Edited Transcript of PL.TO earnings conference call or presentation 3-Mar-20 4:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc Earnings Call

Mar 25, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc earnings conference call or presentation Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Andrea Louise Johnston

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO

* Robert McCurdy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* David Francis Newman

Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst

* Ian Brooks Gillies

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure

* Jonathan Lamers

BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst

* Mark Thomas Jarvi

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research

* Nelson Ng

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Rupert M. Merer

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD and Research Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. My name is Joanna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pinnacle Renewable Energy's Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast, hosted by Robert McCurdy.

Story continues

(Operator Instructions) Today's call is also being webcast and recorded. An archived webcast will be available after the call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Robert McCurdy. Please go ahead.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us.

With me on the line today is Andrea Johnston, our CFO.

We posted a supplement slide deck for this morning, and that's available on our webcast link. I'll be starting the call today with a few highlights and an operational update for the fourth quarter, then Andrea will follow-up with a review of our financial results, and then we'll open up and welcome any questions.

The fourth quarter of 2019 offered some challenges with lower revenue and EBITDA than expected, primarily resulting from sawmill curtailments and reductions in sawmill residual deliveries in BC. This resulted in processing more biologs and bush grind, plus we had a disruption from an 8-day CN strike and the follow-on congestion. The rail resulted in delayed shipments. We moved and rescheduled some shipments to minimize costs. The CN strike and subsequent congestion caused about 20,000 metric tons of production lost in the quarter. Our same-facility production in Q4 '19 was down 4% compared to a year ago, after considerations of lost production due to the CN disruption and a scheduled capital shut at our Burns Lake plant. As a result, approximately $1.6 million of EBITDA was missed in the quarter as a result of the strike in rail delays. This disruption to our shipping schedule had resulted in lower fourth quarter sales compared to the prior year and shifted some shipments into Q1 and larger inventories at the year-end.

During the fourth quarter, we were pleased to resume the dryer operations at Entwistle. We implemented additional safety measures as part of the rebuild. All improvements and enhancements have been made to the dryer system to ensure that the drying process will operate consistently and safely. Production volume after the weak start has met our expectations based on the commissioning plan. We also commenced the operation of the destoner at Entwistle. It came in on time and on budget. And currently, we're working on the commissioning of this operation. Initial results are very encouraging.

During the quarter, we entered into long-term take-or-pay contract with Mitsui for 100,000 tonnes starting in 2023. This is our ninth long-term take-or-pay contract since the beginning of 2018. It also demonstrates successful advancement of our strategy with sales growth into Japan and the diversification of our customer base.

With the growth of the contracted backlog, we continue to evaluate and develop further opportunities for incremental production capacity, resulting in the most recent announcement of our new facility to be constructed in Demopolis, Alabama in partnership with Westervelt and Two Rivers. This new facility is close to our Aliceville operation, and I'm very pleased that it continues our relationship with our good partners at Westervelt. It's adjacent to existing large sawmill in Demopolis. It further diversifies away from the BC fiber basket. When this is completed, we will be over 44% of our production outside of BC. [The] plant will have a run rate capacity of 360,000 metric tons per year. And we'll start commissioning in the second quarter of 2021. The upgrades at our Williams Lake and Meadowbank facility are progressing well. This will further improve our capacities to treat diverse harvest residues. It's expected to complete commissioning at Williams Lake in Q1 of this year and Meadowbank in Q3 of this year. The upgrades are expected to provide improved facility operation efficiencies, lower emissions and, upon completion, provide a combined production capacity increase of approximately 80,000 tonnes per year.

[The construction] of the High Level facility progressed throughout fourth quarter. We put the construction on a planned hold during the winter. And then we will restart construction once the warmer weather comes back up in the spring time. We will require an additional capital of $6 million, bringing the total capital cost to $60 million, with our share being $30 million. Tolko has indicated that there's additional fiber available in the upcoming years due to processing forest fire logs near the plant. This will provide a strong fiber supply in the upcoming years. As a result, we've raised the nameplate capacity to 200,000 tonnes per year compared with the previous range of 170,000 to 200,000. The facility is expected to be completed and commissioning started in the fourth quarter of this year.

Finally, we signed 2 long-term leases for charter vessels. With these charter vessels, they'll be used to carry -- they'll be dedicated and used to carry wood pellets from Canada to Japan. These 15-year leases are part of our logistics model that are we -- we're using to provide ourselves and our customer with the widest possible delivery flexibility at the lowest possible cost.

Before I hand it over to Andrea. We've included a graph in our slide deck that shows the successful time line and ramp-up at Entwistle to date. Upon restart in November, we started at 23% of the nameplate facility run rate. In January, we had 70%, well on our way to full run rate capacity. In fact, this past week, the plant set numerous production records for daily [and] production. We're very pleased to have this facility recovered and operational, and I want to thank our dedicated team there for this achievement.

I'll now turn it over to Andrea.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone.

Before I begin with the financial summary of the quarter, I'd like to remind participants that this call contains forward-looking statements and non-IFRS financial measures, both of which are more fully described in our published MD&A for the quarter. Additionally, we've made some adjustments to prior period results for fiscal 2019 to reflect the impact of the finalization of the purchase price allocation for the acquisition of our Aliceville facility as well as a revaluation of inventory in the amount of $2.6 million carried out in Q4 2019. The revaluation of finished pellet inventory does not impact total results for 2019 but ensures that earnings and expenses are allocated to the right quarter.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $91.5 million, a decrease of 11.8% compared to Q4 a year ago resulting from the disruption to our scheduled shipping related to the CN Rail strike, which has resulted in lower sales for Q4 2019 as well as lower production compared to the same period last year.

Production costs were $60.3 million in the quarter, a decrease of 17.9% compared to $73.5 million in Q4 last year. The decrease was primarily due to the comparable period having high start-up cost at the Aliceville Facility when we first acquired it as well as high repair and maintenance costs at the newly started Entwistle Facility. Business interruption insurance recoveries of $4.5 million for lost net profit from the Entwistle incident were recorded in production costs in Q4 2019. These offset fixed overhead and incident response costs incurred from the Entwistle incident of $1.1 million in Q4 2019 that are also recorded in production costs. Distribution costs for the quarter of $13.8 million were in line with the same period last year, with the $0.4 million increase reflecting a higher proportion of CIF versus FOB sales and higher shipping contract prices from the same period last year.

Our $0.8 million increase in SG&A expenses in the quarter was primarily due to the fact that we had a large credit in stock-based compensation in the comparable period in Q4 2018.

We recorded a net loss of $3.2 million in Q4 2019 compared to a net profit of $7.4 million in Q4 last year. The decrease reflects higher SG&A costs, higher amortization costs reflecting new production facilities and increased finance costs, partially offset by reduced production costs. Excluding the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 and the Entwistle incident, our net loss in Q4 2019 was $5.5 million.

Adjusted gross margin in the quarter was $16.4 million or almost 18% of revenue compared to $16.7 million or 16.1% of revenue in Q4 last year. The decrease in adjusted gross margin was due mainly to the lower BC same-facility production levels, the CN Rail strike and lower production, a scheduled shutdown at Burns Lake and higher concentration of harvest versus sawmill residuals used in production. This was partially offset by business interruption insurance related to the Entwistle Facility received during the quarter. Excluding the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 and the Entwistle incident, adjusted gross margin was $11 million.

Free cash flow for Q4 2019 was $3 million compared with $8.2 million from Q4 last year. The increase (sic) [decrease] is primarily due to a decrease of $2.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of $1.8 million in maintenance CapEx and a $0.9 million increase in interest and finance costs. The Entwistle incident resulted in a $3.2 million impact on free cash flow.

Our maintenance CapEx for Q4 was $4.4 million, up from $2.6 million in Q4 a year ago. As we pointed out previously, maintenance CapEx varies from quarter to quarter, and we ended the year at $11.7 million of maintenance CapEx in total, well within our expected range of $10 million to $12 million for 2019.

At year-end, we had cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million and available liquidity of $57.1 million. At the end of Q4, the ratio of net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA was 6.3x. This ratio is elevated due to the investment in the Aliceville Facility that we made in late 2018; significant new capacity at the Entwistle and Smithers Facilities in advance of having a full year run rate adjusted EBITDA; and the capital expended on expansion projects at Williams Lake, Meadowbank and High Level and soon-to-be Demopolis. As these facilities reach their run rate capacity, this ratio is expected to decline.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $11.3 million for the quarter compared to $13.8 million in Q4 a year ago, with the decrease attributed to lower revenues, increased distribution and SG&A costs and an increase in other expenses during the fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of $3.2 million related to the Entwistle incident as well as $2 million related to the adoption of IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million in the quarter.

Before providing some comments on our outlook for 2020, I'd like to provide a financial summary on the Entwistle Facility now that operations have resumed. As Rob mentioned, we've successfully resumed operations at Entwistle during the quarter with all of the equipment and continue to work with our insurance providers and expect substantially all costs incurred to be recoverable through insurance. As our insurer monitors production ramp post restart, we expect to have a further discussion on business interruption insurance in 2020.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, in total, we've received $9 million, net of deductibles, in property insurance proceeds. And $13 million from business interruption insurance has been recognized. Capital costs and other expenses required to restore the Entwistle Facility are about $23.5 million in total, with capital costs to replace the dryer area estimated to be approximately $14 million out of the $23.5 million. The remaining costs are estimated to be approximately $9.5 million, of which $9.1 million has been incurred as of the end of 2019.

I'll now turn to a discussion on the outlook for 2020.

We have finalized plans to install a chipper and additional pelleter at the Smithers Facility, which is expected to decrease costs and increase production run rate output by approximately 15,000 metric tons a year. We expect to begin this project this quarter and to complete it in Q3 this year. The capital cost for Pinnacle's share is expected to be $4.2 million, funded from draws on our existing credit facilities.

CN Rail service has continued to impact our ability to get our product to port and has caused production disruption in Q1. We had a derailment in January in BC that damaged leased railcars, resulting in lost finished pellets. We do expect to receive full recovery of the cost of those pellets from CN. Derailment caused further service disruptions, which impacted production output for a period, when they were cleaning up the damage on the tracks, for which we will not be compensated. There were also 10 straight days of very cold weather in Northern BC and Alberta in January that caused CN rail disruptions, resulting in some additional facility downtime for Pinnacle. In February, CN rail lines and BC ports have been disrupted several times by blockades, resulting in downtime at our northern facilities. Storage at the BC facilities were filled to capacity. So we lost 22,000 tonnes of wood pellet production during that period. Additional production, rail, shipping demurrage and management costs have been incurred to manage the impact of these disruptions. We also incurred additional costs to divert finished goods from our facilities for ship loading to different ports, depending on where the disruption was incurring on the rail lines. Approximately 1.9 -- or sorry. Approximately $2 million of adjusted EBITDA will be missed in the quarter.

In the U.S. Southeast, the second phase of the planned capital improvements with the Aliceville Facility is expected to start in the second quarter and will focus on further improvements to fiber flow and processing in order to drive cost-effective increases in production capacity.

I'll now turn the call back over to Rob for closing comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Andrea.

We remain focused on fiber, fiber processing, cash conversion costs and production for the rest of 2020. During the upcoming year, we expect the gross margin to be impacted as our BC mills continue to process wider mix of harvest residuals. I'm very pleased with the project and achievement at Aliceville and Entwistle. The production output of our BC sawmill suppliers have stabilized but at lower levels. While the current forecast is for improved sawmill economics and reduced stumpage costs in BC by mid-2020, we continue to retain higher fiber inventories and employ other sourcing and processing strategies to manage the change and ensure smooth operations and bring down the costs at our BC facilities. As part of our diversification strategy, we continue with our new facilities outside the BC fiber basket, with good progress at Entwistle and also Aliceville. Also, we'll have the updates of our other facilities and Williams Lake and Meadowbank that will help us with the anticipated fiber mix.

Before opening the lines for questioning, I'd like to take this moment to say that it's a great honor and privilege to lead the Pinnacle team for the past 8 years. And I'm committed to stay on as long as needed in order to ensure a smooth transition. It's been an exciting journey for myself and the team as we've expanded in BC, Alberta and the U.S. Southeast. We have a strong team in place, and I'm confident in Pinnacle's future under their watch.

I'd like to open up the lines right now.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question is from Mark Jarvi from CIBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to start on the blockades in Q1. I think you said, if I heard correctly, that the derailment, you won't get full recovery, but you'll get some partial recovery. But what about on the blockades in the ports? Is there anything there that you guys can recover costs from lost shipments?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I'll let Andrea talk about the recovery on the derailment. As far as the blockade, there's no recovery mechanism, yes. What we try to do very much is minimize and manage costs. And so we do things like diverting trains to other ports. So we diverted the Entwistle train to the Vancouver port instead of Westview. We've shuffled shipments around trying to minimize demurrage. And Scott and the team and operations have been minimizing the costs at the plants while they've been shut down.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And Mark, in terms of what we get compensated for, we get compensated for the pellets themselves that were in the railcars that were destroyed. And then the company that leases the railcars to us gets full settlement of their leased railcars. But we don't get compensated for it. It obviously takes some time to restore the tracks back to full operational capacity while they clean up the damaged product and railcars on the trucks. And there is no mechanism for compensation of costs that we might encourage to divert our trains to other locations or where we have to curtail production because we can't get railcars empty back to our pellet plants. The other thing is we obviously have to source additional leased railcars to be able to have the same velocity on our -- on the railcars in our fleet during subsequent periods.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then given some of the challenges we've seen in the last couple of quarters with the strike and now the blockades, you're putting more capital into the fiber input, increasing production. What's the updated thoughts on [enhancing] storage, on-site storage at your facilities in BC?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You mean on-site storage to handle CN disruptions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, exactly.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. So you're going to hear kind of a cynical Rob here. So we did improve our on-site truckage. We doubled the amount of truckage that we could have at Burns Lake. And so then we dramatically increased and added more effective storage at Burns Lake. What we find, though, is that when CN has a disruption, it takes a long time for them to relieve the congestion. And so we end up filling all the storage. And then finally, they react to it when we're close to having a plant outage situation. So I'm a bit cynical to invest a lot more CapEx until we work through with CN how we get better service even when we sink more capital into it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That makes sense. And then maybe just a question for Andrea. It seems like the finished pellets in inventory could tire. Obviously, some of the challenges would take away capacity in Q4. Were you able to get those to port? And sort of was there a delay sort of in getting some of that stuff off into Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we were able to ship out of both Canada and Alabama early in Q1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then maybe just one last question, in terms of new contracts. The pace has maybe slowed a little bit here. Is that intentional from you guys as you guys just work through some of the other operational challenges, or have customers and prospective customers taken a wait -- a bit of a wait-and-see approach until you guys get through some of these challenges? Is there anything aside from just timing of signing contracts, around like more of a conscious decision on your end or partners of when you sign more contracts?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's really a combination of all that, Mark. So it's one where we very carefully do our forward planning on when we can bring on capability and production and sign new contracts. So that's one factor that's been involved. The other one is that we start -- we're seeing a shift in Japan which, to me, is both -- well, no. It's really quite exciting. So the conventional contracts which came out of [FIT] contracts for 20 years. And so that was for building dedicated biomass plants in Japan. What we're seeing now is that the coal-fired plants now are starting to become very interested in securing pellets. And so they're looking at contracts that are further out in '23, '24, '25. And so that's the time frame that they're looking for. And as you know, some of these contracts take a couple years to negotiate. So the pipeline is strong. There's lots of opportunities in Japan. It's just the end user has shifted a little bit.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Jarvi, CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Director of Institutional Equity Research [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's all the question that I had, but I just wanted to extend: All the best to you, Rob, on your retirement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks

(technical difficulty)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from Rupert Merer from National Bank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rupert M. Merer, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD and Research Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on the retirement, Rob.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rupert M. Merer, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD and Research Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe if we can start there. Can you give us a little bit of color on the process for finding a replacement? Where are you at today? And what's the outlook for bringing on someone new?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was going to say, Rupert, I'm not out the door yet. Saturday, I spent chasing senior CN people for railcars. And Sunday was with [BN], looking for new opportunities. So the weekends haven't got any quieter yet. The Board is having an active search. And they've hired a search firm that's been active for a while, and the process is ongoing. I've committed to the Board and to the team that I will stay and ensure a smooth transition.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rupert M. Merer, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD and Research Analyst [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, very good. On Entwistle, it sounds like we're approaching nameplate capacity here. If I look at Q4, we still had a pretty big adjustment to EBITDA for insurance proceeds. What should we expect in Q1? Are you suggesting we will still see about $0.5 million in insurance proceeds? Or what should we expect? Or how close are we going to be to normalized operations?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So in terms of Q1, I think Entwistle, as Rob said, is performing well. It's meeting our expectations. It is still going through its commissioning curves given that we just got the destoner and the dryer up and running in November. But we would expect to see much increased contribution from the plant in Q1. In terms of additional business interruption proceeds or settlement-on-equipment proceeds, on the equipment side, it's pretty black and white. We would expect to see some more in Q1. On the business interruption side, we and certainly the insurance adjuster are watching very closely what that plant is capable of. It was difficult for them in Q4, with such a short operating time frame that it was back to, to have clear discussions on final settlement. We would expect over the coming months to, hopefully, see more, but as you can imagine, it's always a tough negotiation with insurance companies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rupert M. Merer, National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD and Research Analyst [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So those settlements in the future, though, they will be more for 2019 rather than for 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's right. It's the coverage period for business interruption is 9 months from the date of the event. So it would be relating to what the company or the facility should have produced and contributed to EBITDA during that 9-month period which ended back in November. And it's a matter of them assessing what production levels that it could have got to.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. In terms of all the projects and capacity expansions you have on the go. Can you give a rough range in terms of the growth CapEx or Pinnacle's share of growth CapEx for 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In terms of Pinnacle's share of growth CapEx for 2020. I don't have that table right in front of me, Nelson, but certainly we would expect the majority of our half of High Level to be a significant portion of that and most of it spent in 2020, with perhaps some holdbacks. So that's about $30 million. We have completion of the Meadowbank and Williams Lake's projects. That's in total $34 million, but a good chunk of that was already spent in 2019. We will have phase 2 of Aliceville, which is about another USD 5 million for the partnership as a whole. So there's our 70%. And then we will start to spend on Demopolis. And again, it's our portion of that. And I would expect a good chunk of that to happen in 2021. So approximately half of Demopolis upfront equipment deposits and the ensuing construction activities that will happen this year. So that -- it is a significant amount. And as we look at our available liquidity and delayed (inaudible) capacity, we feel we'll be in good shape.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, perfect. And then in terms of gross margin expectations, I think 2019 gross margins were around 17%. Can you give some color in terms of how that number -- how you see that number improving in 2020? I think one of -- some of the big factors you mentioned were rail disruptions and also in terms of the fiber mix in terms of using more residuals, but how much of an improvement do you expect this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And that's something that we're driving forward very carefully, certainly monitoring the adjusted gross margin in the BC mills. Some key areas that Rob talked about that we're looking at is both ensuring that, as we get to new fiber contracts to replace the sawmill residuals, that those are at good cost levels and particularly if we've got higher haulage to get them further afield. Fiber processing, we're doing a lot more fiber breakdown in terms of grinding, chipping. So we'll be really working on those, as well as we've talked about the repair and maintenance costs from the dirtier, harsher harvest residuals. So with that, the other thing that can impact margin beyond the CN disruption that we talked about for Q1, the other thing that can impact us is when we're bringing up a new facility. We will have High Level that will be starting later in the year. But as now, it's one facility out of a much larger base of facilities. We would expect Entwistle to be up and running and operating at a good margin level [and] part of that BC fiber basket. So I'd certainly expect to see improvement in 2020 with all those factors in balance but, again, not back to, say, 2017 levels, when we had no new facilities and running-off of almost a peak of sawmill residuals in BC, but we will really start to see the benefits of some of the diversification in fiber basket and production during this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nelson Ng, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just one last question before I get back in the queue. You guys mentioned that there was a maintenance shutdown in Burns Lake. How -- roughly how long was that for? And then also, do you expect any extended maintenance shutdowns for any of the other facilities this year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the shutdown at Burns Lake was approximately 10 days last year, and it was a -- obviously a pretty significant shutdown at a big, older facility. For 2020, I'll let Rob speak to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so we schedule these shutdowns. It's part of the ongoing sustainable maintenance. So that's part of it. We will have scheduled shutdowns at our facilities to do regular sustaining this year. So nothing that I will say would be extraordinary, but we do have scheduled shutdowns that are a part of the planning process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I would also -- during things like the CN disruption that we've had, where we do have to curtail production at our facilities, we take advantage of those to shift the maintenance programs that we have into those forced shutdown periods.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question comes from David Newman from Desjardins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First of all, Rob, congrats on the retirement. And wish you well on your travels on 2 wheels when you eventually get to it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I look forward to that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. A couple of questions. Just from a high level, if you think about 2020, and I know you haven't given any specific dollar range in terms of guidance. And I assume you're going to relay that to the new CEO when he comes in to handle that. But if you had to go look throughout the year in terms of the pace of improvement, with facilities coming on stream and maybe some change in mix of residuals, how would you kind of look at the year? Would you say it's going to be more of a back-end loaded recovery or pace?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I look at it as continuing improvement throughout the year. And so when I go look at it and look at some of the bigger plants, I look at Aliceville. Aliceville is running very well, and we have plans to ramp it up even more. I look at Entwistle. The team has done an extraordinarily job of recovering that plant. And as the plant runs up, we're going to see better production out of them. We'll end up with the destoner paying off. And so I see that continuously improving throughout the year, but we're off to a good start in the quarter. As we look at some of the BC mills, we've got a better fiber plan laid out for this year. There's still work to be done on some of the breakdown pieces that Scott and the team are working on. But I see this is the same one as a continuous improvement throughout the year. We also are seeing that, as we said, the margins at some of the BC sawmills are improving. So we anticipate a little bit smoother operations out of those mills -- the sawmills this year as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And on the back of that, I mean, as you speak to some of your forest product suppliers, are you getting any sense of the impact of rising lumber prices, the tariff cuts that are coming in, in August and lower stumpage and what that might do to alter their production plans and how it might possibly impact you?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of the partners are quite cautious right now and are fairly careful of what they say. But what we do see is them being much more systematic on their planning. And when we sit down with some of our joint venture partners at the mills, they're looking at more stable operations, particularly in the second half of this year compared to last year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Very good. And kind of a strange one but coronavirus. Has there been any impact at all in terms of any potential discussions on future contracts? And I'm looking at South Korea is obviously pretty impacted by it, as well as Japan. Or secondly, on logistics into the Asian market, has it affected logistics in terms of delivering pellets into those markets?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I -- yes. So it's one that the management team has been spending a lot of time on to make sure we cover off all our bases. I think this is the beauty of being in the energy sector, that the country still need power and are going to burn pellets. So on the customer front, it's been quite positive, and they still need the pellets to produce the electricity. What we've done as a team is we've done some cautionary things like cutting discretionary travel. And I said, "Vaughan, you can't go to Japan anymore," and stuff like that just to be on the cautious side. We also are going back and searching through our logistics networks and making sure that we've got all the bases covered there and talking to people like CN and the shipping companies and also those pieces to make sure we've covered off. And the last piece we've been doing is talking to some of our suppliers, both to critical pieces to the mill. And so Scott and the team are doing that. And the other one, on the capital side, going back through with our capital supplies to make sure there's nothing that could affect our capital program.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Well, hopefully, we'll get some vaccines out there soon. And a last one in, just in terms of providing actual dollar guidance. Do you -- what's the plan there? Would you guys think about that for the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. It's one that we debate. It's one that, at this point, there's no guidance being issued.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Jonathan Lamers from BMO Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Lamers, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May not have this handy, but I'm curious how far below nameplate was production for the existing facilities in 2019.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We, I don't have the exact number in front of me, Jonathan, because really, as we looked at Q3, we indicated that on the BC same facilities we were 14% below and -- the previous year. And then in Q4, we were 4% below for the same facilities. So it has to go back and do the math across all 4 quarters. But that gives you an approximate idea. And obviously, those facilities were most of the run rate production during the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Lamers, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I'm not sure if you think about it this way, but like how long would you expect all the fiber adaptation projects to allow production to return back to nameplate for the same facilities?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it -- really facility to facility it varies. And also, it varies seasonally through the year, depending on the moisture content that's coming out and what the sawmills are doing. At some of the big mills, Scott and the team have Burns Lake running back at nameplate. And Mark has the team pretty well running there at Burns Lake. We're going to see Williams Lake pick up once we finish and start up the new dryer in about a month's time. So that piece will come on stream, and we'll be able to handle a wider diversity of moisture content and fiber at Williams Lake. So it really varies, but some -- on the big mills, I'm seeing good production rates. And don't forget that, compared to last year, we've got Entwistle, and we will have better rates on Aliceville as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Lamers, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And just in terms of your expectations for Q1 sales volumes. I appreciate all the specific challenges that you disclosed. I think also Williams Lake may need to take some downtime as it implements the equipment upgrades. But if we're thinking year-over-year, on the other hand, the Q1 '19 was a very challenged quarter with cold weather. So have you looked at a trend that you would expect for Q1 volumes versus Q1 last year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For me, the next 3 weeks of Q1 will be telling. And the plants are running very well. And for me, it'll be can we get the product to the port and have no more disruptions with CN.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jonathan Lamers, BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you provide us with any sense of the level of finished inventory that you're expecting to sort of sell in Q1 or in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We try to keep the finished inventory as low as possible in every quarter. And so that's our target. And it really -- it -- the planning process gets challenged when you have these disruptions with CN, but that's what Vaughan and the team are working very hard to keep the finished inventory as low as possible at the 3 ports. So at Westview, at Fibreco and at Mobile in -- coming out of Aliceville.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Ian Gillies from Stifel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Brooks Gillies, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With respect to capital projects, it would appear that most of the recent ones have come towards the high end of the 4 to 5.5x payback range. As you move forward, what would it take to drive some of these projects back down to the low end or the -- call it, the 4 to 4.5x range for paybacks?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say that it -- we always are looking ways of improving several things. So one of them is can we find a way to improve on, which is one of Scott's favorite projects, pelleter efficiency that we can drive more through the existing facility. And we've got good examples of that, where we did that at Lavington and we did that at Aliceville. So that's one area. The other one we always look at is making sure that -- what we do with incoming fiber and fiber logistics. And so always looking for opportunities or way either on breakdown or how we handle storage on transportation and logistics. So those are 2 big drivers that go into it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Brooks Gillies, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And more specifically on Entwistle. Utilization was at 71% in January, I think the slide said. To get into that 4 to 5.5x range, where do you think utilization needs to be? And does it need to stay there for a number of months, at whatever the level may be, to get within that range?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we would need to be at run rate production levels for the facility at the 400,000 tonne per annum basis to get into the 4 to 5.5x CapEx-to-EBIT range. So we're -- as Rob said, we see very good performance now. We would expect in 2020 to get to that run rate production level. And my guess, Rob may not agree, but I'd say that'll likely happen in the first half of 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Brooks Gillies, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. In the quarter, you added a number of -- or 2 new shipping contracts. Can you just remind us on how that may impact the balance sheet? I mean, are there lease liabilities you have to take on? And perhaps how your -- I guess, your credit counterparties, maybe, or you taking on some of these additional shipping contracts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Under IFRS 16, these would be considered capital leases. So they will be recorded on -- in the balance sheet. Our credit agreement with our primary lenders has special consideration for IFRS 16 and capitalized leases in that calculation of our covenants don't incorporate the capital leases. Obviously, we discuss them and monitor them, and they look at the exposure of the company to additional costs. But the fact that these are leases and put to the balance sheet doesn't really change the ongoing obligations of the business and our cost structure over time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Brooks Gillies, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you able to give any sense on the size of the liabilities once they come into -- once it comes into service?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Louise Johnston, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not at this point in time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Brooks Gillies, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Research Division - Director of Institutional Research and Research Analyst of Energy Services & Infrastructure [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Acknowledging that CN has a very strong market position in your -- in and around your BC operations. And have you been able to identify or is there any way to further diversify offtake or manage the ports in such a way that would make you less impacted by some of the events that have occurred over the prior 4 to 5 months?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The -- yes, it -- there's multi approaches. So there's the approaches that we can do at the plant, what happens if there is an interruption. There's also what we can do with CN about putting in extra sidings and that kind of thing, but the biggest issue is working with CN and working with the entire CN about how we can keep those trains running. And so we have daily discussions with them. We also have weekly discussions with them, and we have our review of the service agreements with the very senior people. We even have taken the CEO, JJ, to Japan to stress with him how important the reputation of the whole Canadian infrastructure depends on him giving good service for exports.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And your next question is a follow-up from David Newman at Desjardins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Francis Newman, Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Just a quick follow-up on Germany. It seems to have -- obviously, it's a big opportunity. Are you seeing any early contracts or pipeline there that's building on the back of their coal phase-out?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right now, I think I look at Germany the way we looked at Japan, say, 4 years ago, that there's certainly good policy that's coming out of the country. There's certainly interest, but to date, there's nobody that is signing up contracts. So for me, it's in that list of that it has high potential. It just shows that it's going to be another good story for renewables. But so far to date, there haven't been contracts signed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At this time, there are no further questions. You may proceed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert McCurdy, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. - CEO & Director [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I'd like to thank everybody, and thanks for the questions. And like I said, we're focused on driving forward at Pinnacle. Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating. And we ask that you please disconnect your lines.