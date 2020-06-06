Edited Transcript of PBCT earnings conference call or presentation 16-Jan-20 10:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Call

Q4 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Call
Thursday, January 16, 2020

Corporate Participants

* Andrew S. Hersom

People's United Financial, Inc. - SVP, IR

* Jeffrey J. Tengel

People's United Financial, Inc. - President

* John P. Barnes

People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO

* R. David Rosato

People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

* Casey Haire

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst

* Collyn Bement Gilbert

Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst

* David Jason Bishop

D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst

* Jared David Wesley Shaw

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst

* Kenneth Allen Zerbe

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon

Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research

* Matthew M. Breese

Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst

* Steven A. Alexopoulos

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks

Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the People's United Financial, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sherry, and I'll be your coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions)

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Andrew Hersom, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for People's United Financial, Inc. Please proceed, sir.

Andrew S. Hersom, People's United Financial, Inc. - SVP, IR [2]

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me to review our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results are Jack Barnes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer; Kirk Walters, Corporate Development and Strategic Planning; Jeff Tengel, President; and Jeff Hoyt, Chief Accounting Officer.

Please remember to refer to our forward-looking statements on Slide 1 of this presentation, which is posted on our website, peoples.com, under Investor Relations.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jack.

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [3]

Thank you, Andrew.

Good afternoon. We appreciate everyone joining us today.

Let's begin by turning to the full year overview on Slide 2. We are very pleased with the company's financial and operating performance for 2019. It was another noteworthy year for People's United as we acquired 2 banks and a specialty finance company, enhanced our suite of banking technology and strengthened core capabilities. As a result, we continue to build the earnings power of the company while further solidifying its foundation to generate consistent and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Commitment to our strategy of balancing organic growth and thoughtful M&A was evident during 2019. We began the year by acquiring VAR Technology, an innovative specialty finance company with an exclusive focus on the technology sector. VAR has been successfully integrated into LEAF Capital and transitioned from an origination-for-sale model to an origination-to-hold model.

In April, we closed the acquisition of BSB Bancorp, the holding company for Belmont Bank, and completed the core conversion in July. Belmont has added to the momentum our franchise is generating in the Greater Boston area. We are particularly pleased with the synergies provided by Belmont's commercial real estate team, which continues to generate strong production.

In November, we also closed the acquisition of United Financial Bancorp, the holding company for United Bank. The addition of United bolsters our already significant share of retail households and commercial clients across Central Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The integration is progressing well. The core systems conversion will take place early in the second quarter, and we are on track to realize projected cost saves.

Our strong results this year are a testament to the efforts of our employees who successfully integrated VAR, completed the core system conversion for Belmont and advanced the integration of United while continuing to deliver organic growth and enhanced profitability. This performance is further evidence that the integration of acquisitions is a significant core competency of People's United.

Throughout 2019, we made further investments in technology platforms as consumers continue to shift to digital channels. We launched several mobile device and online-driven offerings this year, including our most recent offering of a digital small business solution for loans $250,000 or less. Looking ahead, we remain committed to providing enhanced digital access as we aim to deliver an integrated service model that blends the best in customer service with digital solutions. As such, we will continue to partner with fintech companies to bring greater efficiency, ease of use and scale to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Looking at the full year financial performance, operating earnings increased 20% from a year ago to $552 million, the highest in the company's history. In addition, operating earnings of $1.39 per common share grew for the 10th consecutive year. These strong results generated an operating return on average tangible common equity of 14.7%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the prior year.

Total revenues of $1.8 billion increased 15% year-over-year driven by both organic growth and recent acquisitions. This increase reflects improvement in both net interest income and net -- noninterest income.

Net interest income of $1.4 billion was up 14% from 2018 or 11% excluding United, within our full year growth goal range of 11% to 13%. As you will recall, we updated our full year goals earlier this year to include Belmont but did not incorporate United as the acquisition had yet to close.

Despite the interest rate environment during the year and the easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, our full year net interest margin expanded 2 basis points to 3.14%. Excluding United, the margin was 3.13%, which is within our 3.05% to 3.15% goal range.

Noninterest income had a terrific year with -- and a especially strong fourth quarter. Full year results of $431 million increased 18% or 13% on an operating basis, which far exceeded our 2% to 4% growth expectations. This increase was driven by a variety of lines including a particularly high level of customer swap income. Operating noninterest income excluding United increased 11%.

From an operating perspective, total expenses of $1.097 billion were up $112 million from a year ago. We are pleased with these results given the inclusion of United, Belmont and VAR into the franchise during the year and having Farmington on the books for a full 12 months. Excluding United, operating expenses were $1.074 billion, well within our full year goal range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion.

As a result of our revenue growth and the ability to control costs, we -- while still making improvements and investments in the franchise, we continued to enhance operating leverage as demonstrated by a 160 basis point improvement from the prior year in the efficiency ratio to 55.8%.

Period-end loans and deposits increased 24% and 21% respectively from a year ago driven both by recent acquisitions and organic growth. Excluding United and the transactional portion of our New York multifamily portfolio, period-end loan balances were $38 billion, up 11% from year-end 2018, right in the middle of our 10% to 12% growth expectations for the year. In addition to the inclusion of Belmont, these results were driven by strong results in mortgage warehouse lending, equipment finance and our specialized industry verticals within C&I, particularly -- excuse me, partially offset by continued headwinds within commercial real estate and home equity. Period-end deposit balances excluding United were $38.3 billion, an increase of 6%, which was below our full year goal of 10% to 12% growth. While we achieved meaningful growth in commercial deposits, retail balances declined modestly from 2018 due to some managed runoff of higher-cost deposits from Belmont and stand-alone People's United. Furthermore, a managed decline in brokered deposits also impacted the balances at year-end.

Before looking ahead, it is important to briefly reflect on the significant progress of our franchise. Over the last 10 years, we have almost tripled total assets to nearly $60 billion, increased full year operating earnings per share at an average annual rate of 16%, strengthened our presence in Metro New York and Greater Boston, deepened already strong positions within our heritage markets and expanded our national businesses. At the same time, we have remained true to our roots of delivering superior service at a local level, maintaining exceptional asset quality and supporting our communities. As we start a new decade already filled with economic and competitive uncertainties, we are confident our long-term approach to managing the business will enable us to generate value for customers and shareholders regardless of the operating environment.

With that background in mind, let me outline our goals for the full year 2020 as listed on Slide 3. It is important to note the following goals incorporate a full year of Belmont and United.

The first goal is to grow our core loan portfolio in the range of 2% to 4% on a period-end basis. The core loan portfolio excludes the runoff of select United loan portfolios, which ended 2019 with an aggregate balance of $1.346 billion. This balance is less than the approximately $1.8 billion in runoff we referenced at the acquisitions announcement due to a subsequent decision to sell $492 million of these loans. As such, these balances are included in the loans held for sale line on the balance sheet. We expect the runoff of the select United portfolios to be in the range of $300 million to $400 million for the full year.

Core loans also excludes the transactional portion of our New York multifamily portfolio, which is in runoff mode. Period-end balances for this portfolio finished 2019 at $737 million. We expect the runoff in the transactional New York multifamily portfolio to be in the range of $300 million to $400 million for the full year.

After excluding these portfolios, the balance at year-end 2019 for core loans was $41.513 billion. Included in the 2% to 4% core loan growth is an assumption that residential mortgage balances will be unchanged from year-end 2019 as we continue to remix the balance sheet to focus on higher-yielding portfolios.

Secondly, period-end deposit growth is anticipated to be in the range of 2% to 4% as we continue to focus on gathering core customer deposits while managing down higher-cost portfolios.

The next goal is for net interest income to increase in the range of 9% to 11%. Embedded in this goal is the expectation for the net interest margin to be in the range of 3% to 3.1%. This net interest margin range is derived from many different factors, one of which is an assumption of no change in the Fed funds rate during the year.

Moving on to noninterest income. As I mentioned earlier, total noninterest income had a -- we had a terrific year in 2019, including a very strong fourth quarter. The results were driven by a variety of lines, including some that have inherently lumpy results period to period. Our assumption is for a level of normalization to occur in 2020. As such, we expect noninterest income on an operating basis to grow in the range of 2% to 4% from $424 million in 2019.

Operating noninterest expenses, which exclude merger-related costs, are anticipated to be in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion as compared to the $1.097 billion in 2019. As a reminder, this range includes a full year of results from Belmont and United. It is also important to note, the core system conversion for United is not expected until early in the second quarter.

We also expect to maintain excellent credit quality with a provision in the range of $40 million to $50 million. The higher provision level reflects expected loan growth and the impact of CECL.

In addition, we anticipate our effective tax rate for the year to be in the range of 20% to 22%.

Finally, we plan to maintain strong capital levels with an expectation that at year-end, holding company common equity tier 1 capital ratio will be in the range of 10% to 10.5%. This goal does not contemplate any share repurchases during the year. As you will recall, we positioned the buyback program announced in July as an opportunistic capital management tool. As such, any decision to repurchase shares will be subject to market conditions.

With that, I will pass it to David to discuss the fourth quarter results.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jack.

We concluded 2019 with strong financial performance as demonstrated by another quarter of record earnings. Operating earnings of $158.8 million increased 17% linked quarter and reflected the acquisition of United, improved net interest margin and positive operating leverage. It is important to note the fourth quarter included the following items which were deemed nonoperating: merger-related costs of $22.6 million pretax or $17.8 million after-tax; an intangible asset write-off of $16.5 million pretax or $13 million after-tax related to the liquidation of our public mutual funds; a gain, net of expenses, of $7.6 million pretax or $6 million after-tax related to the sale of 8 branches in Central Maine. The transaction closed in October and included approximately $104 million in loans, $262 million in deposits and $240 million of assets under management.

Turning to Slide 5. Net interest income of $382.7 million increased $34 million or 10% from the third quarter. The loan portfolio contributed $23.2 million to the increase due to higher balances. Lower deposit and borrowing costs benefited net interest income by $5.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. In addition, higher balances in the securities portfolio added $2.8 million. Overall, the inclusion of United added approximately $35 million to net interest income for the quarter.

As displayed on Slide 6, net interest margin of 3.14% expanded 2 basis points linked quarter. The margin benefited from continued disciplined management of deposit costs, remixing of the loan portfolio and the net effect of purchase accounting adjustments related to the United transaction. Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the margin was 3.09% or 3 basis points less than the third quarter. Lower borrowing costs favorably impacted net interest margin by 2 basis points, while lower loan yields reduced the margin by 5 basis points.

Turning to loans on Slide 7. Average balances of $42 billion increased by $3.7 billion or 10% from the third quarter driven primarily by the addition of United. On an organic basis, average balances increased $40 million or less than 1%. Period-end balances of $43.6 billion increased $4.8 billion linked quarter but were essentially flat excluding United. Organic commercial loan growth of $314 million was driven by solid results in commercial real estate, equipment finance and C&I partially offset by seasonally lower mortgage warehouse lending balances. The increase in commercial loans was offset by a $343 million decline in retail loans, mostly due to our planned reduction of residential mortgages as we continue to remix the balance sheet with a focus on higher-yielding portfolios. Commercial real estate organic growth was driven primarily by strong performance in Northern New England particularly in Massachusetts. All 3 of our equipment finance businesses grew balances during the quarter, with LEAF once again generating excellent production. C&I continues to benefit from our specialized industry verticals, with especially good results in fund banking, health care and franchise lending during the quarter.

Moving on to deposits on Slide 8. Average balances of $42.2 billion increased $3.5 billion or 9% from the third quarter, while period-end balances of $43.6 billion were up $5 billion or 13%. The higher balances were driven by the inclusion of United. Excluding the acquisition, average and period-end balances decreased $97 million and $287 million respectively or less than 1% on each basis. While we achieved solid growth in commercial deposits, retail balances declined modestly due to some managed runoff of higher-cost deposits. In addition, a managed reduction in brokered deposits also impacted balances. We remain focused on controlling pricing as evidenced by a 13 basis point reduction in deposit costs during the quarter. Similar to the third quarter, we remain disciplined in managing costs across the franchise.

Looking to Slide 9. We continue to achieve strong noninterest income with $124.2 million in the fourth quarter. This result marks an increase of $18.2 million or 17% on a linked-quarter basis. Operating noninterest income, which excludes the $7.6 million gain net of expenses from the sale of 8 Central Maine branches, was $116.6 million, up $10.6 million or 10% from the third quarter. The inclusion of United added approximately $5 million to noninterest income in the quarter.

By noninterest income category, the $10.6 million linked-quarter increase was primarily driven by $3.3 million in higher customer interest rate swap income, a $1.9 million increase in bank service charges primarily attributable to the addition of United, $1.1 million in higher commercial banking fees and a $7.7 million increase in other noninterest income. This increase was driven by several items, including a $3.3 million gain on the sale leaseback of our office building in Burlington, Vermont and a $1.6 million benefit to noninterest income from the mark to market of one equity security position. These increases were partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in insurance revenues, reflecting the seasonality of commercial insurance renewals, and a $600,000 decline in investment management fees, which was partially related to the $240 million of assets under management sold as part of the Central Maine branch sale.

On Slide 10, noninterest expense of $325.7 million increased $44.3 million linked quarter. Included in the fourth quarter were $39.1 million of nonoperating costs in the following categories: $25.5 million in other expenses, $7.5 million in compensation and benefits, $5.6 million in professional and outside services and the remaining $500,000 in occupancy and equipment. In comparison, the third quarter incurred $5 million of nonoperating costs.

Excluding nonoperating costs, noninterest expense of $286.6 million was up $10.2 million or 4% linked quarter. This increase was driven by the inclusion of United, which added approximately $24 million to operating noninterest expense in the quarter.

By expense category, the $10.2 million linked-quarter increase was mostly due to $7 million in higher occupancy and equipment expenses, a $6.6 million increase in compensation and benefits, an additional $4 million in professional and outside service costs and a $2 million increase in regulatory assessments. This variance was due to a lower third quarter assessment resulting from an FDIC credit. The largest driver offsetting these increases was $10.9 million in lower other expenses. As a reminder, third quarter other expenses were unfavorably impacted by certain legal and other onetime operational costs.

Turning to Slide 11. The efficiency ratio of 53.7% improved 310 basis points from the third quarter and 140 basis points year-over-year, reflecting well-controlled expenses and higher revenues.

Asset quality was once again exceptional across each of our portfolios as demonstrated on Slide 12. Originated nonperforming assets as a percentage of originated loans and REO at 55 basis points is a 1 basis point improvement from the third quarter and below our peer group and top 50 banks. Net charge-offs of 6 basis points were unchanged from Q3 and continue to reflect the minimal loss content in our nonperforming assets.

Briefly on Slides 13 and 14, return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity declined 7 basis points and 120 basis points respectively from the third quarter. On an operating basis, both metrics improved. Operating return on average assets was up 8 basis points to 113 basis points, while operating return on average tangible common equity increased 80 basis points to 15.2%. Finally, capital ratios remain strong, given our diversified business mix and long history of exceptional risk management.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We'll be happy to answer any questions you may have. Operator, we're ready for questions.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Mark Fitzgibbon with Piper Sandler.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First question I had is just to clarify a comment, Jack, you made about the loan balances. So if we take the year-end loan balances of, call it, $43.6 billion and that grows sort of 2% to 4%, did I hear correctly that you're going to see runoff of $300 million to $400 million on the United portfolio this year and another $300 million to $400 million from New York multifamily runoff?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. That's correct, Mark.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So if loans, split the difference on the growth 2% to 4%, say it's $1.3 billion less somewhere between $600 million and $800 million of loan growth -- or runoff, I should say?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the loan growth excludes the runoff.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correct. So if you take the ending total loans of $43.6 billion, reduce the $1.346 billion of United and the multifamily of $737 million, brings you down to $41.5 billion. So that's the base that the loan growth is off of. Then additionally, we expect those 2 portfolios to run off between $300 million and $400 million each during the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. Okay. And then secondly, can you help us think about the purchase accounting impact on the margin over the next maybe quarter or 2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So we called out, Mark, the 5 basis points in Q4. That is a good number. The way I think about it, kind of 2 components obviously, loans side and the deposits side. The loan purchase accounting will be with us for about 4 years. On the deposits side, most of that, Mark, is around the CD portfolio, which is about a year. So you're going to see a first half benefit larger than the second half, but the second half will be a run rate for a couple of years.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then the $16.5 million write-off for intangible asset, what is the asset that the write-off is on? I didn't see it in the release anywhere.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that was the value that we attributed to the mutual fund business at acquisition of Gerstein Fisher.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon, Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Head of FSG Research [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then lastly, Jack, I wondered if you could comment on your outlook for M&A in the Northeast. And has your view on bigger deals changed in light of how the market has received so well some of these larger transactions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I really don't see pace of M&A generally changing dramatically one way or the other in the Northeast, I would say, at this point. And in terms of appetite for larger deals, we've been willing to consider larger deals, if appropriate, the right fix, et cetera. So -- and again, I don't think our view has changed. There's not many larger deals across our footprint, I will say that, if you look at our footprint and what's out there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Ken Zerbe with Morgan Stanley.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Allen Zerbe, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Actually, I had a similar question line, line of thought here. Can you just give us the base that you're using for both the NII and the fees that you're growing off of? I just want to make sure we're on the same page.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The -- well, starting with the fees, the base is the 424 that we referenced. The base for the NII is just what is in the press release, which is $1.412 billion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Allen Zerbe, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got you. Okay, perfect. That's helpful. And then obviously your CE Tier 1 target, the 10% to 10.5% of not including buybacks, can you just talk about how aggressive you might potentially be with buybacks? I mean is it -- could you get down to 9%, 9.5%? I'm trying to think of how to think about layering in buybacks on top of that base number.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So Ken, what I would say is when we announced the buyback and then in the call on the third quarter and today for the third time, we've used the term opportunistic. The 10% to 10.5% is the consistent capital level that we put out as a goal for last year as well. We managed within that last year. And our intention would be to manage within it this year as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kenneth Allen Zerbe, Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So I guess given 0 buybacks this whole year, then when you say opportunistic, it would not be a crazy assumption to assume 0 buybacks next year as well. That's one possibility, is that correct?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, there's a full range of possibilities from no buybacks to the full completion of the 5% based on our views of the equity markets and obviously our stock in particular.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Casey Haire with Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey Haire, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wanted to touch on the loan growth. So the 2% to 4%, what are -- which buckets are going to be driving that? And should we -- it sounds like you guys are still happy to run down resi mortgage. Like what sort of headwind should we expect from resi mortgage in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we're -- this is Jack, Casey. We're -- as we said in the script, we're expecting resi to basically stay flat year-end to year-end. There's actually a lot of activity in there as you can imagine, given amortization and payoffs. But -- so one of the things that, I guess, I hope is clear to everybody, we -- we're very committed to resi mortgage in terms of delivering the product to our customer base. It's an important part of the retail part of our bank. So it's -- there are some wholesale channels where we can do less. And as we've been saying, our focus is trying to remix gradually so that we're booking more higher-yield portfolios and a softening, if you will, the percentage of -- reducing the percentage of residential mortgages overall on the balance sheet. So that's where the resi is. I'd ask Jeff Tengel to talk about the loan growth in other business lines.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey J. Tengel, People's United Financial, Inc. - President [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. In the commercial business, we think it's going to be very similar to what we experienced this year. We're not expecting a lot of growth, if any, in our commercial real estate portfolio for all the reasons we've talked about in the past. And so across the rest of our franchise, our core middle-market business, particularly in our larger markets like Connecticut and Massachusetts, have had growth in 2019. We think that will continue in 2020. We've seen a lot of good growth across a number of the industry specialization businesses that David referenced. We think that momentum will continue into 2019. And our equipment finance businesses also had good growth in '19, and we expect that to continue in 2020. So we feel really good about all of those commercial businesses and think that the pipelines are in pretty good shape and feel pretty confident going into the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Casey, just to put a number around our thinking about resi mortgages, if you go back to like June of '17, so before the last 3 acquisitions, we had about 21% of the loan book in resi mortgages. At June of '19, it was up to almost 25%. And so we're just trying to bring that number down a few percentage points without selling anything out of it, to do it on a natural basis. And that will obviously bring up the commercial side, which yields more.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Casey Haire, Jefferies LLC, Research Division - VP & Equity Analyst [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Got it. Okay. And then just switching to the reserve side of things, a lot of moving parts here, but -- just given all the ups and downs within the loan portfolio. But as we think about CECL and your adoption of it, how do you guys see -- what do you see the go-forward provision rate, the loan loss reserve ratio settling out as you adopt CECL?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, so we gave a provision guidance of $40 million to $50 million, that was inclusive of United. So that's $10 million to $12.5 million a quarter is the way we're thinking about it and you should as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Jared Shaw with Wells Fargo Securities.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jared David Wesley Shaw, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a couple of questions, I guess, on the margin. So I hear you with the lower accretion as we go into the second half of the year, but are you -- with the focus on the higher-yielding loans as the area of growth, I guess, where are you seeing more of that incremental pressure on the margin? Is it repricing of the loan portfolio? Or is there really just not much more room to move on the deposit side?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say it's a little bit of both. The -- so we had 3 quick Fed moves in kind of a compressed period of time in the third and fourth quarter. I would say by the time the quarter was over, the loan portfolio had kind of repriced. Any lags in there had kind of come down. Remember, about 44% at this point of that -- of our loan portfolio is really 1-month LIBOR-driven. And 1-month LIBOR came down 34 basis points, I think it was, in Q4.

We telegraphed our guidance around steady interest rates, steady Fed funds rate. So I think as the fixed piece of the portfolio rolls, you'll see some downward pressure there. I think if the Fed does not do anything all year, it will be harder to bring down deposit pricing. There will be some positive roll in our CD books. But the other piece of that is we're seeing good restraint across the industry on deposit price. So I just think in a steadier environment, the ability to make moves will be a little bit muted.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jared David Wesley Shaw, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then on the securities portfolio, I know United had some CLOs. Were those completely gone by the end of the year? And as a secondary part of that, what, I guess, drove that 5 basis point growth in the securities portfolio? Is that a purchase effort on your part? Or is that more just a mark to market on the portfolio that was acquired?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. So they did have a CLO portfolio. That portfolio never hit our books, meaning it was gone before we acquired them. We did exactly like we said we would when we announced the deal. All those securities were liquidated. All that came over from their portfolio was a little over $300 million of securities that we would say are very much like the stuff that we own. Within the quarter, you saw, I believe, a 5 basis point improvement in the yield on the securities portfolio driven by the addition of some municipal bonds, which -- in that portfolio as well as really good low levels of prepayment activity across the mortgage-backed. So the amount of amortization that went through the portfolio was really well controlled in the fourth quarter, resulting in a higher yield.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jared David Wesley Shaw, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then just finally for me, with the branches that were sold up in Maine and a more compact branch footprint now, I guess, in Southern New England, are there areas where you could actually see or we could see the bank do some de novo expansion, whether it's South Shore, Mass. or more infill in the Boston area? Or would any future footprint expansion really be driven by M&A?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John, it's Jack. I would say we just opened a de novo branch in the Seaport area in Boston. And we certainly would consider looking at other opportunities there. That branch, by the way, is really off to a great start. And we also did Penn Station in New York, and again, that's -- we're encouraged by that. It's off to a great start. We have a lot of activity there. So we definitely are open to de novo. Love to build out the South Shore, Boston and kind of considering and looking at our options there. And so we're open to it. We actually are also closing, continue to close branches. So kind of working to optimize the branch footprint all the time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Steven Alexopoulos with JPMorgan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a first follow-up on NIM, what's the assumed purchase accounting accretion benefit that's in the 2020 guidance? Is that around 5 basis points?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, just slightly below that for the full year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then quite a few moving parts to the loan growth guidance. What are the expectations for reported total loans? Not making any adjustments, where do you see total loan balances moving in 2020?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, it really is off -- it's that growth off that base that we gave, that 43.5 base (sic) [41.5] base.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We got 2% to 4% loan growth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, the 2% to 4%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

But -- plus we've excluded some runoff in that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. And I'm sorry, I said -- I gave the wrong number, off the base of 41.5.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. I guess I'm trying to figure out when the company's positioned to start showing total loan growth that's more material ex all of these runoff items. Doesn't sound like it's 2020.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I mean I think for one thing, it's when the commercial real estate market, however you want to describe it, it's clearly frothy, and it hits us in many different ways. It's our largest portfolio. So we've been -- we did, what was it, Jeff, a little over $2 billion in originations, right, in '19.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey J. Tengel, People's United Financial, Inc. - President [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we're basically flat. So we're active in the business. We're taking care of our customers, but we're getting payoffs from shadow banking companies. We're getting sale of properties. So it's hard to predict, Steve, when that changes other than some kind of a change -- in my mind, a change in the -- like a cycle change, for instance, maybe a change in rate environments where that changes the dynamics. And that's why I think when Jeff kind of referred to whether it's middle market business banking, the leasing companies, the verticals, we're actually doing quite well in a lot of our businesses and moving ourselves forward, but that's a challenge.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then finally on expenses. Are you -- for the guidance, are you guys still assuming 75% phase-in of UBNK cost saves in 2020? Is that still the assumption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, no change.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Steven A. Alexopoulos, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Head of Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Banks [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And then the expense picture has been a little bit muddled because of all the deals. David, how do you think about just organic expense growth for the franchise ex any acquisitions?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. It's -- I think about that at about a 2% growth, 2% rate. And we've -- I know every year, there's been M&A activity in there, but that's really what it works out to be.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Collyn Gilbert with KBW.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a few sort of housekeeping items. David, what was the balance in the mortgage warehouse portfolio this quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It was...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jeffrey J. Tengel, People's United Financial, Inc. - President [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About 1.4 billion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [55]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1.4 billion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [56]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. And is your expectation for that in -- I mean, for balances to drop? As you're kind of thinking about the book in total, the total loan book, that you could see balances drop in 2020 for that line?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [57]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, a small amount. I mean that came off a little bit in Q4 about $180 million or so. We expect a little bit of decline next year subject, once again, -- I mean mortgage book was completely different than we thought at the beginning of the year, subject to level of interest rates and refi activity.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [58]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then on the loans that you have in the held for sale, the resi mortgages that you guys are selling, what's the blended yield on those?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [59]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, so just to be clear, the $0.5 billion that you see that showed up on the loans held for sale are United Bank portfolios that, subsequent to the deal, we decided to sell, and that work is in process.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [60]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. It -- so does that mean you can't offer what the yield was on those loans?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [61]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Yes, we'd rather not.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [62]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay, okay. And then just going back to the dynamics of the NIM. So David, I understand you're saying that just if we're in a steady rate environment, there's probably less movement to see here. But can you just talk a little bit about what you're doing with your deposit offering rates right now? And then is there -- would there be a catalyst that -- putting rate aside, that would cause you to kind of drop your deposit rates again? Just trying to think about the flow-through of potentially lower funding going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [63]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. The -- so I would say, number one, the -- I would stress that in the -- since the Fed started moving down since the end of July, we've been very disciplined around deposit pricing across all of our businesses. But we also would say that the industry has been well disciplined as well, which is important because when you have 1 or 2 players who aren't, it's difficult. So for example today, our best CD offer out there is a 6-month CD at a 1.70, right, so slightly below the top end of the Fed target range.

The other thing that we did on the retail side is become less aggressive on money market promotions. So those offer rates are lower relative to where Fed funds target is. And that's been another dynamic in the last 6 months. I don't see those type of -- that type of behavior changing in 2020, at least in the near term. So I just -- I think it's that day to day, our frontline folks being in front of customers trying to generate growth in new accounts and serving our customers, but we're able to do it in a slightly less promo environment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [64]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The other thing I would add, Collyn, is we're really pleased with the work that our relationship managers have done going out proactively and having the conversation with customers about the Fed raised rates, and we raised deposit pricing. Now the Fed has lowered rates, and we need to lower pricing. And because of relationships and good communication, we feel really good that we've had nice success.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [65]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. And I guess along those lines, if we think about recognizing -- obviously, the incremental growth of the portfolio is going to be fairly low, but just the margin on the new business that's coming on in the wake of while, yes, we saw the curve steepen, it's still obviously very narrow. But are you kind of structurally seeing kind of a NIM benefit longer term that you're -- the incremental spread that you're putting on the balance sheet is more than that 3%? Or is it less?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [66]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say actually, Collyn, a little bit the other way. So we -- last quarter, we referenced that, that differential came down from about 50 basis points in the second quarter to about 30 basis points in the third. That has moved down a bit in the fourth quarter. Subject to mix and shape of the yield curve, I think that's going -- that dynamic will slowly come in, not expand.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [67]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [68]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And Collyn, just to finish that thought. So there's 2 components to that, right? There's interest rate -- benchmark interest rates and credit spreads. And what I would say is the driver is benchmark interest rates. Our credit spreads have been pretty steady in the back half of last year, and we don't expect that to change.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [69]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. All right. That's helpful. And then the decision around selling the mutual fund -- some of the mutual funds. Can you just walk through that? Or is that like specifically tied to the bridge? I'm just trying to understand what -- yes, what you guys were doing there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [70]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we did not sell the mutual funds. So we -- they were public mutual funds, a little over 500 -- $550 million, we -- that were in Gerstein Fisher. We just stopped using public mutual funds as the vehicle for those customers to invest. We're still managing that money. We just are doing it back in what we call our managed account group. So the same customers, same investment strategies, just not in a public mutual fund format where we have higher costs to serve those customers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [71]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. That's helpful. Okay. And then just as we think about the initial accretion targets for UBNK, I think it was like $0.07 a share that you guys are looking for, for EPS accretion. How do you sort of see that folding in? Because I think if we align what your -- some of the targets are -- well, let me just ask that question. How do you see that $0.07 folding in?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [72]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that $0.07, which was on a fully phased-in cost basis, right, so -- and as Jack referenced, the conversion will be done early in the second quarter. And then there's a little bit of time before we get everything out, all the costs out and get to the permanent, if you will, run rate. So everything around that transaction from purchase accounting accretion is all on target, so no change in our expectations.

The only change really is the -- rather than running off $1.8 billion of loans, we've decided to take that $0.5 billion and sell down. So that means that $0.5 billion of assets will be gone sooner than we originally thought, but it's actually not going to be material to the financial projections that we gave.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Collyn Bement Gilbert, Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD and Analyst [73]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So that doesn't change that. Okay. Okay. That is -- that's helpful. All right. I will leave it there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [74]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Matthew Breese with Stephens.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [75]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just wanted to confirm quick on CECL, the initial reserve guidance increased $40 million to $60 million. Does that still hold? And is that the -- should we expect similar impact to capital?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [76]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that's -- just for everyone's benefit, that's what we referenced on the third quarter call. As a reminder, that did not include United Bank. Our work around CECL continues. We now think that we'll actually be just around the lower end of that number when all is said and done, so plus or minus $40 million. And then there will be some additional to United, but that work is still in progress as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [77]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Could you give us some sort of a range perhaps? Is it significantly less or more than the 40 million, just for ballpark purposes?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [78]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just for United?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [79]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [80]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's below that.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [81]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Okay. And then considering -- once we true it up, considering the moving parts, you'll be running off some of the UNBK. You are mix-shifting more towards commercial. The overall reserve level relative to loans, is that an increasing or decreasing number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [82]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it's about the same. The credit discipline of the company is unchanged. The changing nature or complexion of the credit risk on the balance sheet is not significantly different from where we have been historically.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [83]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So despite the mix shift, it will stay flat. Understood.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [84]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [85]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The securities portfolio, just going back to Jared's question, I just want to confirm because prior commentary was that you would sell roughly $550 million. Should we expect -- the $7.8 billion securities portfolio, should we expect that to hold flat through 2020? Is that a good modeling?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [86]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, that -- yes, that's fine. As I said, everything we said we would sell out of United, we did. And actually some of it was, as I referenced on the CLOs, they actually did it prior to acquisition. And so today the securities portfolio is about 13% of total assets. That's -- we've been there for a while. That's less than -- some years, we were running 15%, but where the level of interest rates, pretty modest steepness of the yield curve, we're pretty much going to keep things where they are as we see it today.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [87]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay. And then my last one, just considering your actions on the branch network, your comments on taking a look at the physical branch network, could you just remind us of the Stop & Shop supermarket branches, how many are there? How are they performing? Are they performing up to expectations? If there's a contract associated with them, when is that up for renewal? Just wanted to get a sense for as you consider the branch network, whether or not the supermarket branches are part of the long-term story.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [88]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. I'll give you a couple of numbers and then if Jack wants to make any other comments. So today -- or at year-end, we had about -- we have 450 branches across the franchise. The Stop & Shops across New York and Connecticut are about 150 million -- 150 of the 450 branches. They are a critical part today and have been of our branch network. They're a low-cost delivery source for us.

And then the contract that we talked about before is up in about 2 years. We also own an option to extend that if we want.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [89]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I would say, just to add, that we're working with Stop & Shop to look to the future and kind of, if you will, the model that we're using. And we're having some very constructive conversations of that. So we'll have to just work our way through that period and determine where we go.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [90]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Okay. And then just my last one, ticky-tacky really, just considering loan yields quarter-over-quarter, the equipment financing bucket only decreased 5 basis points. I was a little surprised by the movement there. Could you just give us a reminder of the typical equipment finance loan structure, variable/floating versus fixed? And how much LEAF, the higher-yielding component, played into what was relatively a small move in that bucket?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [91]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I will interpret your question as you were pleasantly surprised by the performance. The LEAF is the highest-yielding portfolio of the 3. So everything across our 3 equipment platforms is fixed-rate production, right, unlike our mortgage warehouse or ABL which is 100% 1-month LIBOR. These are our fixed-rate cash flows or a predominant amount of our fixed-rate cash flows. And spreads and yield -- spreads don't change that often, and they're not -- the business, especially in LEAF and PUEFC, the old, former FinFed, are -- it's a rate-driven business, and they don't move that often. So that's how that yield, even in a down 75 basis point Fed funds environment, holds up.

The largest of our 3 platforms, PCLC, is lower-yielding and more market-sensitive, but that is the business that we have held flat from an outstandings perspective for the last 3 years or so. And then don't forget, this was the year that at the beginning of the year, we bought VAR Technology and we brought them into the fold, and they are a really nice high-yield originator as well.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Matthew M. Breese, Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst [92]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Understood. Could you give us an idea what the LEAF yield is? And that's my last question.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [93]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sure. So that yield -- just on a coupon yield ignoring a nice fee income, is yields from, call it, 7.25% to about 8%.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [94]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question will come from David Bishop with D.A. Davidson.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [95]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Most of my questions have been answered, but...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [96]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorry, we're having a hard time hearing you, David.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [97]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Most of my questions have been answered, but from a housekeeping perspective, the buyback, the current authorization, where does that stand again, if could you remind us?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [98]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We really have only bought a de minimis amount of shares back, so essentially 0.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [99]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then from a purchase accounting accretion impact this quarter, do you have that from a dollar amount perspective, what that benefit was in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [100]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth quarter pertaining to United, it was about $6.5 million.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [101]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And then the core legacy purchase accounting interest income from Belmont and others?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R. David Rosato, People's United Financial, Inc. - Senior EVP & CFO [102]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Those numbers have gotten quite a bit smaller at this point. David, we have to come back and give you the details on that. We can take that off-line. I can't remember exactly where Belmont was at this point.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

David Jason Bishop, D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - Senior VP & Senior Research Analyst [103]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. We'll follow up off-line.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [104]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude the time we have for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Barnes for closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John P. Barnes, People's United Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO [105]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. In closing, another quarter of record earnings provided a great finish to a strong 2019 for People's United. We were pleased with our performance during the fourth quarter, which was highlighted by improved net interest margin; lower deposit costs; continued remixing of the balance sheet with a focus on higher-yielding portfolios; solid organic commercial loan growth; positive operating leverage; strong noninterest income; and sustained excellent asset quality.

Thank you for your interest in People's United. Have a good night.

Operator [106]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the presentation. You may now disconnect. Good day.