Edited Transcript of NVGR.LS earnings conference call or presentation 30-Jul-20 2:00pm GMT

Half Year 2020 Navigator Company SA Earnings Call

Setubal Aug 1, 2020 (Thomson StreetEvents) -- Edited Transcript of Navigator Company SA earnings conference call or presentation Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00:00pm GMT

TEXT version of Transcript



Corporate Participants



* Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira

The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director

* António José Pereira Redondo

The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director

* Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa Lã Appleton

The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer

* João Paulo Araújo Oliveira

The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director

* Jose Fernando Morais Carreira de Araújo

The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director

* Nuno Miguel Moreira de Araújo dos Santos

The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants



* António Seladas

A|S Independent Research - Analyst

* Bruno Filipe Bessa

Banco BPI, S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst

* João Filipe Pinto

JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Associate of Equities Research Portugal



Presentation



Operator [1]



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Navigator Company's First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Joana Appleton, Director of Investor Relations. Joana, please go ahead.



Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa Lã Appleton, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer [2]



Thank you, and welcome to Navigator's company conference call and webcast for the first half and second quarter of 2020 results. So participating in this call today are the following members of the Board: António Redondo; Adriano Silveira; João Paulo Oliveira; Fernando de Araújo; and Nuno Santos.

So we will start as usual with a brief presentation of the main highlights for the period, and we'll have a Q&A session at the end. Antonio will start now with a comment on the May figures recorded in the period. Antonio, please?



António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [3]



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today in this wonderful [Foreign language). I will start by making an overview on Q2 2020 on what was one of the most [sales] important in the group [history]. This was, of course, a global phenomenon, where people and businesses around the world felt the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdown. And the COVID-19 lockdown clearly impacted the market demand for some of our products.

Estimates (inaudible) contractions of the European (inaudible) markets around 25% in the second quarter as compared to 4.1% in the first quarter of 2020. And when we look at the U.S. market, its contraction is estimated to be even larger at over 30%. The sheet and paper business, particularly for the asset use was the hardest hit because [advertising and use of] printing severely affected by the economic lockdown. The reels business proved to be more resilient and has been more (inaudible)in terms of (inaudible) application. The low level of demand for printing and wrapping paper given the pandemic forced many manufacturers on every continent to cut production. Navigation was not an exception and measures to manage output of an (inaudible) paper over April, May and June, in line with the downturn in demand, thereby controlling top level between late March and late June. The distributed group reduced its stocks by around 19% while industry estimated were [lying] around only 6%. The supply management also allows to avoid further price erosion down the road and to preserve working capital.

We were able to mitigate the impact of [reduction in paper note] with our 2 other business, pulp and tissue. On the pulp side, performance was quite different as we managed to increase significantly ourselves, expanding commercial opportunities, diversifying into new regions and taking advantage of the increased availability of market pulp due to the reduction in [paper inflation.] Therefore, we sold 110,000 tons of market pulp, an increase of almost 80% year-on-year in what was the best quarters of (inaudible).

On the tissue business, we see sales volume by about 9% versus Q2 2019. And ramp-up of new capacity continues to remain positive. In terms of prices, paper remains pressured with pulp continues to fall and paper demand continues. The lower pulp and paper [wrapping] enterprise impact was partially offset by the recovery in pulp and tissue volumes and by a significant removement in POS performance. We managed to achieve important reductions on both data that allow to protect our EBITDA. So in the context of sharper construction demand and a significant in (inaudible) market, Navigator succeeded in recording growth in other business areas and implemented a sales of forceful control costs.

Finally, I would like to point out the significant amount of free cash flow recovery in the quarter of almost EUR 100 million. We will give some details further ahead. This is a result of this CapEx and the very efficient working capital management. If you can please now turn to Page 5. You can look that the turnover reached EUR 696 million in the first half of 2020, with paper sales accounting for around 7% of the global versus 72% in the first half of last year. Pulp sales achieved 11% against 9% last year. Tissue fell 10% compared with 8% last year. And energy sales also stood at 10%, similar to last year. When comparing with the first half of '19, [overhead] fell 19% as a result of lower performance and lower pulp and paper price. Market performance grew significantly, over 50%, and tissue volumes also performed well, increasing 10% year-on-year.

The improvement in production costs, both stable and fixed, was key to maintain margin in [Brazil]. EBITDA totaled EUR 140 million with an EBITDA margin above 20%. So free cash flow generation in the first half was also significant and stood at EUR 114 million and improvement rates mainly from Q2, as I just referred. Net debt was reduced to EUR 700 million by the end of June, down EUR 50 million over the end of year and EUR 96 million over the end of June (inaudible). Therefore, net debt-to-EBITDA remains at a very comfortable level at [3.6x.]

On Slide 6, we have an overview of last 6 quarters, with a clear impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected in Q2 2020 performance. Besides the pandemic, Q2 reflects lower pulp and paper prices. Paper prices declined around 7% against Q1 '19 and at about 2% against Q1 '20. Pulp prices fell 26% quarter-on-quarter and was flat versus Q1 2020. Even in the backdrop, EBITDA totaled EUR 560 million and operational cash flow (inaudible).

Let us take a closer look at the EBITDA achieved on the quarter (inaudible). So EBITDA in Q2 totaled EUR 52 million compared to EUR 102 million in Q2 2019, impacted mainly by lower prices in low or (inaudible) and to decrease both [decision.] We have to take into consideration that the comparator is ample by the OE paper prices that increased, and this increase was implemented last month during H1 of '19. Of course, lower paper volumes also impacted Q2 '20 performance due to the production reduction following the economic lockdown. We managed to offset 37% transaction in paper volume with a 79% increase in pulp volume and 10% increase in tissue. But still the overall volume in backlog negative. One of the key aspects to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic was cost improvement, which of course is variable costs, namely external fibers, softer and recycle, wood and chemicals, but also in fixed costs, especially in what we call sanctioning or recovery costs.

Looking at the overall semester on Slide #8, EBIT first half totaled EUR 140 million before versus EUR 207 million in the first half of '19. We reached EUR 88 million in Q1 and EUR 52 million in Q2, with the main negative impact being clearly price performance. During this first half, net pulp prices remained at a variable level, while paper and tissue prices showed a higher resilience but was still impacted negative. Average store prices fell about 34% year-on-year. Average paper prices were down around 7% and tissue had a minimum decrease, showing its resilience of less 3%.

The strong volumes in pulp and tissue balanced the decline in paper fell and also the positive performance in costs was key to this first half performance. The main factors optimizing variable costs are those of external fibers thanks not only to price reductions on fiber but also to reduction in specific consumption in the expenditure on wood, due in particular to lower specific consumption in the period as well as in lower cost for chemical, especially due to lower prices for certain products and mainly reduced specific consumption in areas of the mills.

Significant work has began to reduce levels of -- in consumption over the period, taking advantage of the slower pace of production despite the shutdowns and changes in operating speed chemicals. We have also achieved some gains in renegotiating contracts, raw materials and the [associated] materials. On the fixed cost front, we managed to achieve a reduction of around EUR 22 million below the level recovered in the same period in '19 with positive movement personnel costs and sanctioning corporate costs, in particular, in the cost of these aforementioned corporate areas. This solution was in line with the cost reduction plan announced in the first quarter for an estimated reduction of EUR 46 million in 2020. I will now ask Nuno Santos to give us a few words on the market conditions. Nuno, please?



Nuno Miguel Moreira de Araújo dos Santos, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Antonio. Good afternoon to all. On Slide 10, we have an overview of pulp and paper price evolution over the last 50 years for the main price (inaudible). This slide is quite clear, showing the current state we are in. Pulp prices are at their lowest. With market discount increasing in recent years, factories are probably at the lower level in beginning of the (inaudible). Paper prices, on the other hand, have been quite resilient but are never-the-less down [60%] year-on-year.

So going over to Slide 11, we have a brief overview of the pulp market. The pulp market was quite resilient during the first half of 2020, the demand and supply affected by several events. On the demand side, worldwide cost demand grew 8% year-to-date May 2020 versus the same period last year. With significant increase in Latin America, 32% growth; Africa, 18%; and Europe, 10%; and China, 12%. Most of the growth due to hardwood pulp, which grew 13%. Overall, the growth in tissue more than compensated the reduction in the (inaudible).

On the supply side, there was a strong rebalancing reduction of [user stocks], which started at the end of 2019, from 65 days of stock June of last year to 49 days of stock in June this year. There were various line stoppages and production cuts, (inaudible) short fiber plants [formation producers] and [fewer] labor strikes in the Balkan paper industry.

Overall, prices were mostly stable during the first half. Fixed benchmark for mixed and hardwood cut pulp in dollars remained stable in the second quarter at $680 per ton, equal to the first quart of this year but falling 30% year-on-year. The demand erosion from the graphic paper industry and the reduction of tissue consumption in May and June as have [collapsed] percentage estimates of the current conditions. Prices have been under pressure as the traditional weak December period starts. Hopefully, we do not anticipate significant changes in the short term. Current market prices are likely to go cost -- versus much low-cost producers and the low-cost of integrated Chinese mill. Seasonally (inaudible) several maintenance stoppages that were delayed to COVID-19 restrictions, will be removed in the second half of this year. And timing, reaping and driving production starts improved from the very low levels in the second quarter.

João Paulo will now open the paper market.



João Paulo Araújo Oliveira, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Nuno. If we now go to Slide 12, we have an overview of the uncoated wood-free market during this first half of the year. We have seen that the uncoated wood free has been severely hit by the impacts of the lockdown measures implemented across the world. Estimates point out to an accumulated downturn of approximately 13% year-to-date May in the global and coated wood free market with particularly sharp reductions in April and May, accounting 24%. In Europe, the estimated accumulated reduction is 14%. And in the United States, the figures point to a more significant downturn of around 20%. May appears to have been the worst month in the terms of falling and coated wood-free demand, down to 34% year-on-year, with the tendency for recovery already visible in June, down 19% year-on-year. Still, uncoated woodfree demand was more resilient than demand for other types of graphic papers with coated and mechanical grades falling 18% and 19%, respectively. Despite the strict lockdown in both working from home and home schooling, the severest impact was helped by the printing industry segments, with the downturn in advertising and commercial printing, which particularly penalized sheeted business. Reel business proved more resilient and has been more [resettled] than in terms of uncoated wood-free applications. There were also significant variations between European markets. Consumption fell less in countries where measures were not as severe, such as Germany, Sweden and Holland than those where strict lockdowns were enforced such as United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal. So many producers across the world reduced paper production during this period and that included Navigators. We decided to manage our paper output over April, May and June, in line with the downturn in demand, thereby controlling our stock levels. Between late March and late June, we managed to reduce our stocks by around 19% versus 6% among our competitors.

Paper prices remain pressured throughout this period by the low pulp level as well as by market conditions. The benchmark index for A4 shows a downward adjustment of 6.4% year-on-year to an average price of EUR 855 per ton as compared to EUR 903 -- EUR 913 per ton in the first half of 2019. Price fell 2.2% from Q1 to Q2 in 2020.

Let's go over to Slide 13 with the group's paper and pulp performance. Uncoated wood-free sales dropped 17% year-on-year and 37% quarter-on-quarter, following the referred production curtailment. With paper prices down, as we just saw, paper turnover totaled EUR 468 million, reflecting a 23% fall year-on-year. We believe the bottom of this crisis was reached in May and already in June, we started to see some improvement in market conditions. We reacted very swiftly and adopted large package of innovative measures to support our wholesalers and their sales teams in different parts of Europe and around the world. These measures proved to be successful as we ended the first half with an order book of 30 days, which compares to an estimated average of 18 days from European competitors.

Our current order book continued to improve in the last weeks, and we have now an order book representing one of the highest levels for this seasonal period in the past 11 years. So to comment on the pulp performance, I will hand over to Nuno again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Joao Paulo. Our market sales volume in the first half reached 193,000 tons, and this was actually the highest level since 2010, after we started the fourth paper machine in Setúbal and the site became fully integrated into paper. At the time, we decided to maintain our drying capacity. This has proven to be a sound decision as in the context of adverse market for paper, we have the flexibility to increase our pulp market sales. We were able to reactivate our clients and recover sales in Europe and in new regions, exploiting opportunities in the tissue and packaging segments. Sales turnover reached almost EUR 80 million, improving around 3% year-on-year amidst the context of low price environment with price falling 27% year-on-year, as mentioned previously.

Let's take a look at the tissue performance on Slide 14. Global sales stood at 52,000 tons in the first half, reflecting a 10% year-on-year increase. This was sustained by strong sales in reels, which offset the decline in finished products, impacted by the contraction of the away-from-home segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We reached EUR 70 million in sales turnover for the first half, growing 7% year-on-year. Prices showed a significant resilience throughout this first half and when comparing second quarter against first quarter, prices for both finished products and reels actually increased. The average price between quarters is affected by the mix effect for the increase of weight in reels versus finished products.

In terms of industry activity, we had a good performance in the period in both the Aveiro and Vila de Velha de Ródão mill. And we managed to improve our fixed costs. The margin in our tissue business in each different segment is now clearly a lot closer to what we believe we can achieve in this business. I will now hand over to Adriano, who will comment on the CapEx side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Nuno, and good afternoon to all of you. On Slide 15, we have an overview of the CapEx in the first half. In our previous call, we refer that we would revise our CapEx plan for 2020, significantly down from EUR 158 million to around EUR 70 million. This represents a very significant reduction as we only have maintained maintenance and projects start in the previous year. So in this first half, we recorded around EUR 48 million of CapEx. Actually, this amount includes some payments referred to 2019 projects. Maintenance efficiency improvements and other items represents EUR 24 million. Investments in environment totaled EUR 13 million, and we also registered around EUR 12 million in core business improvement. The most significant environment on CapEx project in 2020 have included construction of a new biomass boiler in Figueira da Foz and related equipment, with a total investment of EUR 55 million over 2019 and 2020. The new boiler is due to start operation in the second half of 2020 -- actually in August 2020. This project will make it possible to cut CO2 emissions at this unit by 81% and by 20% for Navigators as a whole.

Reduction in the order of 155,000 tons of CO2 per year. As a result, the electricity consumption in the mill will be 100% based on renewals. I will ask Fernando to make the next comments. Fernando, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Adriano. On Slide 16, we have an overview over the free cash flow evolution, which was particularly strong in the semester and reached EUR 140 million. Considering that free cash flow in the first quarter of this year has stood at EUR 15 million, increase to EUR 99 million in the second quarter was significant, precisely at the time when the full impact of the pandemic was being felt. As already highlighted, this was achieved through highly effective management of working capital, which, combined with strong ability to convert customer accounts into cash and a careful mention of suppliers where extension of certain payment periods was combined with the provision of financial solutions to support liquidity of our partners. The lower CapEx as well was important -- it was important as well, but the most relevant factor was the conversion of client receivables. We also working reduction inventories of pulp and paper products and actually increased wood stock in approximately EUR 25 million in order to support forest producers in Portugal and mitigate the impact of the reduction in the activity during the more difficult times of the pandemic.

The main trend in the evolution of free cash flow over the first half of 2020 is quite aligned with the Tier 2, as you can see on Slide 17. This strong free cash flow generation translated to a significant reduction in net debt over the period.

As you can see on Slide '18, at the end of June, net debt totaled EUR 700 million, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, representing an increase of EUR 15 million over year-end 2019, but almost EUR 100 million ratio versus quarter 1 2020. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains at a conservative level of 2.3x, excluding the impact of IFRS 16.

The group's debt profile is referred on the next slide. Our short-term liquidity was increased to EUR 317 million by the end of June. We have already repaid some of the short-term lines contracting in March and April and have EUR 95 million in additional backup clients available currently. We have no significant repayments before 2021 and have already secured the funds needed for those [repaid]. Our average cost of debt remains very competitive at 1.58%, and most of our debt as a fixed rate. We believe that Navigator maintains a strong financial strength. I will now hand back to Antonio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So going to Slide '21. We have an overview of the first half, and I'd like to emphasize a couple of items. The pandemic situation has a significant impact across the world and caused a severe decline in paper consumption. We reacted quickly by managing our transactional goods and avoiding inventory buildup, providing further price erosion and conserving working capital, but also we are working all different roles with our key distribution partners, launching innovative tools and innovative incentive mechanisms to help them selling our own products. We have also proven to advertise a more diverse business model than before. That has proven to be quite resilient to adverse market condition. Has remanagement reactivity in the (inaudible). We have acted decisively on the cost side and protected our margins, generating, once again, a significant amount of cash. We maintained a strong financial standing, as Fernando just said. And we are seeing recovery signs in the market, and we believe we are well prepared for the fall season that has just started.

Let us go on the [Slide 15]. This shows our reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. First and foremost, our priority was the health and welfare of all our people, and we are proud to say that (inaudible) already in February. They proved to be effective and the level of positive cases within our group was extremely low. Also, the commitment of all our employees and key suppliers was exemplary. And thanks to the hard work and indication of the entire workforce as well as the work of our partners because partners who react swiftly (inaudible). We established 4 site actions to protect our business that were presented in the last call. Regarding suppliers, we wanted to [power the mill] (inaudible) secured our supplier. We did that by providing financial solutions to support the mobility of our partner. We had a special concern regarding our national suppliers group, both forest owners and service providers and as Fernando referred, actually increased wood stocks in roughly EUR 25 million in order to mitigate the impact of the reduction activity during the more difficult times of the pandemic. We increased our lease liquidity in March and again in June, with an amount of over EUR 350 million in cash and cash goods. We have new ones renegotiated, and we have already placed the shop for now. We have also secured our needs for the next repayments in 2021.

In terms of CapEx, we revised significantly down our (inaudible) EBIT from EUR 158 million, around EUR 70 million, postponing noncritical CapEx. We registered almost EUR 49 million in CapEx in the first half of the year, although part of that amount was related to CapEx in (inaudible) '19. This implies that the rent of CapEx disbursed in H2 is expected to be lower than H1. We've also reinforced the targets of our cost reduction programs in defining an ambitious fixed cost target selection of EUR 46 million in 2020 in the first half, as we have seen we already achieved EUR 32 million, proving that we are committed to achieve these targets. We will also work on our variable costs, including specific consumption and renegotiating prices of input, and we'll try to continue to do so in the next semester.

Finally, a few words on the outlook for the rest of the year on Slide 23. We are seeing a progressive recovery in (inaudible) [EBITDA] of Q3. Currency environment is still very uncertain and very volatile, but our order book is significantly better now, and we feel well prepared to face each. We will continue our commercial efforts on the pulp side, albeit we have less market pulp available (inaudible) all back to normal operations. We expect to continue to deliver group's operating performance on the tissue front as well. Thank you very much.



Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa Lã Appleton, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you. We have now reached the end of the presentation, and we are now open to a Q&A session.



Questions and Answers



Operator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Bruno Bessa from CaixaBank.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bruno Filipe Bessa, Banco BPI, S.A., Research Division - Research Analyst [2]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. I will start with the CO2 emissions and the investment you've made. In Setúbal, I think you've mentioned that this investment will allow the unit to reduce by 81%, the CO2 emissions, and by 20% for Navigator as a whole. My question is considering the new legislation in terms of CO2 emissions to come in force in 2021 with an expected reduction in terms of the CO2 allowances for each company. And do you believe that this investments may then, the 20% decline in terms of CO2 emissions expected at the consolidated level will be able -- will be enough to offset the change in the legislation? Or do you think that you will still be impacted by this change in the regulation? This will be my first question.

And the second question. Regarding the improvement that you've seen in terms of backlog in the month of July, if you could provide us a little bit more visibility on the drivers behind this improvement in terms of backlog because it is true that the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind, but with school still closed and many people still working from home, I imagine that paper demand is not quite [barely] enough in order to support this backlog improvement. So if you could provide a little bit more visibility on this, it will be appreciated.

And also last question, if I may. Regarding the tariffs in the U.S. We have been many, many changes. And then the tariff apply to Navigator. My question is, what will be the next chapter in terms of the U.S. tariff? And what will be your expectations in terms of any potential changes in the tariffs currently in place? This will be my 3 questions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [3]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions. I will make introductory comments to the 3 questions, and then I will ask my colleagues to provide a bit more detail, knowing, of course, that [we do not give any guidance]. Regarding CO2 emissions, I'd like to just correct something on Setúbal. What we have mentioned is the biomass boiler in [Fidel], not in Setubal, as you have said. So what we are finalizing and starting very soon is the biomass boiler. I also would like to remember that we have announced last year, a decarbonization plan to reduce our CO2 emissions until 2025, so 15 years below the announced commitments from Europe. And then we are keeping growing in the same plans. So we are pursuing pipeline to achieve the same result in [2035]. My colleagues is around, will give you further comments on this.

Regarding the improvements on backlog. I'd like to remember the following discussions that we had in previous sessions. The paper supply chain is relatively long. And the impact of demand on the end consumer is typically amplified upwards and downwards by distribution channels. What we are seeing now, we believe, is not only a recovery in demand on the consumer end use, but also the fact that the distribution stocks need to be replenished because during the period of lockdown and the fact that during many weeks, we were not supplying the material to the volumes that were normal. The stocks of our distributors went down. So part of this should be stock replenishment. And the other part, of course, is recovery of demand. Again, my colleague will probably give you further comments on the different segments.

Regarding tariffs. The next chapter, as you probably know, this is a process of at least 5 years. We are now entering, we are starting the last of the 5 years period. And then after each 5 years period, there is a sunset review. So we are looking forward to the sunset review, which will happen next year, so when we conclude the first 5 years. So we never know what is the tariff year-on-year. It's calculated based on the analysis made by the department of commerce. So we never know what is -- what are the details. What we know is the following: the U.S. rule of law and the system works is a country where the rule of law works, is a country where the system works. And every time, we have been able to prove that we don't feel is a fair level of -- first of all, we don't accept that we have dumping paper into the States. States is by far the country with our highest prices in the world, so we completely refuse that we are dumping paper into the States. And every time you'll see the DOC has applied the tariff, we have been able to prove that the tariffs in the end is actually lower than what's also initially applied. We expect to keep this track record for the future. But I would like to ask Adriano to make some comments on CO2 emissions for the future, and mainly 2021, please.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [4]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So as Antonio said about the biomass boiler is implemented in [Fidel] mill and will allow us to put on hold, so not operate CHP plant based on natural gas. And with that, we've reduced very much the emissions on that. We have also big decarbonization plan, which allows us to be carbon neutral in 2035. So we will reduce from 730,000 tons of O2 per year in 2020 to less than 100,000 tons in 2035. And this emissions will be mitigated by our actions, mainly in forest side.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [5]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joao Paulo, do you want to comment something further on the order book, please?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

João Paulo Araújo Oliveira, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [6]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. We have -- we entered the COVID impact in March with the highest order book or one of the highest order books ever and that helped us to go through the balance of April and May. Meanwhile, we have implemented some incentive schemes, mainly supporting our customers in this very difficult phase. And the customers rewarded us with new orders that brought our order book to a level that is, again one of the highest for the season. Normally at this time of the year, there is a slow run in terms of market, but we are experiencing a good return, of course, not knowing whether this will be stable or not because no one knows what the future will be. But at the moment, we are seeing positive upward trend.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [7]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Yes. Thank you, Joao Paulo. And then on tariffs?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [8]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On tariffs, the only thing I should -- we should add, I can add is the fact that we always have -- we are monitoring the tariffs that supply issuance business in our country. We have some calculations, and we try to calculate the impact on those tariffs on the accounts, first thing. Second thing is the fact that the U.S. Department of Commerce established some rate that we think is higher than our rate. We try to decide on the grounds of the law. And fortunately, we was hit on the first period of reference that we already closed. The [PRR line] you remember that we start with 0 that it increased to 57.59, I think, and reduced to 1.75. And finally, was closed with 1.53%. This means the last decision will be the decision of the court. The court could be this decision will be fought against by our competitors. They have 60 days to do it and provided the contest we'll receive in the next 6 months, the amount already provided as a [caution] as anticipated [deposit] and this will benefit our cash flow of EUR 25 million. This is depending on the fact that the competitors will contest or not. And by (inaudible) our expectation of 6 months, this will impact our accounts only next year, for the time being is our guess. What concerns the PRR 2, once again, and the rates established by the Department of Commerce was higher than the final rate. Final rate was for 37%. It starts with 5 -- 96%. This means that we are in condition to fight. We have grounds to fight, we believe, on the court of the strict authorities of the U.S. Now we are giving information about the POR3. POR3 is starting first of March 2018 and then 28th of February 2019. We are expecting the decision, and we have only last month to provide the information request by the administrative authorities. By the end of 2020, February and POR4, we are -- once the tax authorities and operatives ask us, we'll be -- supply the information. Now last February, start the 50 per year [of reference] and after this, we'll try to apply for a sunset. But normally, this doesn't -- the companies cannot achieve this, but the -- nevertheless we actually to try for the next year, if needed. But I want to say, it's -- we have this fully provided in the accounts, and we will -- provided there is no surprises, or if there are surprises, we are (inaudible).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [9]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next, we have a question from Antonio Seladas from AS Independent research.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António Seladas, A|S Independent Research - Analyst [10]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My question is related with your pulp volumes sold. So they have been increasing for the last 2 or 3 quarters. So my question is, should we see more of this in the future? Or that was just related because now you are selling less paper, office paper, and now you are taking this opportunity to sell pulp. So should we see more of this in the future? Or it's just an opportunistic way to sell pulp that is not employed in paper office -- in office paper?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [11]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you, Antonio, for your question. I will make an introduction and then Nuno will take it from there. And this is -- as we try to explain on the pulp, the very significant increase in pulp sales was, of course, the reaction of the fact that we have our paper machines shut, some of them, gradually shut. We different have all the paper machines shut at the same time in the same months in the COVID period and this has generated some shortness of pulp. And it was also mentioned, we can do it because we have the drying capacity. We kept our drying capacity. So we are -- I think we proved that we're able to sell pulp if needed. But of course, our model is to convert pulp into pipeline tissue. So if ever we increase -- difficult to sell paper or tissue. Tissue, as we saw, was actually quite a good half of the year. But if difficulties on pulp continue, yes, we will be able to sell more pulp into the market because we don't integrate that pulp. Nuno?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nuno Miguel Moreira de Araújo dos Santos, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [12]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I think you said it all, I think it's clear. So as we said, we are ready. You know that our pulp business is related with -- we will stop if we will sell the pulp if we are not able to be ready to put it in [industry] paper and tissue paper. And I don't -- as we hope to get to normal outputs on both businesses, we will probably not reach the same level of output in the pulp we have seen in the first semester. But that's it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António Seladas, A|S Independent Research - Analyst [13]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. So it means that you haven't taken a decision because my question is related with -- I believe that there's an excess of office paper capacity installed. So -- and probably that is one of something that we have to think about. So -- and of course, one way to go -- to keep buying is to not convert pulp on paper, but just keep it and just selling as it is. Do you like to add more on this? Or there are also some -- these movements from plastic to paper and so on that you want to share with us more of this, I say, well, more information about this? Or do you think that it's -- that is it -- but it isn't enough?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [14]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Let me try to share what we can share at this stage. Again, I'm probably going to repeat a bit myself. We have our model in between the production of pulp we have and the production of paper we have. So we have to talk to integrating to all our paper operations, uncoated and tissue and depending on the year, depending on the output of the top line, depending on the length of the programs. We have an excess of 350,000 tons of pulp plus/minus 30, 40 again, as I said, the output of the lines and the maintenance stoppages. And so our model is to increase value to the pulp itself by selling it under the form of paper and then in the form of tissue. The -- we are still relatively positive for the development of (inaudible) because we believe we are very well positioned in the cost curve. We have been working in the last 6 months, furthermore, in increasing our competitiveness in the cost growth, and we explained both working on variable costs and some fixed costs. And just a comment, probably was not clear, but (inaudible) segment that suffered the most during the pandemic was not office paper. Was actually graphic paper or [volume] papers for graphic application. So office paper was actually a bit more resilient than graphic papers and [holes] were actually the more resilient of [both]. So we still look positively to the evolution of the [uncoated woodfree] market as well as our competitive position. I mean you will see this from the publication of results of some of our competitors that we have some of our competitors, actually in both sides of the (inaudible), we have some of our competitors with very great difficulties, some with EBIT negative and at least one with EBITDA negative. And not later than yesterday, we have another uncoated woodfree competitor from another region that gave less production of uncoated woodfree. So again, we believe that we have a word to say on the uncoated woodfree and we are working very hard to keep our operations very competitive. And said that, also going back to information that we have shared in previous calls, we have been working in the past few years, and we have been actually accelerating that work in the last few months, exactly what you said, the substitution of classes. So this is a possible way to go. It's yet too soon to share returns. But indeed, we are already selling paper produced in our paper machines to applications that move away from the traditional and go to [book the application.] And at this stage, I'm sure you understand that we cannot say more.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa Lã Appleton, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer [15]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Yes. We have a question that was put on this platform, but I believe it's already been answered by Joao Paulo. It comes from (inaudible). He said in terms of product mix, should we expect a further increase in pulp volumes in paper? And are you planning to shut definitely and favor equipment? Or is that not on the table? So I believe this has been answered, but I can hear give some words to Antonio again.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [16]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No. I think the announcement as we said, yes, is we believe that we have the best set of assets in the [whole] industry. And of course, they are not fully equal. And the one that we feel that are within our group of assets a bit less competitive, and we are working on that. Adriano, do you want to add something?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [17]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It affects of the shopping bags. You can see on the mark made with our paper. A little bit based on the paper we do, but with some modifications. It is strong and adapt to that function. So we are working already on that and we'll continue.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jose Fernando Morais Carreira de Araújo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [18]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just to clarify, I think that at the root of your question is a little bit a concern over the potential flexibility of our portfolio. Before this crisis, I think we were already quite comfortable with the flexibility the reset our portfolio of assets had. Actually, if there is one positive thing over this period over the last few months is that we learned that in fact, we had a resilient and very flexible portfolio. So in sum, our pulp can be fit and fed into the industry paper, which is what I mentioned. We are confident to go back to the previous [model.] We can actually grow in tissue. As you know, we have plans for tissue growth and the (inaudible) in the future. We can sell it in the market with greater sales than we stand over the last few months. And fourth, but not the least, we can consider new applications of pulp as Antonio mentioned. But at the end of the day, we're very comfortable and we became actually more comfortable over the last few months over the portfolio and the flexibility and resilience of our portfolio.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [19]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) Our next question comes from Joao Pinto.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

João Filipe Pinto, JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Associate of Equities Research Portugal [20]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just a follow-up on the new applications for the paper that you produce, and regarding the substitution of plastics. Do you see potential in here for those type of products represent a significant part of your sales? Or we are talking about a niche market?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [21]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

They today represent, I will not say niche, but they today represent already a favorable segment of the market, which we believe will significantly increase in the future, mainly because of plastic substitution. But we are looking to different applications. So again, yet too soon to make any further comments.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [22]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And now we have a question from [Karl Harten] from Jefferies.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [23]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I'd just like a bit more color around the uncoated wood free industry. When do you think you will have kind of more information when you've got a bit of feel of demand coming back, people returning to offices, et cetera, that the wider industry, and I'm thinking more the unintegrated players, will pull the trigger to start closing capacity permanently? When do you think we'll start seeing those announcements across the industry?

And then on pricing. I know you talked about pricing edging down a little bit in uncoated woodfree. Do you have any views of that going forward? As I imagine, people won't close capacity permanently immediately, they're first going to compete for some volumes to try and stay afloat.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [24]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, your question, as the basic answer, the same root cause, demand and pulp price. So we don't know what's going to happen to pulp prices. So it's very difficult to have to take a sense on that. So we look to pulp prices, I guess, similar look. We look to the announcements made by the researchers and consultants of the sector. And our view is the [effort] of their view. And the future evolution of pulp prices is going to be achieved to understand the work of the nonintegrated suppliers, namely what you referred to, being opportunistic to operating when pulp prices are low and exiting the market when pulp prices are high. If I understand your reason, we cannot comment, we don't know exactly how pulp prices are going to evolve. Regarding demand. We -- actually, we are right now trying to evaluate from the end user perspective their views on future demand. And the feedback we have is yet too soon because nobody knows exactly what is going to be the first telework and remote schooling has an impact on paper demand. Nobody knows exactly how it's going to evolve in the fall, namely if we have a second wave. So it's very difficult to predict. And secondly, as we referred to, the area of the business that we felt was more impacted was actually commercial printing and commercial printing is very much linked with economic activity. So economic activity, we will hope to restart, but we believe we have a few quarters ahead of us that are going to be very tough. So we are continuously monitoring both pulp price evolutions and the impact this will have in the industry and as well as the demand and if there are some changes on consumer behavior patterns. That's probably the last element of the answer I'd like to give you is the following. What we saw very often in the industry is that the mills that move away are not necessarily the small machines, nonintegrated, that can opt in and opt out, depending on pulp prices. The movements of exiting the industry, the most relevant moves, for instance what happen right now in the coated side are large machines owned by companies that have a diversified portfolio and can move and repurpose those machines to other products.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Analyst, [25]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Great. Can I just have one last follow-up? You've done a good job on the operational side to manage your production to demand. Can you just give me a little bit more color how you think about when you take downtime on your machines and when you ramp up to make a little bit more pulp? Just from an operational perspective, how do you monitor that internally?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

António José Pereira Redondo, The Navigator Company, S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director [26]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Well, we monitor that using different key indicators. We look to order books, we look to our stock levels. You -- actually, I invite you all to come and visit our mills. Our mills have been designed -- our paper mills have been designed not to carry inventory. So when the market positions becomes tough, we need to adjust because we don't have to produce -- we don't have to put stock. And we don't like to work with stock. We -- typically, our stock levels are typically 1/3 of the stocks of the industry historically. It's not now. So we look, of course, to order books, demand, stock levels. And as we said before, we can slow down machines. We can temporarily shut machines and restart them again. And by doing that, we have the option to produce more.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operator [27]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Operator Instructions) It seems we have no further questions from the audio line, Joana, so I'll just hand back over to you.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joana de Avelar Pedrosa Rosa Lã Appleton, The Navigator Company, S.A. - Head of IR & Market Relations Officer [28]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Okay. Thank you. This ends our conference call for today. Thank you very much for listening.



Operator [29]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ladies and gentlemen, The Navigator's First Half 2020 Results conference call is over now. You may disconnect your lines, and thank you very much for joining us.