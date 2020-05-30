Edited Transcript of OTE1V.HE earnings conference call or presentation 7-May-20 11:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Outotec Oyj Earnings Call

Espoo May 30, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Outotec Oyj earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00:00am GMT

TEXT version of Transcript

Scroll to continue with content Ad

================================================================================

Corporate Participants

================================================================================

* Jari Ålgars

Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board

* Markku Teräsvasara

Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO

* Rita Uotila

Outotec Oyj - VP of IR

================================================================================

Conference Call Participants

================================================================================

* Artem Tokarenko

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Magnus Kruber

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst

* Tomas Skogman

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland

================================================================================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rita Uotila, Outotec Oyj - VP of IR [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in Outotec's first quarter interim report briefing. We will first see the presentation by CEO, Markku Teräsvasara; and CFO, Jari Ålgars, after which we will have a Q&A session. This also will be recorded and available as on demand audiocast later on this afternoon on our website.

So now we are ready to start with the first quarter presentation. Please go ahead, Markku.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Story continues

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Rita, and good afternoon from my side as well.

We had an eventful quarter 1. Of course, there was big happening on the business side. But at the same time, we all realize, and we will talk about that a little bit later, we realized that the COVID-19 also had its impact on operating environment. So there will be a few words about COVID-19 impact and also what kind of measures we have done and implemented because of that. And at the end, I will also tell about the merger update with Metso Minerals.

But looking at the Q1 performance. First, we had an order intake which was within our expected range, but on the low side. So as you remember, we -- last year, we -- or in the last meeting, we said that we do not expect any larger order coming Q1, which didn't happen. Also we were somewhat impacted by corona. I will explain later on what impact there was -- impact and when it happened, mainly towards the end of the quarter, and also affecting on service projects. But as said, the order intake, even though being low, it was within our expectation range. Sales, of course, increased because of the strong backlog from last year, and also result improved.

Looking at -- the slide here, I think. Looking at the market environment, specifically COVID-19, it all started in China in February after Chinese New Year. The country went to lockdown. And then in March, it started affecting the rest of the world in different ways. Travel restrictions implemented. Some site suspensions. So on Outotec -- from Outotec side, a little bit less than 100 project sites or service sites were impacted.

Demand remained good for smaller equipment, particularly for Minerals Processing side. Actually, if you look at the MP announced orders, which are orders less than EUR 10 million in value, we had the highest order intake in Q1 for -- in 5 years.

We also have good trend in spare parts business, both in terms of order intake and sales. However, there were no larger investments. And on the service side, these travel bans and site suspensions, they actually reduced the order intake in larger service projects and site services. And from the market, what was in Q1 most active is -- was the Americas as well as Southeast Asia.

And here, we have the announced orders, as you see. And there was a number of announced orders, but none of them really, really big, and that was, as said, in line with our expectation. Comparing this to last year, you remember, last year Q1, we got this EUR 80 million sulfuric acid plant order that we announced. Also in service side last year, which we'll look at a bit later, we had EUR 150 million service project in last year Q1, making the difference maybe bigger than actually activity, then later I'll show it.

Looking at different segments. As said, MP order intake remained at good levels, so the number of -- and the amount of those smaller orders was the biggest in many years in Q1. Sales increase was 22%, thanks to the projects that we received. But also service sales grew in Minerals Processing side.

On Metals Refining, without larger orders, order intake was low and also service orders because in Metals Refining, unlike Minerals, service is very much coming from projects and subcon services. And those were limited because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. So the service order intake in Metals Refining was low. However, even there, the sales as a whole increased because of good backlog from last year.

If you look at service more specifically, what I suggest that we focus on is the split of -- in service order intake, the right-hand side picture with green and blue bars, and I think that explains well what happened. So the green part of the bar is so-called recurring services, where we have our spare and wear parts and field service. And on the blue bar, we have our service projects and our subcon services. So the recurring service order intake was on -- actually slightly better than last year Q1. But the blue bar, the project and subcon services portion was very low. So that is the difference that we had. Part of it, of course, timing of the big projects. But here, we see the impact of coronavirus because of the restrictions and lockdowns that happened. Customers were still very active in purchasing spare parts. And site services, of course, also limited.

Our product development continues active. So we -- during the quarter, we introduced a number of new products, sustainable products, which will help our customers to improve their operations in terms of, of course, operational performance, but also financial performance and, not the least, environment performance. Just to list up the 2 examples, I think I will highlight the first one and the last one. With CarbonSense system, which is actually a measuring system you use in gold precipitation and leaching processes. It helps our customers to reduce gold losses in that project. And of course, gold being at the moment very active with high gold buyers, a lot of activity, a lot of need for improvement, so this new product will fit that industry very well.

And then -- and the last one maybe is the 100% bio-based diluent, made good example of industrial cooperation that we are doing with other companies; in this case, with Neste, where we develop together with them 100% bio-based diluent to be used in hydrometallurgical processes. So this was -- our Pori R&D center together with Neste R&D center developed this diluent.

In ilmenite project, that project continues rebuilding. The site is open, and we have our personnel at site, and construction is ongoing. There is some impact from the lockdowns and supply deliveries, but not the major one. Customer is still in a way -- this is important part of their operations, so we are actively building it as quick as we can together with them, aiming at commissioning early next year. And we remain confident that our EUR 110 million provision that we made in 2018 is adequate.

And with these words, I hand over to Jari.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Markku, and good afternoon from my side as well.

So if we go into the numbers, look at the group first. Order intake, as Markku already pointed out, was in our expected window, but maybe a little bit lower part of the window. We did not expect and did not get either any large orders. We saw service projects significantly down, as Markku already pointed out. And as well then maybe on the MR side, there were a few midsized projects also that got a little bit postponed during this period. So we ended up with EUR 240 million compared to EUR 332 million a year ago, where we also had this big EUR 80 million sulfuric acid plant.

Sales grew because of our good backlog, and this has been extremely helpful now in this period that we have a good backlog because it's really shielding us from immediate big impacts of the COVID. So we are working on the backlog, and most of the projects we are working with are continuing. And there are only a very few ones where we see some suspensions due to COVID, but no cancellations whatsoever.

Service sales flat, so all of the growth came from CapEx sales, which means, obviously, that the share of services in sales came down from 45% to 38%. This had an impact on the gross margin, coming down from 28% to 25%, but an even bigger impact we had from currencies where many of the African currencies came down 20% to 30% as well as then we saw other changes as well. So it was a very turbulent month, March. Before that, January and February, we did not see a lot of things happening. But in March, March was a very volatile month from a currency standpoint.

Our adjusted EBIT is -- was EUR 16 million, up from EUR 14 million a year ago. Due to the currencies maybe, we did not see the full improvement we were expecting, but we expect this trend to continue going forward. The currency will even out over the year.

Also what I want to mention is that on the cost side, we pulled the handbrake quite hard now. Yes, we have the backlog we can work on, but despite that, we've started to, again, reduce costs quite significantly. We've initiated external as well as internal cost-saving measures, including reduction of external resources, reduced working hours, permanent redundancies and pay cuts for our Executive Board and Board of Directors. So we expect this to mitigate COVID impacts in Q2, where, obviously, they will be more visible.

Going down, we can see that our result for the period was slightly lower than the year before. This was due to that we had merger-related costs, the EUR 5 million you can see there on restructuring and acquisition-related costs, which we obviously did not have a year ago.

If we go into MP, Minerals Processing. Order intake was good. We were able to keep a flat order intake, and March was a strong month there. So from that standpoint, things were progressing well. Sales was growing, obviously, due to the significant backlog we have on the MP side of 22% overall. We also saw a slight increase in service sales. Adjusted EBIT came down mainly due to the exchange rate fluctuations, so the most part of the fluctuation impact we saw on MP side.

If we then go into Metals Refining. Order intake was quite fairly good. We had the previous year, obviously, also the EUR 80 million sulfuric acid plant. So taking that aside, we still saw the order intake coming down. And as said earlier, Metals Refining is more dependent on the service projects. And as we saw quite a big impact of that, that impacted MR, then also some delays of some smaller projects we were expecting on the CapEx side impacted the order intake.

Due to the good backlog we had, we were still able to increase the sales overall, which came all from CapEx because, as you can see, the services came down slightly. And due to good project execution, we were able to improve margins in a couple of projects. We were able to lift the results from negative territory, minus EUR 1 million a year ago to plus EUR 3 million this year.

If we can go to the next page and look at our bridge, which has become pretty familiar to you, I guess, by now. We started -- last year, we had EUR 14 million adjusted EBIT on the first quarter. We had a clearly higher volume due to our good backlog. This, however, was impacted -- or eaten up due, in part, by currency fluctuation and sales mix. About 2/3 of what you see here is coming from currency fluctuations, and about 1/3 is coming from sales. We saw some slight increase of fixed costs. This is coming from the service side because we had some absorption issues here towards the very end of the quarter, as we were not able to get our service fee for traveling to the site. We ended up at EUR 16 million, so an improvement of EUR 2 million compared to the year before.

If we then go to the cash flow, we saw a significant impact from the inventory buildup related to the 3 large projects that you can see on the total change in net working capital. When we started the year, we already informed you that this year, we will have a U-shaped cash flow curve. So the first half of the year, we will be building equipment for the 3 large projects. And the second half of the year, we will be shipping them to the customer, thereby also then releasing obviously the payments from them. So this is going according to plan, and this is also why we see a negative number. We have the down payment, progress payment end of last year. Now we are using it up here in the first half of the year. And then the second half of the year, we are collecting the money from the shipments, both in third quarter and then also successively in the fourth quarter.

Maybe to mention here, in addition, is we were also utilizing some of our revolving credit facilities. That is what you can see here, change in current debt. And also we were successful in increasing some of our commercial paper lines. So these are the changes in the current debt, also leading them to that we have a quite solid cash liquidity at the end of quarter 1, something which is good to have in this turbulent times.

If we then go into the next page, financial position remained stable. We saw some impacts on the advances received. Due to that, we did not get any large order and subsequent down payments. We also saw equity reducing somewhat. This is due to mainly 3 factors. We have translation expenses impacting quite significantly coming from currencies and impacting equity with EUR 25 million in -- mainly in March. So it was really a volatile month, impacting both our results as well as then our -- indirectly our equity through the translation difference. That cost has an impact of EUR 25 million. On top of that, we paid out the dividends, a little bit less than EUR 20 million. And then we also paid out the hybrid interest, which is roughly EUR 10 million. So all of these 3 happened here during Q1, thereby equity coming down. And yes, other than that, I would say, there is not much to be said. Obviously, the net interest-bearing debt increased due to the reasons I said on the previous page.

So now again, outlook for 2020, leaving over to Markku.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Jari. And if you flip to the next page. Of course, the market has been impacted by -- as well by the COVID pandemic. And maybe looking at outlook makes it a bit different to -- difficult to foresee what we can expect. So for the company, it's very important to be prepared and have scenarios for all kind of events. And I think we are -- from that point of view, we are well prepared.

But looking at the market, of course, there is hesitation. Customers are impacted by the lockdowns. And then there has been delivery constraints, particularly on the component and spare parts side. What we see that customers are not all alike. It depends very much on the commodity that they work on and also in which areas they are active; gold, of course, being on a high value and active, but even in other metals. Remembering that oil prices is very low, and there are countries where mining and metals is very important part of the economics, so those currencies have depreciated somewhat, meaning that they -- the mines and operators in those areas have remained fairly competitive. Also the metal prices, they hit their, so far, lowest point at the end of March. And since then, most of them then has recovered.

So from Outotec point of view, we see that our on-time arrival for parts is improving gradually. Lockdowns are being released, and we have project negotiations ongoing. What remains a bit difficult is that, even though there are many projects in engineering phase, it is difficult to foresee when they will be released for production.

And then a few words about Metso Outotec merger. Merger planning is progressing as planned. And also the regulatory approval process is progressing well. So we remain confident that we can close the merger or complete the combination of the 2 companies at the end of June. And just as a reminder, this is -- it's very unique how 2 companies complement each other in a very good way, when talking about the customer coverage, when talking about product portfolios and technology span, when talking about synergies that we can actually gain, both in terms of organizational cost synergies, but also of synergies from sales and sourcing. Of course, the latter one, sales and sourcing, their savings are dependent on volumes. However, there are very clear candidates and opportunities that we can go after.

And we have also been analyzing -- maybe not surprisingly, but analyzing the culture within the 2 companies. And also, our surveys, I think we are not -- as I said, not surprising, but we see that the cultural fit of the 2 companies is also very, very good. So in that sense, we expect a relatively smooth interaction and can scale up our operations very quickly.

So with these words, I think we can now open the line for questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rita Uotila, Outotec Oyj - VP of IR [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Markku and Jari. Operator, go ahead. Now we're ready for the questions.

================================================================================

Questions and Answers

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Magnus Kruber from UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku, Jari, Rita, Magnus here from UBS. A couple of questions from me. So first, and apologies I came late on the call, but you might have mentioned it. But within the service business, you mentioned spare parts continuing to grow. But what trend did you see here through the quarter? And is it still holding up now in May -- April, May?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I don't know at which point you came in, but of course, the service order intake dropped compared to last year, and the major drop was not on the recurring service. Recurring services increased actually somewhat and there, we mean spare parts and wear parts and site services. And knowing that site services was difficult because of lockdowns and so on. So I think from a spare part point of view, Q2 -- Q1 was a good quarter, both in terms of sales and order intake. Of course, I think if looking at Q2 and how do we see that, that business continues. But as for the projects, it's still really difficult to have a very accurate view on what the future will hold.

What is positive, of course, is that we see on-time arrival improving for parts and we see the site suspensions, lockdowns released gradually in different parts of the world. So that should typically mean good for service.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. So that's why it is still growing in April, at least not declining materially.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We are maybe not commenting correctly what happened, but I said there was no dramatic change from Q1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think what we are seeing really, our customers are running their operations because, really, we cannot get service people to them either, so that they could do shutdowns or service stops. So I think it is kind of impact positively on our spare parts side, then obviously negatively on our service side. That is a little bit what we are seeing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Got it. And just to continue on that, did you see the pre-buy effects in Q1?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe somewhat because it was significantly higher than last year. So I think that there probably was an impact from buying in advance just to make sure that they have the parts available. But of course, spare parts was generally very much related to the operations. And I think operations remained at good levels, apart from the site that was impacted by lockdown.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect. And I mean, could you quantify the effect of the currency and sales mix in the quarter? Is that a double-digit number?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As said on the translation effect, we said EUR 25 million. We said that we had this part again which we have not put a number on, but we said 2/3 of this came from currency effects. So clearly, a bigger impact from the currencies than we saw from the sales mix. So...

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Did you say EUR 25 million for the bar?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, EUR 25 million was for the translation difference impact on the equity. But the impact on the result is more high singles. And out of that, 2/3 is from currencies and 1/3 is from sales mix.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And then finally, could you help us quantify the EBIT impact of the savings initiatives you have taken so far? And are they all running at full run rate from the start of April?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They are all running at full run rate from the start of April. So we've already had redundancy. External costs, obviously, we have a business model where we have built in this flexibility. We have a lot of external engineering, and we've already started to put out the external engineers to a bigger degree and put our own people to do the work that the external engineers are doing. So that way, we are able to mitigate some of the potential, let's say, less customer paid hours. So we are putting our own people to work on that, and that usually has a significant impact.

And obviously, travel costs are being saved by COVID in itself, so we see significant savings on the travel side. We actually would like to get our salespeople out and meet the customers even more, but we are -- we have savings all over there. And otherwise, also, I would say I'm very happy with the program we have in place, and I'm expecting that we will be able to mitigate a large part of the effect that we will see on the cost side. So that -- I'll maybe leave it at that. So we put in programs virtually everywhere and as said, even taking pay cuts from management and the Board of Directors. So we -- I think everybody is in on this.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. That's fair to say it is a double-digit figure, at least?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, yes. So obviously, it is double digit, but how we have to look at it, obviously, it's a little bit more complex than that because when we see customer -- volume potentially work from customer coming down, we have less hours we can report, which is increasing our fixed costs. And then we start to cut our fixed costs, and that obviously have to be a number which is significantly higher than the impact from less workloads. So the number is significant, and a sizable part of it will also show up on our fixed costs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Skogman from Carnegie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This is Tom from Carnegie. Can you tell me a bit about these competition authority approvals? What countries are still missing? And when do you expect information? And has there been any indications of problems or demand in disposals?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What -- we don't disclose every approval that we see. We normally disclose the major ones. And I think if -- we remain confident on June 30 closing means that we are on -- we are well away with the plan and received approvals. Of course, maybe the next point of communicating something is that when we get the European Union approval. But other than that, I just repeat, of course, being this far, we have got more approvals than not, of course, and we are confident that even the remaining ones will come before June 30.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How can you be so confident on that? I understood from it that you still need Canada and China, in addition to the European Union. What makes you so confident given -- I can just imagine, it's hard for EU authorities also to get things done during this pandemic situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They are still surprisingly -- but maybe surprisingly or not, but competition authorities are still actively working. So I think we don't see -- of course, at the end of the day, you need to have it black and white before you can announce it. But I think it's -- the process is well on its way, and we believe in this closing by June 30.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, because it looks like Metso has prepared a lot of financing for the future Metso Outotec. Meanwhile, it looks like you have a very tight liquidity situation, being forced to pay back EUR 150 million eurobond in September. And I'm reading your report, I cannot see that you have any plan B if that will be needed. And I just wonder why is that given there is no breakup fee in the deal. So do you still clearly have a risk that Metso will walk out of the deal?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say that, obviously, we are both working hard to conclude the deal, both parties, now I'm talking also on behalf of Metso. Of course, the significant benefits of doing this, we have big synergy opportunities, so both of us really want to conclude this. And as Markku pointed out, we are also quite confident that we are able to close this within second quarter.

Maybe a little bit correction to what you said. We have a plan B for the financing. For the bond, we already have and have announced that we have EUR 120 million loan facility already agreed forward start facility with Nordea. We did see that the merger will stretch into Q3, so that is also in place. We have the loan for that bond when it was -- we have some revolvers, which we will have to extend in Q3, would it go into Q3. But I'm confident we will be able to extend this.

The reason why we have it like this is, obviously, we don't want to go into a merger where we have a mesh of different type of loans, some from our side, some from Metso side. So we've taken the view that we have -- we are running more short-term loans now. And together, then, we have set up facilities that this can be paid off, the facilities we have, which is short term in nature. And thereby, they will be paid off when we merge, and then we have joint facilities in place, which cover all the facilities that we and also Metso have individually at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What is the reason these are all made by Metso and you are not really involved in it? Is it because they have better kind of balance sheet situation?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, no, no. This is just because we are working on this together. So it's -- obviously, we are -- all of the lines, everything is agreed together. So this is just like many other things that we have a shared role in doing this, and then the announcements are being made by them. Nothing dramatic behind this. There is not so that they are changing everything, and we are in the back seat. We are both in the front seat.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, maybe just to clarify that in this area, we -- there are areas, even though we have not yet closed our merger, in this particular area, that it's possible to cooperate to some degree. And I think we have -- within those limits, we have been able to share the information with each other and also have some planning going forward.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And that one area is financing.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And we have heard indications that the synergy savings target of EUR 100 million are pretty cautious. I fully understand you cannot say anything about that today, but how should we expect the news flow? Will there be information before a Capital Market Day? Will there be, quickly after the merger, some new information coming out? Or should we expect nothing more to come before the end of the year on this topic?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think what Markku already pointed out, when we have something to tell, we will tell it. So when the European Union approval hopefully come, then, probably, would be a good time to come out with some things. And then as Markku already pointed out, if there are some of the smaller country approvals we will get in the meantime, we don't necessarily see a need to announce those separately.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [30]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All right. And then about the divestments you have planned, please give an update what's happening there. I saw that there was a 0 result for these companies in the first quarter, so it could be easier to sell them perhaps now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [31]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have a decent backlog in those. We also got backlog in some orders on the aluminum side. So we have a decent work situation in both of these. We are working on selling these. Nevertheless, obviously, COVID has made its mark on these divestments as well that it's not helped us to progress fast on this path. So it has probably caused a delay of a few months, but we have interested parties in all of the business we are looking to sell. All of them are progressing. We are confident we will be able to sell all of this within 2020, and they will then go in the order we see that it is reasonable. We might still -- if things prolong, we might see some cost increases in some quarters here. But still, we are confident that, overall, what we've stated that we will be able to divest this in a neutral -- cost-neutral way has remained.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tomas Skogman, Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Finland [32]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And the earnings outlook for these are pretty 0 for this year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [33]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There might be some cost -- in finalizing some of the projects, we might have some cost impacts or then also that things are prolonging will -- may also make some cost impact. But as said, overall, when the year ends, our expectation is still that, that line will be 0. There might be some quarterly number changes here. But overall, when the year ends, we are expected -- we are expecting we will be able to sell these and at a neutral level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [34]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from Artem Tokarenko from Crédit Suisse.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Artem Tokarenko, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [35]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just have a question on the ilmenite smelter. Could you maybe talk a little bit about what's the recent progress on that project? What has been done so far? And when do you expect it to be finalized?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [36]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So that was briefly already mentioned. But to recap, we are under construction phase at site, so basically, we are rebuilding the furnace number one, and that is progressing well. The site is operational, so it's not impacted by COVID. There are some restrictions, but the site is operational. And we are aimed at doing the commissioning and ramp-up of that furnace early next year. There have been a small delay because of COVID mainly in component delivery side. But apart from that, it is progressing as planned.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Artem Tokarenko, Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst [37]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Right. And just in terms of the previous problems with the launch of those facilities, my understanding was that something was wrong with the process, rather than with the actual furnace construction. So have you -- how confident are you in the fact that the new structure will allow you to kind of launch it without problems?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [38]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So what -- maybe without going too much in detail, what we have said before is that there has been operational issues, meaning that we see that, because these furnaces -- ilmenite furnaces are -- they are not maybe as easy to operate as household machines. And so the process is -- needs to be steered very, very carefully. And in the earlier campaigns, we saw that the process control was not done properly. But what we are doing to assist the next campaign, and I think that has been extensively investigated, the so-called enlarge the operational window to make the process more forgiving and easy to operate, so that we will definitely have a successful campaign coming. What is also, of course, positive is that there is an option agreement on that smelter, and the new potential buyer, Tronox, is very, very experienced ilmenite smelter operator. And they will be involved in this campaign upcoming.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [39]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our next question comes from the line of Magnus Kruber from UBS.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [40]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus here again. Just a quick follow-up on that last point. Do you still have the pre-reduction facility operating with the smelter plant to have that with the smelter as it ramps up next time?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [41]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We don't have any pre-reduction plant there, and no plans to build one.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [42]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And so there is no pre-reduction facility on the plant as of now.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [43]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No, that was not how the process was designed.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [44]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay, okay. Got it. That's good. Of other ones here, I think you mentioned that orders were smaller, how small orders in Minerals Processing was still holding up quite well. And did you see any trend through the quarter on those? And what do you see most recently in April?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [45]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think it continues more or less on -- the small orders continue to come in on -- I think we mentioned that when it comes to small orders, which, in our categorization means orders that have less than EUR 10 million in value, it was the best quarter order intake in 5 years. What we see from April is that the order intake has continued to be roughly on the similar level on the small orders.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [46]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That's encouraging. That's good. Then I think on -- you also mentioned a couple of high-impact projects in the past, in addition to some projects. How is the status of those at the moment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [47]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes, we obviously have this one, which we discussed already at length, the ilmenite smelter one. On top of that, we said already, end of last year by the -- when we did this move to divest some of the business, the absolute majority of what was left is all in the energy side. So I think this is where we are following, drafting and finalizing this. This is also why we put a little bit of, let's say, ordering how we are going to sell the businesses. So most likely, sludge and aluminum could be sold first, and then the waste energy part, where we still have some projects to finalize, which are mainly these ones which you are referring to. We obviously want to finalize them before selling. So it's more difficult to sell something when we have something ongoing. That will probably a little bit -- tell the order of how these will be sold.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [48]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And I think that as what Jari said is that -- Jari mentioned these 2 cases. But if you look at our result improvement at the end of last year and also apart from this heavy currency impact, one contributor to that is that there has not been any project margin erosion. So we have a healthy project portfolio at hand. We -- of course, we need to finalize these 2 things that we have said. But otherwise, the project portfolio is in a good shape.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnus Kruber, UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Research Analyst [49]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Perfect. And just one final one on Minerals Processing. Of course, there is solid revenue growth in the quarter on the back of the previously large announced orders. And with respect to specifically those big ones, how long should we expect to see sort of a revenue level at this level from those? And when do you start to see headwinds emerging from those large projects being sort of wrapped up?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [50]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We probably see impacts from those all through the year. So still strong one in Q2. As said, Q3 and Q4, we will have large shipments, maybe shipment of bigger parts in Q4. So we will see revenue all through the year from all 3 of them.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [51]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As there appear to be no further questions, I return the conference back to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rita Uotila, Outotec Oyj - VP of IR [52]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, operator. And that was concluding then our first quarter interim report briefing. And as a reminder, this will be -- has a recording later on this afternoon on our website. Thank you, everyone, for participation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Markku Teräsvasara, Outotec Oyj - Chairman of Executive Board, President & CEO [53]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jari Ålgars, Outotec Oyj - CFO & Member of Executive Board [54]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you.