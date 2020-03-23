Edited Transcript of PI earnings conference call or presentation 2-Mar-20 10:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Impinj Inc Earnings Call

Seattle Mar 23, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Impinj Inc earnings conference call or presentation Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Cary L. Baker

Impinj, Inc. - CFO

* Chris Diorio

Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO

* Jeffrey Dossett

Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Charles Lowell Anderson

Dougherty & Company LLC, Research Division - VP and Senior Research Analyst

* Craig Matthew Hettenbach

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP

* James Andrew Ricchiuti

Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Mitchell Toshiro Steves

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Thomas Michael Walkley

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst

* Troy Donavon Jensen

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst

* Ellen Davis Hayes-Roth

The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Director

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good day and welcome to the Impinj Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) .

Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ellen Hayes-Roth, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Story continues

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ellen Davis Hayes-Roth, The Blueshirt Group, LLC - Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Results. On today's call, Chris Diorio, Impinj's Co-Founder and CEO, will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj's CFO, will follow with a detailed review of our fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results and first quarter 2020 outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Linda Breard, Consultant to Impinj's CEO; and Jeff Dossett, Impinj's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, are also on the call and will join Chris and Cary in the Q&A session. Management's prepared remarks, along with trended financial data, are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before we start, please note that we will make certain statements during this call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our plans, objectives and expected performance. To the extent we make such statements, they are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act from 1995 (sic) [Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995]. Any such forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this conference call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, our actual results could differ materially because any statements based on current expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please see the Risk Factors section in the annual and quarterly reports we file with the SEC for additional information about these risks. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

During today's call, all financial numbers we discuss, except for revenue or where we explicitly state otherwise, are non-GAAP financial measures. Balance sheet and cash flow metrics are on a GAAP basis.

Before turning to our results and outlook, I'd like to note that the company will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 4, and the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point on March 17. We hope to see many of you there.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Diorio, Impinj's Co-Founder and CEO. Chris?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Ellen. Thank you all for joining the call. Our fourth quarter results were strong, with revenue exceeding $40 million for the second consecutive quarter and setting a third straight quarterly record. For the full year, we delivered 24.6% revenue growth driven by strength in both endpoint ICs and systems.

Fourth quarter endpoint IC revenue growth was healthy. Compared with last quarter, year-over-year growth accelerated. We were especially pleased with our results as we faced a difficult year-over-year growth comparison to fourth quarter 2018 and seasonal fourth quarter endpoint IC headwinds.

Full year endpoint IC revenues had an annual record with performance in apparel and footwear, a key growth driver. We expect retail apparel overall, including the performance segment, to lead endpoint IC volume growth in 2020. We believe the retail apparel market was only roughly 15% penetrated in 2019, so there is plenty of room for growth.

We also expect the new Impinj M700 IC family to be a key driver of that growth, with retailers excited about the M700 because it enables the highest performing, smallest, worldwide-tuned inlays with fast inventory and exceptional readability. It also includes -- it also introduces Protected Mode, a patented Impinj innovation, enabling new opportunities for loss prevention with automated self-checkout and seamless product returns.

Fourth quarter year-over-year systems revenue growth was healthy, with strength in both readers and gateways. We continue to win in retail, tracking items at back-store to front-store transitions and at point-of-sale and store exits; and in the supply chain, verifying shipments moving through dock doors.

Full year systems revenue delivered the strongest growth rate in the past 5 years, with double-digit reader and triple-digit gateway revenue growth, partially offset by a decline in reader IC revenue. While our reader IC business faced difficult comparisons to a very strong 2018, the underlying market dynamics remained healthy, and we continue investing in this important business.

Overall, I am pleased with the traction our systems business delivered in 2019. In 2020, we will continue investing in our platform and customer adoption and linking silicon to applications. In February, we announced our next-generation fixed reader, the Impinj R700, designed for enterprise-grade RAIN deployments. Based on our rich heritage of innovation, the R700 delivers industry-leading performance with the best wireless sensitivity, fastest network connectivity, powerful edge processing and intelligent on-reader algorithms that simplify solutions development.

We are currently shipping R700 readers in limited quantities for North American deployments as we execute our production ramp. We anticipate worldwide regional support by third quarter 2020.

We are excited by the advancements the R700 delivers. We will continue offering our Speedway readers, with the R700 enabling us to execute a tiered selling strategy.

For applications that require the R700 advancements, we offer our customers a smooth transition from Speedway to the R700 via backward-compatible APIs and programming environments. Although we have modest 2020 revenue expectations for the R700, we expect the R700 to meet increasing end-user demands for enterprise-grade security, performance, reliability and product longevity. The R700 exemplifies our commitment to innovating across our platform.

Expanding on that innovation theme. In 2020, we will increase our research and development spend in absolute dollars, focusing on growing our engineering team, accelerating our product advancements, strengthening our platform linkages and driving our growth. We will also invest in operations, focusing on ROI-driven capital investments that shorten our endpoint IC wafer post-processing flow to improve inventory turns, increase operations' responsiveness and broaden our geographic and partner diversity. These R&D and operations investments are focused on growing and scaling our company to win the gigantic opportunity in front of us.

Turning to the market. In January, we exhibited at the National Retail Federation Trade Show in New York City. In my view, this year's NRF was our best ever. A key takeaway from the show was how retailers are extending their RAIN deployments from handheld inventory counting, which has driven retail apparel tagging to now include back-store to front-store transitions, consumer self-checkout and monitoring store exits.

Also, 14 partners featured our products in their booths. Cisco showed an Impinj xArray gateway in their Grape-to-Glass demonstration, tracking a wine bottle from vineyard to consumer. Lexmark showed a printer that both printed and encoded shipping and return labels with our Monza R6 endpoint IC embedded in the label. These use cases highlighted the power of the applications that Impinj partners can build using our platform.

In our booth, we showed 2 M700 Protected Mode use cases. The first focused on loss prevention with frictionless self-checkout and the second on loss prevention with seamless product returns. A retailer, seeing our demonstrations, suggested a third, using Protected Mode to inhibit fraudulent returns, which is a use case we had not anticipated. Reflecting on that interaction as well as other partner and customer conversations, I was struck by the breadth and depth of solutions our partners are delivering, the rapid pace at which RAIN has become a mainstream and essential retail technology, and the scope of use cases that retailers envision using the Impinj platform, off time surpassing our own imagination.

On the organizational side, we recently announced that Eric Brodersen, our President and COO, will step down on March 6. I would like to extend my sincerest, heartfelt gratitude to Eric for his tireless commitment over the past 5 years. Eric helped grow Impinj into a far stronger organization with the most talented and capable leadership team in our history. Eric, thank you for all that you have done for Impinj.

We also introduced our new CFO, Cary Baker, who joined us on February 17. Cary brings a keen strategic eye, strong financial acumen and a wealth of experience in multiple industries that will serve Impinj well as we grow and scale. I'm excited for you to meet him during our upcoming conferences and roadshows.

Turning to coronavirus. The safety and well-being of our team, partners, customers and suppliers is and remains our top priority. The virus' impact on our business has been modest to date, with us adjusting our operations to compensate for macro trends that include extended holidays and furloughs with impacted product availability and customer workflows.

The impact on the M700 has been larger, with coronavirus contributing to more than a month delay in our production ramp as our inlay partners, understandably, prioritize producing existing products over a new product ramp. Regardless, we still anticipate transitioning from production ramp to volume production, and to begin fulfilling volume production orders from multiple inlay partners late in the second quarter. We also still expect the M700 to positively impact our business in 2020.

Looking forward, we anticipate coronavirus will impact sales of our endpoint ICs worldwide and may impact our systems sales, the latter at least in China, and perhaps in other countries as well. We continue to monitor and adapt to the situation as it unfolds, confident in our market position and balance sheet, with our thoughts and hearts turning to those who are impacted across the world and to whom we wish a speedy recovery.

In closing, 2019 was a fantastic year as Impinj delivered a string of record revenue quarters and laid the groundwork to deliver production volumes of new industry-leading products in 2020. I would like to thank the entire Impinj team for their efforts this past year and, as always, in driving our bold vision. With a record year behind us marked by steady execution, I remain confident in our market position and energized by the opportunities ahead.

I will now turn the call over to Cary for our detailed financial review and fourth quarter outlook. Cary?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cary L. Baker, Impinj, Inc. - CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Chris. First, I want to say how incredibly excited I am to be an Impinjer. I believe Impinj's opportunity is massive and the value we can deliver by linking silicon to the cloud is game changing. We are also uniquely positioned with a comprehensive platform, strong market position and a truly innovative culture. Perhaps most importantly, what I see that separates Impinj from other companies is our people. I am thrilled to have joined such a superb team.

Second, my focus is growing and scaling the company to win this massive opportunity and deliver shareholder value. I will have more to say on this latter topic after I spent time learning from our end customers, partners, suppliers and team members.

Turning to our results. Fourth quarter revenue was $40.8 million, up slightly quarter-over-quarter and up 17.9% year-over-year. Fourth quarter endpoint IC revenue was $25.7 million, declining 2.4% sequentially and growing 17.9% year-over-year, compared with $26.4 million in third quarter 2019 and $21.8 million in fourth quarter 2018. Year-over-year revenue growth accelerated, a strong result given the difficult growth rate comparison to the prior year.

Fourth quarter systems revenue was $15.1 million, growing 4.8% compared with $14.4 million in third quarter 2019, driven by strength in reader revenue partially offset by declines in gateway and reader IC revenue.

On a year-over-year basis, systems revenue increased 18% compared with $12.8 million in fourth quarter 2018, led again by the large North American systems project as well as by strong reader revenue, partially offset by a decline in reader IC revenue. 2019 revenue was $152.8 million, growing 24.6% year-over-year compared with $122.6 million in 2018.

Endpoint IC revenue grew 14.9% year-over-year, driven primarily by strength in the retail segment, including performance apparel and footwear, and by our 2018 channel inventory correction. 2019 systems revenue grew 46.5% year-over-year, with strength in gateway and reader revenue partially offset by declines in reader IC revenue. The North American project represented 14% of our total 2019 revenue.

Fourth quarter gross margin was 50.6% compared with 50.2% last quarter and 49% a year ago. Full year 2019 gross margin was 50.2% compared with 49.5% in 2018. The improvements in gross margin were primarily due to mix, including gateway sales into the North American project, and underlying product margins.

Total fourth quarter operating expense was $19.6 million compared with $18.4 million in third quarter 2019 and $18.7 million in fourth quarter 2018. Research and development expense was $8.3 million. Sales and marketing expense was $6 million. General and administrative expense was $5.4 million. The sequential increase in operating expense was primarily due to increased legal spend.

2019 operating expense totaled $75.1 million, a slight increase compared with $74.6 million in 2018. As Chris already noted, we intend to increase the investments in our business to strengthen our product leadership and market position.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1 million compared with $2.1 million in third quarter 2019 and a loss of $1.7 million in fourth quarter 2018, marking another quarter of solid execution. 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared with a loss of $13.8 million in 2018.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $7.7 million. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $800,000 or $0.03 per share using a weighted average diluted share count of 22.8 million shares.

GAAP net loss for 2019 was $23 million. Non-GAAP net income for 2019 was $900,000 or $0.04 per share, using a weighted average diluted share count of 22.6 million shares.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $116.5 million compared with $63.1 million in the prior quarter and $56.1 million in fourth quarter 2018. In the fourth quarter, we issued convertible notes with a 2% coupon rate, generating $86.25 million in gross proceeds and $49.4 million in net proceeds after paying fees, retiring our unsecured debt and purchasing the capped call.

Looking forward, our current plan is to settle the notes principal in cash. So for non-GAAP modeling purposes, you should include additional shares proportional to the value of the conversion premium once our stock has moved through the $54.20 capped-call price. A table in our fourth quarter 2019 trended file on our Investor Relations website outlines the dilution from the convertible notes for both the GAAP and non-GAAP share count.

In the fourth quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $4.5 million and property and equipment purchases totaled $1.5 million. For the full year, net cash provided by operating activities was $4.7 million and property and equipment purchases totaled $2.4 million. Inventory totaled $34.2 million, down $2.1 million from the prior quarter and below our expectations driven primarily by wafer delivery timing.

Before I turn to first quarter guidance, I want to highlight a few items. First, a reminder of the seasonality trends we typically see in our first quarter. Annual pricing negotiations typically impact endpoint IC revenue and gross margin. Systems sales tend to be seasonally lower. Also, operating expenses tend to increase over the prior quarter due to payroll tax resets and increased health care costs.

Although these trends are typical, any number of factors can mask that seasonality including project-based systems revenue where size, timing and mix can impact our quarterly results.

Second, the North American systems project contributed meaningful fourth quarter 2019 revenue and will contribute meaningful first quarter 2020 revenue. That project will transition from deployment to operations at the end of the first quarter, with the customer not purchasing additional gateways in second quarter 2020. Their transition engenders a meaningful headwind for our systems business beginning second quarter 2020.

We will continue supporting this important end customer as we look for future growth opportunities with them. We also remain confident in the underlying strength of our systems business as we continue pursuing other opportunities at multiple large end customers.

Third, we have widened our first quarter 2020 outlook range as a consequence of the coronavirus situation.

Now turning to our outlook. We expect first quarter revenue to be between $37 million and $41 million, an 18% year-over-year improvement at the midpoint of the range. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between a loss of $2.3 million and a gain of $700,000. On the bottom line, we expect non-GAAP earnings between a net loss of $2.5 million and a net profit of $500,000, reflecting non-GAAP earnings per share of between a loss of $0.11 and a profit of $0.02 on a weighted average diluted share count of 22.4 million shares.

In closing, I want to thank the Impinj team for their warm welcome and support leading up to this call. To our customers, suppliers and investors, I look forward to meeting many of you in the coming weeks and months. Thank you all for your contributions to a strong fourth quarter and full year 2019.

I will now turn the call to the operator to open the question-and-answer session.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question is from Mike Walkley of Canaccord Genuity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Michael Walkley, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congratulations on a strong -- close to a strong 2019. So first question is just on the systems business, the headwind starting in Q2 and the tougher comps from this large North American project. Can you help us maybe think about the headwinds, any type of numbers you can put behind it? Would you think the systems business can still grow in 2020 versus the strong 2019 without this customer, given the pipeline? Just trying to help us any way to quantify what you mean by meaningful headwinds for the systems business?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike, this is Jeff Dossett. So let me take a first cut at an answer. First of all, I think -- I can comment on bookings and pipeline and opportunities throughout the broad-based systems business and say, we have healthy bookings, we have a healthy pipeline, and we see broad-based opportunity for the systems business across a variety of industry sectors and use cases and all around the globe.

Having said that, in the script, we do call out the significant headwind associated with the transition of this large North American account. I would further say that we have taken into account that headwind in setting the guidance for 1Q '20. So I think that should be helpful in trying to size the impact and the opportunity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Michael Walkley, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I guess, just following up on that, in Q1 '20, you did indicate it was another strong quarter of contribution from that. So is that -- how we're supposed to really just expect a downtick from this run rate in Q1? Just trying to get a little clarity around the meaningful headwind again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I think, Mike, that's a fair approach.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Michael Walkley, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just the annual price negotiations. Are those kind of done now, in line with your expectations to start the year? And then just any color on the M700. I know it's pushed out a little bit because of coronavirus and some interruptions to the supply chain. But how should we think about that ramp close later this year, if everything gets back on track?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike, this is Jeff. I'll answer the first part of the question regarding the annual pricing negotiations. And I think the clear and simple answer is that it was in line with our expectations.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Mike, I'm not sure if there was a question relative to the M700. But as we said on the call, we do see some impact to the M700 ramp to production and the transition from production ramp to full production associated with our inlay partners, as I said in the script, understandably, focusing the first priorities on delivering production product. Regardless, we still -- we've taken steps we can to compensate for those delays. And we still anticipate pushing hard to get the M700 into full production in the second quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Michael Walkley, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Last question for me, and I'll pass the line. It was a stronger gross margins than what I expected. So congrats on the strong margins. Was it more leverage from the higher revenue? Or is there a positive mix? Or maybe you could just speak to kind of gross margins and the trends going forward?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cary L. Baker, Impinj, Inc. - CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Mike, this is Cary Baker. It's good to meet you. Gross margins in the fourth quarter were positively impacted by the systems revenue, which carries a higher gross margin than our endpoint IC business. Seasonally, endpoint ICs are typically a little bit lower as we're going into the annual price negotiations. So really, the primary factor was the underlying revenue mix of the business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Jim Ricchiuti of Needham & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Andrew Ricchiuti, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just putting aside the M700 slippage for a second. Can you talk a little bit about the impact of the coronavirus in Q1, given that we're -- we've got about a month left in the quarter? I'm wondering what kind of an impact you're seeing on the underlying IC, endpoint IC and systems business in Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Jim, this is Chris. As I said in the script, the impact in the first quarter has been modest. But as we look forward, our RAIN label is a -- is really a key piece in multiple, complex and diverse sourcing and supply chains, everything as you think of aviation to retails to industrial and logistics, automotive to all the use cases. I mean there's upstream and downstream impacts related to demand materials, freight and labor.

So given that complexity and because the coronavirus situation is evolving literally daily, we can't make too much in the way of projections for second quarter. I think you're just going to have to stick with what I said previously, which is that the impact of first quarter we see as being modest, outside of the impact we cited for M700 transition from production ramp to full production.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Andrew Ricchiuti, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And maybe if we could just turn for a moment to the large North American customer. And I'm not asking for specifics on that customer, but I'm just trying to get some sense. As you pursue some of these other opportunities, what kind of sales cycle do you see on some of these larger projects? And is there the potential that the sales cycle could shorten, given what you've demonstrated presumably with this customer to other customers?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say more generally, that success in any customer in any industry sector bodes well for and positively influences sales cycles going forward. Success begets more success, if you will. So any project, including this project that has successfully transitioned to deployment -- from deployment into operations, is an opportunity to utilize the learning and extend to new opportunities around the globe.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Andrew Ricchiuti, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And last question for me is just looking at the reader IC business, and there's some moving pieces there just given the headwinds from the coronavirus. But you should have easier comps in that business. And I'm just wondering how we might think about the business, the reader IC portion of the systems business in 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We feel very confident about the underlying foundational strength of the reader IC business going into 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

James Andrew Ricchiuti, Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And any -- do you -- should we assume that, that portion of the business, given what you see, could be up in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we continue to guide 1 quarter at a time. But I would signal that we feel good about the bookings, the pipeline and the many opportunities for our reader ICs embedded in or integrated into a wide variety of solutions serving multiple industry sectors and use cases. So we feel good about the foundational strength of the reader IC business.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Jim, that's a genesis of my comment, that we continue investing in this business because we see it as strength for the future.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Craig Hettenbach of Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig Matthew Hettenbach, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question for Cary, and understanding with you just started now, and there might not be formal targets in place. But just kind of curious, as you look at the business and then how your initial thoughts are in terms of kind of growth and balancing that with kind of investments and margins.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cary L. Baker, Impinj, Inc. - CFO [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Craig. So thanks for the question. I'm 2 weeks into it, so you can assume that I am getting up to speed on the business, I think quickly, but there's a lot to learn, of course. So as I look at the revenue profile, the growth trajectory and the investments necessary to drive that, I'm still coming up with how we should look at that into the future. So at this point, I'm not ready to offer anything specific, but know that it is a top of the list of something that I'm working on.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Craig Matthew Hettenbach, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then just a follow-up on the M700. Any thoughts on just kind of milestones or things that we should kind of be watching as you work through kind of partners and ecosystem and expectations for trajectory as you kind of move through the year?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Craig, this is Chris. You should expect us to continue speaking about the Impinj M700 given how important it is to our future and given the -- how we really view it as a game changer in the market opportunity. As we said, we still expect it to positively impact the business in 2020. And we'll make statements about the Impinj M700 as new information becomes available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Troy Jensen of Piper Jaffray.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Donavon Jensen, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Congrats on the great results, gentlemen. And I wish my best to Eric here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Troy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Troy. Thumbs up from Eric.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Donavon Jensen, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So how about -- you're very welcome. Good luck. So could you guys quick talk about Avery Dennison and Smartrac. Those 2 companies are getting acquired or merging, whatever you want to call it. But just what are the implications for PI, given you're not going to have one customer that could be 25% to 30% of your revenues?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Chris. I'll start there, and maybe Jeff will add a little bit if he's got anything to say after I make a few comments. Obviously, the deal just closed this morning. Historically, we've enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership with both companies, Avery Dennison and Smartrac. And we plan to build on that strong foundation to grow and serve the market going forward, working with them to drive mutual opportunities that's out into the market. Anything you would like to add...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Donavon Jensen, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And in terms of -- go ahead, yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, keep going. Keep going, Troy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Donavon Jensen, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I was going to say any concerns about just inventory rationalization? Or would love to get Jeff's thoughts on that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. At this time, I don't have any particular concerns. And as Chris said, we've worked closely with each of Smartrac and Avery Dennison for many years, developed deep partnership, deep relationships within both companies. And we very much look forward to working together closely now as sort of a combined entity for Avery Dennison and Smartrac as we seek to grow the RAIN industry and work to serve opportunities that emerge in a variety of industry sectors and around the globe. So we view this optimistically and look forward to working closely with them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Troy Donavon Jensen, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. All right. Then just my last question would be, can you give us an update on the airline industry and the IATA mandate?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So Troy, this is Chris. That aviation opportunity is going to span several years. And so we're still in the early days. We do continue to see progress in the space, highlighted by expanding deployments within IATA member airlines and airports and also on non-IATA member airlines and airports. So we were starting to see growth and good opportunities. There's a lot of questions coming in. And I guess, what I can say is that I think what we're seeing on the market in terms of inbound to us is consistent with a measured, multiyear growth trajectory as we expect from the airline industry as a whole moving forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think the one thing that I would add, this is Jeff, is that this industry, like most, will progress on a project basis. So project size, timing and sort of the mix of the elements of that solution will vary quarter-to-quarter. But we're quite optimistic in the long-term opportunity and how well we're positioned to participate in that growing opportunity, both as it relates to endpoint ICs as well as the systems business, both fixed readers like Speedway and the new R700 as well as readers based upon our reader IC.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our next question will come from Charlie Anderson of Dougherty & Company.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Lowell Anderson, Dougherty & Company LLC, Research Division - VP and Senior Research Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on a strong finish to the year. So I wanted to start with maybe, Chris, from you, just sort of big picture-wise, 2019 was really great for RAIN RFID. We had a lot of major brands deploy. You mentioned performance apparel, footwear. That sounds like that's going to be sort of similar set of circumstances for 2020. But I wonder if maybe you could expand on that in terms of what you're seeing in the pipeline in terms of who may deploy, if you're willing to make any comments outside of apparel as well as if there are any other end markets that look promising to you, particularly in 2020. And I've got a follow-up.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, sure, Charlie. I'm not going to name specific end customers by name because those that have -- wanted to say things publicly will have done so if they're on a court. But you can see a fairly large number of retailers making statements about the positive impact that RAIN RFID is having on their inventory visibility. And then I'm starting to talk about more advanced use cases. I will say that I personally have done now self-checkout using automated self-checkout terminals, RAIN-based self-checkout terminals in Europe and in Asia. And I can see the attraction to automated self-checkout and loss prevention systems, where I can just literally go to a -- to self-checkout terminal, buy the items, pay and walk out of the store. I use them in both places. And I see the opportunity for expansion of RAIN RFID for more -- from the base, which has been inventory visibility, handheld-driven inventory visibility to these more and newer fixed use cases.

On top of the growth we expect and hope to see in the retail apparel segment, we are, of course, seeing opportunities in aviation, as we just spoke about a minute ago. Supply chain and logistics continues to grow on us, tracking items transitioning through dock doors and across facilities. And we see good opportunities in that use case. And as I mentioned, I believe it was on the last call, we also see opportunities in the automotive space. So broad brush, multiple large verticals adopting and growing, retail continuing to lead but lots of excitement out in the market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Charles Lowell Anderson, Dougherty & Company LLC, Research Division - VP and Senior Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Great. And then you've obviously now refreshed the endpoint IC product, you've refreshed reader product here with R700. I'm curious where things stand on the reader IC product? If you can maybe talk about the road map there as far as that's concerned. And any improvement you can make to that product?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, as the market's innovator and leader, you should expect us to be continually advancing our product line. We don't make advanced announcements before we have something that we're going to show. We will introduce new products as they become available and when the time is right.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Mitch Steves of RBC Capital Markets.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mitchell Toshiro Steves, RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My first one, just kind of on the sales strategy. Given the fact that you guys are having some change in the management there. Is there any change to what you guys originally planned for you about 1.5 years ago in terms of go to market? And then secondly, I just want to clarify on the verticals. You guys are talking about growth again in retail. I guess would it be safe to assume that, that's supposedly the fastest-growing vertical in 2020? And if so, what would be kind of your expectation on the second fastest vertical for 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Dossett, Impinj, Inc. - EVP of Sales & Marketing [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mitch, this is Jeff Dossett. I'll take the first question with regard to sales strategy. As you may know, I assumed responsibility for the sales organization in 1Q 2018. And I would say we anticipate continuing the sales strategy underway today. What I'd like to call out, as we have in the past, is the important role that partners play in crafting and designing and deploying specialized RAIN-based solutions, addressing the needs of a very wide range of industry sectors and use cases. And so partners have been at the foundation of our sales and go-to-market strategy for years, and it will continue to be a very major focus in 2020 and going forward. So the overall sales strategy and aspirations remain consistent as we head into this phase of Impinj's growth going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Mitch, this is Chris. I'll try and take a stab at your second question. Obviously, it's a big question and we can talk literally about it for hours. As you think about growth in the market, retail is coming off the biggest base, retail apparel is coming off the biggest base. I would not say that it's -- has the fastest growth on a percentage basis. But given the base it's coming off of it, just in terms of sheer volumes for endpoint ICs, it represents the largest opportunity in the market in 2020, as I said in the script.

On a percentage basis, the newer opportunities are growing faster. And we talked about supply chain and logistics, we talked about aviation, and we talked about automotive opportunities. And for each of those opportunities, you have to look at the mix between endpoint ICs and systems. Some of them tend to be heavy on the systems and a little lighter on the endpoint ICs or vice versa. They're all very early and growing probably on a percentage basis at a much faster clip.

But I think it's important to think of those 4 overall, with others behind them, when we've talked in the past about health care and other opportunities. But you should think about them overall as just representing the fact that RAIN is penetrating very heavily into multiple industry verticals. The RAIN Alliance said that the industry delivered 18.5 billion endpoint ICs in 2019, which is a significant growth over 2018, which is growth over 2017. And we are very excited about the future and what the future brings for us in terms of opportunities and customers as well as overall market segments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Diorio for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chris Diorio, Impinj, Inc. - Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & CEO [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all for joining the call today. And I'd like to give a very special thanks to the Impinj's team for the solid execution this past quarter, and again, to thank Eric for his incredible support over these past 5 years. Eric, thank you very much.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.