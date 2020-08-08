Edited Transcript of PCVI.MI earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-20 6:30am GMT

Q2 2020 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA Earnings Call

SONDRIO Aug 8, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:30:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Luigi Lovaglio

Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Adele Palama

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Italian Banks

* Andrea Lisi

Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Christian Carrese

Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Irene Rossetto

MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - VP

* Manuela Meroni

Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst

* Noemi Peruch

Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Creval financial results as at June 30, 2020 conference Call. (Operator Instructions)

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luigi Lovaglio, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. My warm welcome to all of you, and many thanks for joining us on Creval's First Half 2020 Results Presentation.

Costs down, NPA is down, core Tier 1 up. This is the title of our today's presentation and I believe it is truly reflecting our achievements after last year's launch of the plan. We are now a bank with a low risk profile, more efficient focus on commercial activity with large, robust liquidity and strong, exceptionally solid capital position.

I think we have successfully developed as a bank also in this challenging environment. We adjusted very quickly to the new reality, presenting strong commitment in supporting our customers in transforming our bank into much lighter, more agile and adaptive organization.

Let me present financial highlights from the bank. Our net profit for the first half reached EUR 41 million, which is 75% more than the profit reported a year ago with the contribution of the second quarter close to EUR 16 million. We continued decreasing costs on a quarterly basis, this time by 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Our year-over-year dynamic was kept again at almost double digit. Costs remained our constant point of focus. I believe that the changes in the way we work with customer in the COVID environment creates lots of new opportunity for further cost optimization.

We reported very good results in consumer loan origination, which increased by almost 52% year-over-year, supporting growth of retail lending by 3.6% year-on-year. We further decreased the stock of NPE, finalizing just yesterday the third NPE disposal this year. We sold NPEs of EUR 300 million gross book value.

Since the announcement of the plan, the stock of NPEs has been reduced by half, driving the NPE ratio down to 6.4%.

Our extremely solid capital base was strengthened further with core Tier 1 ratio increased to 16.7%, up by 270 bps during last year and 100 bps during the quarter. Our surplus versus SREP is above 800 bps, one of the highest, not only in Italy.

As I said, the profit in the first half 2020 reached EUR 41 million with strong performance also in the second quarter driven by a combination of commercial efforts, cost savings on the one side and tax benefit on previous NPE disposal.

Net operating income reached in the second quarter, EUR 40 million, at the same level as in Q1 on a comparable basis considering the impact on operating income of disposal of pawn business, the same portfolio that we sold in the first quarter this year. The impact of lockdown on customer's activity during the quarter was offset by further reduction in costs and the benefit coming from the new TLTRO funding.

Story continues

The first half net operating income is a confirmation of our resilience, the capability to offset with cost the lower generation of revenues impacted by lockdown. As you can see on the slide, the cost reduction dynamic is higher than the operating income one, enabling to bring the level of net operating income on a homogeneous basis to the last year level taking into account what I already mentioned in terms of disposal of the pawn business in February this year.

Net interest income in the first half crossed EUR 160 million with second quarter at the same level as the previous one. As I said, the results were supported by TLTRO benefit, thanks to which it was able to offset the impact of the different income perimeters.

We increased at the end of June, our ECB funding by EUR 1 billion, which reached EUR 1.5 billion TLTRO II into TLTRO III in order to benefit the premium connected with the achievements of the bank.

We offset also some improvement quarter-on-quarter in both commercial asset yield and those liability costs. This can signal some stabilization for the next quarters. Contribution coming from TLTRO as well as keeping the pace in retail lending, especially consumer lending, will support NII in the second half of the year.

Net customer loans increased by 1.8% quarter-on-quarter mainly thanks to acceleration in retail loan portfolio, which increased by 3% quarter-on-quarter and 3.6% year-on-year, growing even faster than the market, so enabling us to reach market share higher than the previous month. This is a tangible result of our commercial strategy, focusing on consumer loan and mortgages, which start to bring first visible results.

As I mentioned, consumer lending is one of our key products to drive profitability of the bank. We reviewed completely the credit process or the CI. During COVID time, we successfully implemented off-line origination process enabling us to replace the lending that was previously originated in the branches. As you can see on the slide, despite the reduction of the traffic, we reported 36% growth in the quarter, allowing to reach almost 50% growth after 6 months year-on-year.

We also focused on the process of the sales itself, better using the analytical data, improving the allocation of targets and better supporting from head office commercial colleagues.

The share of our own consumer loan increased significantly, enabling growth of the stock, which in June was almost doubling year-on-year. As I mentioned in the previous presentation and when I presented the plan, consumer lending is a strategic product for us.

We kept growing retail deposits also in the second quarter, bringing year-on-year growth above 6%. They represent our strategic source of the funding when we aim at increasing their share in deposit mix. At the end of June, more than 70% of our deposits are retailed ones.

Indirect funding improved by 5.2% during the second quarter, supported by the growth of assets under management. Thanks to the lockdown, the stock of assets under management has already crossed the level of a year ago.

Securities portfolio is almost at the same level as at the end of last quarter following planned reduction of its size we conducted last year.

Fees and commission from banking activity, below the previous quarter level impacted by lower -- transaction lowered during lockdown. Payments in card-related fees were the most impacted ones.

As far as asset management fees are concerned, we observed in June some recovery. We believe that Q2 level of such item is the bottom. After 6 months, level of banking fees reached EUR 80.6 million impacting lower customers' activity in the last 4 months.

Management fees showing resiliency earlier. As was mentioned, this is the line, which will be the most impacted in our P&L. And despite signals of recovery in June, the early dynamic in the second half we believe will be just slightly better.

We continued the process of optimizing our cost base. Total cost went down in the second quarter by 3% quarter-on-quarter keeping full year decrease at almost double-digit level with more than EUR 20 million savings year-on-year. As I mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, cost reduction remains one of our key priorities. I believe that the experience we learned, thanks to operating during the lockdown, opened also for us new opportunities to take our cost base even further than we planned. We are confident that we will manage to continue in keeping costs under control also in the second half of the year.

In the first half, we managed to reduce both HR and non-HR costs. HR costs decreased by 4.3% quarter-on-quarter, bringing the total cost savings after 6 months to minus 9.1% dynamic. Since 1 year ago, the number of staff decreased more than 100. We changed the way we work during this period. Almost 95% of [office] resources worked remotely, leveraging on effective IT solution implemented by the bank. We believe that we should keep exploiting the opportunity raised from this new way we work in order to build up even a more agile and efficient work organizational model.

Non-HR costs went down by 1% quarter-over-quarter bringing year-on-year dynamic to 11% drop. Again, we see some positive implication arising from the new operating model in terms of office space, branch-related areas and logistics.

As I was mentioning at the beginning, we signed agreements selling additional EUR 300 million of NPEs, of which almost 50% are unlikely to pay loans. Transaction has been fully reflected in the results of the first half with just minor impact in the P&L. As a result, our NPE portfolio was decreased to EUR 1 billion, which means a drop of almost 50% over last year. NPE ratio decreased to 6.4%, which is a drop of 500 bps year-on-year. As you remember, the level of EUR 1 billion stock of NPE as well as NPE ratio below 6.5% were the targets of the plan set for the end of 2023.

We kept the level of coverage at 62.3% for NPL that, as I mentioned, the 70% are secured. And the coverage of unlikely to pay loans has been fixed at the level of 39.25, which means in line with the sector. The total share of bad loans on NPE is below 30%, the lowest among Italian banks, which results in the blended coverage of 44.6%.

Normalized cost of risk also in this quarter stood at the level of 55 bps like in the previous one. Reported one at 76 bps includes additional reserve connected to the new macro scenario and some minor costs accounted in the quarter in connection with some increase in the portfolio we wanted to sell in order to accelerate the dismissal as quick as possible of the portfolio NPE that we have on the books.

Credit quality will continue to be the subject of our special attention, the evolution of the current emergency phase and the capability to keep pandemic under control in Italy and globally, as well as we believe further effectiveness of the measures to support the economy will remain key factors influencing the cost of risk in the coming months.

At this stage, there are no signs of deterioration, and that's why we feel comfortable to confirm our guidance of cost of risk in 2020 in the range of 90 to 100 bps.

The capital position improved further to 16.7% by 100 bps during the quarter and 270 bps year-on-year. The buffer versus SREP requirements increased further to above 800 bps, one of the highest not only in Italy. This confirmed the strong solidity of the bank. The improvement is related to the benefit coming from introduction of SME factor referred through OCI and further optimization of the mix of the risk-weighted assets. Let me underline that quarter 1 doesn't include profit of the current year, which, according to our strategic plan, was expected to be the base for dividend distribution next year.

We are after 1 year of the plan, and before concluding my presentation relating to the first half, it is worth to shortly recap the achievement of the bank during this period of time. The fortress our capital position was strengthened further by more than 200 bps. The risk profile of the bank improved significantly. NPE portfolio down by EUR 1 billion, NPE ratio down by 500 bps to 6.4%, one of the lowest in the banking sector. We significantly improved our underwriting capability, bringing down default rate to 1.4% compared to the more than 2% at the beginning of the plan. We are much more efficient, bringing down annualized staff cost by EUR 40 million compared with the cost base at the start of the plan. We succeeded in already revamping the commercial bank with important growth in terms of retail lending, in particular, consumer loan. We have reached historically high level of bank liquidity with almost EUR 5 billion of counterbalance capacity.

Our strategic approach to focus on things we can control, what we used to call our self-help approach to banking, was successful and allowed us to achieve targets of the plan in advance in comparison to the original assumptions.

Let me conclude by saying that we are very satisfied with our results that we achieved after 6 months with a profit of EUR 41 million. The acceleration in implementing the plan allowed us in building a little change with capital level core Tier 1 at the top of the system. We reduced our NPE stock by half and reduced the cost at double-digit pace.

We have bank clean, solid with adaptive setup and efficiency capture driven. We believe that our self-help banking approach will lead us also in the future and will keep rewarding our people, our customers and our shareholders.

Thank you. I'm ready for your questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The first question from the english conference call is from Irene Rossetto with MainFirst.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Irene Rossetto, MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - VP [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The first one is on cost savings related to COVID-19 environment. Could you share with us the amount and if we should see this as a recurring going forward?

And the second is on sector consolidation after the recent developments. How do you see Creval position and what is the future of M&A in the sector.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. At the current stage with COVID, the new way of operating is not yet bringing benefit, significant benefit, because it required some changes in the organizational model. It's clear that we have some saving -- space savings and it's clear also we can have in mind that we can through the new way of organization, the work. We can think also to a more remotely bank driven approach.

On the other side, we incurred in some costs connected with all the protection tools and measures we have to introduce into the bank. So practically, I think it was already a success for our team to offset the higher cost connected with COVID with the immediate savings that we were able to reach in order to practically not to have a negative impact. The changes in the organization and what we have in mind in terms of new way of operating is part of the plan or the program that we are now at the stage of analyzing and launching also in terms of opportunities. And clearly, we'll be ready to be more precise on that after 3 or 4 months from now.

As far as a merger concern, as I was mentioning, I think we are now one of the most attractive regional banks in Italy. I think the dimension of our balance sheet improved significantly. We are continuously in a very innovative way changing the way we work and we are capable to overcome also some difficulties, operational difficulties, connected as well, for example, with the lower traffic in branches.

We have a lot of capital, strong liquidity. And I think despite the consideration that we can easily face, we believe, the challenging scenario that is in front of us, I believe our attractiveness would be one of the key factors that can make other important players in the country thinking about Creval.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Noemi Peruch with Mediobanca.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noemi Peruch, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have a couple from my side. The first one is on dividend. What is the payout ratio you feel comfortable with on 2020 earnings?

The second one is on capital. Can you please walk us through in detail the quarterly evolution of common equity?

And the last one is on loans. We know that consumer loans are part of your strategy. But can you give us some color of the additional level of caution you are introducing when granting such loans after the change in macro environment? And are these loans granted only to existing clients?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let's start from dividends, right? I think as you remember, when we presented the plan, we said that 20 -- the profit of 2021 will be distributed -- sorry, 2020 will be distributed in 2021. Clearly, the situation seems -- still in developing -- developing side due to a position of regulator. What is our approach, and I think it's quite simple, I think is rational and logical to think that a regulator can, in some way, better keep position about the ban on dividend and practically introducing some criteria. Fulfilling this criteria, some banks probably will not be allowed to distribute dividends. So what we are considering is that if there is a bank in Italy that can afford to distribute dividends, considering our capital, this bank is Creval. So nobody will distribute dividend or I believe that we will be in the position to do it.

In the plan, I think we introduced a payout ratio of 50%, but clearly we are in such position of capital that we have to consider the approach and distribution at the time the regulator will introduce probably this measure or to see which kind of approach the regulator will have next year. There is no doubt that we have capital in excess, and I have to say that in such environment it's much better to have capital than not to not have it. Take the 100 bps of improvement. As we were mentioning at the time, clearly, we were expected to benefit of the SME factors, introduction of the SME is important factor. And almost, thanks to that, we got a benefit around 30, 32 bps. Then we have some benefit coming from OCI reserve and some changes in BPA. Again, they are more or less 30 bps. Then we closed some repo transaction that we have with some banks and this gave us additional benefit, more or less 10 bps. The differences are the result of the improvement of the asset mix, risk-weighted assets and the change of the focus from large corporations to small companies and individuals.

Okay, okay. Sorry. I forgot about consumer lending, probably because I just repeat the same things each quarter. So we decided to sell consumer lending only to our customers. And customers that we know quite well, most of them, they channel their salaries to our bank. Some of them we know quite well because they have very positive experience for them in paying the mortgages. Some of them have even some deposits and they are just asking for a loan for short need, and we are very happy to serve them. We are monitoring monthly. Our CLO is -- has sort of obsession in monitoring the trend of this risk. And each month is challenging the CLO, setting parameters and I have to say that the results that we have in terms of cost of risk that we are monitoring monthly are really very, very, very positive.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noemi Peruch, Mediobanca - Banca di credito finanziario S.p.A., Research Division - Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And out of -- sorry for the follow-up. Out of the 159 loans granted in H1, what part of this are salary based, just another quinto loans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, I think it wasn't -- in the quarter, we didn't have a significant sales of what we call cessione del quinto simply because not all our partners were so fast to adapt COVID environment. So why, as I was mentioning during my presentation, we invented what we call inside off-line banking that is not the banking branches. It's not a bank online. It's something in aggregate that we invented. Our partners were not capable to introduce the same. So practically, the first 2 months, we didn't have significant growth of this kind of loan. In June, we have signal of recovery and I believe we will come back to normal pace starting from the third quarter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Christian Carrese with Intermonte.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Carrese, Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Compliments for the results. The first question is on net interest fee income. I saw a widening of the customer spread due to asset spread. This is a positive. I was wondering what do you expect for the second half of the year in terms of asset spread, taking into account the TLTRO effect? So maybe some additional competition could be seen by other players on asset spread.

And still on net interest income, I saw that the sovereign exposure was unchanged. Can you give us an idea if you are planning to increase a little bit the exposure to govies or not?

The second question is on default rate, an improvement in first half 2020. This is a good point, giving visibility to asset quality. The COVID-19, looking at the numbers, we don't see yet the results of the crisis. Maybe when the moratoria will finish we can see a pickup of the NPE. So what are your expectations for 2021, I would say, in terms of default rate?

And the third question is on the capital. Your buffer is very high. Other players or competitors stress the fact to look at the capital buffer rather than payout ratio. You answered on the payout. I was wondering, could you -- looking at the current low valuation, could you take into consideration a buyback program?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net interest income. So as I was mentioning, clearly, in the second half of the year, we will be -- we will benefit from the new TLTRO because practically, in the first half, we got really a limited benefit of that. We are on track on our benchmark and we are focused to keep this pace in order to exploit at the highest level we can the opportunity coming from TLTRO.

Clearly, as you were mentioning, we are observing some pressure in terms of spread also because the new loan connected with the liquidity program has set at the level that generally is lower than what we have on some customers. But we are managing. And I have to say that we still believe that net interest spread will maintain the level -- or level close to the one we are observing in this month. We are also paying a lot of attention to liability costs because still we have some deposits that are expiring that were with higher cost. So practically, we believe that we will be successful in managing the overall net interest margin by pay attention on the both side, liability and assets. Clearly, the benefits coming from EUR 3.5 billion TLTRO with the option, the opportunity of premium, is giving a good impact to our net interest income. So that's why we believe that compared to the outlook we put in place and we were disclosing when we presented the results in February, we are a bit more optimistic and we see that hopefully the second part of the year can be at the level a bit higher than the first half.

We should also take in consideration that with the sale of portfolio, we are going to lose some interest income. But overall still, we are quite optimistic that we can have a higher level in the second half of the year of interest income.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Carrese, Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the moving parts, do you expect a higher contribution from govies or lower?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, just -- I will touch on this point. You know that we are not very eager to increase our portfolio of govies, but clearly, having such level of liquidity, we don't exclude that we can round a bit our portfolio, but we will never go against our general policy not to increase and not to have a level of portfolio that is not in a sort of full compliance with the context of our assets. But anyway, some benefit will come probably also from this smaller rounded increase of the portfolio of govies.

The third point was default rate. As I was saying also in the previous presentation, I think the critical aspect of the situation of the COVID, I think, will appear toward the end of the year or the beginning of the next year. So that's why in addition to the several programs we have in order to keep and to protect our asset quality, we introduced a new project with a team of very clever and young relationship manager that are in charge to take care of all the customers that, in some way, had access to the moratoria, what we call. So they have to get with the customer, make an assessment, understand what the company will need in order to overcome the crisis and to see how we can help, at least to have in advance the picture of what is going to happen in February next year because I believe this will be the key for keeping the good quality of our -- the current good quality that we have in our portfolio.

The default rate is really going in a very positive direction. And I have to say even in this first month of the third quarter, we are observing the same positive trend that we observed from the beginning of the year. Clearly, I think it's not by chance because we review completely the underwriting process. So we are very selective in lending. We give -- we grow in retail lending, lending practically to our customers. We avoid big ticket. So we are not participating anymore to pool.

So it's really a completely different bank. So it's quite obvious that then by also selling a significant portion of portfolio, reaching EUR 1 billion, we have also a contribution of the [danger rate] that will in some way improve and also generate less reserve on the other side. That's why we feel comfortable that unless the situation will dramatically change, I mean, overall, in the economy, our default rate can even further improve.

Then, buyback. Honestly, I wish to reward my shareholders. I think it's very nice to distribute it. But I think everything depends on the approach of the regulator. It doesn't make sense to say I would like to do it because this self-help banking approach means we focus on what I can manage. So at the current stage, I'm not really focused to think if I can make buyback because even if I wish I could, I could not. So it's a waste of energy looking this way. Once the regulator will open the gate and will say banks that have a certain level of capital can distribute dividends, can make buyback, I am sure with the same focus, commitment we are now operating in order to improve the bank, we will do our best in order to reward properly our shareholders. But now it's just wishful thinking, put in this way.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Christian Carrese, Intermonte SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When you say that you cannot, this is a general comment for the sector or it can...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. For the sector because they say I will be a privileged bank. Because if regulator will say everybody that has less than 14 cannot distribute work in other countries, in CEE countries. At February, March, regulator will say who has capital above 12? Who has not a Swiss franc mortgage? Who has not NPE ratio above? Who has loan-to-deposit ratio below 100 can distribute 100%. Who has bank can distribute 75? These banks can. And I think this is a fairer and transparent approach, and I'm sure regulators will think about that. Then probably other banks that are more important than us like Intesa, they are the sort of frontrunner because I understood that they have in mind to distribute even 2020 next year. So we will see.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Andrea Lisi with Equita.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Andrea Lisi, Equita SIM S.p.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions from my side. The first one is on TLTRO. If you can remind us which is your maximum take-up and why you have decided to not cut all you can during the first auction?

And the second is about the increase in asset under management. Obviously, I think that a portion was driven by the market trend. But from the other hand, I want to understand how much was driven by bonus by people putting the new assets in -- for -- in a recollection, and which trend are you observing in this month.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So TLTRO, we have as maximum take-up EUR 5 billion. And we are at EUR 3.5 billion. I think I follow what my Head of Treasury was mentioning. So we know as a bank that we have to have a balance, and let me put in this way, a monic consistent approach in defining our balance sheet. We were thinking that EUR 3.5 billion is a reasonable level, and from the time being, we stick to this level. Clearly, the situation can evolve, and we will see what is happening. We have a buffer, but at the current stage we'd like to stick to EUR 3.5 billion.

The asset management, I think as was mentioned, we had some positive signals because if we look at overall, year-on-year, the asset -- the management fees are even growing. The drop on the upfront fee was connected partly with COVID, but also because last year, in the first part, we were also focused in selling some products with a strong upfront fee, right? So we changed also this approach.

In June, we observed some positive changes in terms of the behavior of the customer that come into the bank, they start calling, they are asking and we can have also a more proactive approach because practically now all our branches are open and we will introduce also a way of dealing on the investment side, even in a remote way. So we are quite positive that slowly we will come back to normality. What is important that we didn't have any decrease of assets due to customer [deflect]. We are just penalized by the valuation of the asset but we have a program to further develop this business because, as I was mentioning, it's one of the key pillars together with consumer loan of our strategy.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next question is from Adele Palama with UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Palama, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Italian Banks [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three questions from me. Do you expect any further tax benefit related to the NPL sale after Cura Italia decree in the coming quarters?

Then second question is on asset quality. What is the percentage of guarantee scheme in loans in your retail portfolio? And which is the percentage of guarantee scheme loans in your the corporate portfolio? And if you can share also the average coverage, the guarantee coverage that you have. And? Then if you can remind us the cost of risk guidance for 2020 and 2021.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's obvious that the sale of portfolio we performed yesterday will bring benefit. And we expect to -- this benefit to be accounted in the second part of the year.

The guarantee, as far as the loan we granted with a state guarantee, we granted at the end of June almost EUR 500 million. And half and half are corporate -- half of them are corporate.

The third point, as I mentioned, it's quite difficult to predict now the cost of risk because it depends -- it's the measure -- the government measures will be effective and that with the evolution of the pandemic. We don't have signals that make us thinking that the cost of risk will be different from what I gave as guidance. So 90, 100. I. I'd say that at current stage, in the current environment and with what we see, I don't expect next year to have a cost of risk higher than this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adele Palama, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Italian Banks [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And sorry, can I do a follow-up on the tax benefit? So can you guide us on tax rate for 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think maybe it's easier if I say that probably if you put the amount of portfolio that we sold, and you multiply more or less by 5 you will get the benefit net that we have in terms of tax benefit. And this is clearly straight to the bottom line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) The next question is from Manuela Meroni with Intesa Sanpaulo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuela Meroni, Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I have some questions. The first one is on cost, operating cost. You made a very good job this year. Costs are down by almost 10%, partially due to the pawn business disposal.

But I'm wondering if we can assume this level of reduction also for the remaining part of the year and what we can expect for 2021 considering that, in any case, there is a different behavior from consumers. You may learn a lot from the COVID-19 outbreak and so on. So we can expect further reduction also in 2021.

The second question is a clarification on your dividend policy. I'm not sure to have understood correctly. You may distribute the 100% of your 2020 net income and this is the reason why you didn't attribute any income in the cost -- in the core Tier 1 in the first half or you are going to stick to this 50% payout guidance. This is unclear to me.

And last thing on loss under moratoria, I'm wondering if you can share with us a number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let's better elaborate on the cost. Probably I was not clear. The pawn business is marginally impacting the savings. So on the side of revenue, if I remember well, it's more or less EUR 4 million, EUR 5 million last year in the first half. On the side of costs, we have a similar amount. The real benefit on cost came from the measures were put in place by our team. And practically, I have to say that as we plan for 2021 in our business plan, we plan to have more or less EUR 400 million of cost. This year, we are getting closer to the target 2021. And then as we are a very effective company, it's clear that if we achieve the target 2021 in 2020, we don't go in on it in 2021. Probably we try to get in 2021 the target of 2022. That's why I still believe that we can have further savings in 2021. Probably not at the same pace, but they should be visible in the balance sheet because if revenues are going down, there is a golden rule costs should go down even more.

As far as dividend is concerned, we put in the plan a dividend payout of 50%, but it's clearly -- we made this plan last year and the core Tier 1 that we expected to have in the plan for '21 and 2023 was 14.5%. Now we have 16.7%. So I think it's normal to believe that everything can be set and properly address. One, we have a better, clear position of the regulator. By policy, we decided to keep the profit of the period not accounted in the cap. It's clear that we -- if we account also the profit after 6 months, our capital will go to a level that is even more exceptional. So I think situation would require a little bit of time to be clarified. But as I mentioned before, I'm confident the regulator will fix some rules. And if rules are fixed, Creval is the bank that is the best in terms of position to distribute dividends.

The third point is on the number of loans connected with the guarantee of the state, I understand particularly on moratoria, right? We have practically more or less 54,000 customers for which it's there to make a ratio 45/55. 45 are individual, 55 are companies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Manuela Meroni, Intesa Sanpaolo Equity Research - Research Analyst [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And can you provide the total amount of...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. I understand the number, but maybe I understood wrongly. The amount is EUR 760 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Mr. Lovaglio, there are no more questions registered at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luigi Lovaglio, Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. - GM, CEO, MD & Director [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, thank you very much, and see you at the next presentation.