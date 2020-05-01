Edited Transcript of PLCS.OL earnings conference call or presentation 30-Apr-20 7:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Polarcus Ltd Earnings Call

Dubai May 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Polarcus Ltd earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 7:00:00am GMT

Corporate Participants

* Duncan Eley

Polarcus Limited - CEO

* Hans-Peter Burlid

Polarcus Limited - CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Christopher Møllerløkken

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst

* John A. Schj. Olaisen

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Joint Global Head of Research

Presentation

Operator [1]

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2020 Polarcus Limited Earnings Conference Call.

And without any further delay, I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Duncan Eley, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [2]

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Polarcus First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. My name is Duncan Eley, CEO of Polarcus. And with me here again today is Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO.

Moving past our cautionary statements on to Slide 2 and to the agenda for today's presentation. I'll talk through the headlines of the first quarter before HP delivers the corresponding financial details. I'll then come back to wrap up with an update on company operations and our outlook on the market.

Moving to Slide 4. Q1 saw further development of the industry improvement seen during 2019, resulting in significant increases to pricing and profitability of the Polarcus business year-on-year. Revenue of $66.3 million delivered $22.2 million in EBITDA, a 33% EBITDA margin. Our core fleet was able to perform to a very high level during Q1 with robust utilization of 89%, in combination with strong productivity levels and very low technical downtime. This performance, combined with our meticulous focus on cost management, saw EBITDA generated more than double compared to the same period last year.

Market conditions deteriorated through March 2020 driven by the unprecedented global health and economic crisis triggered by COVID-19. This was exacerbated by the struggle for market share between several of the world's largest oil producers. Polarcus' near-term activity has been negatively impacted by these events. One project in Asia Pacific was canceled on the 16th of March that were scheduled to commence in Q2. This was followed shortly thereafter by the early termination of another project in West Africa. As a result, utilization during Q2 2020 will be lower than previously anticipated.

Importantly, since quarter end, Polarcus has been able to secure and announce 2 new project awards, 1 in Northwest Europe and 1 in Asia Pacific. This provides us with backlog valued at $157 million compared to $170 million at the same time last year. We do see clients reassessing their exploration spend in light of the oil price development and outlook, and we do expect demand levels to remain somewhat subdued in at least the near term.

On the supply front, we've seen continued discipline from the marine seismic acquisition segment, with the recent announcement by one competitor to reduce their vessel count by 2 during this quarter, which represents a reduction of 10% in the active global fleet.

Moving to Slide 5. In response to the dramatic changes in the market conditions during Q1, Polarcus decisively implemented significant changes to the business that were announced before quarter end. Enhanced business continuity initiatives have been introduced for our onshore and offshore operations to navigate the COVID-19-related restrictions, prioritizing the health and safety of all personnel and maintaining our highly efficient operational performance, for which we are renowned.

Key elements of this preparation to managing our business in light of COVID-19 included pandemic risk assessments and a response plan specific to each project location. In addition, the $15 million cost reduction plan announced will strengthen the financial resilience of the company through 2020. This incorporates reductions in CapEx spend, G&A and OpEx, with temporary salary reductions applied across the organization, including 25% reduction in remuneration for executive management and the Board of Directors. Further cost savings will be realized relating to aggressive reductions in vessel standby costs expected to take this daily cost to well under 50% of the operational rate.

Turning to Slide 6. Polarcus has placed immediate focus and taking decisive actions to reposition the company in light of the expected near-term market challenges. Our 2020 action plan has evolved accordingly. As outlined, our COVID-19 response plans are critical to maintaining the safety, health and well-being of all our people as well as to ensure the maintenance of our industry-leading operational performance. Our efficient organizational structure and operational execution capabilities, in combination with the additional cost reduction measures just outlined, will help mitigate the anticipated fluctuating demand in the near term.

Importantly, our streamer inventory has been further optimized, reinforcing that no streamer investments are required until 2022 with a more gradual investment profile from that point. Our fit-for-purpose fleet of modern and uniform marine seismic vessels is delivering to a very high standard. The industry has seen significant consolidation in recent years, meaning that we now have a more stable industry structure, and we see players already showing discipline through the removal of more capacity from the market.

Polarcus maintained its 20% market share of the active global fleet with our vessels strategically positioned across the globe, and our intention is to operate all 4 vessels in the global market going forward.

I'll now hand over to HP to talk through the financial details of the quarter.

Hans-Peter Burlid, Polarcus Limited - CFO [3]

Thank you very much, Duncan, and good morning, all.

Turning to Slide 8. The revenue for the quarter was $66.3 million. This represents a small drop year-on-year, but the comparable number in 2019 was impacted by revenue from a hybrid node-streamer project acquired with third-party vessels. Adjusting for this, we saw a significant improvement in the revenue from the rest of the business driven by improved market pricing.

It was the 11th consecutive quarter with improved day rates year-on-year for Polarcus. The fleet utilization was 89%, a notch down from last year. This resulted in a solid 26% improved revenue generation from the core fleet year-on-year, while the bareboat revenue was virtually flat year-on-year.

Turning to Slide 9 and a detailed look at the cost of sales development year-on-year. The underlying cost base were maintained flat. The reported reduction in cost of sales year-on-year was driven by extraordinary cost related to the hybrid project last year, partly offset by extraordinary cost this year related to the Vyacheslav Tikhonov and the extension of the bareboat.

Cost capitalized to the multi-client during the quarter also contributed to the overall reduction in cost of sales. And the cost reduction plan that Duncan mentioned and that we announced on the 31st of March, in combination with the anticipated low utilization in Q2, is expected to provide significantly lower cost of sales in the second quarter.

Turning to Slide 10. We recorded a doubling of EBITDA compared to the same period last year. The improvement -- the improved pricing and tight cost control on the core fleet was the main drivers. We capitalized $7 million of costs to multi-client, which further improved the EBITDA. But the loss of EBITDA from the hybrid project last year and the extraordinary cost this year related to the Vyacheslav Tikhonov impacted the EBITDA negatively when we compare it to last year.

The G&A was slightly lower this year and contributed positively. And the multi-client investment was accompanied by $11 million of prefunding, and the multi-client amortization was very high with $8 million, resulting in an EBIT of $8.5 million compared to $2.8 million last year.

Turning to Slide 11 and a look at the cash flow for the first quarter. The business generated $22.7 million cash from operations before working capital movements. At the multi-client investments, CapEx and cash interest, the free cash flow was $6.1 million. The working capital movements in the quarter were significant, with negative $18.1 million. In response to that, we utilized $25 million of the $40 million working capital facility. So the net cash flow was $10.2 million in the quarter, leaving a cash balance of $46.7 million compared to $36.5 million at the start of the quarter.

And with that, I will hand back to Duncan to talk you through the outlook.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, HP. And moving straight to Slide 13. Strong operational delivery is the foundation of the Polarcus reputation for executing challenging projects in a safe and efficient manner and delivering high-quality products. Operational metrics for the quarter were excellent, with utilization at 89% despite the project termination late in the quarter. Productivity, which is the amount of time actively acquiring data, was at 59% versus 41% in Q4 2019. And technical downtime was maintained at an impressive 2.4%.

The environmental focus of the industry continues to sharpen, and we remain committed to lead the marine seismic industry in environmental initiatives.

Carbon dioxide emissions were at significantly reduced levels of 2.5 tonnes per square kilometer of seismic acquired driven by high productivity that increases the denominator of this metric. Similarly, nitrous oxide and sulfur oxide were at improved levels for the quarter.

Sulfur oxide emissions are directly related to the sulfur content of the fuel we consume. Since commencing operations in 2009, Polarcus has remained committed to the use of high-quality, low-sulfur MGO. This has resulted in Polarcus being compliant for more than a decade before the implementation of IMO 2020. The average sulfur content of Polarcus fuel consumed is 0.06% versus the IMO requirement of 0.5%.

Moving to Slide 14 and the innovations which Polarcus continues to deliver. Every client across the globe is now aware of the benefits of XArray by improving data quality and optimizing acquisition efficiency through the application of additional seismic sources. The proportion of square kilometers acquired by the Polarcus fleet using XArray has increased from 30% in 2016 to more than 70% of acquisitions secured for 2020.

2019 also saw the commercialization of our Cirrus offering, which enables clients' near real-time access to data being acquired on Polarcus vessels, in combination with enhanced priority processing capabilities. Very simply, this enables our clients to make faster decisions and achieve better results according to the exploration and production objectives.

Slide 15 illustrates the updated supply picture, taking into account the further reduction of 2 competitive vessels during Q2. This actually demonstrates the ongoing discipline of the marine seismic acquisition sector and will reduce the global vessel count to 20 vessels with limited capacity able to reenter at short notice. Polarcus will continue to operate 4 vessels in the global market, and we have implemented a number of measures to enable us to respond effectively to the anticipated demand fluctuations in the near to medium term.

Slide 16 shows the ongoing solid level of tendering for marine seismic acquisition that actually increased significantly for the 6 months ending March 31. This was driven by larger-scale exploration surveys in Asia Pacific, West Africa and South America. We did see tender levels slow down towards the end of the quarter, and Q2 tender levels will provide us better quantification of how our clients have responded to the shift in the global economy and oil markets. It is important to note that of the tenders received through Q4 '19 and into Q1, only one has been canceled, but there is risk for the timing and scope of outstanding tender awards.

Slide 17 shows our backlog in dollar terms. Positively, current backlog of $157 million is at similar levels to the same time last year. In particular, the backlog for the core fleet has been maintained at the same level of over $120 million.

After the 2 project terminations in Q1, it was very important for us to secure 2 new projects that were announced after quarter end that are included in this backlog fleet figure. One project is for one of our large multi-client customers mobilizing in Northwest Europe imminently. The other is for a supermajor and will commence during Q2 in Asia Pacific. Whilst near-term visibility is uncertain to the industry, these awards indicate that exploration and production activity and plans continue, and in particular, that clients are willing to place their trust in Polarcus to execute these plans.

So in closing on Slide 18, Q1 2020 was a way to an expectedly good start driven by pricing developments, operational performance and disciplined cost management by the Polarcus team. After the global economy and oil market deteriorations seen in March and April, it is expected that the oilfield service sector will face a challenging period for the remainder of 2020.

Polarcus will focus on the things that we can control. We concentrated on ensuring the continuity of ongoing projects, with specific attention on the health monitoring of field crew whilst at home, ahead of travel, onboard our vessels and private traveling back home. Crew change planning complexity has been taken to another level.

Our cost reduction plan is very important to manage the fluctuating demand levels we anticipate in the near term, and we have seen further capacity removed from the global fleet in a sign of ongoing discipline by players in the sector. After the 2 very important projects awards since quarter end, our backlog is $157 million, with the Polarcus fleet 50% booked for the remainder of 2020.

The next quarter is expected to be challenging, but I'm confident that Polarcus is well prepared to navigate these near-term challenges. And we are optimistic about marine seismic acquisition stabilizing at more robust levels in 2021. I look forward to updating you on the progress of Polarcus and developments within our industry later in the year.

And I'll now hand back to the moderator for any questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from the line of John Olaisen from ABG.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John A. Schj. Olaisen, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Joint Global Head of Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wondered a little bit about the cost base. Your cash cost base in Q1 seemed to be about USD 45 million. And on the 31st of March, you reported a $15 million cost reduction plan. Now you say that you will be trying to be more flexible in terms of your costs going forward. Number one, what should we expect of the cost base for the -- on a quarterly basis going forward when the starting point was $45 million in Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans-Peter Burlid, Polarcus Limited - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, John. So of the $15 million, $7 million was related to CapEx. So that leaves you $8 million. So if you use the $45 million as a run rate, you get to $180 million and you remove $8 million, and then we expect to be lower than that based on lower activity. And of course, with the uncertainty of the activity level in the second half, it's hard to guide more precise on it. But as we said in the presentation, we should be significantly down from the $45 million in Q2. And if you take 2 vessels at half cost, you can say that 25% down on -- from that in Q2.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John A. Schj. Olaisen, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Joint Global Head of Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So when the vessels are not in operations in terms of a contract or steaming, does it mean that costs are half of the operational cost? Is that what you're indicating?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans-Peter Burlid, Polarcus Limited - CFO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John A. Schj. Olaisen, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Joint Global Head of Research [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. And a question on Tikhonov. It's currently booked until the end of May. Are you likely to get back at the end of May? Or what's the current status on that one?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. John, it's Duncan here. We have received the delivery notice for coming back in mid-May. However, Sovcomflot are working very hard, and we're working hard with them to extend that. So we still think there is a good chance that it will be extended through the summer, but that is not yet confirmed. So we will make any updates given that the information for the market is being redelivered in mid- to late May. And we'll update the market if and when that changes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John A. Schj. Olaisen, ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Joint Global Head of Research [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And my final question is on pricing. What is -- have you started seeing price pressure -- negative price pressure due to oil price, et cetera?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Look, I think it's fair to say, John, that we haven't gotten data points on that yet. I think we've discussed with you previously, we talked about pricing sort of 10% up into 2020. We do not think that's going to be maintained, and we think there will be pricing pressure. I do think it's important to emphasize that the big focus on the remaining 3 players in the industry is about managing capacity. So I don't think players are willing to move back to the pricing levels, willing or able to move back to the pricing levels of the previous years. So I think you're going to see a focus on removing capacity. And similar to what we're talking about is really concentrating on removing costs when the vessels are not active rather than doing projects at suboptimal rates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Møllerløkken from Carnegie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Møllerløkken, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Christopher Møllerløkken from Carnegie. How do you plan to make crew changes going forward given the significant travel restrictions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Now, Christopher, it's like I alluded to in the closing comments, it is an increasing level of complexity. So I think like other companies, we have talked about extending crew changes, but I think most importantly, we are concentrated on executing crew changes. So that depends on really 3 main factors. It's where crew are traveling from, where they're arriving to and the status of the vessel. So that involves a -- sort of a quarantine period before people travel from home. It involves health screening before they travel. It involves health screening when they arrive at the vessel, and then it involves daily health monitoring for the first 14 days while crew are onboard.

So we've got crew changes coming up towards the end of May, and we're actually moving people towards a vessel, which is mobilizing for a project in Norway, actually today. So that is all going to plan. It is taking longer to move people. But with planning and with preparation and with some extra time to move people there, we're finding that, that's manageable, but it is not straightforward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Møllerløkken, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you expect fleet utilization to be lower in the second quarter? Would you care to give more quantification on how you expect it to be?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I think it's reasonable to say with the utilization at around 90% for Q1 and with the project termination and cancellation, we are confident of the fleet back in operation in the second half of the year. But Q2, I think you can look at around the utilization of 50%, unless we're able to bring the start of projects forward. So it is an impact to utilization.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Møllerløkken, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And you also said you are planning to reduce standby costs. Could you provide a bit more detail regarding how you plan to cut it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the -- I think the 2 really important buckets that we've worked with the organization and with our suppliers on, the first is actually working with our crew. So we've been able to retain the vast majority of our crew in employment, which is our model, which we believe is important to deliver quality and safe services. And that has involved the structure where we can actually manage the cost to a much lower base when people are at home and vessels are not in operations. And they receive a correspondingly higher payments when they are working onboard our vessels. So that enables from the people front to reduce our costs while staying in employment, with the benefits associated with employment while we really push our costs down.

The other is that all of the teams within Polarcus, whether that's operations, whether it's the technical support group, geophysical support groups, the support that all guys have focused very much working with our suppliers. And we have been managed -- we have managed to negotiate terms that really ratchets down costs in all elements, whether that's insurance, subscriptions, licenses, support vessels. But when we're not in operations, those costs are really taken down to a much lower level than before. And that's why we can deliver what we think will be a cost significantly below or certainly below -- solidly below 50% of the operational cost.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christopher Møllerløkken, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The final question, the CapEx spent in first quarter on seismic equipment, was it mainly used up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hans-Peter Burlid, Polarcus Limited - CFO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we had a class docking towards the end of last year where we saw payments early this year. And if you remember, we also ordered some streamer equipment at a good deal last year where we also had some payments this year. So actually, the payments in Q1 relates to activities that we did in Q4 '19.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Duncan Eley, Polarcus Limited - CEO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So look, without any further ado, I thank you very much for joining this morning's call. For everyone listening in, make sure you stay safe, and we will be in contact throughout the year. Goodbye for now.

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

Hans-Peter Burlid, Polarcus Limited - CFO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you very much.