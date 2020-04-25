Edited Transcript of OKDBV.HE earnings conference call or presentation 24-Apr-20 7:00am GMT

Q1 2020 Oriola Oyj Earnings Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Katja Graff

Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR

* Robert Wilhelm Andersson

Oriola Oyj - President & CEO

Presentation

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [1]

Welcome to the Oriola Corporation Interim Report January-March 2020 Release. My name is Robert Andersson. I'm the CEO of the company. During the -- due to the unusual situation we have, we are doing this quarterly release now only as a webcast. So -- but that doesn't mean that you cannot ask questions. As usual, you can ask questions through the webcast, and we will save them for the end of the session, and we will try to answer them as well as we can. With me here today, I also have CFO, Helena Kukkonen, who will also be able to take questions. Thank you all for joining.

I have to start by, obviously, concluding the obvious that the quarter 1 has been really extreme in many ways. We've seen very strong invoicing and net sales growth as such continuing, but also growing further by -- driven by COVID-19 pandemic impact. A good profit -- profitability development has also -- has been driven by and also impacted by the good sales. What we also have seen, however, is that due to the nature of the demand, which has been very sort of driven by a spike or peak in the middle of March, we've had extra -- additional cost of delivering -- picking, packing and delivering the goods.

In Finland, our logistics operations has continued to perform in a very solid way with good order fulfillment and good efficiency. In Sweden, we've had a bit more challenging situation since we are in the middle of a ramp-up of our new Enköping facility. That ramp-up has been a little bit delayed now due to the focus on day-to-day operations. We remain committed to our strategic programs 20by20 Excellence and CX, Customer Experience. However, today, we are in the current market situation, we are prioritizing day-to-day operations, and that may mean that we will have see -- experience slight delays in these programs.

I want to also start by commenting on the COVID pandemic impact on our business. I have to say that I'm really proud of our organization. We've done a fantastic job in -- during difficult times. The market has been really unusual, behaving unusually, but we have been able to continue driving business as usual in this unusual situation. Early on in February, we started -- we implemented extra safe -- safety health -- health and safety measures for our employees to secure that we are not impacted by the pandemic -- or our operations are not impacted by the pandemic. I mentioned already that we experienced historically high order levels in March -- mid-March.

Demand on a Friday afternoon went up by 50% compared to what we are expecting in this difficult -- for certain products, particularly. In this situation, it is really difficult to run an efficient and cost-efficient activity. And the consequences that we have done, night shifts and weekend shifts, which is then impacting our bottom line. We have, however, I think, been able to live up very well to our purpose -- our expressed purpose, health for life. We have been safeguarding availability of medicines to those -- to patients who need them, and the sort of the societal support has been strong and good.

Our business environment has changed extremely fast, and this was really during March. We've seen that the government's restrictions have impacted consumer behavior significantly. And here, we also see a difference between Sweden and Finland because of the governmental approach -- approaches in the 2 different countries. All of this considered, the current short-term market remains uncertain. It's difficult to predict the future. And we are -- we have worked very significant numbers of overtime, and we have been able to also keep business running in spite of higher sick levels than normal.

Looking at the numbers for the quarter. I can -- I think I can be quite pleased with the numbers this time. Invoicing grew by almost 8% in reported and almost 10% in constant currency. Net sales grew by almost 16% in reported and almost 18% in constant currency driven partly by the pandemic, but there's a good underlying growth. Profitability. Adjusted EBIT wise, we had the best quarter now since 2017, best quarter 1 since 2017, landing at EUR 6.9 million, which is an 86% year-on-year increase and also in constant currency, this EUR 6.9 million would convert into EUR 7.1 million.

Reasonably good. And if we look at where the improvements are coming from, first of all, last year's trending -- trend line, we had a good development quarterly from quarter 1 to quarter 3 and then a big disappointment in quarter 4. Now quarter 1 again is, in my opinion, we are pleased with these numbers. And if you then look at the bridge between quarter 1 last year and quarter 1 this year, you can see that the majority of the improvement is actually coming from consumer. Consumer has been able to benefit from the increased demand and the main part of this improvement is actually coming from our normal brick-and-mortar operations.

Pharma should have been able, in a normal growth situation, to benefit from the increased volumes. However, working night shifts, as I mentioned, 10,000 hours of overtime, night shifts and weekends is eating up in a low-margin business like this where you have a customer promise of delivering with 99.5% availability within 24 hours. You have to keep the business running and responding to spikes in demand is challenging and costly. To some extent, retail has also been impacted by -- negatively by the COVID phenomenon. We have been prioritizing pharma products, medicines and have been forced to deprioritize the more -- the less urgent products that are typically the retail portfolio, but there's still a good positive development largely coming from those patients and products in Finland.

Then looking at our operating environment. Those who are following us regularly are familiar with these graphs. You can now see that the online share of Swedish pharmacy market has taken a very significant step-up during quarter 1. A year ago, the online market was about 10% of the total market. Now at the end of March or the March -- month of March, we saw the online market was 14.1 -- 14.2% of the total market. So we see a very, very strong growth here, and it's logical and understandable what is happening. People do not necessarily want to go to pharmacies. They want to get their medicines, and they are actually quite pleased to have them delivered to their home door in a situation like this.

As a consequence also, the big change in market shares is actually that Apotea has grown from 5% market share a year ago to 7% now in the quarter -- in the past quarter, quarter 1. And we can now see that Apotea is actually big -- bigger than the fifth biggest physical pharmacy chain. The other phenomenon we can see here is that the traded goods is growing at the expense of Rx medicines.

The wholesale market, Finland and Sweden, has grown significantly: Finland, 11%; Sweden, 15%. Our position here is continuing to be very strong. Oriola had 43% market share in Finland during quarter 1, down a little bit from a year ago, which is mainly related to the loss of Orion's non-med products that we talked about in connection with quarter 3 last year. In Sweden, on the other hand, we've grown from 40% to 46%, which is mostly related to the addition of MSD as a wholesale customer in Sweden, which we also talked about at the end of quarter 3 last year.

The retail market is most best be described by the number of those dispensing customers, which, at the end of the quarter, was about 225,000 in Sweden, out of which 100,000 were served by Oriola with a 43% market share in Finland. The market was about 55,000 patients, out of which 40% or 22,000 were served by Oriola. Our role as a supplier or a wholesaler or acting for principals within the traded goods and OTC product supply for pharmacies in Sweden has remained pretty stable over the quarters. We are serving 25% of the total market of EUR 1.2 billion. Our staffing services has been developing reasonably well. We are -- we served 167 pharmacies during quarter 1, which is up from 150 pharmacies a year ago. This is out of a total of 819 pharmacies in the market.

I will not go through this slide as it should be familiar to you. However, I will comment now on the business areas individually quickly. For consumer, we saw a growth of 10% in net sales. The sales were really driven by the COVID demand in March. There was hoarding of particular pain killers and cold medicines in both countries in Sweden and Finland, but consumer, obviously, is mainly -- is Sweden really.

Kronans Apotek's online sale continued to grow. We grew 40% -- 45% in the quarter versus a market growth of 48%. However, in March, our growth was 96%. So we had a really strong month of March there. Share of OTC profitable, I would say, OTC and traded goods was down, which is a sort of consequence of the online phenomenon, whereas then our share of low-margin Rx in the portfolio has been increasing. Now the adjusted EBIT graph here or bars show a good -- very good development, over 90% increase year-on-year. As said, very much driven by our real main core business, i.e., brick-and-mortar pharmacy sales. We also had a slightly positive calendar effect versus last year. And we are -- these are good numbers. These are good numbers. They are somewhat positively impacted by the COVID, but the underlying business is reasonably solid as well.

Going to pharma. Quarter 1 for pharma, we saw very strong growth. Constant currency, 24%. Again, driven by underlying -- good underlying pharmaceutical market growth and then also the COVID pandemic-related demand increase. Profitability for pharma was very much impacted by, what I described earlier on, thousands of hours of overtime, high freight costs, quick shifts in how we had to deliver and then all of these costs -- cost money, I said, and with low margins to begin with. Unfortunately, we were not able to turn the additional revenue into bottom line impact. So ending up at more or less the same level as a year ago in the quarter 1 last year.

Going -- moving over to retail. Retail growth, pretty good as well. 11% in constant currency driven by the number of dose dispensing patients in Sweden, particularly, and the increased demand for health care products at the end of quarter 1. The health care products were growing particularly well in Finland and the combination of this and dose dispensing growth -- patient growth impacted EBIT positively. We were also impacted negatively by higher costs in -- particularly Sweden in the operations and distribution center. And also, retail was held back, to some extent, by the fact that we were forced to prioritize pharmaceuticals, Rx products during the worst demand peaks.

Now then over to finances. And this picture is now showing the reported profit for the period. We can see that we've had actually 300% growth year-on-year. Our quarter 1 2020 is actually positively impacted by EUR 0.6 million release of restructuring costs. So there's a bit of a boost in there. The earnings per share consequently also 3x quarter 1 last year.

Cash flow. Quarter 1 typically is relatively weak for us. We are satisfied with basically breakeven cash operating -- cash flow from operating activities, and we have been working hard on securing that we have cash available. So through financing activities, we have been able to grow the cash available at the end of the quarter versus the end of last year.

Looking at our debt situation. Not much change in a way on the overall numbers compared to the last couple of quarters. And comparing to the end of 2018, we actually are down considering -- quite nicely, I would say, considering the change in IFRS 16 reporting. So the situation is reasonably good here as well.

Now if I'm then trying to summarize the quarter in one slide, we obviously had a very strong top line development. This is a continuation of previous quarters, I would say, but also a very special quarter that was impacted by the COVID effects. The COVID effects were positive for us, and we are in that unusual situation that the pandemic actually increased our business, but it also cost quite significant additional costs. The business environment has become quite difficult to read at the moment. It is not a normal principal or consumer behavior, principal product or rush or push or consumer behavior/demand behavior, which is really driving the market, but it is actually the government's decisions on restrictions of free movement and other phenomena that is very much deciding the market in the next foreseeable future. We obviously hope that the market will start to ease up as soon as possible. But until then, we are in a situation, which is hard to read and somewhat unpredictable.

And one of the phenomenon that we would also would like to sort of lift here is to see, we have all been working remotely. We have been able to keep business going, doing so. People have worked really hard and learned to sort of operate in a digital and online environment. We've seen it particularly also in our pharmacy operations in Sweden. Digital and online is not going to go away, but will continue to be a more significant part of our lives going forward. So to sum up then, our outlook for 2020. We are reiterating our outlook. We say that adjusted EBIT on a constant currency basis is estimated to increase from the 2019 level.

And with that, I sum up the -- my presentation and look forward to questions from you all. Thank you.

Questions and Answers

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So we have quite a few questions here. All segments did see about 10% organic growth in Q1. Are you flagging that lockdowns are likely to impact Q2 negatively? Should we assume much lower or even negative sales growth in Q2?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What I said is that Q1 has been extreme, and we've seen hoarding of product in quarter 1. The start of quarter 2 has been weaker than we were planning originally. And as a consequence, I would believe of the hoarding that we experienced, particularly during March.

So -- but I also want to say that the market is extremely difficult to read. And if we would have, for instance, a government decision to open up the markets to normal, we would see a demand peak immediately. If the governments will decide to close down more, we will probably see a demand decrease. So it is not a normal consumer behavior or principal pharma company product behavior, which is ruling the market. It is really policies how to fight the COVID pandemic, which are very much deciding the market behavior at the moment.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. You did note that warehouse migration activities at Enköping were currently on hold. Do you expect to complete these by year-end? And should we assume completion of 20by20 program by the year-end?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So again, very much depending on how the pandemic develops, how long we will have restrictions. When it comes to the ramp-up during March, we were not able to proceed as planned. We have now, in April, picked up the speed again. And if the market behaves reasonably normally, we are obviously continuing the ramp. What I just want to flag is that it's really difficult to know what the next few months will bring because it is not -- it is so much sort of decided or defined by COVID pandemic actions taken by governments and other stakeholders.

The 20by20 program is continuing. But in a situation where we are putting all our efforts into delivering our customer promise and our purpose, we have not been able to execute at the speed that we were hoping at the beginning of the year. Now again, I said we are not -- we have not given up on the targets, but I want to flag that there are some risks or delays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

What drove margin improvement at consumer and retail? Should we view these levels as new normal? Or was there merely benefit from March hoarding?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So I would say that the question was consumer and retail.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. So in consumer, I would say, we definitely had a positive impact from the March demand peaks. In retail, a slighter, but yes, positive. Again, I would kind of make the disclaimer that it's really hard to guesstimate what the market -- how the market will behave in the next quarters. But there is no doubt that we've had a slightly positive impact in -- particularly consumer during quarter 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Should we assume 2019 like group cost in 2020? I think your ambition has been to strive for 50% lower level.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Group cost?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'm not familiar with a ambition to have 50% lower group cost. I'm looking at Helena. Yes. So basically, we are -- we haven't -- I don't think we have commented on group cost, but I wouldn't expect any major changes there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you see COVID-19 pandemic will drive online business in Swedish pharmacy market even faster than previous years?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say that one of -- and that was kind of my last bullet point on the last -- second last slide is that the market is not likely to go back to pre-COVID situation. We believe that online is going to play a more important part, online sales. But online everything basically is going to be much more impacting the markets overall, not just the pharmacy market, but any market.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We will still continue. How does this affect your consumer segment business in terms of numbers of brick-and-mortar pharmacies and profit margins and market share?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I would say around the basis of the last 4 weeks, we are not planning any changes. We have our strategy and our plan. Depending on -- obviously, we are monitoring the development extremely carefully on a daily basis, weekly basis and monthly basis. I only reiterate what I've said before. I think we will see a stronger online profile in the market going forward. And we've seen that quarter 1 has gone already now from about what is -- what was it, 12% to 14% in 1 quarter of the total market. There is a very significant effect there.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Has your strong demand in consumer segment continued in April? And what are your expectations for Q2 in the segment?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So first of all, we do not communicate quarterly expectations. Our guidance is annual. But I can say that, and I think I did it already. We've seen a kind of a hangover from the hoarding in March has resulted, I would say, naturally in a lower demand at the beginning of quarter 2. People have their Panadols and Buranas and Alvedons at home, and they don't need more. It's a bit like the toilet paper. I don't think there's the same demand for toilet paper right now than they were a month ago.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You said in February that your guidance for 2020 profit improvement will be more balanced towards later part of the year. Is this still valid assumption?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is still a valid assumption. That's related to the big improvement actions we have ongoing in terms of Enköping ramp, in terms of 20by20, in terms of CX, Customer Experience. All of these have a stronger impact on the second half of the year -- stronger positive impact on the second half of the year.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You said in February that your capital expenditure in 2020 would be around EUR 35 million. Now you have lowered that number to EUR 25 million. Could you explain where does this change come from?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So the change is coming from -- on one hand, we have reprioritized our activities. We are currently saving costs and delaying -- intentionally delaying some programs. Some programs are also quite difficult to execute in the current market environment, where you need to be sort of working closely with stakeholders and other suppliers. So it's a combination of holding back to keep our cash position stronger, to keep our costs lower, but also a delay which is related to the ability to execute on the programs in the current situation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Katja Graff, Oriola Oyj - Manager of Treasury & IR [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. Those were the questions that I have. And thank you, people online.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Wilhelm Andersson, Oriola Oyj - President & CEO [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anybody else who still wants to fire a last one or are we closing here?

Okay. Thank you. Good questions. Stay healthy and safe, and have a great weekend. Thank you.