company. And we are moving forward on our TowerCo project to carve out our existing and future passive network infrastructure and establish a dedicated subsidiary to host them.

Additionally, we are following carefully the recent development of our 5G C-band frequency auction, which was supposed to start at the end of April, and we will participate to it in due time. Meanwhile, we continue extending our 5G ready layer, which covers now more than half of the Polish population. And the progressive implementation of 5G in 2,100 megahertz bands and more than 500 sites. With the most modern and cost-efficient network in Poland, we are ready for 5G, and we will pursue our 5G ambitions once 5G devices will be available in Poland. Saying that we have to deal with the current uncertainties of the situation, as we don't know how long it will last.

As we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, the company doesn't have any basis to amend the full year guidance for 2020, which is to deliver, as a reminder, between and here, we need to move to Slide 25, please, which is to deliver between 2% and 3% year-on-year revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA between PLN 2.5 billion and PLN 2.6 billion, cash CapEx, firstly, between PLN 850 million and PLN 900 million, free cash flow to equity above PLN 800 million and a dividend equivalent to between 40% and 50% of our free cash flow to equity.

All what we can presume at this stage is that service revenue and margin should be higher, while handset revenue and margin during the crisis should be lower than initially foreseen. We will roll out our network as per our 2020 ambition and plan. FCFE should be positively impacted by working capital change, and there will be no change in the distribution policy. Saying that, we will update our stakeholders as soon as we will have better visibility of possible material impact on Play's performance.

And finally, following Holger Puchert's decision to leave Play for personal reasons, I am pleased to announce that our colleague, Marcin Szul, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Play as of July 1, 2020. Marcin Szul has over 20 years of experience in the management of corporate finance, management accounting and controlling functions, of which vast majority was in telecommunication. He spent last 10 years in Play serving as the Financial Controlling Director. And prior to joining Play, he had worked for PTK Centertel, mobile arm of currently Orange Poland, and UPC Poland, part of Liberty Global Group, and Ernst & Young, amongst others. Martin holds a master’s degree in finance and banking from Warsaw School of Economics and MBA degree from IESE Business School in Barcelona. Martin responsibility as CFO will cover the all-finance function in Play. Let me thank Holger again for his contribution to the success of Play and wish Martin a warm welcome in Play Management Board. This concludes our presentation of Play Communications SA Q1 2020 results.

And now Holger, Tomasz and I are ready to take your questions.

Tomasz Pozniak, Play Communications S.A. - IR Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jean-Marc. So this was smooth and swift. Now we are ready to take your questions. So operator, Bernard, please, can you take it on?

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question is from the line of JP Davids from JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John-Paul Davids, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of South African TMT Equity Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions. The first question relates to consumer behavior and your strategy, and you did touch on this in the prepared remarks. I appreciate it's early stage, but I suppose there could be lasting changes to consumer behavior as a result of COVID-19. How do you expect to sort of tilt your strategy to take advantage of that? That's question one.

Question two on the spectrum auctions, which are being restarted or rebooted. Do you envisage that there will be a material change in the structure of those spectrum auctions? Or was it just really a timing matter that we are dealing with?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you for your questions. I will start answering the first one about the customer behavior and consumer behavior. First, let me say that we don't expect to take advantage literally of the current situation. But when we look at it, of course, we see 2 different trends. And to date, it's much too early to understand which will be the dominant one. The first 1 on the short-term is, of course, the increase in traffic in networks and data networks and voice services. The people were locked down at home, and they had to consume more and more online. So this, of course, is a booster for a number of services, including or different solutions for home Internet and OTT TV. Another trend that, of course, accelerate our strategic choices is the migration of shopping behaviors from physical point of sales to online. As you know, we have made 1 of our strategic priorities to develop our leadership as an online operator in Poland, and this has translated in the popularity and the success of our Play24 application. And this is, of course, something that will help us to accelerate the transformation of our digital channels in the future. I have to say that we need as well to consider that today, we are not at the end of the crisis. And all these positive trends in terms of consumption, and, of course, that translation into service revenue and ARPU increases had to be balanced with the economic situation in Poland. Because we have been through this lockdown situation for 2 months, and a lot of people have suffered and keep suffering and will continue suffering unfortunately from this situation. People lose their jobs; a lot of small businesses are in jeopardy because they are lacking of cash, so everything will depend on the next step of the crisis. And I have to remind you that in Poland, we don't consider that we have reached the peak of the pandemic yet. So these uncertainties, of course, explain that we have been careful with the situation, and we will monitor the evolution of the situation very carefully because, of course, the need for additional telecommunication services could be balanced by the problematic economic situation that the country is entering. So we will follow very carefully the development of the situation to see how to adjust our strategy to adapt to the customer behaviors.

Considering your second question about the spectrum auction, all what I can tell you at this stage is that the reason for the auction to be postponed was administrative and technical. The suspension of the auction has been disputed at the government level, and then they have considered that this auction has been canceled and will restart after the lockdown. We don't know anything more at this stage. And the conclusion of that is that we shouldn't expect any change in the terms and condition of the auction. But of course, situation may develop differently, but this is not what we understand at this stage.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question is Evgeny Annenkov from Bank of America.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Evgeny Annenkov, BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have two questions, please. Firstly, on your free cash flow to equity generation. Given that you already delivered PLN 341 million in Q1, but did not change your guidance at this stage. Do you expect a material reversal, probably in working capital trends in the next quarters? And could you please comment what do you see in terms of handset sales growth in the beginning of May compared to April, so far?

And second, on your CapEx, do you think the delay of spectrum auctions may result in any delay of network rollout costs? Or that wouldn't really have any impact?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, I will start and then I will let you complete, and I will start with the second part of your question and your second question, and then I will hand over to Holger. But just two comments. First, on the sales of handsets in May. We just reopened the shops. The Polish consumers are progressively going back to the shops, but we don't see still a huge traffic in the malls. So it's much too early to take conclusions of the reopening of the shops. We are happy, of course, to have reopened the shops. But it will not -- we don't expect the situation and the sales of handset to improve dramatically in a matter of days or weeks.

And regarding the CapEx, the impact of 5G auction postponement on CapEx, today the CapEx that we are spending in 2020 are still for the rollout of the network, implementation of a new core, the upgrade of our network to 5G ready and progressive implementation of 5G, but not yet in the C-band, but in the 2,100 megahertz band. So the postponement of C-band auction will have only a minimal impact on our CapEx considering that as well, our network is already prepared for 5G, meaning that the addition of one C-band antenna component on the sites, it's marginal cost compared to the full cost of the site. And I will let Holger answer your general question about free cash flow to equity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holger Puchert;CFO, [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jean-Marc. You're referring to your question to our Page 22 of the presentation. And I would like to invite you to look again to our financial report or the presentation, of Q1 2019 and Q2 2019. I mentioned that we have here a special effect around cash taxes. We had a special effect this year due to COVID-19. Last year, it was really about the payment date. In fact, the bulk of the cash taxes we paid in 2019, Q2. But what you can see -- so Q1 2019 to Q1 2020, this is more or less the advanced payment we are doing for the actual year. So the PLN 36 million for '19 the PLN 51 million for '20. The balancing payment we have to do for the previous year is -- was paid last year in Q2. And the reason last year was, in fact, it should be also the March 31, but this was a weekend. So it was paid in the early of April. Now we have to expect the cash out for the cash taxes in May 2020. And this will then, of course, negatively impact our free cash flow to equity if you look to the half year results. Nevertheless, our free cash flow to equity is strong. And indeed, you looked at this really correctly, and I mentioned it that our total change in net working capital is influenced by less handset sales. We are selling less handsets, thereby, our balance sheet position regarding handsets is better. So -- and I would like to refer with regard to the guidance, what Jean-Marc said about the guidance. Currently, we stay with this. And Jean-Marc already mentioned what to expect on the handset sale.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line of Malgorzata Zelazko from PKO BP Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Malgorzata Zelazko, Biuro Maklerskie PKO Banku Polskiego, Research Division - Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is about mobile portability statistics in Q1 because your losses were the highest among the other mobile network operators. Could you please elaborate more on the reasons for that? And do you expect it to improve?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. There are 2 major reasons to explain -- which explains the statistics. The first one is that we have the biggest customer base, of course, which means that proportionally we have more customers moving to another operator than our competitors, but that doesn't explain the trend. I would say that the 2 major reasons to see these trends in Q1 is that, first, you know that the portability takes time to implement. So we see now the request for portability received in January, February, and they are not compensated anymore at the end, since the beginning of March by gross adds because we have half of the shops closed and even with half of the shops open, the traffic has significantly decreased. So we have seen a dramatic drop in MNPs and gross adds since the lockdown for obvious reasons. So that's why we see this temporary negative balance, which will probably evolve the other way around after the lockdown. I have as well to mention that we have a number of prepaid portability in those figures. And here, we know that there are some

(technical difficulty)

in the distribution channels to acquire customer via portability. And we have stopped paying too much attention to this trends because they are not value accretive. So what, in our view, matters is that we keep increasing the number of active postpaid customer in our base and that we keep increasing the ARPU. And I can predict that over the next month, independently from the COVID-19 period, we will see a progressive transformation of the nature of the customer base from the different operators because all the operators have to evolve from this volume strategy to a value strategy. But basically, I would say the 2 reasons are structural due to the prepaid customers acquired due to the highest number of customers in the Play base, and they are related to the COVID situation. Because the request for portability registers in the past months, are not compensated by the cost outs anymore during this period of lockdown.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your next question comes from the line of Anna Kazaryan from VTB Capital.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Kazaryan, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would like just to ask you about impact on the roaming revenue and impact on the international roaming revenue as well as on the cost side of this revenue and maybe impact on the national roaming costs during the April and the beginning of May, I mean, impact from COVID-19?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holger, do you want to answer this question?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holger Puchert;CFO, [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Of course, by the travel congestions, we see lower roaming revenue, but also then hand-in-hand, we will have an impact on the cost, and I have to say that we are talking currently about Q1. The question is more important than for Q2 and Q1, the lockdown started in mid of March, so we just had 2, 2.5 weeks impact in our Q1. But it's fair to say that we will see impact this year on roaming revenue as well as on roaming costs. On national roaming cost, we talked about it that we have a further decrease as expected. We are constantly rolling out our network, and in connection with our agreements with the other operators. So we are exactly in line here with our strategy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anna Kazaryan, VTB Capital, Research Division - Equities Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So don't you see any major impact on the national roaming costs due to higher traffic consumption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I can answer, no. I understand your question. But we are closely monitoring and managing the traffic, and we have acquired some experience in the optimization of the contracts that we have with other operators for the national roaming, including the respective -- the threshold that we have in our contract with them. So we can use this extra capacity in an optimized way, and we don't expect any national roaming -- significant national roaming cost increase or even any increase at all in 2020. Especially in that -- and to be crystal clear here, when I say increase, I'm referring to the budget because, of course, compared to last year, there will be a decrease. But even compared to our forecast, we shouldn't pay more in national roaming than we had foreseen to do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomasz Pozniak, Play Communications S.A. - IR Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So we have no queue for the questions. I think everything is clear. So with this, I believe we can conclude this presentation. Thank you all for joining. Stay safe, and we will speak again for our half year results. Thank you, and goodbye.

Jean-Marc Harion, Play Communications S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you very much.

Operator [20]

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.