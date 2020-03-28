Edited Transcript of PACD earnings conference call or presentation 12-Mar-20 3:00pm GMT

Q4 2019 Pacific Drilling SA Earnings Call

LUXEMBOURG Mar 28, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Pacific Drilling SA earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00:00pm GMT

Corporate Participants

* Bernie G. Wolford

Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director

* James Whelan Harris

Pacific Drilling S.A. - Senior VP & CFO

* Lisa Manget Buchanan

Pacific Drilling S.A. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary

* Michael D. Acuff

Pacific Drilling S.A. - SVP of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

* Ceki Aluf Medina

Southpaw Asset Management, LP - Partner and MD

* Devon Xu

Presentation

Operator [1]

Hello, and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results call. My name is Dan, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)

I will now hand you over to your host, Lisa Buchanan, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

I will now hand you over to your host, Lisa Buchanan, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Lisa Manget Buchanan, Pacific Drilling S.A. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary [2]

Thank you, Dan, and welcome, everyone, to Pacific Drilling's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. Before I turn the call over to Bernie, I'd like to remind everyone that any statements we make during this call about our plans, expectations, estimates or predictions about the future, including those concerning our future financial and operating performance, our earnings expectations, our beliefs and estimates regarding our relative valuation in the market, our market outlook, including our views of future contract dayrates and our business strategies and plans for future operations are all forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made during this call due to a variety of factors, including those described in the Risk Factors section of our 2018 Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you can find on our website.

You should also note that we use certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. You will find the required supplemental disclosure for these measures, including the most directly comparable GAAP measure and associated reconciliation in our earnings release, which is available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Bernie Wolford, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Drilling.

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [3]

Thanks, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2019 earnings call. I sincerely appreciate your participation today. Joining me in addition to Lisa are Jim Harris, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Acuff, Senior Vice President of Commercial. Michael is out of the office this morning, Jim will be covering the marketing portion with Michael available for Q&A.

These are extraordinary times. The coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption to the daily lives of millions of people as well as impacting international economies and financial and oil markets.

We are actively monitoring this evolving situation. It's our highest priority being the health and well-being of our employees, both offshore and onshore. We are addressing this through a number of mitigations and preparations, while continuing to focus on delivering exceptional service to our clients.

I will now provide an update on our business. First, the Pacific Khamsin returned to work starting a new contract with Equinor in U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The crew and rigs have performed incredibly well and demonstrated that we can return a smart-stacked rig to active service with performance more typical of a of a hot rig. Our safety performance has been exemplary with good revenue and efficiency. 2 aspects of our work that are critically important to our clients.

Our reputation for operational excellence and customer service supported the establishment of a new relationship with Murphy Oil and securing work for the Pacific Sharav in Mexico, both a new client and a new country of operations for Pacific.

On the topic of new country operations, our work for ENI Oman with Bora is progressing well, further building the Bora's reputation for delivering solid performance across a broad swath of the globe.

As announced, in January, we were surprised and disappointed with arbitration tribunal's decision related to the construction of Pacific Zonda. As previously disclosed, our 2 subsidiaries involved in the dispute which we refer to as the Zonda debtors, have filed an application for permission to appeal the decision with the High Court in London.

We are definitely pleased to have secured the recently announced $50 million revolving credit facility, allowing us the financial flexibility to pursue new opportunities as we bolster our balance sheet.

Turning to the market for our fleet of sixth- and seventh-generation drillships, although our discussions with current and prospective clients remain constructive and the number of opportunities before us are unprecedented, in recent times, we're clearly in the period where global equity in oil markets are impacted by ongoing disruption related both to the novel coronavirus and the associated displacement in oil demand and pricing as well as market changes related to OPEC production and supply.

To provide context regarding open demand, in the fourth quarter, we received 11 new tenders or bid opportunities as compared to the same period in the previous year when we received 7 new tenders.

More importantly, since the start of the year, we have received 8 new tenders and another 8 requests for information, several of which are longer term, representing a very strong start of the year. Recognizing that our clients may moderate their plans in light of emerging events, these tender inflows nonetheless are relative positive.

Turning to liquidity. At the end of the fourth quarter, our unrestricted cash balance was $279 million. This, plus our $50 million revolving credit facility allow us to continue to pursue additional rig contract opportunities while we exercise an appropriate level of discipline.

Turning to the recent meltdown in market cap across the offshore driller space, it is clear that confidence in the sector has eroded. For our part, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients while providing a safe workplace for our crews and creating value for our shareholders.

We are actively pursuing a number of important contract opportunities with the potential to meaningfully build backlog. We have implemented coronavirus-related risk mitigations and prepared for a number of scenarios, which might require temporary office closures or rig side case management. We have actively worked these scenarios internally with each of our clients. At present, all our active rigs are progressing their respective well programs and each have adopted measures to preserve our ability to continue to do so.

All in, we progressed on a number of important fronts in 2019, most notably putting 4 rigs to work for clients across the globe while acting to strengthen our balance sheet.

I want to remind our listeners that the continued diligence, dedication and performance of our excellent rig crews and their unwavering commitment to safety,are the key to our current operational performance and directly responsible for opening doors to new clients and future contracts.

I thank each and every one of you for delivering on our mission to exceed customer expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry.

I will now turn the call over to Jim for a review of our fourth quarter results.

James Whelan Harris, Pacific Drilling S.A. - Senior VP & CFO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Bernie, and good morning, everyone. I will provide more details on our fourth quarter results, give guidance on our outlook for 2020 and provide context on actions we are taking to further strengthen our balance sheet to bridge to positive free cash flow.

The Khamsin commenced work for Equinor in the Gulf of Mexico in December and the Santa Ana started back working for Petronas in Mauritania also in December. The Sharav continued its long record of service for Chevron in the Gulf of Mexico, achieving consistently high revenue efficiency levels. The Bora also mobilized in the fourth quarter to Oman to start working for ENI in February.

We achieved fourth quarter revenue of $33.1 million at the low end of our guidance and down $21.2 million from the third quarter. The decrease in revenue resulted primarily from the Sharav coming off its higher legacy dayrate at the end of August, and continuing to work for Chevron at lower current market rate.

The Santa Ana was also off-hire for 2 months, returning to Las Palmas temporarily for a full thruster exchange and other maintenance projects. These decreases in revenue were partially offset by the Khamsin's commencement of contract operations.

Our operating expenses in the fourth quarter of $63.3 million were in line with our expectations and up $2.9 million from the third quarter. The sequential increase in expenses was attributable to the maintenance cost on the Santa Ana while transitioning from work completed in the third quarter with Total to the start of operations with Petronas in the fourth quarter. We deferred $15.5 million in cash operating cost incurred in preparation for contract fulfillment on the Bora and Khamsin as required under the new revenue recognition accounting standard. These costs will be amortized into operating expense over the associated contract terms.

Our shore-based offices and operations support costs were $6.8 million for the fourth quarter, slightly higher than the third quarter. Total general and administrative costs came in lower than our estimates at $8.2 million and were lower sequentially by $700,000.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was negative $36.8 million, which is about $1 million unfavorable compared to our estimates, representing a decline of $23 million from the third quarter as anticipated from the changes outlined in revenue and operating expense.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $4 million, including $2.2 million for sustaining items and $1.8 million for rig enhancements. We closed the fourth quarter with $278.6 million in unrestricted cash as compared to our September 30, 2019 balance of $355.9 million. The use of cash in the quarter of $77.3 million, primarily funded the adjusted negative EBITDA, the semiannual October cash interest payment, deferred contract preparation expenses and capital expenditures, all offset by a reduction in net working capital.

While the tribunal's decision related to the Zonda arbitration was negative, we have always planned our base case cash flow expectations, exclusive of any Zonda outcome. The Zonda loss recognized in the fourth quarter of $217.6 million is a noncash charge. The 2 subsidiaries that were party to the arbitration are not included in our consolidated financial results as both companies remain in bankruptcy.

As a result, the $4.5 million of cash held by these subsidiaries has not been included in the consolidated balances that we have been reporting. While we have filed for the right to appeal, our liquidity planning is unaffected by the tribunal's decision.

In February 2020, we closed on a $50 million first lien super priority revolving credit agreement. This 3-year facility will provide us with added financial flexibility over its term, as we continued to invest and to put our rigs to work.

As we look ahead to deal with the increased market uncertainty caused by coronavirus concerns, we are exploring avenues permitted under our bond indentures that might further increase our liquidity, including a possible capital lease facility of up to $50 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Sharav will operate with Chevron for the full quarter. Bora went on contract with ENI for 1 well in Oman in February, that should last through the end of the quarter. The Khamsin commenced work in the Gulf of Mexico in December and is completing its first well with Equinor before moving to work the next well for Total.

And the Santa Ana is working now with Petronas in Mauritania, which is anticipated to last into the fourth quarter. This quarter is the first time in over 3 years that the company has had 4 rigs operating at the same time. With these fleet status changes, we expect first quarter 2020 revenue to recover to between $83 million and $90 million.

First quarter operating expenses should be between $90 million and $95 million, up from the fourth quarter levels with increased operating days under contract and lower amounts of cost deferred.

Operating expenses for the year should be within the range $325 million to $345 million. Operating loss includes amortization of deferred revenue and deferred cost. The net amortization expense is expected to be around $6 million in the first quarter, and about $12 million for the full year of 2020.

We expect first quarter general and administrative expense to be approximately $9 million and cash income taxes around $2 million. Depreciation and interest expense should be in line with fourth quarter results. For the year, cash income taxes are estimated to be approximately $11 million.

Sustaining CapEx for 2020 should be approximately $21 million and with the final installment on the MPD system installed on the Khamsin in 2019, total CapEx for the year should be about $26 million. For the first quarter, sustained CapEx came in around $4 million.

The average contract base pay rates for our 4 operating vessels in 2020 excluding third-party integrated services with including our MPD services is approximately $190,000 a day.

As we roll off legacy dayrate contracts negotiated during the bottom of the cycle, we expect our base dayrates in 2021 to average closer to the mid $200,000 range.

If we are successful putting our premier vessel, the Meltem, to work then with 5 rigs working in 2021, the required dayrate to achieve enterprise level breakeven free cash flows is approximately $255,000. We anticipate reaching or at least approaching these levels in the second half of 2021. The Meltem left anchor in Las Palmas on March 1st and is currently moving to the Gulf of Mexico.

We have commenced the soft ramp-up of the vessel by ordering long lead items and starting work on reactivation. Once we have a contract for the Meltem, the total cost to put the vessel into a ready-to-drill state with fully trained crew will be approximately $50 million.

In the absence of suitable contracts, we plan to anchor the vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, where the stacking costs will be less than leaving the ship at anchor in Las Palmas, and we expect that we'll likely work in the Gulf, given the tight supply of qualified vessels.

The cost estimates includes operating expenses for crew and fuel, casual major maintenance projects and restocking necessary supplies on board. We also anticipate a working capital build during the year of approximately $15 million due to the higher activity levels.

We have posted our 2020 earnings guidance in the results subsection of the Investor Relations tab on our website.

In closing, the fourth quarter was about positioning our fleet for success in 2020 and beyond. The investments we have made in our vessels and operations are expected to yield improving results through the year, enabling the company to inflect to positive free cash flows by mid-2021.

I will now move on to the marketing section. Given the last few days, there is a significant amount of uncertainty with respect to the impact that the recent oil price drop will have on the market and how long we will hold the effects.

We will have to wait and see over the next several months, but prior to this significant event, the market was continuing to strengthen in the high-specification drillship space on its road to recovery. We continue to see several positive trends develop as dayrate fixtures are solidly in the 200s for the first half of 2020 with certain markets posting rates from $225,000 to $204,000 per day.

The tendering pace for the second half of 2019 resulted in a total of 27th drillship tenders issued and remains strong going into 2020, averaging 5 new opportunities per month.

We continue to see more programs with durations of 1 year or more come to the market with 2021 start dates. Currently, there are several longer term programs outstanding, including Murphy; U.S. Gulf of Mexico; Equinor Brazil; Petrobras Brazil; Total Nigeria; ExxonMobil Nigeria with a few others scheduled to come to market later this year.

Turning to the supply for the sixth and seventh-generation drillship segment. We see effective utilization of the market fleet improving from 86% to 91% since our last call. With 70 high-spec drillships on contract as of February 2020. This number consists of 40, seventh gens and 30, sixth gens with 3 and 4 marketed units available, respectively.

As we look forward through 2020, there remain just 4.1 rig years available to the marketed fleet for the year. With the predicted increase in demand based on current outstanding opportunities, we expect the high-spec drillship market utilization to remain over 90% for the foreseeable future.

Looking at the demand this past quarter, we received 11 new tenders representing 8.4 rig years or more and 6.8 years of associated options as compared to the third quarter when we received 14 new tenders, representing 7.1 rig years or more and 9.9 years of associated options.

In addition, in Q4, we received 10 RFIs or request for information for contemplated drilling programs compared with 19 RFIs in Q3. We currently have 28 high-spec drillship opportunities in the active procurement stage compared to 26 last quarter and with 14 scheduled for 2020 starts and 14 planned for 2021.

Looking at the individual high-specification markets around the world, Southeast Asia remained a balanced market today with only few units having availability in 2020. The 5 visible opportunities in the market, 4 starting in the second half of 2020 and 1 in 2021, we anticipate this region to remain strong with the likelihood of additional rig or two mobilizing to the area to satisfy predicted demand.

In the Mediterranean and African region, we see there are 4 marketed high-spec units, plus a couple of potential farm-out rigs currently competing for new work. Though there is a current oversupply, we see this market continuing to slowly improve with 8 visible opportunities for starts in 2020.

Forecasting the timing for these programs is always a challenge, particularly for West Africa, demand in this region is expected to increase in 2020 and 2021 with several firm programs scheduled to kick off in Nigeria, Angola, Mauritania and Ghana.

In South America, Guyana-Suriname, Colombia region remained strong with a predicted demand for 5 to 6 rigs on a continuous basis later this year and into 2021.

Additionally, Brazil is slowly moving forward with its recovery in activity. Petrobras is currently out with 2 opportunities for up to 2 high-spec drillships each, which is in line with the expectation of an incremental 4 to 6 rigs over the next 12 months. For the most recent high-spec drillship tender, Petrobras is prepared to contracting rigs for up to 3 years, each of which is positive to see that the longer term commitments enter this particular market. This recent Petrobras demand along with the projects starting to take shape from international oil companies, such as ExxonMobil and Equinor reinforces our long-term positive view for future deepwater activity in Brazil. We see the Brazilian market in balance now with all of the local contractors fleets fully utilized.

We expect all new opportunities to be fulfilled by international contractors mobilize rigs into Brazil, which should help balance the global supply-demand and improve rigs to the Brazilian market.

Finally, turning to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the region remains the tightest deepwater basin globally, only a few rig months available for the remainder of 2020. With the developing demand we see in the U.S. and Mexico for 2021, if the oil price can return to more stable levels at $55 to $65 per barrel, we believe demand will remain strong in the region and dayrates can maintain their current level at $220,000 to $240,000 per day.

Turning to our fleet update. We are excited to announce the Pacific Sharav contract with Murphy, Mexico for 2 firm wells plus one option well starting in November of this year at $230,000 per day. This will be our first contract with Murphy Oil Company as well as our first opportunity to drill in the developing and promising Mexican deepwater market.

We're very excited about this opportunity to develop future relationships for Pacific Drilling. Operationally, the Sharav has recently began drilling on the third well, including all contract extension with Chevron in the U.S. Gulf, expected to last until at least early May.

Currently, there is a projected 5-month gap for the rig before starting the Murphy Mexico work, and we are pursuing opportunities with a couple of contractors to secure at least 1 well.

Let me say, though we are sad to see the Sharav's long and successful 6-year run with Chevron end, we are very excited for the rig to start a new chapter, working for a strong deepwater player like Murphy.

Moving to the Pacific Khamsin. It continues successfully drilling the initial well of the 3 firm wells plus 1 well option contract with Equinor in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. We expect to complete this well sometime later this month and move over to spud Total's South Platte exploration target.

Based on the current schedule, we expect the rig to be occupied until at least October 2020 with 1 additional option remaining on the contract. The Pacific Santa Ana continues its stellar work on Phase 2 of the Petronas permanent abandonment program in the Chinguetti Field.

As stated before this program, this program should occupy the rig through most of the year, with options for 2 additional wells with Total on the schedule. The Pacific Bora is currently drilling the first deepwater well in Oman for ENI, which is expected to last until the end of this month.

As you may recall, the ENI Oman contract includes a $5 million paid demobilization plus fuel cost that allows us to return the rig to a location of our choice.

With respect to the smart-stacked rigs, we recently made the strategic decision to mobilize the Pacific Meltem to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and it is currently underway to the region. Being our highest specification unit and one of the latest generation drillships in the world, we believe it will be very competitive in the strategic market going forward. With our proven ability to reactivate our smart-stacked drillships, as seen with the Khamsin, we believe that the Meltem will be a very attractive alternative for customers who need the highest technical capabilities that only come with a top-tier drillship.

Our priority remains to secure work for the Sharav, after which the Meltem is our next available rig.

Regarding the Scirocco, currently, in Las Palmas, we see several longer term opportunities in West Africa, for which it should be a great fit and we'll bid accordingly where it makes sense, both strategically and economically.

Mistral is also smart-stacked in Las Palmas, where we are continuously evaluating strategic opportunities. Currently, there are no market opportunities that justify reactivating the rig so we continue to focus on minimizing cost while preserving optionality.

In summary, prior to the last few days, we were excited by the developments in the deepwater market and the improving outlook for 2020 and 2021. However, we, like most in the market, will be watching keenly the future price of oil and how our customers react to both the recent drop in price as well as the expected decrease in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. These are clearly unique times, and we remain vigilant in our analysis of and adaptiveness to the changing market conditions.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Bernie.

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks, Jim. In closing, we remain focused, opportunistic and disciplined in our execution and strategy as we navigate the challenges before us. To a person, we are committed to delivering the value that Pacific Drilling uniquely represents.

With that, I will now hand the call back to the operator to build the queue and open the call for any Q&A.

Questions and Answers

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And we do have our first question in the queue. The first caller is Devon Xu from Wells Fargo.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devon Xu, [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Congrats on the new relationship with Murphy. I just -- they also mentioned that they were cutting CapEx in the region. I guess, could you comment on -- given that news, what the opportunity is for potential further contracts after that?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Acuff, Pacific Drilling S.A. - SVP of Commercial [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, Devon, this is Michael here. I would say that, obviously, it's very early. The news was just out this morning. We have the contract for Mexico with them that we announced today. We're in discussions on potentially other potential contracts or work that they have in the future. We'll have to analyze that and see where they are there. But my guess is, it would probably push work to the right a bit if that's the case, but we, again, have had those discussions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devon Xu, [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then with the Bora and ENI, what are the -- I guess, what are the chances that it continues work given the high uncertainty right now?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Acuff, Pacific Drilling S.A. - SVP of Commercial [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, so when we finish this well, as we said in our comments, we'll be mobilizing the rig. We're currently in discussions on a couple of opportunities there. We can't really comment at this time on that. But I will say that we'll -- you've probably got at least 30 days of mobilization, regardless of where we take the rig. So we'll hopefully update you in the near future on contracts.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devon Xu, [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And then in terms of Meltem, is the larger step-ups throughout the year largely because of the expenses related to that? And kind of what daily expense are you expecting for that rig?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael D. Acuff, Pacific Drilling S.A. - SVP of Commercial [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So on the Meltem, we are -- we have ordered long lead items as we talked about them we're doing some basic reactivation, but we won't enter into a full reactivation without a contract and have not included those costs in the estimates. So it would only for activation, the cost is (inaudible) that would be all inclusive of the operating expenses for the crew, determining major maintenance projects, sustaining CapEx and (inaudible) all major payment projects that would otherwise happy to determine by the initial contracts. So there would be no interruption to the revenue. So there's some acceleration there. And also restocking all the supplies on the vessels, so it's in a ready to drill state.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devon Xu, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess, previously, the Guyana-Suriname was maybe $40,000 a day in expenses. As it moves to the Gulf of Mexico, does that go up as it's getting semi ready for work?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We expect the cost to be roughly $40,000 a day here in the Gulf of Mexico. They may be slightly lower, but in that (inaudible). Devon, if you don't mind, I'll have to limit you to 1 more follow-on question as we have others in the queue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Devon Xu, [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Absolutely. The final question is just on the current spot market. What do you guys think that dayrates look like, given the uncertainty? Is there a risk that the spot market will be significantly weaker?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I don't think we have the measure of that as we speak today because the situation has evolved incredibly quickly over the last week. The only real indication we have is our recent fixture for the Sharav with Murphy in Mexico. And I'm sure that many will be watching this phase to see what the near-term impacts are. But in the very near term, I think we may see a flat period while our clients consider a forward expense before we see what the indication is for future spot rates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And our next question on the phone comes from the line of Ceki Medina from Southpaw.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ceki Aluf Medina, Southpaw Asset Management, LP - Partner and MD [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Can you hear me well, gentlemen?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We can.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ceki Aluf Medina, Southpaw Asset Management, LP - Partner and MD [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. I have 2 questions. One, can you please give us an idea of the flexibility in the OpEx. You mentioned, I think you said 325 to 345. Again, we are talking about a very fluid environment for the rest of the year. And I know this is a range, but it's a rather narrow range. So how much flex do you have to -- do you have to cut it lower, if you need to? That's question number one.

And question number two is, can you give us an idea about the rig supply you are seeing for the rest of the year? We don't -- we are not sure about the demand, obviously. But with respect to weak supply in the second, third, fourth quarters, do you have some numbers before you as to how many rigs are going to end their contracts and look for work?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the question. And with regard to flex and the operating expenses. First, let me point out that those operating expenses include assumptions for further work for certain rigs that is currently not contracted. And so therefore, they're very much reflective of additional work, higher levels of activity, et cetera. In the event that for whatever reason that work doesn't materialize, there would certainly be flex to the lower -- below that range. However, we give you that range on the basis of our expectation for filling gap work for the Bora and filling the gap work for the Sharav.

With regard to availability of sixth and seventh-generation ships for the balance of the year, there are currently 4.1 rig years available in the balance of the year, with the bulk of that falling in the fourth quarter across a number of available rigs where the contracts will be expiring in October or November of the year. So there's actually very little unbooked work at this time towards -- for 2020. Having said that, there are a number of options that prior to the recent events, we fully expect it to be exercised. And our statistics reflect certain assumptions around which of those options will be exercised and which may be not. So our best estimate, as it stands today, is there's just over 48 months worth of rig work available on the market in 2020 this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that's all the questions I have in the queue. So I will return the call to your host for any closing remarks.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bernie G. Wolford, Pacific Drilling S.A. - CEO & Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We thank you all for your interest in Pacific Drilling, and I wish you all the best of success as we watch how the world emerges from our recent challenges. Thank you very much, and good day.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you all for joining today's conference. You may now disconnect your lines.